Marianne Vos does the triple on stage 3 at Tour of Scandinavia

Image 1 of 1 Marianne Vos (Jumbo-Visma) (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images ) Image 1 of 1

Marianne Vos (Jumbo-Visma) claimed her third straight stage win in the Tour of Scandinavia, out-sprinting Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig (FDJ-SUEZ Futuroscope) in an uphill finish in Sarpsborg.

Shari Bossuyt (Canyon-SRAM) was third.

More to come!

Results powered by FirstCycling (opens in new tab)