Manly breaks Vos' streak on stage 4 at Tour of Scandinavia

Image 1 of 7 Alex Manly (BikeExchange-Jayco) celebrates at podium as stage winner during the 8th Tour of Scandinavia 2022 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport ) Image 1 of 7 The sprint (Image credit: Getty Images Sport ) Image 1 of 7 Amber Kraak (Jumbo-Visma) in the mountains classification jersey (Image credit: Getty Images Sport ) Image 1 of 7 Amber Kraak (Jumbo-Visma) in the mountains classification jersey (Image credit: Getty Images Sport ) Image 1 of 7 Demi Vollering at sign-on (Image credit: Getty Images Sport ) Image 1 of 7 Stage 4 of the Tour of Scandinavia (Image credit: Getty Images Sport ) Image 1 of 7 Stage 4 of the Tour of Scandinavia (Image credit: Getty Images Sport ) Image 1 of 7

Alex Manly (BikeExchange-Jayco) finally broke Marianne Vos' winning streak, taking out the sprint from a late breakaway just as the peloton started to catch them.

Chloe Hosking (Trek-Segafredo) and Laura Tomasi (UAE Team ADQ) rounded out the stage podium.

Manly went after Alice Barnes (Canyon-SRAM) when the latter attacked 11 km from the line, and they were joined by Anouska Koster (Team Jumbo-Visma), Hosking, Tomasi and Barnes' teammate Neve Bradbury with 3.5 km to go.



This group made it to the finishing straight where Bradbury led out Barnes, but Hosking and Manly came past on the uphill last 150 metres, and Manly was half a wheel ahead on the line. Tomasi also squeezed past Barnes to take third place while Koster finished fifth.

Vos, winner of the first three stages, finished just on the heels of the sprint in sixth to keep the race lead.

More to come.

Results powered by FirstCycling (opens in new tab)