A final corner crash just 200m before the finish line on stage three of the Tour of Rwanda brought down race leader Valens Ndayisenga along with four other riders who were undone by the slippery roads. Dawit Haile remained upright to win the 127.5km stage with the fallers all given the same time as the Eritrean.

The top four riders on general classification remaining unchanged with Rwanda Karisimbi riders occupying the podium positions.

"I was disappointed. I did not anticipate the corner, we were moving at a high speed. But again my spirits were lifted when people came and lifted me up. I am encouraged that we still have the yellow jersey," race leader Ndayisenga said after the stage.

"Hopefully tomorrow I will have recovered well to compete for Muhanga-Rubavu stage, even though I know it is the longest and most challenging."

Stage four takes the riders from Muhanga in the Southern Province to the Western Province district of Rubavu 126.4km later.

Results

Stage 3 brief results # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Dawit Araya Haile (Eri) Eritrea 3:30:34 2 Jean-Bosco Nsengimana (Rwa) Rwanda Karisimbi 3 Thomas Terrettaz (Sui) Team Meubles Decarte 4 Berhane Melake (Eri) AS.BE.CO Cycling Team 5 Patrick Byukusenge (Rwa) Rwanda-Akagera 6 Joseph Biziyaremye (Rwa) Rwanda Karisimbi 7 Amanuel Ghebreizgabhier (Eri) AS.BE.CO Cycling Team 8 Valens Ndayisenga (Rwa) Rwanda Karisimbi 9 Million Amanuel (Eri) Eritrea 10 Lahcen Saber (Mar) Maroc