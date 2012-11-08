Trending

Kadlec seals overall Tour of Taihu Lake win

Kankovsky wins final sprint stage

Ki Ho Choi (Hong Kong) the best Asian rider

(Image credit: Mario Stiehl)
(Image credit: Mario Stiehl)
(Image credit: Mario Stiehl)
The peloton on the final Tour of Taihu Lake stage

(Image credit: Mario Stiehl)
The peloton on the final Tour of Taihu Lake stage

(Image credit: Mario Stiehl)
The peloton on the final Tour of Taihu Lake stage

(Image credit: Mario Stiehl)
Jorge and Liu in the breakaway

(Image credit: Mario Stiehl)
The peloton on the final Tour of Taihu Lake stage

(Image credit: Mario Stiehl)
The peloton on the final Tour of Taihu Lake stage

(Image credit: Mario Stiehl)
The peloton on the final Tour of Taihu Lake stage

(Image credit: Mario Stiehl)
The peloton on the final Tour of Taihu Lake stage

(Image credit: Mario Stiehl)
(Image credit: Mario Stiehl)
Jianpeng Liu (Hengxiang Cycling Team) leads the breakaway

(Image credit: Mario Stiehl)
The final Tour of Taihu Lake stage

(Image credit: Mario Stiehl)
The final Tour of Taihu Lake stage

(Image credit: Mario Stiehl)
Alireza Asgharzadeh (Tabriz Petrochemical Team)

(Image credit: Mario Stiehl)
Ricardo Jorge Mestre (Carmim - Prio)

(Image credit: Mario Stiehl)
The final stage of the Tour of Taihu Lake

(Image credit: Mario Stiehl)
The final stage of the Tour of Taihu Lake

(Image credit: Mario Stiehl)
The final stage of the Tour of Taihu Lake

(Image credit: Mario Stiehl)
The final stage of the Tour of Taihu Lake

(Image credit: Mario Stiehl)
Alois Kankovsky (Dukla Praha)

(Image credit: Mario Stiehl)
The peloton wraps up the Tour of Taihu Lake

(Image credit: Mario Stiehl)
Alois Kankovsky (Dukla Praha) won the final stage

(Image credit: Mario Stiehl)
The final Tour of Taihu Lake stage podium: Serebryakov, Kankovsky and Saleh

(Image credit: Mario Stiehl)
Milan Kadlec (ASC Dukla Praha)

(Image credit: Mario Stiehl)
Alois Kankovsky won the points classification in the 2012 Tour of Taihu Lake

(Image credit: Mario Stiehl)

Czech team Dukla Praha concluded the Tour of Taihu with style as they added to Milan Kadlec's overall victory a second stage win by Alois Kankovsky on the island in the middle of lake Kunchenghu. The former world champion in the omnium out-sprinted Team Type 1's Alexandr Serebryakov and Malaysian sprinter ace Harrif Salleh of Terengganu.

The breakaway of the day formed of Liu Jiangeng (Hengxiang), Ricardo Mestre (Carmim-Prio) and Alizera Asgharzadeh (Tabriz) got caught during the final lap.

"It's a pity that Alois hasn't found a place in a Pro Team because he's one of the fastest sprinters in the world," Kadlec stated. "He could win bunch sprints at Grand Tours as well."

Kankovsky, 28, has switched his focus to track cycling and road racing in Asia. Dukla Praha team manager Jan Kopac has found in China the most suitable stage races for fast riders used to short efforts on the velodromes. After a trip back to Czech Republic in order to get new visas, they'll be back to China for the newly created 2.2 Tour of Fuzhou from November 18 to 20.

"We already came to the Tour of Taihu last year, so we knew what to expect in terms of courses," Kadlec told Cyclingnews. "I don't know all of China but this is for sure one of the nicest area around a beautiful lake. We don't have in the Czech Republic such a well organized bike race. The problems of the sport of cycling are in Europe, not here."

A former rider from Lampre who spent nine seasons in different Italian pro teams, Kadlec looked just as happy as a beginner when he received the orange jersey of final winner of the Tour of Taihu Lake. After winning stage 1, he kept the lead with no major difficulty till the end, even though he had a hard time during stage 4 when the last hour of racing was made of echelons.

"It crowns an incredible season for me and our team," he said. "In my career, I had collected all places at the national Czech championship including three times second but I never won it until this year. As a team, we've won a lot of races. It's a pleasure to see this team growing and performing. It's the result of five years of work all together. This group of riders has an excellent level on flat courses like here. Alois came second overall last year, I win the Tour of Taihu this year, we're delighted. Five years ago, I was contemplating retirement but track racing has given me a new motivation. I even got a bronze medal at the world championship [for points race] two years ago, I've enjoyed riding Six-Days in Berlin, Bremen, etc, I've done my best time on the flying 200 metres at the age of 36… Now I only race for the passion of the sport. With the jersey of national champion, I'll race again next year for sure."

Shall he perform just as well at the Tour of Fuzhou, Kadlec might even carry enough points to help a team qualify for the 2014 World Tour. "Who knows…," he said with the smile of an enthusiastic youngster.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alois Kankovsky (Cze) ASC Dukla Praha2:59:57
2Alexander Serebryakov (Rus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
3Harrif Saleh (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
4Leonid Krasnov (Rus) RusVelo
5Benjamin Giraud (Fra) La Pomme Marseille
6Jullien Sebastien (Fra) JLC
7Sergiy Grechyn (Ukr) Konya Torku Seker Spor
8Michael Schweizer (Ger) Nutrixxion Abus
9Joeri Stallaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
10Anuar Manan (Mas) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
11Aldo Ino Ilesic (Slo) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
12Milan Kadlec (Cze) ASC Dukla Praha
13Christoph Schweizer (Ger) Nutrixxion Abus
14Thomas Palmer (Aus) Drapac Cycling
15Maksym Vasyliev (Ukr) ISD - Lampre Continental
16Kevin Peeters (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
17Sebastian Körber (Ger) Nutrixxion Abus
18Luis Filipe Albino Silva (Por) Carmim - Prio
19Chin-Lung Huang (Tpe) RTS Racing Team
20Steven Garcinn (Fra) JLC
21Ho Ting Kwok (HKg) Hong Kong
22Samuel José Rodrigues Caldeira (Por) Carmim - Prio
23Joaquin Sobrino (Spa) SP Tableware Cycling Team
24Benedikt Kendler (Ger) Arbö Gebrüder Weiss - Oberndorfer
25Jiri Hochmann (Cze) ASC Dukla Praha
26Sun Jae Jang (Kor) RTS Racing Team
27Ahmet Orken (Tur) Konya Torku Seker Spor
28Nur Amirull Fakhruddin Mazuki (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
29Kin San Wu (HKg) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
30Evgeny Kovalev (Rus) RusVelo
31Ramin Maleki Mizan (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
32Yannick Martinez (Fra) La Pomme Marseille
33Roman Maykin (Rus) RusVelo
34Bekir Baki Akirsan (Tur) Konya Torku Seker Spor
35Meiyin Wang (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
36Ying Hon Yeung (HKg) Hong Kong
37King Lok Cheung (HKg) Hong Kong
38Konstantin Volik (Uzb) China 361° Cycling Team
39Dmytro Volovod (Ukr) ISD - Lampre Continental
40Yuri Metlushenko (Ukr) Konya Torku Seker Spor
41Muhammed Atalay (Tur) Konya Torku Seker Spor
42Saeid Safarzadeh (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
43Lars Pria (Rom) Arbö Gebrüder Weiss - Oberndorfer
44Tae Min Gong (Kor) RTS Racing Team
45Benjamin Sydlik (Ger) Nutrixxion Abus
46Diogo Nunes (Por) Carmim - Prio
47Burr Ho (HKg) Hong Kong
48Mathieu Delaroziere (Fra) La Pomme Marseille
49Yan Dong Xing (Chn) Max Success Sports
50Ricardo Jorge Mestre (Por) Carmim - Prio
51Alejandio Marque Porto (Spa) Carmim - Prio
52Vadim Shaekhov (Uzb) China 361° Cycling Team
53En Huang (Chn) Max Success Sports
54Thomas Vaubourzeix (Fra) La Pomme Marseille
55Bo Liu (Chn) MCT
56Gleb Moiseev (Rus) JLC
57Anatoliy Pakhtusov (Ukr) ISD - Lampre Continental
58Robbie Hucker (Aus) Drapac Cycling
59Ruisong Zhang (Chn) Max Success Sports
60Fuyu Li (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
61Denys Karnulin (Ukr) ISD - Lampre Continental
62David McCann (Irl) RTS Racing Team
63Ivan Kovalev (Rus) RusVelo
63Heng Liu (Chn) JLC
65Alexander Khatuntsev (Rus) RusVelo
66Floris Goesinnen (Ned) Drapac Cycling
67Fu Xing (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
68Douglas Repacholi (Aus) JLC
69Ki Ho Choi (HKg) Hong Kong
70Hossein Askari (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
71Hossein Jahanbanian Kamnabi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
72Stuart Shaw (Aus) Drapac Cycling
73Yuepen Liu (Chn) MCT
74Vitaliy Popkov (Ukr) ISD - Lampre Continental
75Yohan Cauquil (Fra) La Pomme Marseille
76Yusup Abrekov (Uzb) China 361° Cycling Team
77Volodymyr Dzhus (Ukr) ISD - Lampre Continental
78Pengda Jiao (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
79Valter Filipe Afonso Pereira (Por) Carmim - Prio
80William Walker (Aus) Drapac Cycling
81Fabio Calabria (Aus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
82Behnam Khalilikhosroshahi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
83Chen Lu Qin (Chn) Max Success Sports
84Joey Rosskopf (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
85Zhiqiang Duan (Chn) MCT
86Kam Po Wong (HKg) Hong Kong
87Gang Xu (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
88Frédéric Amorison (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
89David Lozano Riba (Spa) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
90Hui Zhang (Chn) Max Success Sports
91Bo Wang (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
92Alireza Asgharzadeh (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
93Yilin Liu (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
94Peter Thompson (Aus) Drapac Cycling
95Ruslan Gryschenko (Ukr) JLC0:00:09
96Muradjan Halmuratov (Uzb) China 361° Cycling Team
97Martin Blaha (Cze) ASC Dukla Praha
98Mohd Saiful Anuar Aziz (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
99Muhamad Adiq Husainie Othman (Mas) Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:00:21
100Jianpeng Liu (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
101Mohd Nor Umardi Rosdi (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
102Martin Hacecky (Cze) ASC Dukla Praha0:00:33
103Vojtech Hacecky (Cze) ASC Dukla Praha0:00:44
104Mohd Zamri Salleh (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team0:00:49
105Mohd Shahrul Mat Amin (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team

Sprint 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Samuel José Rodrigues Caldeira (Por) Carmim - Prio5pts
2Jianpeng Liu (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team3
3Benjamin Sydlik (Ger) Nutrixxion Abus1

Sprint 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Samuel José Rodrigues Caldeira (Por) Carmim - Prio5pts
2Jianpeng Liu (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team3
3William Walker (Aus) Drapac Cycling1

Sprint 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jianpeng Liu (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team5pts
2Ricardo Jorge Mestre (Por) Carmim - Prio3
3Alireza Asgharzadeh (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team1

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alois Kankovsky (Cze) ASC Dukla Praha14pts
2Alexander Serebryakov (Rus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi12
3Harrif Saleh (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team10
4Leonid Krasnov (Rus) RusVelo8
5Benjamin Giraud (Fra) La Pomme Marseille6
6Jullien Sebastien (Fra) JLC5
7Sergiy Grechyn (Ukr) Konya Torku Seker Spor4
8Michael Schweizer (Ger) Nutrixxion Abus3
9Joeri Stallaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony2
10Anuar Manan (Mas) Champion System Pro Cycling Team1

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1ASC Dukla Praha8:59:51
2Nutrixxion Abus
3RusVelo
4Konya Torku Seker Spor
5China Jilun Cycling Team
6La Pomme Marseille
7Carmim - Prio
8RTS Racing Team
9Team Type 1
10Hong Kong
11ISD - Lampre Continental
12Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
13Champion System Pro Cycling Team
14Drapac Cycling
15Tabriz Petrochemical Team
16Max Success Sports
17Hengxiang Cycling Team
18China 361° Cycling Team
19Malak Cycling Team
20Terengganu Cycling Team0:00:09

Final general classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Milan Kadlec (Cze) ASC Dukla Praha22:10:26
2Floris Goesinnen (Ned) Drapac Cycling0:00:10
3Ki Ho Choi (HKg) Hong Kong0:00:15
4King Lok Cheung (HKg) Hong Kong0:00:17
5David McCann (Irl) RTS Racing Team
6Thomas Vaubourzeix (Fra) La Pomme Marseille0:00:21
7Alexander Serebryakov (Rus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi0:00:24
8Yannick Martinez (Fra) La Pomme Marseille0:00:44
9Samuel José Rodrigues Caldeira (Por) Carmim - Prio0:00:48
10Leonid Krasnov (Rus) RusVelo0:00:50
11William Walker (Aus) Drapac Cycling0:00:53
12Robbie Hucker (Aus) Drapac Cycling0:00:54
13Meiyin Wang (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team0:01:12
14Vadim Shaekhov (Uzb) China 361° Cycling Team0:01:21
15Joey Rosskopf (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi0:01:34
16Mathieu Delaroziere (Fra) La Pomme Marseille0:01:43
17Kevin Peeters (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony0:02:02
18Benjamin Sydlik (Ger) Nutrixxion Abus0:02:10
19Vitaliy Popkov (Ukr) ISD - Lampre Continental
20Roman Maykin (Rus) RusVelo0:02:11
21Luis Filipe Albino Silva (Por) Carmim - Prio0:02:12
22Hossein Askari (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
23Ivan Kovalev (Rus) RusVelo
24Ying Hon Yeung (HKg) Hong Kong0:02:17
25Kin San Wu (HKg) Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:02:20
26Yohan Cauquil (Fra) La Pomme Marseille
27Alejandio Marque Porto (Spa) Carmim - Prio0:02:41
28Ruisong Zhang (Chn) Max Success Sports0:02:43
29Martin Hacecky (Cze) ASC Dukla Praha0:02:53
30Fuyu Li (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team0:03:35
31Peter Thompson (Aus) Drapac Cycling
32Sergiy Grechyn (Ukr) Konya Torku Seker Spor0:03:36
33Diogo Nunes (Por) Carmim - Prio0:03:37
34Ramin Maleki Mizan (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team0:03:38
35Nur Amirull Fakhruddin Mazuki (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
36Dmytro Volovod (Ukr) ISD - Lampre Continental
37Bo Liu (Chn) MCT
38Lars Pria (Rom) Arbö Gebrüder Weiss - Oberndorfer
39Yusup Abrekov (Uzb) China 361° Cycling Team
40Gleb Moiseev (Rus) JLC
41Saeid Safarzadeh (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
42Fu Xing (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
43Burr Ho (HKg) Hong Kong
44Zhiqiang Duan (Chn) MCT
45Kam Po Wong (HKg) Hong Kong
46Gang Xu (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
47Fabio Calabria (Aus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
48Mohd Saiful Anuar Aziz (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team0:03:47
49Jiri Hochmann (Cze) ASC Dukla Praha
50Yilin Liu (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team0:04:11
51Christoph Schweizer (Ger) Nutrixxion Abus0:04:28
52Muhammed Atalay (Tur) Konya Torku Seker Spor0:04:38
53Yan Dong Xing (Chn) Max Success Sports0:06:38
54Pengda Jiao (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:06:39
55Alois Kankovsky (Cze) ASC Dukla Praha0:07:22
56Benjamin Giraud (Fra) La Pomme Marseille0:07:33
57Yuri Metlushenko (Ukr) Konya Torku Seker Spor0:07:41
58Sebastian Körber (Ger) Nutrixxion Abus0:07:42
59Ricardo Jorge Mestre (Por) Carmim - Prio0:07:55
60Joaquin Sobrino (Spa) SP Tableware Cycling Team0:07:57
61Anatoliy Pakhtusov (Ukr) ISD - Lampre Continental
62Denys Karnulin (Ukr) ISD - Lampre Continental
63Frédéric Amorison (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
64Joeri Stallaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony0:08:05
65Martin Blaha (Cze) ASC Dukla Praha0:08:06
66Stuart Shaw (Aus) Drapac Cycling0:08:25
67Michael Schweizer (Ger) Nutrixxion Abus0:08:40
68Muhamad Adiq Husainie Othman (Mas) Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:08:52
69Volodymyr Dzhus (Ukr) ISD - Lampre Continental0:09:08
70Maksym Vasyliev (Ukr) ISD - Lampre Continental0:09:18
71Hossein Jahanbanian Kamnabi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team0:09:20
72Benedikt Kendler (Ger) Arbö Gebrüder Weiss - Oberndorfer0:09:23
73Ho Ting Kwok (HKg) Hong Kong
74Konstantin Volik (Uzb) China 361° Cycling Team
75Tae Min Gong (Kor) RTS Racing Team
76En Huang (Chn) Max Success Sports
77Steven Garcinn (Fra) JLC
78Alexander Khatuntsev (Rus) RusVelo
79Douglas Repacholi (Aus) JLC
80Valter Filipe Afonso Pereira (Por) Carmim - Prio
81Jullien Sebastien (Fra) JLC0:09:30
82Evgeny Kovalev (Rus) RusVelo0:09:35
83Sun Jae Jang (Kor) RTS Racing Team0:09:41
84Chen Lu Qin (Chn) Max Success Sports0:09:58
85Muradjan Halmuratov (Uzb) China 361° Cycling Team0:10:08
86Anuar Manan (Mas) Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:10:23
87Alireza Asgharzadeh (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team0:10:27
88Hui Zhang (Chn) Max Success Sports0:10:28
89Mohd Shahrul Mat Amin (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team0:10:45
90Mohd Nor Umardi Rosdi (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team0:11:31
91Mohd Zamri Salleh (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team0:11:32
92Vojtech Hacecky (Cze) ASC Dukla Praha0:12:15
93Harrif Saleh (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team0:12:20
94Jianpeng Liu (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team0:12:38
95Aldo Ino Ilesic (Slo) Team Type 1 - Sanofi0:13:00
96David Lozano Riba (Spa) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
97Thomas Palmer (Aus) Drapac Cycling0:13:48
98Ahmet Orken (Tur) Konya Torku Seker Spor0:16:08
99Behnam Khalilikhosroshahi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team0:16:12
100Chin-Lung Huang (Tpe) RTS Racing Team0:16:13
101Heng Liu (Chn) JLC
102Yuepen Liu (Chn) MCT
103Ruslan Gryschenko (Ukr) JLC0:16:22
104Bekir Baki Akirsan (Tur) Konya Torku Seker Spor0:16:33

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alois Kankovsky (Cze) ASC Dukla Praha66pts
2Benjamin Giraud (Fra) La Pomme Marseille62
3Alexander Serebryakov (Rus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi57
4Leonid Krasnov (Rus) RusVelo52
5Sebastian Körber (Ger) Nutrixxion Abus46
6Joeri Stallaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony35
7Yuri Metlushenko (Ukr) Konya Torku Seker Spor32
8Milan Kadlec (Cze) ASC Dukla Praha26
9Jullien Sebastien (Fra) JLC24
10Yannick Martinez (Fra) La Pomme Marseille24
11Samuel José Rodrigues Caldeira (Por) Carmim - Prio23
12Kevin Peeters (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony20
13Meiyin Wang (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team18
14Harrif Saleh (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team16
15Joey Rosskopf (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi12
16Michael Schweizer (Ger) Nutrixxion Abus12
17Jianpeng Liu (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team11
18Ki Ho Choi (HKg) Hong Kong11
19Ahmet Orken (Tur) Konya Torku Seker Spor11
20Floris Goesinnen (Ned) Drapac Cycling10
21Ho Ting Kwok (HKg) Hong Kong9
22Maksym Vasyliev (Ukr) ISD - Lampre Continental8
23Benjamin Sydlik (Ger) Nutrixxion Abus8
24Roman Maykin (Rus) RusVelo7
25Sergiy Grechyn (Ukr) Konya Torku Seker Spor7
26Mathieu Delaroziere (Fra) La Pomme Marseille6
27Jiri Hochmann (Cze) ASC Dukla Praha5
28Yilin Liu (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team5
29David McCann (Irl) RTS Racing Team5
30Alejandio Marque Porto (Spa) Carmim - Prio5
31King Lok Cheung (HKg) Hong Kong4
32Fuyu Li (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team4
33Joaquin Sobrino (Spa) SP Tableware Cycling Team4
34Hossein Jahanbanian Kamnabi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team4
35Aldo Ino Ilesic (Slo) Team Type 1 - Sanofi4
36Thomas Vaubourzeix (Fra) La Pomme Marseille3
37Vadim Shaekhov (Uzb) China 361° Cycling Team3
38Vitaliy Popkov (Ukr) ISD - Lampre Continental3
39Ruisong Zhang (Chn) Max Success Sports3
40Christoph Schweizer (Ger) Nutrixxion Abus3
41Ricardo Jorge Mestre (Por) Carmim - Prio3
42Stuart Shaw (Aus) Drapac Cycling3
43Anuar Manan (Mas) Champion System Pro Cycling Team3
44Thomas Palmer (Aus) Drapac Cycling3
45Ying Hon Yeung (HKg) Hong Kong2
46William Walker (Aus) Drapac Cycling1
47Peter Thompson (Aus) Drapac Cycling1
48Diogo Nunes (Por) Carmim - Prio1
49Yan Dong Xing (Chn) Max Success Sports1
50Alireza Asgharzadeh (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team1
51Mohd Shahrul Mat Amin (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team1
52Behnam Khalilikhosroshahi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team1

Regional rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ki Ho Choi (HKg) Hong Kong22:10:41
2King Lok Cheung (HKg) Hong Kong0:00:02
3Meiyin Wang (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team0:00:57
4Ying Hon Yeung (HKg) Hong Kong0:02:02
5Kin San Wu (HKg) Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:02:05
6Ruisong Zhang (Chn) Max Success Sports0:02:28
7Fuyu Li (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team0:03:20
8Bo Liu (Chn) MCT0:03:23
9Fu Xing (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
10Burr Ho (HKg) Hong Kong
11Zhiqiang Duan (Chn) MCT
12Kam Po Wong (HKg) Hong Kong
13Gang Xu (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
14Yilin Liu (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team0:03:56
15Yan Dong Xing (Chn) Max Success Sports0:06:23
16Pengda Jiao (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:06:24
17Ho Ting Kwok (HKg) Hong Kong0:09:08
18En Huang (Chn) Max Success Sports
19Chen Lu Qin (Chn) Max Success Sports0:09:43
20Hui Zhang (Chn) Max Success Sports0:10:13
21Jianpeng Liu (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team0:12:23
22Chin-Lung Huang (Tpe) RTS Racing Team0:15:58
23Heng Liu (Chn) JLC
24Yuepen Liu (Chn) MCT
25Bo Wang (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team0:20:23

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ki Ho Choi (HKg) Hong Kong22:10:41
2King Lok Cheung (HKg) Hong Kong0:00:02
3Robbie Hucker (Aus) Drapac Cycling0:00:39
4Benjamin Sydlik (Ger) Nutrixxion Abus0:01:55
5Roman Maykin (Rus) RusVelo0:01:56
6Nur Amirull Fakhruddin Mazuki (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team0:03:23
7Dmytro Volovod (Ukr) ISD - Lampre Continental
8Burr Ho (HKg) Hong Kong
9Denys Karnulin (Ukr) ISD - Lampre Continental0:07:42
10Joeri Stallaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony0:07:50
11Muhamad Adiq Husainie Othman (Mas) Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:08:37
12Volodymyr Dzhus (Ukr) ISD - Lampre Continental0:08:53
13Maksym Vasyliev (Ukr) ISD - Lampre Continental0:09:03
14Benedikt Kendler (Ger) Arbö Gebrüder Weiss - Oberndorfer0:09:08
15Valter Filipe Afonso Pereira (Por) Carmim - Prio
16Chen Lu Qin (Chn) Max Success Sports0:09:43
17Jianpeng Liu (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team0:12:23
18Thomas Palmer (Aus) Drapac Cycling0:13:33
19Ahmet Orken (Tur) Konya Torku Seker Spor0:15:53
20Heng Liu (Chn) JLC0:15:58
21Yuepen Liu (Chn) MCT
22Bekir Baki Akirsan (Tur) Konya Torku Seker Spor0:16:18
23Bo Wang (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team0:20:23

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1La Pomme Marseille66:32:50
2ASC Dukla Praha0:00:30
3Drapac Cycling
4Hong Kong0:01:19
5RusVelo0:02:53
6Carmim - Prio
7Team Type 1 - Sanofi0:04:40
8Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:05:45
9Hengxiang Cycling Team0:07:07
10Nutrixxion Abus0:07:31
11Tabriz Petrochemical Team0:07:56
12Max Success Sports0:08:44
13ISD - Lampre Continental0:10:49
14China 361° Cycling Team0:12:52
15Konya Torku Seker Spor0:13:41
16Terengganu Cycling Team0:15:16
17Landbouwkrediet-Euphony0:16:32
18RTS Racing Team0:17:49
19China Jilun Cycling Team0:20:52
20Malak Cycling Team0:21:57

Asian Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Hong Kong66:34:09
2Hengxiang Cycling Team0:05:48
3Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:06:57
4Max Success Sports0:07:25
5Malak Cycling Team0:20:38

 

