Sebastien sprints to victory on Tour of Taihu Lake stage 7
Kadlec keeps slim race lead on penultimate stage
Stage 7: Wujiang Binhu Xincheng - Shengze
A huge surprise occurred at the end of stage 7 in the Tour of Taihu Lake as Sébastien Jullien, a 25-year-old Frenchman riding as a stagiaire in China's continental team Jilun, won the bunch sprint on an enormous avenue in Shengze. He outclassed his compatriot Benjamin Giraud from La Pomme Marseille who took the green jersey over from Alois Kankovsky.
It was still a good day for Dukla Praha as Milan Kadlec is no longer threatened by Alexandr Serebryakov for the overall victory. The Russian from Team Type 1 was left alone in the sprint after his lead out man Aldo Ilesic sustained a flat tyre.
"It was a very strange sprint," noted Kadlec. "It was not organized at all because the sprint started when the breakaway group got caught with 500 metres to go."
This time, the escapees had a real chance to ride for the stage victory. Vadim Shaekov (China 361), Fabio Calabria (Team Type 1), Stuart Shaw (Drapac), Mathieu Delarozière (La Pomme-Marseille), Ricardo Mestre (Carmim-Prio), Ramin Maleki (Tabriz), Shahrul Mat Amin (Terengganu) and Liu Yilin (Hengxiang) managed to go clear at half way into the stage after many attempts. "We didn't let them have more than 1.10 advantage," Kadlec said.
"It was a dangerous sprint," Giraud described. "Many riders here come from the track and don't have the right attitude. I was well positioned behind my lead out man Yannick Martinez but I lost his wheel with 500 metres to when there were waves in the peloton at the time of the regrouping with the escapees. I had no choice but sprint from far out. However, Jullien was already ahead."
"With 25km to go, I had a flat tyre and an electrical problem," the stage winner declared. "This is not my first win in an international race as I got two at the Tour of Serbia last year but it's my first win in a UCI 2.1 race. I was really disappointed to not do better than 12th or 18th up to now in the Tour of Taihu.
"I wish I could join a professional team but I'm 25 and team managers usually look for younger riders. I was hoping to sign for the new British continental CMI but the sponsor pulled out one month ago."
Jullien is a bike mechanic in Bourg-en-Bresse and a coach for BMX. "I've raced in BMX for eight years, that's where my speed comes from," he said. "But in the Rhône-Alpes region, a sprinter doesn't get many opportunities to win races, courses are too hilly!"
This year, Jullien finished fourth overall at the Tour of Morocco won by South African ace Reinhardt Janse van Rensburg. He ended up as a stagiaire with Jilun after the visit in Bourg-en-Bresse of 20 year old Liu Heng who is the only Chinese rider in the team. "Their idea is to develop a Chinese continental team partly based in France," Jullien explained. "They have a great potential but a lot to learn."
The other revelation of the day is third placed Ahmet Orken from Turkish team Konya Torku Seker Spor. At the age of 19, he confirmed his sprinting abilities seen in Portugal when he became the European champion for omnium. He's a product of the great job done for cycling in Turkey under the direction of Abdurrahman Açikalin who is also at the helm of the Tour of Turkey. "This is my first big result," a delighted Orken told Cyclingnews in Shengze. "It's my first time on the podium of an Elite race. My big goal is to win a stage at the Tour of Turkey. I'm learning a lot here at the Tour of Taihu, as I follow my team-mate [and winner of stage 4 Yuriy] Metlushenko everywhere."
Kadlec, 38, who is very likely going to win the Tour of Turkey is twice the age of Orken.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jullien Sebastien (Fra) China Jilun Cycling Team
|2:27:08
|2
|Benjamin Giraud (Fra) La Pomme Marseille
|3
|Ahmet Orken (Tur) Konya Torku Seker Spor
|4
|Leonid Krasnov (Rus) RusVelo
|5
|Roman Maykin (Rus) RusVelo
|6
|Yuri Metlushenko (Ukr) Konya Torku Seker Spor
|7
|Sebastian Körber (Ger) Nutrixxion Abus
|8
|Ho Ting Kwok (HKg) Hong Kong
|9
|Anuar Manan (Mas) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|10
|Alexander Serebryakov (Rus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|11
|Harrif Saleh (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|12
|Benjamin Sydlik (Ger) Nutrixxion Abus
|13
|Meiyin Wang (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
|14
|Benedikt Kendler (Ger) Arbö Gebrüder Weiss - Oberndorfer
|15
|Alois Kankovsky (Cze) ASC Dukla Praha
|16
|Kevin Peeters (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
|17
|Thomas Palmer (Aus) Drapac Cycling
|18
|Maksym Vasyliev (Ukr) ISD - Lampre Continental
|19
|Joeri Stallaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
|20
|Samuel José Rodrigues Caldeira (Por) Carmim - Prio
|21
|Tae Min Gong (Kor) RTS Racing Team
|22
|King Lok Cheung (HKg) Hong Kong
|23
|Milan Kadlec (Cze) ASC Dukla Praha
|24
|Sun Jae Jang (Kor) RTS Racing Team
|25
|Yannick Martinez (Fra) La Pomme Marseille
|26
|Bo Liu (Chn) MCT
|27
|Kin San Wu (HKg) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|28
|Nur Amirull Fakhruddin Mazuki (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|29
|Evgeny Kovalev (Rus) RusVelo
|30
|Konstantin Volik (Uzb) China 361° Cycling Team
|31
|Alejandio Marque Porto (Spa) Carmim - Prio
|32
|Heng Liu (Chn) China Jilun Cycling Team
|33
|Anatoliy Pakhtusov (Ukr) ISD - Lampre Continental
|34
|Ying Hon Yeung (HKg) Hong Kong
|35
|Chin-Lung Huang (Tpe) RTS Racing Team
|36
|David McCann (Irl) RTS Racing Team
|37
|Diogo Nunes (Por) Carmim - Prio
|38
|Lars Pria (Rom) Arbö Gebrüder Weiss - Oberndorfer
|39
|Luis Filipe Albino Silva (Por) Carmim - Prio
|40
|Bekir Baki Akirsan (Tur) Konya Torku Seker Spor
|41
|Ki Ho Choi (HKg) Hong Kong
|42
|Floris Goesinnen (Ned) Drapac Cycling
|43
|Mathieu Delaroziere (Fra) La Pomme Marseille
|44
|Yusup Abrekov (Uzb) China 361° Cycling Team
|45
|Yan Dong Xing (Chn) Max Success Sports
|46
|Fu Xing (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
|47
|Gleb Moiseev (Rus) China Jilun Cycling Team
|48
|Robbie Hucker (Aus) Drapac Cycling
|49
|Fuyu Li (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
|50
|Burr Ho (HKg) Hong Kong
|51
|Vadim Shaekhov (Uzb) China 361° Cycling Team
|52
|Hossein Askari (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|53
|Ruisong Zhang (Chn) Max Success Sports
|54
|Dmytro Volovod (Ukr) ISD - Lampre Continental
|55
|Denys Karnulin (Ukr) ISD - Lampre Continental
|56
|Yohan Cauquil (Fra) La Pomme Marseille
|57
|Alexander Khatuntsev (Rus) RusVelo
|58
|Hui Zhang (Chn) Max Success Sports
|59
|Thomas Vaubourzeix (Fra) La Pomme Marseille
|60
|Hossein Jahanbanian Kamnabi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|61
|Yuepen Liu (Chn) MCT
|62
|Saeid Safarzadeh (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|63
|Jianpeng Liu (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
|64
|En Huang (Chn) Max Success Sports
|65
|Bo Wang (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
|66
|Martin Blaha (Cze) ASC Dukla Praha
|67
|Martin Hacecky (Cze) ASC Dukla Praha
|68
|Zhiqiang Duan (Chn) MCT
|69
|Ramin Maleki Mizan (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|70
|Muhammed Atalay (Tur) Konya Torku Seker Spor
|71
|Ivan Kovalev (Rus) RusVelo
|72
|Joey Rosskopf (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|73
|Volodymyr Dzhus (Ukr) ISD - Lampre Continental
|74
|Chen Lu Qin (Chn) Max Success Sports
|75
|Gang Xu (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|76
|Kam Po Wong (HKg) Hong Kong
|77
|Muhamad Adiq Husainie Othman (Mas) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|78
|William Walker (Aus) Drapac Cycling
|79
|Steven Garcinn (Fra) China Jilun Cycling Team
|80
|Alireza Asgharzadeh (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|81
|Mohd Saiful Anuar Aziz (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|82
|Valter Filipe Afonso Pereira (Por) Carmim - Prio
|83
|Frédéric Amorison (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
|84
|Ricardo Jorge Mestre (Por) Carmim - Prio
|85
|Sergiy Grechyn (Ukr) Konya Torku Seker Spor
|86
|Fabio Calabria (Aus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|87
|Vitaliy Popkov (Ukr) ISD - Lampre Continental
|88
|Douglas Repacholi (Aus) China Jilun Cycling Team
|89
|Muradjan Halmuratov (Uzb) China 361° Cycling Team
|90
|Jiri Hochmann (Cze) ASC Dukla Praha
|91
|Ruslan Gryschenko (Ukr) China Jilun Cycling Team
|92
|Behnam Khalilikhosroshahi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|93
|Stuart Shaw (Aus) Drapac Cycling
|94
|Peter Thompson (Aus) Drapac Cycling
|95
|Yilin Liu (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
|96
|Mohd Shahrul Mat Amin (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|97
|Joaquin Sobrino (Spa) SP Tableware Cycling Team
|98
|Mohd Nor Umardi Rosdi (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|0:00:44
|99
|Christoph Schweizer (Ger) Nutrixxion Abus
|0:00:52
|100
|Mohd Zamri Salleh (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|0:01:02
|101
|Pengda Jiao (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:05
|102
|Vojtech Hacecky (Cze) ASC Dukla Praha
|0:01:12
|103
|David Lozano Riba (Spa) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|0:03:37
|104
|Aldo Ino Ilesic (Slo) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|105
|Michael Schweizer (Ger) Nutrixxion Abus
|DNS
|Xuan Wu (Chn) China 361° Cycling Team
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Benjamin Giraud (Fra) La Pomme Marseille
|5
|pts
|2
|Sebastian Körber (Ger) Nutrixxion Abus
|3
|3
|Milan Kadlec (Cze) ASC Dukla Praha
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Yilin Liu (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
|5
|pts
|2
|Vadim Shaekhov (Uzb) China 361° Cycling Team
|3
|3
|Mohd Shahrul Mat Amin (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jullien Sebastien (Fra) China Jilun Cycling Team
|14
|pts
|2
|Benjamin Giraud (Fra) La Pomme Marseille
|12
|3
|Ahmet Orken (Tur) Konya Torku Seker Spor
|10
|4
|Leonid Krasnov (Rus) RusVelo
|8
|5
|Roman Maykin (Rus) RusVelo
|6
|6
|Yuri Metlushenko (Ukr) Konya Torku Seker Spor
|5
|7
|Sebastian Körber (Ger) Nutrixxion Abus
|4
|8
|Ho Ting Kwok (HKg) Hong Kong
|3
|9
|Anuar Manan (Mas) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|2
|10
|Alexander Serebryakov (Rus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|RusVelo
|7:21:24
|2
|Konya Torku Seker Spor
|3
|Hong Kong
|4
|La Pomme Marseille
|5
|China Jilun Cycling Team
|6
|RTS Racing Team
|7
|Carmim - Prio
|8
|ASC Dukla Praha
|9
|ISD - Lampre Continental
|10
|Drapac Cycling
|11
|Hengxiang Cycling Team
|12
|Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|13
|Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
|14
|Terengganu Cycling Team
|15
|China 361° Cycling Team
|16
|Malak Cycling Team
|17
|Max Success Sports
|18
|Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|19
|Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|20
|Nutrixxion Abus
|0:00:52
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Milan Kadlec (Cze) ASC Dukla Praha
|19:10:29
|2
|Floris Goesinnen (Ned) Drapac Cycling
|0:00:10
|3
|Ki Ho Choi (HKg) Hong Kong
|0:00:15
|4
|King Lok Cheung (HKg) Hong Kong
|0:00:17
|5
|David McCann (Irl) RTS Racing Team
|6
|Thomas Vaubourzeix (Fra) La Pomme Marseille
|0:00:21
|7
|Alexander Serebryakov (Rus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|0:00:30
|8
|Yannick Martinez (Fra) La Pomme Marseille
|0:00:44
|9
|Leonid Krasnov (Rus) RusVelo
|0:00:50
|10
|Samuel José Rodrigues Caldeira (Por) Carmim - Prio
|0:00:54
|11
|Robbie Hucker (Aus) Drapac Cycling
|12
|William Walker (Aus) Drapac Cycling
|13
|Meiyin Wang (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
|0:01:12
|14
|Vadim Shaekhov (Uzb) China 361° Cycling Team
|0:01:21
|15
|Joey Rosskopf (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|0:01:34
|16
|Mathieu Delaroziere (Fra) La Pomme Marseille
|0:01:43
|17
|Kevin Peeters (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
|0:02:02
|18
|Vitaliy Popkov (Ukr) ISD - Lampre Continental
|0:02:10
|19
|Benjamin Sydlik (Ger) Nutrixxion Abus
|0:02:11
|20
|Roman Maykin (Rus) RusVelo
|21
|Luis Filipe Albino Silva (Por) Carmim - Prio
|0:02:12
|22
|Hossein Askari (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|23
|Ivan Kovalev (Rus) RusVelo
|24
|Ying Hon Yeung (HKg) Hong Kong
|0:02:17
|25
|Kin San Wu (HKg) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:20
|26
|Yohan Cauquil (Fra) La Pomme Marseille
|27
|Martin Hacecky (Cze) ASC Dukla Praha
|28
|Alejandio Marque Porto (Spa) Carmim - Prio
|0:02:41
|29
|Ruisong Zhang (Chn) Max Success Sports
|0:02:43
|30
|Fuyu Li (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
|0:03:35
|31
|Peter Thompson (Aus) Drapac Cycling
|32
|Sergiy Grechyn (Ukr) Konya Torku Seker Spor
|0:03:36
|33
|Diogo Nunes (Por) Carmim - Prio
|0:03:37
|34
|Ramin Maleki Mizan (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|0:03:38
|35
|Nur Amirull Fakhruddin Mazuki (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|36
|Dmytro Volovod (Ukr) ISD - Lampre Continental
|37
|Bo Liu (Chn) MCT
|38
|Lars Pria (Rom) Arbö Gebrüder Weiss - Oberndorfer
|39
|Yusup Abrekov (Uzb) China 361° Cycling Team
|40
|Gleb Moiseev (Rus) China Jilun Cycling Team
|41
|Saeid Safarzadeh (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|42
|Fu Xing (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
|43
|Mohd Saiful Anuar Aziz (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|44
|Zhiqiang Duan (Chn) MCT
|45
|Burr Ho (HKg) Hong Kong
|46
|Kam Po Wong (HKg) Hong Kong
|47
|Gang Xu (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|48
|Fabio Calabria (Aus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|49
|Jiri Hochmann (Cze) ASC Dukla Praha
|0:03:47
|50
|Yilin Liu (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
|0:04:11
|51
|Christoph Schweizer (Ger) Nutrixxion Abus
|0:04:28
|52
|Muhammed Atalay (Tur) Konya Torku Seker Spor
|0:04:38
|53
|Yan Dong Xing (Chn) Max Success Sports
|0:06:38
|54
|Pengda Jiao (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|0:06:39
|55
|Alois Kankovsky (Cze) ASC Dukla Praha
|0:07:32
|56
|Benjamin Giraud (Fra) La Pomme Marseille
|0:07:33
|57
|Yuri Metlushenko (Ukr) Konya Torku Seker Spor
|0:07:41
|58
|Sebastian Körber (Ger) Nutrixxion Abus
|0:07:42
|59
|Anatoliy Pakhtusov (Ukr) ISD - Lampre Continental
|0:07:57
|60
|Denys Karnulin (Ukr) ISD - Lampre Continental
|61
|Joaquin Sobrino (Spa) SP Tableware Cycling Team
|62
|Ricardo Jorge Mestre (Por) Carmim - Prio
|63
|Martin Blaha (Cze) ASC Dukla Praha
|64
|Frédéric Amorison (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
|65
|Joeri Stallaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
|0:08:05
|66
|Stuart Shaw (Aus) Drapac Cycling
|0:08:25
|67
|Muhamad Adiq Husainie Othman (Mas) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|0:08:31
|68
|Michael Schweizer (Ger) Nutrixxion Abus
|0:08:40
|69
|Volodymyr Dzhus (Ukr) ISD - Lampre Continental
|0:09:08
|70
|Maksym Vasyliev (Ukr) ISD - Lampre Continental
|0:09:18
|71
|Hossein Jahanbanian Kamnabi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|0:09:20
|72
|Benedikt Kendler (Ger) Arbö Gebrüder Weiss - Oberndorfer
|0:09:23
|73
|Ho Ting Kwok (HKg) Hong Kong
|74
|Konstantin Volik (Uzb) China 361° Cycling Team
|75
|Tae Min Gong (Kor) RTS Racing Team
|76
|En Huang (Chn) Max Success Sports
|77
|Steven Garcinn (Fra) China Jilun Cycling Team
|78
|Alexander Khatuntsev (Rus) RusVelo
|79
|Douglas Repacholi (Aus) China Jilun Cycling Team
|80
|Valter Filipe Afonso Pereira (Por) Carmim - Prio
|81
|Jullien Sebastien (Fra) China Jilun Cycling Team
|0:09:30
|82
|Evgeny Kovalev (Rus) RusVelo
|0:09:35
|83
|Sun Jae Jang (Kor) RTS Racing Team
|0:09:41
|84
|Mohd Shahrul Mat Amin (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|0:09:56
|85
|Chen Lu Qin (Chn) Max Success Sports
|0:09:58
|86
|Muradjan Halmuratov (Uzb) China 361° Cycling Team
|0:09:59
|87
|Anuar Manan (Mas) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|0:10:23
|88
|Alireza Asgharzadeh (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|0:10:28
|89
|Hui Zhang (Chn) Max Success Sports
|90
|Mohd Zamri Salleh (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|0:10:43
|91
|Mohd Nor Umardi Rosdi (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|0:11:10
|92
|Vojtech Hacecky (Cze) ASC Dukla Praha
|0:11:31
|93
|Harrif Saleh (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|0:12:24
|94
|Jianpeng Liu (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
|95
|Aldo Ino Ilesic (Slo) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|0:13:00
|96
|David Lozano Riba (Spa) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|97
|Thomas Palmer (Aus) Drapac Cycling
|0:13:48
|98
|Ahmet Orken (Tur) Konya Torku Seker Spor
|0:16:08
|99
|Behnam Khalilikhosroshahi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|0:16:12
|100
|Heng Liu (Chn) China Jilun Cycling Team
|0:16:13
|101
|Chin-Lung Huang (Tpe) RTS Racing Team
|102
|Yuepen Liu (Chn) MCT
|103
|Ruslan Gryschenko (Ukr) China Jilun Cycling Team
|104
|Bekir Baki Akirsan (Tur) Konya Torku Seker Spor
|0:16:33
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Benjamin Giraud (Fra) La Pomme Marseille
|56
|pts
|2
|Alois Kankovsky (Cze) ASC Dukla Praha
|52
|3
|Sebastian Körber (Ger) Nutrixxion Abus
|46
|4
|Alexander Serebryakov (Rus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|45
|5
|Leonid Krasnov (Rus) RusVelo
|44
|6
|Joeri Stallaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
|33
|7
|Yuri Metlushenko (Ukr) Konya Torku Seker Spor
|32
|8
|Milan Kadlec (Cze) ASC Dukla Praha
|26
|9
|Yannick Martinez (Fra) La Pomme Marseille
|24
|10
|Kevin Peeters (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
|20
|11
|Jullien Sebastien (Fra) China Jilun Cycling Team
|19
|12
|Meiyin Wang (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
|18
|13
|Samuel José Rodrigues Caldeira (Por) Carmim - Prio
|13
|14
|Joey Rosskopf (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|12
|15
|Ki Ho Choi (HKg) Hong Kong
|11
|16
|Ahmet Orken (Tur) Konya Torku Seker Spor
|11
|17
|Floris Goesinnen (Ned) Drapac Cycling
|10
|18
|Michael Schweizer (Ger) Nutrixxion Abus
|9
|19
|Ho Ting Kwok (HKg) Hong Kong
|9
|20
|Maksym Vasyliev (Ukr) ISD - Lampre Continental
|8
|21
|Benjamin Sydlik (Ger) Nutrixxion Abus
|7
|22
|Roman Maykin (Rus) RusVelo
|7
|23
|Mathieu Delaroziere (Fra) La Pomme Marseille
|6
|24
|Harrif Saleh (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|6
|25
|Jiri Hochmann (Cze) ASC Dukla Praha
|5
|26
|Yilin Liu (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
|5
|27
|David McCann (Irl) RTS Racing Team
|5
|28
|Alejandio Marque Porto (Spa) Carmim - Prio
|5
|29
|King Lok Cheung (HKg) Hong Kong
|4
|30
|Fuyu Li (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
|4
|31
|Joaquin Sobrino (Spa) SP Tableware Cycling Team
|4
|32
|Hossein Jahanbanian Kamnabi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|4
|33
|Aldo Ino Ilesic (Slo) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|4
|34
|Thomas Vaubourzeix (Fra) La Pomme Marseille
|3
|35
|Vadim Shaekhov (Uzb) China 361° Cycling Team
|3
|36
|Vitaliy Popkov (Ukr) ISD - Lampre Continental
|3
|37
|Ruisong Zhang (Chn) Max Success Sports
|3
|38
|Sergiy Grechyn (Ukr) Konya Torku Seker Spor
|3
|39
|Christoph Schweizer (Ger) Nutrixxion Abus
|3
|40
|Stuart Shaw (Aus) Drapac Cycling
|3
|41
|Thomas Palmer (Aus) Drapac Cycling
|3
|42
|Ying Hon Yeung (HKg) Hong Kong
|2
|43
|Anuar Manan (Mas) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|2
|44
|Peter Thompson (Aus) Drapac Cycling
|1
|45
|Diogo Nunes (Por) Carmim - Prio
|1
|46
|Yan Dong Xing (Chn) Max Success Sports
|1
|47
|Mohd Shahrul Mat Amin (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|1
|48
|Behnam Khalilikhosroshahi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ki Ho Choi (HKg) Hong Kong
|19:10:44
|2
|King Lok Cheung (HKg) Hong Kong
|0:00:02
|3
|Robbie Hucker (Aus) Drapac Cycling
|0:00:39
|4
|Benjamin Sydlik (Ger) Nutrixxion Abus
|0:01:56
|5
|Roman Maykin (Rus) RusVelo
|6
|Nur Amirull Fakhruddin Mazuki (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|0:03:23
|7
|Dmytro Volovod (Ukr) ISD - Lampre Continental
|8
|Burr Ho (HKg) Hong Kong
|9
|Denys Karnulin (Ukr) ISD - Lampre Continental
|0:07:42
|10
|Joeri Stallaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
|0:07:50
|11
|Muhamad Adiq Husainie Othman (Mas) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|0:08:16
|12
|Volodymyr Dzhus (Ukr) ISD - Lampre Continental
|0:08:53
|13
|Maksym Vasyliev (Ukr) ISD - Lampre Continental
|0:09:03
|14
|Benedikt Kendler (Ger) Arbö Gebrüder Weiss - Oberndorfer
|0:09:08
|15
|Valter Filipe Afonso Pereira (Por) Carmim - Prio
|16
|Chen Lu Qin (Chn) Max Success Sports
|0:09:43
|17
|Jianpeng Liu (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
|0:12:09
|18
|Thomas Palmer (Aus) Drapac Cycling
|0:13:33
|19
|Ahmet Orken (Tur) Konya Torku Seker Spor
|0:15:53
|20
|Heng Liu (Chn) China Jilun Cycling Team
|0:15:58
|21
|Yuepen Liu (Chn) MCT
|22
|Bekir Baki Akirsan (Tur) Konya Torku Seker Spor
|0:16:18
|23
|Bo Wang (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
|0:20:23
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ki Ho Choi (HKg) Hong Kong
|19:10:44
|2
|King Lok Cheung (HKg) Hong Kong
|0:00:02
|3
|Meiyin Wang (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
|0:00:57
|4
|Ying Hon Yeung (HKg) Hong Kong
|0:02:02
|5
|Kin San Wu (HKg) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:05
|6
|Ruisong Zhang (Chn) Max Success Sports
|0:02:28
|7
|Fuyu Li (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
|0:03:20
|8
|Bo Liu (Chn) MCT
|0:03:23
|9
|Fu Xing (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
|10
|Zhiqiang Duan (Chn) MCT
|11
|Burr Ho (HKg) Hong Kong
|12
|Kam Po Wong (HKg) Hong Kong
|13
|Gang Xu (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|14
|Yilin Liu (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
|0:03:56
|15
|Yan Dong Xing (Chn) Max Success Sports
|0:06:23
|16
|Pengda Jiao (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|0:06:24
|17
|Ho Ting Kwok (HKg) Hong Kong
|0:09:08
|18
|En Huang (Chn) Max Success Sports
|19
|Chen Lu Qin (Chn) Max Success Sports
|0:09:43
|20
|Hui Zhang (Chn) Max Success Sports
|0:10:13
|21
|Jianpeng Liu (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
|0:12:09
|22
|Heng Liu (Chn) China Jilun Cycling Team
|0:15:58
|23
|Chin-Lung Huang (Tpe) RTS Racing Team
|24
|Yuepen Liu (Chn) MCT
|25
|Bo Wang (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
|0:20:23
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|La Pomme Marseille
|57:32:59
|2
|ASC Dukla Praha
|0:00:30
|3
|Drapac Cycling
|4
|Hong Kong
|0:01:19
|5
|RusVelo
|0:02:53
|6
|Carmim - Prio
|7
|Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|0:04:40
|8
|Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|0:05:45
|9
|Hengxiang Cycling Team
|0:07:07
|10
|Nutrixxion Abus
|0:07:31
|11
|Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|0:07:56
|12
|Max Success Sports
|0:08:44
|13
|ISD - Lampre Continental
|0:10:49
|14
|China 361° Cycling Team
|0:12:52
|15
|Konya Torku Seker Spor
|0:13:41
|16
|Terengganu Cycling Team
|0:15:07
|17
|Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
|0:16:32
|18
|RTS Racing Team
|0:17:49
|19
|China Jilun Cycling Team
|0:20:52
|20
|Malak Cycling Team
|0:21:57
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Hong Kong
|57:34:18
|2
|Hengxiang Cycling Team
|0:05:48
|3
|Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|0:06:57
|4
|Max Success Sports
|0:07:25
|5
|Malak Cycling Team
|0:20:38
