Manly breaks Vos' streak on stage 4 at Tour of Scandinavia
By Lukas Knöfler published
Vos nearly catches escapees to keep race lead
Alex Manly (BikeExchange-Jayco) finally broke Marianne Vos' winning streak, taking out the sprint from a late breakaway just as the peloton started to catch them.
Chloe Hosking (Trek-Segafredo) and Laura Tomasi (UAE Team ADQ) rounded out the stage podium.
Manly went after Alice Barnes (Canyon-SRAM) when the latter attacked 11 km from the line, and they were joined by Anouska Koster (Team Jumbo-Visma), Hosking, Tomasi and Barnes' teammate Neve Bradbury with 3.5 km to go.
This group made it to the finishing straight where Bradbury led out Barnes, but Hosking and Manly came past on the uphill last 150 metres, and Manly was half a wheel ahead on the line. Tomasi also squeezed past Barnes to take third place while Koster finished fifth.
Vos, winner of the first three stages, finished just on the heels of the sprint in sixth to keep the race lead.
More to come.
Results powered by FirstCycling (opens in new tab)
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month*
Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
after your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59
Join now for unlimited access
Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Lukas Knöfler started working in cycling communications in 2013 and has seen the inside of the scene from many angles. Having worked as press officer for teams and races and written for several online and print publications, he has been Cyclingnews’ Women’s WorldTour correspondent since 2018.
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Manly breaks Vos' streak on stage 4 at Tour of ScandinaviaVos nearly catches escapees to keep race lead
-
Bahrain Victorious sign young Croatian talent MiholjevicWorldTour team snaps up Giro di Sicily stage winner, Australian sprinter Scott and Austrian Kepplinger
-
Rejuvenated Groenewegen scores win number seven of 2022 in NorwayDutchman 'really happy' in first year with BikeExchange as makeshift lead-out aids him to glory in Brønnøysund
-
Electric bike vs e-bike conversion kit: Which works better for you?There’s more than one path to e-bike nirvana