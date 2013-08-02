Trending

Jack Anderson (Budget Forklifts) salutes as he takes the win in Licola on Stage 5 of the Tour of Gippsland

Jack Anderson (Budget Forklifts) has won the fifth stage of the Tour of Gippsland and taken the overall lead in the process, topping a three-man breakaway that stayed 10-seconds clear of a chase pack.

Anderson started the stage five seconds in arrears of yellow jersey Alex Edmondson (Euride Racing) but his win on the second stage of the day on Friday, was enough with the South Australian in the 18-man group that followed the lead trio across the finish line.

Nathan Earle (Huon-Genesys) finished third on the stage and moved up to second on GC while Alex Morgan (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team) was runner-up and four seconds further back overall.

"I’m very happy," said Anderson. "I came into this tour with a really bad cold and I said to the guys 'every day I will get better' and I think the best is yet to come.

"I got the yellow jersey after stage one in Perth but lost it the next day," he continued. "Hopefully this time with a bit more luck and better legs we can defend the jersey until Sunday."

Earle had escaped on his own with 15km to go on the 97km stage, but Anderson made contact with the Tasmanian and passed him just 50 metres before the finish.

"We didn't panic, the team knew if we could get over the top of that final King of the Mountain then there was still 15km to the finish, and in these weather conditions that’s a long way to be out the front," Anderson explained.

The race neutral was extended following an early fall but once the flag dropped no one from the bunch was keen to over extend themselves into the block headwind.

Not long after the beginning of the race proper, former yellow jersey Ben Grenda (Polygon Australia) withdrew from the race. Grenda complained of knee trouble after the morning criterium and his withdrawal comes as a major blow to the Tasmanian outfit.

Pat Shaw (Huon-Genesys) jumped clear on a solo break and hovered off the front of the peloton whilst waiting for some partners in crime. Not long after reinforcements reached him the bunch reeled them all in and it was all together in anticipation for the cross winds that were soon to hit.

As riders turned and the prevailing winds ripped through the sides of the bunch the regular chaos ensued. Huon-Genesys were doing damage with many groups being splintered off the back. The terms 'ugly' and 'filthy' were just a couple of the adjectives used to describe the horrid conditions that riders faced.

Some regrouping occurred at around 30km into the stage as the race returned to direct headwinds. A main bunch of 50 riders formed at the head of affairs. It only took a few kilometres of riding into the strong winds again before the lead bunch lost its enthusiasm and the two main groups re-joined leaving nearly 100 riders back in the peloton. Those who had not yet re-joined were fighting tooth and nail in the convoy, just hanging on for dear life.

Not long after the race settled Cameron Parlevliet (Croydon Cycleworks) and Jordan Davies (St George Skoda HP Team) were given some leash and quickly shot out to a two minute lead. Davies dropped off the pace heading into the first KOM and Parlevliet was caught by the peloton not long after.

The passive tension in the peloton was soon released as the bunch fragmented upon the day's first KOM. From there on groups were scattered all over the road on the run in to Licola.

Earle was first over the final King of the Mountain with around 14km to go ahead of a peloton that was splintered in the testing conditions. He powered on alone but it wasn't until Anderson joined Morgan in the chase inside the final 10km that Earle was seriously threatened.

"It was right down to the line there," an understandably deflated Earle said. "I could see them [Anderson and Morgan] coming and I wasn't sure if I would get caught or not.

"On the last climb I gave it 100% and to get caught in the last 50 metres is a little upsetting but I gave it everything and that’s all you can do."

Full results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jack Anderson (Budget Forklifts)2:40:24
2Alexander Morgan (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team)
3Nathan Earle (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)
4Alistair Donohoe (search2retain p/b health.com.au)0:00:10
5Alex Wohler (Budget Forklifts)
6Alex Edmondson (Euride Racing)
7Nathan Elliott (Target Trek Racing Team)
8Blair Windsor (Budget Forklifts)
9Jack Haig (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)
10Conor Murtagh (CharterMason Drapac Development Team)
11Brendan Johnston (Suzuki Bontrager)
12Julian Hamill (GPM Data#3)
13Joshua Prete (Budget Forklifts)
14Jai Crawford (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)
15Rhys Gillett (African Wildlife Safari)
16Trevor Spencer (CharterMason Drapac Development Team)
17Oliver Kent-Spark (search2retain p/b health.com.au)
18Kristian Juel (Budget Forklifts)
19Eric Sheppard (search2retain p/b health.com.au)
20Samuel Horgan (Budget Forklifts)
21Harry Carpenter (Euride Racing)
22Miles Scotson (Euride Racing)0:04:02
23Mathew Marshall (Satalyst Giant Racing Team)0:04:09
24Paul Van Der Ploeg (Satalyst Giant Racing Team)0:07:28
25Joseph Cooper (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)0:07:30
26Robert Mccarthy (Euride Racing)
27Ryan Cavanagh (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team)
28Anthony Giacoppo (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)
29Aaron Donnelly (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)
30Daniel Nelson (African Wildlife Safari)0:13:08
31Thomas Hamilton (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team)
32Henry Morley (Satalyst Giant Racing Team)
33Suleiman Kangangi (Kenyan Riders)
34Adam Versteege (CharterMason Drapac Development Team)
35Paul Agorir (Kenyan Riders)
36Tyler Spurrell (African Wildlife Safari)
37Matthew Nicholson (Team Polygon Australia)
38Darcy Woolley (African Wildlife Safari)
39James Rendall (African Wildlife Safari)
40Nicholas Yallouris (St George Skoda HP Team)
41Jared Triggs (St George Skoda HP Team)
42Jason Rigg (Team Polygon Australia)
43Jack Hogan (Lakes Oil)
44Matthew Holmes (Lakes Oil)
45Nick Aitken (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics)
46Michael Hale (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics)
47Patrick Shaw (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)
48Zane Hunter (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics)
49Brett Franklin (Lakes Oil)
50Jesse Kerrison (Budget Forklifts)
51Jeremy Cameron (African Wildlife Safari)
52Stuart Shaw (Suzuki Bontrager)
53Oliver Martin (Team Polygon Australia)
54Dominik Dudkiewicz (Target Trek Racing Team)
55Kris Johnston (Suzuki Bontrager)
56Mathew Ross (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team)
57Shannon Johnson (CharterMason Drapac Development Team)
58Mitchell Cooper (Satalyst Giant Racing Team)
59Jordan Davies (St George Skoda HP Team)
60Samuel Nelson (St George Skoda HP Team)
61Jeremy Scott (St George Skoda HP Team)
62Dean Sanfilippo (Target Trek Racing Team)
63Nicholas D'Ambrosio (Target Trek Racing Team)
64Ayub Kathurima (Kenyan Riders)
65Vaughan Bowman (Target Trek Racing Team)
66Luke Parker (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team)
67Cameron Parlevliet (Croydon Cycleworks/Pick-a-Part)
68Thomas Donald (search2retain p/b health.com.au)
69Cal Britten (search2retain p/b health.com.au)
70Angus Tobin (search2retain p/b health.com.au)
71Jackson Mawby (Satalyst Giant Racing Team)
72Sam Sautelle (Suzuki Bontrager)
73Jake Magee (GPM Data#3)
74Fergus Sully (Croydon Cycleworks/Pick-a-Part)
75Scott Law (GPM Data#3)
76Nicholas Katsonis (CharterMason Drapac Development Team)
77James Love (Bikebug.com/Aussie Pallets)
78Luke Ockerby (Budget Forklifts)
79Jesse Ewart (GPM Data#3)
80Samuel Wood (GPM Data#3)
81Fraser Northey (Euride Racing)
82Zac Quinn (African Wildlife Safari)
83James Butler (Target Trek Racing Team)
84Keegan Aitchison (Subaru/Albion Cycles NRS Development Team)
85Tom Kaesler (Euride Racing)
86Russell Gill (Euride Racing)
87Josh Berry (Suzuki Bontrager)
88Steven Waite (African Wildlife Safari)
89Joshua Taylor (GPM Data#3)0:15:26
90Lewis Anderson (Subaru/Albion Cycles NRS Development Team)0:15:33
91Cameron Harrison (Subaru/Albion Cycles NRS Development Team)
92William Livesay (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics)0:15:34
93Michael Rice (Suzuki Bontrager)0:15:35
94Marc Wilson (Croydon Cycleworks/Pick-a-Part)0:18:16
95David Woolsey (Bikebug.com/Aussie Pallets)
96Daniel Bonello (GPM Data#3)
97Lachlan Holliday (Croydon Cycleworks/Pick-a-Part)
98Tom Russel (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team)
99Alistair Crameri (Croydon Cycleworks/Pick-a-Part)
100Kyle Thompson (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team)
101Chris Harper (Lakes Oil)
102Brenton Jones (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)
103Jay Dutton (St George Skoda HP Team)
104Matthew Leonard (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics)
105Jordan Stannus (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team)
106Adam Trewin (Bikebug.com/Aussie Pallets)
107Stuart Smith (search2retain p/b health.com.au)0:19:24
108Sam McCallum (Team Polygon Australia)0:19:56
109Tim Guy (search2retain p/b health.com.au)
110Aaron Slavik (Satalyst Giant Racing Team)
111Ian Gardiner (Subaru/Albion Cycles NRS Development Team)
112Karl Michelin-Beard (Lakes Oil)
113Ronald Purtle (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics)
114David Mclean
115Jack Mcculloch (St George Skoda HP Team)0:23:51
116Geoffrey Wanyonyi (Kenyan Riders)0:24:02
117Joshua Cornish (St George Skoda HP Team)0:28:15
118Munro Boydell (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics)0:28:47
119Peter English (Satalyst Giant Racing Team)0:29:36
120Geoffrey Langat (Kenyan Riders)
121Benjamin Kipchumba (Kenyan Riders)
122Cameron Lester (Bikebug.com/Aussie Pallets)
123Samwel Ekiru (Kenyan Riders)
124Jonathan Stephens (Lakes Oil)0:32:38
125Ivan Michelin-Beard (Lakes Oil)
126Mitchell Dedman (Lakes Oil)
127David Bleakley (Subaru/Albion Cycles NRS Development Team)0:56:15
DNFSam Crome (CharterMason Drapac Development Team)
DNFDylan Hately (Target Trek Racing Team)
DNFEmmanuel Killy (Kenyan Riders)
DNFBen Grenda (Team Polygon Australia)
DNFWade Edwards (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics)
DNSFiachra O'Muire (Euride Racing)
DNSJames Swadling (Subaru/Albion Cycles NRS Development Team)

Intermediate sprints - Bundalaguah Primary School
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jesse Kerrison (Budget Forklifts)3pts
2Dominik Dudkiewicz (Target Trek Racing Team)2
3Russell Gill (Euride Racing)1

Newry Hotel •
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jordan Davies (St George Skoda HP Team)3pts
2Samuel Horgan (Budget Forklifts)2
3Jack Anderson (Budget Forklifts)1

Licola (Stage Finish)
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jack Anderson (Budget Forklifts)5pts
2Alexander Morgan (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team)3
3Nathan Earle (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)2
4Alistair Donohoe (search2retain p/b health.com.au)1

Hill climsb - Pioneer Grave
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Joshua Prete (Budget Forklifts)7pts
2Nathan Earle (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)5
3Joseph Cooper (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)3
4Kristian Juel (Budget Forklifts)1

Devils Elbow
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nathan Earle (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)7pts
2Jai Crawford (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)5
3Alexander Morgan (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team)3
4Jack Anderson (Budget Forklifts)1

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Budget Forklifts8:01:32
2Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team
3search2retain p/b health.com.au0:00:10
4Euride Racing0:04:02
5CharterMason Drapac Development Team0:13:08
6Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team0:20:18
7Satalyst Giant Racing Team0:24:25
8African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team0:26:06
9Suzuki Bontrager
10Target Trek Racing Team
11GPM Data#3
12Kenyan Riders0:39:04
13Team Polygon Australia
14Lakes Oil
15Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics
16St George Skoda HP Team
17Subaru/Albion Cycles NRS Development Team0:43:54
18Croydon Cycleworks/Pick-a-Part0:44:12
19Bikebug.com/Aussie Pallets0:49:20

General classification after stage 5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jack Anderson (Budget Forklifts)8:00:03
2Nathan Earle (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)0:00:06
3Alexander Morgan (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team)0:00:10
4Alex Edmondson (Euride Racing)0:00:16
5Samuel Horgan (Budget Forklifts)0:00:21
6Jai Crawford (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)0:00:24
7Oliver Kent-Spark (search2retain p/b health.com.au)0:00:25
8Eric Sheppard (search2retain p/b health.com.au)0:00:26
9Blair Windsor (Budget Forklifts)
10Harry Carpenter (Euride Racing)0:00:30
11Kristian Juel (Budget Forklifts)0:02:21
12Alistair Donohoe (search2retain p/b health.com.au)0:02:24
13Jack Haig (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)0:02:25
14Alex Wohler (Budget Forklifts)
15Nathan Elliott (Target Trek Racing Team)
16Brendan Johnston (Suzuki Bontrager)
17Trevor Spencer (CharterMason Drapac Development Team)
18Rhys Gillett (African Wildlife Safari)
19Julian Hamill (GPM Data#3)
20Conor Murtagh (CharterMason Drapac Development Team)
21Joshua Prete (Budget Forklifts)
22Miles Scotson (Euride Racing)0:06:17
23Mathew Marshall (Satalyst Giant Racing Team)0:06:24
24Anthony Giacoppo (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)0:09:33
25Joseph Cooper (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)0:09:42
26Paul Van Der Ploeg (Satalyst Giant Racing Team)0:09:43
27Robert Mccarthy (Euride Racing)
28Aaron Donnelly (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)0:09:45
29Ryan Cavanagh (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team)
30Russell Gill (Euride Racing)0:15:17
31Jesse Kerrison (Budget Forklifts)0:15:19
32Jordan Davies (St George Skoda HP Team)0:15:20
33Patrick Shaw (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)0:15:21
34Stuart Shaw (Suzuki Bontrager)0:15:22
35Luke Ockerby (Budget Forklifts)0:15:23
36Darcy Woolley (African Wildlife Safari)
37Nicholas Yallouris (St George Skoda HP Team)
38Tyler Spurrell (African Wildlife Safari)
39Luke Parker (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team)
40Keegan Aitchison (Subaru/Albion Cycles NRS Development Team)
41Angus Tobin (search2retain p/b health.com.au)
42Cal Britten (search2retain p/b health.com.au)
43Daniel Nelson (African Wildlife Safari)
44Jeremy Cameron (African Wildlife Safari)
45Jeremy Scott (St George Skoda HP Team)
46Nicholas D'Ambrosio (Target Trek Racing Team)
47Samuel Wood (GPM Data#3)
48Jackson Mawby (Satalyst Giant Racing Team)
49Suleiman Kangangi (Kenyan Riders)
50James Rendall (African Wildlife Safari)
51James Love (Bikebug.com/Aussie Pallets)
52Nick Aitken (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics)
53Michael Hale (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics)
54Fraser Northey (Euride Racing)
55Steven Waite (African Wildlife Safari)
56Sam Sautelle (Suzuki Bontrager)
57Thomas Donald (search2retain p/b health.com.au)
58Zane Hunter (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics)
59Josh Berry (Suzuki Bontrager)
60Oliver Martin (Team Polygon Australia)
61Vaughan Bowman (Target Trek Racing Team)
62Zac Quinn (African Wildlife Safari)
63Tom Kaesler (Euride Racing)
64Jesse Ewart (GPM Data#3)
65Jason Rigg (Team Polygon Australia)0:15:57
66Jack Hogan (Lakes Oil)0:16:05
67Henry Morley (Satalyst Giant Racing Team)0:16:06
68Jared Triggs (St George Skoda HP Team)0:16:11
69Cameron Harrison (Subaru/Albion Cycles NRS Development Team)0:17:48
70Lewis Anderson (Subaru/Albion Cycles NRS Development Team)
71William Livesay (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics)0:17:49
72Michael Rice (Suzuki Bontrager)0:17:50
73Mathew Ross (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team)0:19:19
74Brenton Jones (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)0:20:31
75Lachlan Holliday (Croydon Cycleworks/Pick-a-Part)
76Jordan Stannus (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team)
77David Woolsey (Bikebug.com/Aussie Pallets)
78Matthew Leonard (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics)
79Tom Russel (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team)0:20:46
80Stuart Smith (search2retain p/b health.com.au)0:21:37
81Alistair Crameri (Croydon Cycleworks/Pick-a-Part)0:21:50
82Ronald Purtle (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics)0:22:11
83Aaron Slavik (Satalyst Giant Racing Team)0:23:57
84Thomas Hamilton (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team)0:24:52
85Samuel Nelson (St George Skoda HP Team)0:25:47
86Jack Mcculloch (St George Skoda HP Team)0:26:06
87Matthew Nicholson (Team Polygon Australia)0:27:03
88Cameron Parlevliet (Croydon Cycleworks/Pick-a-Part)
89Nicholas Katsonis (CharterMason Drapac Development Team)
90Adam Trewin (Bikebug.com/Aussie Pallets)0:27:17
91Brett Franklin (Lakes Oil)0:27:21
92Dominik Dudkiewicz (Target Trek Racing Team)0:28:00
93James Butler (Target Trek Racing Team)0:28:25
94Scott Law (GPM Data#3)0:29:20
95Joshua Taylor (GPM Data#3)0:31:39
96Munro Boydell (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics)0:31:50
97Mitchell Cooper (Satalyst Giant Racing Team)0:33:49
98Sam McCallum (Team Polygon Australia)0:34:15
99Kyle Thompson (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team)0:34:29
100Jay Dutton (St George Skoda HP Team)
101Shannon Johnson (CharterMason Drapac Development Team)0:36:14
102Kris Johnston (Suzuki Bontrager)
103Ayub Kathurima (Kenyan Riders)0:36:42
104Daniel Bonello (GPM Data#3)0:36:57
105Marc Wilson (Croydon Cycleworks/Pick-a-Part)0:39:47
106Ian Gardiner (Subaru/Albion Cycles NRS Development Team)0:40:55
107Mitchell Dedman (Lakes Oil)0:40:59
108Chris Harper (Lakes Oil)0:41:14
109Dean Sanfilippo (Target Trek Racing Team)0:41:26
110Jake Magee (GPM Data#3)0:42:27
111Fergus Sully (Croydon Cycleworks/Pick-a-Part)0:43:05
112Benjamin Kipchumba (Kenyan Riders)0:43:31
113Joshua Cornish (St George Skoda HP Team)0:44:28
114Jonathan Stephens (Lakes Oil)0:52:33
115Peter English (Satalyst Giant Racing Team)0:57:54
116Tim Guy (search2retain p/b health.com.au)0:58:30
117Ivan Michelin-Beard (Lakes Oil)1:02:00
118Cameron Lester (Bikebug.com/Aussie Pallets)1:02:27
119Adam Versteege (CharterMason Drapac Development Team)1:03:30
120Matthew Holmes (Lakes Oil)1:03:42
121David Mclean1:05:27
122Karl Michelin-Beard (Lakes Oil)1:12:32
123Paul Agorir (Kenyan Riders)1:15:10
124Geoffrey Langat (Kenyan Riders)1:17:16
125Geoffrey Wanyonyi (Kenyan Riders)1:29:36
126David Bleakley (Subaru/Albion Cycles NRS Development Team)1:32:53
127Samwel Ekiru (Kenyan Riders)1:40:28

Sprint Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jesse Kerrison (Budget Forklifts)15pts
2Anthony Giacoppo (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)10
3Jack Anderson (Budget Forklifts)9
4Russell Gill (Euride Racing)8
5Luke Ockerby (Budget Forklifts)7
6Samuel Horgan (Budget Forklifts)7
7Alex Edmondson (Euride Racing)6
8Dominik Dudkiewicz (Target Trek Racing Team)6
9Nathan Earle (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)5
10Stuart Shaw (Suzuki Bontrager)4
11Alex Wohler (Budget Forklifts)4
12Kristian Juel (Budget Forklifts)3
13Jordan Davies (St George Skoda HP Team)3
14Alexander Morgan (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team)3
15Scott Law (GPM Data#3)3
16Blair Windsor (Budget Forklifts)2
17Alistair Donohoe (search2retain p/b health.com.au)2
18Robert Mccarthy (Euride Racing)2
19Patrick Shaw (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)2
20Stuart Smith (search2retain p/b health.com.au)2
21Oliver Kent-Spark (search2retain p/b health.com.au)1

Mountain Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nathan Earle (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)17pts
2Joseph Cooper (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)10
3Joshua Prete (Budget Forklifts)7
4Samuel Horgan (Budget Forklifts)5
5Jai Crawford (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)5
6Kristian Juel (Budget Forklifts)4
7Alexander Morgan (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team)3
8Harry Carpenter (Euride Racing)3
9Oliver Kent-Spark (search2retain p/b health.com.au)2
10Jack Anderson (Budget Forklifts)1
11Eric Sheppard (search2retain p/b health.com.au)1

Young Rider Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alexander Morgan (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team)8:00:13
2Alex Edmondson (Euride Racing)0:00:06
3Harry Carpenter (Euride Racing)0:00:20
4Alistair Donohoe (search2retain p/b health.com.au)0:02:14
5Jack Haig (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)0:02:15
6Trevor Spencer (CharterMason Drapac Development Team)
7Conor Murtagh (CharterMason Drapac Development Team)
8Miles Scotson (Euride Racing)0:06:07
9Robert Mccarthy (Euride Racing)0:09:33
10Ryan Cavanagh (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team)0:09:35

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Budget Forklifts24:01:17
2Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team0:01:59
3search2retain p/b health.com.au0:02:09
4Euride Racing0:06:05
5CharterMason Drapac Development Team0:19:05
6Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team0:24:16
7Satalyst Giant Racing Team0:30:22
8African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team0:32:03
9Target Trek Racing Team
10Suzuki Bontrager
11GPM Data#3
12Team Polygon Australia0:45:01
13St George Skoda HP Team
14Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics
15Lakes Oil0:46:37
16Subaru/Albion Cycles NRS Development Team0:49:51
17Croydon Cycleworks/Pick-a-Part0:51:13
18Bikebug.com/Aussie Pallets0:57:46
19Kenyan Riders1:17:39

NRS Teams Aggregate
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team118pts
2Budget Forklifts86
3search2retain p/b health.com.au47
4Euride Racing43
5Drapac Cycling33
6Satalyst Giant Racing Team33
7CharterMason Drapac Development Team26
8Racing Kangaroos Cycling Development Program22
9African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team21
10Pro Team Downunder20
11St George Skoda HP Team15
12Target Trek Racing Team12
13Downer EDi Mining National Cycling Team9
14GPM Data#39
15Veneziano Blefari Cycling Team6
16Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team6
17Parramatta Race Team6
18Pensar SPM Racing5
19Team Polygon Australia5
20Sydney Uni Velo Racing3
21Paradice Investment Cycling Team3
22Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics3
23Data#3 Cisco Racing Team3
24Bianchi Lotto Arbitrage2
25Subaru/Albion Cycles NRS Development Team2
26Bikebug.com/Aussie Pallets1
27Croydon Cycleworks/Pick-a-Part1
28DHBC Racing1
29Suzuki Bontrager1

NRS Aggregate
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nathan Earle (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)46pts
2Jack Haig (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)46
3Jack Anderson (Budget Forklifts)30
4Ben Dyball (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)24
5Jai Crawford (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)23
6Neil Van Der Ploeg (search2retain p/b health.com.au)22
7Joseph Cooper (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)18
8Harry Carpenter (Euride Racing)18
9Cameron Bayly (search2retain p/b health.com.au)16
10George Tansley (Euride Racing)14
11Anthony Giacoppo (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)14
12Samuel Horgan (Budget Forklifts)12
13Ben Grenda (Team Polygon Australia)12
14Adam Semple (Satalyst Giant Racing Team)10
15Blair Windsor (Budget Forklifts)10

