Queensland's Jack Anderson (Budget Forklifts) has retained his lead in the Lakes Oil Tour of Gippsland, the sixth event in the Subaru National Road Series, with one stage remaining.

Anderson finished inside the top ten on the penultimate stage from Lakes Entrance to Metung, protecting a narrow five second lead over Nathan Earle (Huon-Genesys) in the overall general classification.

"Today was the day I was really worried about," Anderson said. "[But I’m] over the moon. I get to come up on the podium but all of the Budget Forklifts’ guys were fantastic today as they were yesterday.

Anderson was awarded the tour lead after he clinched stage five’s road race from Sale to Licola.

"Yesterday was the best victory I’ve been a part of so far, and to be able to defend the yellow jersey today has been awesome."

Line honours went to reigning New Zealand time trial national champion - Joe Cooper (Huon Genesys) - who soloed to victory in the final kilometres of the 69km race.

The win was Cooper's maiden road race triumph, having taken out all individual time trials he has contested in the NRS this year.

Cooper claimed the stage ahead of Thomas Hamilton (VIS) with Alex Edmondson (Euride Racing) winning the bunch sprint for third.

"I’ve won a couple of time trials but this is more special," Cooper described. "There are a lot more tactics involved in winning a road race than riding against the clock."

Cooper was part of a chase group which caught a breakway bunch with only 20 kilometres remaining.

Hamilton attacked the leaders over the top of the final major climb into Metung, with Cooper and Henry Morley (Satalyst Giant) the only two in the select group who could follow.

However it was the time trial skills of Cooper which got the better of Hamilton while the gallant efforts of Morley came to no avail when the peloton swallowed him up inside the final kilometre.

"I didn’t expect to stay away," said Cooper. "My plan was to get over that last climb and if the bunch had caught us then to start working for Nathan [Earle] as hard as I could.

"But I had to start thinking about my plan B when we had almost a minute on the bunch with 15 kilometres to go.

"Tom [Hamilton] attacked at the beginning of the hill and I decided to keep him in sight and was able to ride across to him over the top.

"I had a few attempts to break away and on the last time he didn’t follow. I guess he was a little more tired than me, so I put my time trial skills into practice to the line."

Full results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Joseph Cooper (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team) 1:36:24 2 Thomas Hamilton (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team) 0:00:11 3 Alex Edmondson (Euride Racing) 0:00:21 4 Scott Law (GPM Data#3) 5 Alistair Donohoe (search2retain p/b health.com.au) 6 Jack Anderson (Budget Forklifts) 7 Stuart Shaw (Suzuki Bontrager) 8 Shannon Johnson (CharterMason Drapac Development Team) 9 Samuel Nelson (St George Skoda HP Team) 10 Anthony Giacoppo (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team) 11 Nathan Earle (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team) 12 Robert Mccarthy (Euride Racing) 13 Conor Murtagh (CharterMason Drapac Development Team) 14 Angus Tobin (search2retain p/b health.com.au) 15 Jeremy Cameron (African Wildlife Safari) 16 Jared Triggs (St George Skoda HP Team) 17 Jai Crawford (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team) 18 Julian Hamill (GPM Data#3) 19 Suleiman Kangangi (Kenyan Riders) 20 Jack Haig (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team) 21 Henry Morley (Satalyst Giant Racing Team) 22 Matthew Nicholson (Team Polygon Australia) 23 Jack Mcculloch (St George Skoda HP Team) 24 Nathan Elliott (Target Trek Racing Team) 25 Jeremy Scott (St George Skoda HP Team) 26 Samuel Horgan (Budget Forklifts) 27 Jordan Davies (St George Skoda HP Team) 28 Ryan Cavanagh (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team) 29 Oliver Kent-Spark (search2retain p/b health.com.au) 30 Blair Windsor (Budget Forklifts) 31 Mathew Marshall (Satalyst Giant Racing Team) 32 Trevor Spencer (CharterMason Drapac Development Team) 33 Joshua Prete (Budget Forklifts) 34 Alexander Morgan (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team) 35 Eric Sheppard (search2retain p/b health.com.au) 36 Cameron Parlevliet (Croydon Cycleworks/Pick-a-Part) 37 Thomas Donald (search2retain p/b health.com.au) 38 Aaron Donnelly (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team) 39 Harry Carpenter (Euride Racing) 40 Nicholas Katsonis (CharterMason Drapac Development Team) 41 Sam Sautelle (Suzuki Bontrager) 42 Brendan Johnston (Suzuki Bontrager) 43 Vaughan Bowman (Target Trek Racing Team) 0:00:30 44 Jackson Mawby (Satalyst Giant Racing Team) 0:00:50 45 Tyler Spurrell (African Wildlife Safari) 0:00:56 46 William Livesay (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics) 47 Darcy Woolley (African Wildlife Safari) 48 Matthew Holmes (Lakes Oil) 49 Marc Wilson (Croydon Cycleworks/Pick-a-Part) 50 Kyle Thompson (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team) 51 Rhys Gillett (African Wildlife Safari) 52 Daniel Nelson (African Wildlife Safari) 53 Mathew Ross (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team) 54 Nicholas Yallouris (St George Skoda HP Team) 55 Paul Agorir (Kenyan Riders) 0:00:59 56 Dominik Dudkiewicz (Target Trek Racing Team) 57 Keegan Aitchison (Subaru/Albion Cycles NRS Development Team) 58 Stuart Smith (search2retain p/b health.com.au) 59 Brenton Jones (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team) 60 Kris Johnston (Suzuki Bontrager) 61 Adam Versteege (CharterMason Drapac Development Team) 62 Luke Ockerby (Budget Forklifts) 63 Paul Van Der Ploeg (Satalyst Giant Racing Team) 64 Jesse Ewart (GPM Data#3) 65 Jesse Kerrison (Budget Forklifts) 66 Chris Harper (Lakes Oil) 67 Jake Magee (GPM Data#3) 68 Fraser Northey (Euride Racing) 69 Kristian Juel (Budget Forklifts) 70 Jack Hogan (Lakes Oil) 71 Michael Rice (Suzuki Bontrager) 72 Joshua Taylor (GPM Data#3) 73 Zane Hunter (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics) 74 Matthew Leonard (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics) 75 Cal Britten (search2retain p/b health.com.au) 76 Tim Guy (search2retain p/b health.com.au) 77 Miles Scotson (Euride Racing) 78 Brett Franklin (Lakes Oil) 79 Nick Aitken (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics) 80 Jay Dutton (St George Skoda HP Team) 81 Jason Rigg (Team Polygon Australia) 82 Munro Boydell (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics) 83 Ivan Michelin-Beard (Lakes Oil) 84 Michael Hale (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics) 85 Nicholas D'Ambrosio (Target Trek Racing Team) 86 Cameron Lester (Bikebug.com/Aussie Pallets) 87 Zac Quinn (African Wildlife Safari) 88 Joshua Cornish (St George Skoda HP Team) 0:01:07 89 Tom Russel (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team) 90 Steven Waite (African Wildlife Safari) 91 Aaron Slavik (Satalyst Giant Racing Team) 92 Alistair Crameri (Croydon Cycleworks/Pick-a-Part) 0:01:18 93 David Woolsey (Bikebug.com/Aussie Pallets) 0:02:10 94 James Butler (Target Trek Racing Team) 0:02:57 95 Geoffrey Langat (Kenyan Riders) 0:02:59 96 James Rendall (African Wildlife Safari) 0:03:24 97 Peter English (Satalyst Giant Racing Team) 0:04:14 98 Patrick Shaw (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team) 0:05:28 99 Mitchell Dedman (Lakes Oil) 0:08:25 100 Lachlan Holliday (Croydon Cycleworks/Pick-a-Part) 0:08:38 101 Luke Parker (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team) 102 Tom Kaesler (Euride Racing) 103 Russell Gill (Euride Racing) 104 Samuel Wood (GPM Data#3) 0:08:40 105 Mitchell Cooper (Satalyst Giant Racing Team) 0:13:54 106 Ronald Purtle (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics) 107 Samwel Ekiru (Kenyan Riders) 108 Jordan Stannus (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team) 109 David Bleakley (Subaru/Albion Cycles NRS Development Team) 0:14:27 110 Fergus Sully (Croydon Cycleworks/Pick-a-Part) 0:15:27 111 Cameron Harrison (Subaru/Albion Cycles NRS Development Team) 112 Lewis Anderson (Subaru/Albion Cycles NRS Development Team) 113 Ayub Kathurima (Kenyan Riders) 114 Ian Gardiner (Subaru/Albion Cycles NRS Development Team) 115 Jonathan Stephens (Lakes Oil) 116 Karl Michelin-Beard (Lakes Oil) 117 Dean Sanfilippo (Target Trek Racing Team) 118 Alex Wohler (Budget Forklifts) 119 Geoffrey Wanyonyi (Kenyan Riders) 120 David Mclean 0:20:01 DNF Benjamin Kipchumba (Kenyan Riders) DNF Adam Trewin (Bikebug.com/Aussie Pallets) DNF James Love (Bikebug.com/Aussie Pallets) DNS Oliver Martin (Team Polygon Australia)

Intermediate sprints - Swan Reach # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jesse Kerrison (Budget Forklifts) 3 pts 2 Dominik Dudkiewicz (Target Trek Racing Team) 2 3 Nathan Earle (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team) 1

Bruthen # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jackson Mawby (Satalyst Giant Racing Team) 3 pts 2 Jesse Ewart (GPM Data#3) 2 3 Matthew Nicholson (Team Polygon Australia) 1

Metung (Stage Finish) # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Joseph Cooper (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team) 5 pts 2 Thomas Hamilton (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team) 3 3 Alex Edmondson (Euride Racing) 2 4 Scott Law (GPM Data#3) 1

Hill climbs - Stephenson Road # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jack Haig (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team) 7 pts 2 Rhys Gillett (African Wildlife Safari) 5 3 Matthew Nicholson (Team Polygon Australia) 3 4 Jai Crawford (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team) 1

Tambo Upper Road # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Thomas Hamilton (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team) 7 pts 2 Joseph Cooper (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team) 5 3 Henry Morley (Satalyst Giant Racing Team) 3 4 Zac Quinn (African Wildlife Safari) 1

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team 4:49:54 2 Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team 0:00:11 3 search2retain p/b health.com.au 0:00:21 4 St George Skoda HP Team 5 CharterMason Drapac Development Team 6 Euride Racing 7 Budget Forklifts 8 Suzuki Bontrager 9 Satalyst Giant Racing Team 0:00:50 10 GPM Data#3 0:00:59 11 Target Trek Racing Team 0:01:08 12 African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team 0:01:31 13 Croydon Cycleworks/Pick-a-Part 0:01:53 14 Lakes Oil 0:02:12 15 Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics 16 Kenyan Riders 0:03:37 17 Subaru/Albion Cycles NRS Development Team 0:30:11

General classification after stage 7 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jack Anderson (Budget Forklifts) 10:24:50 2 Nathan Earle (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team) 0:00:05 3 Alexander Morgan (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team) 0:00:10 4 Alex Edmondson (Euride Racing) 0:00:13 5 Samuel Horgan (Budget Forklifts) 0:00:21 6 Jai Crawford (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team) 0:00:24 7 Oliver Kent-Spark (search2retain p/b health.com.au) 0:00:25 8 Blair Windsor (Budget Forklifts) 0:00:26 9 Eric Sheppard (search2retain p/b health.com.au) 10 Harry Carpenter (Euride Racing) 0:00:30 11 Alistair Donohoe (search2retain p/b health.com.au) 0:02:24 12 Jack Haig (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team) 0:02:25 13 Nathan Elliott (Target Trek Racing Team) 14 Julian Hamill (GPM Data#3) 15 Trevor Spencer (CharterMason Drapac Development Team) 16 Conor Murtagh (CharterMason Drapac Development Team) 17 Joshua Prete (Budget Forklifts) 18 Brendan Johnston (Suzuki Bontrager) 0:02:43 19 Kristian Juel (Budget Forklifts) 0:02:59 20 Rhys Gillett (African Wildlife Safari) 0:03:00 21 Mathew Marshall (Satalyst Giant Racing Team) 0:06:24 22 Miles Scotson (Euride Racing) 0:06:55 23 Joseph Cooper (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team) 0:09:27 24 Anthony Giacoppo (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team) 0:09:33 25 Robert Mccarthy (Euride Racing) 0:09:43 26 Aaron Donnelly (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team) 0:09:45 27 Paul Van Der Ploeg (Satalyst Giant Racing Team) 0:10:21 28 Ryan Cavanagh (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team) 0:10:23 29 Stuart Shaw (Suzuki Bontrager) 0:15:22 30 Angus Tobin (search2retain p/b health.com.au) 0:15:23 31 Suleiman Kangangi (Kenyan Riders) 0:15:41 32 Jackson Mawby (Satalyst Giant Racing Team) 0:15:52 33 Tyler Spurrell (African Wildlife Safari) 0:15:58 34 Darcy Woolley (African Wildlife Safari) 35 Daniel Nelson (African Wildlife Safari) 36 Luke Ockerby (Budget Forklifts) 0:16:01 37 Keegan Aitchison (Subaru/Albion Cycles NRS Development Team) 38 Nicholas D'Ambrosio (Target Trek Racing Team) 39 Nicholas Yallouris (St George Skoda HP Team) 0:16:16 40 Michael Hale (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics) 0:16:19 41 Jesse Ewart (GPM Data#3) 42 Zane Hunter (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics) 0:16:23 43 Steven Waite (African Wildlife Safari) 0:16:27 44 Jason Rigg (Team Polygon Australia) 0:16:53 45 Jesse Kerrison (Budget Forklifts) 0:17:01 46 Vaughan Bowman (Target Trek Racing Team) 0:17:08 47 Jared Triggs (St George Skoda HP Team) 0:17:47 48 James Rendall (African Wildlife Safari) 0:18:26 49 Mathew Ross (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team) 0:20:21 50 Patrick Shaw (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team) 0:20:28 51 Brenton Jones (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team) 0:21:09 52 Sam Sautelle (Suzuki Bontrager) 0:21:11 53 Jeremy Cameron (African Wildlife Safari) 0:22:47 54 Jeremy Scott (St George Skoda HP Team) 55 Cal Britten (search2retain p/b health.com.au) 0:23:25 56 Nick Aitken (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics) 57 Fraser Northey (Euride Racing) 58 Russell Gill (Euride Racing) 0:23:34 59 Tom Kaesler (Euride Racing) 0:24:07 60 Jordan Davies (St George Skoda HP Team) 0:24:20 61 Zac Quinn (African Wildlife Safari) 0:25:01 62 Henry Morley (Satalyst Giant Racing Team) 0:25:05 63 Jack Hogan (Lakes Oil) 0:25:43 64 William Livesay (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics) 0:25:48 65 Michael Rice (Suzuki Bontrager) 0:25:52 66 Thomas Donald (search2retain p/b health.com.au) 0:25:59 67 Jack Mcculloch (St George Skoda HP Team) 0:26:24 68 Alex Wohler (Budget Forklifts) 0:26:31 69 Stuart Smith (search2retain p/b health.com.au) 0:28:03 70 Matthew Leonard (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics) 0:28:33 71 Lachlan Holliday (Croydon Cycleworks/Pick-a-Part) 0:28:48 72 Dominik Dudkiewicz (Target Trek Racing Team) 0:28:54 73 Tom Russel (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team) 0:28:56 74 Luke Parker (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team) 0:29:28 75 Alistair Crameri (Croydon Cycleworks/Pick-a-Part) 0:30:11 76 David Woolsey (Bikebug.com/Aussie Pallets) 0:31:20 77 Aaron Slavik (Satalyst Giant Racing Team) 0:32:07 78 Joshua Taylor (GPM Data#3) 0:32:17 79 James Butler (Target Trek Racing Team) 0:32:37 80 Lewis Anderson (Subaru/Albion Cycles NRS Development Team) 0:33:12 81 Thomas Hamilton (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team) 0:33:34 82 Samuel Wood (GPM Data#3) 0:34:18 83 Matthew Nicholson (Team Polygon Australia) 0:34:27 84 Samuel Nelson (St George Skoda HP Team) 0:34:47 85 Scott Law (GPM Data#3) 0:35:07 86 Nicholas Katsonis (CharterMason Drapac Development Team) 0:36:03 87 Shannon Johnson (CharterMason Drapac Development Team) 0:36:14 88 Kris Johnston (Suzuki Bontrager) 0:36:52 89 Brett Franklin (Lakes Oil) 0:36:59 90 Cameron Parlevliet (Croydon Cycleworks/Pick-a-Part) 0:37:39 91 Jordan Stannus (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team) 0:39:52 92 Cameron Harrison (Subaru/Albion Cycles NRS Development Team) 0:40:18 93 Munro Boydell (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics) 0:41:28 94 Kyle Thompson (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team) 0:42:28 95 Jake Magee (GPM Data#3) 0:43:23 96 Jay Dutton (St George Skoda HP Team) 0:44:07 97 Ronald Purtle (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics) 0:46:20 98 Marc Wilson (Croydon Cycleworks/Pick-a-Part) 0:47:46 99 Chris Harper (Lakes Oil) 0:52:28 100 Joshua Cornish (St George Skoda HP Team) 0:52:38 101 Mitchell Cooper (Satalyst Giant Racing Team) 0:56:22 102 Dean Sanfilippo (Target Trek Racing Team) 0:56:32 103 Ayub Kathurima (Kenyan Riders) 0:59:12 104 Mitchell Dedman (Lakes Oil) 0:59:39 105 Adam Versteege (CharterMason Drapac Development Team) 1:05:13 106 Ian Gardiner (Subaru/Albion Cycles NRS Development Team) 1:06:37 107 Fergus Sully (Croydon Cycleworks/Pick-a-Part) 1:08:47 108 Tim Guy (search2retain p/b health.com.au) 1:09:44 109 Peter English (Satalyst Giant Racing Team) 1:10:47 110 Ivan Michelin-Beard (Lakes Oil) 1:11:38 111 Cameron Lester (Bikebug.com/Aussie Pallets) 1:13:41 112 Matthew Holmes (Lakes Oil) 1:14:53 113 Jonathan Stephens (Lakes Oil) 1:18:15 114 Paul Agorir (Kenyan Riders) 1:24:48 115 Geoffrey Langat (Kenyan Riders) 1:30:30 116 David Mclean 1:34:07 117 Karl Michelin-Beard (Lakes Oil) 1:36:38 118 Geoffrey Wanyonyi (Kenyan Riders) 1:55:18 119 David Bleakley (Subaru/Albion Cycles NRS Development Team) 1:55:59 120 Samwel Ekiru (Kenyan Riders) 2:04:37

Sprint Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jesse Kerrison (Budget Forklifts) 23 pts 2 Anthony Giacoppo (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team) 15 3 Russell Gill (Euride Racing) 14 4 Luke Ockerby (Budget Forklifts) 11 5 Jack Anderson (Budget Forklifts) 9 6 Alex Edmondson (Euride Racing) 8 7 Dominik Dudkiewicz (Target Trek Racing Team) 8 8 Samuel Horgan (Budget Forklifts) 7 9 Stuart Shaw (Suzuki Bontrager) 6 10 Nathan Earle (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team) 6 11 Joseph Cooper (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team) 5 12 Alex Wohler (Budget Forklifts) 4 13 Scott Law (GPM Data#3) 4 14 Kristian Juel (Budget Forklifts) 3 15 Jackson Mawby (Satalyst Giant Racing Team) 3 16 Jordan Davies (St George Skoda HP Team) 3 17 Alexander Morgan (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team) 3 18 Thomas Hamilton (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team) 3 19 Blair Windsor (Budget Forklifts) 2 20 Alistair Donohoe (search2retain p/b health.com.au) 2 21 Robert Mccarthy (Euride Racing) 2 22 Jesse Ewart (GPM Data#3) 2 23 Patrick Shaw (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team) 2 24 Stuart Smith (search2retain p/b health.com.au) 2 25 Oliver Kent-Spark (search2retain p/b health.com.au) 1 26 Paul Van Der Ploeg (Satalyst Giant Racing Team) 1 27 Matthew Nicholson (Team Polygon Australia) 1

Mountain Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nathan Earle (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team) 17 pts 2 Joseph Cooper (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team) 15 3 Jack Haig (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team) 7 4 Joshua Prete (Budget Forklifts) 7 5 Thomas Hamilton (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team) 7 6 Jai Crawford (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team) 6 7 Samuel Horgan (Budget Forklifts) 5 8 Rhys Gillett (African Wildlife Safari) 5 9 Kristian Juel (Budget Forklifts) 4 10 Alexander Morgan (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team) 3 11 Harry Carpenter (Euride Racing) 3 12 Henry Morley (Satalyst Giant Racing Team) 3 13 Matthew Nicholson (Team Polygon Australia) 3 14 Oliver Kent-Spark (search2retain p/b health.com.au) 2 15 Jack Anderson (Budget Forklifts) 1 16 Eric Sheppard (search2retain p/b health.com.au) 1 17 Zac Quinn (African Wildlife Safari) 1

Young Rider Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alexander Morgan (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team) 10:25:00 2 Alex Edmondson (Euride Racing) 0:00:03 3 Harry Carpenter (Euride Racing) 0:00:20 4 Alistair Donohoe (search2retain p/b health.com.au) 0:02:14 5 Jack Haig (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team) 0:02:15 6 Trevor Spencer (CharterMason Drapac Development Team) 7 Conor Murtagh (CharterMason Drapac Development Team) 8 Miles Scotson (Euride Racing) 0:06:45 9 Robert Mccarthy (Euride Racing) 0:09:33 10 Ryan Cavanagh (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team) 0:10:13

Team classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Budget Forklifts 31:15:38 2 Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team 0:01:38 3 search2retain p/b health.com.au 0:02:09 4 Euride Racing 0:06:05 5 CharterMason Drapac Development Team 0:19:05 6 Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team 0:25:11 7 Satalyst Giant Racing Team 0:30:51 8 Suzuki Bontrager 0:32:21 9 Target Trek Racing Team 0:32:50 10 GPM Data#3 0:32:59 11 African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team 0:33:13 12 St George Skoda HP Team 0:47:13 13 Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics 0:54:56 14 Croydon Cycleworks/Pick-a-Part 1:07:33 15 Lakes Oil 1:15:28 16 Subaru/Albion Cycles NRS Development Team 1:27:23 17 Kenyan Riders 1:37:37

NRS Teams Aggregate # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team 124 pts 2 Budget Forklifts 87 3 search2retain p/b health.com.au 48 4 Euride Racing 45 5 Drapac Cycling 33 6 Satalyst Giant Racing Team 33 7 CharterMason Drapac Development Team 26 8 Racing Kangaroos Cycling Development Program 22 9 African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team 21 10 Pro Team Downunder 20 11 St George Skoda HP Team 15 12 Target Trek Racing Team 12 13 Downer EDi Mining National Cycling Team 9 14 GPM Data#3 9 15 Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team 8 16 Veneziano Blefari Cycling Team 6 17 Parramatta Race Team 6 18 Pensar SPM Racing 5 19 Team Polygon Australia 5 20 Sydney Uni Velo Racing 3 21 Paradice Investment Cycling Team 3 22 Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics 3 23 Data#3 Cisco Racing Team 3 24 Bianchi Lotto Arbitrage 2 25 Subaru/Albion Cycles NRS Development Team 2 26 Bikebug.com/Aussie Pallets 1 27 Croydon Cycleworks/Pick-a-Part 1 28 DHBC Racing 1 29 Suzuki Bontrager 1