Uttrup Ludwig claims Tour of Scandinavia summit finish and overall lead

Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig (FDJ SUEZ Futuroscope) won stage 5 of the Tour of Scandinavia that finished atop the 11-kilometre Norefjell climb.The Danish champion followed the attack of German champion Liane Lippert (Team DSM) with three kilometres to go, and the two shared the work until the flamme rouge.

Lippert sat on Uttrup Ludwig's wheel in the final kilometre, and when the Dane opened the sprint 150 metres from the line, Lippert could not respond. Julie Van de Velde (Plantur-Pura) finished in third place, 31 seconds behind.

Uttrup Ludwig goes into the final stage with a 17-second lead on Lippert, Alexandra Manly (Team BikeExchange-Jayco) is third overall at 44 seconds.