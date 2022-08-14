Uttrup Ludwig seals Tour of Scandinavia as Vos wins final stage
By Lukas Knöfler published
Dane withstands late attack from Lippert to secure victory
Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig (FDJ SUEZ Futuroscope) has won the 2022 Tour of Scandinavia, defending her overall lead on the final stage to Halden. Liane Lippert (Team DSM), second in GC, launched an attack on the last lap of the finishing circuit, but Uttrup Ludwig closed the gap herself.
Anouska Koster (Team Jumbo-Visma) went all-out to hold off the sprinters, but when it became obvious that she would be caught, her teammate Marianne Vos launched her sprint and took the victory, her fourth stage win of the race, ahead of Shari Bossuyt (Canyon-SRAM) and Barbara Guarischi (Movistar Team).
More to come...
Lukas Knöfler started working in cycling communications in 2013 and has seen the inside of the scene from many angles. Having worked as press officer for teams and races and written for several online and print publications, he has been Cyclingnews’ Women’s WorldTour correspondent since 2018.
