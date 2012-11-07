Image 1 of 17 Current Czech champion Milan Kadlec will head home with a bag full of leader's jerseys after taking the overall lead on day one (Image credit: Mario Stiehl) Image 2 of 17 Jullien Sebastien (China Jilun Cycling Team) takes the seventh stage in dominating fashion (Image credit: Mario Stiehl) Image 3 of 17 The Harley Davidson Motor Cycle squad would not be racing but were part of the pre-race fun (Image credit: Mario Stiehl) Image 4 of 17 The sprint to the line at the end of the 114km stage (Image credit: Mario Stiehl) Image 5 of 17 ASC Dukla Praha gettting the job done for race leader Milan Kadlec (Image credit: Mario Stiehl) Image 6 of 17 Nutrixxion Abus assist with the chase (Image credit: Mario Stiehl) Image 7 of 17 Milan Kadlec is looking good for the coming stages (Image credit: Mario Stiehl) Image 8 of 17 The Czech Dukla Praha team have taken control of the race since the opening stage (Image credit: Mario Stiehl) Image 9 of 17 The peloton travel along the wide roads of Taihu Lake (Image credit: Mario Stiehl) Image 10 of 17 The day's jersey leader wait for the start of stage 7 (Image credit: Mario Stiehl) Image 11 of 17 Team Nutrixxion-Abus get involved with some traditional weaponry before the stage start (Image credit: Mario Stiehl) Image 12 of 17 The ISD - Lampre Continental Team all wrapped up in the chilly conditions (Image credit: Mario Stiehl) Image 13 of 17 National champion of Malaysia Mohamed Zamri Salleh (Terrengganu Cycling Team) (Image credit: Mario Stiehl) Image 14 of 17 The Malaysian Terrengganu team is still hunting for a stage win in China (Image credit: Mario Stiehl) Image 15 of 17 Local team Max Success Cycling Team are not giving anything away prior to the start of the stage in Taihu Lake (Image credit: Mario Stiehl) Image 16 of 17 A local fan is ready to cheer on the riders (Image credit: Mario Stiehl) Image 17 of 17 Stage 7 podium: Benjamin Giraud (La Pomme Marseille), Jullien Sebastien (China Jilun Cycling Team) and Ahmet Orken (Konya Torku Seker Spor) (Image credit: Mario Stiehl)

A huge surprise occurred at the end of stage 7 in the Tour of Taihu Lake as Sébastien Jullien, a 25-year-old Frenchman riding as a stagiaire in China's continental team Jilun, won the bunch sprint on an enormous avenue in Shengze. He outclassed his compatriot Benjamin Giraud from La Pomme Marseille who took the green jersey over from Alois Kankovsky.

It was still a good day for Dukla Praha as Milan Kadlec is no longer threatened by Alexandr Serebryakov for the overall victory. The Russian from Team Type 1 was left alone in the sprint after his lead out man Aldo Ilesic sustained a flat tyre.

"It was a very strange sprint," noted Kadlec. "It was not organized at all because the sprint started when the breakaway group got caught with 500 metres to go."

This time, the escapees had a real chance to ride for the stage victory. Vadim Shaekov (China 361), Fabio Calabria (Team Type 1), Stuart Shaw (Drapac), Mathieu Delarozière (La Pomme-Marseille), Ricardo Mestre (Carmim-Prio), Ramin Maleki (Tabriz), Shahrul Mat Amin (Terengganu) and Liu Yilin (Hengxiang) managed to go clear at half way into the stage after many attempts. "We didn't let them have more than 1.10 advantage," Kadlec said.

"It was a dangerous sprint," Giraud described. "Many riders here come from the track and don't have the right attitude. I was well positioned behind my lead out man Yannick Martinez but I lost his wheel with 500 metres to when there were waves in the peloton at the time of the regrouping with the escapees. I had no choice but sprint from far out. However, Jullien was already ahead."

"With 25km to go, I had a flat tyre and an electrical problem," the stage winner declared. "This is not my first win in an international race as I got two at the Tour of Serbia last year but it's my first win in a UCI 2.1 race. I was really disappointed to not do better than 12th or 18th up to now in the Tour of Taihu.

"I wish I could join a professional team but I'm 25 and team managers usually look for younger riders. I was hoping to sign for the new British continental CMI but the sponsor pulled out one month ago."

Jullien is a bike mechanic in Bourg-en-Bresse and a coach for BMX. "I've raced in BMX for eight years, that's where my speed comes from," he said. "But in the Rhône-Alpes region, a sprinter doesn't get many opportunities to win races, courses are too hilly!"

This year, Jullien finished fourth overall at the Tour of Morocco won by South African ace Reinhardt Janse van Rensburg. He ended up as a stagiaire with Jilun after the visit in Bourg-en-Bresse of 20 year old Liu Heng who is the only Chinese rider in the team. "Their idea is to develop a Chinese continental team partly based in France," Jullien explained. "They have a great potential but a lot to learn."

The other revelation of the day is third placed Ahmet Orken from Turkish team Konya Torku Seker Spor. At the age of 19, he confirmed his sprinting abilities seen in Portugal when he became the European champion for omnium. He's a product of the great job done for cycling in Turkey under the direction of Abdurrahman Açikalin who is also at the helm of the Tour of Turkey. "This is my first big result," a delighted Orken told Cyclingnews in Shengze. "It's my first time on the podium of an Elite race. My big goal is to win a stage at the Tour of Turkey. I'm learning a lot here at the Tour of Taihu, as I follow my team-mate [and winner of stage 4 Yuriy] Metlushenko everywhere."

Kadlec, 38, who is very likely going to win the Tour of Turkey is twice the age of Orken.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jullien Sebastien (Fra) China Jilun Cycling Team 2:27:08 2 Benjamin Giraud (Fra) La Pomme Marseille 3 Ahmet Orken (Tur) Konya Torku Seker Spor 4 Leonid Krasnov (Rus) RusVelo 5 Roman Maykin (Rus) RusVelo 6 Yuri Metlushenko (Ukr) Konya Torku Seker Spor 7 Sebastian Körber (Ger) Nutrixxion Abus 8 Ho Ting Kwok (HKg) Hong Kong 9 Anuar Manan (Mas) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 10 Alexander Serebryakov (Rus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 11 Harrif Saleh (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 12 Benjamin Sydlik (Ger) Nutrixxion Abus 13 Meiyin Wang (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team 14 Benedikt Kendler (Ger) Arbö Gebrüder Weiss - Oberndorfer 15 Alois Kankovsky (Cze) ASC Dukla Praha 16 Kevin Peeters (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony 17 Thomas Palmer (Aus) Drapac Cycling 18 Maksym Vasyliev (Ukr) ISD - Lampre Continental 19 Joeri Stallaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony 20 Samuel José Rodrigues Caldeira (Por) Carmim - Prio 21 Tae Min Gong (Kor) RTS Racing Team 22 King Lok Cheung (HKg) Hong Kong 23 Milan Kadlec (Cze) ASC Dukla Praha 24 Sun Jae Jang (Kor) RTS Racing Team 25 Yannick Martinez (Fra) La Pomme Marseille 26 Bo Liu (Chn) MCT 27 Kin San Wu (HKg) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 28 Nur Amirull Fakhruddin Mazuki (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 29 Evgeny Kovalev (Rus) RusVelo 30 Konstantin Volik (Uzb) China 361° Cycling Team 31 Alejandio Marque Porto (Spa) Carmim - Prio 32 Heng Liu (Chn) China Jilun Cycling Team 33 Anatoliy Pakhtusov (Ukr) ISD - Lampre Continental 34 Ying Hon Yeung (HKg) Hong Kong 35 Chin-Lung Huang (Tpe) RTS Racing Team 36 David McCann (Irl) RTS Racing Team 37 Diogo Nunes (Por) Carmim - Prio 38 Lars Pria (Rom) Arbö Gebrüder Weiss - Oberndorfer 39 Luis Filipe Albino Silva (Por) Carmim - Prio 40 Bekir Baki Akirsan (Tur) Konya Torku Seker Spor 41 Ki Ho Choi (HKg) Hong Kong 42 Floris Goesinnen (Ned) Drapac Cycling 43 Mathieu Delaroziere (Fra) La Pomme Marseille 44 Yusup Abrekov (Uzb) China 361° Cycling Team 45 Yan Dong Xing (Chn) Max Success Sports 46 Fu Xing (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team 47 Gleb Moiseev (Rus) China Jilun Cycling Team 48 Robbie Hucker (Aus) Drapac Cycling 49 Fuyu Li (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team 50 Burr Ho (HKg) Hong Kong 51 Vadim Shaekhov (Uzb) China 361° Cycling Team 52 Hossein Askari (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 53 Ruisong Zhang (Chn) Max Success Sports 54 Dmytro Volovod (Ukr) ISD - Lampre Continental 55 Denys Karnulin (Ukr) ISD - Lampre Continental 56 Yohan Cauquil (Fra) La Pomme Marseille 57 Alexander Khatuntsev (Rus) RusVelo 58 Hui Zhang (Chn) Max Success Sports 59 Thomas Vaubourzeix (Fra) La Pomme Marseille 60 Hossein Jahanbanian Kamnabi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 61 Yuepen Liu (Chn) MCT 62 Saeid Safarzadeh (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 63 Jianpeng Liu (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team 64 En Huang (Chn) Max Success Sports 65 Bo Wang (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team 66 Martin Blaha (Cze) ASC Dukla Praha 67 Martin Hacecky (Cze) ASC Dukla Praha 68 Zhiqiang Duan (Chn) MCT 69 Ramin Maleki Mizan (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 70 Muhammed Atalay (Tur) Konya Torku Seker Spor 71 Ivan Kovalev (Rus) RusVelo 72 Joey Rosskopf (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 73 Volodymyr Dzhus (Ukr) ISD - Lampre Continental 74 Chen Lu Qin (Chn) Max Success Sports 75 Gang Xu (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 76 Kam Po Wong (HKg) Hong Kong 77 Muhamad Adiq Husainie Othman (Mas) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 78 William Walker (Aus) Drapac Cycling 79 Steven Garcinn (Fra) China Jilun Cycling Team 80 Alireza Asgharzadeh (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 81 Mohd Saiful Anuar Aziz (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 82 Valter Filipe Afonso Pereira (Por) Carmim - Prio 83 Frédéric Amorison (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony 84 Ricardo Jorge Mestre (Por) Carmim - Prio 85 Sergiy Grechyn (Ukr) Konya Torku Seker Spor 86 Fabio Calabria (Aus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 87 Vitaliy Popkov (Ukr) ISD - Lampre Continental 88 Douglas Repacholi (Aus) China Jilun Cycling Team 89 Muradjan Halmuratov (Uzb) China 361° Cycling Team 90 Jiri Hochmann (Cze) ASC Dukla Praha 91 Ruslan Gryschenko (Ukr) China Jilun Cycling Team 92 Behnam Khalilikhosroshahi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 93 Stuart Shaw (Aus) Drapac Cycling 94 Peter Thompson (Aus) Drapac Cycling 95 Yilin Liu (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team 96 Mohd Shahrul Mat Amin (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 97 Joaquin Sobrino (Spa) SP Tableware Cycling Team 98 Mohd Nor Umardi Rosdi (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 0:00:44 99 Christoph Schweizer (Ger) Nutrixxion Abus 0:00:52 100 Mohd Zamri Salleh (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 0:01:02 101 Pengda Jiao (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 0:01:05 102 Vojtech Hacecky (Cze) ASC Dukla Praha 0:01:12 103 David Lozano Riba (Spa) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 0:03:37 104 Aldo Ino Ilesic (Slo) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 105 Michael Schweizer (Ger) Nutrixxion Abus DNS Xuan Wu (Chn) China 361° Cycling Team

Sprint 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Benjamin Giraud (Fra) La Pomme Marseille 5 pts 2 Sebastian Körber (Ger) Nutrixxion Abus 3 3 Milan Kadlec (Cze) ASC Dukla Praha 1

Sprint 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Yilin Liu (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team 5 pts 2 Vadim Shaekhov (Uzb) China 361° Cycling Team 3 3 Mohd Shahrul Mat Amin (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 1

Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jullien Sebastien (Fra) China Jilun Cycling Team 14 pts 2 Benjamin Giraud (Fra) La Pomme Marseille 12 3 Ahmet Orken (Tur) Konya Torku Seker Spor 10 4 Leonid Krasnov (Rus) RusVelo 8 5 Roman Maykin (Rus) RusVelo 6 6 Yuri Metlushenko (Ukr) Konya Torku Seker Spor 5 7 Sebastian Körber (Ger) Nutrixxion Abus 4 8 Ho Ting Kwok (HKg) Hong Kong 3 9 Anuar Manan (Mas) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 2 10 Alexander Serebryakov (Rus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 1

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 RusVelo 7:21:24 2 Konya Torku Seker Spor 3 Hong Kong 4 La Pomme Marseille 5 China Jilun Cycling Team 6 RTS Racing Team 7 Carmim - Prio 8 ASC Dukla Praha 9 ISD - Lampre Continental 10 Drapac Cycling 11 Hengxiang Cycling Team 12 Champion System Pro Cycling Team 13 Landbouwkrediet-Euphony 14 Terengganu Cycling Team 15 China 361° Cycling Team 16 Malak Cycling Team 17 Max Success Sports 18 Team Type 1 - Sanofi 19 Tabriz Petrochemical Team 20 Nutrixxion Abus 0:00:52

General classification after stage 7 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Milan Kadlec (Cze) ASC Dukla Praha 19:10:29 2 Floris Goesinnen (Ned) Drapac Cycling 0:00:10 3 Ki Ho Choi (HKg) Hong Kong 0:00:15 4 King Lok Cheung (HKg) Hong Kong 0:00:17 5 David McCann (Irl) RTS Racing Team 6 Thomas Vaubourzeix (Fra) La Pomme Marseille 0:00:21 7 Alexander Serebryakov (Rus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 0:00:30 8 Yannick Martinez (Fra) La Pomme Marseille 0:00:44 9 Leonid Krasnov (Rus) RusVelo 0:00:50 10 Samuel José Rodrigues Caldeira (Por) Carmim - Prio 0:00:54 11 Robbie Hucker (Aus) Drapac Cycling 12 William Walker (Aus) Drapac Cycling 13 Meiyin Wang (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team 0:01:12 14 Vadim Shaekhov (Uzb) China 361° Cycling Team 0:01:21 15 Joey Rosskopf (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 0:01:34 16 Mathieu Delaroziere (Fra) La Pomme Marseille 0:01:43 17 Kevin Peeters (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony 0:02:02 18 Vitaliy Popkov (Ukr) ISD - Lampre Continental 0:02:10 19 Benjamin Sydlik (Ger) Nutrixxion Abus 0:02:11 20 Roman Maykin (Rus) RusVelo 21 Luis Filipe Albino Silva (Por) Carmim - Prio 0:02:12 22 Hossein Askari (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 23 Ivan Kovalev (Rus) RusVelo 24 Ying Hon Yeung (HKg) Hong Kong 0:02:17 25 Kin San Wu (HKg) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 0:02:20 26 Yohan Cauquil (Fra) La Pomme Marseille 27 Martin Hacecky (Cze) ASC Dukla Praha 28 Alejandio Marque Porto (Spa) Carmim - Prio 0:02:41 29 Ruisong Zhang (Chn) Max Success Sports 0:02:43 30 Fuyu Li (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team 0:03:35 31 Peter Thompson (Aus) Drapac Cycling 32 Sergiy Grechyn (Ukr) Konya Torku Seker Spor 0:03:36 33 Diogo Nunes (Por) Carmim - Prio 0:03:37 34 Ramin Maleki Mizan (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 0:03:38 35 Nur Amirull Fakhruddin Mazuki (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 36 Dmytro Volovod (Ukr) ISD - Lampre Continental 37 Bo Liu (Chn) MCT 38 Lars Pria (Rom) Arbö Gebrüder Weiss - Oberndorfer 39 Yusup Abrekov (Uzb) China 361° Cycling Team 40 Gleb Moiseev (Rus) China Jilun Cycling Team 41 Saeid Safarzadeh (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 42 Fu Xing (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team 43 Mohd Saiful Anuar Aziz (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 44 Zhiqiang Duan (Chn) MCT 45 Burr Ho (HKg) Hong Kong 46 Kam Po Wong (HKg) Hong Kong 47 Gang Xu (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 48 Fabio Calabria (Aus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 49 Jiri Hochmann (Cze) ASC Dukla Praha 0:03:47 50 Yilin Liu (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team 0:04:11 51 Christoph Schweizer (Ger) Nutrixxion Abus 0:04:28 52 Muhammed Atalay (Tur) Konya Torku Seker Spor 0:04:38 53 Yan Dong Xing (Chn) Max Success Sports 0:06:38 54 Pengda Jiao (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 0:06:39 55 Alois Kankovsky (Cze) ASC Dukla Praha 0:07:32 56 Benjamin Giraud (Fra) La Pomme Marseille 0:07:33 57 Yuri Metlushenko (Ukr) Konya Torku Seker Spor 0:07:41 58 Sebastian Körber (Ger) Nutrixxion Abus 0:07:42 59 Anatoliy Pakhtusov (Ukr) ISD - Lampre Continental 0:07:57 60 Denys Karnulin (Ukr) ISD - Lampre Continental 61 Joaquin Sobrino (Spa) SP Tableware Cycling Team 62 Ricardo Jorge Mestre (Por) Carmim - Prio 63 Martin Blaha (Cze) ASC Dukla Praha 64 Frédéric Amorison (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony 65 Joeri Stallaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony 0:08:05 66 Stuart Shaw (Aus) Drapac Cycling 0:08:25 67 Muhamad Adiq Husainie Othman (Mas) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 0:08:31 68 Michael Schweizer (Ger) Nutrixxion Abus 0:08:40 69 Volodymyr Dzhus (Ukr) ISD - Lampre Continental 0:09:08 70 Maksym Vasyliev (Ukr) ISD - Lampre Continental 0:09:18 71 Hossein Jahanbanian Kamnabi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 0:09:20 72 Benedikt Kendler (Ger) Arbö Gebrüder Weiss - Oberndorfer 0:09:23 73 Ho Ting Kwok (HKg) Hong Kong 74 Konstantin Volik (Uzb) China 361° Cycling Team 75 Tae Min Gong (Kor) RTS Racing Team 76 En Huang (Chn) Max Success Sports 77 Steven Garcinn (Fra) China Jilun Cycling Team 78 Alexander Khatuntsev (Rus) RusVelo 79 Douglas Repacholi (Aus) China Jilun Cycling Team 80 Valter Filipe Afonso Pereira (Por) Carmim - Prio 81 Jullien Sebastien (Fra) China Jilun Cycling Team 0:09:30 82 Evgeny Kovalev (Rus) RusVelo 0:09:35 83 Sun Jae Jang (Kor) RTS Racing Team 0:09:41 84 Mohd Shahrul Mat Amin (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 0:09:56 85 Chen Lu Qin (Chn) Max Success Sports 0:09:58 86 Muradjan Halmuratov (Uzb) China 361° Cycling Team 0:09:59 87 Anuar Manan (Mas) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 0:10:23 88 Alireza Asgharzadeh (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 0:10:28 89 Hui Zhang (Chn) Max Success Sports 90 Mohd Zamri Salleh (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 0:10:43 91 Mohd Nor Umardi Rosdi (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 0:11:10 92 Vojtech Hacecky (Cze) ASC Dukla Praha 0:11:31 93 Harrif Saleh (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 0:12:24 94 Jianpeng Liu (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team 95 Aldo Ino Ilesic (Slo) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 0:13:00 96 David Lozano Riba (Spa) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 97 Thomas Palmer (Aus) Drapac Cycling 0:13:48 98 Ahmet Orken (Tur) Konya Torku Seker Spor 0:16:08 99 Behnam Khalilikhosroshahi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 0:16:12 100 Heng Liu (Chn) China Jilun Cycling Team 0:16:13 101 Chin-Lung Huang (Tpe) RTS Racing Team 102 Yuepen Liu (Chn) MCT 103 Ruslan Gryschenko (Ukr) China Jilun Cycling Team 104 Bekir Baki Akirsan (Tur) Konya Torku Seker Spor 0:16:33

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Benjamin Giraud (Fra) La Pomme Marseille 56 pts 2 Alois Kankovsky (Cze) ASC Dukla Praha 52 3 Sebastian Körber (Ger) Nutrixxion Abus 46 4 Alexander Serebryakov (Rus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 45 5 Leonid Krasnov (Rus) RusVelo 44 6 Joeri Stallaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony 33 7 Yuri Metlushenko (Ukr) Konya Torku Seker Spor 32 8 Milan Kadlec (Cze) ASC Dukla Praha 26 9 Yannick Martinez (Fra) La Pomme Marseille 24 10 Kevin Peeters (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony 20 11 Jullien Sebastien (Fra) China Jilun Cycling Team 19 12 Meiyin Wang (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team 18 13 Samuel José Rodrigues Caldeira (Por) Carmim - Prio 13 14 Joey Rosskopf (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 12 15 Ki Ho Choi (HKg) Hong Kong 11 16 Ahmet Orken (Tur) Konya Torku Seker Spor 11 17 Floris Goesinnen (Ned) Drapac Cycling 10 18 Michael Schweizer (Ger) Nutrixxion Abus 9 19 Ho Ting Kwok (HKg) Hong Kong 9 20 Maksym Vasyliev (Ukr) ISD - Lampre Continental 8 21 Benjamin Sydlik (Ger) Nutrixxion Abus 7 22 Roman Maykin (Rus) RusVelo 7 23 Mathieu Delaroziere (Fra) La Pomme Marseille 6 24 Harrif Saleh (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 6 25 Jiri Hochmann (Cze) ASC Dukla Praha 5 26 Yilin Liu (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team 5 27 David McCann (Irl) RTS Racing Team 5 28 Alejandio Marque Porto (Spa) Carmim - Prio 5 29 King Lok Cheung (HKg) Hong Kong 4 30 Fuyu Li (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team 4 31 Joaquin Sobrino (Spa) SP Tableware Cycling Team 4 32 Hossein Jahanbanian Kamnabi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 4 33 Aldo Ino Ilesic (Slo) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 4 34 Thomas Vaubourzeix (Fra) La Pomme Marseille 3 35 Vadim Shaekhov (Uzb) China 361° Cycling Team 3 36 Vitaliy Popkov (Ukr) ISD - Lampre Continental 3 37 Ruisong Zhang (Chn) Max Success Sports 3 38 Sergiy Grechyn (Ukr) Konya Torku Seker Spor 3 39 Christoph Schweizer (Ger) Nutrixxion Abus 3 40 Stuart Shaw (Aus) Drapac Cycling 3 41 Thomas Palmer (Aus) Drapac Cycling 3 42 Ying Hon Yeung (HKg) Hong Kong 2 43 Anuar Manan (Mas) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 2 44 Peter Thompson (Aus) Drapac Cycling 1 45 Diogo Nunes (Por) Carmim - Prio 1 46 Yan Dong Xing (Chn) Max Success Sports 1 47 Mohd Shahrul Mat Amin (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 1 48 Behnam Khalilikhosroshahi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 1

Young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ki Ho Choi (HKg) Hong Kong 19:10:44 2 King Lok Cheung (HKg) Hong Kong 0:00:02 3 Robbie Hucker (Aus) Drapac Cycling 0:00:39 4 Benjamin Sydlik (Ger) Nutrixxion Abus 0:01:56 5 Roman Maykin (Rus) RusVelo 6 Nur Amirull Fakhruddin Mazuki (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 0:03:23 7 Dmytro Volovod (Ukr) ISD - Lampre Continental 8 Burr Ho (HKg) Hong Kong 9 Denys Karnulin (Ukr) ISD - Lampre Continental 0:07:42 10 Joeri Stallaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony 0:07:50 11 Muhamad Adiq Husainie Othman (Mas) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 0:08:16 12 Volodymyr Dzhus (Ukr) ISD - Lampre Continental 0:08:53 13 Maksym Vasyliev (Ukr) ISD - Lampre Continental 0:09:03 14 Benedikt Kendler (Ger) Arbö Gebrüder Weiss - Oberndorfer 0:09:08 15 Valter Filipe Afonso Pereira (Por) Carmim - Prio 16 Chen Lu Qin (Chn) Max Success Sports 0:09:43 17 Jianpeng Liu (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team 0:12:09 18 Thomas Palmer (Aus) Drapac Cycling 0:13:33 19 Ahmet Orken (Tur) Konya Torku Seker Spor 0:15:53 20 Heng Liu (Chn) China Jilun Cycling Team 0:15:58 21 Yuepen Liu (Chn) MCT 22 Bekir Baki Akirsan (Tur) Konya Torku Seker Spor 0:16:18 23 Bo Wang (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team 0:20:23

Regional rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ki Ho Choi (HKg) Hong Kong 19:10:44 2 King Lok Cheung (HKg) Hong Kong 0:00:02 3 Meiyin Wang (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team 0:00:57 4 Ying Hon Yeung (HKg) Hong Kong 0:02:02 5 Kin San Wu (HKg) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 0:02:05 6 Ruisong Zhang (Chn) Max Success Sports 0:02:28 7 Fuyu Li (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team 0:03:20 8 Bo Liu (Chn) MCT 0:03:23 9 Fu Xing (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team 10 Zhiqiang Duan (Chn) MCT 11 Burr Ho (HKg) Hong Kong 12 Kam Po Wong (HKg) Hong Kong 13 Gang Xu (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 14 Yilin Liu (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team 0:03:56 15 Yan Dong Xing (Chn) Max Success Sports 0:06:23 16 Pengda Jiao (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 0:06:24 17 Ho Ting Kwok (HKg) Hong Kong 0:09:08 18 En Huang (Chn) Max Success Sports 19 Chen Lu Qin (Chn) Max Success Sports 0:09:43 20 Hui Zhang (Chn) Max Success Sports 0:10:13 21 Jianpeng Liu (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team 0:12:09 22 Heng Liu (Chn) China Jilun Cycling Team 0:15:58 23 Chin-Lung Huang (Tpe) RTS Racing Team 24 Yuepen Liu (Chn) MCT 25 Bo Wang (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team 0:20:23

Teams classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 La Pomme Marseille 57:32:59 2 ASC Dukla Praha 0:00:30 3 Drapac Cycling 4 Hong Kong 0:01:19 5 RusVelo 0:02:53 6 Carmim - Prio 7 Team Type 1 - Sanofi 0:04:40 8 Champion System Pro Cycling Team 0:05:45 9 Hengxiang Cycling Team 0:07:07 10 Nutrixxion Abus 0:07:31 11 Tabriz Petrochemical Team 0:07:56 12 Max Success Sports 0:08:44 13 ISD - Lampre Continental 0:10:49 14 China 361° Cycling Team 0:12:52 15 Konya Torku Seker Spor 0:13:41 16 Terengganu Cycling Team 0:15:07 17 Landbouwkrediet-Euphony 0:16:32 18 RTS Racing Team 0:17:49 19 China Jilun Cycling Team 0:20:52 20 Malak Cycling Team 0:21:57