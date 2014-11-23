Trending

Ndayisenga secures overall title at Tour of Rwanda

Mraouni wins finale stage 7

Valens Ndayisenga (Rwanda Karisimbi) is the first Rwandan rider to win the Tour of Rwanda since its creation in 2009. He managed to control the final stage 7 with courage and intelligence, despite the attacks of the Moroccan riders at the last stage. He secured the first place overall, after holding the leader's jersey since Tuesday after his victory in Musanze.

Moroccan Salahedine Mraouni (Maroc) won the final stage ahead of Jean-Bosco Nsengimana (Rwanda Karisimbi) and Haile Dawit (Eritrea).

Ndayisenga, 20, was cheered on by tens of thousands of spectators in front of the Amahoro Stadium in Kigali. He trains during the season at the UCI World Training Centre in Aigle, Switzerland. It is now the symbol of the new Rwandan cycling after the pioneers Adrien Niyonshuti, Ruhumuriza Abraham, Nathan Byukusenge, Rafiki Uwimana, Innocent Uwamungu and Obed Ruvogera led by Jonathan Boyer since 2006.

 

Brief Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Salaeddine Mraouni (Mar) Maroc2:43:54
2Jean-Bosco Nsengimana (Rwa) Rwanda Karisimbi
3Haile Dawit (Eri) Eritrea
4Berhane Melake (Eri) As.Be.Co Cycling Team
5Elyas Afewerki (Eri) Eritrea
6Valens Ndayisenga (Rwa) Rwanda Karisimbi
7Thulasizwe Mxenge (RSA) South Africa
8Temesgen Buru (Eth) Ethiopia
9Joseph Biziyaremye (Rwa) Rwanda Karisimbi
10Million Amanuel (Eri) Eritrea

Final general classification after stage 7
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Valens Ndayisenga (Rwa) Rwanda Karisimbi24:57:10
2Jean-Bosco Nsengimana (Rwa) Rwanda Karisimbi0:00:53
3Aron Debretsion (Eri) As.Be.Co Cycling Team0:01:34
4Joseph Biziyaremye (Rwa) Rwanda Karisimbi0:01:41
5Salaeddine Mraouni (Mar) Maroc0:02:05
6Temesgen Buru (Eth) Ethiopia0:02:12
7Million Amanuel (Eri) Eritrea0:02:19
8Berhane Melake (Eri) As.Be.Co Cycling Team0:02:25
9Haile Dawit (Eri) Eritrea
10Lahcen Saber (Mar) Maroc0:02:52

 

