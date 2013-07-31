Image 1 of 6 It was a photo finish between Anthony Giacoppa (Huon-Genesys) and Jesse Kerrison (Budget Forklifts) (Image credit: Neil Walker) Image 2 of 6 The start line for the opening criterium of the Lakes Oil Tour of Gippsland in Rhyll (Image credit: Neil Walker) Image 3 of 6 Jack Haig (Huon-Genesys) wears the white jersey as the overall leader of the 2013 NRS (Image credit: Neil Walker) Image 4 of 6 It's always a battle to stay near the front in the NRS criteriums (Image credit: Neil Walker) Image 5 of 6 Vaughan Bowman (Target Trek) corners during the opening criterium in Rhyll (Image credit: Neil Walker) Image 6 of 6 Pat Shaw with that winning feeling (Image credit: Neil Walker)

A photo finish has decided the opening stage of the Lakes Oil Tour of Gippsland with former Australian criterium champion Anthony Giacoppo (Huon Salmon – Genesys Wealth Advisers) claiming a narrow victory over Jesse Kerrison (Budget Forklifts).

The pair cleared a crash on the final corner of the 1.4km circuit in Rhyll on Phillip Island in an aggressive start to round six of the National Road Series. Giacoppo's teammate Pat Shaw, fresh from victory in the Melbourne to Ballarat at the weekend was pushed into fourth by Ben Grenda (Polygon Australia).

"Our team raced perfectly today," said Giacoppo. "We were in control and rode the last six to eight laps on the front. We always knew if we could do that, then we’d be very hard to match.

"I heard a bit of carnage on the last corner but I didn't see any of it. Behind the top five riders there is always a mad rush for the right position and with such a tight circuit it’s hard to get there.

"Coming into the last corner I had a free run to the line."

Wednesday's win is Giacoppo's second in the NRS in 2013, having also won stage 2 of the Battle on the Border in May.

Giacoppo holds the overall lead heading into stage 2, a kermesse around the famed Phillip Island Grand Prix circuit.

Budget Forklifts, Polygon and Target Trek got the 30-laps of racing off to an aggressive start and continuing the form shown at the last-up Santos North Western Tour, Kerrison took the honours in the first sprint of the day.Grenda was second with Alistair Donohoe (search2retain p/b health.com.au) third.

A small break formed following the intermediate with Grenda in tow among the handful of riders but was never allowed to gain any more than 10 seconds on the bunch with Euride leading the chase. Their Olympic representative Alex Edmondson took the opportunity to flush out his legs after a block of racing on the track and with 16 laps remaining, the peloton was back together.

NRS veteran Stu Shaw (Suzuki Bontrager) was first across the line for the second sprint, followed by Alex Wohler (Budget Forklifts) and Edmondson, leaving Euride to again take charge of the pace as the criterium began to wind up for the final laps.

Huon – Genesys were next to take the reins with six laps remaining, before Polygon moved to the front with an eye to delivering Grenda to a second stage victory for the season. Budget Forklifts however, current leaders of the Queensland Road Series and with plenty of recent racing under their belts, also looked ominous. As the bell for the final lap sounded, it was the Orange Army that lined out at the head of the peloton setting up Giacoppo for the win.

Full results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Anthony Giacoppo (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team) 0:53:15 2 Jesse Kerrison (Budget Forklifts) 3 Ben Grenda (Team Polygon Australia) 4 Patrick Shaw (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team) 0:00:02 5 Darcy Woolley (African Wildlife Safaris) 0:00:05 6 Brenton Jones (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team) 7 Lachlan Holliday (Croydon Cycleworks/Pick-a-Part) 0:00:07 8 Stuart Shaw (Suzuki Bontrager) 9 Tyler Spurrell (African Wildlife Safaris) 10 Luke Ockerby (Budget Forklifts) 11 Nicholas Yallouris (St George Skoda HP Team) 12 Shannon Johnson (CharterMason Drapac Development Team) 13 Matthew Nicholson (Team Polygon Australia) 14 Dean Sanfilippo (Target Trek Racing Team) 15 Jack Haig (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team) 16 Steven Waite (African Wildlife Safaris) 17 Jeremy Scott (St George Skoda HP Team) 18 Nathan Earle (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team) 19 Jeremy Cameron (African Wildlife Safaris) 20 Keegan Aitchison (Subaru/Albion Cycles NRS Development Team) 21 Dylan Hately (Target Trek Racing Team) 22 Joseph Cooper (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team) 23 Jack Mcculloch (St George Skoda HP Team) 24 Samuel Horgan (Budget Forklifts) 25 Brendan Johnston (Suzuki Bontrager) 26 Alistair Donohoe (search2retain p/b health.com.au) 27 Nathan Elliott (Target Trek Racing Team) 28 Mathew Marshall (Satalyst Giant Racing Team) 29 Luke Parker (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team) 30 Miles Scotson (Euride Racing) 31 Cal Britten (search2retain p/b health.com.au) 32 Oliver Kent-Spark (search2retain p/b health.com.au) 33 Blair Windsor (Budget Forklifts) 34 Michael Rice (Suzuki Bontrager) 35 Paul Van Der Ploeg (Satalyst Giant Racing Team) 36 Fraser Northey (Euride Racing) 37 Jason Rigg (Team Polygon Australia) 38 Stuart Smith (search2retain p/b health.com.au) 39 Eric Sheppard (search2retain p/b health.com.au) 40 Thomas Donald (search2retain p/b health.com.au) 41 Josh Berry (Suzuki Bontrager) 42 Kristian Juel (Budget Forklifts) 43 Mathew Ross (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team) 44 Jack Anderson (Budget Forklifts) 45 Samuel Nelson (St George Skoda HP Team) 46 Sam Crome (CharterMason Drapac Development Team) 47 Ryan Cavanagh (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team) 48 Jordan Davies (St George Skoda HP Team) 49 Scott Law (GPM Data#3) 50 Samuel Wood (GPM Data#3) 51 Sam McCallum (Team Polygon Australia) 52 Zane Hunter (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics) 53 Oliver Martin (Team Polygon Australia) 54 Aaron Donnelly (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team) 55 Matthew Leonard (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics) 56 Joshua Cornish (St George Skoda HP Team) 57 Daniel Nelson (African Wildlife Safaris) 58 Kris Johnston (Suzuki Bontrager) 59 Alexander Morgan (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team) 60 James Love (Bikebug.com/Aussie Pallets) 61 Mitchell Cooper (Satalyst Giant Racing Team) 62 Adam Versteege (CharterMason Drapac Development Team) 63 Jay Dutton (St George Skoda HP Team) 64 Julian Hamill (GPM Data#3) 65 Alistair Crameri (Croydon Cycleworks/Pick-a-Part) 66 William Livesay (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics) 67 Jack Hogan (Lakes Oil) 68 Ian Gardiner (Subaru/Albion Cycles NRS Development Team) 69 Robert Mccarthy (Euride Racing) 70 Zac Quinn (African Wildlife Safaris) 71 Brett Franklin (Lakes Oil) 72 Wade Edwards (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics) 73 Tim Guy (search2retain p/b health.com.au) 74 Alex Edmondson (Euride Racing) 75 Rhys Gillett (African Wildlife Safaris) 76 Jake Magee (GPM Data#3) 77 Nicholas D'Ambrosio (Target Trek Racing Team) 78 Jesse Ewart (GPM Data#3) 79 Ayub Kathurima (Kenyan Riders) 80 Dominik Dudkiewicz (Target Trek Racing Team) 81 Jordan Stannus (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team) 82 James Butler (Target Trek Racing Team) 83 Jai Crawford (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team) 84 Benjamin Kipchumba (Kenyan Riders) 85 Suleiman Kangangi (Kenyan Riders) 86 Jared Triggs (St George Skoda HP Team) 87 Tom Russel (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team) 88 Vaughan Bowman (Target Trek Racing Team) 89 Alex Wohler (Budget Forklifts) 0:00:05 90 Russell Gill (Euride Racing) 0:00:07 91 Fiachra O'Muire (Euride Racing) 92 Joshua Taylor (GPM Data#3) 93 Paul Agorir (Kenyan Riders) 94 Kyle Thompson (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team) 95 Ben Price (Team Polygon Australia) 0:00:05 96 Sam Sautelle (Suzuki Bontrager) 0:00:07 97 Trevor Spencer (CharterMason Drapac Development Team) 98 Conor Murtagh (CharterMason Drapac Development Team) 99 Chris Harper (Lakes Oil) 100 Angus Tobin (search2retain p/b health.com.au) 101 Nick Aitken (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics) 102 James Rendall (African Wildlife Safaris) 103 Jackson Mawby (Satalyst Giant Racing Team) 104 Peter English (Satalyst Giant Racing Team) 105 Cameron Harrison (Subaru/Albion Cycles NRS Development Team) 106 Michael Hale (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics) 107 Daniel Bonello (GPM Data#3) 108 Thomas Hamilton (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team) 109 Joshua Prete (Budget Forklifts) 110 Tom Kaesler (Euride Racing) 111 David Woolsey (Bikebug.com/Aussie Pallets) 112 Daniel O'Keefe (GPM Data#3) 113 Ronald Purtle (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics) 114 Henry Morley (Satalyst Giant Racing Team) 115 Cameron Parlevliet (Croydon Cycleworks/Pick-a-Part) 116 Harry Carpenter (Euride Racing) 117 Nicholas Katsonis (CharterMason Drapac Development Team) 118 Ivan Michelin-Beard (Lakes Oil) 119 Munro Boydell (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics) 120 Lewis Anderson (Subaru/Albion Cycles NRS Development Team) 121 Liam Dove (Satalyst Giant Racing Team) 122 Hardy Michel (CharterMason Drapac Development Team) 123 Aaron Slavik (Satalyst Giant Racing Team) 0:01:46 124 James Swadling (Subaru/Albion Cycles NRS Development Team) 125 Fergus Sully (Croydon Cycleworks/Pick-a-Part) 126 Jonathan Stephens (Lakes Oil) 127 Adam Trewin (Bikebug.com/Aussie Pallets) 128 Cameron Lester (Bikebug.com/Aussie Pallets) 0:03:32 129 Geoffrey Wanyonyi (Kenyan Riders) 130 Mitchell Dedman (Lakes Oil) 0:05:18 131 Anthony Murray (Subaru/Albion Cycles NRS Development Team) 132 Marc Wilson (Croydon Cycleworks/Pick-a-Part) 133 David Mclean 134 David Bleakley (Subaru/Albion Cycles NRS Development Team) 135 Geoffrey Langat (Kenyan Riders) 0:07:04 136 Samwel Ekiru (Kenyan Riders) 0:08:50 137 Matthew Holmes (Lakes Oil) 0:10:36 138 Karl Michelin-Beard (Lakes Oil) 0:12:22 139 Emmanuel Killy (Kenyan Riders)

Sprint 1 - Lap 10 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1. Jesse Kerrison (Budget Forklifts) 3 pts 2. Ben Grenda (Team Polygon Australia) 2 3. Alistair Donohoe (search2retain p/b health.com.au) 1

Sprint 2 - Lap 20 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1. Stuart Shaw (Suzuki Bontrager) 3 pts 2. Alex Wohler (Budget Forklifts) 2 3. Alex Edmondson (Euride Racing) 1

Sprint 3 - Lap 30 (Stage Finish) # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1. Anthony Giacoppo (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team) 5 pts 2. Jesse Kerrison (Budget Forklifts) 3 3. Ben Grenda (Team Polygon Australia) 2 4. Patrick Shaw (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team) 1

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1. Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team 2:39:52 2. Budget Forklifts 0:00:05 3. Team Polygon Australia 4. African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team 0:00:12 5. St George Skoda HP Team 0:00:14 6. Target Trek Racing Team 7. Suzuki Bontrager 8. search2retain p/b health.com.au 9. Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team 10. CharterMason Drapac Development Team 11. Satalyst Giant Racing Team 12. Euride Racing 13. GPM Data#3 14. Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics 15. Croydon Cycleworks/Pick-a-Part 16. Subaru/Albion Cycles NRS Development Team 17. Lakes Oil 18. Kenyan Riders 19. Bikebug.com/Aussie Pallets 0:01:53

General Classification after Stage 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1. Anthony Giacoppo (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team) 0:53:09 2. Jesse Kerrison (Budget Forklifts) 0:00:02 3. Ben Grenda (Team Polygon Australia) 0:00:04 4. Patrick Shaw (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team) 0:00:07 5. Darcy Woolley (African Wildlife Safaris) 0:00:11 6. Brenton Jones (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team) 7. Alex Wohler (Budget Forklifts) 8. Ben Price (Team Polygon Australia) 9. Lachlan Holliday (Croydon Cycleworks/Pick-a-Part) 0:00:13 10. Stuart Shaw (Suzuki Bontrager) 11. Tyler Spurrell (African Wildlife Safaris) 12. Luke Ockerby (Budget Forklifts) 13. Nicholas Yallouris (St George Skoda HP Team) 14. Shannon Johnson (CharterMason Drapac Development Team) 15. Matthew Nicholson (Team Polygon Australia) 16. Dean Sanfilippo (Target Trek Racing Team) 17. Jack Haig (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team) 18. Steven Waite (African Wildlife Safaris) 19. Jeremy Scott (St George Skoda HP Team) 20. Nathan Earle (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team) 21. Jeremy Cameron (African Wildlife Safaris) 22. Keegan Aitchison (Subaru/Albion Cycles NRS Development Team) 23. Dylan Hately (Target Trek Racing Team) 24. Joseph Cooper (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team) 25. Jack Mcculloch (St George Skoda HP Team) 26. Samuel Horgan (Budget Forklifts) 27. Brendan Johnston (Suzuki Bontrager) 28. Alistair Donohoe (search2retain p/b health.com.au) 29. Nathan Elliott (Target Trek Racing Team) 30. Mathew Marshall (Satalyst Giant Racing Team) 31. Luke Parker (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team) 32. Miles Scotson (Euride Racing) 33. Cal Britten (search2retain p/b health.com.au) 34. Oliver Kent-Spark (search2retain p/b health.com.au) 35. Blair Windsor (Budget Forklifts) 36. Michael Rice (Suzuki Bontrager) 37. Paul Van Der Ploeg (Satalyst Giant Racing Team) 38. Fraser Northey (Euride Racing) 39. Jason Rigg (Team Polygon Australia) 40. Stuart Smith (search2retain p/b health.com.au) 41. Eric Sheppard (search2retain p/b health.com.au) 42. Thomas Donald (search2retain p/b health.com.au) 43. Josh Berry (Suzuki Bontrager) 44. Kristian Juel (Budget Forklifts) 45. Mathew Ross (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team) 46. Jack Anderson (Budget Forklifts) 47. Samuel Nelson (St George Skoda HP Team) 48. Sam Crome (CharterMason Drapac Development Team) 49. Ryan Cavanagh (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team) 50. Jordan Davies (St George Skoda HP Team) 51. Scott Law (GPM Data#3) 52. Samuel Wood (GPM Data#3) 53. Sam McCallum (Team Polygon Australia) 54. Zane Hunter (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics) 55. Oliver Martin (Team Polygon Australia) 56. Aaron Donnelly (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team) 57. Matthew Leonard (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics) 58. Joshua Cornish (St George Skoda HP Team) 59. Daniel Nelson (African Wildlife Safaris) 60. Kris Johnston (Suzuki Bontrager) 61. Alexander Morgan (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team) 62. James Love (Bikebug.com/Aussie Pallets) 63. Mitchell Cooper (Satalyst Giant Racing Team) 64. Adam Versteege (CharterMason Drapac Development Team) 65. Jay Dutton (St George Skoda HP Team) 66. Julian Hamill (GPM Data#3) 67. Alistair Crameri (Croydon Cycleworks/Pick-a-Part) 68. William Livesay (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics) 69. Jack Hogan (Lakes Oil) 70. Ian Gardiner (Subaru/Albion Cycles NRS Development Team) 71. Robert Mccarthy (Euride Racing) 72. Zac Quinn (African Wildlife Safaris) 73. Brett Franklin (Lakes Oil) 74. Wade Edwards (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics) 75. Tim Guy (search2retain p/b health.com.au) 76. Alex Edmondson (Euride Racing) 77. Rhys Gillett (African Wildlife Safaris) 78. Jake Magee (GPM Data#3) 79. Nicholas D'Ambrosio (Target Trek Racing Team) 80. Jesse Ewart (GPM Data#3) 81. Ayub Kathurima (Kenyan Riders) 82. Dominik Dudkiewicz (Target Trek Racing Team) 83. Jordan Stannus (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team) 84. James Butler (Target Trek Racing Team) 85. Jai Crawford (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team) 86. Benjamin Kipchumba (Kenyan Riders) 87. Suleiman Kangangi (Kenyan Riders) 88. Jared Triggs (St George Skoda HP Team) 89. Tom Russel (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team) 90. Vaughan Bowman (Target Trek Racing Team) 91. Russell Gill (Euride Racing) 92. Fiachra O'Muire (Euride Racing) 93. Joshua Taylor (GPM Data#3) 94. Paul Agorir (Kenyan Riders) 95. Kyle Thompson (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team) 96. Sam Sautelle (Suzuki Bontrager) 97. Trevor Spencer (CharterMason Drapac Development Team) 98. Conor Murtagh (CharterMason Drapac Development Team) 99. Chris Harper (Lakes Oil) 100. Angus Tobin (search2retain p/b health.com.au) 101. Nick Aitken (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics) 102. James Rendall (African Wildlife Safaris) 103. Jackson Mawby (Satalyst Giant Racing Team) 104. Peter English (Satalyst Giant Racing Team) 105. Cameron Harrison (Subaru/Albion Cycles NRS Development Team) 106. Michael Hale (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics) 107. Daniel Bonello (GPM Data#3) 108. Thomas Hamilton (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team) 109. Joshua Prete (Budget Forklifts) 110. Tom Kaesler (Euride Racing) 111. David Woolsey (Bikebug.com/Aussie Pallets) 112. Daniel O'Keefe (GPM Data#3) 113. Ronald Purtle (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics) 114. Henry Morley (Satalyst Giant Racing Team) 115. Cameron Parlevliet (Croydon Cycleworks/Pick-a-Part) 116. Harry Carpenter (Euride Racing) 117. Nicholas Katsonis (CharterMason Drapac Development Team) 118. Ivan Michelin-Beard (Lakes Oil) 119. Munro Boydell (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics) 120. Lewis Anderson (Subaru/Albion Cycles NRS Development Team) 121. Liam Dove (Satalyst Giant Racing Team) 122. Hardy Michel (CharterMason Drapac Development Team) 123. Aaron Slavik (Satalyst Giant Racing Team) 0:01:52 124. James Swadling (Subaru/Albion Cycles NRS Development Team) 125. Fergus Sully (Croydon Cycleworks/Pick-a-Part) 126. Jonathan Stephens (Lakes Oil) 127. Adam Trewin (Bikebug.com/Aussie Pallets) 128. Cameron Lester (Bikebug.com/Aussie Pallets) 0:03:38 129. Geoffrey Wanyonyi (Kenyan Riders) 130. Mitchell Dedman (Lakes Oil) 0:05:24 131. Anthony Murray (Subaru/Albion Cycles NRS Development Team) 132. Marc Wilson (Croydon Cycleworks/Pick-a-Part) 133. David Mclean 134. David Bleakley (Subaru/Albion Cycles NRS Development Team) 135. Geoffrey Langat (Kenyan Riders) 0:07:10 136. Samwel Ekiru (Kenyan Riders) 0:08:56 137. Matthew Holmes (Lakes Oil) 0:10:42 138. Karl Michelin-Beard (Lakes Oil) 0:12:28 139. Emmanuel Killy (Kenyan Riders)

Sprint Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1. Jesse Kerrison (Budget Forklifts) 6 pts 2. Anthony Giacoppo (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team) 5 3. Ben Grenda (Team Polygon Australia) 4 4. Stuart Shaw (Suzuki Bontrager) 3 5. Alex Wohler (Budget Forklifts) 2 6. Patrick Shaw (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team) 1 7. Alistair Donohoe (search2retain p/b health.com.au) 1 8. Alex Edmondson (Euride Racing) 1

Young Rider Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1. Jesse Kerrison (Budget Forklifts) 53:11:00 2. Darcy Woolley (African Wildlife Safaris) 0:00:09 3. Lachlan Holliday (Croydon Cycleworks/Pick-a-Part) 0:00:11 4. Nicholas Yallouris (St George Skoda HP Team) 5. Matthew Nicholson (Team Polygon Australia) 6. Jack Haig (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team) 7. Jeremy Scott (St George Skoda HP Team) 8. Jeremy Cameron (African Wildlife Safaris) 9. Jack Mcculloch (St George Skoda HP Team) 10. Alistair Donohoe (search2retain p/b health.com.au)

Team Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1. Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team 2:39:52 2. Budget Forklifts 0:00:05 3. Team Polygon Australia 4. African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team 0:00:12 5. St George Skoda HP Team 0:00:14 6. Target Trek Racing Team 7. Suzuki Bontrager 8. search2retain p/b health.com.au 9. Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team 10. CharterMason Drapac Development Team 11. Satalyst Giant Racing Team 12. Euride Racing 13. GPM Data#3 14. Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics 15. Croydon Cycleworks/Pick-a-Part 16. Subaru/Albion Cycles NRS Development Team 17. Lakes Oil 18. Kenyan Riders 19. Bikebug.com/Aussie Pallets 0:01:53

NRS Teams Aggregate # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1. Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team 112 pts 2. Budget Forklifts 78 3. search2retain p/b health.com.au 43 4. Euride Racing 40 5. Drapac Cycling 33 6. Satalyst Giant Racing Team 33 7. CharterMason Drapac Development Team 26 8. Racing Kangaroos Cycling Development Program 22 9. Pro Team Downunder 20 10. African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team 19 11. St George Skoda HP Team 15 12. Target Trek Racing Team 12 13. Downer EDi Mining National Cycling Team 9 14. GPM Data#3 9 15. Veneziano Blefari Cycling Team 6 16. Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team 6 17. Parramatta Race Team 6 18. Pensar SPM Racing 5 19. Team Polygon Australia 4 20. Sydney Uni Velo Racing 3 21. Paradice Investment Cycling Team 3 22. Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics 3 23. Data#3 Cisco Racing Team 3 24. Bianchi Lotto Arbitrage 2 25. Subaru/Albion Cycles NRS Development Team 2 26. Bikebug.com/Aussie Pallets 1 27 Croydon Cycleworks/Pick-a-Part 1 28 DHBC Racing 1 29 Suzuki Bontrager 1