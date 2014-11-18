Rwanda Karisimbi's Valens Ndayisenga took a solo win during stage 2 at the Tour du Rwanda, a 151-km race between Rwamagana and Musanze on Tuesday. He won the race by over a minute ahead of a group of riders led by runner-up Mekseb Debesay (Bike Aid-Ride For Help) and Joseph Biziyaremye (Rwanda Karisimbi) in third place.

Ndayiensenga attacked on the descent of the last climb of the day at almost the same spot where he had built his victory in 2013. The win pushed him into the overall race lead ahead of his two teammates Jean-Bosco Nsengimana and Biziyaremye.

Brief Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Valens Ndayisenga (Rwa) Rwanda Karisimbi 4:01:11 2 Mekseb Debesay (Eri) Bike Aid-Ride for Help 0:01:18 3 Joseph Biziyaremye (Rwa) Rwanda Karisimbi 4 Amanuel Ghebreizgabhier (Eri) AS.BE.CO Cycling Team 5 Bereket Yemane (Eri) Eritrea 6 Jean-Bosco Nsengimana (Rwa) Rwanda Karisimbi 7 Patrick Byukusenge (Rwa) Rwanda Akagera 8 Salaeddine Mraouni (Mar) Maroc 9 Million Amanuel (Eri) Eritrea 10 Aron Debretsion (Eri) AS.BE.CO Cycling Team