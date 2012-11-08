Image 1 of 27 Ki Ho Choi (Hong Kong) the best Asian rider (Image credit: Mario Stiehl) Image 2 of 27 (Image credit: Mario Stiehl) Image 3 of 27 (Image credit: Mario Stiehl) Image 4 of 27 The peloton on the final Tour of Taihu Lake stage (Image credit: Mario Stiehl) Image 5 of 27 The peloton on the final Tour of Taihu Lake stage (Image credit: Mario Stiehl) Image 6 of 27 The peloton on the final Tour of Taihu Lake stage (Image credit: Mario Stiehl) Image 7 of 27 Jorge and Liu in the breakaway (Image credit: Mario Stiehl) Image 8 of 27 The peloton on the final Tour of Taihu Lake stage (Image credit: Mario Stiehl) Image 9 of 27 The peloton on the final Tour of Taihu Lake stage (Image credit: Mario Stiehl) Image 10 of 27 The peloton on the final Tour of Taihu Lake stage (Image credit: Mario Stiehl) Image 11 of 27 The peloton on the final Tour of Taihu Lake stage (Image credit: Mario Stiehl) Image 12 of 27 (Image credit: Mario Stiehl) Image 13 of 27 Jianpeng Liu (Hengxiang Cycling Team) leads the breakaway (Image credit: Mario Stiehl) Image 14 of 27 The final Tour of Taihu Lake stage (Image credit: Mario Stiehl) Image 15 of 27 The final Tour of Taihu Lake stage (Image credit: Mario Stiehl) Image 16 of 27 Alireza Asgharzadeh (Tabriz Petrochemical Team) (Image credit: Mario Stiehl) Image 17 of 27 Ricardo Jorge Mestre (Carmim - Prio) (Image credit: Mario Stiehl) Image 18 of 27 The final stage of the Tour of Taihu Lake (Image credit: Mario Stiehl) Image 19 of 27 The final stage of the Tour of Taihu Lake (Image credit: Mario Stiehl) Image 20 of 27 The final stage of the Tour of Taihu Lake (Image credit: Mario Stiehl) Image 21 of 27 The final stage of the Tour of Taihu Lake (Image credit: Mario Stiehl) Image 22 of 27 Alois Kankovsky (Dukla Praha) (Image credit: Mario Stiehl) Image 23 of 27 The peloton wraps up the Tour of Taihu Lake (Image credit: Mario Stiehl) Image 24 of 27 Alois Kankovsky (Dukla Praha) won the final stage (Image credit: Mario Stiehl) Image 25 of 27 The final Tour of Taihu Lake stage podium: Serebryakov, Kankovsky and Saleh (Image credit: Mario Stiehl) Image 26 of 27 Milan Kadlec (ASC Dukla Praha) (Image credit: Mario Stiehl) Image 27 of 27 Alois Kankovsky won the points classification in the 2012 Tour of Taihu Lake (Image credit: Mario Stiehl)

Czech team Dukla Praha concluded the Tour of Taihu with style as they added to Milan Kadlec's overall victory a second stage win by Alois Kankovsky on the island in the middle of lake Kunchenghu. The former world champion in the omnium out-sprinted Team Type 1's Alexandr Serebryakov and Malaysian sprinter ace Harrif Salleh of Terengganu.

The breakaway of the day formed of Liu Jiangeng (Hengxiang), Ricardo Mestre (Carmim-Prio) and Alizera Asgharzadeh (Tabriz) got caught during the final lap.

"It's a pity that Alois hasn't found a place in a Pro Team because he's one of the fastest sprinters in the world," Kadlec stated. "He could win bunch sprints at Grand Tours as well."

Kankovsky, 28, has switched his focus to track cycling and road racing in Asia. Dukla Praha team manager Jan Kopac has found in China the most suitable stage races for fast riders used to short efforts on the velodromes. After a trip back to Czech Republic in order to get new visas, they'll be back to China for the newly created 2.2 Tour of Fuzhou from November 18 to 20.

"We already came to the Tour of Taihu last year, so we knew what to expect in terms of courses," Kadlec told Cyclingnews. "I don't know all of China but this is for sure one of the nicest area around a beautiful lake. We don't have in the Czech Republic such a well organized bike race. The problems of the sport of cycling are in Europe, not here."

A former rider from Lampre who spent nine seasons in different Italian pro teams, Kadlec looked just as happy as a beginner when he received the orange jersey of final winner of the Tour of Taihu Lake. After winning stage 1, he kept the lead with no major difficulty till the end, even though he had a hard time during stage 4 when the last hour of racing was made of echelons.

"It crowns an incredible season for me and our team," he said. "In my career, I had collected all places at the national Czech championship including three times second but I never won it until this year. As a team, we've won a lot of races. It's a pleasure to see this team growing and performing. It's the result of five years of work all together. This group of riders has an excellent level on flat courses like here. Alois came second overall last year, I win the Tour of Taihu this year, we're delighted. Five years ago, I was contemplating retirement but track racing has given me a new motivation. I even got a bronze medal at the world championship [for points race] two years ago, I've enjoyed riding Six-Days in Berlin, Bremen, etc, I've done my best time on the flying 200 metres at the age of 36… Now I only race for the passion of the sport. With the jersey of national champion, I'll race again next year for sure."

Shall he perform just as well at the Tour of Fuzhou, Kadlec might even carry enough points to help a team qualify for the 2014 World Tour. "Who knows…," he said with the smile of an enthusiastic youngster.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alois Kankovsky (Cze) ASC Dukla Praha 2:59:57 2 Alexander Serebryakov (Rus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 3 Harrif Saleh (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 4 Leonid Krasnov (Rus) RusVelo 5 Benjamin Giraud (Fra) La Pomme Marseille 6 Jullien Sebastien (Fra) JLC 7 Sergiy Grechyn (Ukr) Konya Torku Seker Spor 8 Michael Schweizer (Ger) Nutrixxion Abus 9 Joeri Stallaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony 10 Anuar Manan (Mas) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 11 Aldo Ino Ilesic (Slo) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 12 Milan Kadlec (Cze) ASC Dukla Praha 13 Christoph Schweizer (Ger) Nutrixxion Abus 14 Thomas Palmer (Aus) Drapac Cycling 15 Maksym Vasyliev (Ukr) ISD - Lampre Continental 16 Kevin Peeters (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony 17 Sebastian Körber (Ger) Nutrixxion Abus 18 Luis Filipe Albino Silva (Por) Carmim - Prio 19 Chin-Lung Huang (Tpe) RTS Racing Team 20 Steven Garcinn (Fra) JLC 21 Ho Ting Kwok (HKg) Hong Kong 22 Samuel José Rodrigues Caldeira (Por) Carmim - Prio 23 Joaquin Sobrino (Spa) SP Tableware Cycling Team 24 Benedikt Kendler (Ger) Arbö Gebrüder Weiss - Oberndorfer 25 Jiri Hochmann (Cze) ASC Dukla Praha 26 Sun Jae Jang (Kor) RTS Racing Team 27 Ahmet Orken (Tur) Konya Torku Seker Spor 28 Nur Amirull Fakhruddin Mazuki (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 29 Kin San Wu (HKg) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 30 Evgeny Kovalev (Rus) RusVelo 31 Ramin Maleki Mizan (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 32 Yannick Martinez (Fra) La Pomme Marseille 33 Roman Maykin (Rus) RusVelo 34 Bekir Baki Akirsan (Tur) Konya Torku Seker Spor 35 Meiyin Wang (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team 36 Ying Hon Yeung (HKg) Hong Kong 37 King Lok Cheung (HKg) Hong Kong 38 Konstantin Volik (Uzb) China 361° Cycling Team 39 Dmytro Volovod (Ukr) ISD - Lampre Continental 40 Yuri Metlushenko (Ukr) Konya Torku Seker Spor 41 Muhammed Atalay (Tur) Konya Torku Seker Spor 42 Saeid Safarzadeh (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 43 Lars Pria (Rom) Arbö Gebrüder Weiss - Oberndorfer 44 Tae Min Gong (Kor) RTS Racing Team 45 Benjamin Sydlik (Ger) Nutrixxion Abus 46 Diogo Nunes (Por) Carmim - Prio 47 Burr Ho (HKg) Hong Kong 48 Mathieu Delaroziere (Fra) La Pomme Marseille 49 Yan Dong Xing (Chn) Max Success Sports 50 Ricardo Jorge Mestre (Por) Carmim - Prio 51 Alejandio Marque Porto (Spa) Carmim - Prio 52 Vadim Shaekhov (Uzb) China 361° Cycling Team 53 En Huang (Chn) Max Success Sports 54 Thomas Vaubourzeix (Fra) La Pomme Marseille 55 Bo Liu (Chn) MCT 56 Gleb Moiseev (Rus) JLC 57 Anatoliy Pakhtusov (Ukr) ISD - Lampre Continental 58 Robbie Hucker (Aus) Drapac Cycling 59 Ruisong Zhang (Chn) Max Success Sports 60 Fuyu Li (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team 61 Denys Karnulin (Ukr) ISD - Lampre Continental 62 David McCann (Irl) RTS Racing Team 63 Ivan Kovalev (Rus) RusVelo 63 Heng Liu (Chn) JLC 65 Alexander Khatuntsev (Rus) RusVelo 66 Floris Goesinnen (Ned) Drapac Cycling 67 Fu Xing (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team 68 Douglas Repacholi (Aus) JLC 69 Ki Ho Choi (HKg) Hong Kong 70 Hossein Askari (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 71 Hossein Jahanbanian Kamnabi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 72 Stuart Shaw (Aus) Drapac Cycling 73 Yuepen Liu (Chn) MCT 74 Vitaliy Popkov (Ukr) ISD - Lampre Continental 75 Yohan Cauquil (Fra) La Pomme Marseille 76 Yusup Abrekov (Uzb) China 361° Cycling Team 77 Volodymyr Dzhus (Ukr) ISD - Lampre Continental 78 Pengda Jiao (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 79 Valter Filipe Afonso Pereira (Por) Carmim - Prio 80 William Walker (Aus) Drapac Cycling 81 Fabio Calabria (Aus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 82 Behnam Khalilikhosroshahi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 83 Chen Lu Qin (Chn) Max Success Sports 84 Joey Rosskopf (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 85 Zhiqiang Duan (Chn) MCT 86 Kam Po Wong (HKg) Hong Kong 87 Gang Xu (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 88 Frédéric Amorison (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony 89 David Lozano Riba (Spa) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 90 Hui Zhang (Chn) Max Success Sports 91 Bo Wang (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team 92 Alireza Asgharzadeh (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 93 Yilin Liu (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team 94 Peter Thompson (Aus) Drapac Cycling 95 Ruslan Gryschenko (Ukr) JLC 0:00:09 96 Muradjan Halmuratov (Uzb) China 361° Cycling Team 97 Martin Blaha (Cze) ASC Dukla Praha 98 Mohd Saiful Anuar Aziz (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 99 Muhamad Adiq Husainie Othman (Mas) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 0:00:21 100 Jianpeng Liu (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team 101 Mohd Nor Umardi Rosdi (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 102 Martin Hacecky (Cze) ASC Dukla Praha 0:00:33 103 Vojtech Hacecky (Cze) ASC Dukla Praha 0:00:44 104 Mohd Zamri Salleh (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 0:00:49 105 Mohd Shahrul Mat Amin (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team

Sprint 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Samuel José Rodrigues Caldeira (Por) Carmim - Prio 5 pts 2 Jianpeng Liu (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team 3 3 Benjamin Sydlik (Ger) Nutrixxion Abus 1

Sprint 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Samuel José Rodrigues Caldeira (Por) Carmim - Prio 5 pts 2 Jianpeng Liu (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team 3 3 William Walker (Aus) Drapac Cycling 1

Sprint 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jianpeng Liu (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team 5 pts 2 Ricardo Jorge Mestre (Por) Carmim - Prio 3 3 Alireza Asgharzadeh (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 1

Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alois Kankovsky (Cze) ASC Dukla Praha 14 pts 2 Alexander Serebryakov (Rus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 12 3 Harrif Saleh (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 10 4 Leonid Krasnov (Rus) RusVelo 8 5 Benjamin Giraud (Fra) La Pomme Marseille 6 6 Jullien Sebastien (Fra) JLC 5 7 Sergiy Grechyn (Ukr) Konya Torku Seker Spor 4 8 Michael Schweizer (Ger) Nutrixxion Abus 3 9 Joeri Stallaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony 2 10 Anuar Manan (Mas) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 1

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 ASC Dukla Praha 8:59:51 2 Nutrixxion Abus 3 RusVelo 4 Konya Torku Seker Spor 5 China Jilun Cycling Team 6 La Pomme Marseille 7 Carmim - Prio 8 RTS Racing Team 9 Team Type 1 10 Hong Kong 11 ISD - Lampre Continental 12 Landbouwkrediet-Euphony 13 Champion System Pro Cycling Team 14 Drapac Cycling 15 Tabriz Petrochemical Team 16 Max Success Sports 17 Hengxiang Cycling Team 18 China 361° Cycling Team 19 Malak Cycling Team 20 Terengganu Cycling Team 0:00:09

Final general classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Milan Kadlec (Cze) ASC Dukla Praha 22:10:26 2 Floris Goesinnen (Ned) Drapac Cycling 0:00:10 3 Ki Ho Choi (HKg) Hong Kong 0:00:15 4 King Lok Cheung (HKg) Hong Kong 0:00:17 5 David McCann (Irl) RTS Racing Team 6 Thomas Vaubourzeix (Fra) La Pomme Marseille 0:00:21 7 Alexander Serebryakov (Rus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 0:00:24 8 Yannick Martinez (Fra) La Pomme Marseille 0:00:44 9 Samuel José Rodrigues Caldeira (Por) Carmim - Prio 0:00:48 10 Leonid Krasnov (Rus) RusVelo 0:00:50 11 William Walker (Aus) Drapac Cycling 0:00:53 12 Robbie Hucker (Aus) Drapac Cycling 0:00:54 13 Meiyin Wang (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team 0:01:12 14 Vadim Shaekhov (Uzb) China 361° Cycling Team 0:01:21 15 Joey Rosskopf (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 0:01:34 16 Mathieu Delaroziere (Fra) La Pomme Marseille 0:01:43 17 Kevin Peeters (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony 0:02:02 18 Benjamin Sydlik (Ger) Nutrixxion Abus 0:02:10 19 Vitaliy Popkov (Ukr) ISD - Lampre Continental 20 Roman Maykin (Rus) RusVelo 0:02:11 21 Luis Filipe Albino Silva (Por) Carmim - Prio 0:02:12 22 Hossein Askari (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 23 Ivan Kovalev (Rus) RusVelo 24 Ying Hon Yeung (HKg) Hong Kong 0:02:17 25 Kin San Wu (HKg) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 0:02:20 26 Yohan Cauquil (Fra) La Pomme Marseille 27 Alejandio Marque Porto (Spa) Carmim - Prio 0:02:41 28 Ruisong Zhang (Chn) Max Success Sports 0:02:43 29 Martin Hacecky (Cze) ASC Dukla Praha 0:02:53 30 Fuyu Li (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team 0:03:35 31 Peter Thompson (Aus) Drapac Cycling 32 Sergiy Grechyn (Ukr) Konya Torku Seker Spor 0:03:36 33 Diogo Nunes (Por) Carmim - Prio 0:03:37 34 Ramin Maleki Mizan (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 0:03:38 35 Nur Amirull Fakhruddin Mazuki (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 36 Dmytro Volovod (Ukr) ISD - Lampre Continental 37 Bo Liu (Chn) MCT 38 Lars Pria (Rom) Arbö Gebrüder Weiss - Oberndorfer 39 Yusup Abrekov (Uzb) China 361° Cycling Team 40 Gleb Moiseev (Rus) JLC 41 Saeid Safarzadeh (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 42 Fu Xing (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team 43 Burr Ho (HKg) Hong Kong 44 Zhiqiang Duan (Chn) MCT 45 Kam Po Wong (HKg) Hong Kong 46 Gang Xu (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 47 Fabio Calabria (Aus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 48 Mohd Saiful Anuar Aziz (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 0:03:47 49 Jiri Hochmann (Cze) ASC Dukla Praha 50 Yilin Liu (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team 0:04:11 51 Christoph Schweizer (Ger) Nutrixxion Abus 0:04:28 52 Muhammed Atalay (Tur) Konya Torku Seker Spor 0:04:38 53 Yan Dong Xing (Chn) Max Success Sports 0:06:38 54 Pengda Jiao (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 0:06:39 55 Alois Kankovsky (Cze) ASC Dukla Praha 0:07:22 56 Benjamin Giraud (Fra) La Pomme Marseille 0:07:33 57 Yuri Metlushenko (Ukr) Konya Torku Seker Spor 0:07:41 58 Sebastian Körber (Ger) Nutrixxion Abus 0:07:42 59 Ricardo Jorge Mestre (Por) Carmim - Prio 0:07:55 60 Joaquin Sobrino (Spa) SP Tableware Cycling Team 0:07:57 61 Anatoliy Pakhtusov (Ukr) ISD - Lampre Continental 62 Denys Karnulin (Ukr) ISD - Lampre Continental 63 Frédéric Amorison (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony 64 Joeri Stallaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony 0:08:05 65 Martin Blaha (Cze) ASC Dukla Praha 0:08:06 66 Stuart Shaw (Aus) Drapac Cycling 0:08:25 67 Michael Schweizer (Ger) Nutrixxion Abus 0:08:40 68 Muhamad Adiq Husainie Othman (Mas) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 0:08:52 69 Volodymyr Dzhus (Ukr) ISD - Lampre Continental 0:09:08 70 Maksym Vasyliev (Ukr) ISD - Lampre Continental 0:09:18 71 Hossein Jahanbanian Kamnabi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 0:09:20 72 Benedikt Kendler (Ger) Arbö Gebrüder Weiss - Oberndorfer 0:09:23 73 Ho Ting Kwok (HKg) Hong Kong 74 Konstantin Volik (Uzb) China 361° Cycling Team 75 Tae Min Gong (Kor) RTS Racing Team 76 En Huang (Chn) Max Success Sports 77 Steven Garcinn (Fra) JLC 78 Alexander Khatuntsev (Rus) RusVelo 79 Douglas Repacholi (Aus) JLC 80 Valter Filipe Afonso Pereira (Por) Carmim - Prio 81 Jullien Sebastien (Fra) JLC 0:09:30 82 Evgeny Kovalev (Rus) RusVelo 0:09:35 83 Sun Jae Jang (Kor) RTS Racing Team 0:09:41 84 Chen Lu Qin (Chn) Max Success Sports 0:09:58 85 Muradjan Halmuratov (Uzb) China 361° Cycling Team 0:10:08 86 Anuar Manan (Mas) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 0:10:23 87 Alireza Asgharzadeh (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 0:10:27 88 Hui Zhang (Chn) Max Success Sports 0:10:28 89 Mohd Shahrul Mat Amin (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 0:10:45 90 Mohd Nor Umardi Rosdi (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 0:11:31 91 Mohd Zamri Salleh (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 0:11:32 92 Vojtech Hacecky (Cze) ASC Dukla Praha 0:12:15 93 Harrif Saleh (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 0:12:20 94 Jianpeng Liu (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team 0:12:38 95 Aldo Ino Ilesic (Slo) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 0:13:00 96 David Lozano Riba (Spa) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 97 Thomas Palmer (Aus) Drapac Cycling 0:13:48 98 Ahmet Orken (Tur) Konya Torku Seker Spor 0:16:08 99 Behnam Khalilikhosroshahi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 0:16:12 100 Chin-Lung Huang (Tpe) RTS Racing Team 0:16:13 101 Heng Liu (Chn) JLC 102 Yuepen Liu (Chn) MCT 103 Ruslan Gryschenko (Ukr) JLC 0:16:22 104 Bekir Baki Akirsan (Tur) Konya Torku Seker Spor 0:16:33

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alois Kankovsky (Cze) ASC Dukla Praha 66 pts 2 Benjamin Giraud (Fra) La Pomme Marseille 62 3 Alexander Serebryakov (Rus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 57 4 Leonid Krasnov (Rus) RusVelo 52 5 Sebastian Körber (Ger) Nutrixxion Abus 46 6 Joeri Stallaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony 35 7 Yuri Metlushenko (Ukr) Konya Torku Seker Spor 32 8 Milan Kadlec (Cze) ASC Dukla Praha 26 9 Jullien Sebastien (Fra) JLC 24 10 Yannick Martinez (Fra) La Pomme Marseille 24 11 Samuel José Rodrigues Caldeira (Por) Carmim - Prio 23 12 Kevin Peeters (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony 20 13 Meiyin Wang (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team 18 14 Harrif Saleh (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 16 15 Joey Rosskopf (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 12 16 Michael Schweizer (Ger) Nutrixxion Abus 12 17 Jianpeng Liu (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team 11 18 Ki Ho Choi (HKg) Hong Kong 11 19 Ahmet Orken (Tur) Konya Torku Seker Spor 11 20 Floris Goesinnen (Ned) Drapac Cycling 10 21 Ho Ting Kwok (HKg) Hong Kong 9 22 Maksym Vasyliev (Ukr) ISD - Lampre Continental 8 23 Benjamin Sydlik (Ger) Nutrixxion Abus 8 24 Roman Maykin (Rus) RusVelo 7 25 Sergiy Grechyn (Ukr) Konya Torku Seker Spor 7 26 Mathieu Delaroziere (Fra) La Pomme Marseille 6 27 Jiri Hochmann (Cze) ASC Dukla Praha 5 28 Yilin Liu (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team 5 29 David McCann (Irl) RTS Racing Team 5 30 Alejandio Marque Porto (Spa) Carmim - Prio 5 31 King Lok Cheung (HKg) Hong Kong 4 32 Fuyu Li (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team 4 33 Joaquin Sobrino (Spa) SP Tableware Cycling Team 4 34 Hossein Jahanbanian Kamnabi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 4 35 Aldo Ino Ilesic (Slo) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 4 36 Thomas Vaubourzeix (Fra) La Pomme Marseille 3 37 Vadim Shaekhov (Uzb) China 361° Cycling Team 3 38 Vitaliy Popkov (Ukr) ISD - Lampre Continental 3 39 Ruisong Zhang (Chn) Max Success Sports 3 40 Christoph Schweizer (Ger) Nutrixxion Abus 3 41 Ricardo Jorge Mestre (Por) Carmim - Prio 3 42 Stuart Shaw (Aus) Drapac Cycling 3 43 Anuar Manan (Mas) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 3 44 Thomas Palmer (Aus) Drapac Cycling 3 45 Ying Hon Yeung (HKg) Hong Kong 2 46 William Walker (Aus) Drapac Cycling 1 47 Peter Thompson (Aus) Drapac Cycling 1 48 Diogo Nunes (Por) Carmim - Prio 1 49 Yan Dong Xing (Chn) Max Success Sports 1 50 Alireza Asgharzadeh (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 1 51 Mohd Shahrul Mat Amin (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 1 52 Behnam Khalilikhosroshahi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 1

Regional rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ki Ho Choi (HKg) Hong Kong 22:10:41 2 King Lok Cheung (HKg) Hong Kong 0:00:02 3 Meiyin Wang (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team 0:00:57 4 Ying Hon Yeung (HKg) Hong Kong 0:02:02 5 Kin San Wu (HKg) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 0:02:05 6 Ruisong Zhang (Chn) Max Success Sports 0:02:28 7 Fuyu Li (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team 0:03:20 8 Bo Liu (Chn) MCT 0:03:23 9 Fu Xing (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team 10 Burr Ho (HKg) Hong Kong 11 Zhiqiang Duan (Chn) MCT 12 Kam Po Wong (HKg) Hong Kong 13 Gang Xu (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 14 Yilin Liu (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team 0:03:56 15 Yan Dong Xing (Chn) Max Success Sports 0:06:23 16 Pengda Jiao (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 0:06:24 17 Ho Ting Kwok (HKg) Hong Kong 0:09:08 18 En Huang (Chn) Max Success Sports 19 Chen Lu Qin (Chn) Max Success Sports 0:09:43 20 Hui Zhang (Chn) Max Success Sports 0:10:13 21 Jianpeng Liu (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team 0:12:23 22 Chin-Lung Huang (Tpe) RTS Racing Team 0:15:58 23 Heng Liu (Chn) JLC 24 Yuepen Liu (Chn) MCT 25 Bo Wang (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team 0:20:23

Young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ki Ho Choi (HKg) Hong Kong 22:10:41 2 King Lok Cheung (HKg) Hong Kong 0:00:02 3 Robbie Hucker (Aus) Drapac Cycling 0:00:39 4 Benjamin Sydlik (Ger) Nutrixxion Abus 0:01:55 5 Roman Maykin (Rus) RusVelo 0:01:56 6 Nur Amirull Fakhruddin Mazuki (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 0:03:23 7 Dmytro Volovod (Ukr) ISD - Lampre Continental 8 Burr Ho (HKg) Hong Kong 9 Denys Karnulin (Ukr) ISD - Lampre Continental 0:07:42 10 Joeri Stallaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony 0:07:50 11 Muhamad Adiq Husainie Othman (Mas) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 0:08:37 12 Volodymyr Dzhus (Ukr) ISD - Lampre Continental 0:08:53 13 Maksym Vasyliev (Ukr) ISD - Lampre Continental 0:09:03 14 Benedikt Kendler (Ger) Arbö Gebrüder Weiss - Oberndorfer 0:09:08 15 Valter Filipe Afonso Pereira (Por) Carmim - Prio 16 Chen Lu Qin (Chn) Max Success Sports 0:09:43 17 Jianpeng Liu (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team 0:12:23 18 Thomas Palmer (Aus) Drapac Cycling 0:13:33 19 Ahmet Orken (Tur) Konya Torku Seker Spor 0:15:53 20 Heng Liu (Chn) JLC 0:15:58 21 Yuepen Liu (Chn) MCT 22 Bekir Baki Akirsan (Tur) Konya Torku Seker Spor 0:16:18 23 Bo Wang (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team 0:20:23

Teams classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 La Pomme Marseille 66:32:50 2 ASC Dukla Praha 0:00:30 3 Drapac Cycling 4 Hong Kong 0:01:19 5 RusVelo 0:02:53 6 Carmim - Prio 7 Team Type 1 - Sanofi 0:04:40 8 Champion System Pro Cycling Team 0:05:45 9 Hengxiang Cycling Team 0:07:07 10 Nutrixxion Abus 0:07:31 11 Tabriz Petrochemical Team 0:07:56 12 Max Success Sports 0:08:44 13 ISD - Lampre Continental 0:10:49 14 China 361° Cycling Team 0:12:52 15 Konya Torku Seker Spor 0:13:41 16 Terengganu Cycling Team 0:15:16 17 Landbouwkrediet-Euphony 0:16:32 18 RTS Racing Team 0:17:49 19 China Jilun Cycling Team 0:20:52 20 Malak Cycling Team 0:21:57