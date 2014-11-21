Moroccan Salaheddin Mraouni won the fourth stage of the Tour of Rwanda in the rain on Thursday. He avoided many crashes during the stage to win ahead of Temesgen Buru of Ethiopia and Jean-Bosco Nsengimana of Rwanda Karisimbi.

Valens Ndayisenga maintained his lead in the overall classification with help from his teammates. He holds 56 seconds over teammates Nsengimana and Biziyaremye.

Brief Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Salaeddine Mraouni (Mar) Maroc 3:46:25 2 Temesgen Buru (Eth) Ethiopia 3 Jean-Bosco Nsengimana (Rwa) Rwanda Karisimbi 4 Valens Ndayisenga (Rwa) Rwanda Karisimbi 0:00:03 5 Patrick Byukusenge (Rwa) Rwanda Akagera 0:00:07 6 Kibrom Giday (Eth) Ethiopia 7 Lahcen Saber (Mar) Maroc 8 Camera Hakuzimana (Rwa) Rwanda Akagera 9 Mohamed Amine Er-Rafai (Mar) Maroc 0:00:10 10 Getachew Atsbha (Eth) Ethiopia