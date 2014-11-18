Trending

Ndayisenga claims stage 2 in Rwanda

Rwanda Karisimbi rider leads overall classification

Rwanda Karisimbi's Valens Ndayisenga took a solo win during stage 2 at the Tour du Rwanda, a 151-km race between Rwamagana and Musanze on Tuesday. He won the race by over a minute ahead of a group of riders led by runner-up Mekseb Debesay (Bike Aid-Ride For Help) and Joseph Biziyaremye (Rwanda Karisimbi) in third place.

Ndayiensenga attacked on the descent of the last climb of the day at almost the same spot where he had built his victory in 2013. The win pushed him into the overall race lead ahead of his two teammates Jean-Bosco Nsengimana and Biziyaremye.

Brief Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Valens Ndayisenga (Rwa) Rwanda Karisimbi4:01:11
2Mekseb Debesay (Eri) Bike Aid-Ride for Help0:01:18
3Joseph Biziyaremye (Rwa) Rwanda Karisimbi
4Amanuel Ghebreizgabhier (Eri) AS.BE.CO Cycling Team
5Bereket Yemane (Eri) Eritrea
6Jean-Bosco Nsengimana (Rwa) Rwanda Karisimbi
7Patrick Byukusenge (Rwa) Rwanda Akagera
8Salaeddine Mraouni (Mar) Maroc
9Million Amanuel (Eri) Eritrea
10Aron Debretsion (Eri) AS.BE.CO Cycling Team

General classification after stage 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Valens Ndayisenga (Rwa) Rwanda Karisimbi6:32:14
2Jean-Bosco Nsengimana (Rwa) Rwanda Karisimbi0:00:59
3Joseph Biziyaremye (Rwa) Rwanda Karisimbi0:01:03
4Mekseb Debesay (Eri) Bike Aid-Ride for Help
5Temesgen Buru (Eth) Ethiopia0:01:08
6Amanuel Ghebreizgabhier (Eri) AS.BE.CO Cycling Team0:01:09
7Aron Debretsion (Eri) AS.BE.CO Cycling Team
8Bonaventure Uwizeyimana (Rwa) Rwanda Karisimbi0:01:12
9Million Amanuel (Eri) Eritrea
10Bereket Yemane (Eri) Eritrea0:01:13

 

