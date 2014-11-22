Trending

Debesay claims stage 6 in Rwanda

Ndayisenga stays in the overall lead

After an initial victory last Monday in Ngoma, the Eritrean Mekseb Debesay (Bike Aid-Ride For Help) won stage 6 at the Kigali regional stadium in front of tens of thousands of spectators on Saturday. He waited for the last 500 metres to make his attack in the final climb to the finish. Already the best climber of the Tour of Rwanda 2014, Debesay confirmed his talent yet again.

Valens Ndiyasenga (Rwanda Karisimbi) retained his yellow jersey before the final stage on Sunday in Kigali.

Brief Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mekseb Debesay (Eri) Bike Aid - Ride For Help3:14:06
2Haile Dawit (Eri) Eritrea0:00:02
3Jean-Bosco Nsengimana (Rwa) Rwanda Karisimbi
4Valens Ndayisenga (Rwa) Rwanda Karisimbi0:00:05
5Salaeddine Mraouni (Mar) Maroc0:00:07
6Temesgen Buru (Eth) Ethiopia0:00:11
7Emile Bintunimana (Rwa) Rwanda Akagera0:00:14
8Patrick Byukusenge (Rwa) Rwanda Akagera
9Thomas Terrettaz (Swi) Team Meubles Decarte
10Fiseha Gebremariam (Eth) Ethiopia

General classification after stage 6
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Valens Ndayisenga (Rwa) Rwanda Karisimbi22:13:16
2Jean-Bosco Nsengimana (Rwa) Rwanda Karisimbi0:00:53
3Aron Debretsion (Eri) As.Be.Co Cycling Team0:01:27
4Joseph Biziyaremye (Rwa) Rwanda Karisimbi0:01:41
5Patrick Byukusenge (Rwa) Rwanda Akagera0:01:55
6Salaeddine Mraouni (Mar) Maroc0:02:05
7Temesgen Buru (Eth) Ethiopia0:02:12
8Million Amanuel (Eri) Eritrea0:02:19
9Thomas Terrettaz (Swi) Team Meubles Decarte0:02:21
10Berhane Melake (Eri) As.Be.Co Cycling Team0:02:25

 

