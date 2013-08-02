Jack Anderson (Budget Forklifts) salutes as he takes the win in Licola on Stage 5 of the Tour of Gippsland (Image credit: Mark Gunter - markgunter.com.au)

Jack Anderson (Budget Forklifts) has won the fifth stage of the Tour of Gippsland and taken the overall lead in the process, topping a three-man breakaway that stayed 10-seconds clear of a chase pack.

Anderson started the stage five seconds in arrears of yellow jersey Alex Edmondson (Euride Racing) but his win on the second stage of the day on Friday, was enough with the South Australian in the 18-man group that followed the lead trio across the finish line.

Nathan Earle (Huon-Genesys) finished third on the stage and moved up to second on GC while Alex Morgan (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team) was runner-up and four seconds further back overall.

"I’m very happy," said Anderson. "I came into this tour with a really bad cold and I said to the guys 'every day I will get better' and I think the best is yet to come.

"I got the yellow jersey after stage one in Perth but lost it the next day," he continued. "Hopefully this time with a bit more luck and better legs we can defend the jersey until Sunday."

Earle had escaped on his own with 15km to go on the 97km stage, but Anderson made contact with the Tasmanian and passed him just 50 metres before the finish.

"We didn't panic, the team knew if we could get over the top of that final King of the Mountain then there was still 15km to the finish, and in these weather conditions that’s a long way to be out the front," Anderson explained.

The race neutral was extended following an early fall but once the flag dropped no one from the bunch was keen to over extend themselves into the block headwind.

Not long after the beginning of the race proper, former yellow jersey Ben Grenda (Polygon Australia) withdrew from the race. Grenda complained of knee trouble after the morning criterium and his withdrawal comes as a major blow to the Tasmanian outfit.

Pat Shaw (Huon-Genesys) jumped clear on a solo break and hovered off the front of the peloton whilst waiting for some partners in crime. Not long after reinforcements reached him the bunch reeled them all in and it was all together in anticipation for the cross winds that were soon to hit.

As riders turned and the prevailing winds ripped through the sides of the bunch the regular chaos ensued. Huon-Genesys were doing damage with many groups being splintered off the back. The terms 'ugly' and 'filthy' were just a couple of the adjectives used to describe the horrid conditions that riders faced.

Some regrouping occurred at around 30km into the stage as the race returned to direct headwinds. A main bunch of 50 riders formed at the head of affairs. It only took a few kilometres of riding into the strong winds again before the lead bunch lost its enthusiasm and the two main groups re-joined leaving nearly 100 riders back in the peloton. Those who had not yet re-joined were fighting tooth and nail in the convoy, just hanging on for dear life.

Not long after the race settled Cameron Parlevliet (Croydon Cycleworks) and Jordan Davies (St George Skoda HP Team) were given some leash and quickly shot out to a two minute lead. Davies dropped off the pace heading into the first KOM and Parlevliet was caught by the peloton not long after.

The passive tension in the peloton was soon released as the bunch fragmented upon the day's first KOM. From there on groups were scattered all over the road on the run in to Licola.

Earle was first over the final King of the Mountain with around 14km to go ahead of a peloton that was splintered in the testing conditions. He powered on alone but it wasn't until Anderson joined Morgan in the chase inside the final 10km that Earle was seriously threatened.

"It was right down to the line there," an understandably deflated Earle said. "I could see them [Anderson and Morgan] coming and I wasn't sure if I would get caught or not.

"On the last climb I gave it 100% and to get caught in the last 50 metres is a little upsetting but I gave it everything and that’s all you can do."

Full results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jack Anderson (Budget Forklifts) 2:40:24 2 Alexander Morgan (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team) 3 Nathan Earle (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team) 4 Alistair Donohoe (search2retain p/b health.com.au) 0:00:10 5 Alex Wohler (Budget Forklifts) 6 Alex Edmondson (Euride Racing) 7 Nathan Elliott (Target Trek Racing Team) 8 Blair Windsor (Budget Forklifts) 9 Jack Haig (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team) 10 Conor Murtagh (CharterMason Drapac Development Team) 11 Brendan Johnston (Suzuki Bontrager) 12 Julian Hamill (GPM Data#3) 13 Joshua Prete (Budget Forklifts) 14 Jai Crawford (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team) 15 Rhys Gillett (African Wildlife Safari) 16 Trevor Spencer (CharterMason Drapac Development Team) 17 Oliver Kent-Spark (search2retain p/b health.com.au) 18 Kristian Juel (Budget Forklifts) 19 Eric Sheppard (search2retain p/b health.com.au) 20 Samuel Horgan (Budget Forklifts) 21 Harry Carpenter (Euride Racing) 22 Miles Scotson (Euride Racing) 0:04:02 23 Mathew Marshall (Satalyst Giant Racing Team) 0:04:09 24 Paul Van Der Ploeg (Satalyst Giant Racing Team) 0:07:28 25 Joseph Cooper (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team) 0:07:30 26 Robert Mccarthy (Euride Racing) 27 Ryan Cavanagh (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team) 28 Anthony Giacoppo (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team) 29 Aaron Donnelly (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team) 30 Daniel Nelson (African Wildlife Safari) 0:13:08 31 Thomas Hamilton (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team) 32 Henry Morley (Satalyst Giant Racing Team) 33 Suleiman Kangangi (Kenyan Riders) 34 Adam Versteege (CharterMason Drapac Development Team) 35 Paul Agorir (Kenyan Riders) 36 Tyler Spurrell (African Wildlife Safari) 37 Matthew Nicholson (Team Polygon Australia) 38 Darcy Woolley (African Wildlife Safari) 39 James Rendall (African Wildlife Safari) 40 Nicholas Yallouris (St George Skoda HP Team) 41 Jared Triggs (St George Skoda HP Team) 42 Jason Rigg (Team Polygon Australia) 43 Jack Hogan (Lakes Oil) 44 Matthew Holmes (Lakes Oil) 45 Nick Aitken (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics) 46 Michael Hale (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics) 47 Patrick Shaw (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team) 48 Zane Hunter (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics) 49 Brett Franklin (Lakes Oil) 50 Jesse Kerrison (Budget Forklifts) 51 Jeremy Cameron (African Wildlife Safari) 52 Stuart Shaw (Suzuki Bontrager) 53 Oliver Martin (Team Polygon Australia) 54 Dominik Dudkiewicz (Target Trek Racing Team) 55 Kris Johnston (Suzuki Bontrager) 56 Mathew Ross (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team) 57 Shannon Johnson (CharterMason Drapac Development Team) 58 Mitchell Cooper (Satalyst Giant Racing Team) 59 Jordan Davies (St George Skoda HP Team) 60 Samuel Nelson (St George Skoda HP Team) 61 Jeremy Scott (St George Skoda HP Team) 62 Dean Sanfilippo (Target Trek Racing Team) 63 Nicholas D'Ambrosio (Target Trek Racing Team) 64 Ayub Kathurima (Kenyan Riders) 65 Vaughan Bowman (Target Trek Racing Team) 66 Luke Parker (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team) 67 Cameron Parlevliet (Croydon Cycleworks/Pick-a-Part) 68 Thomas Donald (search2retain p/b health.com.au) 69 Cal Britten (search2retain p/b health.com.au) 70 Angus Tobin (search2retain p/b health.com.au) 71 Jackson Mawby (Satalyst Giant Racing Team) 72 Sam Sautelle (Suzuki Bontrager) 73 Jake Magee (GPM Data#3) 74 Fergus Sully (Croydon Cycleworks/Pick-a-Part) 75 Scott Law (GPM Data#3) 76 Nicholas Katsonis (CharterMason Drapac Development Team) 77 James Love (Bikebug.com/Aussie Pallets) 78 Luke Ockerby (Budget Forklifts) 79 Jesse Ewart (GPM Data#3) 80 Samuel Wood (GPM Data#3) 81 Fraser Northey (Euride Racing) 82 Zac Quinn (African Wildlife Safari) 83 James Butler (Target Trek Racing Team) 84 Keegan Aitchison (Subaru/Albion Cycles NRS Development Team) 85 Tom Kaesler (Euride Racing) 86 Russell Gill (Euride Racing) 87 Josh Berry (Suzuki Bontrager) 88 Steven Waite (African Wildlife Safari) 89 Joshua Taylor (GPM Data#3) 0:15:26 90 Lewis Anderson (Subaru/Albion Cycles NRS Development Team) 0:15:33 91 Cameron Harrison (Subaru/Albion Cycles NRS Development Team) 92 William Livesay (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics) 0:15:34 93 Michael Rice (Suzuki Bontrager) 0:15:35 94 Marc Wilson (Croydon Cycleworks/Pick-a-Part) 0:18:16 95 David Woolsey (Bikebug.com/Aussie Pallets) 96 Daniel Bonello (GPM Data#3) 97 Lachlan Holliday (Croydon Cycleworks/Pick-a-Part) 98 Tom Russel (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team) 99 Alistair Crameri (Croydon Cycleworks/Pick-a-Part) 100 Kyle Thompson (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team) 101 Chris Harper (Lakes Oil) 102 Brenton Jones (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team) 103 Jay Dutton (St George Skoda HP Team) 104 Matthew Leonard (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics) 105 Jordan Stannus (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team) 106 Adam Trewin (Bikebug.com/Aussie Pallets) 107 Stuart Smith (search2retain p/b health.com.au) 0:19:24 108 Sam McCallum (Team Polygon Australia) 0:19:56 109 Tim Guy (search2retain p/b health.com.au) 110 Aaron Slavik (Satalyst Giant Racing Team) 111 Ian Gardiner (Subaru/Albion Cycles NRS Development Team) 112 Karl Michelin-Beard (Lakes Oil) 113 Ronald Purtle (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics) 114 David Mclean 115 Jack Mcculloch (St George Skoda HP Team) 0:23:51 116 Geoffrey Wanyonyi (Kenyan Riders) 0:24:02 117 Joshua Cornish (St George Skoda HP Team) 0:28:15 118 Munro Boydell (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics) 0:28:47 119 Peter English (Satalyst Giant Racing Team) 0:29:36 120 Geoffrey Langat (Kenyan Riders) 121 Benjamin Kipchumba (Kenyan Riders) 122 Cameron Lester (Bikebug.com/Aussie Pallets) 123 Samwel Ekiru (Kenyan Riders) 124 Jonathan Stephens (Lakes Oil) 0:32:38 125 Ivan Michelin-Beard (Lakes Oil) 126 Mitchell Dedman (Lakes Oil) 127 David Bleakley (Subaru/Albion Cycles NRS Development Team) 0:56:15 DNF Sam Crome (CharterMason Drapac Development Team) DNF Dylan Hately (Target Trek Racing Team) DNF Emmanuel Killy (Kenyan Riders) DNF Ben Grenda (Team Polygon Australia) DNF Wade Edwards (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics) DNS Fiachra O'Muire (Euride Racing) DNS James Swadling (Subaru/Albion Cycles NRS Development Team)

Intermediate sprints - Bundalaguah Primary School # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jesse Kerrison (Budget Forklifts) 3 pts 2 Dominik Dudkiewicz (Target Trek Racing Team) 2 3 Russell Gill (Euride Racing) 1

Newry Hotel • # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jordan Davies (St George Skoda HP Team) 3 pts 2 Samuel Horgan (Budget Forklifts) 2 3 Jack Anderson (Budget Forklifts) 1

Licola (Stage Finish) # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jack Anderson (Budget Forklifts) 5 pts 2 Alexander Morgan (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team) 3 3 Nathan Earle (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team) 2 4 Alistair Donohoe (search2retain p/b health.com.au) 1

Hill climsb - Pioneer Grave # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Joshua Prete (Budget Forklifts) 7 pts 2 Nathan Earle (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team) 5 3 Joseph Cooper (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team) 3 4 Kristian Juel (Budget Forklifts) 1

Devils Elbow # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nathan Earle (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team) 7 pts 2 Jai Crawford (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team) 5 3 Alexander Morgan (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team) 3 4 Jack Anderson (Budget Forklifts) 1

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Budget Forklifts 8:01:32 2 Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team 3 search2retain p/b health.com.au 0:00:10 4 Euride Racing 0:04:02 5 CharterMason Drapac Development Team 0:13:08 6 Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team 0:20:18 7 Satalyst Giant Racing Team 0:24:25 8 African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team 0:26:06 9 Suzuki Bontrager 10 Target Trek Racing Team 11 GPM Data#3 12 Kenyan Riders 0:39:04 13 Team Polygon Australia 14 Lakes Oil 15 Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics 16 St George Skoda HP Team 17 Subaru/Albion Cycles NRS Development Team 0:43:54 18 Croydon Cycleworks/Pick-a-Part 0:44:12 19 Bikebug.com/Aussie Pallets 0:49:20

General classification after stage 5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jack Anderson (Budget Forklifts) 8:00:03 2 Nathan Earle (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team) 0:00:06 3 Alexander Morgan (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team) 0:00:10 4 Alex Edmondson (Euride Racing) 0:00:16 5 Samuel Horgan (Budget Forklifts) 0:00:21 6 Jai Crawford (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team) 0:00:24 7 Oliver Kent-Spark (search2retain p/b health.com.au) 0:00:25 8 Eric Sheppard (search2retain p/b health.com.au) 0:00:26 9 Blair Windsor (Budget Forklifts) 10 Harry Carpenter (Euride Racing) 0:00:30 11 Kristian Juel (Budget Forklifts) 0:02:21 12 Alistair Donohoe (search2retain p/b health.com.au) 0:02:24 13 Jack Haig (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team) 0:02:25 14 Alex Wohler (Budget Forklifts) 15 Nathan Elliott (Target Trek Racing Team) 16 Brendan Johnston (Suzuki Bontrager) 17 Trevor Spencer (CharterMason Drapac Development Team) 18 Rhys Gillett (African Wildlife Safari) 19 Julian Hamill (GPM Data#3) 20 Conor Murtagh (CharterMason Drapac Development Team) 21 Joshua Prete (Budget Forklifts) 22 Miles Scotson (Euride Racing) 0:06:17 23 Mathew Marshall (Satalyst Giant Racing Team) 0:06:24 24 Anthony Giacoppo (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team) 0:09:33 25 Joseph Cooper (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team) 0:09:42 26 Paul Van Der Ploeg (Satalyst Giant Racing Team) 0:09:43 27 Robert Mccarthy (Euride Racing) 28 Aaron Donnelly (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team) 0:09:45 29 Ryan Cavanagh (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team) 30 Russell Gill (Euride Racing) 0:15:17 31 Jesse Kerrison (Budget Forklifts) 0:15:19 32 Jordan Davies (St George Skoda HP Team) 0:15:20 33 Patrick Shaw (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team) 0:15:21 34 Stuart Shaw (Suzuki Bontrager) 0:15:22 35 Luke Ockerby (Budget Forklifts) 0:15:23 36 Darcy Woolley (African Wildlife Safari) 37 Nicholas Yallouris (St George Skoda HP Team) 38 Tyler Spurrell (African Wildlife Safari) 39 Luke Parker (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team) 40 Keegan Aitchison (Subaru/Albion Cycles NRS Development Team) 41 Angus Tobin (search2retain p/b health.com.au) 42 Cal Britten (search2retain p/b health.com.au) 43 Daniel Nelson (African Wildlife Safari) 44 Jeremy Cameron (African Wildlife Safari) 45 Jeremy Scott (St George Skoda HP Team) 46 Nicholas D'Ambrosio (Target Trek Racing Team) 47 Samuel Wood (GPM Data#3) 48 Jackson Mawby (Satalyst Giant Racing Team) 49 Suleiman Kangangi (Kenyan Riders) 50 James Rendall (African Wildlife Safari) 51 James Love (Bikebug.com/Aussie Pallets) 52 Nick Aitken (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics) 53 Michael Hale (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics) 54 Fraser Northey (Euride Racing) 55 Steven Waite (African Wildlife Safari) 56 Sam Sautelle (Suzuki Bontrager) 57 Thomas Donald (search2retain p/b health.com.au) 58 Zane Hunter (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics) 59 Josh Berry (Suzuki Bontrager) 60 Oliver Martin (Team Polygon Australia) 61 Vaughan Bowman (Target Trek Racing Team) 62 Zac Quinn (African Wildlife Safari) 63 Tom Kaesler (Euride Racing) 64 Jesse Ewart (GPM Data#3) 65 Jason Rigg (Team Polygon Australia) 0:15:57 66 Jack Hogan (Lakes Oil) 0:16:05 67 Henry Morley (Satalyst Giant Racing Team) 0:16:06 68 Jared Triggs (St George Skoda HP Team) 0:16:11 69 Cameron Harrison (Subaru/Albion Cycles NRS Development Team) 0:17:48 70 Lewis Anderson (Subaru/Albion Cycles NRS Development Team) 71 William Livesay (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics) 0:17:49 72 Michael Rice (Suzuki Bontrager) 0:17:50 73 Mathew Ross (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team) 0:19:19 74 Brenton Jones (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team) 0:20:31 75 Lachlan Holliday (Croydon Cycleworks/Pick-a-Part) 76 Jordan Stannus (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team) 77 David Woolsey (Bikebug.com/Aussie Pallets) 78 Matthew Leonard (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics) 79 Tom Russel (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team) 0:20:46 80 Stuart Smith (search2retain p/b health.com.au) 0:21:37 81 Alistair Crameri (Croydon Cycleworks/Pick-a-Part) 0:21:50 82 Ronald Purtle (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics) 0:22:11 83 Aaron Slavik (Satalyst Giant Racing Team) 0:23:57 84 Thomas Hamilton (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team) 0:24:52 85 Samuel Nelson (St George Skoda HP Team) 0:25:47 86 Jack Mcculloch (St George Skoda HP Team) 0:26:06 87 Matthew Nicholson (Team Polygon Australia) 0:27:03 88 Cameron Parlevliet (Croydon Cycleworks/Pick-a-Part) 89 Nicholas Katsonis (CharterMason Drapac Development Team) 90 Adam Trewin (Bikebug.com/Aussie Pallets) 0:27:17 91 Brett Franklin (Lakes Oil) 0:27:21 92 Dominik Dudkiewicz (Target Trek Racing Team) 0:28:00 93 James Butler (Target Trek Racing Team) 0:28:25 94 Scott Law (GPM Data#3) 0:29:20 95 Joshua Taylor (GPM Data#3) 0:31:39 96 Munro Boydell (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics) 0:31:50 97 Mitchell Cooper (Satalyst Giant Racing Team) 0:33:49 98 Sam McCallum (Team Polygon Australia) 0:34:15 99 Kyle Thompson (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team) 0:34:29 100 Jay Dutton (St George Skoda HP Team) 101 Shannon Johnson (CharterMason Drapac Development Team) 0:36:14 102 Kris Johnston (Suzuki Bontrager) 103 Ayub Kathurima (Kenyan Riders) 0:36:42 104 Daniel Bonello (GPM Data#3) 0:36:57 105 Marc Wilson (Croydon Cycleworks/Pick-a-Part) 0:39:47 106 Ian Gardiner (Subaru/Albion Cycles NRS Development Team) 0:40:55 107 Mitchell Dedman (Lakes Oil) 0:40:59 108 Chris Harper (Lakes Oil) 0:41:14 109 Dean Sanfilippo (Target Trek Racing Team) 0:41:26 110 Jake Magee (GPM Data#3) 0:42:27 111 Fergus Sully (Croydon Cycleworks/Pick-a-Part) 0:43:05 112 Benjamin Kipchumba (Kenyan Riders) 0:43:31 113 Joshua Cornish (St George Skoda HP Team) 0:44:28 114 Jonathan Stephens (Lakes Oil) 0:52:33 115 Peter English (Satalyst Giant Racing Team) 0:57:54 116 Tim Guy (search2retain p/b health.com.au) 0:58:30 117 Ivan Michelin-Beard (Lakes Oil) 1:02:00 118 Cameron Lester (Bikebug.com/Aussie Pallets) 1:02:27 119 Adam Versteege (CharterMason Drapac Development Team) 1:03:30 120 Matthew Holmes (Lakes Oil) 1:03:42 121 David Mclean 1:05:27 122 Karl Michelin-Beard (Lakes Oil) 1:12:32 123 Paul Agorir (Kenyan Riders) 1:15:10 124 Geoffrey Langat (Kenyan Riders) 1:17:16 125 Geoffrey Wanyonyi (Kenyan Riders) 1:29:36 126 David Bleakley (Subaru/Albion Cycles NRS Development Team) 1:32:53 127 Samwel Ekiru (Kenyan Riders) 1:40:28

Sprint Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jesse Kerrison (Budget Forklifts) 15 pts 2 Anthony Giacoppo (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team) 10 3 Jack Anderson (Budget Forklifts) 9 4 Russell Gill (Euride Racing) 8 5 Luke Ockerby (Budget Forklifts) 7 6 Samuel Horgan (Budget Forklifts) 7 7 Alex Edmondson (Euride Racing) 6 8 Dominik Dudkiewicz (Target Trek Racing Team) 6 9 Nathan Earle (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team) 5 10 Stuart Shaw (Suzuki Bontrager) 4 11 Alex Wohler (Budget Forklifts) 4 12 Kristian Juel (Budget Forklifts) 3 13 Jordan Davies (St George Skoda HP Team) 3 14 Alexander Morgan (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team) 3 15 Scott Law (GPM Data#3) 3 16 Blair Windsor (Budget Forklifts) 2 17 Alistair Donohoe (search2retain p/b health.com.au) 2 18 Robert Mccarthy (Euride Racing) 2 19 Patrick Shaw (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team) 2 20 Stuart Smith (search2retain p/b health.com.au) 2 21 Oliver Kent-Spark (search2retain p/b health.com.au) 1

Mountain Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nathan Earle (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team) 17 pts 2 Joseph Cooper (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team) 10 3 Joshua Prete (Budget Forklifts) 7 4 Samuel Horgan (Budget Forklifts) 5 5 Jai Crawford (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team) 5 6 Kristian Juel (Budget Forklifts) 4 7 Alexander Morgan (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team) 3 8 Harry Carpenter (Euride Racing) 3 9 Oliver Kent-Spark (search2retain p/b health.com.au) 2 10 Jack Anderson (Budget Forklifts) 1 11 Eric Sheppard (search2retain p/b health.com.au) 1

Young Rider Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alexander Morgan (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team) 8:00:13 2 Alex Edmondson (Euride Racing) 0:00:06 3 Harry Carpenter (Euride Racing) 0:00:20 4 Alistair Donohoe (search2retain p/b health.com.au) 0:02:14 5 Jack Haig (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team) 0:02:15 6 Trevor Spencer (CharterMason Drapac Development Team) 7 Conor Murtagh (CharterMason Drapac Development Team) 8 Miles Scotson (Euride Racing) 0:06:07 9 Robert Mccarthy (Euride Racing) 0:09:33 10 Ryan Cavanagh (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team) 0:09:35

Teams classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Budget Forklifts 24:01:17 2 Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team 0:01:59 3 search2retain p/b health.com.au 0:02:09 4 Euride Racing 0:06:05 5 CharterMason Drapac Development Team 0:19:05 6 Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team 0:24:16 7 Satalyst Giant Racing Team 0:30:22 8 African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team 0:32:03 9 Target Trek Racing Team 10 Suzuki Bontrager 11 GPM Data#3 12 Team Polygon Australia 0:45:01 13 St George Skoda HP Team 14 Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics 15 Lakes Oil 0:46:37 16 Subaru/Albion Cycles NRS Development Team 0:49:51 17 Croydon Cycleworks/Pick-a-Part 0:51:13 18 Bikebug.com/Aussie Pallets 0:57:46 19 Kenyan Riders 1:17:39

NRS Teams Aggregate # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team 118 pts 2 Budget Forklifts 86 3 search2retain p/b health.com.au 47 4 Euride Racing 43 5 Drapac Cycling 33 6 Satalyst Giant Racing Team 33 7 CharterMason Drapac Development Team 26 8 Racing Kangaroos Cycling Development Program 22 9 African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team 21 10 Pro Team Downunder 20 11 St George Skoda HP Team 15 12 Target Trek Racing Team 12 13 Downer EDi Mining National Cycling Team 9 14 GPM Data#3 9 15 Veneziano Blefari Cycling Team 6 16 Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team 6 17 Parramatta Race Team 6 18 Pensar SPM Racing 5 19 Team Polygon Australia 5 20 Sydney Uni Velo Racing 3 21 Paradice Investment Cycling Team 3 22 Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics 3 23 Data#3 Cisco Racing Team 3 24 Bianchi Lotto Arbitrage 2 25 Subaru/Albion Cycles NRS Development Team 2 26 Bikebug.com/Aussie Pallets 1 27 Croydon Cycleworks/Pick-a-Part 1 28 DHBC Racing 1 29 Suzuki Bontrager 1