Valens Ndayisenga (Rwanda Karisimbi) is the first Rwandan rider to win the Tour of Rwanda since its creation in 2009. He managed to control the final stage 7 with courage and intelligence, despite the attacks of the Moroccan riders at the last stage. He secured the first place overall, after holding the leader's jersey since Tuesday after his victory in Musanze.

Moroccan Salahedine Mraouni (Maroc) won the final stage ahead of Jean-Bosco Nsengimana (Rwanda Karisimbi) and Haile Dawit (Eritrea).

Ndayisenga, 20, was cheered on by tens of thousands of spectators in front of the Amahoro Stadium in Kigali. He trains during the season at the UCI World Training Centre in Aigle, Switzerland. It is now the symbol of the new Rwandan cycling after the pioneers Adrien Niyonshuti, Ruhumuriza Abraham, Nathan Byukusenge, Rafiki Uwimana, Innocent Uwamungu and Obed Ruvogera led by Jonathan Boyer since 2006.

Brief Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Salaeddine Mraouni (Mar) Maroc 2:43:54 2 Jean-Bosco Nsengimana (Rwa) Rwanda Karisimbi 3 Haile Dawit (Eri) Eritrea 4 Berhane Melake (Eri) As.Be.Co Cycling Team 5 Elyas Afewerki (Eri) Eritrea 6 Valens Ndayisenga (Rwa) Rwanda Karisimbi 7 Thulasizwe Mxenge (RSA) South Africa 8 Temesgen Buru (Eth) Ethiopia 9 Joseph Biziyaremye (Rwa) Rwanda Karisimbi 10 Million Amanuel (Eri) Eritrea