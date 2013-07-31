Image 1 of 6 Russell Gill (Euride Racing) collects the win on Stage 2 of the 2013 Tour of Gippsland at the Phillip Island Grand Prix circuit (Image credit: Mark Gunter - markgunter.com.au) Image 2 of 6 Dan Bonello (GPM Data#3) trialling some new equipment (Image credit: Neil Walker) Image 3 of 6 Attacks were a constant on Stage 2 (Image credit: Neil Walker) Image 4 of 6 Riders head down the front straight of the Phillip Island GP circuit (Image credit: Neil Walker) Image 5 of 6 Huon-Genesys rider Pat Shaw patrols the front of the bunch (Image credit: Neil Walker) Image 6 of 6 Stage 1 winner Anthony Giacoppo (Huon-Genesys) in the bunch (Image credit: Neil Walker)

Russell Gill (Euride Racing) has claimed the second stage of the Lakes Oil Tour of Gippsland ahead of Ben Grenda (Polygon Australia) and teammate Robert John McCarthy. Having raced extensively across Australia and Asia with the now defunct Savings and Loans team, Gill has been out of the headlights in recent years. After saddling back up with the South Australian based Euride Racing team, today's victory puts Gill's name firmly back on the Australian cycling map.

"We really banked on myself and Robert for the bunch finish and I'm very happy to come away with the win," Gill said following the win.

"It’s been a slow start to the year for me, I've come back from a fractured skull I suffered in a crash in January, so this is great."

Ben Grenda (Polygon) now moves into the overall lead after Anthony Giacoppo (Huon-Genesys) finished the stage in ninth. Although remaining on the same time, Giacoppo surrendered his race leader's jersey to Grenda owing to a countback. Grenda signalled his strength earlier in the Subaru National Road Series (NRS) by claiming the fourth stage at the Tour of Toowoomba. This strength was on show again today with a 3rd in the morning's stage and a second in the afternoon kermesse around the Phillip Island Grand Prix circuit. Although the two podium finishes left Grenda ruing two missed opportunites for a stage win, taking the overall lead is consolation enough.

"I'm very happy to be in yellow," said Grenda with two podium finishes to his name on the opening day of the tour. "With the shorter stages today, the likelihood of people being on the same time was pretty high.

"Genesys probably have a little bit more horsepower than us but we’ll do our best to stay up the front anyway. We’re definitely trying to win the race so that means defending the jersey tomorrow."

For the Tasmanian-based Polygon team they are now entering uncharted waters as they are faced with defending the Launceston rider's lead over the following four days. There is little doubt that the NRS powerhouse teams of Huon-Genesys and Budget Forklifts will throw all they have at Polygon. But, as these two outfits also focus on aggregate team NRS points it's possible that Grenda may be able to hold his lead for longer than many expect.

The race started as regular aggressors Jack Anderson (Budget Forklifts) and Aaron Donnelly (Huon-Genesys) tried to coax others to come with them early on but the pace of the bunch kept everything together. Coming into the first intermediate sprint the bunch remained intact with Jesse Kerrison (Budget Forklifts) taking the honours ahead of Scott Law (GPM Data#3) and teammate Luke Ockerby.

Ockerby then claimed the second intermediate sprint from Target Trek debutant Dom Dudkiewicz and teammate Alex Wohler.

As is often the case on such fast circuits, breakaway attempts are short lived and generally considered suicidal. But as is the case, this did not dampen the enthusiasm of those ready to throw themselves into the fray.

As the race drew to a close Stuart Smith (search2retain p/b health.com.au) surged clear and attempted to steal the show from the sprint favourites. Having recently raced the Tour of Qinghai Lake with the Australian National Team, Smith was keen to show what he could do back at sea level but the peloton had different ideas. His maximum advantage of 8 seconds at two laps to go was readily shut down as the regular pre sprint tussling began.

At the bell lap the Euride Racing team had formed at the front to set up their sprint train. As Alex Edmondson previously told Cyclingnews, Euride's selflessness is only surpassed by their strength, and they confirmed this by delivering Gill to a resounding victory.

Full results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Russell Gill (Euride Racing) 1:26:36 2 Ben Grenda (Team Polygon Australia) 3 Robert Mccarthy (Euride Racing) 4 Scott Law (GPM Data#3) 5 Jesse Kerrison (Budget Forklifts) 6 Shannon Johnson (CharterMason Drapac Development Team) 7 Luke Ockerby (Budget Forklifts) 8 Ben Price (Team Polygon Australia) 9 Anthony Giacoppo (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team) 10 Alex Wohler (Budget Forklifts) 11 Marc Wilson (Croydon Cycleworks/Pick-a-Part) 12 Lachlan Holliday (Croydon Cycleworks/Pick-a-Part) 13 Keegan Aitchison (Subaru/Albion Cycles NRS Development Team) 14 Alistair Donohoe (search2retain p/b health.com.au) 15 Angus Tobin (search2retain p/b health.com.au) 16 Luke Parker (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team) 17 Paul Van Der Ploeg (Satalyst Giant Racing Team) 18 Dominik Dudkiewicz (Target Trek Racing Team) 19 Jason Rigg (Team Polygon Australia) 20 Oliver Kent-Spark (search2retain p/b health.com.au) 21 Nicholas Yallouris (St George Skoda HP Team) 22 Kyle Thompson (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team) 23 Brenton Jones (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team) 24 Jordan Stannus (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team) 25 Jack Haig (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team) 26 Jackson Mawby (Satalyst Giant Racing Team) 27 Patrick Shaw (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team) 28 Nathan Earle (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team) 29 Samuel Wood (GPM Data#3) 30 Darcy Woolley (African Wildlife Safari) 31 Michael Rice (Suzuki Bontrager) 32 Jack Anderson (Budget Forklifts) 33 Daniel Bonello (GPM Data#3) 34 Lewis Anderson (Subaru/Albion Cycles NRS Development Team) 35 James Rendall (African Wildlife Safari) 36 Stuart Shaw (Suzuki Bontrager) 37 Suleiman Kangangi (Kenyan Riders) 38 Cameron Parlevliet (Croydon Cycleworks/Pick-a-Part) 39 Alex Edmondson (Euride Racing) 40 Joseph Cooper (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team) 41 Samuel Nelson (St George Skoda HP Team) 42 Sam Sautelle (Suzuki Bontrager) 43 Jai Crawford (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team) 44 Fiachra O'Muire (Euride Racing) 45 Joshua Taylor (GPM Data#3) 46 Fraser Northey (Euride Racing) 47 Jeremy Scott (St George Skoda HP Team) 48 William Livesay (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics) 49 Cal Britten (search2retain p/b health.com.au) 50 Kris Johnston (Suzuki Bontrager) 51 David Woolsey (Bikebug.com/Aussie Pallets) 52 James Love (Bikebug.com/Aussie Pallets) 53 Samuel Horgan (Budget Forklifts) 54 Paul Agorir (Kenyan Riders) 55 Vaughan Bowman (Target Trek Racing Team) 56 Tyler Spurrell (African Wildlife Safari) 57 Cameron Harrison (Subaru/Albion Cycles NRS Development Team) 58 Rhys Gillett (African Wildlife Safari) 59 Trevor Spencer (CharterMason Drapac Development Team) 60 Ryan Cavanagh (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team) 61 Miles Scotson (Euride Racing) 62 Peter English (Satalyst Giant Racing Team) 63 Aaron Donnelly (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team) 64 Sam Crome (CharterMason Drapac Development Team) 65 Adam Versteege (CharterMason Drapac Development Team) 66 Matthew Nicholson (Team Polygon Australia) 67 Nathan Elliott (Target Trek Racing Team) 68 Ian Gardiner (Subaru/Albion Cycles NRS Development Team) 69 Tom Kaesler (Euride Racing) 70 Conor Murtagh (CharterMason Drapac Development Team) 71 James Swadling (Subaru/Albion Cycles NRS Development Team) 72 Nicholas D'Ambrosio (Target Trek Racing Team) 73 Joshua Prete (Budget Forklifts) 74 Jeremy Cameron (African Wildlife Safari) 75 Wade Edwards (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics) 76 Eric Sheppard (search2retain p/b health.com.au) 77 Henry Morley (Satalyst Giant Racing Team) 78 Brendan Johnston (Suzuki Bontrager) 79 Ivan Michelin-Beard (Lakes Oil) 80 Joshua Cornish (St George Skoda HP Team) 81 Jared Triggs (St George Skoda HP Team) 82 Julian Hamill (GPM Data#3) 83 Samwel Ekiru (Kenyan Riders) 84 Anthony Murray (Subaru/Albion Cycles NRS Development Team) 85 Mathew Marshall (Satalyst Giant Racing Team) 86 Jack Mcculloch (St George Skoda HP Team) 87 Sam McCallum (Team Polygon Australia) 88 Daniel Nelson (African Wildlife Safari) 89 Kristian Juel (Budget Forklifts) 90 Mathew Ross (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team) 91 Chris Harper (Lakes Oil) 92 Dean Sanfilippo (Target Trek Racing Team) 93 Jesse Ewart (GPM Data#3) 94 Steven Waite (African Wildlife Safari) 95 Oliver Martin (Team Polygon Australia) 96 Blair Windsor (Budget Forklifts) 97 Zac Quinn (African Wildlife Safari) 98 Geoffrey Wanyonyi (Kenyan Riders) 99 Jay Dutton (St George Skoda HP Team) 100 Matthew Holmes (Lakes Oil) 101 Thomas Donald (search2retain p/b health.com.au) 102 Mitchell Dedman (Lakes Oil) 103 Michael Hale (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics) 104 Benjamin Kipchumba (Kenyan Riders) 105 Dylan Hately (Target Trek Racing Team) 106 Matthew Leonard (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics) 107 Nick Aitken (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics) 108 Jordan Davies (St George Skoda HP Team) 109 Aaron Slavik (Satalyst Giant Racing Team) 110 Munro Boydell (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics) 111 Mitchell Cooper (Satalyst Giant Racing Team) 112 Nicholas Katsonis (CharterMason Drapac Development Team) 113 Ronald Purtle (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics) 114 Josh Berry (Suzuki Bontrager) 115 Zane Hunter (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics) 116 Adam Trewin (Bikebug.com/Aussie Pallets) 117 Harry Carpenter (Euride Racing) 118 Thomas Hamilton (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team) 119 Stuart Smith (search2retain p/b health.com.au) 120 Daniel O'Keefe (GPM Data#3) 121 Alexander Morgan (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team) 122 Tom Russel (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team) 0:00:15 123 Alistair Crameri (Croydon Cycleworks/Pick-a-Part) 124 David Mclean 125 Karl Michelin-Beard (Lakes Oil) 0:00:16 126 Tim Guy (search2retain p/b health.com.au) 127 Brett Franklin (Lakes Oil) 0:00:18 128 Jonathan Stephens (Lakes Oil) 129 Cameron Lester (Bikebug.com/Aussie Pallets) 130 Fergus Sully (Croydon Cycleworks/Pick-a-Part) 131 David Bleakley (Subaru/Albion Cycles NRS Development Team) 0:00:21 132 Emmanuel Killy (Kenyan Riders) 133 James Butler (Target Trek Racing Team) 134 Ayub Kathurima (Kenyan Riders) 135 Geoffrey Langat (Kenyan Riders) 0:00:38 136 Jack Hogan (Lakes Oil) 0:00:42 137 Jake Magee (GPM Data#3) 0:01:01 138 Hardy Michel (CharterMason Drapac Development Team) 0:05:40 139 Liam Dove (Satalyst Giant Racing Team) 0:17:00

Sprint 1 - Lap 5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jesse Kerrison (Budget Forklifts) 3 pts 2 Scott Law (GPM Data#3) 2 3 Luke Ockerby (Budget Forklifts) 1

Sprint 2 - Lap 10 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Luke Ockerby (Budget Forklifts) 3 pts 2 Dominik Dudkiewicz (Target Trek Racing Team) 2 3 Alex Wohler (Budget Forklifts) 1

Sprint 3 - Lap 15 (Finish) # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Russell Gill (Euride Racing) 5 pts 2 Ben Grenda (Team Polygon Australia) 3 3 Robert Mccarthy (Euride Racing) 2 4 Scott Law (GPM Data#3) 1

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Budget Forklifts 4:19:48 2 Team Polygon Australia 3 Euride Racing 4 search2retain p/b health.com.au 5 Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team 6 Croydon Cycleworks/Pick-a-Part 7 Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team 8 GPM Data#3 9 Subaru/Albion Cycles NRS Development Team 10 Satalyst Giant Racing Team 11 St George Skoda HP Team 12 Suzuki Bontrager 13 African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team 14 CharterMason Drapac Development Team 15 Target Trek Racing Team 16 Kenyan Riders 17 Bikebug.com/Aussie Pallets 18 Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics 19 Lakes Oil

General classification after stage 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ben Grenda (Team Polygon Australia) 2:19:45 2 Anthony Giacoppo (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team) 3 Jesse Kerrison (Budget Forklifts) 0:00:02 4 Patrick Shaw (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team) 0:00:07 5 Russell Gill (Euride Racing) 6 Brenton Jones (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team) 0:00:11 7 Darcy Woolley (African Wildlife Safari) 8 Robert Mccarthy (Euride Racing) 9 Alex Wohler (Budget Forklifts) 10 Ben Price (Team Polygon Australia) 11 Scott Law (GPM Data#3) 0:00:12 12 Luke Ockerby (Budget Forklifts) 0:00:13 13 Shannon Johnson (CharterMason Drapac Development Team) 14 Lachlan Holliday (Croydon Cycleworks/Pick-a-Part) 15 Nicholas Yallouris (St George Skoda HP Team) 16 Keegan Aitchison (Subaru/Albion Cycles NRS Development Team) 17 Alistair Donohoe (search2retain p/b health.com.au) 18 Jack Haig (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team) 19 Stuart Shaw (Suzuki Bontrager) 20 Luke Parker (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team) 21 Nathan Earle (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team) 22 Paul Van Der Ploeg (Satalyst Giant Racing Team) 23 Oliver Kent-Spark (search2retain p/b health.com.au) 24 Jason Rigg (Team Polygon Australia) 25 Joseph Cooper (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team) 26 Jeremy Scott (St George Skoda HP Team) 27 Michael Rice (Suzuki Bontrager) 28 Tyler Spurrell (African Wildlife Safari) 29 Jack Anderson (Budget Forklifts) 30 Samuel Horgan (Budget Forklifts) 31 Samuel Wood (GPM Data#3) 32 Matthew Nicholson (Team Polygon Australia) 33 Cal Britten (search2retain p/b health.com.au) 34 Fraser Northey (Euride Racing) 35 Samuel Nelson (St George Skoda HP Team) 36 Miles Scotson (Euride Racing) 37 Jeremy Cameron (African Wildlife Safari) 38 Nathan Elliott (Target Trek Racing Team) 39 Dominik Dudkiewicz (Target Trek Racing Team) 40 Brendan Johnston (Suzuki Bontrager) 41 Jordan Stannus (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team) 42 Dean Sanfilippo (Target Trek Racing Team) 43 Ryan Cavanagh (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team) 44 Kris Johnston (Suzuki Bontrager) 45 Jack Mcculloch (St George Skoda HP Team) 46 Sam Crome (CharterMason Drapac Development Team) 47 Steven Waite (African Wildlife Safari) 48 James Love (Bikebug.com/Aussie Pallets) 49 Alex Edmondson (Euride Racing) 50 Mathew Marshall (Satalyst Giant Racing Team) 51 William Livesay (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics) 52 Angus Tobin (search2retain p/b health.com.au) 53 Eric Sheppard (search2retain p/b health.com.au) 54 Kyle Thompson (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team) 55 Aaron Donnelly (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team) 56 Suleiman Kangangi (Kenyan Riders) 57 Jai Crawford (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team) 58 Dylan Hately (Target Trek Racing Team) 59 Adam Versteege (CharterMason Drapac Development Team) 60 Jackson Mawby (Satalyst Giant Racing Team) 61 Blair Windsor (Budget Forklifts) 62 Kristian Juel (Budget Forklifts) 63 Rhys Gillett (African Wildlife Safari) 64 Mathew Ross (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team) 65 Fiachra O'Muire (Euride Racing) 66 Ian Gardiner (Subaru/Albion Cycles NRS Development Team) 67 Joshua Cornish (St George Skoda HP Team) 68 James Rendall (African Wildlife Safari) 69 Joshua Taylor (GPM Data#3) 70 Sam Sautelle (Suzuki Bontrager) 71 Sam McCallum (Team Polygon Australia) 72 Daniel Bonello (GPM Data#3) 73 Thomas Donald (search2retain p/b health.com.au) 74 Vaughan Bowman (Target Trek Racing Team) 75 Daniel Nelson (African Wildlife Safari) 76 Julian Hamill (GPM Data#3) 77 Paul Agorir (Kenyan Riders) 78 Wade Edwards (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics) 79 Oliver Martin (Team Polygon Australia) 80 Nicholas D'Ambrosio (Target Trek Racing Team) 81 Cameron Parlevliet (Croydon Cycleworks/Pick-a-Part) 82 Lewis Anderson (Subaru/Albion Cycles NRS Development Team) 83 Josh Berry (Suzuki Bontrager) 84 Trevor Spencer (CharterMason Drapac Development Team) 85 Jordan Davies (St George Skoda HP Team) 86 Stuart Smith (search2retain p/b health.com.au) 87 Matthew Leonard (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics) 88 David Woolsey (Bikebug.com/Aussie Pallets) 89 Cameron Harrison (Subaru/Albion Cycles NRS Development Team) 90 Jay Dutton (St George Skoda HP Team) 91 Peter English (Satalyst Giant Racing Team) 92 Jared Triggs (St George Skoda HP Team) 93 Zac Quinn (African Wildlife Safari) 94 Zane Hunter (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics) 95 Conor Murtagh (CharterMason Drapac Development Team) 96 Jesse Ewart (GPM Data#3) 97 Mitchell Cooper (Satalyst Giant Racing Team) 98 Tom Kaesler (Euride Racing) 99 Alexander Morgan (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team) 100 Joshua Prete (Budget Forklifts) 101 Benjamin Kipchumba (Kenyan Riders) 102 Chris Harper (Lakes Oil) 103 Henry Morley (Satalyst Giant Racing Team) 104 Ivan Michelin-Beard (Lakes Oil) 105 Nick Aitken (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics) 106 Michael Hale (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics) 107 Ronald Purtle (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics) 108 Thomas Hamilton (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team) 109 Munro Boydell (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics) 110 Nicholas Katsonis (CharterMason Drapac Development Team) 111 Daniel O'Keefe (GPM Data#3) 112 Harry Carpenter (Euride Racing) 113 Alistair Crameri (Croydon Cycleworks/Pick-a-Part) 0:00:28 114 Tom Russel (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team) 115 Tim Guy (search2retain p/b health.com.au) 0:00:29 116 Brett Franklin (Lakes Oil) 0:00:31 117 Ayub Kathurima (Kenyan Riders) 0:00:34 118 James Butler (Target Trek Racing Team) 119 Jack Hogan (Lakes Oil) 0:00:55 120 Jake Magee (GPM Data#3) 0:01:14 121 James Swadling (Subaru/Albion Cycles NRS Development Team) 0:01:52 122 Aaron Slavik (Satalyst Giant Racing Team) 123 Adam Trewin (Bikebug.com/Aussie Pallets) 124 Jonathan Stephens (Lakes Oil) 0:02:10 125 Fergus Sully (Croydon Cycleworks/Pick-a-Part) 126 Geoffrey Wanyonyi (Kenyan Riders) 0:03:38 127 Cameron Lester (Bikebug.com/Aussie Pallets) 0:03:56 128 Marc Wilson (Croydon Cycleworks/Pick-a-Part) 0:05:24 129 Anthony Murray (Subaru/Albion Cycles NRS Development Team) 130 Mitchell Dedman (Lakes Oil) 131 David Mclean 0:05:39 132 David Bleakley (Subaru/Albion Cycles NRS Development Team) 0:05:45 133 Hardy Michel (CharterMason Drapac Development Team) 0:05:53 134 Geoffrey Langat (Kenyan Riders) 0:07:48 135 Samwel Ekiru (Kenyan Riders) 0:08:56 136 Matthew Holmes (Lakes Oil) 0:10:42 137 Karl Michelin-Beard (Lakes Oil) 0:12:44 138 Emmanuel Killy (Kenyan Riders) 0:12:49 139 Liam Dove (Satalyst Giant Racing Team) 0:17:13

Sprint classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jesse Kerrison (Budget Forklifts) 9 pts 2 Ben Grenda (Team Polygon Australia) 7 3 Anthony Giacoppo (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team) 5 4 Russell Gill (Euride Racing) 5 5 Luke Ockerby (Budget Forklifts) 4 6 Stuart Shaw (Suzuki Bontrager) 3 7 Alex Wohler (Budget Forklifts) 3 8 Scott Law (GPM Data#3) 3 9 Robert Mccarthy (Euride Racing) 2 10 Dominik Dudkiewicz (Target Trek Racing Team) 2 11 Patrick Shaw (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team) 1 12 Alistair Donohoe (search2retain p/b health.com.au) 1 13 Alex Edmondson (Euride Racing) 1

Young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jesse Kerrison (Budget Forklifts) 2:19:47 2 Darcy Woolley (African Wildlife Safari) 0:00:09 3 Robert Mccarthy (Euride Racing) 4 Lachlan Holliday (Croydon Cycleworks/Pick-a-Part) 0:00:11 5 Nicholas Yallouris (St George Skoda HP Team) 6 Alistair Donohoe (search2retain p/b health.com.au) 7 Jack Haig (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team) 8 Luke Parker (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team) 9 Jeremy Scott (St George Skoda HP Team) 10 Michael Rice (Suzuki Bontrager)

Team classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team 6:59:40 2 Budget Forklifts 0:00:05 3 Team Polygon Australia 4 African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team 0:00:12 5 Euride Racing 0:00:14 6 search2retain p/b health.com.au 7 St George Skoda HP Team 8 Croydon Cycleworks/Pick-a-Part 9 Target Trek Racing Team 10 Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team 11 Suzuki Bontrager 12 GPM Data#3 13 Subaru/Albion Cycles NRS Development Team 14 Satalyst Giant Racing Team 15 CharterMason Drapac Development Team 16 Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics 17 Kenyan Riders 18 Lakes Oil 19 Bikebug.com/Aussie Pallets 0:01:53

NRS Teams Aggregate # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team 112 pts 2 Budget Forklifts 81 3 search2retain p/b health.com.au 43 4 Euride Racing 41 5 Drapac Cycling 33 6 Satalyst Giant Racing Team 33 7 CharterMason Drapac Development Team 26 8 Racing Kangaroos Cycling Development Program 22 9 Pro Team Downunder 20 10 African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team 19 11 St George Skoda HP Team 15 12 Target Trek Racing Team 12 13 Downer EDi Mining National Cycling Team 9 14 GPM Data#3 9 15 Veneziano Blefari Cycling Team 6 16 Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team 6 17 Parramatta Race Team 6 18 Team Polygon Australia 6 19 Pensar SPM Racing 5 20 Sydney Uni Velo Racing 3 21 Paradice Investment Cycling Team 3 22 Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics 3 23 Data#3 Cisco Racing Team 3 24 Bianchi Lotto Arbitrage 2 25 Subaru/Albion Cycles NRS Development Team 2 26 Bikebug.com/Aussie Pallets 1 27 Croydon Cycleworks/Pick-a-Part 1 28 DHBC Racing 1 29 Suzuki Bontrager 1