Trending

Debesay secures stage 1 victory

Team Rwanda Karisimbi continue to dominate overall classification

Eritrean Mekseb Debesay of the German team Bike Aid-Ride For Help won the first stage of the Tour du Rwanda on Monday in Kibungo. He beat three other Eritreans in a sprint finish including Aron Debretsion from the AS.BE.CO Cycling Team, and Elyas Afewerki and Haile Dawit, both from team Eritrea.

"I didn’t know what tactics to adopt in the final," said Debesay, "I finally chose the option of sprint because I saw that my compatriots were preparing for the arrival. It is a great happiness [to win today]."

The Rwandan Janvier Hadi retains the yellow jersey before the first mountain stage on Tuesday and his team Rwanda Karisimbi is dominates the top five places in the overall classification.

Brief Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mekseb Debesay (Eri) Bike Aid-Ride for Help2:26:37
2Aron Debretsion (Eri) AS.BE.CO Cycling Team
3Elyas Afewerki (Eri) Eritrea
4Haile Dawit (Eri) Eritrea
5Temesgen Buru (Eth) Ethiopia
6Bonaventure Uwizeyiamana (Rwa) Rwanda Karisimbi
7Dirk Nel (Rsa) South Africa
8Lahcen Saber (Mar) Maroc
9Bereket Yemane (Eri) Eritrea
10Yohannes Welderfiel (Eri) AS.BE.CO Cycling Team

General classification after stage 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Janvier Hadi (Rwa) Rwanda Karisimbi2:30:41
2Valens Ndayisenga (Rwa) Rwanda Karisimbi0:00:02
3Jean-Bosco Nsengimana (Rwa) Rwanda Karisimbi0:00:03
4Bonaventure Uwizeyimana (Rwa) Rwanda Karisimbi0:00:04
5Joseph Biziyaremye (Rwa) Rwanda Karisimbi0:00:07
6Mekseb Debesay (Eri) Bike Aid - Ride For Help
7Temesgen Buru (Eth) Ethiopia0:00:12
8Elyas Afewerki (Eri) Eritrea0:00:13
9Amanuel Ghebreizgabhier (Eri) AS.BE.CO Cycling Team
10Aron Debretsion (Eri) AS.BE.CO Cycling Team

 

Latest on Cyclingnews