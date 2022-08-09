Marianne Vos wins Tour of Scandinavia stage 1 sprint
By Lukas Knöfler published
Jumbo-Visma rider first leader of new Women's WorldTour stage race
Marianne Vos (Jumbo-Visma) timed her sprint perfectly and surged along barriers to win the opening stage of the Tour of Scandinavia in Denmark.
Trek-Segafredo lead out the sprint but Amalie Dideriksen faded in the final 100 metres and Vos finished fast to win yet again.
Megan Jastrab (Team DSM) was second and Shari Bossuyt (Canyon//Sram) was third.
Vos pulled on the leader's jersey and has a four-second advantage on Jastrab thanks to the time bonuses.
Full report to follow.
Lukas Knöfler started working in cycling communications in 2013 and has seen the inside of the scene from many angles. Having worked as press officer for teams and races and written for several online and print publications, he has been Cyclingnews’ Women’s WorldTour correspondent since 2018.
