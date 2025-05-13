Recommended reading

'Damage control' for pink jersey as chaotic Giro d'Italia finish 'destroyed' Mads Pedersen's Lidl-Trek lead-out train

'On a stage like this, because it's really easy, it becomes chaotic and riders don't like it. In the end, it was OK' says DS Monfort

Mads Pedersen (Lidl-Trek) retained the overall leader&#039;s pink jersey with fifth place on a chaotic stage 4 at the Giro d&#039;Italia
A "chaotic" Lecce circuit at the Giro d'Italia saw Lidl-Trek's luck run out and a dominant start to the race come to an end, with several incidents "destroying" Mads Pedersen's lead-out train for the sprint.

Pedersen had gone two for two in road stages at the Giro in Albania, but with a flat day on offer in the south of Italy for stage 4, the hectic nature of a Grand Tour sprint finale saw his planned last man, Søren Kragh Andersen, crash hard, and his team forced into "damage control". 

