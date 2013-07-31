Giacoppo claims Rhyll Criterium victory
Photo finish determines Kerrison as runner-up
Stage 1: Rhyll -
A photo finish has decided the opening stage of the Lakes Oil Tour of Gippsland with former Australian criterium champion Anthony Giacoppo (Huon Salmon – Genesys Wealth Advisers) claiming a narrow victory over Jesse Kerrison (Budget Forklifts).
The pair cleared a crash on the final corner of the 1.4km circuit in Rhyll on Phillip Island in an aggressive start to round six of the National Road Series. Giacoppo's teammate Pat Shaw, fresh from victory in the Melbourne to Ballarat at the weekend was pushed into fourth by Ben Grenda (Polygon Australia).
"Our team raced perfectly today," said Giacoppo. "We were in control and rode the last six to eight laps on the front. We always knew if we could do that, then we’d be very hard to match.
"I heard a bit of carnage on the last corner but I didn't see any of it. Behind the top five riders there is always a mad rush for the right position and with such a tight circuit it’s hard to get there.
"Coming into the last corner I had a free run to the line."
Wednesday's win is Giacoppo's second in the NRS in 2013, having also won stage 2 of the Battle on the Border in May.
Giacoppo holds the overall lead heading into stage 2, a kermesse around the famed Phillip Island Grand Prix circuit.
Budget Forklifts, Polygon and Target Trek got the 30-laps of racing off to an aggressive start and continuing the form shown at the last-up Santos North Western Tour, Kerrison took the honours in the first sprint of the day.Grenda was second with Alistair Donohoe (search2retain p/b health.com.au) third.
A small break formed following the intermediate with Grenda in tow among the handful of riders but was never allowed to gain any more than 10 seconds on the bunch with Euride leading the chase. Their Olympic representative Alex Edmondson took the opportunity to flush out his legs after a block of racing on the track and with 16 laps remaining, the peloton was back together.
NRS veteran Stu Shaw (Suzuki Bontrager) was first across the line for the second sprint, followed by Alex Wohler (Budget Forklifts) and Edmondson, leaving Euride to again take charge of the pace as the criterium began to wind up for the final laps.
Huon – Genesys were next to take the reins with six laps remaining, before Polygon moved to the front with an eye to delivering Grenda to a second stage victory for the season. Budget Forklifts however, current leaders of the Queensland Road Series and with plenty of recent racing under their belts, also looked ominous. As the bell for the final lap sounded, it was the Orange Army that lined out at the head of the peloton setting up Giacoppo for the win.
Full results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Anthony Giacoppo (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)
|0:53:15
|2
|Jesse Kerrison (Budget Forklifts)
|3
|Ben Grenda (Team Polygon Australia)
|4
|Patrick Shaw (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)
|0:00:02
|5
|Darcy Woolley (African Wildlife Safaris)
|0:00:05
|6
|Brenton Jones (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)
|7
|Lachlan Holliday (Croydon Cycleworks/Pick-a-Part)
|0:00:07
|8
|Stuart Shaw (Suzuki Bontrager)
|9
|Tyler Spurrell (African Wildlife Safaris)
|10
|Luke Ockerby (Budget Forklifts)
|11
|Nicholas Yallouris (St George Skoda HP Team)
|12
|Shannon Johnson (CharterMason Drapac Development Team)
|13
|Matthew Nicholson (Team Polygon Australia)
|14
|Dean Sanfilippo (Target Trek Racing Team)
|15
|Jack Haig (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)
|16
|Steven Waite (African Wildlife Safaris)
|17
|Jeremy Scott (St George Skoda HP Team)
|18
|Nathan Earle (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)
|19
|Jeremy Cameron (African Wildlife Safaris)
|20
|Keegan Aitchison (Subaru/Albion Cycles NRS Development Team)
|21
|Dylan Hately (Target Trek Racing Team)
|22
|Joseph Cooper (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)
|23
|Jack Mcculloch (St George Skoda HP Team)
|24
|Samuel Horgan (Budget Forklifts)
|25
|Brendan Johnston (Suzuki Bontrager)
|26
|Alistair Donohoe (search2retain p/b health.com.au)
|27
|Nathan Elliott (Target Trek Racing Team)
|28
|Mathew Marshall (Satalyst Giant Racing Team)
|29
|Luke Parker (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team)
|30
|Miles Scotson (Euride Racing)
|31
|Cal Britten (search2retain p/b health.com.au)
|32
|Oliver Kent-Spark (search2retain p/b health.com.au)
|33
|Blair Windsor (Budget Forklifts)
|34
|Michael Rice (Suzuki Bontrager)
|35
|Paul Van Der Ploeg (Satalyst Giant Racing Team)
|36
|Fraser Northey (Euride Racing)
|37
|Jason Rigg (Team Polygon Australia)
|38
|Stuart Smith (search2retain p/b health.com.au)
|39
|Eric Sheppard (search2retain p/b health.com.au)
|40
|Thomas Donald (search2retain p/b health.com.au)
|41
|Josh Berry (Suzuki Bontrager)
|42
|Kristian Juel (Budget Forklifts)
|43
|Mathew Ross (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team)
|44
|Jack Anderson (Budget Forklifts)
|45
|Samuel Nelson (St George Skoda HP Team)
|46
|Sam Crome (CharterMason Drapac Development Team)
|47
|Ryan Cavanagh (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team)
|48
|Jordan Davies (St George Skoda HP Team)
|49
|Scott Law (GPM Data#3)
|50
|Samuel Wood (GPM Data#3)
|51
|Sam McCallum (Team Polygon Australia)
|52
|Zane Hunter (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics)
|53
|Oliver Martin (Team Polygon Australia)
|54
|Aaron Donnelly (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)
|55
|Matthew Leonard (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics)
|56
|Joshua Cornish (St George Skoda HP Team)
|57
|Daniel Nelson (African Wildlife Safaris)
|58
|Kris Johnston (Suzuki Bontrager)
|59
|Alexander Morgan (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team)
|60
|James Love (Bikebug.com/Aussie Pallets)
|61
|Mitchell Cooper (Satalyst Giant Racing Team)
|62
|Adam Versteege (CharterMason Drapac Development Team)
|63
|Jay Dutton (St George Skoda HP Team)
|64
|Julian Hamill (GPM Data#3)
|65
|Alistair Crameri (Croydon Cycleworks/Pick-a-Part)
|66
|William Livesay (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics)
|67
|Jack Hogan (Lakes Oil)
|68
|Ian Gardiner (Subaru/Albion Cycles NRS Development Team)
|69
|Robert Mccarthy (Euride Racing)
|70
|Zac Quinn (African Wildlife Safaris)
|71
|Brett Franklin (Lakes Oil)
|72
|Wade Edwards (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics)
|73
|Tim Guy (search2retain p/b health.com.au)
|74
|Alex Edmondson (Euride Racing)
|75
|Rhys Gillett (African Wildlife Safaris)
|76
|Jake Magee (GPM Data#3)
|77
|Nicholas D'Ambrosio (Target Trek Racing Team)
|78
|Jesse Ewart (GPM Data#3)
|79
|Ayub Kathurima (Kenyan Riders)
|80
|Dominik Dudkiewicz (Target Trek Racing Team)
|81
|Jordan Stannus (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team)
|82
|James Butler (Target Trek Racing Team)
|83
|Jai Crawford (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)
|84
|Benjamin Kipchumba (Kenyan Riders)
|85
|Suleiman Kangangi (Kenyan Riders)
|86
|Jared Triggs (St George Skoda HP Team)
|87
|Tom Russel (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team)
|88
|Vaughan Bowman (Target Trek Racing Team)
|89
|Alex Wohler (Budget Forklifts)
|0:00:05
|90
|Russell Gill (Euride Racing)
|0:00:07
|91
|Fiachra O'Muire (Euride Racing)
|92
|Joshua Taylor (GPM Data#3)
|93
|Paul Agorir (Kenyan Riders)
|94
|Kyle Thompson (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team)
|95
|Ben Price (Team Polygon Australia)
|0:00:05
|96
|Sam Sautelle (Suzuki Bontrager)
|0:00:07
|97
|Trevor Spencer (CharterMason Drapac Development Team)
|98
|Conor Murtagh (CharterMason Drapac Development Team)
|99
|Chris Harper (Lakes Oil)
|100
|Angus Tobin (search2retain p/b health.com.au)
|101
|Nick Aitken (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics)
|102
|James Rendall (African Wildlife Safaris)
|103
|Jackson Mawby (Satalyst Giant Racing Team)
|104
|Peter English (Satalyst Giant Racing Team)
|105
|Cameron Harrison (Subaru/Albion Cycles NRS Development Team)
|106
|Michael Hale (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics)
|107
|Daniel Bonello (GPM Data#3)
|108
|Thomas Hamilton (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team)
|109
|Joshua Prete (Budget Forklifts)
|110
|Tom Kaesler (Euride Racing)
|111
|David Woolsey (Bikebug.com/Aussie Pallets)
|112
|Daniel O'Keefe (GPM Data#3)
|113
|Ronald Purtle (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics)
|114
|Henry Morley (Satalyst Giant Racing Team)
|115
|Cameron Parlevliet (Croydon Cycleworks/Pick-a-Part)
|116
|Harry Carpenter (Euride Racing)
|117
|Nicholas Katsonis (CharterMason Drapac Development Team)
|118
|Ivan Michelin-Beard (Lakes Oil)
|119
|Munro Boydell (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics)
|120
|Lewis Anderson (Subaru/Albion Cycles NRS Development Team)
|121
|Liam Dove (Satalyst Giant Racing Team)
|122
|Hardy Michel (CharterMason Drapac Development Team)
|123
|Aaron Slavik (Satalyst Giant Racing Team)
|0:01:46
|124
|James Swadling (Subaru/Albion Cycles NRS Development Team)
|125
|Fergus Sully (Croydon Cycleworks/Pick-a-Part)
|126
|Jonathan Stephens (Lakes Oil)
|127
|Adam Trewin (Bikebug.com/Aussie Pallets)
|128
|Cameron Lester (Bikebug.com/Aussie Pallets)
|0:03:32
|129
|Geoffrey Wanyonyi (Kenyan Riders)
|130
|Mitchell Dedman (Lakes Oil)
|0:05:18
|131
|Anthony Murray (Subaru/Albion Cycles NRS Development Team)
|132
|Marc Wilson (Croydon Cycleworks/Pick-a-Part)
|133
|David Mclean
|134
|David Bleakley (Subaru/Albion Cycles NRS Development Team)
|135
|Geoffrey Langat (Kenyan Riders)
|0:07:04
|136
|Samwel Ekiru (Kenyan Riders)
|0:08:50
|137
|Matthew Holmes (Lakes Oil)
|0:10:36
|138
|Karl Michelin-Beard (Lakes Oil)
|0:12:22
|139
|Emmanuel Killy (Kenyan Riders)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1.
|Jesse Kerrison (Budget Forklifts)
|3
|pts
|2.
|Ben Grenda (Team Polygon Australia)
|2
|3.
|Alistair Donohoe (search2retain p/b health.com.au)
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1.
|Stuart Shaw (Suzuki Bontrager)
|3
|pts
|2.
|Alex Wohler (Budget Forklifts)
|2
|3.
|Alex Edmondson (Euride Racing)
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1.
|Anthony Giacoppo (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)
|5
|pts
|2.
|Jesse Kerrison (Budget Forklifts)
|3
|3.
|Ben Grenda (Team Polygon Australia)
|2
|4.
|Patrick Shaw (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1.
|Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team
|2:39:52
|2.
|Budget Forklifts
|0:00:05
|3.
|Team Polygon Australia
|4.
|African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
|0:00:12
|5.
|St George Skoda HP Team
|0:00:14
|6.
|Target Trek Racing Team
|7.
|Suzuki Bontrager
|8.
|search2retain p/b health.com.au
|9.
|Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team
|10.
|CharterMason Drapac Development Team
|11.
|Satalyst Giant Racing Team
|12.
|Euride Racing
|13.
|GPM Data#3
|14.
|Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics
|15.
|Croydon Cycleworks/Pick-a-Part
|16.
|Subaru/Albion Cycles NRS Development Team
|17.
|Lakes Oil
|18.
|Kenyan Riders
|19.
|Bikebug.com/Aussie Pallets
|0:01:53
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1.
|Anthony Giacoppo (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)
|0:53:09
|2.
|Jesse Kerrison (Budget Forklifts)
|0:00:02
|3.
|Ben Grenda (Team Polygon Australia)
|0:00:04
|4.
|Patrick Shaw (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)
|0:00:07
|5.
|Darcy Woolley (African Wildlife Safaris)
|0:00:11
|6.
|Brenton Jones (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)
|7.
|Alex Wohler (Budget Forklifts)
|8.
|Ben Price (Team Polygon Australia)
|9.
|Lachlan Holliday (Croydon Cycleworks/Pick-a-Part)
|0:00:13
|10.
|Stuart Shaw (Suzuki Bontrager)
|11.
|Tyler Spurrell (African Wildlife Safaris)
|12.
|Luke Ockerby (Budget Forklifts)
|13.
|Nicholas Yallouris (St George Skoda HP Team)
|14.
|Shannon Johnson (CharterMason Drapac Development Team)
|15.
|Matthew Nicholson (Team Polygon Australia)
|16.
|Dean Sanfilippo (Target Trek Racing Team)
|17.
|Jack Haig (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)
|18.
|Steven Waite (African Wildlife Safaris)
|19.
|Jeremy Scott (St George Skoda HP Team)
|20.
|Nathan Earle (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)
|21.
|Jeremy Cameron (African Wildlife Safaris)
|22.
|Keegan Aitchison (Subaru/Albion Cycles NRS Development Team)
|23.
|Dylan Hately (Target Trek Racing Team)
|24.
|Joseph Cooper (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)
|25.
|Jack Mcculloch (St George Skoda HP Team)
|26.
|Samuel Horgan (Budget Forklifts)
|27.
|Brendan Johnston (Suzuki Bontrager)
|28.
|Alistair Donohoe (search2retain p/b health.com.au)
|29.
|Nathan Elliott (Target Trek Racing Team)
|30.
|Mathew Marshall (Satalyst Giant Racing Team)
|31.
|Luke Parker (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team)
|32.
|Miles Scotson (Euride Racing)
|33.
|Cal Britten (search2retain p/b health.com.au)
|34.
|Oliver Kent-Spark (search2retain p/b health.com.au)
|35.
|Blair Windsor (Budget Forklifts)
|36.
|Michael Rice (Suzuki Bontrager)
|37.
|Paul Van Der Ploeg (Satalyst Giant Racing Team)
|38.
|Fraser Northey (Euride Racing)
|39.
|Jason Rigg (Team Polygon Australia)
|40.
|Stuart Smith (search2retain p/b health.com.au)
|41.
|Eric Sheppard (search2retain p/b health.com.au)
|42.
|Thomas Donald (search2retain p/b health.com.au)
|43.
|Josh Berry (Suzuki Bontrager)
|44.
|Kristian Juel (Budget Forklifts)
|45.
|Mathew Ross (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team)
|46.
|Jack Anderson (Budget Forklifts)
|47.
|Samuel Nelson (St George Skoda HP Team)
|48.
|Sam Crome (CharterMason Drapac Development Team)
|49.
|Ryan Cavanagh (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team)
|50.
|Jordan Davies (St George Skoda HP Team)
|51.
|Scott Law (GPM Data#3)
|52.
|Samuel Wood (GPM Data#3)
|53.
|Sam McCallum (Team Polygon Australia)
|54.
|Zane Hunter (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics)
|55.
|Oliver Martin (Team Polygon Australia)
|56.
|Aaron Donnelly (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)
|57.
|Matthew Leonard (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics)
|58.
|Joshua Cornish (St George Skoda HP Team)
|59.
|Daniel Nelson (African Wildlife Safaris)
|60.
|Kris Johnston (Suzuki Bontrager)
|61.
|Alexander Morgan (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team)
|62.
|James Love (Bikebug.com/Aussie Pallets)
|63.
|Mitchell Cooper (Satalyst Giant Racing Team)
|64.
|Adam Versteege (CharterMason Drapac Development Team)
|65.
|Jay Dutton (St George Skoda HP Team)
|66.
|Julian Hamill (GPM Data#3)
|67.
|Alistair Crameri (Croydon Cycleworks/Pick-a-Part)
|68.
|William Livesay (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics)
|69.
|Jack Hogan (Lakes Oil)
|70.
|Ian Gardiner (Subaru/Albion Cycles NRS Development Team)
|71.
|Robert Mccarthy (Euride Racing)
|72.
|Zac Quinn (African Wildlife Safaris)
|73.
|Brett Franklin (Lakes Oil)
|74.
|Wade Edwards (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics)
|75.
|Tim Guy (search2retain p/b health.com.au)
|76.
|Alex Edmondson (Euride Racing)
|77.
|Rhys Gillett (African Wildlife Safaris)
|78.
|Jake Magee (GPM Data#3)
|79.
|Nicholas D'Ambrosio (Target Trek Racing Team)
|80.
|Jesse Ewart (GPM Data#3)
|81.
|Ayub Kathurima (Kenyan Riders)
|82.
|Dominik Dudkiewicz (Target Trek Racing Team)
|83.
|Jordan Stannus (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team)
|84.
|James Butler (Target Trek Racing Team)
|85.
|Jai Crawford (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)
|86.
|Benjamin Kipchumba (Kenyan Riders)
|87.
|Suleiman Kangangi (Kenyan Riders)
|88.
|Jared Triggs (St George Skoda HP Team)
|89.
|Tom Russel (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team)
|90.
|Vaughan Bowman (Target Trek Racing Team)
|91.
|Russell Gill (Euride Racing)
|92.
|Fiachra O'Muire (Euride Racing)
|93.
|Joshua Taylor (GPM Data#3)
|94.
|Paul Agorir (Kenyan Riders)
|95.
|Kyle Thompson (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team)
|96.
|Sam Sautelle (Suzuki Bontrager)
|97.
|Trevor Spencer (CharterMason Drapac Development Team)
|98.
|Conor Murtagh (CharterMason Drapac Development Team)
|99.
|Chris Harper (Lakes Oil)
|100.
|Angus Tobin (search2retain p/b health.com.au)
|101.
|Nick Aitken (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics)
|102.
|James Rendall (African Wildlife Safaris)
|103.
|Jackson Mawby (Satalyst Giant Racing Team)
|104.
|Peter English (Satalyst Giant Racing Team)
|105.
|Cameron Harrison (Subaru/Albion Cycles NRS Development Team)
|106.
|Michael Hale (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics)
|107.
|Daniel Bonello (GPM Data#3)
|108.
|Thomas Hamilton (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team)
|109.
|Joshua Prete (Budget Forklifts)
|110.
|Tom Kaesler (Euride Racing)
|111.
|David Woolsey (Bikebug.com/Aussie Pallets)
|112.
|Daniel O'Keefe (GPM Data#3)
|113.
|Ronald Purtle (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics)
|114.
|Henry Morley (Satalyst Giant Racing Team)
|115.
|Cameron Parlevliet (Croydon Cycleworks/Pick-a-Part)
|116.
|Harry Carpenter (Euride Racing)
|117.
|Nicholas Katsonis (CharterMason Drapac Development Team)
|118.
|Ivan Michelin-Beard (Lakes Oil)
|119.
|Munro Boydell (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics)
|120.
|Lewis Anderson (Subaru/Albion Cycles NRS Development Team)
|121.
|Liam Dove (Satalyst Giant Racing Team)
|122.
|Hardy Michel (CharterMason Drapac Development Team)
|123.
|Aaron Slavik (Satalyst Giant Racing Team)
|0:01:52
|124.
|James Swadling (Subaru/Albion Cycles NRS Development Team)
|125.
|Fergus Sully (Croydon Cycleworks/Pick-a-Part)
|126.
|Jonathan Stephens (Lakes Oil)
|127.
|Adam Trewin (Bikebug.com/Aussie Pallets)
|128.
|Cameron Lester (Bikebug.com/Aussie Pallets)
|0:03:38
|129.
|Geoffrey Wanyonyi (Kenyan Riders)
|130.
|Mitchell Dedman (Lakes Oil)
|0:05:24
|131.
|Anthony Murray (Subaru/Albion Cycles NRS Development Team)
|132.
|Marc Wilson (Croydon Cycleworks/Pick-a-Part)
|133.
|David Mclean
|134.
|David Bleakley (Subaru/Albion Cycles NRS Development Team)
|135.
|Geoffrey Langat (Kenyan Riders)
|0:07:10
|136.
|Samwel Ekiru (Kenyan Riders)
|0:08:56
|137.
|Matthew Holmes (Lakes Oil)
|0:10:42
|138.
|Karl Michelin-Beard (Lakes Oil)
|0:12:28
|139.
|Emmanuel Killy (Kenyan Riders)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1.
|Jesse Kerrison (Budget Forklifts)
|6
|pts
|2.
|Anthony Giacoppo (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)
|5
|3.
|Ben Grenda (Team Polygon Australia)
|4
|4.
|Stuart Shaw (Suzuki Bontrager)
|3
|5.
|Alex Wohler (Budget Forklifts)
|2
|6.
|Patrick Shaw (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)
|1
|7.
|Alistair Donohoe (search2retain p/b health.com.au)
|1
|8.
|Alex Edmondson (Euride Racing)
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1.
|Jesse Kerrison (Budget Forklifts)
|53:11:00
|2.
|Darcy Woolley (African Wildlife Safaris)
|0:00:09
|3.
|Lachlan Holliday (Croydon Cycleworks/Pick-a-Part)
|0:00:11
|4.
|Nicholas Yallouris (St George Skoda HP Team)
|5.
|Matthew Nicholson (Team Polygon Australia)
|6.
|Jack Haig (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)
|7.
|Jeremy Scott (St George Skoda HP Team)
|8.
|Jeremy Cameron (African Wildlife Safaris)
|9.
|Jack Mcculloch (St George Skoda HP Team)
|10.
|Alistair Donohoe (search2retain p/b health.com.au)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1.
|Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team
|2:39:52
|2.
|Budget Forklifts
|0:00:05
|3.
|Team Polygon Australia
|4.
|African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
|0:00:12
|5.
|St George Skoda HP Team
|0:00:14
|6.
|Target Trek Racing Team
|7.
|Suzuki Bontrager
|8.
|search2retain p/b health.com.au
|9.
|Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team
|10.
|CharterMason Drapac Development Team
|11.
|Satalyst Giant Racing Team
|12.
|Euride Racing
|13.
|GPM Data#3
|14.
|Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics
|15.
|Croydon Cycleworks/Pick-a-Part
|16.
|Subaru/Albion Cycles NRS Development Team
|17.
|Lakes Oil
|18.
|Kenyan Riders
|19.
|Bikebug.com/Aussie Pallets
|0:01:53
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1.
|Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team
|112
|pts
|2.
|Budget Forklifts
|78
|3.
|search2retain p/b health.com.au
|43
|4.
|Euride Racing
|40
|5.
|Drapac Cycling
|33
|6.
|Satalyst Giant Racing Team
|33
|7.
|CharterMason Drapac Development Team
|26
|8.
|Racing Kangaroos Cycling Development Program
|22
|9.
|Pro Team Downunder
|20
|10.
|African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
|19
|11.
|St George Skoda HP Team
|15
|12.
|Target Trek Racing Team
|12
|13.
|Downer EDi Mining National Cycling Team
|9
|14.
|GPM Data#3
|9
|15.
|Veneziano Blefari Cycling Team
|6
|16.
|Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team
|6
|17.
|Parramatta Race Team
|6
|18.
|Pensar SPM Racing
|5
|19.
|Team Polygon Australia
|4
|20.
|Sydney Uni Velo Racing
|3
|21.
|Paradice Investment Cycling Team
|3
|22.
|Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics
|3
|23.
|Data#3 Cisco Racing Team
|3
|24.
|Bianchi Lotto Arbitrage
|2
|25.
|Subaru/Albion Cycles NRS Development Team
|2
|26.
|Bikebug.com/Aussie Pallets
|1
|27
|Croydon Cycleworks/Pick-a-Part
|1
|28
|DHBC Racing
|1
|29
|Suzuki Bontrager
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1.
|Jack Haig (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)
|46
|pts
|2.
|Nathan Earle (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)
|44
|3.
|Jack Anderson (Budget Forklifts)
|25
|4.
|Ben Dyball (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)
|24
|5.
|Jai Crawford (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)
|23
|6.
|Neil Van Der Ploeg (search2retain p/b health.com.au)
|22
|7.
|Joseph Cooper (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)
|18
|8.
|Harry Carpenter (Euride Racing)
|18
|9.
|Cameron Bayly (search2retain p/b health.com.au)
|16
|10.
|George Tansley (Euride Racing)
|14
|11.
|Samuel Horgan (Budget Forklifts)
|11
|12.
|Anthony Giacoppo (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)
|11
|13.
|Adam Semple (Satalyst Giant Racing Team)
|10
|14.
|Blair Windsor (Budget Forklifts)
|10
|15.
|Bernard Sulzberger (Drapac Cycling)
|10
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Trek bikes Black Friday deals: the best Trek deals available in the Black Friday saleNow that Black Friday deals are in full swing here are some of the best deals on Trek bikes
-
Iserbyt and Nash defend series leads as UCI Cyclo-cross World Cup resumes in TaborVan der Poel to ride World Cup on Saturday and Flandriencross DVV Trofee race on Sunday
-
Cavendish and Keisse in position to pounce as Ghys and De Ketele take Gent Six leadSix teams on same lap and within 57 points of each other after day 3
-
Voluntary recall of BMC Teammachine SLR01 Disc bikes for safety checksProblem with fork on 2018 and 2019 models could result in cracked or broken steerer tube
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy