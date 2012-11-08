Kadlec seals overall Tour of Taihu Lake win
Kankovsky wins final sprint stage
Stage 8: Changshu Kunchenghu Lake - Changshu Kunchenghu Lake
Czech team Dukla Praha concluded the Tour of Taihu with style as they added to Milan Kadlec's overall victory a second stage win by Alois Kankovsky on the island in the middle of lake Kunchenghu. The former world champion in the omnium out-sprinted Team Type 1's Alexandr Serebryakov and Malaysian sprinter ace Harrif Salleh of Terengganu.
The breakaway of the day formed of Liu Jiangeng (Hengxiang), Ricardo Mestre (Carmim-Prio) and Alizera Asgharzadeh (Tabriz) got caught during the final lap.
"It's a pity that Alois hasn't found a place in a Pro Team because he's one of the fastest sprinters in the world," Kadlec stated. "He could win bunch sprints at Grand Tours as well."
Kankovsky, 28, has switched his focus to track cycling and road racing in Asia. Dukla Praha team manager Jan Kopac has found in China the most suitable stage races for fast riders used to short efforts on the velodromes. After a trip back to Czech Republic in order to get new visas, they'll be back to China for the newly created 2.2 Tour of Fuzhou from November 18 to 20.
"We already came to the Tour of Taihu last year, so we knew what to expect in terms of courses," Kadlec told Cyclingnews. "I don't know all of China but this is for sure one of the nicest area around a beautiful lake. We don't have in the Czech Republic such a well organized bike race. The problems of the sport of cycling are in Europe, not here."
A former rider from Lampre who spent nine seasons in different Italian pro teams, Kadlec looked just as happy as a beginner when he received the orange jersey of final winner of the Tour of Taihu Lake. After winning stage 1, he kept the lead with no major difficulty till the end, even though he had a hard time during stage 4 when the last hour of racing was made of echelons.
"It crowns an incredible season for me and our team," he said. "In my career, I had collected all places at the national Czech championship including three times second but I never won it until this year. As a team, we've won a lot of races. It's a pleasure to see this team growing and performing. It's the result of five years of work all together. This group of riders has an excellent level on flat courses like here. Alois came second overall last year, I win the Tour of Taihu this year, we're delighted. Five years ago, I was contemplating retirement but track racing has given me a new motivation. I even got a bronze medal at the world championship [for points race] two years ago, I've enjoyed riding Six-Days in Berlin, Bremen, etc, I've done my best time on the flying 200 metres at the age of 36… Now I only race for the passion of the sport. With the jersey of national champion, I'll race again next year for sure."
Shall he perform just as well at the Tour of Fuzhou, Kadlec might even carry enough points to help a team qualify for the 2014 World Tour. "Who knows…," he said with the smile of an enthusiastic youngster.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alois Kankovsky (Cze) ASC Dukla Praha
|2:59:57
|2
|Alexander Serebryakov (Rus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|3
|Harrif Saleh (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|4
|Leonid Krasnov (Rus) RusVelo
|5
|Benjamin Giraud (Fra) La Pomme Marseille
|6
|Jullien Sebastien (Fra) JLC
|7
|Sergiy Grechyn (Ukr) Konya Torku Seker Spor
|8
|Michael Schweizer (Ger) Nutrixxion Abus
|9
|Joeri Stallaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
|10
|Anuar Manan (Mas) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|11
|Aldo Ino Ilesic (Slo) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|12
|Milan Kadlec (Cze) ASC Dukla Praha
|13
|Christoph Schweizer (Ger) Nutrixxion Abus
|14
|Thomas Palmer (Aus) Drapac Cycling
|15
|Maksym Vasyliev (Ukr) ISD - Lampre Continental
|16
|Kevin Peeters (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
|17
|Sebastian Körber (Ger) Nutrixxion Abus
|18
|Luis Filipe Albino Silva (Por) Carmim - Prio
|19
|Chin-Lung Huang (Tpe) RTS Racing Team
|20
|Steven Garcinn (Fra) JLC
|21
|Ho Ting Kwok (HKg) Hong Kong
|22
|Samuel José Rodrigues Caldeira (Por) Carmim - Prio
|23
|Joaquin Sobrino (Spa) SP Tableware Cycling Team
|24
|Benedikt Kendler (Ger) Arbö Gebrüder Weiss - Oberndorfer
|25
|Jiri Hochmann (Cze) ASC Dukla Praha
|26
|Sun Jae Jang (Kor) RTS Racing Team
|27
|Ahmet Orken (Tur) Konya Torku Seker Spor
|28
|Nur Amirull Fakhruddin Mazuki (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|29
|Kin San Wu (HKg) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|30
|Evgeny Kovalev (Rus) RusVelo
|31
|Ramin Maleki Mizan (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|32
|Yannick Martinez (Fra) La Pomme Marseille
|33
|Roman Maykin (Rus) RusVelo
|34
|Bekir Baki Akirsan (Tur) Konya Torku Seker Spor
|35
|Meiyin Wang (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
|36
|Ying Hon Yeung (HKg) Hong Kong
|37
|King Lok Cheung (HKg) Hong Kong
|38
|Konstantin Volik (Uzb) China 361° Cycling Team
|39
|Dmytro Volovod (Ukr) ISD - Lampre Continental
|40
|Yuri Metlushenko (Ukr) Konya Torku Seker Spor
|41
|Muhammed Atalay (Tur) Konya Torku Seker Spor
|42
|Saeid Safarzadeh (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|43
|Lars Pria (Rom) Arbö Gebrüder Weiss - Oberndorfer
|44
|Tae Min Gong (Kor) RTS Racing Team
|45
|Benjamin Sydlik (Ger) Nutrixxion Abus
|46
|Diogo Nunes (Por) Carmim - Prio
|47
|Burr Ho (HKg) Hong Kong
|48
|Mathieu Delaroziere (Fra) La Pomme Marseille
|49
|Yan Dong Xing (Chn) Max Success Sports
|50
|Ricardo Jorge Mestre (Por) Carmim - Prio
|51
|Alejandio Marque Porto (Spa) Carmim - Prio
|52
|Vadim Shaekhov (Uzb) China 361° Cycling Team
|53
|En Huang (Chn) Max Success Sports
|54
|Thomas Vaubourzeix (Fra) La Pomme Marseille
|55
|Bo Liu (Chn) MCT
|56
|Gleb Moiseev (Rus) JLC
|57
|Anatoliy Pakhtusov (Ukr) ISD - Lampre Continental
|58
|Robbie Hucker (Aus) Drapac Cycling
|59
|Ruisong Zhang (Chn) Max Success Sports
|60
|Fuyu Li (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
|61
|Denys Karnulin (Ukr) ISD - Lampre Continental
|62
|David McCann (Irl) RTS Racing Team
|63
|Ivan Kovalev (Rus) RusVelo
|63
|Heng Liu (Chn) JLC
|65
|Alexander Khatuntsev (Rus) RusVelo
|66
|Floris Goesinnen (Ned) Drapac Cycling
|67
|Fu Xing (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
|68
|Douglas Repacholi (Aus) JLC
|69
|Ki Ho Choi (HKg) Hong Kong
|70
|Hossein Askari (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|71
|Hossein Jahanbanian Kamnabi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|72
|Stuart Shaw (Aus) Drapac Cycling
|73
|Yuepen Liu (Chn) MCT
|74
|Vitaliy Popkov (Ukr) ISD - Lampre Continental
|75
|Yohan Cauquil (Fra) La Pomme Marseille
|76
|Yusup Abrekov (Uzb) China 361° Cycling Team
|77
|Volodymyr Dzhus (Ukr) ISD - Lampre Continental
|78
|Pengda Jiao (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|79
|Valter Filipe Afonso Pereira (Por) Carmim - Prio
|80
|William Walker (Aus) Drapac Cycling
|81
|Fabio Calabria (Aus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|82
|Behnam Khalilikhosroshahi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|83
|Chen Lu Qin (Chn) Max Success Sports
|84
|Joey Rosskopf (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|85
|Zhiqiang Duan (Chn) MCT
|86
|Kam Po Wong (HKg) Hong Kong
|87
|Gang Xu (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|88
|Frédéric Amorison (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
|89
|David Lozano Riba (Spa) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|90
|Hui Zhang (Chn) Max Success Sports
|91
|Bo Wang (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
|92
|Alireza Asgharzadeh (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|93
|Yilin Liu (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
|94
|Peter Thompson (Aus) Drapac Cycling
|95
|Ruslan Gryschenko (Ukr) JLC
|0:00:09
|96
|Muradjan Halmuratov (Uzb) China 361° Cycling Team
|97
|Martin Blaha (Cze) ASC Dukla Praha
|98
|Mohd Saiful Anuar Aziz (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|99
|Muhamad Adiq Husainie Othman (Mas) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:21
|100
|Jianpeng Liu (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
|101
|Mohd Nor Umardi Rosdi (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|102
|Martin Hacecky (Cze) ASC Dukla Praha
|0:00:33
|103
|Vojtech Hacecky (Cze) ASC Dukla Praha
|0:00:44
|104
|Mohd Zamri Salleh (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|0:00:49
|105
|Mohd Shahrul Mat Amin (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Samuel José Rodrigues Caldeira (Por) Carmim - Prio
|5
|pts
|2
|Jianpeng Liu (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
|3
|3
|Benjamin Sydlik (Ger) Nutrixxion Abus
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Samuel José Rodrigues Caldeira (Por) Carmim - Prio
|5
|pts
|2
|Jianpeng Liu (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
|3
|3
|William Walker (Aus) Drapac Cycling
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jianpeng Liu (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
|5
|pts
|2
|Ricardo Jorge Mestre (Por) Carmim - Prio
|3
|3
|Alireza Asgharzadeh (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alois Kankovsky (Cze) ASC Dukla Praha
|14
|pts
|2
|Alexander Serebryakov (Rus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|12
|3
|Harrif Saleh (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|10
|4
|Leonid Krasnov (Rus) RusVelo
|8
|5
|Benjamin Giraud (Fra) La Pomme Marseille
|6
|6
|Jullien Sebastien (Fra) JLC
|5
|7
|Sergiy Grechyn (Ukr) Konya Torku Seker Spor
|4
|8
|Michael Schweizer (Ger) Nutrixxion Abus
|3
|9
|Joeri Stallaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
|2
|10
|Anuar Manan (Mas) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|ASC Dukla Praha
|8:59:51
|2
|Nutrixxion Abus
|3
|RusVelo
|4
|Konya Torku Seker Spor
|5
|China Jilun Cycling Team
|6
|La Pomme Marseille
|7
|Carmim - Prio
|8
|RTS Racing Team
|9
|Team Type 1
|10
|Hong Kong
|11
|ISD - Lampre Continental
|12
|Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
|13
|Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|14
|Drapac Cycling
|15
|Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|16
|Max Success Sports
|17
|Hengxiang Cycling Team
|18
|China 361° Cycling Team
|19
|Malak Cycling Team
|20
|Terengganu Cycling Team
|0:00:09
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Milan Kadlec (Cze) ASC Dukla Praha
|22:10:26
|2
|Floris Goesinnen (Ned) Drapac Cycling
|0:00:10
|3
|Ki Ho Choi (HKg) Hong Kong
|0:00:15
|4
|King Lok Cheung (HKg) Hong Kong
|0:00:17
|5
|David McCann (Irl) RTS Racing Team
|6
|Thomas Vaubourzeix (Fra) La Pomme Marseille
|0:00:21
|7
|Alexander Serebryakov (Rus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|0:00:24
|8
|Yannick Martinez (Fra) La Pomme Marseille
|0:00:44
|9
|Samuel José Rodrigues Caldeira (Por) Carmim - Prio
|0:00:48
|10
|Leonid Krasnov (Rus) RusVelo
|0:00:50
|11
|William Walker (Aus) Drapac Cycling
|0:00:53
|12
|Robbie Hucker (Aus) Drapac Cycling
|0:00:54
|13
|Meiyin Wang (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
|0:01:12
|14
|Vadim Shaekhov (Uzb) China 361° Cycling Team
|0:01:21
|15
|Joey Rosskopf (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|0:01:34
|16
|Mathieu Delaroziere (Fra) La Pomme Marseille
|0:01:43
|17
|Kevin Peeters (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
|0:02:02
|18
|Benjamin Sydlik (Ger) Nutrixxion Abus
|0:02:10
|19
|Vitaliy Popkov (Ukr) ISD - Lampre Continental
|20
|Roman Maykin (Rus) RusVelo
|0:02:11
|21
|Luis Filipe Albino Silva (Por) Carmim - Prio
|0:02:12
|22
|Hossein Askari (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|23
|Ivan Kovalev (Rus) RusVelo
|24
|Ying Hon Yeung (HKg) Hong Kong
|0:02:17
|25
|Kin San Wu (HKg) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:20
|26
|Yohan Cauquil (Fra) La Pomme Marseille
|27
|Alejandio Marque Porto (Spa) Carmim - Prio
|0:02:41
|28
|Ruisong Zhang (Chn) Max Success Sports
|0:02:43
|29
|Martin Hacecky (Cze) ASC Dukla Praha
|0:02:53
|30
|Fuyu Li (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
|0:03:35
|31
|Peter Thompson (Aus) Drapac Cycling
|32
|Sergiy Grechyn (Ukr) Konya Torku Seker Spor
|0:03:36
|33
|Diogo Nunes (Por) Carmim - Prio
|0:03:37
|34
|Ramin Maleki Mizan (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|0:03:38
|35
|Nur Amirull Fakhruddin Mazuki (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|36
|Dmytro Volovod (Ukr) ISD - Lampre Continental
|37
|Bo Liu (Chn) MCT
|38
|Lars Pria (Rom) Arbö Gebrüder Weiss - Oberndorfer
|39
|Yusup Abrekov (Uzb) China 361° Cycling Team
|40
|Gleb Moiseev (Rus) JLC
|41
|Saeid Safarzadeh (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|42
|Fu Xing (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
|43
|Burr Ho (HKg) Hong Kong
|44
|Zhiqiang Duan (Chn) MCT
|45
|Kam Po Wong (HKg) Hong Kong
|46
|Gang Xu (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|47
|Fabio Calabria (Aus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|48
|Mohd Saiful Anuar Aziz (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|0:03:47
|49
|Jiri Hochmann (Cze) ASC Dukla Praha
|50
|Yilin Liu (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
|0:04:11
|51
|Christoph Schweizer (Ger) Nutrixxion Abus
|0:04:28
|52
|Muhammed Atalay (Tur) Konya Torku Seker Spor
|0:04:38
|53
|Yan Dong Xing (Chn) Max Success Sports
|0:06:38
|54
|Pengda Jiao (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|0:06:39
|55
|Alois Kankovsky (Cze) ASC Dukla Praha
|0:07:22
|56
|Benjamin Giraud (Fra) La Pomme Marseille
|0:07:33
|57
|Yuri Metlushenko (Ukr) Konya Torku Seker Spor
|0:07:41
|58
|Sebastian Körber (Ger) Nutrixxion Abus
|0:07:42
|59
|Ricardo Jorge Mestre (Por) Carmim - Prio
|0:07:55
|60
|Joaquin Sobrino (Spa) SP Tableware Cycling Team
|0:07:57
|61
|Anatoliy Pakhtusov (Ukr) ISD - Lampre Continental
|62
|Denys Karnulin (Ukr) ISD - Lampre Continental
|63
|Frédéric Amorison (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
|64
|Joeri Stallaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
|0:08:05
|65
|Martin Blaha (Cze) ASC Dukla Praha
|0:08:06
|66
|Stuart Shaw (Aus) Drapac Cycling
|0:08:25
|67
|Michael Schweizer (Ger) Nutrixxion Abus
|0:08:40
|68
|Muhamad Adiq Husainie Othman (Mas) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|0:08:52
|69
|Volodymyr Dzhus (Ukr) ISD - Lampre Continental
|0:09:08
|70
|Maksym Vasyliev (Ukr) ISD - Lampre Continental
|0:09:18
|71
|Hossein Jahanbanian Kamnabi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|0:09:20
|72
|Benedikt Kendler (Ger) Arbö Gebrüder Weiss - Oberndorfer
|0:09:23
|73
|Ho Ting Kwok (HKg) Hong Kong
|74
|Konstantin Volik (Uzb) China 361° Cycling Team
|75
|Tae Min Gong (Kor) RTS Racing Team
|76
|En Huang (Chn) Max Success Sports
|77
|Steven Garcinn (Fra) JLC
|78
|Alexander Khatuntsev (Rus) RusVelo
|79
|Douglas Repacholi (Aus) JLC
|80
|Valter Filipe Afonso Pereira (Por) Carmim - Prio
|81
|Jullien Sebastien (Fra) JLC
|0:09:30
|82
|Evgeny Kovalev (Rus) RusVelo
|0:09:35
|83
|Sun Jae Jang (Kor) RTS Racing Team
|0:09:41
|84
|Chen Lu Qin (Chn) Max Success Sports
|0:09:58
|85
|Muradjan Halmuratov (Uzb) China 361° Cycling Team
|0:10:08
|86
|Anuar Manan (Mas) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|0:10:23
|87
|Alireza Asgharzadeh (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|0:10:27
|88
|Hui Zhang (Chn) Max Success Sports
|0:10:28
|89
|Mohd Shahrul Mat Amin (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|0:10:45
|90
|Mohd Nor Umardi Rosdi (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|0:11:31
|91
|Mohd Zamri Salleh (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|0:11:32
|92
|Vojtech Hacecky (Cze) ASC Dukla Praha
|0:12:15
|93
|Harrif Saleh (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|0:12:20
|94
|Jianpeng Liu (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
|0:12:38
|95
|Aldo Ino Ilesic (Slo) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|0:13:00
|96
|David Lozano Riba (Spa) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|97
|Thomas Palmer (Aus) Drapac Cycling
|0:13:48
|98
|Ahmet Orken (Tur) Konya Torku Seker Spor
|0:16:08
|99
|Behnam Khalilikhosroshahi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|0:16:12
|100
|Chin-Lung Huang (Tpe) RTS Racing Team
|0:16:13
|101
|Heng Liu (Chn) JLC
|102
|Yuepen Liu (Chn) MCT
|103
|Ruslan Gryschenko (Ukr) JLC
|0:16:22
|104
|Bekir Baki Akirsan (Tur) Konya Torku Seker Spor
|0:16:33
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alois Kankovsky (Cze) ASC Dukla Praha
|66
|pts
|2
|Benjamin Giraud (Fra) La Pomme Marseille
|62
|3
|Alexander Serebryakov (Rus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|57
|4
|Leonid Krasnov (Rus) RusVelo
|52
|5
|Sebastian Körber (Ger) Nutrixxion Abus
|46
|6
|Joeri Stallaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
|35
|7
|Yuri Metlushenko (Ukr) Konya Torku Seker Spor
|32
|8
|Milan Kadlec (Cze) ASC Dukla Praha
|26
|9
|Jullien Sebastien (Fra) JLC
|24
|10
|Yannick Martinez (Fra) La Pomme Marseille
|24
|11
|Samuel José Rodrigues Caldeira (Por) Carmim - Prio
|23
|12
|Kevin Peeters (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
|20
|13
|Meiyin Wang (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
|18
|14
|Harrif Saleh (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|16
|15
|Joey Rosskopf (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|12
|16
|Michael Schweizer (Ger) Nutrixxion Abus
|12
|17
|Jianpeng Liu (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
|11
|18
|Ki Ho Choi (HKg) Hong Kong
|11
|19
|Ahmet Orken (Tur) Konya Torku Seker Spor
|11
|20
|Floris Goesinnen (Ned) Drapac Cycling
|10
|21
|Ho Ting Kwok (HKg) Hong Kong
|9
|22
|Maksym Vasyliev (Ukr) ISD - Lampre Continental
|8
|23
|Benjamin Sydlik (Ger) Nutrixxion Abus
|8
|24
|Roman Maykin (Rus) RusVelo
|7
|25
|Sergiy Grechyn (Ukr) Konya Torku Seker Spor
|7
|26
|Mathieu Delaroziere (Fra) La Pomme Marseille
|6
|27
|Jiri Hochmann (Cze) ASC Dukla Praha
|5
|28
|Yilin Liu (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
|5
|29
|David McCann (Irl) RTS Racing Team
|5
|30
|Alejandio Marque Porto (Spa) Carmim - Prio
|5
|31
|King Lok Cheung (HKg) Hong Kong
|4
|32
|Fuyu Li (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
|4
|33
|Joaquin Sobrino (Spa) SP Tableware Cycling Team
|4
|34
|Hossein Jahanbanian Kamnabi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|4
|35
|Aldo Ino Ilesic (Slo) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|4
|36
|Thomas Vaubourzeix (Fra) La Pomme Marseille
|3
|37
|Vadim Shaekhov (Uzb) China 361° Cycling Team
|3
|38
|Vitaliy Popkov (Ukr) ISD - Lampre Continental
|3
|39
|Ruisong Zhang (Chn) Max Success Sports
|3
|40
|Christoph Schweizer (Ger) Nutrixxion Abus
|3
|41
|Ricardo Jorge Mestre (Por) Carmim - Prio
|3
|42
|Stuart Shaw (Aus) Drapac Cycling
|3
|43
|Anuar Manan (Mas) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|3
|44
|Thomas Palmer (Aus) Drapac Cycling
|3
|45
|Ying Hon Yeung (HKg) Hong Kong
|2
|46
|William Walker (Aus) Drapac Cycling
|1
|47
|Peter Thompson (Aus) Drapac Cycling
|1
|48
|Diogo Nunes (Por) Carmim - Prio
|1
|49
|Yan Dong Xing (Chn) Max Success Sports
|1
|50
|Alireza Asgharzadeh (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|1
|51
|Mohd Shahrul Mat Amin (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|1
|52
|Behnam Khalilikhosroshahi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ki Ho Choi (HKg) Hong Kong
|22:10:41
|2
|King Lok Cheung (HKg) Hong Kong
|0:00:02
|3
|Meiyin Wang (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
|0:00:57
|4
|Ying Hon Yeung (HKg) Hong Kong
|0:02:02
|5
|Kin San Wu (HKg) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:05
|6
|Ruisong Zhang (Chn) Max Success Sports
|0:02:28
|7
|Fuyu Li (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
|0:03:20
|8
|Bo Liu (Chn) MCT
|0:03:23
|9
|Fu Xing (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
|10
|Burr Ho (HKg) Hong Kong
|11
|Zhiqiang Duan (Chn) MCT
|12
|Kam Po Wong (HKg) Hong Kong
|13
|Gang Xu (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|14
|Yilin Liu (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
|0:03:56
|15
|Yan Dong Xing (Chn) Max Success Sports
|0:06:23
|16
|Pengda Jiao (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|0:06:24
|17
|Ho Ting Kwok (HKg) Hong Kong
|0:09:08
|18
|En Huang (Chn) Max Success Sports
|19
|Chen Lu Qin (Chn) Max Success Sports
|0:09:43
|20
|Hui Zhang (Chn) Max Success Sports
|0:10:13
|21
|Jianpeng Liu (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
|0:12:23
|22
|Chin-Lung Huang (Tpe) RTS Racing Team
|0:15:58
|23
|Heng Liu (Chn) JLC
|24
|Yuepen Liu (Chn) MCT
|25
|Bo Wang (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
|0:20:23
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ki Ho Choi (HKg) Hong Kong
|22:10:41
|2
|King Lok Cheung (HKg) Hong Kong
|0:00:02
|3
|Robbie Hucker (Aus) Drapac Cycling
|0:00:39
|4
|Benjamin Sydlik (Ger) Nutrixxion Abus
|0:01:55
|5
|Roman Maykin (Rus) RusVelo
|0:01:56
|6
|Nur Amirull Fakhruddin Mazuki (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|0:03:23
|7
|Dmytro Volovod (Ukr) ISD - Lampre Continental
|8
|Burr Ho (HKg) Hong Kong
|9
|Denys Karnulin (Ukr) ISD - Lampre Continental
|0:07:42
|10
|Joeri Stallaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
|0:07:50
|11
|Muhamad Adiq Husainie Othman (Mas) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|0:08:37
|12
|Volodymyr Dzhus (Ukr) ISD - Lampre Continental
|0:08:53
|13
|Maksym Vasyliev (Ukr) ISD - Lampre Continental
|0:09:03
|14
|Benedikt Kendler (Ger) Arbö Gebrüder Weiss - Oberndorfer
|0:09:08
|15
|Valter Filipe Afonso Pereira (Por) Carmim - Prio
|16
|Chen Lu Qin (Chn) Max Success Sports
|0:09:43
|17
|Jianpeng Liu (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
|0:12:23
|18
|Thomas Palmer (Aus) Drapac Cycling
|0:13:33
|19
|Ahmet Orken (Tur) Konya Torku Seker Spor
|0:15:53
|20
|Heng Liu (Chn) JLC
|0:15:58
|21
|Yuepen Liu (Chn) MCT
|22
|Bekir Baki Akirsan (Tur) Konya Torku Seker Spor
|0:16:18
|23
|Bo Wang (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
|0:20:23
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|La Pomme Marseille
|66:32:50
|2
|ASC Dukla Praha
|0:00:30
|3
|Drapac Cycling
|4
|Hong Kong
|0:01:19
|5
|RusVelo
|0:02:53
|6
|Carmim - Prio
|7
|Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|0:04:40
|8
|Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|0:05:45
|9
|Hengxiang Cycling Team
|0:07:07
|10
|Nutrixxion Abus
|0:07:31
|11
|Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|0:07:56
|12
|Max Success Sports
|0:08:44
|13
|ISD - Lampre Continental
|0:10:49
|14
|China 361° Cycling Team
|0:12:52
|15
|Konya Torku Seker Spor
|0:13:41
|16
|Terengganu Cycling Team
|0:15:16
|17
|Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
|0:16:32
|18
|RTS Racing Team
|0:17:49
|19
|China Jilun Cycling Team
|0:20:52
|20
|Malak Cycling Team
|0:21:57
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Hong Kong
|66:34:09
|2
|Hengxiang Cycling Team
|0:05:48
|3
|Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|0:06:57
|4
|Max Success Sports
|0:07:25
|5
|Malak Cycling Team
|0:20:38
