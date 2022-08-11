Marianne Vos does the triple on stage 3 at Tour of Scandinavia

By published

Jumbo-Visma rider out-paces Uttrup Ludwig to further extend race lead

Image 1 of 1
Marianne Vos (Jumbo-Visma) (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images)
Image 1 of 1

Marianne Vos (Jumbo-Visma) claimed her third straight stage win in the Tour of Scandinavia, out-sprinting Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig (FDJ-SUEZ Futuroscope) in an uphill finish in Sarpsborg.

Shari Bossuyt (Canyon-SRAM) was third.

More to come!

Lukas Knöfler

Lukas Knöfler started working in cycling communications in 2013 and has seen the inside of the scene from many angles. Having worked as press officer for teams and races and written for several online and print publications, he has been Cyclingnews’ Women’s WorldTour correspondent since 2018.

