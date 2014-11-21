Mraouni wins stage 4 in Rwanda
Ndayisenga leads overall classification ahead of Rwanda Karisimbi teammates
Stage 4: Muhanga - Rubavu
Moroccan Salaheddin Mraouni won the fourth stage of the Tour of Rwanda in the rain on Thursday. He avoided many crashes during the stage to win ahead of Temesgen Buru of Ethiopia and Jean-Bosco Nsengimana of Rwanda Karisimbi.
Valens Ndayisenga maintained his lead in the overall classification with help from his teammates. He holds 56 seconds over teammates Nsengimana and Biziyaremye.
Brief Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Salaeddine Mraouni (Mar) Maroc
|3:46:25
|2
|Temesgen Buru (Eth) Ethiopia
|3
|Jean-Bosco Nsengimana (Rwa) Rwanda Karisimbi
|4
|Valens Ndayisenga (Rwa) Rwanda Karisimbi
|0:00:03
|5
|Patrick Byukusenge (Rwa) Rwanda Akagera
|0:00:07
|6
|Kibrom Giday (Eth) Ethiopia
|7
|Lahcen Saber (Mar) Maroc
|8
|Camera Hakuzimana (Rwa) Rwanda Akagera
|9
|Mohamed Amine Er-Rafai (Mar) Maroc
|0:00:10
|10
|Getachew Atsbha (Eth) Ethiopia
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Valens Ndayisenga (Rwa) Rwanda Karisimbi
|13:49:16
|2
|Jean-Bosco Nsengimana (Rwa) Rwanda Karisimbi
|0:00:56
|3
|Joseph Biziyaremye (Rwa) Rwanda Karisimbi
|0:01:15
|4
|Aron Debretsion (Eri) As.Be.Co Cycling Team
|0:01:18
|5
|Amanuel Ghebreizgabhier (Eri) As.Be.Co Cycling Team
|0:01:21
|6
|Bereket Yemane (Eri) Eritrea
|0:01:25
|7
|Patrick Byukusenge (Rwa) Rwanda Akagera
|8
|Salaeddine Mraouni (Mar) Maroc
|0:02:03
|9
|Thomas Terrettaz (Swi) Team Meubles Decarte
|0:02:04
|10
|Lahcen Saber (Mar) Maroc
|0:02:05
