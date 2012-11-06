Trending

Körber declared victor in photo finish finale

Missed opportunity for young Belgian Joeri Stallaert

Even Sebastian Körber (Nutrixxion Abus) congratulated Landbouwkrediet's Joeri Stallaert for winning stage 6 at the Taihu Lake Resort, but the photo-finish declared the German a winner over the young Belgian who finished as runner-up for the second day in a row. RusVelo's Leonid Krasnov rounded out the top-three in a field sprint finale contested into a strong headwind.

"Inside the last kilometer, I was sitting on [Alexander] Serebryakov's wheel," Stallaert said. "But there was almost a crash, so I jumped on [points classification leader Alois] Kankovsky's wheel. I opened my sprint with 200 metres to go. I was faster than everyone else. I really thought that I had won but I got blocked by the headwind. Timing wasn't right. It gives me big regrets. Hopefully I'll win tomorrow."

It was a bit of a surprise for Körber to become the stage winner. "When I took the last curve, I didn't know the win was around the corner," the rider from Nürnberg said. "I've been used to making the top five at races in Asia with four times fourth in China recently but winning is a big result. It's my first big achievement, really. This race is perfect for me. It's flat. The Taihu lake is beautiful. I love this race."

Milan Kadlec (Dukla Praha) remains in the general classification lead, maintaining his nine-second advantage over Floris Goesinnen (Drapac Cycling) with two stages remaining. The Czech rider is taking it day-by-day and hopes to retain the leader's jersey through the final stage.

"It all remains open," Kadlec told Cyclingnews. "It was pretty nervous again today. It's difficult to read the race with some teams, especially the Asians, riding for the teams' classifications. We've pulled but not that much today. For the first 70 kilometres, attacks and counter-attacks were coming from everywhere."

"It made an average speed of 49km/h," said Stallaert.

Five riders eventually managed to go clear: Peter Thompson (Drapac), Vitaly Popkov (ISD), Benjamin Giraud (La Pomme-Marseille), Alejandio Marque (Carmim-Prio) and Li Fuyu (Hengxiang) and they managed a maximum lead of 1:07. Giraud and Marque dropped their fellow escapees and continued in the lead until they got caught with 2km to go as Team Type 1-Sanofi chased them down, hoping for another Alexander Serebryakov stage victory.

Full Results
1Sebastian Körber (Ger) Nutrixxion Abus2:12:11
2Joeri Stallaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
3Leonid Krasnov (Rus) RusVelo
4Yannick Martinez (Fra) La Pomme Marseille
5Harrif Saleh (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
6Benjamin Giraud (Fra) La Pomme Marseille
7Alois Kankovsky (Cze) ASC Dukla Praha
8Benjamin Sydlik (Ger) Nutrixxion Abus
9Alexander Serebryakov (Rus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
10Samuel José Rodrigues Caldeira (Por) Carmim - Prio
11Mathieu Delaroziere (Fra) La Pomme Marseille
12Ho Ting Kwok (HKg) Hong Kong
13Thomas Palmer (Aus) Drapac Cycling
14Kevin Peeters (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
15Michael Schweizer (Ger) Nutrixxion Abus
16Yuri Metlushenko (Ukr) Konya Torku Seker Spor
17Chin-Lung Huang (Tpe) RTS Racing Team
18Ahmet Orken (Tur) Konya Torku Seker Spor
19Jullien Sebastien (Fra) JLC
20Maksym Vasyliev (Ukr) ISD - Lampre Continental
21Ramin Maleki Mizan (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
22Milan Kadlec (Cze) ASC Dukla Praha
23Nur Amirull Fakhruddin Mazuki (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
24Dmytro Volovod (Ukr) ISD - Lampre Continental
25Evgeny Kovalev (Rus) RusVelo
26Ying Hon Yeung (HKg) Hong Kong
27En Huang (Chn) Max Success Sports
28Meiyin Wang (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
29Anuar Manan (Mas) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
30Ruisong Zhang (Chn) Max Success Sports
31Bo Liu (Chn) MCT
32Stuart Shaw (Aus) Drapac Cycling
33Chen Lu Qin (Chn) Max Success Sports
34Lars Pria (Rom) Arbö Gebrüder Weiss - Oberndorfer
35Yan Dong Xing (Chn) Max Success Sports
36Robbie Hucker (Aus) Drapac Cycling
37Konstantin Volik (Uzb) China 361° Cycling Team
38Ricardo Jorge Mestre (Por) Carmim - Prio
39Luis Filipe Albino Silva (Por) Carmim - Prio
40Diogo Nunes (Por) Carmim - Prio
41Sun Jae Jang (Kor) RTS Racing Team
42Steven Garcinn (Fra) JLC
43Burr Ho (HKg) Hong Kong
44King Lok Cheung (HKg) Hong Kong
45Denys Karnulin (Ukr) ISD - Lampre Continental
46Thomas Vaubourzeix (Fra) La Pomme Marseille
47David McCann (Irl) RTS Racing Team
48Benedikt Kendler (Ger) Arbö Gebrüder Weiss - Oberndorfer
49Kin San Wu (HKg) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
50Bekir Baki Akirsan (Tur) Konya Torku Seker Spor
51Sergiy Grechyn (Ukr) Konya Torku Seker Spor
52Floris Goesinnen (Ned) Drapac Cycling
53Heng Liu (Chn) JLC
54Yilin Liu (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
55Joaquin Sobrino (Spa) SP Tableware Cycling Team
56Fu Xing (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
57Martin Hacecky (Cze) ASC Dukla Praha
58William Walker (Aus) Drapac Cycling
59Ki Ho Choi (HKg) Hong Kong
60Aldo Ino Ilesic (Slo) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
61Ivan Kovalev (Rus) RusVelo
62Tae Min Gong (Kor) RTS Racing Team
63Hossein Askari (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
64Gleb Moiseev (Rus) JLC
65Fuyu Li (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
66Roman Maykin (Rus) RusVelo
67Yohan Cauquil (Fra) La Pomme Marseille
68Saeid Safarzadeh (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
69Hui Zhang (Chn) Max Success Sports
70Zhiqiang Duan (Chn) MCT
71Volodymyr Dzhus (Ukr) ISD - Lampre Continental
72Yuepen Liu (Chn) MCT
73Anatoliy Pakhtusov (Ukr) ISD - Lampre Continental
74Vadim Shaekhov (Uzb) China 361° Cycling Team
75Ruslan Gryschenko (Ukr) JLC
76Kam Po Wong (HKg) Hong Kong
77Yusup Abrekov (Uzb) China 361° Cycling Team
78Frédéric Amorison (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
79Valter Filipe Afonso Pereira (Por) Carmim - Prio
80Alejandio Marque Porto (Spa) Carmim - Prio
81Hossein Jahanbanian Kamnabi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
82Douglas Repacholi (Aus) JLC
83Joey Rosskopf (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
84Martin Blaha (Cze) ASC Dukla Praha
85Vitaliy Popkov (Ukr) ISD - Lampre Continental
86Alireza Asgharzadeh (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
87Jianpeng Liu (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
88Mohd Zamri Salleh (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
89Fabio Calabria (Aus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
90Gang Xu (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
91Muhammed Atalay (Tur) Konya Torku Seker Spor
92Peter Thompson (Aus) Drapac Cycling
93Bo Wang (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
94Mohd Saiful Anuar Aziz (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
95Alexander Khatuntsev (Rus) RusVelo
96Jiri Hochmann (Cze) ASC Dukla Praha
97Behnam Khalilikhosroshahi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
98Christoph Schweizer (Ger) Nutrixxion Abus
99Pengda Jiao (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
100Muradjan Halmuratov (Uzb) China 361° Cycling Team
101David Lozano Riba (Spa) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
102Mohd Nor Umardi Rosdi (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team0:00:29
103Muhamad Adiq Husainie Othman (Mas) Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:00:34
104Mohd Shahrul Mat Amin (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
105Vojtech Hacecky (Cze) ASC Dukla Praha0:00:54
106Xuan Wu (Chn) China 361° Cycling Team0:01:24

Points
1Sebastian Körber (Ger) Nutrixxion Abus14pts
2Joeri Stallaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony12
3Leonid Krasnov (Rus) RusVelo10
4Yannick Martinez (Fra) La Pomme Marseille8
5Harrif Saleh (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team6
6Benjamin Giraud (Fra) La Pomme Marseille5
7Alois Kankovsky (Cze) ASC Dukla Praha4
8Benjamin Sydlik (Ger) Nutrixxion Abus3
9Alexander Serebryakov (Rus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi2
10Samuel José Rodrigues Caldeira (Por) Carmim - Prio1

Sprint 1
1Maksym Vasyliev (Ukr) ISD - Lampre Continental5pts
2Michael Schweizer (Ger) Nutrixxion Abus3
3Sebastian Körber (Ger) Nutrixxion Abus1

Sprint 2
1Benjamin Giraud (Fra) La Pomme Marseille5pts
2Vitaliy Popkov (Ukr) ISD - Lampre Continental3
3Fuyu Li (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team1

Teams
1La Pomme Marseille6:36:33
2Nutrixxion Abus
3Hong Kong
4Drapac Cycling
5Konya Torku Seker Spor
6ASC Dukla Praha
7Carmim - Prio
8RusVelo
9ISD - Lampre Continental
10Max Success Sports
11Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
12RTS Racing Team
13China Jilun Cycling Team
14Terengganu Cycling Team
15Hengxiang Cycling Team
16Team Type 1 - Sanofi
17Tabriz Petrochemical Team
18Champion System Pro Cycling Team
19Malak Cycling Team
20China 361° Cycling Team

General classification after stage 6
1Milan Kadlec (Cze) ASC Dukla Praha16:43:22
2Floris Goesinnen (Ned) Drapac Cycling0:00:09
3Ki Ho Choi (HKg) Hong Kong0:00:14
4David McCann (Irl) RTS Racing Team0:00:16
5King Lok Cheung (HKg) Hong Kong
6Thomas Vaubourzeix (Fra) La Pomme Marseille0:00:20
7Alexander Serebryakov (Rus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi0:00:29
8Yannick Martinez (Fra) La Pomme Marseille0:00:43
9Leonid Krasnov (Rus) RusVelo0:00:49
10Samuel José Rodrigues Caldeira (Por) Carmim - Prio0:00:53
11Robbie Hucker (Aus) Drapac Cycling
12William Walker (Aus) Drapac Cycling
13Meiyin Wang (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team0:01:11
14Vadim Shaekhov (Uzb) China 361° Cycling Team0:01:22
15Joey Rosskopf (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi0:01:33
16Mathieu Delaroziere (Fra) La Pomme Marseille0:01:42
17Kevin Peeters (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony0:02:01
18Vitaliy Popkov (Ukr) ISD - Lampre Continental0:02:09
19Benjamin Sydlik (Ger) Nutrixxion Abus0:02:10
20Roman Maykin (Rus) RusVelo
21Luis Filipe Albino Silva (Por) Carmim - Prio0:02:11
22Hossein Askari (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
23Ivan Kovalev (Rus) RusVelo
24Ying Hon Yeung (HKg) Hong Kong0:02:16
25Kin San Wu (HKg) Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:02:19
26Yohan Cauquil (Fra) La Pomme Marseille
27Martin Hacecky (Cze) ASC Dukla Praha
28Alejandio Marque Porto (Spa) Carmim - Prio0:02:40
29Ruisong Zhang (Chn) Max Success Sports0:02:42
30Fuyu Li (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team0:03:34
31Peter Thompson (Aus) Drapac Cycling
32Sergiy Grechyn (Ukr) Konya Torku Seker Spor0:03:35
33Christoph Schweizer (Ger) Nutrixxion Abus
34Diogo Nunes (Por) Carmim - Prio0:03:36
35Ramin Maleki Mizan (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team0:03:37
36Dmytro Volovod (Ukr) ISD - Lampre Continental
37Nur Amirull Fakhruddin Mazuki (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
38Bo Liu (Chn) MCT
39Lars Pria (Rom) Arbö Gebrüder Weiss - Oberndorfer
40Yusup Abrekov (Uzb) China 361° Cycling Team
41Gleb Moiseev (Rus) JLC
42Saeid Safarzadeh (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
43Mohd Saiful Anuar Aziz (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
44Fu Xing (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
45Zhiqiang Duan (Chn) MCT
46Burr Ho (HKg) Hong Kong
47Kam Po Wong (HKg) Hong Kong
48Gang Xu (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
49Fabio Calabria (Aus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
50Jiri Hochmann (Cze) ASC Dukla Praha0:03:46
51Yilin Liu (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team0:04:13
52Muhammed Atalay (Tur) Konya Torku Seker Spor0:04:37
53Michael Schweizer (Ger) Nutrixxion Abus0:05:02
54Pengda Jiao (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:05:33
55Yan Dong Xing (Chn) Max Success Sports0:06:37
56Alois Kankovsky (Cze) ASC Dukla Praha0:07:31
57Yuri Metlushenko (Ukr) Konya Torku Seker Spor0:07:40
58Benjamin Giraud (Fra) La Pomme Marseille0:07:41
59Sebastian Körber (Ger) Nutrixxion Abus0:07:43
60Joeri Stallaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony0:07:44
61Joaquin Sobrino (Spa) SP Tableware Cycling Team0:07:56
62Denys Karnulin (Ukr) ISD - Lampre Continental
63Anatoliy Pakhtusov (Ukr) ISD - Lampre Continental
64Ricardo Jorge Mestre (Por) Carmim - Prio
65Martin Blaha (Cze) ASC Dukla Praha
66Frédéric Amorison (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
67Stuart Shaw (Aus) Drapac Cycling0:08:24
68Muhamad Adiq Husainie Othman (Mas) Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:08:30
69Volodymyr Dzhus (Ukr) ISD - Lampre Continental0:09:07
70Maksym Vasyliev (Ukr) ISD - Lampre Continental0:09:17
71Hossein Jahanbanian Kamnabi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team0:09:19
72Benedikt Kendler (Ger) Arbö Gebrüder Weiss - Oberndorfer0:09:22
73Aldo Ino Ilesic (Slo) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
74Ho Ting Kwok (HKg) Hong Kong
75Konstantin Volik (Uzb) China 361° Cycling Team
76En Huang (Chn) Max Success Sports
77Tae Min Gong (Kor) RTS Racing Team
78Steven Garcinn (Fra) JLC
79David Lozano Riba (Spa) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
80Douglas Repacholi (Aus) JLC
81Valter Filipe Afonso Pereira (Por) Carmim - Prio
82Alexander Khatuntsev (Rus) RusVelo
83Evgeny Kovalev (Rus) RusVelo0:09:34
84Jullien Sebastien (Fra) JLC0:09:39
85Sun Jae Jang (Kor) RTS Racing Team0:09:40
86Mohd Zamri Salleh (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
87Mohd Shahrul Mat Amin (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team0:09:56
88Chen Lu Qin (Chn) Max Success Sports0:09:57
89Muradjan Halmuratov (Uzb) China 361° Cycling Team0:09:58
90Vojtech Hacecky (Cze) ASC Dukla Praha0:10:18
91Anuar Manan (Mas) Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:10:22
92Mohd Nor Umardi Rosdi (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team0:10:25
93Alireza Asgharzadeh (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team0:10:27
94Hui Zhang (Chn) Max Success Sports
95Harrif Saleh (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team0:12:23
96Jianpeng Liu (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
97Xuan Wu (Chn) China 361° Cycling Team0:13:15
98Thomas Palmer (Aus) Drapac Cycling0:13:47
99Ahmet Orken (Tur) Konya Torku Seker Spor0:16:11
100Behnam Khalilikhosroshahi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
101Heng Liu (Chn) JLC0:16:12
102Chin-Lung Huang (Tpe) RTS Racing Team
103Yuepen Liu (Chn) MCT
104Ruslan Gryschenko (Ukr) JLC
105Bekir Baki Akirsan (Tur) Konya Torku Seker Spor0:16:32
106Bo Wang (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team0:20:37

Points classification
1Alois Kankovsky (Cze) ASC Dukla Praha52pts
2Alexander Serebryakov (Rus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi44
3Sebastian Körber (Ger) Nutrixxion Abus39
4Benjamin Giraud (Fra) La Pomme Marseille39
5Leonid Krasnov (Rus) RusVelo36
6Joeri Stallaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony33
7Yuri Metlushenko (Ukr) Konya Torku Seker Spor27
8Milan Kadlec (Cze) ASC Dukla Praha25
9Yannick Martinez (Fra) La Pomme Marseille24
10Kevin Peeters (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony20
11Meiyin Wang (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team18
12Samuel José Rodrigues Caldeira (Por) Carmim - Prio13
13Joey Rosskopf (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi12
14Ki Ho Choi (HKg) Hong Kong11
15Floris Goesinnen (Ned) Drapac Cycling10
16Michael Schweizer (Ger) Nutrixxion Abus9
17Maksym Vasyliev (Ukr) ISD - Lampre Continental8
18Benjamin Sydlik (Ger) Nutrixxion Abus7
19Mathieu Delaroziere (Fra) La Pomme Marseille6
20Ho Ting Kwok (HKg) Hong Kong6
21Harrif Saleh (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team6
22Jiri Hochmann (Cze) ASC Dukla Praha5
23Jullien Sebastien (Fra) JLC5
24David McCann (Irl) RTS Racing Team5
25Alejandio Marque Porto (Spa) Carmim - Prio5
26King Lok Cheung (HKg) Hong Kong4
27Fuyu Li (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team4
28Joaquin Sobrino (Spa) SP Tableware Cycling Team4
29Hossein Jahanbanian Kamnabi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team4
30Aldo Ino Ilesic (Slo) Team Type 1 - Sanofi4
31Thomas Vaubourzeix (Fra) La Pomme Marseille3
32Vitaliy Popkov (Ukr) ISD - Lampre Continental3
33Ruisong Zhang (Chn) Max Success Sports3
34Sergiy Grechyn (Ukr) Konya Torku Seker Spor3
35Christoph Schweizer (Ger) Nutrixxion Abus3
36Stuart Shaw (Aus) Drapac Cycling3
37Thomas Palmer (Aus) Drapac Cycling3
38Ying Hon Yeung (HKg) Hong Kong2
39Roman Maykin (Rus) RusVelo1
40Peter Thompson (Aus) Drapac Cycling1
41Diogo Nunes (Por) Carmim - Prio1
42Yan Dong Xing (Chn) Max Success Sports1
43Ahmet Orken (Tur) Konya Torku Seker Spor1
44Behnam Khalilikhosroshahi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team1

Young riders classification
1Ki Ho Choi (HKg) Hong Kong16:43:36
2King Lok Cheung (HKg) Hong Kong0:00:02
3Robbie Hucker (Aus) Drapac Cycling0:00:39
4Benjamin Sydlik (Ger) Nutrixxion Abus0:01:56
5Roman Maykin (Rus) RusVelo
6Dmytro Volovod (Ukr) ISD - Lampre Continental0:03:23
7Nur Amirull Fakhruddin Mazuki (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
8Burr Ho (HKg) Hong Kong
9Joeri Stallaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony0:07:30
10Denys Karnulin (Ukr) ISD - Lampre Continental0:07:42
11Muhamad Adiq Husainie Othman (Mas) Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:08:16
12Volodymyr Dzhus (Ukr) ISD - Lampre Continental0:08:53
13Maksym Vasyliev (Ukr) ISD - Lampre Continental0:09:03
14Benedikt Kendler (Ger) Arbö Gebrüder Weiss - Oberndorfer0:09:08
15Valter Filipe Afonso Pereira (Por) Carmim - Prio
16Chen Lu Qin (Chn) Max Success Sports0:09:43
17Jianpeng Liu (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team0:12:09
18Thomas Palmer (Aus) Drapac Cycling0:13:33
19Ahmet Orken (Tur) Konya Torku Seker Spor0:15:57
20Heng Liu (Chn) JLC0:15:58
21Yuepen Liu (Chn) MCT
22Bekir Baki Akirsan (Tur) Konya Torku Seker Spor0:16:18
23Bo Wang (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team0:20:23

Regional riders classification
1Ki Ho Choi (HKg) Hong Kong16:43:36
2King Lok Cheung (HKg) Hong Kong0:00:02
3Meiyin Wang (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team0:00:57
4Ying Hon Yeung (HKg) Hong Kong0:02:02
5Kin San Wu (HKg) Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:02:05
6Ruisong Zhang (Chn) Max Success Sports0:02:28
7Fuyu Li (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team0:03:20
8Bo Liu (Chn) MCT0:03:23
9Fu Xing (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
10Zhiqiang Duan (Chn) MCT
11Burr Ho (HKg) Hong Kong
12Kam Po Wong (HKg) Hong Kong
13Gang Xu (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
14Yilin Liu (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team0:03:59
15Pengda Jiao (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:05:19
16Yan Dong Xing (Chn) Max Success Sports0:06:23
17Ho Ting Kwok (HKg) Hong Kong0:09:08
18En Huang (Chn) Max Success Sports
19Chen Lu Qin (Chn) Max Success Sports0:09:43
20Hui Zhang (Chn) Max Success Sports0:10:13
21Jianpeng Liu (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team0:12:09
22Xuan Wu (Chn) China 361° Cycling Team0:13:01
23Heng Liu (Chn) JLC0:15:58
24Chin-Lung Huang (Tpe) RTS Racing Team
25Yuepen Liu (Chn) MCT
26Bo Wang (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team0:20:23

Teams classification
1La Pomme Marseille50:11:35
2ASC Dukla Praha0:00:30
3Drapac Cycling
4Hong Kong0:01:19
5RusVelo0:02:53
6Carmim - Prio
7??T0:04:40
8Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:05:45
9Nutrixxion Abus0:06:39
10Hengxiang Cycling Team0:07:07
11Tabriz Petrochemical Team0:07:56
12Max Success Sports0:08:44
13ISD - Lampre Continental0:10:49
14China 361° Cycling Team0:12:52
15Konya Torku Seker Spor0:13:41
16Terengganu Cycling Team0:15:07
17Landbouwkrediet-Euphony0:16:32
18RTS Racing Team0:17:49
19China Jilun Cycling Team0:20:52
20Malak Cycling Team0:21:57

Regional teams classification
1Hong Kong50:12:54
2Hengxiang Cycling Team0:05:48
3Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:05:52
4Max Success Sports0:07:25
5Malak Cycling Team0:20:38

