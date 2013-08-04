Budget Forklifts' Jack Anderson, winner of the 2013 Tour of Gippsland by just one second. (Image credit: Mark Gunter - markgunter.com.au)

In a thrilling finish to the 2013 Lakes Oil Tour of Gippsland in Traralgon on Sunday, Queensland's Jack Anderson (Budget Forklifts) clinched the crown by the narrowest possible margin.

Anderson, 26, finished just one second ahead of Tasmania's Nathan Earle (Huon-Genesys) after the five-day eight-stage Tour which covered over 500 kilometres, with Earle's podium finish catapulting him into the Subaru NRS individual standings lead.

"It hasn't sunk in yet," Anderson said. "It's been a great win. I haven't raced in the NRS since 2009 so it's nice to come back and get a win," said Anderson, who has raced in Europe for a number of years.

Anderson clinched the yellow jersey on a wet and gusty day three in Licola on Friday where he edged Earle in a three man sprint to the line.

"Nathan [Earle] is a quality bike rider and credit to him. He's a fantastic talent and he'll go along way and maybe this will be my claim to fame to say that I beat him," Anderson said of the newly signed Team Sky rider.

Second placed Earle was relentless in his attempts to claw back time on the general classification leader, finishing in second place on the final stage to fall just one second short of an overall victory.

"I have mixed emotions," said Earle, who replaces team mate Jack Haig in the lead in the individual standings. "Taking the NRS series lead is bitter sweet. It's great to be in the jersey but to lose the tour by one second is a little upsetting, but that's racing.

"It made it exciting for everyone – it doesn't get much closer than that," Earle added.

Traralgon hosted the tour's eighth and final stage of the tour with riders contesting a hotdog style criterium in blustery conditions.

2012 Olympian Alex Edmondson (Euride Racing) took line honours in a bunch sprint with Earle and teammate Russell Gill rounding out the podium.

The win was Edmondson's second of the week following the 19-year-old's victory on the stage three road race from Leongatha to Yinnar and secured him third overall for the Tour.

"To win today is just unreal," Edmondson exclaimed. "I have to take my hat off to the team though, they were unbelievable.

"I came into this tour not knowing how I would go, we've got a young team and we've only started racing in the NRS this year and I think we're starting to show what we can do," Edmondson said of the South Australian based team who were victorious at the Jarvis Subaru Adelaide Tour.

The Subaru NRS continues on the 14th August with the Campolina Fulton-Hogan Tour of the Great South Coast.

Full results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alex Edmondson (Euride Racing) 1:07:18 2 Nathan Earle (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team) 3 Russell Gill (Euride Racing) 4 Luke Ockerby (Budget Forklifts) 5 Angus Tobin (search2retain p/b health.com.au) 6 Paul Van Der Ploeg (Satalyst Giant Racing Team) 7 Jack Anderson (Budget Forklifts) 8 Stuart Shaw (Suzuki Bontrager) 9 Darcy Woolley (African Wildlife Safari) 10 Alistair Donohoe (search2retain p/b health.com.au) 11 Blair Windsor (Budget Forklifts) 12 Jai Crawford (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team) 13 Alexander Morgan (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team) 14 James Rendall (African Wildlife Safari) 15 Nicholas Yallouris (St George Skoda HP Team) 16 Shannon Johnson (CharterMason Drapac Development Team) 17 Oliver Kent-Spark (search2retain p/b health.com.au) 18 Anthony Giacoppo (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team) 19 Rhys Gillett (African Wildlife Safari) 20 Robert Mccarthy (Euride Racing) 21 Ryan Cavanagh (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team) 22 Julian Hamill (GPM Data#3) 23 Joshua Prete (Budget Forklifts) 24 Brendan Johnston (Suzuki Bontrager) 25 Jack Haig (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team) 26 Lachlan Holliday (Croydon Cycleworks/Pick-a-Part) 27 Nathan Elliott (Target Trek Racing Team) 28 Daniel Nelson (African Wildlife Safari) 29 Eric Sheppard (search2retain p/b health.com.au) 30 Brenton Jones (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team) 31 Suleiman Kangangi (Kenyan Riders) 32 Jared Triggs (St George Skoda HP Team) 33 Keegan Aitchison (Subaru/Albion Cycles NRS Development Team) 34 Nicholas D'Ambrosio (Target Trek Racing Team) 35 Jeremy Scott (St George Skoda HP Team) 36 Jason Rigg (Team Polygon Australia) 37 Scott Law (GPM Data#3) 38 Jackson Mawby (Satalyst Giant Racing Team) 39 Henry Morley (Satalyst Giant Racing Team) 40 Michael Hale (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics) 41 Samuel Horgan (Budget Forklifts) 42 Ayub Kathurima (Kenyan Riders) 43 Tyler Spurrell (African Wildlife Safari) 44 Conor Murtagh (CharterMason Drapac Development Team) 45 Samuel Nelson (St George Skoda HP Team) 46 Kristian Juel (Budget Forklifts) 47 Jordan Davies (St George Skoda HP Team) 0:00:12 48 Sam Sautelle (Suzuki Bontrager) 49 Trevor Spencer (CharterMason Drapac Development Team) 50 Harry Carpenter (Euride Racing) 0:00:16 51 Joshua Cornish (St George Skoda HP Team) 52 Dean Sanfilippo (Target Trek Racing Team) 53 Munro Boydell (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics) 54 Nick Aitken (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics) 0:00:19 55 Mitchell Cooper (Satalyst Giant Racing Team) 0:00:21 56 Aaron Donnelly (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team) 0:00:23 57 Brett Franklin (Lakes Oil) 0:00:24 58 Jay Dutton (St George Skoda HP Team) 0:00:26 59 Mathew Marshall (Satalyst Giant Racing Team) 60 Miles Scotson (Euride Racing) 0:00:39 61 Joseph Cooper (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team) 0:00:51 62 Jeremy Cameron (African Wildlife Safari) 0:00:53 63 Patrick Shaw (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team) 0:00:56 64 Zac Quinn (African Wildlife Safari) 65 Mathew Ross (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team) 66 Thomas Hamilton (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team) 67 Fraser Northey (Euride Racing) 0:01:26 68 Tom Kaesler (Euride Racing) 69 Jack Mcculloch (St George Skoda HP Team) 0:02:14 70 Cal Britten (search2retain p/b health.com.au) 71 Luke Parker (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team) 72 Adam Versteege (CharterMason Drapac Development Team) 73 Michael Rice (Suzuki Bontrager) 74 Ivan Michelin-Beard (Lakes Oil) 0:04:28 75 Benjamin Kipchumba (Kenyan Riders) 76 Steven Waite (African Wildlife Safari) 77 Matthew Nicholson (Team Polygon Australia) 78 Marc Wilson (Croydon Cycleworks/Pick-a-Part) 79 Ronald Purtle (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics) 80 Dominik Dudkiewicz (Target Trek Racing Team) 0:06:42 81 Peter English (Satalyst Giant Racing Team) 82 Alistair Crameri (Croydon Cycleworks/Pick-a-Part) 83 Fergus Sully (Croydon Cycleworks/Pick-a-Part) 84 Zane Hunter (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics) 85 Thomas Donald (search2retain p/b health.com.au) 86 Cameron Harrison (Subaru/Albion Cycles NRS Development Team) 87 Alex Wohler (Budget Forklifts) 88 Jesse Kerrison (Budget Forklifts) 89 Matthew Leonard (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics) 90 Jordan Stannus (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team) 91 William Livesay (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics) 92 Vaughan Bowman (Target Trek Racing Team) 93 Jack Hogan (Lakes Oil) 94 Tom Russel (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team) 0:08:56 95 Jake Magee (GPM Data#3) 96 Cameron Parlevliet (Croydon Cycleworks/Pick-a-Part) 97 Chris Harper (Lakes Oil) 98 David Bleakley (Subaru/Albion Cycles NRS Development Team) 99 Kyle Thompson (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team) 100 David Woolsey (Bikebug.com/Aussie Pallets) 101 Stuart Smith (search2retain p/b health.com.au) 102 David Mclean 103 Joshua Taylor (GPM Data#3) 104 Nicholas Katsonis (CharterMason Drapac Development Team) 105 Mitchell Dedman (Lakes Oil) 106 Aaron Slavik (Satalyst Giant Racing Team) 107 Lewis Anderson (Subaru/Albion Cycles NRS Development Team) 0:11:10 108 Kris Johnston (Suzuki Bontrager) 109 Ian Gardiner (Subaru/Albion Cycles NRS Development Team) 110 Cameron Lester (Bikebug.com/Aussie Pallets) 111 Paul Agorir (Kenyan Riders) 112 Jesse Ewart (GPM Data#3) 113 Tim Guy (search2retain p/b health.com.au) 114 Karl Michelin-Beard (Lakes Oil) 115 Geoffrey Wanyonyi (Kenyan Riders) 116 Samwel Ekiru (Kenyan Riders) 117 Geoffrey Langat (Kenyan Riders) DNF James Butler (Target Trek Racing Team) DNF Samuel Wood (GPM Data#3) DNF Emmanuel Killy (Kenyan Riders) DNS Matthew Holmes (Lakes Oil) DNS Jonathan Stephens (Lakes Oil)

Intermediate sprints - Lap 10 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Paul Van Der Ploeg (Satalyst Giant Racing Team) 3 pts 2 William Livesay (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics) 2 3 Stuart Smith (search2retain p/b health.com.au) 1

Lap 20 Sprint # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jeremy Scott (St George Skoda HP Team) 3 pts 2 Tyler Spurrell (African Wildlife Safari) 2 3 Oliver Kent-Spark (search2retain p/b health.com.au) 1

Lap 30 Sprint (Stage Finish) # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alex Edmondson (Euride Racing) 5 pts 2 Nathan Earle (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team) 3 3 Russell Gill (Euride Racing) 2 4 Luke Ockerby (Budget Forklifts) 1

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Budget Forklifts 3:21:54 2 Euride Racing 3 Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team 4 search2retain p/b health.com.au 5 African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team 6 St George Skoda HP Team 7 Satalyst Giant Racing Team 8 Suzuki Bontrager 0:00:12 9 CharterMason Drapac Development Team 10 Target Trek Racing Team 0:00:16 11 Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics 0:00:35 12 Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team 0:00:56 13 Kenyan Riders 0:04:28 14 GPM Data#3 0:08:56 15 Croydon Cycleworks/Pick-a-Part 0:11:10 16 Lakes Oil 0:11:34 17 Subaru/Albion Cycles NRS Development Team 0:15:38

Final general classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jack Anderson (Budget Forklifts) 11:32:08 2 Nathan Earle (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team) 0:00:01 3 Alex Edmondson (Euride Racing) 0:00:07 4 Alexander Morgan (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team) 0:00:10 5 Samuel Horgan (Budget Forklifts) 0:00:21 6 Jai Crawford (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team) 0:00:24 7 Oliver Kent-Spark (search2retain p/b health.com.au) 0:00:25 8 Blair Windsor (Budget Forklifts) 0:00:26 9 Eric Sheppard (search2retain p/b health.com.au) 10 Harry Carpenter (Euride Racing) 0:00:46 11 Alistair Donohoe (search2retain p/b health.com.au) 0:02:24 12 Jack Haig (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team) 0:02:25 13 Nathan Elliott (Target Trek Racing Team) 14 Julian Hamill (GPM Data#3) 15 Joshua Prete (Budget Forklifts) 16 Conor Murtagh (CharterMason Drapac Development Team) 17 Trevor Spencer (CharterMason Drapac Development Team) 0:02:37 18 Brendan Johnston (Suzuki Bontrager) 0:02:43 19 Kristian Juel (Budget Forklifts) 0:02:59 20 Rhys Gillett (African Wildlife Safari) 0:03:00 21 Mathew Marshall (Satalyst Giant Racing Team) 0:06:50 22 Miles Scotson (Euride Racing) 0:07:34 23 Anthony Giacoppo (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team) 0:09:33 24 Robert Mccarthy (Euride Racing) 0:09:43 25 Aaron Donnelly (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team) 0:10:08 26 Joseph Cooper (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team) 0:10:18 27 Paul Van Der Ploeg (Satalyst Giant Racing Team) 0:10:21 28 Ryan Cavanagh (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team) 0:10:23 29 Stuart Shaw (Suzuki Bontrager) 0:15:22 30 Angus Tobin (search2retain p/b health.com.au) 0:15:23 31 Suleiman Kangangi (Kenyan Riders) 0:15:41 32 Jackson Mawby (Satalyst Giant Racing Team) 0:15:52 33 Darcy Woolley (African Wildlife Safari) 0:15:58 34 Tyler Spurrell (African Wildlife Safari) 35 Daniel Nelson (African Wildlife Safari) 36 Luke Ockerby (Budget Forklifts) 0:16:00 37 Keegan Aitchison (Subaru/Albion Cycles NRS Development Team) 0:16:01 38 Nicholas D'Ambrosio (Target Trek Racing Team) 39 Nicholas Yallouris (St George Skoda HP Team) 0:16:16 40 Michael Hale (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics) 0:16:19 41 Jason Rigg (Team Polygon Australia) 0:16:53 42 Jared Triggs (St George Skoda HP Team) 0:17:47 43 James Rendall (African Wildlife Safari) 0:18:26 44 Steven Waite (African Wildlife Safari) 0:20:55 45 Brenton Jones (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team) 0:21:09 46 Mathew Ross (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team) 0:21:17 47 Sam Sautelle (Suzuki Bontrager) 0:21:23 48 Patrick Shaw (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team) 0:21:24 49 Jeremy Scott (St George Skoda HP Team) 0:22:47 50 Zane Hunter (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics) 0:23:05 51 Russell Gill (Euride Racing) 0:23:32 52 Jeremy Cameron (African Wildlife Safari) 0:23:40 53 Jesse Kerrison (Budget Forklifts) 0:23:43 54 Nick Aitken (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics) 0:23:44 55 Vaughan Bowman (Target Trek Racing Team) 0:23:50 56 Jordan Davies (St George Skoda HP Team) 0:24:32 57 Fraser Northey (Euride Racing) 0:24:51 58 Henry Morley (Satalyst Giant Racing Team) 0:25:05 59 Tom Kaesler (Euride Racing) 0:25:33 60 Cal Britten (search2retain p/b health.com.au) 0:25:39 61 Zac Quinn (African Wildlife Safari) 0:25:57 62 Jesse Ewart (GPM Data#3) 0:27:29 63 Michael Rice (Suzuki Bontrager) 0:28:06 64 Jack Mcculloch (St George Skoda HP Team) 0:28:38 65 Lachlan Holliday (Croydon Cycleworks/Pick-a-Part) 0:28:48 66 Luke Parker (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team) 0:31:42 67 Jack Hogan (Lakes Oil) 0:32:25 68 William Livesay (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics) 0:32:30 69 Thomas Donald (search2retain p/b health.com.au) 0:32:41 70 Alex Wohler (Budget Forklifts) 0:33:13 71 Thomas Hamilton (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team) 0:34:30 72 Samuel Nelson (St George Skoda HP Team) 0:34:47 73 Scott Law (GPM Data#3) 0:35:07 74 Matthew Leonard (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics) 0:35:15 75 Dominik Dudkiewicz (Target Trek Racing Team) 0:35:36 76 Shannon Johnson (CharterMason Drapac Development Team) 0:36:14 77 Alistair Crameri (Croydon Cycleworks/Pick-a-Part) 0:36:53 78 Stuart Smith (search2retain p/b health.com.au) 0:36:59 79 Brett Franklin (Lakes Oil) 0:37:23 80 Tom Russel (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team) 0:37:52 81 Matthew Nicholson (Team Polygon Australia) 0:38:55 82 David Woolsey (Bikebug.com/Aussie Pallets) 0:40:16 83 Aaron Slavik (Satalyst Giant Racing Team) 0:41:03 84 Joshua Taylor (GPM Data#3) 0:41:13 85 Munro Boydell (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics) 0:41:44 86 Lewis Anderson (Subaru/Albion Cycles NRS Development Team) 0:44:22 87 Jay Dutton (St George Skoda HP Team) 0:44:33 88 Nicholas Katsonis (CharterMason Drapac Development Team) 0:44:59 89 Jordan Stannus (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team) 0:46:34 90 Cameron Parlevliet (Croydon Cycleworks/Pick-a-Part) 0:46:35 91 Cameron Harrison (Subaru/Albion Cycles NRS Development Team) 0:47:00 92 Kris Johnston (Suzuki Bontrager) 0:48:02 93 Ronald Purtle (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics) 0:50:48 94 Kyle Thompson (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team) 0:51:24 95 Marc Wilson (Croydon Cycleworks/Pick-a-Part) 0:52:14 96 Jake Magee (GPM Data#3) 0:52:19 97 Joshua Cornish (St George Skoda HP Team) 0:52:54 98 Mitchell Cooper (Satalyst Giant Racing Team) 0:56:43 99 Dean Sanfilippo (Target Trek Racing Team) 0:56:48 100 Ayub Kathurima (Kenyan Riders) 0:59:12 101 Chris Harper (Lakes Oil) 1:01:24 102 Adam Versteege (CharterMason Drapac Development Team) 1:07:27 103 Mitchell Dedman (Lakes Oil) 1:08:35 104 Fergus Sully (Croydon Cycleworks/Pick-a-Part) 1:15:29 105 Ivan Michelin-Beard (Lakes Oil) 1:16:06 106 Peter English (Satalyst Giant Racing Team) 1:17:29 107 Ian Gardiner (Subaru/Albion Cycles NRS Development Team) 1:17:47 108 Tim Guy (search2retain p/b health.com.au) 1:20:54 109 Cameron Lester (Bikebug.com/Aussie Pallets) 1:24:51 110 Paul Agorir (Kenyan Riders) 1:35:58 111 Geoffrey Langat (Kenyan Riders) 1:41:40 112 David Mclean 1:43:03 113 Karl Michelin-Beard (Lakes Oil) 1:47:48 114 David Bleakley (Subaru/Albion Cycles NRS Development Team) 2:04:55 115 Geoffrey Wanyonyi (Kenyan Riders) 2:06:28 116 Samwel Ekiru (Kenyan Riders) 2:15:47

Sprint classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jesse Kerrison (Budget Forklifts) 23 pts 2 Russell Gill (Euride Racing) 16 3 Anthony Giacoppo (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team) 15 4 Alex Edmondson (Euride Racing) 13 5 Luke Ockerby (Budget Forklifts) 12 6 Jack Anderson (Budget Forklifts) 9 7 Nathan Earle (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team) 9 8 Dominik Dudkiewicz (Target Trek Racing Team) 8 9 Samuel Horgan (Budget Forklifts) 7 10 Stuart Shaw (Suzuki Bontrager) 6 11 Joseph Cooper (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team) 5 12 Paul Van Der Ploeg (Satalyst Giant Racing Team) 4 13 Alex Wohler (Budget Forklifts) 4 14 Scott Law (GPM Data#3) 4 15 Kristian Juel (Budget Forklifts) 3 16 Jackson Mawby (Satalyst Giant Racing Team) 3 17 Jeremy Scott (St George Skoda HP Team) 3 18 Jordan Davies (St George Skoda HP Team) 3 19 Alexander Morgan (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team) 3 20 Thomas Hamilton (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team) 3 21 Stuart Smith (search2retain p/b health.com.au) 3 22 Oliver Kent-Spark (search2retain p/b health.com.au) 2 23 Blair Windsor (Budget Forklifts) 2 24 Alistair Donohoe (search2retain p/b health.com.au) 2 25 Robert Mccarthy (Euride Racing) 2 26 Tyler Spurrell (African Wildlife Safari) 2 27 Patrick Shaw (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team) 2 28 Jesse Ewart (GPM Data#3) 2 29 William Livesay (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics) 2 30 Matthew Nicholson (Team Polygon Australia) 1

Mountain classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nathan Earle (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team) 17 pts 2 Joseph Cooper (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team) 15 3 Jack Haig (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team) 7 4 Joshua Prete (Budget Forklifts) 7 5 Thomas Hamilton (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team) 7 6 Jai Crawford (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team) 6 7 Samuel Horgan (Budget Forklifts) 5 8 Rhys Gillett (African Wildlife Safari) 5 9 Kristian Juel (Budget Forklifts) 4 10 Alexander Morgan (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team) 3 11 Harry Carpenter (Euride Racing) 3 12 Henry Morley (Satalyst Giant Racing Team) 3 13 Matthew Nicholson (Team Polygon Australia) 3 14 Oliver Kent-Spark (search2retain p/b health.com.au) 2 15 Jack Anderson (Budget Forklifts) 1 16 Eric Sheppard (search2retain p/b health.com.au) 1 17 Zac Quinn (African Wildlife Safari) 1

Young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alex Edmondson (Euride Racing) 11:32:15 2 Alexander Morgan (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team) 0:00:03 3 Harry Carpenter (Euride Racing) 0:00:39 4 Alistair Donohoe (search2retain p/b health.com.au) 0:02:17 5 Jack Haig (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team) 0:02:18 6 Conor Murtagh (CharterMason Drapac Development Team) 7 Trevor Spencer (CharterMason Drapac Development Team) 0:02:30 8 Miles Scotson (Euride Racing) 0:07:27 9 Robert Mccarthy (Euride Racing) 0:09:36 10 Ryan Cavanagh (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team) 0:10:16

Team classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Budget Forklifts 34:37:32 2 Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team 0:01:38 3 search2retain p/b health.com.au 0:02:09 4 Euride Racing 0:06:05 5 CharterMason Drapac Development Team 0:19:17 6 Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team 0:26:07 7 Satalyst Giant Racing Team 0:30:51 8 Suzuki Bontrager 0:32:33 9 Target Trek Racing Team 0:33:06 10 African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team 0:33:13 11 GPM Data#3 0:41:55 12 St George Skoda HP Team 0:47:13 13 Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics 0:55:31 14 Croydon Cycleworks/Pick-a-Part 1:18:43 15 Lakes Oil 1:27:02 16 Kenyan Riders 1:42:05 17 Subaru/Albion Cycles NRS Development Team 1:43:01

NRS Teams Aggregate # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team 135 pts 2 Budget Forklifts 102 3 search2retain p/b health.com.au 56 4 Euride Racing 54 5 Satalyst Giant Racing Team 37 6 Drapac Cycling 33 7 CharterMason Drapac Development Team 32 8 Racing Kangaroos Cycling Development Program 22 9 African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team 22 10 Pro Team Downunder 20 11 St George Skoda HP Team 15 12 Target Trek Racing Team 14 13 Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team 13 14 Downer EDi Mining National Cycling Team 9 15 GPM Data#3 9 16 Veneziano Blefari Cycling Team 6 17 Parramatta Race Team 6 18 Pensar SPM Racing 5 19 Team Polygon Australia 5 20 Suzuki Bontrager 4 21 Sydney Uni Velo Racing 3 22 Paradice Investment Cycling Team 3 23 Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics 3 24 Data#3 Cisco Racing Team 3 25 Bianchi Lotto Arbitrage 2 26 Subaru/Albion Cycles NRS Development Team 2 27 Croydon Cycleworks/Pick-a-Part 1 28 Bikebug.com/Aussie Pallets 1 29 DHBC Racing 1