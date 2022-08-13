Uttrup Ludwig claims Tour of Scandinavia summit finish and overall lead
By Lukas Knöfler published
Dane takes control at Norefjell with one day remaining
Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig (FDJ SUEZ Futuroscope) won stage 5 of the Tour of Scandinavia that finished atop the 11-kilometre Norefjell climb.The Danish champion followed the attack of German champion Liane Lippert (Team DSM) with three kilometres to go, and the two shared the work until the flamme rouge.
Lippert sat on Uttrup Ludwig's wheel in the final kilometre, and when the Dane opened the sprint 150 metres from the line, Lippert could not respond. Julie Van de Velde (Plantur-Pura) finished in third place, 31 seconds behind.
Uttrup Ludwig goes into the final stage with a 17-second lead on Lippert, Alexandra Manly (Team BikeExchange-Jayco) is third overall at 44 seconds.
Lukas Knöfler started working in cycling communications in 2013 and has seen the inside of the scene from many angles. Having worked as press officer for teams and races and written for several online and print publications, he has been Cyclingnews’ Women’s WorldTour correspondent since 2018.
