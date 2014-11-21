Biziyaremye wins stage 5 in Nyanza
Ndayisenga holds onto race lead
Stage 5: Rubavu - Nyanza
Joseph Biziyaremye (Rwanda Karisimbi) won the fifth stage of the Tour of Rwanda ahead the winners of the last two stages, Eritrean Dawit Haile (Eritrea) and Moroccan Salaheddin Mraouni (Maroc).
In 2011, he was the first Rwandan to win a stage of the Tour of Rwanda. He is now the only one of his country to win two stages. With intelligence, he waited until the last turn to produce his effort and surprise the other riders in the peloton.
The yellow jersey Valens Ndayisenga (Rwanda Karisimbi) was not endangered of losing any time during the 182.4-km stage, which was the longest in the history of the Tour of Rwanda.
Brief Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Joseph Biziyaremye (Rwa) Rwanda Karisimbi
|5:09:49
|2
|Haile Dawit (Eri) Eritrea
|3
|Salaeddine Mraouni (Mar) Maroc
|4
|Temesgen Buru (Eth) Ethiopia
|5
|Valens Ndayisenga (Rwa) Rwanda Karisimbi
|6
|Elyas Afewerki (Eri) Eritrea
|7
|Solomon Habte (Eri) Eritrea
|8
|Aron Debretsion (Eri) As.Be.Co Cycling Team
|9
|Million Amanuel (Eri) Eritrea
|10
|Thulasizwe Mxenge (RSA) South Africa
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Valens Ndayisenga (Rwa) Rwanda Karisimbi
|18:59:05
|2
|Jean-Bosco Nsengimana (Rwa) Rwanda Karisimbi
|0:00:56
|3
|Joseph Biziyaremye (Rwa) Rwanda Karisimbi
|0:01:15
|4
|Aron Debretsion (Eri) As.Be.Co Cycling Team
|0:01:18
|5
|Patrick Byukusenge (Rwa) Rwanda Akagera
|0:01:46
|6
|Salaeddine Mraouni (Mar) Maroc
|0:02:03
|7
|Lahcen Saber (Mar) Maroc
|0:02:05
|8
|Temesgen Buru (Eth) Ethiopia
|0:02:06
|9
|Million Amanuel (Eri) Eritrea
|0:02:10
|10
|Thomas Terrettaz (Swi) Team Meubles Decarte
|0:02:12
