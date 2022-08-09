Marianne Vos wins Tour of Scandinavia stage 1 sprint

Marianne Vos (Jumbo-Visma) timed her sprint perfectly and surged along barriers to win the opening stage of the Tour of Scandinavia in Denmark.

Trek-Segafredo lead out the sprint but Amalie Dideriksen faded in the final 100 metres and Vos finished fast to win yet again.

Megan Jastrab (Team DSM) was second and Shari Bossuyt (Canyon//Sram) was third.

Vos pulled on the leader's jersey and has a four-second advantage on Jastrab thanks to the time bonuses.

