After an initial victory last Monday in Ngoma, the Eritrean Mekseb Debesay (Bike Aid-Ride For Help) won stage 6 at the Kigali regional stadium in front of tens of thousands of spectators on Saturday. He waited for the last 500 metres to make his attack in the final climb to the finish. Already the best climber of the Tour of Rwanda 2014, Debesay confirmed his talent yet again.

Valens Ndiyasenga (Rwanda Karisimbi) retained his yellow jersey before the final stage on Sunday in Kigali.

Brief Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mekseb Debesay (Eri) Bike Aid - Ride For Help 3:14:06 2 Haile Dawit (Eri) Eritrea 0:00:02 3 Jean-Bosco Nsengimana (Rwa) Rwanda Karisimbi 4 Valens Ndayisenga (Rwa) Rwanda Karisimbi 0:00:05 5 Salaeddine Mraouni (Mar) Maroc 0:00:07 6 Temesgen Buru (Eth) Ethiopia 0:00:11 7 Emile Bintunimana (Rwa) Rwanda Akagera 0:00:14 8 Patrick Byukusenge (Rwa) Rwanda Akagera 9 Thomas Terrettaz (Swi) Team Meubles Decarte 10 Fiseha Gebremariam (Eth) Ethiopia