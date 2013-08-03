Trending

Cooper takes solo victory in Metung

Anderson holds five second lead over Earle with one stage remaining

Joe Cooper (Huon-Genesys) celebrates his solo victory in Metung at the 2013 Tour of Gippsland

(Image credit: Mark Gunter - markgunter.com.au)

Queensland's Jack Anderson (Budget Forklifts) has retained his lead in the Lakes Oil Tour of Gippsland, the sixth event in the Subaru National Road Series, with one stage remaining.

Anderson finished inside the top ten on the penultimate stage from Lakes Entrance to Metung, protecting a narrow five second lead over Nathan Earle (Huon-Genesys) in the overall general classification.

"Today was the day I was really worried about," Anderson said. "[But I’m] over the moon. I get to come up on the podium but all of the Budget Forklifts’ guys were fantastic today as they were yesterday.

Anderson was awarded the tour lead after he clinched stage five’s road race from Sale to Licola.

"Yesterday was the best victory I’ve been a part of so far, and to be able to defend the yellow jersey today has been awesome."

Line honours went to reigning New Zealand time trial national champion - Joe Cooper (Huon Genesys) - who soloed to victory in the final kilometres of the 69km race.

The win was Cooper's maiden road race triumph, having taken out all individual time trials he has contested in the NRS this year.

Cooper claimed the stage ahead of Thomas Hamilton (VIS) with Alex Edmondson (Euride Racing) winning the bunch sprint for third.

"I’ve won a couple of time trials but this is more special," Cooper described. "There are a lot more tactics involved in winning a road race than riding against the clock."

Cooper was part of a chase group which caught a breakway bunch with only 20 kilometres remaining.

Hamilton attacked the leaders over the top of the final major climb into Metung, with Cooper and Henry Morley (Satalyst Giant) the only two in the select group who could follow.

However it was the time trial skills of Cooper which got the better of Hamilton while the gallant efforts of Morley came to no avail when the peloton swallowed him up inside the final kilometre.

"I didn’t expect to stay away," said Cooper. "My plan was to get over that last climb and if the bunch had caught us then to start working for Nathan [Earle] as hard as I could.

"But I had to start thinking about my plan B when we had almost a minute on the bunch with 15 kilometres to go.

"Tom [Hamilton] attacked at the beginning of the hill and I decided to keep him in sight and was able to ride across to him over the top.

"I had a few attempts to break away and on the last time he didn’t follow. I guess he was a little more tired than me, so I put my time trial skills into practice to the line."

Full results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Joseph Cooper (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)1:36:24
2Thomas Hamilton (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team)0:00:11
3Alex Edmondson (Euride Racing)0:00:21
4Scott Law (GPM Data#3)
5Alistair Donohoe (search2retain p/b health.com.au)
6Jack Anderson (Budget Forklifts)
7Stuart Shaw (Suzuki Bontrager)
8Shannon Johnson (CharterMason Drapac Development Team)
9Samuel Nelson (St George Skoda HP Team)
10Anthony Giacoppo (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)
11Nathan Earle (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)
12Robert Mccarthy (Euride Racing)
13Conor Murtagh (CharterMason Drapac Development Team)
14Angus Tobin (search2retain p/b health.com.au)
15Jeremy Cameron (African Wildlife Safari)
16Jared Triggs (St George Skoda HP Team)
17Jai Crawford (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)
18Julian Hamill (GPM Data#3)
19Suleiman Kangangi (Kenyan Riders)
20Jack Haig (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)
21Henry Morley (Satalyst Giant Racing Team)
22Matthew Nicholson (Team Polygon Australia)
23Jack Mcculloch (St George Skoda HP Team)
24Nathan Elliott (Target Trek Racing Team)
25Jeremy Scott (St George Skoda HP Team)
26Samuel Horgan (Budget Forklifts)
27Jordan Davies (St George Skoda HP Team)
28Ryan Cavanagh (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team)
29Oliver Kent-Spark (search2retain p/b health.com.au)
30Blair Windsor (Budget Forklifts)
31Mathew Marshall (Satalyst Giant Racing Team)
32Trevor Spencer (CharterMason Drapac Development Team)
33Joshua Prete (Budget Forklifts)
34Alexander Morgan (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team)
35Eric Sheppard (search2retain p/b health.com.au)
36Cameron Parlevliet (Croydon Cycleworks/Pick-a-Part)
37Thomas Donald (search2retain p/b health.com.au)
38Aaron Donnelly (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)
39Harry Carpenter (Euride Racing)
40Nicholas Katsonis (CharterMason Drapac Development Team)
41Sam Sautelle (Suzuki Bontrager)
42Brendan Johnston (Suzuki Bontrager)
43Vaughan Bowman (Target Trek Racing Team)0:00:30
44Jackson Mawby (Satalyst Giant Racing Team)0:00:50
45Tyler Spurrell (African Wildlife Safari)0:00:56
46William Livesay (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics)
47Darcy Woolley (African Wildlife Safari)
48Matthew Holmes (Lakes Oil)
49Marc Wilson (Croydon Cycleworks/Pick-a-Part)
50Kyle Thompson (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team)
51Rhys Gillett (African Wildlife Safari)
52Daniel Nelson (African Wildlife Safari)
53Mathew Ross (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team)
54Nicholas Yallouris (St George Skoda HP Team)
55Paul Agorir (Kenyan Riders)0:00:59
56Dominik Dudkiewicz (Target Trek Racing Team)
57Keegan Aitchison (Subaru/Albion Cycles NRS Development Team)
58Stuart Smith (search2retain p/b health.com.au)
59Brenton Jones (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)
60Kris Johnston (Suzuki Bontrager)
61Adam Versteege (CharterMason Drapac Development Team)
62Luke Ockerby (Budget Forklifts)
63Paul Van Der Ploeg (Satalyst Giant Racing Team)
64Jesse Ewart (GPM Data#3)
65Jesse Kerrison (Budget Forklifts)
66Chris Harper (Lakes Oil)
67Jake Magee (GPM Data#3)
68Fraser Northey (Euride Racing)
69Kristian Juel (Budget Forklifts)
70Jack Hogan (Lakes Oil)
71Michael Rice (Suzuki Bontrager)
72Joshua Taylor (GPM Data#3)
73Zane Hunter (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics)
74Matthew Leonard (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics)
75Cal Britten (search2retain p/b health.com.au)
76Tim Guy (search2retain p/b health.com.au)
77Miles Scotson (Euride Racing)
78Brett Franklin (Lakes Oil)
79Nick Aitken (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics)
80Jay Dutton (St George Skoda HP Team)
81Jason Rigg (Team Polygon Australia)
82Munro Boydell (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics)
83Ivan Michelin-Beard (Lakes Oil)
84Michael Hale (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics)
85Nicholas D'Ambrosio (Target Trek Racing Team)
86Cameron Lester (Bikebug.com/Aussie Pallets)
87Zac Quinn (African Wildlife Safari)
88Joshua Cornish (St George Skoda HP Team)0:01:07
89Tom Russel (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team)
90Steven Waite (African Wildlife Safari)
91Aaron Slavik (Satalyst Giant Racing Team)
92Alistair Crameri (Croydon Cycleworks/Pick-a-Part)0:01:18
93David Woolsey (Bikebug.com/Aussie Pallets)0:02:10
94James Butler (Target Trek Racing Team)0:02:57
95Geoffrey Langat (Kenyan Riders)0:02:59
96James Rendall (African Wildlife Safari)0:03:24
97Peter English (Satalyst Giant Racing Team)0:04:14
98Patrick Shaw (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)0:05:28
99Mitchell Dedman (Lakes Oil)0:08:25
100Lachlan Holliday (Croydon Cycleworks/Pick-a-Part)0:08:38
101Luke Parker (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team)
102Tom Kaesler (Euride Racing)
103Russell Gill (Euride Racing)
104Samuel Wood (GPM Data#3)0:08:40
105Mitchell Cooper (Satalyst Giant Racing Team)0:13:54
106Ronald Purtle (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics)
107Samwel Ekiru (Kenyan Riders)
108Jordan Stannus (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team)
109David Bleakley (Subaru/Albion Cycles NRS Development Team)0:14:27
110Fergus Sully (Croydon Cycleworks/Pick-a-Part)0:15:27
111Cameron Harrison (Subaru/Albion Cycles NRS Development Team)
112Lewis Anderson (Subaru/Albion Cycles NRS Development Team)
113Ayub Kathurima (Kenyan Riders)
114Ian Gardiner (Subaru/Albion Cycles NRS Development Team)
115Jonathan Stephens (Lakes Oil)
116Karl Michelin-Beard (Lakes Oil)
117Dean Sanfilippo (Target Trek Racing Team)
118Alex Wohler (Budget Forklifts)
119Geoffrey Wanyonyi (Kenyan Riders)
120David Mclean0:20:01
DNFBenjamin Kipchumba (Kenyan Riders)
DNFAdam Trewin (Bikebug.com/Aussie Pallets)
DNFJames Love (Bikebug.com/Aussie Pallets)
DNSOliver Martin (Team Polygon Australia)

Intermediate sprints - Swan Reach
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jesse Kerrison (Budget Forklifts)3pts
2Dominik Dudkiewicz (Target Trek Racing Team)2
3Nathan Earle (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)1

Bruthen
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jackson Mawby (Satalyst Giant Racing Team)3pts
2Jesse Ewart (GPM Data#3)2
3Matthew Nicholson (Team Polygon Australia)1

Metung (Stage Finish)
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Joseph Cooper (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)5pts
2Thomas Hamilton (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team)3
3Alex Edmondson (Euride Racing)2
4Scott Law (GPM Data#3)1

Hill climbs - Stephenson Road
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jack Haig (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)7pts
2Rhys Gillett (African Wildlife Safari)5
3Matthew Nicholson (Team Polygon Australia)3
4Jai Crawford (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)1

Tambo Upper Road
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Thomas Hamilton (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team)7pts
2Joseph Cooper (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)5
3Henry Morley (Satalyst Giant Racing Team)3
4Zac Quinn (African Wildlife Safari)1

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team4:49:54
2Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team0:00:11
3search2retain p/b health.com.au0:00:21
4St George Skoda HP Team
5CharterMason Drapac Development Team
6Euride Racing
7Budget Forklifts
8Suzuki Bontrager
9Satalyst Giant Racing Team0:00:50
10GPM Data#30:00:59
11Target Trek Racing Team0:01:08
12African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team0:01:31
13Croydon Cycleworks/Pick-a-Part0:01:53
14Lakes Oil0:02:12
15Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics
16Kenyan Riders0:03:37
17Subaru/Albion Cycles NRS Development Team0:30:11

General classification after stage 7
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jack Anderson (Budget Forklifts)10:24:50
2Nathan Earle (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)0:00:05
3Alexander Morgan (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team)0:00:10
4Alex Edmondson (Euride Racing)0:00:13
5Samuel Horgan (Budget Forklifts)0:00:21
6Jai Crawford (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)0:00:24
7Oliver Kent-Spark (search2retain p/b health.com.au)0:00:25
8Blair Windsor (Budget Forklifts)0:00:26
9Eric Sheppard (search2retain p/b health.com.au)
10Harry Carpenter (Euride Racing)0:00:30
11Alistair Donohoe (search2retain p/b health.com.au)0:02:24
12Jack Haig (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)0:02:25
13Nathan Elliott (Target Trek Racing Team)
14Julian Hamill (GPM Data#3)
15Trevor Spencer (CharterMason Drapac Development Team)
16Conor Murtagh (CharterMason Drapac Development Team)
17Joshua Prete (Budget Forklifts)
18Brendan Johnston (Suzuki Bontrager)0:02:43
19Kristian Juel (Budget Forklifts)0:02:59
20Rhys Gillett (African Wildlife Safari)0:03:00
21Mathew Marshall (Satalyst Giant Racing Team)0:06:24
22Miles Scotson (Euride Racing)0:06:55
23Joseph Cooper (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)0:09:27
24Anthony Giacoppo (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)0:09:33
25Robert Mccarthy (Euride Racing)0:09:43
26Aaron Donnelly (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)0:09:45
27Paul Van Der Ploeg (Satalyst Giant Racing Team)0:10:21
28Ryan Cavanagh (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team)0:10:23
29Stuart Shaw (Suzuki Bontrager)0:15:22
30Angus Tobin (search2retain p/b health.com.au)0:15:23
31Suleiman Kangangi (Kenyan Riders)0:15:41
32Jackson Mawby (Satalyst Giant Racing Team)0:15:52
33Tyler Spurrell (African Wildlife Safari)0:15:58
34Darcy Woolley (African Wildlife Safari)
35Daniel Nelson (African Wildlife Safari)
36Luke Ockerby (Budget Forklifts)0:16:01
37Keegan Aitchison (Subaru/Albion Cycles NRS Development Team)
38Nicholas D'Ambrosio (Target Trek Racing Team)
39Nicholas Yallouris (St George Skoda HP Team)0:16:16
40Michael Hale (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics)0:16:19
41Jesse Ewart (GPM Data#3)
42Zane Hunter (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics)0:16:23
43Steven Waite (African Wildlife Safari)0:16:27
44Jason Rigg (Team Polygon Australia)0:16:53
45Jesse Kerrison (Budget Forklifts)0:17:01
46Vaughan Bowman (Target Trek Racing Team)0:17:08
47Jared Triggs (St George Skoda HP Team)0:17:47
48James Rendall (African Wildlife Safari)0:18:26
49Mathew Ross (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team)0:20:21
50Patrick Shaw (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)0:20:28
51Brenton Jones (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)0:21:09
52Sam Sautelle (Suzuki Bontrager)0:21:11
53Jeremy Cameron (African Wildlife Safari)0:22:47
54Jeremy Scott (St George Skoda HP Team)
55Cal Britten (search2retain p/b health.com.au)0:23:25
56Nick Aitken (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics)
57Fraser Northey (Euride Racing)
58Russell Gill (Euride Racing)0:23:34
59Tom Kaesler (Euride Racing)0:24:07
60Jordan Davies (St George Skoda HP Team)0:24:20
61Zac Quinn (African Wildlife Safari)0:25:01
62Henry Morley (Satalyst Giant Racing Team)0:25:05
63Jack Hogan (Lakes Oil)0:25:43
64William Livesay (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics)0:25:48
65Michael Rice (Suzuki Bontrager)0:25:52
66Thomas Donald (search2retain p/b health.com.au)0:25:59
67Jack Mcculloch (St George Skoda HP Team)0:26:24
68Alex Wohler (Budget Forklifts)0:26:31
69Stuart Smith (search2retain p/b health.com.au)0:28:03
70Matthew Leonard (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics)0:28:33
71Lachlan Holliday (Croydon Cycleworks/Pick-a-Part)0:28:48
72Dominik Dudkiewicz (Target Trek Racing Team)0:28:54
73Tom Russel (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team)0:28:56
74Luke Parker (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team)0:29:28
75Alistair Crameri (Croydon Cycleworks/Pick-a-Part)0:30:11
76David Woolsey (Bikebug.com/Aussie Pallets)0:31:20
77Aaron Slavik (Satalyst Giant Racing Team)0:32:07
78Joshua Taylor (GPM Data#3)0:32:17
79James Butler (Target Trek Racing Team)0:32:37
80Lewis Anderson (Subaru/Albion Cycles NRS Development Team)0:33:12
81Thomas Hamilton (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team)0:33:34
82Samuel Wood (GPM Data#3)0:34:18
83Matthew Nicholson (Team Polygon Australia)0:34:27
84Samuel Nelson (St George Skoda HP Team)0:34:47
85Scott Law (GPM Data#3)0:35:07
86Nicholas Katsonis (CharterMason Drapac Development Team)0:36:03
87Shannon Johnson (CharterMason Drapac Development Team)0:36:14
88Kris Johnston (Suzuki Bontrager)0:36:52
89Brett Franklin (Lakes Oil)0:36:59
90Cameron Parlevliet (Croydon Cycleworks/Pick-a-Part)0:37:39
91Jordan Stannus (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team)0:39:52
92Cameron Harrison (Subaru/Albion Cycles NRS Development Team)0:40:18
93Munro Boydell (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics)0:41:28
94Kyle Thompson (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team)0:42:28
95Jake Magee (GPM Data#3)0:43:23
96Jay Dutton (St George Skoda HP Team)0:44:07
97Ronald Purtle (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics)0:46:20
98Marc Wilson (Croydon Cycleworks/Pick-a-Part)0:47:46
99Chris Harper (Lakes Oil)0:52:28
100Joshua Cornish (St George Skoda HP Team)0:52:38
101Mitchell Cooper (Satalyst Giant Racing Team)0:56:22
102Dean Sanfilippo (Target Trek Racing Team)0:56:32
103Ayub Kathurima (Kenyan Riders)0:59:12
104Mitchell Dedman (Lakes Oil)0:59:39
105Adam Versteege (CharterMason Drapac Development Team)1:05:13
106Ian Gardiner (Subaru/Albion Cycles NRS Development Team)1:06:37
107Fergus Sully (Croydon Cycleworks/Pick-a-Part)1:08:47
108Tim Guy (search2retain p/b health.com.au)1:09:44
109Peter English (Satalyst Giant Racing Team)1:10:47
110Ivan Michelin-Beard (Lakes Oil)1:11:38
111Cameron Lester (Bikebug.com/Aussie Pallets)1:13:41
112Matthew Holmes (Lakes Oil)1:14:53
113Jonathan Stephens (Lakes Oil)1:18:15
114Paul Agorir (Kenyan Riders)1:24:48
115Geoffrey Langat (Kenyan Riders)1:30:30
116David Mclean1:34:07
117Karl Michelin-Beard (Lakes Oil)1:36:38
118Geoffrey Wanyonyi (Kenyan Riders)1:55:18
119David Bleakley (Subaru/Albion Cycles NRS Development Team)1:55:59
120Samwel Ekiru (Kenyan Riders)2:04:37

Sprint Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jesse Kerrison (Budget Forklifts)23pts
2Anthony Giacoppo (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)15
3Russell Gill (Euride Racing)14
4Luke Ockerby (Budget Forklifts)11
5Jack Anderson (Budget Forklifts)9
6Alex Edmondson (Euride Racing)8
7Dominik Dudkiewicz (Target Trek Racing Team)8
8Samuel Horgan (Budget Forklifts)7
9Stuart Shaw (Suzuki Bontrager)6
10Nathan Earle (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)6
11Joseph Cooper (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)5
12Alex Wohler (Budget Forklifts)4
13Scott Law (GPM Data#3)4
14Kristian Juel (Budget Forklifts)3
15Jackson Mawby (Satalyst Giant Racing Team)3
16Jordan Davies (St George Skoda HP Team)3
17Alexander Morgan (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team)3
18Thomas Hamilton (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team)3
19Blair Windsor (Budget Forklifts)2
20Alistair Donohoe (search2retain p/b health.com.au)2
21Robert Mccarthy (Euride Racing)2
22Jesse Ewart (GPM Data#3)2
23Patrick Shaw (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)2
24Stuart Smith (search2retain p/b health.com.au)2
25Oliver Kent-Spark (search2retain p/b health.com.au)1
26Paul Van Der Ploeg (Satalyst Giant Racing Team)1
27Matthew Nicholson (Team Polygon Australia)1

Mountain Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nathan Earle (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)17pts
2Joseph Cooper (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)15
3Jack Haig (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)7
4Joshua Prete (Budget Forklifts)7
5Thomas Hamilton (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team)7
6Jai Crawford (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)6
7Samuel Horgan (Budget Forklifts)5
8Rhys Gillett (African Wildlife Safari)5
9Kristian Juel (Budget Forklifts)4
10Alexander Morgan (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team)3
11Harry Carpenter (Euride Racing)3
12Henry Morley (Satalyst Giant Racing Team)3
13Matthew Nicholson (Team Polygon Australia)3
14Oliver Kent-Spark (search2retain p/b health.com.au)2
15Jack Anderson (Budget Forklifts)1
16Eric Sheppard (search2retain p/b health.com.au)1
17Zac Quinn (African Wildlife Safari)1

Young Rider Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alexander Morgan (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team)10:25:00
2Alex Edmondson (Euride Racing)0:00:03
3Harry Carpenter (Euride Racing)0:00:20
4Alistair Donohoe (search2retain p/b health.com.au)0:02:14
5Jack Haig (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)0:02:15
6Trevor Spencer (CharterMason Drapac Development Team)
7Conor Murtagh (CharterMason Drapac Development Team)
8Miles Scotson (Euride Racing)0:06:45
9Robert Mccarthy (Euride Racing)0:09:33
10Ryan Cavanagh (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team)0:10:13

Team classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Budget Forklifts31:15:38
2Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team0:01:38
3search2retain p/b health.com.au0:02:09
4Euride Racing0:06:05
5CharterMason Drapac Development Team0:19:05
6Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team0:25:11
7Satalyst Giant Racing Team0:30:51
8Suzuki Bontrager0:32:21
9Target Trek Racing Team0:32:50
10GPM Data#30:32:59
11African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team0:33:13
12St George Skoda HP Team0:47:13
13Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics0:54:56
14Croydon Cycleworks/Pick-a-Part1:07:33
15Lakes Oil1:15:28
16Subaru/Albion Cycles NRS Development Team1:27:23
17Kenyan Riders1:37:37

NRS Teams Aggregate
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team124pts
2Budget Forklifts87
3search2retain p/b health.com.au48
4Euride Racing45
5Drapac Cycling33
6Satalyst Giant Racing Team33
7CharterMason Drapac Development Team26
8Racing Kangaroos Cycling Development Program22
9African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team21
10Pro Team Downunder20
11St George Skoda HP Team15
12Target Trek Racing Team12
13Downer EDi Mining National Cycling Team9
14GPM Data#39
15Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team8
16Veneziano Blefari Cycling Team6
17Parramatta Race Team6
18Pensar SPM Racing5
19Team Polygon Australia5
20Sydney Uni Velo Racing3
21Paradice Investment Cycling Team3
22Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics3
23Data#3 Cisco Racing Team3
24Bianchi Lotto Arbitrage2
25Subaru/Albion Cycles NRS Development Team2
26Bikebug.com/Aussie Pallets1
27Croydon Cycleworks/Pick-a-Part1
28DHBC Racing1
29Suzuki Bontrager1

NRS Aggregate
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nathan Earle (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)46pts
2Jack Haig (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)46
3Jack Anderson (Budget Forklifts)30
4Ben Dyball (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)24
5Jai Crawford (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)23
6Neil Van Der Ploeg (search2retain p/b health.com.au)22
7Joseph Cooper (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)21
8Harry Carpenter (Euride Racing)18
9Anthony Giacoppo (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)17
10Cameron Bayly (search2retain p/b health.com.au)16
11George Tansley (Euride Racing)14
12Samuel Horgan (Budget Forklifts)12
13Ben Grenda (Team Polygon Australia)12
14Adam Semple (Satalyst Giant Racing Team)10
15Blair Windsor (Budget Forklifts)10

 

