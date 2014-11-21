Trending

Biziyaremye wins stage 5 in Nyanza

Ndayisenga holds onto race lead

Joseph Biziyaremye (Rwanda Karisimbi) won the fifth stage of the Tour of Rwanda ahead the winners of the last two stages, Eritrean Dawit Haile (Eritrea) and Moroccan Salaheddin Mraouni (Maroc).

In 2011, he was the first Rwandan to win a stage of the Tour of Rwanda. He is now the only one of his country to win two stages. With intelligence, he waited until the last turn to produce his effort and surprise the other riders in the peloton.

The yellow jersey Valens Ndayisenga (Rwanda Karisimbi) was not endangered of losing any time during the 182.4-km stage, which was the longest in the history of the Tour of Rwanda.

Brief Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Joseph Biziyaremye (Rwa) Rwanda Karisimbi5:09:49
2Haile Dawit (Eri) Eritrea
3Salaeddine Mraouni (Mar) Maroc
4Temesgen Buru (Eth) Ethiopia
5Valens Ndayisenga (Rwa) Rwanda Karisimbi
6Elyas Afewerki (Eri) Eritrea
7Solomon Habte (Eri) Eritrea
8Aron Debretsion (Eri) As.Be.Co Cycling Team
9Million Amanuel (Eri) Eritrea
10Thulasizwe Mxenge (RSA) South Africa

General classification after stage 5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Valens Ndayisenga (Rwa) Rwanda Karisimbi18:59:05
2Jean-Bosco Nsengimana (Rwa) Rwanda Karisimbi0:00:56
3Joseph Biziyaremye (Rwa) Rwanda Karisimbi0:01:15
4Aron Debretsion (Eri) As.Be.Co Cycling Team0:01:18
5Patrick Byukusenge (Rwa) Rwanda Akagera0:01:46
6Salaeddine Mraouni (Mar) Maroc0:02:03
7Lahcen Saber (Mar) Maroc0:02:05
8Temesgen Buru (Eth) Ethiopia0:02:06
9Million Amanuel (Eri) Eritrea0:02:10
10Thomas Terrettaz (Swi) Team Meubles Decarte0:02:12

 

