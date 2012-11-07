Trending

Sebastien sprints to victory on Tour of Taihu Lake stage 7

Kadlec keeps slim race lead on penultimate stage

Image 1 of 17

Current Czech champion Milan Kadlec will head home with a bag full of leader's jerseys after taking the overall lead on day one
(Image credit: Mario Stiehl)

Current Czech champion Milan Kadlec will head home with a bag full of leader's jerseys after taking the overall lead on day one
(Image credit: Mario Stiehl)
Image 2 of 17

Jullien Sebastien (China Jilun Cycling Team) takes the seventh stage in dominating fashion
(Image credit: Mario Stiehl)

Jullien Sebastien (China Jilun Cycling Team) takes the seventh stage in dominating fashion
(Image credit: Mario Stiehl)
Image 3 of 17

The Harley Davidson Motor Cycle squad would not be racing but were part of the pre-race fun
(Image credit: Mario Stiehl)

The Harley Davidson Motor Cycle squad would not be racing but were part of the pre-race fun
(Image credit: Mario Stiehl)
Image 4 of 17

The sprint to the line at the end of the 114km stage

The sprint to the line at the end of the 114km stage
(Image credit: Mario Stiehl)
Image 5 of 17

ASC Dukla Praha gettting the job done for race leader Milan Kadlec
(Image credit: Mario Stiehl)

ASC Dukla Praha gettting the job done for race leader Milan Kadlec
(Image credit: Mario Stiehl)
Image 6 of 17

Nutrixxion Abus assist with the chase

Nutrixxion Abus assist with the chase
(Image credit: Mario Stiehl)
Image 7 of 17

Milan Kadlec is looking good for the coming stages

Milan Kadlec is looking good for the coming stages
(Image credit: Mario Stiehl)
Image 8 of 17

The Czech Dukla Praha team have taken control of the race since the opening stage
(Image credit: Mario Stiehl)

The Czech Dukla Praha team have taken control of the race since the opening stage
(Image credit: Mario Stiehl)
Image 9 of 17

The peloton travel along the wide roads of Taihu Lake

The peloton travel along the wide roads of Taihu Lake
(Image credit: Mario Stiehl)
Image 10 of 17

The day's jersey leader wait for the start of stage 7

The day's jersey leader wait for the start of stage 7
(Image credit: Mario Stiehl)
Image 11 of 17

Team Nutrixxion-Abus get involved with some traditional weaponry before the stage start
(Image credit: Mario Stiehl)

Team Nutrixxion-Abus get involved with some traditional weaponry before the stage start
(Image credit: Mario Stiehl)
Image 12 of 17

The ISD - Lampre Continental Team all wrapped up in the chilly conditions
(Image credit: Mario Stiehl)

The ISD - Lampre Continental Team all wrapped up in the chilly conditions
(Image credit: Mario Stiehl)
Image 13 of 17

National champion of Malaysia Mohamed Zamri Salleh (Terrengganu Cycling Team)
(Image credit: Mario Stiehl)

National champion of Malaysia Mohamed Zamri Salleh (Terrengganu Cycling Team)
(Image credit: Mario Stiehl)
Image 14 of 17

The Malaysian Terrengganu team is still hunting for a stage win in China
(Image credit: Mario Stiehl)

The Malaysian Terrengganu team is still hunting for a stage win in China
(Image credit: Mario Stiehl)
Image 15 of 17

Local team Max Success Cycling Team are not giving anything away prior to the start of the stage in Taihu Lake
(Image credit: Mario Stiehl)

Local team Max Success Cycling Team are not giving anything away prior to the start of the stage in Taihu Lake
(Image credit: Mario Stiehl)
Image 16 of 17

A local fan is ready to cheer on the riders

A local fan is ready to cheer on the riders
(Image credit: Mario Stiehl)
Image 17 of 17

Stage 7 podium: Benjamin Giraud (La Pomme Marseille), Jullien Sebastien (China Jilun Cycling Team) and Ahmet Orken (Konya Torku Seker Spor)
(Image credit: Mario Stiehl)

Stage 7 podium: Benjamin Giraud (La Pomme Marseille), Jullien Sebastien (China Jilun Cycling Team) and Ahmet Orken (Konya Torku Seker Spor)
(Image credit: Mario Stiehl)

A huge surprise occurred at the end of stage 7 in the Tour of Taihu Lake as Sébastien Jullien, a 25-year-old Frenchman riding as a stagiaire in China's continental team Jilun, won the bunch sprint on an enormous avenue in Shengze. He outclassed his compatriot Benjamin Giraud from La Pomme Marseille who took the green jersey over from Alois Kankovsky.

It was still a good day for Dukla Praha as Milan Kadlec is no longer threatened by Alexandr Serebryakov for the overall victory. The Russian from Team Type 1 was left alone in the sprint after his lead out man Aldo Ilesic sustained a flat tyre.

"It was a very strange sprint," noted Kadlec. "It was not organized at all because the sprint started when the breakaway group got caught with 500 metres to go."

This time, the escapees had a real chance to ride for the stage victory. Vadim Shaekov (China 361), Fabio Calabria (Team Type 1), Stuart Shaw (Drapac), Mathieu Delarozière (La Pomme-Marseille), Ricardo Mestre (Carmim-Prio), Ramin Maleki (Tabriz), Shahrul Mat Amin (Terengganu) and Liu Yilin (Hengxiang) managed to go clear at half way into the stage after many attempts. "We didn't let them have more than 1.10 advantage," Kadlec said.

"It was a dangerous sprint," Giraud described. "Many riders here come from the track and don't have the right attitude. I was well positioned behind my lead out man Yannick Martinez but I lost his wheel with 500 metres to when there were waves in the peloton at the time of the regrouping with the escapees. I had no choice but sprint from far out. However, Jullien was already ahead."

"With 25km to go, I had a flat tyre and an electrical problem," the stage winner declared. "This is not my first win in an international race as I got two at the Tour of Serbia last year but it's my first win in a UCI 2.1 race. I was really disappointed to not do better than 12th or 18th up to now in the Tour of Taihu.

"I wish I could join a professional team but I'm 25 and team managers usually look for younger riders. I was hoping to sign for the new British continental CMI but the sponsor pulled out one month ago."

Jullien is a bike mechanic in Bourg-en-Bresse and a coach for BMX. "I've raced in BMX for eight years, that's where my speed comes from," he said. "But in the Rhône-Alpes region, a sprinter doesn't get many opportunities to win races, courses are too hilly!"

This year, Jullien finished fourth overall at the Tour of Morocco won by South African ace Reinhardt Janse van Rensburg. He ended up as a stagiaire with Jilun after the visit in Bourg-en-Bresse of 20 year old Liu Heng who is the only Chinese rider in the team. "Their idea is to develop a Chinese continental team partly based in France," Jullien explained. "They have a great potential but a lot to learn."

The other revelation of the day is third placed Ahmet Orken from Turkish team Konya Torku Seker Spor. At the age of 19, he confirmed his sprinting abilities seen in Portugal when he became the European champion for omnium. He's a product of the great job done for cycling in Turkey under the direction of Abdurrahman Açikalin who is also at the helm of the Tour of Turkey. "This is my first big result," a delighted Orken told Cyclingnews in Shengze. "It's my first time on the podium of an Elite race. My big goal is to win a stage at the Tour of Turkey. I'm learning a lot here at the Tour of Taihu, as I follow my team-mate [and winner of stage 4 Yuriy] Metlushenko everywhere."

Kadlec, 38, who is very likely going to win the Tour of Turkey is twice the age of Orken.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jullien Sebastien (Fra) China Jilun Cycling Team2:27:08
2Benjamin Giraud (Fra) La Pomme Marseille
3Ahmet Orken (Tur) Konya Torku Seker Spor
4Leonid Krasnov (Rus) RusVelo
5Roman Maykin (Rus) RusVelo
6Yuri Metlushenko (Ukr) Konya Torku Seker Spor
7Sebastian Körber (Ger) Nutrixxion Abus
8Ho Ting Kwok (HKg) Hong Kong
9Anuar Manan (Mas) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
10Alexander Serebryakov (Rus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
11Harrif Saleh (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
12Benjamin Sydlik (Ger) Nutrixxion Abus
13Meiyin Wang (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
14Benedikt Kendler (Ger) Arbö Gebrüder Weiss - Oberndorfer
15Alois Kankovsky (Cze) ASC Dukla Praha
16Kevin Peeters (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
17Thomas Palmer (Aus) Drapac Cycling
18Maksym Vasyliev (Ukr) ISD - Lampre Continental
19Joeri Stallaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
20Samuel José Rodrigues Caldeira (Por) Carmim - Prio
21Tae Min Gong (Kor) RTS Racing Team
22King Lok Cheung (HKg) Hong Kong
23Milan Kadlec (Cze) ASC Dukla Praha
24Sun Jae Jang (Kor) RTS Racing Team
25Yannick Martinez (Fra) La Pomme Marseille
26Bo Liu (Chn) MCT
27Kin San Wu (HKg) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
28Nur Amirull Fakhruddin Mazuki (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
29Evgeny Kovalev (Rus) RusVelo
30Konstantin Volik (Uzb) China 361° Cycling Team
31Alejandio Marque Porto (Spa) Carmim - Prio
32Heng Liu (Chn) China Jilun Cycling Team
33Anatoliy Pakhtusov (Ukr) ISD - Lampre Continental
34Ying Hon Yeung (HKg) Hong Kong
35Chin-Lung Huang (Tpe) RTS Racing Team
36David McCann (Irl) RTS Racing Team
37Diogo Nunes (Por) Carmim - Prio
38Lars Pria (Rom) Arbö Gebrüder Weiss - Oberndorfer
39Luis Filipe Albino Silva (Por) Carmim - Prio
40Bekir Baki Akirsan (Tur) Konya Torku Seker Spor
41Ki Ho Choi (HKg) Hong Kong
42Floris Goesinnen (Ned) Drapac Cycling
43Mathieu Delaroziere (Fra) La Pomme Marseille
44Yusup Abrekov (Uzb) China 361° Cycling Team
45Yan Dong Xing (Chn) Max Success Sports
46Fu Xing (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
47Gleb Moiseev (Rus) China Jilun Cycling Team
48Robbie Hucker (Aus) Drapac Cycling
49Fuyu Li (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
50Burr Ho (HKg) Hong Kong
51Vadim Shaekhov (Uzb) China 361° Cycling Team
52Hossein Askari (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
53Ruisong Zhang (Chn) Max Success Sports
54Dmytro Volovod (Ukr) ISD - Lampre Continental
55Denys Karnulin (Ukr) ISD - Lampre Continental
56Yohan Cauquil (Fra) La Pomme Marseille
57Alexander Khatuntsev (Rus) RusVelo
58Hui Zhang (Chn) Max Success Sports
59Thomas Vaubourzeix (Fra) La Pomme Marseille
60Hossein Jahanbanian Kamnabi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
61Yuepen Liu (Chn) MCT
62Saeid Safarzadeh (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
63Jianpeng Liu (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
64En Huang (Chn) Max Success Sports
65Bo Wang (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
66Martin Blaha (Cze) ASC Dukla Praha
67Martin Hacecky (Cze) ASC Dukla Praha
68Zhiqiang Duan (Chn) MCT
69Ramin Maleki Mizan (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
70Muhammed Atalay (Tur) Konya Torku Seker Spor
71Ivan Kovalev (Rus) RusVelo
72Joey Rosskopf (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
73Volodymyr Dzhus (Ukr) ISD - Lampre Continental
74Chen Lu Qin (Chn) Max Success Sports
75Gang Xu (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
76Kam Po Wong (HKg) Hong Kong
77Muhamad Adiq Husainie Othman (Mas) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
78William Walker (Aus) Drapac Cycling
79Steven Garcinn (Fra) China Jilun Cycling Team
80Alireza Asgharzadeh (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
81Mohd Saiful Anuar Aziz (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
82Valter Filipe Afonso Pereira (Por) Carmim - Prio
83Frédéric Amorison (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
84Ricardo Jorge Mestre (Por) Carmim - Prio
85Sergiy Grechyn (Ukr) Konya Torku Seker Spor
86Fabio Calabria (Aus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
87Vitaliy Popkov (Ukr) ISD - Lampre Continental
88Douglas Repacholi (Aus) China Jilun Cycling Team
89Muradjan Halmuratov (Uzb) China 361° Cycling Team
90Jiri Hochmann (Cze) ASC Dukla Praha
91Ruslan Gryschenko (Ukr) China Jilun Cycling Team
92Behnam Khalilikhosroshahi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
93Stuart Shaw (Aus) Drapac Cycling
94Peter Thompson (Aus) Drapac Cycling
95Yilin Liu (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
96Mohd Shahrul Mat Amin (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
97Joaquin Sobrino (Spa) SP Tableware Cycling Team
98Mohd Nor Umardi Rosdi (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team0:00:44
99Christoph Schweizer (Ger) Nutrixxion Abus0:00:52
100Mohd Zamri Salleh (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team0:01:02
101Pengda Jiao (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:01:05
102Vojtech Hacecky (Cze) ASC Dukla Praha0:01:12
103David Lozano Riba (Spa) Team Type 1 - Sanofi0:03:37
104Aldo Ino Ilesic (Slo) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
105Michael Schweizer (Ger) Nutrixxion Abus
DNSXuan Wu (Chn) China 361° Cycling Team

Sprint 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Benjamin Giraud (Fra) La Pomme Marseille5pts
2Sebastian Körber (Ger) Nutrixxion Abus3
3Milan Kadlec (Cze) ASC Dukla Praha1

Sprint 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Yilin Liu (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team5pts
2Vadim Shaekhov (Uzb) China 361° Cycling Team3
3Mohd Shahrul Mat Amin (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team1

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jullien Sebastien (Fra) China Jilun Cycling Team14pts
2Benjamin Giraud (Fra) La Pomme Marseille12
3Ahmet Orken (Tur) Konya Torku Seker Spor10
4Leonid Krasnov (Rus) RusVelo8
5Roman Maykin (Rus) RusVelo6
6Yuri Metlushenko (Ukr) Konya Torku Seker Spor5
7Sebastian Körber (Ger) Nutrixxion Abus4
8Ho Ting Kwok (HKg) Hong Kong3
9Anuar Manan (Mas) Champion System Pro Cycling Team2
10Alexander Serebryakov (Rus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi1

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1RusVelo7:21:24
2Konya Torku Seker Spor
3Hong Kong
4La Pomme Marseille
5China Jilun Cycling Team
6RTS Racing Team
7Carmim - Prio
8ASC Dukla Praha
9ISD - Lampre Continental
10Drapac Cycling
11Hengxiang Cycling Team
12Champion System Pro Cycling Team
13Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
14Terengganu Cycling Team
15China 361° Cycling Team
16Malak Cycling Team
17Max Success Sports
18Team Type 1 - Sanofi
19Tabriz Petrochemical Team
20Nutrixxion Abus0:00:52

General classification after stage 7
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Milan Kadlec (Cze) ASC Dukla Praha19:10:29
2Floris Goesinnen (Ned) Drapac Cycling0:00:10
3Ki Ho Choi (HKg) Hong Kong0:00:15
4King Lok Cheung (HKg) Hong Kong0:00:17
5David McCann (Irl) RTS Racing Team
6Thomas Vaubourzeix (Fra) La Pomme Marseille0:00:21
7Alexander Serebryakov (Rus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi0:00:30
8Yannick Martinez (Fra) La Pomme Marseille0:00:44
9Leonid Krasnov (Rus) RusVelo0:00:50
10Samuel José Rodrigues Caldeira (Por) Carmim - Prio0:00:54
11Robbie Hucker (Aus) Drapac Cycling
12William Walker (Aus) Drapac Cycling
13Meiyin Wang (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team0:01:12
14Vadim Shaekhov (Uzb) China 361° Cycling Team0:01:21
15Joey Rosskopf (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi0:01:34
16Mathieu Delaroziere (Fra) La Pomme Marseille0:01:43
17Kevin Peeters (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony0:02:02
18Vitaliy Popkov (Ukr) ISD - Lampre Continental0:02:10
19Benjamin Sydlik (Ger) Nutrixxion Abus0:02:11
20Roman Maykin (Rus) RusVelo
21Luis Filipe Albino Silva (Por) Carmim - Prio0:02:12
22Hossein Askari (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
23Ivan Kovalev (Rus) RusVelo
24Ying Hon Yeung (HKg) Hong Kong0:02:17
25Kin San Wu (HKg) Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:02:20
26Yohan Cauquil (Fra) La Pomme Marseille
27Martin Hacecky (Cze) ASC Dukla Praha
28Alejandio Marque Porto (Spa) Carmim - Prio0:02:41
29Ruisong Zhang (Chn) Max Success Sports0:02:43
30Fuyu Li (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team0:03:35
31Peter Thompson (Aus) Drapac Cycling
32Sergiy Grechyn (Ukr) Konya Torku Seker Spor0:03:36
33Diogo Nunes (Por) Carmim - Prio0:03:37
34Ramin Maleki Mizan (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team0:03:38
35Nur Amirull Fakhruddin Mazuki (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
36Dmytro Volovod (Ukr) ISD - Lampre Continental
37Bo Liu (Chn) MCT
38Lars Pria (Rom) Arbö Gebrüder Weiss - Oberndorfer
39Yusup Abrekov (Uzb) China 361° Cycling Team
40Gleb Moiseev (Rus) China Jilun Cycling Team
41Saeid Safarzadeh (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
42Fu Xing (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
43Mohd Saiful Anuar Aziz (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
44Zhiqiang Duan (Chn) MCT
45Burr Ho (HKg) Hong Kong
46Kam Po Wong (HKg) Hong Kong
47Gang Xu (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
48Fabio Calabria (Aus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
49Jiri Hochmann (Cze) ASC Dukla Praha0:03:47
50Yilin Liu (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team0:04:11
51Christoph Schweizer (Ger) Nutrixxion Abus0:04:28
52Muhammed Atalay (Tur) Konya Torku Seker Spor0:04:38
53Yan Dong Xing (Chn) Max Success Sports0:06:38
54Pengda Jiao (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:06:39
55Alois Kankovsky (Cze) ASC Dukla Praha0:07:32
56Benjamin Giraud (Fra) La Pomme Marseille0:07:33
57Yuri Metlushenko (Ukr) Konya Torku Seker Spor0:07:41
58Sebastian Körber (Ger) Nutrixxion Abus0:07:42
59Anatoliy Pakhtusov (Ukr) ISD - Lampre Continental0:07:57
60Denys Karnulin (Ukr) ISD - Lampre Continental
61Joaquin Sobrino (Spa) SP Tableware Cycling Team
62Ricardo Jorge Mestre (Por) Carmim - Prio
63Martin Blaha (Cze) ASC Dukla Praha
64Frédéric Amorison (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
65Joeri Stallaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony0:08:05
66Stuart Shaw (Aus) Drapac Cycling0:08:25
67Muhamad Adiq Husainie Othman (Mas) Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:08:31
68Michael Schweizer (Ger) Nutrixxion Abus0:08:40
69Volodymyr Dzhus (Ukr) ISD - Lampre Continental0:09:08
70Maksym Vasyliev (Ukr) ISD - Lampre Continental0:09:18
71Hossein Jahanbanian Kamnabi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team0:09:20
72Benedikt Kendler (Ger) Arbö Gebrüder Weiss - Oberndorfer0:09:23
73Ho Ting Kwok (HKg) Hong Kong
74Konstantin Volik (Uzb) China 361° Cycling Team
75Tae Min Gong (Kor) RTS Racing Team
76En Huang (Chn) Max Success Sports
77Steven Garcinn (Fra) China Jilun Cycling Team
78Alexander Khatuntsev (Rus) RusVelo
79Douglas Repacholi (Aus) China Jilun Cycling Team
80Valter Filipe Afonso Pereira (Por) Carmim - Prio
81Jullien Sebastien (Fra) China Jilun Cycling Team0:09:30
82Evgeny Kovalev (Rus) RusVelo0:09:35
83Sun Jae Jang (Kor) RTS Racing Team0:09:41
84Mohd Shahrul Mat Amin (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team0:09:56
85Chen Lu Qin (Chn) Max Success Sports0:09:58
86Muradjan Halmuratov (Uzb) China 361° Cycling Team0:09:59
87Anuar Manan (Mas) Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:10:23
88Alireza Asgharzadeh (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team0:10:28
89Hui Zhang (Chn) Max Success Sports
90Mohd Zamri Salleh (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team0:10:43
91Mohd Nor Umardi Rosdi (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team0:11:10
92Vojtech Hacecky (Cze) ASC Dukla Praha0:11:31
93Harrif Saleh (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team0:12:24
94Jianpeng Liu (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
95Aldo Ino Ilesic (Slo) Team Type 1 - Sanofi0:13:00
96David Lozano Riba (Spa) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
97Thomas Palmer (Aus) Drapac Cycling0:13:48
98Ahmet Orken (Tur) Konya Torku Seker Spor0:16:08
99Behnam Khalilikhosroshahi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team0:16:12
100Heng Liu (Chn) China Jilun Cycling Team0:16:13
101Chin-Lung Huang (Tpe) RTS Racing Team
102Yuepen Liu (Chn) MCT
103Ruslan Gryschenko (Ukr) China Jilun Cycling Team
104Bekir Baki Akirsan (Tur) Konya Torku Seker Spor0:16:33

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Benjamin Giraud (Fra) La Pomme Marseille56pts
2Alois Kankovsky (Cze) ASC Dukla Praha52
3Sebastian Körber (Ger) Nutrixxion Abus46
4Alexander Serebryakov (Rus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi45
5Leonid Krasnov (Rus) RusVelo44
6Joeri Stallaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony33
7Yuri Metlushenko (Ukr) Konya Torku Seker Spor32
8Milan Kadlec (Cze) ASC Dukla Praha26
9Yannick Martinez (Fra) La Pomme Marseille24
10Kevin Peeters (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony20
11Jullien Sebastien (Fra) China Jilun Cycling Team19
12Meiyin Wang (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team18
13Samuel José Rodrigues Caldeira (Por) Carmim - Prio13
14Joey Rosskopf (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi12
15Ki Ho Choi (HKg) Hong Kong11
16Ahmet Orken (Tur) Konya Torku Seker Spor11
17Floris Goesinnen (Ned) Drapac Cycling10
18Michael Schweizer (Ger) Nutrixxion Abus9
19Ho Ting Kwok (HKg) Hong Kong9
20Maksym Vasyliev (Ukr) ISD - Lampre Continental8
21Benjamin Sydlik (Ger) Nutrixxion Abus7
22Roman Maykin (Rus) RusVelo7
23Mathieu Delaroziere (Fra) La Pomme Marseille6
24Harrif Saleh (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team6
25Jiri Hochmann (Cze) ASC Dukla Praha5
26Yilin Liu (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team5
27David McCann (Irl) RTS Racing Team5
28Alejandio Marque Porto (Spa) Carmim - Prio5
29King Lok Cheung (HKg) Hong Kong4
30Fuyu Li (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team4
31Joaquin Sobrino (Spa) SP Tableware Cycling Team4
32Hossein Jahanbanian Kamnabi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team4
33Aldo Ino Ilesic (Slo) Team Type 1 - Sanofi4
34Thomas Vaubourzeix (Fra) La Pomme Marseille3
35Vadim Shaekhov (Uzb) China 361° Cycling Team3
36Vitaliy Popkov (Ukr) ISD - Lampre Continental3
37Ruisong Zhang (Chn) Max Success Sports3
38Sergiy Grechyn (Ukr) Konya Torku Seker Spor3
39Christoph Schweizer (Ger) Nutrixxion Abus3
40Stuart Shaw (Aus) Drapac Cycling3
41Thomas Palmer (Aus) Drapac Cycling3
42Ying Hon Yeung (HKg) Hong Kong2
43Anuar Manan (Mas) Champion System Pro Cycling Team2
44Peter Thompson (Aus) Drapac Cycling1
45Diogo Nunes (Por) Carmim - Prio1
46Yan Dong Xing (Chn) Max Success Sports1
47Mohd Shahrul Mat Amin (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team1
48Behnam Khalilikhosroshahi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team1

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ki Ho Choi (HKg) Hong Kong19:10:44
2King Lok Cheung (HKg) Hong Kong0:00:02
3Robbie Hucker (Aus) Drapac Cycling0:00:39
4Benjamin Sydlik (Ger) Nutrixxion Abus0:01:56
5Roman Maykin (Rus) RusVelo
6Nur Amirull Fakhruddin Mazuki (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team0:03:23
7Dmytro Volovod (Ukr) ISD - Lampre Continental
8Burr Ho (HKg) Hong Kong
9Denys Karnulin (Ukr) ISD - Lampre Continental0:07:42
10Joeri Stallaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony0:07:50
11Muhamad Adiq Husainie Othman (Mas) Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:08:16
12Volodymyr Dzhus (Ukr) ISD - Lampre Continental0:08:53
13Maksym Vasyliev (Ukr) ISD - Lampre Continental0:09:03
14Benedikt Kendler (Ger) Arbö Gebrüder Weiss - Oberndorfer0:09:08
15Valter Filipe Afonso Pereira (Por) Carmim - Prio
16Chen Lu Qin (Chn) Max Success Sports0:09:43
17Jianpeng Liu (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team0:12:09
18Thomas Palmer (Aus) Drapac Cycling0:13:33
19Ahmet Orken (Tur) Konya Torku Seker Spor0:15:53
20Heng Liu (Chn) China Jilun Cycling Team0:15:58
21Yuepen Liu (Chn) MCT
22Bekir Baki Akirsan (Tur) Konya Torku Seker Spor0:16:18
23Bo Wang (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team0:20:23

Regional rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ki Ho Choi (HKg) Hong Kong19:10:44
2King Lok Cheung (HKg) Hong Kong0:00:02
3Meiyin Wang (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team0:00:57
4Ying Hon Yeung (HKg) Hong Kong0:02:02
5Kin San Wu (HKg) Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:02:05
6Ruisong Zhang (Chn) Max Success Sports0:02:28
7Fuyu Li (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team0:03:20
8Bo Liu (Chn) MCT0:03:23
9Fu Xing (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
10Zhiqiang Duan (Chn) MCT
11Burr Ho (HKg) Hong Kong
12Kam Po Wong (HKg) Hong Kong
13Gang Xu (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
14Yilin Liu (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team0:03:56
15Yan Dong Xing (Chn) Max Success Sports0:06:23
16Pengda Jiao (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:06:24
17Ho Ting Kwok (HKg) Hong Kong0:09:08
18En Huang (Chn) Max Success Sports
19Chen Lu Qin (Chn) Max Success Sports0:09:43
20Hui Zhang (Chn) Max Success Sports0:10:13
21Jianpeng Liu (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team0:12:09
22Heng Liu (Chn) China Jilun Cycling Team0:15:58
23Chin-Lung Huang (Tpe) RTS Racing Team
24Yuepen Liu (Chn) MCT
25Bo Wang (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team0:20:23

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1La Pomme Marseille57:32:59
2ASC Dukla Praha0:00:30
3Drapac Cycling
4Hong Kong0:01:19
5RusVelo0:02:53
6Carmim - Prio
7Team Type 1 - Sanofi0:04:40
8Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:05:45
9Hengxiang Cycling Team0:07:07
10Nutrixxion Abus0:07:31
11Tabriz Petrochemical Team0:07:56
12Max Success Sports0:08:44
13ISD - Lampre Continental0:10:49
14China 361° Cycling Team0:12:52
15Konya Torku Seker Spor0:13:41
16Terengganu Cycling Team0:15:07
17Landbouwkrediet-Euphony0:16:32
18RTS Racing Team0:17:49
19China Jilun Cycling Team0:20:52
20Malak Cycling Team0:21:57

Chinese Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Hong Kong57:34:18
2Hengxiang Cycling Team0:05:48
3Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:06:57
4Max Success Sports0:07:25
5Malak Cycling Team0:20:38

 

