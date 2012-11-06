Image 1 of 17 (Image credit: Mario Stiehl) Image 2 of 17 (Image credit: Mario Stiehl) Image 3 of 17 (Image credit: Mario Stiehl) Image 4 of 17 (Image credit: Mario Stiehl) Image 5 of 17 (Image credit: Mario Stiehl) Image 6 of 17 (Image credit: Mario Stiehl) Image 7 of 17 (Image credit: Mario Stiehl) Image 8 of 17 (Image credit: Mario Stiehl) Image 9 of 17 (Image credit: Mario Stiehl) Image 10 of 17 (Image credit: Mario Stiehl) Image 11 of 17 (Image credit: Mario Stiehl) Image 12 of 17 (Image credit: Mario Stiehl) Image 13 of 17 (Image credit: Mario Stiehl) Image 14 of 17 (Image credit: Mario Stiehl) Image 15 of 17 (Image credit: Mario Stiehl) Image 16 of 17 (Image credit: Mario Stiehl) Image 17 of 17 (Image credit: Mario Stiehl)

Even Sebastian Körber (Nutrixxion Abus) congratulated Landbouwkrediet's Joeri Stallaert for winning stage 6 at the Taihu Lake Resort, but the photo-finish declared the German a winner over the young Belgian who finished as runner-up for the second day in a row. RusVelo's Leonid Krasnov rounded out the top-three in a field sprint finale contested into a strong headwind.

"Inside the last kilometer, I was sitting on [Alexander] Serebryakov's wheel," Stallaert said. "But there was almost a crash, so I jumped on [points classification leader Alois] Kankovsky's wheel. I opened my sprint with 200 metres to go. I was faster than everyone else. I really thought that I had won but I got blocked by the headwind. Timing wasn't right. It gives me big regrets. Hopefully I'll win tomorrow."

It was a bit of a surprise for Körber to become the stage winner. "When I took the last curve, I didn't know the win was around the corner," the rider from Nürnberg said. "I've been used to making the top five at races in Asia with four times fourth in China recently but winning is a big result. It's my first big achievement, really. This race is perfect for me. It's flat. The Taihu lake is beautiful. I love this race."

Milan Kadlec (Dukla Praha) remains in the general classification lead, maintaining his nine-second advantage over Floris Goesinnen (Drapac Cycling) with two stages remaining. The Czech rider is taking it day-by-day and hopes to retain the leader's jersey through the final stage.

"It all remains open," Kadlec told Cyclingnews. "It was pretty nervous again today. It's difficult to read the race with some teams, especially the Asians, riding for the teams' classifications. We've pulled but not that much today. For the first 70 kilometres, attacks and counter-attacks were coming from everywhere."

"It made an average speed of 49km/h," said Stallaert.

Five riders eventually managed to go clear: Peter Thompson (Drapac), Vitaly Popkov (ISD), Benjamin Giraud (La Pomme-Marseille), Alejandio Marque (Carmim-Prio) and Li Fuyu (Hengxiang) and they managed a maximum lead of 1:07. Giraud and Marque dropped their fellow escapees and continued in the lead until they got caught with 2km to go as Team Type 1-Sanofi chased them down, hoping for another Alexander Serebryakov stage victory.

Full Results 1 Sebastian Körber (Ger) Nutrixxion Abus 2:12:11 2 Joeri Stallaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony 3 Leonid Krasnov (Rus) RusVelo 4 Yannick Martinez (Fra) La Pomme Marseille 5 Harrif Saleh (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 6 Benjamin Giraud (Fra) La Pomme Marseille 7 Alois Kankovsky (Cze) ASC Dukla Praha 8 Benjamin Sydlik (Ger) Nutrixxion Abus 9 Alexander Serebryakov (Rus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 10 Samuel José Rodrigues Caldeira (Por) Carmim - Prio 11 Mathieu Delaroziere (Fra) La Pomme Marseille 12 Ho Ting Kwok (HKg) Hong Kong 13 Thomas Palmer (Aus) Drapac Cycling 14 Kevin Peeters (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony 15 Michael Schweizer (Ger) Nutrixxion Abus 16 Yuri Metlushenko (Ukr) Konya Torku Seker Spor 17 Chin-Lung Huang (Tpe) RTS Racing Team 18 Ahmet Orken (Tur) Konya Torku Seker Spor 19 Jullien Sebastien (Fra) JLC 20 Maksym Vasyliev (Ukr) ISD - Lampre Continental 21 Ramin Maleki Mizan (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 22 Milan Kadlec (Cze) ASC Dukla Praha 23 Nur Amirull Fakhruddin Mazuki (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 24 Dmytro Volovod (Ukr) ISD - Lampre Continental 25 Evgeny Kovalev (Rus) RusVelo 26 Ying Hon Yeung (HKg) Hong Kong 27 En Huang (Chn) Max Success Sports 28 Meiyin Wang (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team 29 Anuar Manan (Mas) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 30 Ruisong Zhang (Chn) Max Success Sports 31 Bo Liu (Chn) MCT 32 Stuart Shaw (Aus) Drapac Cycling 33 Chen Lu Qin (Chn) Max Success Sports 34 Lars Pria (Rom) Arbö Gebrüder Weiss - Oberndorfer 35 Yan Dong Xing (Chn) Max Success Sports 36 Robbie Hucker (Aus) Drapac Cycling 37 Konstantin Volik (Uzb) China 361° Cycling Team 38 Ricardo Jorge Mestre (Por) Carmim - Prio 39 Luis Filipe Albino Silva (Por) Carmim - Prio 40 Diogo Nunes (Por) Carmim - Prio 41 Sun Jae Jang (Kor) RTS Racing Team 42 Steven Garcinn (Fra) JLC 43 Burr Ho (HKg) Hong Kong 44 King Lok Cheung (HKg) Hong Kong 45 Denys Karnulin (Ukr) ISD - Lampre Continental 46 Thomas Vaubourzeix (Fra) La Pomme Marseille 47 David McCann (Irl) RTS Racing Team 48 Benedikt Kendler (Ger) Arbö Gebrüder Weiss - Oberndorfer 49 Kin San Wu (HKg) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 50 Bekir Baki Akirsan (Tur) Konya Torku Seker Spor 51 Sergiy Grechyn (Ukr) Konya Torku Seker Spor 52 Floris Goesinnen (Ned) Drapac Cycling 53 Heng Liu (Chn) JLC 54 Yilin Liu (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team 55 Joaquin Sobrino (Spa) SP Tableware Cycling Team 56 Fu Xing (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team 57 Martin Hacecky (Cze) ASC Dukla Praha 58 William Walker (Aus) Drapac Cycling 59 Ki Ho Choi (HKg) Hong Kong 60 Aldo Ino Ilesic (Slo) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 61 Ivan Kovalev (Rus) RusVelo 62 Tae Min Gong (Kor) RTS Racing Team 63 Hossein Askari (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 64 Gleb Moiseev (Rus) JLC 65 Fuyu Li (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team 66 Roman Maykin (Rus) RusVelo 67 Yohan Cauquil (Fra) La Pomme Marseille 68 Saeid Safarzadeh (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 69 Hui Zhang (Chn) Max Success Sports 70 Zhiqiang Duan (Chn) MCT 71 Volodymyr Dzhus (Ukr) ISD - Lampre Continental 72 Yuepen Liu (Chn) MCT 73 Anatoliy Pakhtusov (Ukr) ISD - Lampre Continental 74 Vadim Shaekhov (Uzb) China 361° Cycling Team 75 Ruslan Gryschenko (Ukr) JLC 76 Kam Po Wong (HKg) Hong Kong 77 Yusup Abrekov (Uzb) China 361° Cycling Team 78 Frédéric Amorison (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony 79 Valter Filipe Afonso Pereira (Por) Carmim - Prio 80 Alejandio Marque Porto (Spa) Carmim - Prio 81 Hossein Jahanbanian Kamnabi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 82 Douglas Repacholi (Aus) JLC 83 Joey Rosskopf (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 84 Martin Blaha (Cze) ASC Dukla Praha 85 Vitaliy Popkov (Ukr) ISD - Lampre Continental 86 Alireza Asgharzadeh (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 87 Jianpeng Liu (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team 88 Mohd Zamri Salleh (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 89 Fabio Calabria (Aus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 90 Gang Xu (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 91 Muhammed Atalay (Tur) Konya Torku Seker Spor 92 Peter Thompson (Aus) Drapac Cycling 93 Bo Wang (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team 94 Mohd Saiful Anuar Aziz (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 95 Alexander Khatuntsev (Rus) RusVelo 96 Jiri Hochmann (Cze) ASC Dukla Praha 97 Behnam Khalilikhosroshahi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 98 Christoph Schweizer (Ger) Nutrixxion Abus 99 Pengda Jiao (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 100 Muradjan Halmuratov (Uzb) China 361° Cycling Team 101 David Lozano Riba (Spa) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 102 Mohd Nor Umardi Rosdi (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 0:00:29 103 Muhamad Adiq Husainie Othman (Mas) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 0:00:34 104 Mohd Shahrul Mat Amin (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 105 Vojtech Hacecky (Cze) ASC Dukla Praha 0:00:54 106 Xuan Wu (Chn) China 361° Cycling Team 0:01:24

Points 1 Sebastian Körber (Ger) Nutrixxion Abus 14 pts 2 Joeri Stallaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony 12 3 Leonid Krasnov (Rus) RusVelo 10 4 Yannick Martinez (Fra) La Pomme Marseille 8 5 Harrif Saleh (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 6 6 Benjamin Giraud (Fra) La Pomme Marseille 5 7 Alois Kankovsky (Cze) ASC Dukla Praha 4 8 Benjamin Sydlik (Ger) Nutrixxion Abus 3 9 Alexander Serebryakov (Rus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 2 10 Samuel José Rodrigues Caldeira (Por) Carmim - Prio 1

Sprint 1 1 Maksym Vasyliev (Ukr) ISD - Lampre Continental 5 pts 2 Michael Schweizer (Ger) Nutrixxion Abus 3 3 Sebastian Körber (Ger) Nutrixxion Abus 1

Sprint 2 1 Benjamin Giraud (Fra) La Pomme Marseille 5 pts 2 Vitaliy Popkov (Ukr) ISD - Lampre Continental 3 3 Fuyu Li (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team 1

Teams 1 La Pomme Marseille 6:36:33 2 Nutrixxion Abus 3 Hong Kong 4 Drapac Cycling 5 Konya Torku Seker Spor 6 ASC Dukla Praha 7 Carmim - Prio 8 RusVelo 9 ISD - Lampre Continental 10 Max Success Sports 11 Landbouwkrediet-Euphony 12 RTS Racing Team 13 China Jilun Cycling Team 14 Terengganu Cycling Team 15 Hengxiang Cycling Team 16 Team Type 1 - Sanofi 17 Tabriz Petrochemical Team 18 Champion System Pro Cycling Team 19 Malak Cycling Team 20 China 361° Cycling Team

General classification after stage 6 1 Milan Kadlec (Cze) ASC Dukla Praha 16:43:22 2 Floris Goesinnen (Ned) Drapac Cycling 0:00:09 3 Ki Ho Choi (HKg) Hong Kong 0:00:14 4 David McCann (Irl) RTS Racing Team 0:00:16 5 King Lok Cheung (HKg) Hong Kong 6 Thomas Vaubourzeix (Fra) La Pomme Marseille 0:00:20 7 Alexander Serebryakov (Rus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 0:00:29 8 Yannick Martinez (Fra) La Pomme Marseille 0:00:43 9 Leonid Krasnov (Rus) RusVelo 0:00:49 10 Samuel José Rodrigues Caldeira (Por) Carmim - Prio 0:00:53 11 Robbie Hucker (Aus) Drapac Cycling 12 William Walker (Aus) Drapac Cycling 13 Meiyin Wang (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team 0:01:11 14 Vadim Shaekhov (Uzb) China 361° Cycling Team 0:01:22 15 Joey Rosskopf (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 0:01:33 16 Mathieu Delaroziere (Fra) La Pomme Marseille 0:01:42 17 Kevin Peeters (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony 0:02:01 18 Vitaliy Popkov (Ukr) ISD - Lampre Continental 0:02:09 19 Benjamin Sydlik (Ger) Nutrixxion Abus 0:02:10 20 Roman Maykin (Rus) RusVelo 21 Luis Filipe Albino Silva (Por) Carmim - Prio 0:02:11 22 Hossein Askari (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 23 Ivan Kovalev (Rus) RusVelo 24 Ying Hon Yeung (HKg) Hong Kong 0:02:16 25 Kin San Wu (HKg) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 0:02:19 26 Yohan Cauquil (Fra) La Pomme Marseille 27 Martin Hacecky (Cze) ASC Dukla Praha 28 Alejandio Marque Porto (Spa) Carmim - Prio 0:02:40 29 Ruisong Zhang (Chn) Max Success Sports 0:02:42 30 Fuyu Li (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team 0:03:34 31 Peter Thompson (Aus) Drapac Cycling 32 Sergiy Grechyn (Ukr) Konya Torku Seker Spor 0:03:35 33 Christoph Schweizer (Ger) Nutrixxion Abus 34 Diogo Nunes (Por) Carmim - Prio 0:03:36 35 Ramin Maleki Mizan (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 0:03:37 36 Dmytro Volovod (Ukr) ISD - Lampre Continental 37 Nur Amirull Fakhruddin Mazuki (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 38 Bo Liu (Chn) MCT 39 Lars Pria (Rom) Arbö Gebrüder Weiss - Oberndorfer 40 Yusup Abrekov (Uzb) China 361° Cycling Team 41 Gleb Moiseev (Rus) JLC 42 Saeid Safarzadeh (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 43 Mohd Saiful Anuar Aziz (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 44 Fu Xing (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team 45 Zhiqiang Duan (Chn) MCT 46 Burr Ho (HKg) Hong Kong 47 Kam Po Wong (HKg) Hong Kong 48 Gang Xu (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 49 Fabio Calabria (Aus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 50 Jiri Hochmann (Cze) ASC Dukla Praha 0:03:46 51 Yilin Liu (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team 0:04:13 52 Muhammed Atalay (Tur) Konya Torku Seker Spor 0:04:37 53 Michael Schweizer (Ger) Nutrixxion Abus 0:05:02 54 Pengda Jiao (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 0:05:33 55 Yan Dong Xing (Chn) Max Success Sports 0:06:37 56 Alois Kankovsky (Cze) ASC Dukla Praha 0:07:31 57 Yuri Metlushenko (Ukr) Konya Torku Seker Spor 0:07:40 58 Benjamin Giraud (Fra) La Pomme Marseille 0:07:41 59 Sebastian Körber (Ger) Nutrixxion Abus 0:07:43 60 Joeri Stallaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony 0:07:44 61 Joaquin Sobrino (Spa) SP Tableware Cycling Team 0:07:56 62 Denys Karnulin (Ukr) ISD - Lampre Continental 63 Anatoliy Pakhtusov (Ukr) ISD - Lampre Continental 64 Ricardo Jorge Mestre (Por) Carmim - Prio 65 Martin Blaha (Cze) ASC Dukla Praha 66 Frédéric Amorison (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony 67 Stuart Shaw (Aus) Drapac Cycling 0:08:24 68 Muhamad Adiq Husainie Othman (Mas) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 0:08:30 69 Volodymyr Dzhus (Ukr) ISD - Lampre Continental 0:09:07 70 Maksym Vasyliev (Ukr) ISD - Lampre Continental 0:09:17 71 Hossein Jahanbanian Kamnabi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 0:09:19 72 Benedikt Kendler (Ger) Arbö Gebrüder Weiss - Oberndorfer 0:09:22 73 Aldo Ino Ilesic (Slo) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 74 Ho Ting Kwok (HKg) Hong Kong 75 Konstantin Volik (Uzb) China 361° Cycling Team 76 En Huang (Chn) Max Success Sports 77 Tae Min Gong (Kor) RTS Racing Team 78 Steven Garcinn (Fra) JLC 79 David Lozano Riba (Spa) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 80 Douglas Repacholi (Aus) JLC 81 Valter Filipe Afonso Pereira (Por) Carmim - Prio 82 Alexander Khatuntsev (Rus) RusVelo 83 Evgeny Kovalev (Rus) RusVelo 0:09:34 84 Jullien Sebastien (Fra) JLC 0:09:39 85 Sun Jae Jang (Kor) RTS Racing Team 0:09:40 86 Mohd Zamri Salleh (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 87 Mohd Shahrul Mat Amin (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 0:09:56 88 Chen Lu Qin (Chn) Max Success Sports 0:09:57 89 Muradjan Halmuratov (Uzb) China 361° Cycling Team 0:09:58 90 Vojtech Hacecky (Cze) ASC Dukla Praha 0:10:18 91 Anuar Manan (Mas) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 0:10:22 92 Mohd Nor Umardi Rosdi (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 0:10:25 93 Alireza Asgharzadeh (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 0:10:27 94 Hui Zhang (Chn) Max Success Sports 95 Harrif Saleh (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 0:12:23 96 Jianpeng Liu (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team 97 Xuan Wu (Chn) China 361° Cycling Team 0:13:15 98 Thomas Palmer (Aus) Drapac Cycling 0:13:47 99 Ahmet Orken (Tur) Konya Torku Seker Spor 0:16:11 100 Behnam Khalilikhosroshahi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 101 Heng Liu (Chn) JLC 0:16:12 102 Chin-Lung Huang (Tpe) RTS Racing Team 103 Yuepen Liu (Chn) MCT 104 Ruslan Gryschenko (Ukr) JLC 105 Bekir Baki Akirsan (Tur) Konya Torku Seker Spor 0:16:32 106 Bo Wang (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team 0:20:37

Points classification 1 Alois Kankovsky (Cze) ASC Dukla Praha 52 pts 2 Alexander Serebryakov (Rus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 44 3 Sebastian Körber (Ger) Nutrixxion Abus 39 4 Benjamin Giraud (Fra) La Pomme Marseille 39 5 Leonid Krasnov (Rus) RusVelo 36 6 Joeri Stallaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony 33 7 Yuri Metlushenko (Ukr) Konya Torku Seker Spor 27 8 Milan Kadlec (Cze) ASC Dukla Praha 25 9 Yannick Martinez (Fra) La Pomme Marseille 24 10 Kevin Peeters (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony 20 11 Meiyin Wang (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team 18 12 Samuel José Rodrigues Caldeira (Por) Carmim - Prio 13 13 Joey Rosskopf (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 12 14 Ki Ho Choi (HKg) Hong Kong 11 15 Floris Goesinnen (Ned) Drapac Cycling 10 16 Michael Schweizer (Ger) Nutrixxion Abus 9 17 Maksym Vasyliev (Ukr) ISD - Lampre Continental 8 18 Benjamin Sydlik (Ger) Nutrixxion Abus 7 19 Mathieu Delaroziere (Fra) La Pomme Marseille 6 20 Ho Ting Kwok (HKg) Hong Kong 6 21 Harrif Saleh (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 6 22 Jiri Hochmann (Cze) ASC Dukla Praha 5 23 Jullien Sebastien (Fra) JLC 5 24 David McCann (Irl) RTS Racing Team 5 25 Alejandio Marque Porto (Spa) Carmim - Prio 5 26 King Lok Cheung (HKg) Hong Kong 4 27 Fuyu Li (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team 4 28 Joaquin Sobrino (Spa) SP Tableware Cycling Team 4 29 Hossein Jahanbanian Kamnabi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 4 30 Aldo Ino Ilesic (Slo) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 4 31 Thomas Vaubourzeix (Fra) La Pomme Marseille 3 32 Vitaliy Popkov (Ukr) ISD - Lampre Continental 3 33 Ruisong Zhang (Chn) Max Success Sports 3 34 Sergiy Grechyn (Ukr) Konya Torku Seker Spor 3 35 Christoph Schweizer (Ger) Nutrixxion Abus 3 36 Stuart Shaw (Aus) Drapac Cycling 3 37 Thomas Palmer (Aus) Drapac Cycling 3 38 Ying Hon Yeung (HKg) Hong Kong 2 39 Roman Maykin (Rus) RusVelo 1 40 Peter Thompson (Aus) Drapac Cycling 1 41 Diogo Nunes (Por) Carmim - Prio 1 42 Yan Dong Xing (Chn) Max Success Sports 1 43 Ahmet Orken (Tur) Konya Torku Seker Spor 1 44 Behnam Khalilikhosroshahi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 1

Young riders classification 1 Ki Ho Choi (HKg) Hong Kong 16:43:36 2 King Lok Cheung (HKg) Hong Kong 0:00:02 3 Robbie Hucker (Aus) Drapac Cycling 0:00:39 4 Benjamin Sydlik (Ger) Nutrixxion Abus 0:01:56 5 Roman Maykin (Rus) RusVelo 6 Dmytro Volovod (Ukr) ISD - Lampre Continental 0:03:23 7 Nur Amirull Fakhruddin Mazuki (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 8 Burr Ho (HKg) Hong Kong 9 Joeri Stallaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony 0:07:30 10 Denys Karnulin (Ukr) ISD - Lampre Continental 0:07:42 11 Muhamad Adiq Husainie Othman (Mas) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 0:08:16 12 Volodymyr Dzhus (Ukr) ISD - Lampre Continental 0:08:53 13 Maksym Vasyliev (Ukr) ISD - Lampre Continental 0:09:03 14 Benedikt Kendler (Ger) Arbö Gebrüder Weiss - Oberndorfer 0:09:08 15 Valter Filipe Afonso Pereira (Por) Carmim - Prio 16 Chen Lu Qin (Chn) Max Success Sports 0:09:43 17 Jianpeng Liu (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team 0:12:09 18 Thomas Palmer (Aus) Drapac Cycling 0:13:33 19 Ahmet Orken (Tur) Konya Torku Seker Spor 0:15:57 20 Heng Liu (Chn) JLC 0:15:58 21 Yuepen Liu (Chn) MCT 22 Bekir Baki Akirsan (Tur) Konya Torku Seker Spor 0:16:18 23 Bo Wang (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team 0:20:23

Regional riders classification 1 Ki Ho Choi (HKg) Hong Kong 16:43:36 2 King Lok Cheung (HKg) Hong Kong 0:00:02 3 Meiyin Wang (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team 0:00:57 4 Ying Hon Yeung (HKg) Hong Kong 0:02:02 5 Kin San Wu (HKg) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 0:02:05 6 Ruisong Zhang (Chn) Max Success Sports 0:02:28 7 Fuyu Li (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team 0:03:20 8 Bo Liu (Chn) MCT 0:03:23 9 Fu Xing (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team 10 Zhiqiang Duan (Chn) MCT 11 Burr Ho (HKg) Hong Kong 12 Kam Po Wong (HKg) Hong Kong 13 Gang Xu (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 14 Yilin Liu (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team 0:03:59 15 Pengda Jiao (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 0:05:19 16 Yan Dong Xing (Chn) Max Success Sports 0:06:23 17 Ho Ting Kwok (HKg) Hong Kong 0:09:08 18 En Huang (Chn) Max Success Sports 19 Chen Lu Qin (Chn) Max Success Sports 0:09:43 20 Hui Zhang (Chn) Max Success Sports 0:10:13 21 Jianpeng Liu (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team 0:12:09 22 Xuan Wu (Chn) China 361° Cycling Team 0:13:01 23 Heng Liu (Chn) JLC 0:15:58 24 Chin-Lung Huang (Tpe) RTS Racing Team 25 Yuepen Liu (Chn) MCT 26 Bo Wang (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team 0:20:23

Teams classification 1 La Pomme Marseille 50:11:35 2 ASC Dukla Praha 0:00:30 3 Drapac Cycling 4 Hong Kong 0:01:19 5 RusVelo 0:02:53 6 Carmim - Prio 7 ??T 0:04:40 8 Champion System Pro Cycling Team 0:05:45 9 Nutrixxion Abus 0:06:39 10 Hengxiang Cycling Team 0:07:07 11 Tabriz Petrochemical Team 0:07:56 12 Max Success Sports 0:08:44 13 ISD - Lampre Continental 0:10:49 14 China 361° Cycling Team 0:12:52 15 Konya Torku Seker Spor 0:13:41 16 Terengganu Cycling Team 0:15:07 17 Landbouwkrediet-Euphony 0:16:32 18 RTS Racing Team 0:17:49 19 China Jilun Cycling Team 0:20:52 20 Malak Cycling Team 0:21:57