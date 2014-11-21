Trending

Mraouni wins stage 4 in Rwanda

Ndayisenga leads overall classification ahead of Rwanda Karisimbi teammates

Moroccan Salaheddin Mraouni won the fourth stage of the Tour of Rwanda in the rain on Thursday. He avoided many crashes during the stage to win ahead of Temesgen Buru of Ethiopia and Jean-Bosco Nsengimana of Rwanda Karisimbi.

Valens Ndayisenga maintained his lead in the overall classification with help from his teammates. He holds 56 seconds over teammates Nsengimana and Biziyaremye.

Brief Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Salaeddine Mraouni (Mar) Maroc3:46:25
2Temesgen Buru (Eth) Ethiopia
3Jean-Bosco Nsengimana (Rwa) Rwanda Karisimbi
4Valens Ndayisenga (Rwa) Rwanda Karisimbi0:00:03
5Patrick Byukusenge (Rwa) Rwanda Akagera0:00:07
6Kibrom Giday (Eth) Ethiopia
7Lahcen Saber (Mar) Maroc
8Camera Hakuzimana (Rwa) Rwanda Akagera
9Mohamed Amine Er-Rafai (Mar) Maroc0:00:10
10Getachew Atsbha (Eth) Ethiopia

General classification after stage 4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Valens Ndayisenga (Rwa) Rwanda Karisimbi13:49:16
2Jean-Bosco Nsengimana (Rwa) Rwanda Karisimbi0:00:56
3Joseph Biziyaremye (Rwa) Rwanda Karisimbi0:01:15
4Aron Debretsion (Eri) As.Be.Co Cycling Team0:01:18
5Amanuel Ghebreizgabhier (Eri) As.Be.Co Cycling Team0:01:21
6Bereket Yemane (Eri) Eritrea0:01:25
7Patrick Byukusenge (Rwa) Rwanda Akagera
8Salaeddine Mraouni (Mar) Maroc0:02:03
9Thomas Terrettaz (Swi) Team Meubles Decarte0:02:04
10Lahcen Saber (Mar) Maroc0:02:05

 

