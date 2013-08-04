Trending

Anderson wins Tour of Gippsland

Edmondson takes final stage as GC goes down to the wire

Budget Forklifts' Jack Anderson, winner of the 2013 Tour of Gippsland by just one second.

Budget Forklifts' Jack Anderson, winner of the 2013 Tour of Gippsland by just one second.
(Image credit: Mark Gunter - markgunter.com.au)

In a thrilling finish to the 2013 Lakes Oil Tour of Gippsland in Traralgon on Sunday, Queensland's Jack Anderson (Budget Forklifts) clinched the crown by the narrowest possible margin.

Anderson, 26, finished just one second ahead of Tasmania's Nathan Earle (Huon-Genesys) after the five-day eight-stage Tour which covered over 500 kilometres, with Earle's podium finish catapulting him into the Subaru NRS individual standings lead.

"It hasn't sunk in yet," Anderson said. "It's been a great win. I haven't raced in the NRS since 2009 so it's nice to come back and get a win," said Anderson, who has raced in Europe for a number of years.

Anderson clinched the yellow jersey on a wet and gusty day three in Licola on Friday where he edged Earle in a three man sprint to the line.

"Nathan [Earle] is a quality bike rider and credit to him. He's a fantastic talent and he'll go along way and maybe this will be my claim to fame to say that I beat him," Anderson said of the newly signed Team Sky rider.

Second placed Earle was relentless in his attempts to claw back time on the general classification leader, finishing in second place on the final stage to fall just one second short of an overall victory.

"I have mixed emotions," said Earle, who replaces team mate Jack Haig in the lead in the individual standings. "Taking the NRS series lead is bitter sweet. It's great to be in the jersey but to lose the tour by one second is a little upsetting, but that's racing.

"It made it exciting for everyone – it doesn't get much closer than that," Earle added.

Traralgon hosted the tour's eighth and final stage of the tour with riders contesting a hotdog style criterium in blustery conditions.

2012 Olympian Alex Edmondson (Euride Racing) took line honours in a bunch sprint with Earle and teammate Russell Gill rounding out the podium.

The win was Edmondson's second of the week following the 19-year-old's victory on the stage three road race from Leongatha to Yinnar and secured him third overall for the Tour.

"To win today is just unreal," Edmondson exclaimed. "I have to take my hat off to the team though, they were unbelievable.

"I came into this tour not knowing how I would go, we've got a young team and we've only started racing in the NRS this year and I think we're starting to show what we can do," Edmondson said of the South Australian based team who were victorious at the Jarvis Subaru Adelaide Tour.

The Subaru NRS continues on the 14th August with the Campolina Fulton-Hogan Tour of the Great South Coast.

Full results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alex Edmondson (Euride Racing)1:07:18
2Nathan Earle (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)
3Russell Gill (Euride Racing)
4Luke Ockerby (Budget Forklifts)
5Angus Tobin (search2retain p/b health.com.au)
6Paul Van Der Ploeg (Satalyst Giant Racing Team)
7Jack Anderson (Budget Forklifts)
8Stuart Shaw (Suzuki Bontrager)
9Darcy Woolley (African Wildlife Safari)
10Alistair Donohoe (search2retain p/b health.com.au)
11Blair Windsor (Budget Forklifts)
12Jai Crawford (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)
13Alexander Morgan (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team)
14James Rendall (African Wildlife Safari)
15Nicholas Yallouris (St George Skoda HP Team)
16Shannon Johnson (CharterMason Drapac Development Team)
17Oliver Kent-Spark (search2retain p/b health.com.au)
18Anthony Giacoppo (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)
19Rhys Gillett (African Wildlife Safari)
20Robert Mccarthy (Euride Racing)
21Ryan Cavanagh (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team)
22Julian Hamill (GPM Data#3)
23Joshua Prete (Budget Forklifts)
24Brendan Johnston (Suzuki Bontrager)
25Jack Haig (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)
26Lachlan Holliday (Croydon Cycleworks/Pick-a-Part)
27Nathan Elliott (Target Trek Racing Team)
28Daniel Nelson (African Wildlife Safari)
29Eric Sheppard (search2retain p/b health.com.au)
30Brenton Jones (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)
31Suleiman Kangangi (Kenyan Riders)
32Jared Triggs (St George Skoda HP Team)
33Keegan Aitchison (Subaru/Albion Cycles NRS Development Team)
34Nicholas D'Ambrosio (Target Trek Racing Team)
35Jeremy Scott (St George Skoda HP Team)
36Jason Rigg (Team Polygon Australia)
37Scott Law (GPM Data#3)
38Jackson Mawby (Satalyst Giant Racing Team)
39Henry Morley (Satalyst Giant Racing Team)
40Michael Hale (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics)
41Samuel Horgan (Budget Forklifts)
42Ayub Kathurima (Kenyan Riders)
43Tyler Spurrell (African Wildlife Safari)
44Conor Murtagh (CharterMason Drapac Development Team)
45Samuel Nelson (St George Skoda HP Team)
46Kristian Juel (Budget Forklifts)
47Jordan Davies (St George Skoda HP Team)0:00:12
48Sam Sautelle (Suzuki Bontrager)
49Trevor Spencer (CharterMason Drapac Development Team)
50Harry Carpenter (Euride Racing)0:00:16
51Joshua Cornish (St George Skoda HP Team)
52Dean Sanfilippo (Target Trek Racing Team)
53Munro Boydell (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics)
54Nick Aitken (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics)0:00:19
55Mitchell Cooper (Satalyst Giant Racing Team)0:00:21
56Aaron Donnelly (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)0:00:23
57Brett Franklin (Lakes Oil)0:00:24
58Jay Dutton (St George Skoda HP Team)0:00:26
59Mathew Marshall (Satalyst Giant Racing Team)
60Miles Scotson (Euride Racing)0:00:39
61Joseph Cooper (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)0:00:51
62Jeremy Cameron (African Wildlife Safari)0:00:53
63Patrick Shaw (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)0:00:56
64Zac Quinn (African Wildlife Safari)
65Mathew Ross (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team)
66Thomas Hamilton (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team)
67Fraser Northey (Euride Racing)0:01:26
68Tom Kaesler (Euride Racing)
69Jack Mcculloch (St George Skoda HP Team)0:02:14
70Cal Britten (search2retain p/b health.com.au)
71Luke Parker (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team)
72Adam Versteege (CharterMason Drapac Development Team)
73Michael Rice (Suzuki Bontrager)
74Ivan Michelin-Beard (Lakes Oil)0:04:28
75Benjamin Kipchumba (Kenyan Riders)
76Steven Waite (African Wildlife Safari)
77Matthew Nicholson (Team Polygon Australia)
78Marc Wilson (Croydon Cycleworks/Pick-a-Part)
79Ronald Purtle (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics)
80Dominik Dudkiewicz (Target Trek Racing Team)0:06:42
81Peter English (Satalyst Giant Racing Team)
82Alistair Crameri (Croydon Cycleworks/Pick-a-Part)
83Fergus Sully (Croydon Cycleworks/Pick-a-Part)
84Zane Hunter (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics)
85Thomas Donald (search2retain p/b health.com.au)
86Cameron Harrison (Subaru/Albion Cycles NRS Development Team)
87Alex Wohler (Budget Forklifts)
88Jesse Kerrison (Budget Forklifts)
89Matthew Leonard (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics)
90Jordan Stannus (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team)
91William Livesay (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics)
92Vaughan Bowman (Target Trek Racing Team)
93Jack Hogan (Lakes Oil)
94Tom Russel (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team)0:08:56
95Jake Magee (GPM Data#3)
96Cameron Parlevliet (Croydon Cycleworks/Pick-a-Part)
97Chris Harper (Lakes Oil)
98David Bleakley (Subaru/Albion Cycles NRS Development Team)
99Kyle Thompson (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team)
100David Woolsey (Bikebug.com/Aussie Pallets)
101Stuart Smith (search2retain p/b health.com.au)
102David Mclean
103Joshua Taylor (GPM Data#3)
104Nicholas Katsonis (CharterMason Drapac Development Team)
105Mitchell Dedman (Lakes Oil)
106Aaron Slavik (Satalyst Giant Racing Team)
107Lewis Anderson (Subaru/Albion Cycles NRS Development Team)0:11:10
108Kris Johnston (Suzuki Bontrager)
109Ian Gardiner (Subaru/Albion Cycles NRS Development Team)
110Cameron Lester (Bikebug.com/Aussie Pallets)
111Paul Agorir (Kenyan Riders)
112Jesse Ewart (GPM Data#3)
113Tim Guy (search2retain p/b health.com.au)
114Karl Michelin-Beard (Lakes Oil)
115Geoffrey Wanyonyi (Kenyan Riders)
116Samwel Ekiru (Kenyan Riders)
117Geoffrey Langat (Kenyan Riders)
DNFJames Butler (Target Trek Racing Team)
DNFSamuel Wood (GPM Data#3)
DNFEmmanuel Killy (Kenyan Riders)
DNSMatthew Holmes (Lakes Oil)
DNSJonathan Stephens (Lakes Oil)

Intermediate sprints - Lap 10
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Paul Van Der Ploeg (Satalyst Giant Racing Team)3pts
2William Livesay (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics)2
3Stuart Smith (search2retain p/b health.com.au)1

Lap 20 Sprint
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jeremy Scott (St George Skoda HP Team)3pts
2Tyler Spurrell (African Wildlife Safari)2
3Oliver Kent-Spark (search2retain p/b health.com.au)1

Lap 30 Sprint (Stage Finish)
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alex Edmondson (Euride Racing)5pts
2Nathan Earle (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)3
3Russell Gill (Euride Racing)2
4Luke Ockerby (Budget Forklifts)1

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Budget Forklifts3:21:54
2Euride Racing
3Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team
4search2retain p/b health.com.au
5African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
6St George Skoda HP Team
7Satalyst Giant Racing Team
8Suzuki Bontrager0:00:12
9CharterMason Drapac Development Team
10Target Trek Racing Team0:00:16
11Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics0:00:35
12Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team0:00:56
13Kenyan Riders0:04:28
14GPM Data#30:08:56
15Croydon Cycleworks/Pick-a-Part0:11:10
16Lakes Oil0:11:34
17Subaru/Albion Cycles NRS Development Team0:15:38

Final general classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jack Anderson (Budget Forklifts)11:32:08
2Nathan Earle (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)0:00:01
3Alex Edmondson (Euride Racing)0:00:07
4Alexander Morgan (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team)0:00:10
5Samuel Horgan (Budget Forklifts)0:00:21
6Jai Crawford (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)0:00:24
7Oliver Kent-Spark (search2retain p/b health.com.au)0:00:25
8Blair Windsor (Budget Forklifts)0:00:26
9Eric Sheppard (search2retain p/b health.com.au)
10Harry Carpenter (Euride Racing)0:00:46
11Alistair Donohoe (search2retain p/b health.com.au)0:02:24
12Jack Haig (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)0:02:25
13Nathan Elliott (Target Trek Racing Team)
14Julian Hamill (GPM Data#3)
15Joshua Prete (Budget Forklifts)
16Conor Murtagh (CharterMason Drapac Development Team)
17Trevor Spencer (CharterMason Drapac Development Team)0:02:37
18Brendan Johnston (Suzuki Bontrager)0:02:43
19Kristian Juel (Budget Forklifts)0:02:59
20Rhys Gillett (African Wildlife Safari)0:03:00
21Mathew Marshall (Satalyst Giant Racing Team)0:06:50
22Miles Scotson (Euride Racing)0:07:34
23Anthony Giacoppo (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)0:09:33
24Robert Mccarthy (Euride Racing)0:09:43
25Aaron Donnelly (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)0:10:08
26Joseph Cooper (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)0:10:18
27Paul Van Der Ploeg (Satalyst Giant Racing Team)0:10:21
28Ryan Cavanagh (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team)0:10:23
29Stuart Shaw (Suzuki Bontrager)0:15:22
30Angus Tobin (search2retain p/b health.com.au)0:15:23
31Suleiman Kangangi (Kenyan Riders)0:15:41
32Jackson Mawby (Satalyst Giant Racing Team)0:15:52
33Darcy Woolley (African Wildlife Safari)0:15:58
34Tyler Spurrell (African Wildlife Safari)
35Daniel Nelson (African Wildlife Safari)
36Luke Ockerby (Budget Forklifts)0:16:00
37Keegan Aitchison (Subaru/Albion Cycles NRS Development Team)0:16:01
38Nicholas D'Ambrosio (Target Trek Racing Team)
39Nicholas Yallouris (St George Skoda HP Team)0:16:16
40Michael Hale (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics)0:16:19
41Jason Rigg (Team Polygon Australia)0:16:53
42Jared Triggs (St George Skoda HP Team)0:17:47
43James Rendall (African Wildlife Safari)0:18:26
44Steven Waite (African Wildlife Safari)0:20:55
45Brenton Jones (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)0:21:09
46Mathew Ross (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team)0:21:17
47Sam Sautelle (Suzuki Bontrager)0:21:23
48Patrick Shaw (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)0:21:24
49Jeremy Scott (St George Skoda HP Team)0:22:47
50Zane Hunter (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics)0:23:05
51Russell Gill (Euride Racing)0:23:32
52Jeremy Cameron (African Wildlife Safari)0:23:40
53Jesse Kerrison (Budget Forklifts)0:23:43
54Nick Aitken (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics)0:23:44
55Vaughan Bowman (Target Trek Racing Team)0:23:50
56Jordan Davies (St George Skoda HP Team)0:24:32
57Fraser Northey (Euride Racing)0:24:51
58Henry Morley (Satalyst Giant Racing Team)0:25:05
59Tom Kaesler (Euride Racing)0:25:33
60Cal Britten (search2retain p/b health.com.au)0:25:39
61Zac Quinn (African Wildlife Safari)0:25:57
62Jesse Ewart (GPM Data#3)0:27:29
63Michael Rice (Suzuki Bontrager)0:28:06
64Jack Mcculloch (St George Skoda HP Team)0:28:38
65Lachlan Holliday (Croydon Cycleworks/Pick-a-Part)0:28:48
66Luke Parker (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team)0:31:42
67Jack Hogan (Lakes Oil)0:32:25
68William Livesay (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics)0:32:30
69Thomas Donald (search2retain p/b health.com.au)0:32:41
70Alex Wohler (Budget Forklifts)0:33:13
71Thomas Hamilton (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team)0:34:30
72Samuel Nelson (St George Skoda HP Team)0:34:47
73Scott Law (GPM Data#3)0:35:07
74Matthew Leonard (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics)0:35:15
75Dominik Dudkiewicz (Target Trek Racing Team)0:35:36
76Shannon Johnson (CharterMason Drapac Development Team)0:36:14
77Alistair Crameri (Croydon Cycleworks/Pick-a-Part)0:36:53
78Stuart Smith (search2retain p/b health.com.au)0:36:59
79Brett Franklin (Lakes Oil)0:37:23
80Tom Russel (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team)0:37:52
81Matthew Nicholson (Team Polygon Australia)0:38:55
82David Woolsey (Bikebug.com/Aussie Pallets)0:40:16
83Aaron Slavik (Satalyst Giant Racing Team)0:41:03
84Joshua Taylor (GPM Data#3)0:41:13
85Munro Boydell (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics)0:41:44
86Lewis Anderson (Subaru/Albion Cycles NRS Development Team)0:44:22
87Jay Dutton (St George Skoda HP Team)0:44:33
88Nicholas Katsonis (CharterMason Drapac Development Team)0:44:59
89Jordan Stannus (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team)0:46:34
90Cameron Parlevliet (Croydon Cycleworks/Pick-a-Part)0:46:35
91Cameron Harrison (Subaru/Albion Cycles NRS Development Team)0:47:00
92Kris Johnston (Suzuki Bontrager)0:48:02
93Ronald Purtle (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics)0:50:48
94Kyle Thompson (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team)0:51:24
95Marc Wilson (Croydon Cycleworks/Pick-a-Part)0:52:14
96Jake Magee (GPM Data#3)0:52:19
97Joshua Cornish (St George Skoda HP Team)0:52:54
98Mitchell Cooper (Satalyst Giant Racing Team)0:56:43
99Dean Sanfilippo (Target Trek Racing Team)0:56:48
100Ayub Kathurima (Kenyan Riders)0:59:12
101Chris Harper (Lakes Oil)1:01:24
102Adam Versteege (CharterMason Drapac Development Team)1:07:27
103Mitchell Dedman (Lakes Oil)1:08:35
104Fergus Sully (Croydon Cycleworks/Pick-a-Part)1:15:29
105Ivan Michelin-Beard (Lakes Oil)1:16:06
106Peter English (Satalyst Giant Racing Team)1:17:29
107Ian Gardiner (Subaru/Albion Cycles NRS Development Team)1:17:47
108Tim Guy (search2retain p/b health.com.au)1:20:54
109Cameron Lester (Bikebug.com/Aussie Pallets)1:24:51
110Paul Agorir (Kenyan Riders)1:35:58
111Geoffrey Langat (Kenyan Riders)1:41:40
112David Mclean1:43:03
113Karl Michelin-Beard (Lakes Oil)1:47:48
114David Bleakley (Subaru/Albion Cycles NRS Development Team)2:04:55
115Geoffrey Wanyonyi (Kenyan Riders)2:06:28
116Samwel Ekiru (Kenyan Riders)2:15:47

Sprint classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jesse Kerrison (Budget Forklifts)23pts
2Russell Gill (Euride Racing)16
3Anthony Giacoppo (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)15
4Alex Edmondson (Euride Racing)13
5Luke Ockerby (Budget Forklifts)12
6Jack Anderson (Budget Forklifts)9
7Nathan Earle (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)9
8Dominik Dudkiewicz (Target Trek Racing Team)8
9Samuel Horgan (Budget Forklifts)7
10Stuart Shaw (Suzuki Bontrager)6
11Joseph Cooper (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)5
12Paul Van Der Ploeg (Satalyst Giant Racing Team)4
13Alex Wohler (Budget Forklifts)4
14Scott Law (GPM Data#3)4
15Kristian Juel (Budget Forklifts)3
16Jackson Mawby (Satalyst Giant Racing Team)3
17Jeremy Scott (St George Skoda HP Team)3
18Jordan Davies (St George Skoda HP Team)3
19Alexander Morgan (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team)3
20Thomas Hamilton (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team)3
21Stuart Smith (search2retain p/b health.com.au)3
22Oliver Kent-Spark (search2retain p/b health.com.au)2
23Blair Windsor (Budget Forklifts)2
24Alistair Donohoe (search2retain p/b health.com.au)2
25Robert Mccarthy (Euride Racing)2
26Tyler Spurrell (African Wildlife Safari)2
27Patrick Shaw (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)2
28Jesse Ewart (GPM Data#3)2
29William Livesay (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics)2
30Matthew Nicholson (Team Polygon Australia)1

Mountain classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nathan Earle (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)17pts
2Joseph Cooper (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)15
3Jack Haig (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)7
4Joshua Prete (Budget Forklifts)7
5Thomas Hamilton (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team)7
6Jai Crawford (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)6
7Samuel Horgan (Budget Forklifts)5
8Rhys Gillett (African Wildlife Safari)5
9Kristian Juel (Budget Forklifts)4
10Alexander Morgan (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team)3
11Harry Carpenter (Euride Racing)3
12Henry Morley (Satalyst Giant Racing Team)3
13Matthew Nicholson (Team Polygon Australia)3
14Oliver Kent-Spark (search2retain p/b health.com.au)2
15Jack Anderson (Budget Forklifts)1
16Eric Sheppard (search2retain p/b health.com.au)1
17Zac Quinn (African Wildlife Safari)1

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alex Edmondson (Euride Racing)11:32:15
2Alexander Morgan (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team)0:00:03
3Harry Carpenter (Euride Racing)0:00:39
4Alistair Donohoe (search2retain p/b health.com.au)0:02:17
5Jack Haig (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)0:02:18
6Conor Murtagh (CharterMason Drapac Development Team)
7Trevor Spencer (CharterMason Drapac Development Team)0:02:30
8Miles Scotson (Euride Racing)0:07:27
9Robert Mccarthy (Euride Racing)0:09:36
10Ryan Cavanagh (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team)0:10:16

Team classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Budget Forklifts34:37:32
2Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team0:01:38
3search2retain p/b health.com.au0:02:09
4Euride Racing0:06:05
5CharterMason Drapac Development Team0:19:17
6Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team0:26:07
7Satalyst Giant Racing Team0:30:51
8Suzuki Bontrager0:32:33
9Target Trek Racing Team0:33:06
10African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team0:33:13
11GPM Data#30:41:55
12St George Skoda HP Team0:47:13
13Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics0:55:31
14Croydon Cycleworks/Pick-a-Part1:18:43
15Lakes Oil1:27:02
16Kenyan Riders1:42:05
17Subaru/Albion Cycles NRS Development Team1:43:01

NRS Teams Aggregate
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team135pts
2Budget Forklifts102
3search2retain p/b health.com.au56
4Euride Racing54
5Satalyst Giant Racing Team37
6Drapac Cycling33
7CharterMason Drapac Development Team32
8Racing Kangaroos Cycling Development Program22
9African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team22
10Pro Team Downunder20
11St George Skoda HP Team15
12Target Trek Racing Team14
13Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team13
14Downer EDi Mining National Cycling Team9
15GPM Data#39
16Veneziano Blefari Cycling Team6
17Parramatta Race Team6
18Pensar SPM Racing5
19Team Polygon Australia5
20Suzuki Bontrager4
21Sydney Uni Velo Racing3
22Paradice Investment Cycling Team3
23Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics3
24Data#3 Cisco Racing Team3
25Bianchi Lotto Arbitrage2
26Subaru/Albion Cycles NRS Development Team2
27Croydon Cycleworks/Pick-a-Part1
28Bikebug.com/Aussie Pallets1
29DHBC Racing1

NRS Aggregate
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nathan Earle (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)58pts
2Jack Haig (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)46
3Jack Anderson (Budget Forklifts)42
4Jai Crawford (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)28
5Ben Dyball (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)24
6Neil Van Der Ploeg (search2retain p/b health.com.au)22
7Joseph Cooper (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)21
8Harry Carpenter (Euride Racing)19
9Samuel Horgan (Budget Forklifts)18
10Anthony Giacoppo (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)17
11Cameron Bayly (search2retain p/b health.com.au)16
12Alex Edmondson (Euride Racing)15
13George Tansley (Euride Racing)14
14Blair Windsor (Budget Forklifts)13
15Ben Grenda (Team Polygon Australia)12

 

Latest on Cyclingnews