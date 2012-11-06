Körber declared victor in photo finish finale
Missed opportunity for young Belgian Joeri Stallaert
Stage 6: Huzhou Changxing - Taihu Tourist Resort
Even Sebastian Körber (Nutrixxion Abus) congratulated Landbouwkrediet's Joeri Stallaert for winning stage 6 at the Taihu Lake Resort, but the photo-finish declared the German a winner over the young Belgian who finished as runner-up for the second day in a row. RusVelo's Leonid Krasnov rounded out the top-three in a field sprint finale contested into a strong headwind.
"Inside the last kilometer, I was sitting on [Alexander] Serebryakov's wheel," Stallaert said. "But there was almost a crash, so I jumped on [points classification leader Alois] Kankovsky's wheel. I opened my sprint with 200 metres to go. I was faster than everyone else. I really thought that I had won but I got blocked by the headwind. Timing wasn't right. It gives me big regrets. Hopefully I'll win tomorrow."
It was a bit of a surprise for Körber to become the stage winner. "When I took the last curve, I didn't know the win was around the corner," the rider from Nürnberg said. "I've been used to making the top five at races in Asia with four times fourth in China recently but winning is a big result. It's my first big achievement, really. This race is perfect for me. It's flat. The Taihu lake is beautiful. I love this race."
Milan Kadlec (Dukla Praha) remains in the general classification lead, maintaining his nine-second advantage over Floris Goesinnen (Drapac Cycling) with two stages remaining. The Czech rider is taking it day-by-day and hopes to retain the leader's jersey through the final stage.
"It all remains open," Kadlec told Cyclingnews. "It was pretty nervous again today. It's difficult to read the race with some teams, especially the Asians, riding for the teams' classifications. We've pulled but not that much today. For the first 70 kilometres, attacks and counter-attacks were coming from everywhere."
"It made an average speed of 49km/h," said Stallaert.
Five riders eventually managed to go clear: Peter Thompson (Drapac), Vitaly Popkov (ISD), Benjamin Giraud (La Pomme-Marseille), Alejandio Marque (Carmim-Prio) and Li Fuyu (Hengxiang) and they managed a maximum lead of 1:07. Giraud and Marque dropped their fellow escapees and continued in the lead until they got caught with 2km to go as Team Type 1-Sanofi chased them down, hoping for another Alexander Serebryakov stage victory.
|1
|Sebastian Körber (Ger) Nutrixxion Abus
|2:12:11
|2
|Joeri Stallaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
|3
|Leonid Krasnov (Rus) RusVelo
|4
|Yannick Martinez (Fra) La Pomme Marseille
|5
|Harrif Saleh (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|6
|Benjamin Giraud (Fra) La Pomme Marseille
|7
|Alois Kankovsky (Cze) ASC Dukla Praha
|8
|Benjamin Sydlik (Ger) Nutrixxion Abus
|9
|Alexander Serebryakov (Rus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|10
|Samuel José Rodrigues Caldeira (Por) Carmim - Prio
|11
|Mathieu Delaroziere (Fra) La Pomme Marseille
|12
|Ho Ting Kwok (HKg) Hong Kong
|13
|Thomas Palmer (Aus) Drapac Cycling
|14
|Kevin Peeters (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
|15
|Michael Schweizer (Ger) Nutrixxion Abus
|16
|Yuri Metlushenko (Ukr) Konya Torku Seker Spor
|17
|Chin-Lung Huang (Tpe) RTS Racing Team
|18
|Ahmet Orken (Tur) Konya Torku Seker Spor
|19
|Jullien Sebastien (Fra) JLC
|20
|Maksym Vasyliev (Ukr) ISD - Lampre Continental
|21
|Ramin Maleki Mizan (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|22
|Milan Kadlec (Cze) ASC Dukla Praha
|23
|Nur Amirull Fakhruddin Mazuki (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|24
|Dmytro Volovod (Ukr) ISD - Lampre Continental
|25
|Evgeny Kovalev (Rus) RusVelo
|26
|Ying Hon Yeung (HKg) Hong Kong
|27
|En Huang (Chn) Max Success Sports
|28
|Meiyin Wang (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
|29
|Anuar Manan (Mas) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|30
|Ruisong Zhang (Chn) Max Success Sports
|31
|Bo Liu (Chn) MCT
|32
|Stuart Shaw (Aus) Drapac Cycling
|33
|Chen Lu Qin (Chn) Max Success Sports
|34
|Lars Pria (Rom) Arbö Gebrüder Weiss - Oberndorfer
|35
|Yan Dong Xing (Chn) Max Success Sports
|36
|Robbie Hucker (Aus) Drapac Cycling
|37
|Konstantin Volik (Uzb) China 361° Cycling Team
|38
|Ricardo Jorge Mestre (Por) Carmim - Prio
|39
|Luis Filipe Albino Silva (Por) Carmim - Prio
|40
|Diogo Nunes (Por) Carmim - Prio
|41
|Sun Jae Jang (Kor) RTS Racing Team
|42
|Steven Garcinn (Fra) JLC
|43
|Burr Ho (HKg) Hong Kong
|44
|King Lok Cheung (HKg) Hong Kong
|45
|Denys Karnulin (Ukr) ISD - Lampre Continental
|46
|Thomas Vaubourzeix (Fra) La Pomme Marseille
|47
|David McCann (Irl) RTS Racing Team
|48
|Benedikt Kendler (Ger) Arbö Gebrüder Weiss - Oberndorfer
|49
|Kin San Wu (HKg) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|50
|Bekir Baki Akirsan (Tur) Konya Torku Seker Spor
|51
|Sergiy Grechyn (Ukr) Konya Torku Seker Spor
|52
|Floris Goesinnen (Ned) Drapac Cycling
|53
|Heng Liu (Chn) JLC
|54
|Yilin Liu (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
|55
|Joaquin Sobrino (Spa) SP Tableware Cycling Team
|56
|Fu Xing (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
|57
|Martin Hacecky (Cze) ASC Dukla Praha
|58
|William Walker (Aus) Drapac Cycling
|59
|Ki Ho Choi (HKg) Hong Kong
|60
|Aldo Ino Ilesic (Slo) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|61
|Ivan Kovalev (Rus) RusVelo
|62
|Tae Min Gong (Kor) RTS Racing Team
|63
|Hossein Askari (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|64
|Gleb Moiseev (Rus) JLC
|65
|Fuyu Li (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
|66
|Roman Maykin (Rus) RusVelo
|67
|Yohan Cauquil (Fra) La Pomme Marseille
|68
|Saeid Safarzadeh (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|69
|Hui Zhang (Chn) Max Success Sports
|70
|Zhiqiang Duan (Chn) MCT
|71
|Volodymyr Dzhus (Ukr) ISD - Lampre Continental
|72
|Yuepen Liu (Chn) MCT
|73
|Anatoliy Pakhtusov (Ukr) ISD - Lampre Continental
|74
|Vadim Shaekhov (Uzb) China 361° Cycling Team
|75
|Ruslan Gryschenko (Ukr) JLC
|76
|Kam Po Wong (HKg) Hong Kong
|77
|Yusup Abrekov (Uzb) China 361° Cycling Team
|78
|Frédéric Amorison (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
|79
|Valter Filipe Afonso Pereira (Por) Carmim - Prio
|80
|Alejandio Marque Porto (Spa) Carmim - Prio
|81
|Hossein Jahanbanian Kamnabi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|82
|Douglas Repacholi (Aus) JLC
|83
|Joey Rosskopf (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|84
|Martin Blaha (Cze) ASC Dukla Praha
|85
|Vitaliy Popkov (Ukr) ISD - Lampre Continental
|86
|Alireza Asgharzadeh (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|87
|Jianpeng Liu (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
|88
|Mohd Zamri Salleh (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|89
|Fabio Calabria (Aus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|90
|Gang Xu (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|91
|Muhammed Atalay (Tur) Konya Torku Seker Spor
|92
|Peter Thompson (Aus) Drapac Cycling
|93
|Bo Wang (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
|94
|Mohd Saiful Anuar Aziz (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|95
|Alexander Khatuntsev (Rus) RusVelo
|96
|Jiri Hochmann (Cze) ASC Dukla Praha
|97
|Behnam Khalilikhosroshahi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|98
|Christoph Schweizer (Ger) Nutrixxion Abus
|99
|Pengda Jiao (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|100
|Muradjan Halmuratov (Uzb) China 361° Cycling Team
|101
|David Lozano Riba (Spa) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|102
|Mohd Nor Umardi Rosdi (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|0:00:29
|103
|Muhamad Adiq Husainie Othman (Mas) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:34
|104
|Mohd Shahrul Mat Amin (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|105
|Vojtech Hacecky (Cze) ASC Dukla Praha
|0:00:54
|106
|Xuan Wu (Chn) China 361° Cycling Team
|0:01:24
|1
|Sebastian Körber (Ger) Nutrixxion Abus
|14
|pts
|2
|Joeri Stallaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
|12
|3
|Leonid Krasnov (Rus) RusVelo
|10
|4
|Yannick Martinez (Fra) La Pomme Marseille
|8
|5
|Harrif Saleh (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|6
|6
|Benjamin Giraud (Fra) La Pomme Marseille
|5
|7
|Alois Kankovsky (Cze) ASC Dukla Praha
|4
|8
|Benjamin Sydlik (Ger) Nutrixxion Abus
|3
|9
|Alexander Serebryakov (Rus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|2
|10
|Samuel José Rodrigues Caldeira (Por) Carmim - Prio
|1
|1
|Maksym Vasyliev (Ukr) ISD - Lampre Continental
|5
|pts
|2
|Michael Schweizer (Ger) Nutrixxion Abus
|3
|3
|Sebastian Körber (Ger) Nutrixxion Abus
|1
|1
|Benjamin Giraud (Fra) La Pomme Marseille
|5
|pts
|2
|Vitaliy Popkov (Ukr) ISD - Lampre Continental
|3
|3
|Fuyu Li (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
|1
|1
|La Pomme Marseille
|6:36:33
|2
|Nutrixxion Abus
|3
|Hong Kong
|4
|Drapac Cycling
|5
|Konya Torku Seker Spor
|6
|ASC Dukla Praha
|7
|Carmim - Prio
|8
|RusVelo
|9
|ISD - Lampre Continental
|10
|Max Success Sports
|11
|Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
|12
|RTS Racing Team
|13
|China Jilun Cycling Team
|14
|Terengganu Cycling Team
|15
|Hengxiang Cycling Team
|16
|Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|17
|Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|18
|Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|19
|Malak Cycling Team
|20
|China 361° Cycling Team
|1
|Milan Kadlec (Cze) ASC Dukla Praha
|16:43:22
|2
|Floris Goesinnen (Ned) Drapac Cycling
|0:00:09
|3
|Ki Ho Choi (HKg) Hong Kong
|0:00:14
|4
|David McCann (Irl) RTS Racing Team
|0:00:16
|5
|King Lok Cheung (HKg) Hong Kong
|6
|Thomas Vaubourzeix (Fra) La Pomme Marseille
|0:00:20
|7
|Alexander Serebryakov (Rus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|0:00:29
|8
|Yannick Martinez (Fra) La Pomme Marseille
|0:00:43
|9
|Leonid Krasnov (Rus) RusVelo
|0:00:49
|10
|Samuel José Rodrigues Caldeira (Por) Carmim - Prio
|0:00:53
|11
|Robbie Hucker (Aus) Drapac Cycling
|12
|William Walker (Aus) Drapac Cycling
|13
|Meiyin Wang (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
|0:01:11
|14
|Vadim Shaekhov (Uzb) China 361° Cycling Team
|0:01:22
|15
|Joey Rosskopf (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|0:01:33
|16
|Mathieu Delaroziere (Fra) La Pomme Marseille
|0:01:42
|17
|Kevin Peeters (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
|0:02:01
|18
|Vitaliy Popkov (Ukr) ISD - Lampre Continental
|0:02:09
|19
|Benjamin Sydlik (Ger) Nutrixxion Abus
|0:02:10
|20
|Roman Maykin (Rus) RusVelo
|21
|Luis Filipe Albino Silva (Por) Carmim - Prio
|0:02:11
|22
|Hossein Askari (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|23
|Ivan Kovalev (Rus) RusVelo
|24
|Ying Hon Yeung (HKg) Hong Kong
|0:02:16
|25
|Kin San Wu (HKg) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:19
|26
|Yohan Cauquil (Fra) La Pomme Marseille
|27
|Martin Hacecky (Cze) ASC Dukla Praha
|28
|Alejandio Marque Porto (Spa) Carmim - Prio
|0:02:40
|29
|Ruisong Zhang (Chn) Max Success Sports
|0:02:42
|30
|Fuyu Li (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
|0:03:34
|31
|Peter Thompson (Aus) Drapac Cycling
|32
|Sergiy Grechyn (Ukr) Konya Torku Seker Spor
|0:03:35
|33
|Christoph Schweizer (Ger) Nutrixxion Abus
|34
|Diogo Nunes (Por) Carmim - Prio
|0:03:36
|35
|Ramin Maleki Mizan (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|0:03:37
|36
|Dmytro Volovod (Ukr) ISD - Lampre Continental
|37
|Nur Amirull Fakhruddin Mazuki (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|38
|Bo Liu (Chn) MCT
|39
|Lars Pria (Rom) Arbö Gebrüder Weiss - Oberndorfer
|40
|Yusup Abrekov (Uzb) China 361° Cycling Team
|41
|Gleb Moiseev (Rus) JLC
|42
|Saeid Safarzadeh (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|43
|Mohd Saiful Anuar Aziz (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|44
|Fu Xing (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
|45
|Zhiqiang Duan (Chn) MCT
|46
|Burr Ho (HKg) Hong Kong
|47
|Kam Po Wong (HKg) Hong Kong
|48
|Gang Xu (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|49
|Fabio Calabria (Aus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|50
|Jiri Hochmann (Cze) ASC Dukla Praha
|0:03:46
|51
|Yilin Liu (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
|0:04:13
|52
|Muhammed Atalay (Tur) Konya Torku Seker Spor
|0:04:37
|53
|Michael Schweizer (Ger) Nutrixxion Abus
|0:05:02
|54
|Pengda Jiao (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|0:05:33
|55
|Yan Dong Xing (Chn) Max Success Sports
|0:06:37
|56
|Alois Kankovsky (Cze) ASC Dukla Praha
|0:07:31
|57
|Yuri Metlushenko (Ukr) Konya Torku Seker Spor
|0:07:40
|58
|Benjamin Giraud (Fra) La Pomme Marseille
|0:07:41
|59
|Sebastian Körber (Ger) Nutrixxion Abus
|0:07:43
|60
|Joeri Stallaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
|0:07:44
|61
|Joaquin Sobrino (Spa) SP Tableware Cycling Team
|0:07:56
|62
|Denys Karnulin (Ukr) ISD - Lampre Continental
|63
|Anatoliy Pakhtusov (Ukr) ISD - Lampre Continental
|64
|Ricardo Jorge Mestre (Por) Carmim - Prio
|65
|Martin Blaha (Cze) ASC Dukla Praha
|66
|Frédéric Amorison (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
|67
|Stuart Shaw (Aus) Drapac Cycling
|0:08:24
|68
|Muhamad Adiq Husainie Othman (Mas) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|0:08:30
|69
|Volodymyr Dzhus (Ukr) ISD - Lampre Continental
|0:09:07
|70
|Maksym Vasyliev (Ukr) ISD - Lampre Continental
|0:09:17
|71
|Hossein Jahanbanian Kamnabi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|0:09:19
|72
|Benedikt Kendler (Ger) Arbö Gebrüder Weiss - Oberndorfer
|0:09:22
|73
|Aldo Ino Ilesic (Slo) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|74
|Ho Ting Kwok (HKg) Hong Kong
|75
|Konstantin Volik (Uzb) China 361° Cycling Team
|76
|En Huang (Chn) Max Success Sports
|77
|Tae Min Gong (Kor) RTS Racing Team
|78
|Steven Garcinn (Fra) JLC
|79
|David Lozano Riba (Spa) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|80
|Douglas Repacholi (Aus) JLC
|81
|Valter Filipe Afonso Pereira (Por) Carmim - Prio
|82
|Alexander Khatuntsev (Rus) RusVelo
|83
|Evgeny Kovalev (Rus) RusVelo
|0:09:34
|84
|Jullien Sebastien (Fra) JLC
|0:09:39
|85
|Sun Jae Jang (Kor) RTS Racing Team
|0:09:40
|86
|Mohd Zamri Salleh (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|87
|Mohd Shahrul Mat Amin (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|0:09:56
|88
|Chen Lu Qin (Chn) Max Success Sports
|0:09:57
|89
|Muradjan Halmuratov (Uzb) China 361° Cycling Team
|0:09:58
|90
|Vojtech Hacecky (Cze) ASC Dukla Praha
|0:10:18
|91
|Anuar Manan (Mas) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|0:10:22
|92
|Mohd Nor Umardi Rosdi (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|0:10:25
|93
|Alireza Asgharzadeh (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|0:10:27
|94
|Hui Zhang (Chn) Max Success Sports
|95
|Harrif Saleh (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|0:12:23
|96
|Jianpeng Liu (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
|97
|Xuan Wu (Chn) China 361° Cycling Team
|0:13:15
|98
|Thomas Palmer (Aus) Drapac Cycling
|0:13:47
|99
|Ahmet Orken (Tur) Konya Torku Seker Spor
|0:16:11
|100
|Behnam Khalilikhosroshahi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|101
|Heng Liu (Chn) JLC
|0:16:12
|102
|Chin-Lung Huang (Tpe) RTS Racing Team
|103
|Yuepen Liu (Chn) MCT
|104
|Ruslan Gryschenko (Ukr) JLC
|105
|Bekir Baki Akirsan (Tur) Konya Torku Seker Spor
|0:16:32
|106
|Bo Wang (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
|0:20:37
|1
|Alois Kankovsky (Cze) ASC Dukla Praha
|52
|pts
|2
|Alexander Serebryakov (Rus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|44
|3
|Sebastian Körber (Ger) Nutrixxion Abus
|39
|4
|Benjamin Giraud (Fra) La Pomme Marseille
|39
|5
|Leonid Krasnov (Rus) RusVelo
|36
|6
|Joeri Stallaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
|33
|7
|Yuri Metlushenko (Ukr) Konya Torku Seker Spor
|27
|8
|Milan Kadlec (Cze) ASC Dukla Praha
|25
|9
|Yannick Martinez (Fra) La Pomme Marseille
|24
|10
|Kevin Peeters (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
|20
|11
|Meiyin Wang (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
|18
|12
|Samuel José Rodrigues Caldeira (Por) Carmim - Prio
|13
|13
|Joey Rosskopf (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|12
|14
|Ki Ho Choi (HKg) Hong Kong
|11
|15
|Floris Goesinnen (Ned) Drapac Cycling
|10
|16
|Michael Schweizer (Ger) Nutrixxion Abus
|9
|17
|Maksym Vasyliev (Ukr) ISD - Lampre Continental
|8
|18
|Benjamin Sydlik (Ger) Nutrixxion Abus
|7
|19
|Mathieu Delaroziere (Fra) La Pomme Marseille
|6
|20
|Ho Ting Kwok (HKg) Hong Kong
|6
|21
|Harrif Saleh (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|6
|22
|Jiri Hochmann (Cze) ASC Dukla Praha
|5
|23
|Jullien Sebastien (Fra) JLC
|5
|24
|David McCann (Irl) RTS Racing Team
|5
|25
|Alejandio Marque Porto (Spa) Carmim - Prio
|5
|26
|King Lok Cheung (HKg) Hong Kong
|4
|27
|Fuyu Li (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
|4
|28
|Joaquin Sobrino (Spa) SP Tableware Cycling Team
|4
|29
|Hossein Jahanbanian Kamnabi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|4
|30
|Aldo Ino Ilesic (Slo) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|4
|31
|Thomas Vaubourzeix (Fra) La Pomme Marseille
|3
|32
|Vitaliy Popkov (Ukr) ISD - Lampre Continental
|3
|33
|Ruisong Zhang (Chn) Max Success Sports
|3
|34
|Sergiy Grechyn (Ukr) Konya Torku Seker Spor
|3
|35
|Christoph Schweizer (Ger) Nutrixxion Abus
|3
|36
|Stuart Shaw (Aus) Drapac Cycling
|3
|37
|Thomas Palmer (Aus) Drapac Cycling
|3
|38
|Ying Hon Yeung (HKg) Hong Kong
|2
|39
|Roman Maykin (Rus) RusVelo
|1
|40
|Peter Thompson (Aus) Drapac Cycling
|1
|41
|Diogo Nunes (Por) Carmim - Prio
|1
|42
|Yan Dong Xing (Chn) Max Success Sports
|1
|43
|Ahmet Orken (Tur) Konya Torku Seker Spor
|1
|44
|Behnam Khalilikhosroshahi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|1
|1
|Ki Ho Choi (HKg) Hong Kong
|16:43:36
|2
|King Lok Cheung (HKg) Hong Kong
|0:00:02
|3
|Robbie Hucker (Aus) Drapac Cycling
|0:00:39
|4
|Benjamin Sydlik (Ger) Nutrixxion Abus
|0:01:56
|5
|Roman Maykin (Rus) RusVelo
|6
|Dmytro Volovod (Ukr) ISD - Lampre Continental
|0:03:23
|7
|Nur Amirull Fakhruddin Mazuki (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|8
|Burr Ho (HKg) Hong Kong
|9
|Joeri Stallaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
|0:07:30
|10
|Denys Karnulin (Ukr) ISD - Lampre Continental
|0:07:42
|11
|Muhamad Adiq Husainie Othman (Mas) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|0:08:16
|12
|Volodymyr Dzhus (Ukr) ISD - Lampre Continental
|0:08:53
|13
|Maksym Vasyliev (Ukr) ISD - Lampre Continental
|0:09:03
|14
|Benedikt Kendler (Ger) Arbö Gebrüder Weiss - Oberndorfer
|0:09:08
|15
|Valter Filipe Afonso Pereira (Por) Carmim - Prio
|16
|Chen Lu Qin (Chn) Max Success Sports
|0:09:43
|17
|Jianpeng Liu (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
|0:12:09
|18
|Thomas Palmer (Aus) Drapac Cycling
|0:13:33
|19
|Ahmet Orken (Tur) Konya Torku Seker Spor
|0:15:57
|20
|Heng Liu (Chn) JLC
|0:15:58
|21
|Yuepen Liu (Chn) MCT
|22
|Bekir Baki Akirsan (Tur) Konya Torku Seker Spor
|0:16:18
|23
|Bo Wang (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
|0:20:23
|1
|Ki Ho Choi (HKg) Hong Kong
|16:43:36
|2
|King Lok Cheung (HKg) Hong Kong
|0:00:02
|3
|Meiyin Wang (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
|0:00:57
|4
|Ying Hon Yeung (HKg) Hong Kong
|0:02:02
|5
|Kin San Wu (HKg) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:05
|6
|Ruisong Zhang (Chn) Max Success Sports
|0:02:28
|7
|Fuyu Li (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
|0:03:20
|8
|Bo Liu (Chn) MCT
|0:03:23
|9
|Fu Xing (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
|10
|Zhiqiang Duan (Chn) MCT
|11
|Burr Ho (HKg) Hong Kong
|12
|Kam Po Wong (HKg) Hong Kong
|13
|Gang Xu (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|14
|Yilin Liu (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
|0:03:59
|15
|Pengda Jiao (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|0:05:19
|16
|Yan Dong Xing (Chn) Max Success Sports
|0:06:23
|17
|Ho Ting Kwok (HKg) Hong Kong
|0:09:08
|18
|En Huang (Chn) Max Success Sports
|19
|Chen Lu Qin (Chn) Max Success Sports
|0:09:43
|20
|Hui Zhang (Chn) Max Success Sports
|0:10:13
|21
|Jianpeng Liu (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
|0:12:09
|22
|Xuan Wu (Chn) China 361° Cycling Team
|0:13:01
|23
|Heng Liu (Chn) JLC
|0:15:58
|24
|Chin-Lung Huang (Tpe) RTS Racing Team
|25
|Yuepen Liu (Chn) MCT
|26
|Bo Wang (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
|0:20:23
|1
|La Pomme Marseille
|50:11:35
|2
|ASC Dukla Praha
|0:00:30
|3
|Drapac Cycling
|4
|Hong Kong
|0:01:19
|5
|RusVelo
|0:02:53
|6
|Carmim - Prio
|7
|??T
|0:04:40
|8
|Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|0:05:45
|9
|Nutrixxion Abus
|0:06:39
|10
|Hengxiang Cycling Team
|0:07:07
|11
|Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|0:07:56
|12
|Max Success Sports
|0:08:44
|13
|ISD - Lampre Continental
|0:10:49
|14
|China 361° Cycling Team
|0:12:52
|15
|Konya Torku Seker Spor
|0:13:41
|16
|Terengganu Cycling Team
|0:15:07
|17
|Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
|0:16:32
|18
|RTS Racing Team
|0:17:49
|19
|China Jilun Cycling Team
|0:20:52
|20
|Malak Cycling Team
|0:21:57
|1
|Hong Kong
|50:12:54
|2
|Hengxiang Cycling Team
|0:05:48
|3
|Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|0:05:52
|4
|Max Success Sports
|0:07:25
|5
|Malak Cycling Team
|0:20:38
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Dr Freeman Tribunal: Doctor faced constant attrition from Shane SuttonPhysiotherapist Phil Burt reveals details of tense relationship and what else was in the Testogel package
-
Israel Cycling Academy sign Mads Würtz Schmidt and Rick ZabelDuo are the first to make the move from folding Katusha-Alpecin team
-
Katusha-Alpecin riders to be paid from UCI bank guaranteeGoverning body steps in as team sponsor defaults on payment
-
Bora-Hansgrohe complete 2020 roster with Patrick GamperSagan, Ackermann, Buchmann and Majka headline 27-rider German WorldTour team
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy