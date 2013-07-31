Trending

Giacoppo claims Rhyll Criterium victory

Photo finish determines Kerrison as runner-up

Image 1 of 6

It was a photo finish between Anthony Giacoppa (Huon-Genesys) and Jesse Kerrison (Budget Forklifts)

It was a photo finish between Anthony Giacoppa (Huon-Genesys) and Jesse Kerrison (Budget Forklifts)
(Image credit: Neil Walker)
Image 2 of 6

The start line for the opening criterium of the Lakes Oil Tour of Gippsland in Rhyll

The start line for the opening criterium of the Lakes Oil Tour of Gippsland in Rhyll
(Image credit: Neil Walker)
Image 3 of 6

Jack Haig (Huon-Genesys) wears the white jersey as the overall leader of the 2013 NRS

Jack Haig (Huon-Genesys) wears the white jersey as the overall leader of the 2013 NRS
(Image credit: Neil Walker)
Image 4 of 6

It's always a battle to stay near the front in the NRS criteriums

It's always a battle to stay near the front in the NRS criteriums
(Image credit: Neil Walker)
Image 5 of 6

Vaughan Bowman (Target Trek) corners during the opening criterium in Rhyll

Vaughan Bowman (Target Trek) corners during the opening criterium in Rhyll
(Image credit: Neil Walker)
Image 6 of 6

Pat Shaw with that winning feeling

Pat Shaw with that winning feeling
(Image credit: Neil Walker)

A photo finish has decided the opening stage of the Lakes Oil Tour of Gippsland with former Australian criterium champion Anthony Giacoppo (Huon Salmon – Genesys Wealth Advisers) claiming a narrow victory over Jesse Kerrison (Budget Forklifts).

The pair cleared a crash on the final corner of the 1.4km circuit in Rhyll on Phillip Island in an aggressive start to round six of the National Road Series. Giacoppo's teammate Pat Shaw, fresh from victory in the Melbourne to Ballarat at the weekend was pushed into fourth by Ben Grenda (Polygon Australia).

"Our team raced perfectly today," said Giacoppo. "We were in control and rode the last six to eight laps on the front. We always knew if we could do that, then we’d be very hard to match.

"I heard a bit of carnage on the last corner but I didn't see any of it. Behind the top five riders there is always a mad rush for the right position and with such a tight circuit it’s hard to get there.

"Coming into the last corner I had a free run to the line."

Wednesday's win is Giacoppo's second in the NRS in 2013, having also won stage 2 of the Battle on the Border in May.

Giacoppo holds the overall lead heading into stage 2, a kermesse around the famed Phillip Island Grand Prix circuit.

Budget Forklifts, Polygon and Target Trek got the 30-laps of racing off to an aggressive start and continuing the form shown at the last-up Santos North Western Tour, Kerrison took the honours in the first sprint of the day.Grenda was second with Alistair Donohoe (search2retain p/b health.com.au) third.

A small break formed following the intermediate with Grenda in tow among the handful of riders but was never allowed to gain any more than 10 seconds on the bunch with Euride leading the chase. Their Olympic representative Alex Edmondson took the opportunity to flush out his legs after a block of racing on the track and with 16 laps remaining, the peloton was back together.

NRS veteran Stu Shaw (Suzuki Bontrager) was first across the line for the second sprint, followed by Alex Wohler (Budget Forklifts) and Edmondson, leaving Euride to again take charge of the pace as the criterium began to wind up for the final laps.

Huon – Genesys were next to take the reins with six laps remaining, before Polygon moved to the front with an eye to delivering Grenda to a second stage victory for the season. Budget Forklifts however, current leaders of the Queensland Road Series and with plenty of recent racing under their belts, also looked ominous. As the bell for the final lap sounded, it was the Orange Army that lined out at the head of the peloton setting up Giacoppo for the win. 

Full results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Anthony Giacoppo (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)0:53:15
2Jesse Kerrison (Budget Forklifts)
3Ben Grenda (Team Polygon Australia)
4Patrick Shaw (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)0:00:02
5Darcy Woolley (African Wildlife Safaris)0:00:05
6Brenton Jones (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)
7Lachlan Holliday (Croydon Cycleworks/Pick-a-Part)0:00:07
8Stuart Shaw (Suzuki Bontrager)
9Tyler Spurrell (African Wildlife Safaris)
10Luke Ockerby (Budget Forklifts)
11Nicholas Yallouris (St George Skoda HP Team)
12Shannon Johnson (CharterMason Drapac Development Team)
13Matthew Nicholson (Team Polygon Australia)
14Dean Sanfilippo (Target Trek Racing Team)
15Jack Haig (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)
16Steven Waite (African Wildlife Safaris)
17Jeremy Scott (St George Skoda HP Team)
18Nathan Earle (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)
19Jeremy Cameron (African Wildlife Safaris)
20Keegan Aitchison (Subaru/Albion Cycles NRS Development Team)
21Dylan Hately (Target Trek Racing Team)
22Joseph Cooper (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)
23Jack Mcculloch (St George Skoda HP Team)
24Samuel Horgan (Budget Forklifts)
25Brendan Johnston (Suzuki Bontrager)
26Alistair Donohoe (search2retain p/b health.com.au)
27Nathan Elliott (Target Trek Racing Team)
28Mathew Marshall (Satalyst Giant Racing Team)
29Luke Parker (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team)
30Miles Scotson (Euride Racing)
31Cal Britten (search2retain p/b health.com.au)
32Oliver Kent-Spark (search2retain p/b health.com.au)
33Blair Windsor (Budget Forklifts)
34Michael Rice (Suzuki Bontrager)
35Paul Van Der Ploeg (Satalyst Giant Racing Team)
36Fraser Northey (Euride Racing)
37Jason Rigg (Team Polygon Australia)
38Stuart Smith (search2retain p/b health.com.au)
39Eric Sheppard (search2retain p/b health.com.au)
40Thomas Donald (search2retain p/b health.com.au)
41Josh Berry (Suzuki Bontrager)
42Kristian Juel (Budget Forklifts)
43Mathew Ross (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team)
44Jack Anderson (Budget Forklifts)
45Samuel Nelson (St George Skoda HP Team)
46Sam Crome (CharterMason Drapac Development Team)
47Ryan Cavanagh (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team)
48Jordan Davies (St George Skoda HP Team)
49Scott Law (GPM Data#3)
50Samuel Wood (GPM Data#3)
51Sam McCallum (Team Polygon Australia)
52Zane Hunter (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics)
53Oliver Martin (Team Polygon Australia)
54Aaron Donnelly (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)
55Matthew Leonard (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics)
56Joshua Cornish (St George Skoda HP Team)
57Daniel Nelson (African Wildlife Safaris)
58Kris Johnston (Suzuki Bontrager)
59Alexander Morgan (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team)
60James Love (Bikebug.com/Aussie Pallets)
61Mitchell Cooper (Satalyst Giant Racing Team)
62Adam Versteege (CharterMason Drapac Development Team)
63Jay Dutton (St George Skoda HP Team)
64Julian Hamill (GPM Data#3)
65Alistair Crameri (Croydon Cycleworks/Pick-a-Part)
66William Livesay (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics)
67Jack Hogan (Lakes Oil)
68Ian Gardiner (Subaru/Albion Cycles NRS Development Team)
69Robert Mccarthy (Euride Racing)
70Zac Quinn (African Wildlife Safaris)
71Brett Franklin (Lakes Oil)
72Wade Edwards (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics)
73Tim Guy (search2retain p/b health.com.au)
74Alex Edmondson (Euride Racing)
75Rhys Gillett (African Wildlife Safaris)
76Jake Magee (GPM Data#3)
77Nicholas D'Ambrosio (Target Trek Racing Team)
78Jesse Ewart (GPM Data#3)
79Ayub Kathurima (Kenyan Riders)
80Dominik Dudkiewicz (Target Trek Racing Team)
81Jordan Stannus (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team)
82James Butler (Target Trek Racing Team)
83Jai Crawford (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)
84Benjamin Kipchumba (Kenyan Riders)
85Suleiman Kangangi (Kenyan Riders)
86Jared Triggs (St George Skoda HP Team)
87Tom Russel (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team)
88Vaughan Bowman (Target Trek Racing Team)
89Alex Wohler (Budget Forklifts)0:00:05
90Russell Gill (Euride Racing)0:00:07
91Fiachra O'Muire (Euride Racing)
92Joshua Taylor (GPM Data#3)
93Paul Agorir (Kenyan Riders)
94Kyle Thompson (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team)
95Ben Price (Team Polygon Australia)0:00:05
96Sam Sautelle (Suzuki Bontrager)0:00:07
97Trevor Spencer (CharterMason Drapac Development Team)
98Conor Murtagh (CharterMason Drapac Development Team)
99Chris Harper (Lakes Oil)
100Angus Tobin (search2retain p/b health.com.au)
101Nick Aitken (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics)
102James Rendall (African Wildlife Safaris)
103Jackson Mawby (Satalyst Giant Racing Team)
104Peter English (Satalyst Giant Racing Team)
105Cameron Harrison (Subaru/Albion Cycles NRS Development Team)
106Michael Hale (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics)
107Daniel Bonello (GPM Data#3)
108Thomas Hamilton (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team)
109Joshua Prete (Budget Forklifts)
110Tom Kaesler (Euride Racing)
111David Woolsey (Bikebug.com/Aussie Pallets)
112Daniel O'Keefe (GPM Data#3)
113Ronald Purtle (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics)
114Henry Morley (Satalyst Giant Racing Team)
115Cameron Parlevliet (Croydon Cycleworks/Pick-a-Part)
116Harry Carpenter (Euride Racing)
117Nicholas Katsonis (CharterMason Drapac Development Team)
118Ivan Michelin-Beard (Lakes Oil)
119Munro Boydell (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics)
120Lewis Anderson (Subaru/Albion Cycles NRS Development Team)
121Liam Dove (Satalyst Giant Racing Team)
122Hardy Michel (CharterMason Drapac Development Team)
123Aaron Slavik (Satalyst Giant Racing Team)0:01:46
124James Swadling (Subaru/Albion Cycles NRS Development Team)
125Fergus Sully (Croydon Cycleworks/Pick-a-Part)
126Jonathan Stephens (Lakes Oil)
127Adam Trewin (Bikebug.com/Aussie Pallets)
128Cameron Lester (Bikebug.com/Aussie Pallets)0:03:32
129Geoffrey Wanyonyi (Kenyan Riders)
130Mitchell Dedman (Lakes Oil)0:05:18
131Anthony Murray (Subaru/Albion Cycles NRS Development Team)
132Marc Wilson (Croydon Cycleworks/Pick-a-Part)
133David Mclean
134David Bleakley (Subaru/Albion Cycles NRS Development Team)
135Geoffrey Langat (Kenyan Riders)0:07:04
136Samwel Ekiru (Kenyan Riders)0:08:50
137Matthew Holmes (Lakes Oil)0:10:36
138Karl Michelin-Beard (Lakes Oil)0:12:22
139Emmanuel Killy (Kenyan Riders)

Sprint 1 - Lap 10
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1.Jesse Kerrison (Budget Forklifts)3pts
2.Ben Grenda (Team Polygon Australia)2
3.Alistair Donohoe (search2retain p/b health.com.au)1

Sprint 2 - Lap 20
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1.Stuart Shaw (Suzuki Bontrager)3pts
2.Alex Wohler (Budget Forklifts)2
3.Alex Edmondson (Euride Racing)1

Sprint 3 - Lap 30 (Stage Finish)
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1.Anthony Giacoppo (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)5pts
2.Jesse Kerrison (Budget Forklifts)3
3.Ben Grenda (Team Polygon Australia)2
4.Patrick Shaw (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)1

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1.Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team2:39:52
2.Budget Forklifts0:00:05
3.Team Polygon Australia
4.African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team0:00:12
5.St George Skoda HP Team0:00:14
6.Target Trek Racing Team
7.Suzuki Bontrager
8.search2retain p/b health.com.au
9.Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team
10.CharterMason Drapac Development Team
11.Satalyst Giant Racing Team
12.Euride Racing
13.GPM Data#3
14.Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics
15.Croydon Cycleworks/Pick-a-Part
16.Subaru/Albion Cycles NRS Development Team
17.Lakes Oil
18.Kenyan Riders
19.Bikebug.com/Aussie Pallets0:01:53

General Classification after Stage 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1.Anthony Giacoppo (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)0:53:09
2.Jesse Kerrison (Budget Forklifts)0:00:02
3.Ben Grenda (Team Polygon Australia)0:00:04
4.Patrick Shaw (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)0:00:07
5.Darcy Woolley (African Wildlife Safaris)0:00:11
6.Brenton Jones (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)
7.Alex Wohler (Budget Forklifts)
8.Ben Price (Team Polygon Australia)
9.Lachlan Holliday (Croydon Cycleworks/Pick-a-Part)0:00:13
10.Stuart Shaw (Suzuki Bontrager)
11.Tyler Spurrell (African Wildlife Safaris)
12.Luke Ockerby (Budget Forklifts)
13.Nicholas Yallouris (St George Skoda HP Team)
14.Shannon Johnson (CharterMason Drapac Development Team)
15.Matthew Nicholson (Team Polygon Australia)
16.Dean Sanfilippo (Target Trek Racing Team)
17.Jack Haig (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)
18.Steven Waite (African Wildlife Safaris)
19.Jeremy Scott (St George Skoda HP Team)
20.Nathan Earle (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)
21.Jeremy Cameron (African Wildlife Safaris)
22.Keegan Aitchison (Subaru/Albion Cycles NRS Development Team)
23.Dylan Hately (Target Trek Racing Team)
24.Joseph Cooper (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)
25.Jack Mcculloch (St George Skoda HP Team)
26.Samuel Horgan (Budget Forklifts)
27.Brendan Johnston (Suzuki Bontrager)
28.Alistair Donohoe (search2retain p/b health.com.au)
29.Nathan Elliott (Target Trek Racing Team)
30.Mathew Marshall (Satalyst Giant Racing Team)
31.Luke Parker (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team)
32.Miles Scotson (Euride Racing)
33.Cal Britten (search2retain p/b health.com.au)
34.Oliver Kent-Spark (search2retain p/b health.com.au)
35.Blair Windsor (Budget Forklifts)
36.Michael Rice (Suzuki Bontrager)
37.Paul Van Der Ploeg (Satalyst Giant Racing Team)
38.Fraser Northey (Euride Racing)
39.Jason Rigg (Team Polygon Australia)
40.Stuart Smith (search2retain p/b health.com.au)
41.Eric Sheppard (search2retain p/b health.com.au)
42.Thomas Donald (search2retain p/b health.com.au)
43.Josh Berry (Suzuki Bontrager)
44.Kristian Juel (Budget Forklifts)
45.Mathew Ross (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team)
46.Jack Anderson (Budget Forklifts)
47.Samuel Nelson (St George Skoda HP Team)
48.Sam Crome (CharterMason Drapac Development Team)
49.Ryan Cavanagh (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team)
50.Jordan Davies (St George Skoda HP Team)
51.Scott Law (GPM Data#3)
52.Samuel Wood (GPM Data#3)
53.Sam McCallum (Team Polygon Australia)
54.Zane Hunter (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics)
55.Oliver Martin (Team Polygon Australia)
56.Aaron Donnelly (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)
57.Matthew Leonard (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics)
58.Joshua Cornish (St George Skoda HP Team)
59.Daniel Nelson (African Wildlife Safaris)
60.Kris Johnston (Suzuki Bontrager)
61.Alexander Morgan (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team)
62.James Love (Bikebug.com/Aussie Pallets)
63.Mitchell Cooper (Satalyst Giant Racing Team)
64.Adam Versteege (CharterMason Drapac Development Team)
65.Jay Dutton (St George Skoda HP Team)
66.Julian Hamill (GPM Data#3)
67.Alistair Crameri (Croydon Cycleworks/Pick-a-Part)
68.William Livesay (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics)
69.Jack Hogan (Lakes Oil)
70.Ian Gardiner (Subaru/Albion Cycles NRS Development Team)
71.Robert Mccarthy (Euride Racing)
72.Zac Quinn (African Wildlife Safaris)
73.Brett Franklin (Lakes Oil)
74.Wade Edwards (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics)
75.Tim Guy (search2retain p/b health.com.au)
76.Alex Edmondson (Euride Racing)
77.Rhys Gillett (African Wildlife Safaris)
78.Jake Magee (GPM Data#3)
79.Nicholas D'Ambrosio (Target Trek Racing Team)
80.Jesse Ewart (GPM Data#3)
81.Ayub Kathurima (Kenyan Riders)
82.Dominik Dudkiewicz (Target Trek Racing Team)
83.Jordan Stannus (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team)
84.James Butler (Target Trek Racing Team)
85.Jai Crawford (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)
86.Benjamin Kipchumba (Kenyan Riders)
87.Suleiman Kangangi (Kenyan Riders)
88.Jared Triggs (St George Skoda HP Team)
89.Tom Russel (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team)
90.Vaughan Bowman (Target Trek Racing Team)
91.Russell Gill (Euride Racing)
92.Fiachra O'Muire (Euride Racing)
93.Joshua Taylor (GPM Data#3)
94.Paul Agorir (Kenyan Riders)
95.Kyle Thompson (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team)
96.Sam Sautelle (Suzuki Bontrager)
97.Trevor Spencer (CharterMason Drapac Development Team)
98.Conor Murtagh (CharterMason Drapac Development Team)
99.Chris Harper (Lakes Oil)
100.Angus Tobin (search2retain p/b health.com.au)
101.Nick Aitken (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics)
102.James Rendall (African Wildlife Safaris)
103.Jackson Mawby (Satalyst Giant Racing Team)
104.Peter English (Satalyst Giant Racing Team)
105.Cameron Harrison (Subaru/Albion Cycles NRS Development Team)
106.Michael Hale (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics)
107.Daniel Bonello (GPM Data#3)
108.Thomas Hamilton (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team)
109.Joshua Prete (Budget Forklifts)
110.Tom Kaesler (Euride Racing)
111.David Woolsey (Bikebug.com/Aussie Pallets)
112.Daniel O'Keefe (GPM Data#3)
113.Ronald Purtle (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics)
114.Henry Morley (Satalyst Giant Racing Team)
115.Cameron Parlevliet (Croydon Cycleworks/Pick-a-Part)
116.Harry Carpenter (Euride Racing)
117.Nicholas Katsonis (CharterMason Drapac Development Team)
118.Ivan Michelin-Beard (Lakes Oil)
119.Munro Boydell (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics)
120.Lewis Anderson (Subaru/Albion Cycles NRS Development Team)
121.Liam Dove (Satalyst Giant Racing Team)
122.Hardy Michel (CharterMason Drapac Development Team)
123.Aaron Slavik (Satalyst Giant Racing Team)0:01:52
124.James Swadling (Subaru/Albion Cycles NRS Development Team)
125.Fergus Sully (Croydon Cycleworks/Pick-a-Part)
126.Jonathan Stephens (Lakes Oil)
127.Adam Trewin (Bikebug.com/Aussie Pallets)
128.Cameron Lester (Bikebug.com/Aussie Pallets)0:03:38
129.Geoffrey Wanyonyi (Kenyan Riders)
130.Mitchell Dedman (Lakes Oil)0:05:24
131.Anthony Murray (Subaru/Albion Cycles NRS Development Team)
132.Marc Wilson (Croydon Cycleworks/Pick-a-Part)
133.David Mclean
134.David Bleakley (Subaru/Albion Cycles NRS Development Team)
135.Geoffrey Langat (Kenyan Riders)0:07:10
136.Samwel Ekiru (Kenyan Riders)0:08:56
137.Matthew Holmes (Lakes Oil)0:10:42
138.Karl Michelin-Beard (Lakes Oil)0:12:28
139.Emmanuel Killy (Kenyan Riders)

Sprint Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1.Jesse Kerrison (Budget Forklifts)6pts
2.Anthony Giacoppo (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)5
3.Ben Grenda (Team Polygon Australia)4
4.Stuart Shaw (Suzuki Bontrager)3
5.Alex Wohler (Budget Forklifts)2
6.Patrick Shaw (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)1
7.Alistair Donohoe (search2retain p/b health.com.au)1
8.Alex Edmondson (Euride Racing)1

Young Rider Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1.Jesse Kerrison (Budget Forklifts)53:11:00
2.Darcy Woolley (African Wildlife Safaris)0:00:09
3.Lachlan Holliday (Croydon Cycleworks/Pick-a-Part)0:00:11
4.Nicholas Yallouris (St George Skoda HP Team)
5.Matthew Nicholson (Team Polygon Australia)
6.Jack Haig (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)
7.Jeremy Scott (St George Skoda HP Team)
8.Jeremy Cameron (African Wildlife Safaris)
9.Jack Mcculloch (St George Skoda HP Team)
10.Alistair Donohoe (search2retain p/b health.com.au)

Team Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1.Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team2:39:52
2.Budget Forklifts0:00:05
3.Team Polygon Australia
4.African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team0:00:12
5.St George Skoda HP Team0:00:14
6.Target Trek Racing Team
7.Suzuki Bontrager
8.search2retain p/b health.com.au
9.Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team
10.CharterMason Drapac Development Team
11.Satalyst Giant Racing Team
12.Euride Racing
13.GPM Data#3
14.Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics
15.Croydon Cycleworks/Pick-a-Part
16.Subaru/Albion Cycles NRS Development Team
17.Lakes Oil
18.Kenyan Riders
19.Bikebug.com/Aussie Pallets0:01:53

NRS Teams Aggregate
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1.Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team112pts
2.Budget Forklifts78
3.search2retain p/b health.com.au43
4.Euride Racing40
5.Drapac Cycling33
6.Satalyst Giant Racing Team33
7.CharterMason Drapac Development Team26
8.Racing Kangaroos Cycling Development Program22
9.Pro Team Downunder20
10.African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team19
11.St George Skoda HP Team15
12.Target Trek Racing Team12
13.Downer EDi Mining National Cycling Team9
14.GPM Data#39
15.Veneziano Blefari Cycling Team6
16.Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team6
17.Parramatta Race Team6
18.Pensar SPM Racing5
19.Team Polygon Australia4
20.Sydney Uni Velo Racing3
21.Paradice Investment Cycling Team3
22.Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics3
23.Data#3 Cisco Racing Team3
24.Bianchi Lotto Arbitrage2
25.Subaru/Albion Cycles NRS Development Team2
26.Bikebug.com/Aussie Pallets1
27Croydon Cycleworks/Pick-a-Part1
28DHBC Racing1
29Suzuki Bontrager1

NRS Aggregate
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1.Jack Haig (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)46pts
2.Nathan Earle (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)44
3.Jack Anderson (Budget Forklifts)25
4.Ben Dyball (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)24
5.Jai Crawford (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)23
6.Neil Van Der Ploeg (search2retain p/b health.com.au)22
7.Joseph Cooper (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)18
8.Harry Carpenter (Euride Racing)18
9.Cameron Bayly (search2retain p/b health.com.au)16
10.George Tansley (Euride Racing)14
11.Samuel Horgan (Budget Forklifts)11
12.Anthony Giacoppo (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)11
13.Adam Semple (Satalyst Giant Racing Team)10
14.Blair Windsor (Budget Forklifts)10
15.Bernard Sulzberger (Drapac Cycling)10

 

