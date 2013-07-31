Trending

Gill claims upset win at Phillip Island Kermesse

Grenda moves into overall lead

Russell Gill (Euride Racing) collects the win on Stage 2 of the 2013 Tour of Gippsland at the Phillip Island Grand Prix circuit

Russell Gill (Euride Racing) collects the win on Stage 2 of the 2013 Tour of Gippsland at the Phillip Island Grand Prix circuit
(Image credit: Mark Gunter - markgunter.com.au)
Dan Bonello (GPM Data#3) trialling some new equipment

Dan Bonello (GPM Data#3) trialling some new equipment
(Image credit: Neil Walker)
Attacks were a constant on Stage 2

Attacks were a constant on Stage 2
(Image credit: Neil Walker)
Riders head down the front straight of the Phillip Island GP circuit

Riders head down the front straight of the Phillip Island GP circuit
(Image credit: Neil Walker)
Huon-Genesys rider Pat Shaw patrols the front of the bunch

Huon-Genesys rider Pat Shaw patrols the front of the bunch
(Image credit: Neil Walker)
Stage 1 winner Anthony Giacoppo (Huon-Genesys) in the bunch

Stage 1 winner Anthony Giacoppo (Huon-Genesys) in the bunch
(Image credit: Neil Walker)

Russell Gill (Euride Racing) has claimed the second stage of the Lakes Oil Tour of Gippsland ahead of Ben Grenda (Polygon Australia) and teammate Robert John McCarthy. Having raced extensively across Australia and Asia with the now defunct Savings and Loans team, Gill has been out of the headlights in recent years. After saddling back up with the South Australian based Euride Racing team, today's victory puts Gill's name firmly back on the Australian cycling map.

"We really banked on myself and Robert for the bunch finish and I'm very happy to come away with the win," Gill said following the win.

"It’s been a slow start to the year for me, I've come back from a fractured skull I suffered in a crash in January, so this is great."

Ben Grenda (Polygon) now moves into the overall lead after Anthony Giacoppo (Huon-Genesys) finished the stage in ninth. Although remaining on the same time, Giacoppo surrendered his race leader's jersey to Grenda owing to a countback. Grenda signalled his strength earlier in the Subaru National Road Series (NRS) by claiming the fourth stage at the Tour of Toowoomba. This strength was on show again today with a 3rd in the morning's stage and a second in the afternoon kermesse around the Phillip Island Grand Prix circuit. Although the two podium finishes left Grenda ruing two missed opportunites for a stage win, taking the overall lead is consolation enough.

"I'm very happy to be in yellow," said Grenda with two podium finishes to his name on the opening day of the tour. "With the shorter stages today, the likelihood of people being on the same time was pretty high.

"Genesys probably have a little bit more horsepower than us but we’ll do our best to stay up the front anyway. We’re definitely trying to win the race so that means defending the jersey tomorrow."

For the Tasmanian-based Polygon team they are now entering uncharted waters as they are faced with defending the Launceston rider's lead over the following four days. There is little doubt that the NRS powerhouse teams of Huon-Genesys and Budget Forklifts will throw all they have at Polygon. But, as these two outfits also focus on aggregate team NRS points it's possible that Grenda may be able to hold his lead for longer than many expect.

The race started as regular aggressors Jack Anderson (Budget Forklifts) and Aaron Donnelly (Huon-Genesys) tried to coax others to come with them early on but the pace of the bunch kept everything together. Coming into the first intermediate sprint the bunch remained intact with Jesse Kerrison (Budget Forklifts) taking the honours ahead of Scott Law (GPM Data#3) and teammate Luke Ockerby.

Ockerby then claimed the second intermediate sprint from Target Trek debutant Dom Dudkiewicz and teammate Alex Wohler.

As is often the case on such fast circuits, breakaway attempts are short lived and generally considered suicidal. But as is the case, this did not dampen the enthusiasm of those ready to throw themselves into the fray.

As the race drew to a close Stuart Smith (search2retain p/b health.com.au) surged clear and attempted to steal the show from the sprint favourites. Having recently raced the Tour of Qinghai Lake with the Australian National Team, Smith was keen to show what he could do back at sea level but the peloton had different ideas. His maximum advantage of 8 seconds at two laps to go was readily shut down as the regular pre sprint tussling began.

At the bell lap the Euride Racing team had formed at the front to set up their sprint train. As Alex Edmondson previously told Cyclingnews, Euride's selflessness is only surpassed by their strength, and they confirmed this by delivering Gill to a resounding victory.

Full results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Russell Gill (Euride Racing)1:26:36
2Ben Grenda (Team Polygon Australia)
3Robert Mccarthy (Euride Racing)
4Scott Law (GPM Data#3)
5Jesse Kerrison (Budget Forklifts)
6Shannon Johnson (CharterMason Drapac Development Team)
7Luke Ockerby (Budget Forklifts)
8Ben Price (Team Polygon Australia)
9Anthony Giacoppo (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)
10Alex Wohler (Budget Forklifts)
11Marc Wilson (Croydon Cycleworks/Pick-a-Part)
12Lachlan Holliday (Croydon Cycleworks/Pick-a-Part)
13Keegan Aitchison (Subaru/Albion Cycles NRS Development Team)
14Alistair Donohoe (search2retain p/b health.com.au)
15Angus Tobin (search2retain p/b health.com.au)
16Luke Parker (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team)
17Paul Van Der Ploeg (Satalyst Giant Racing Team)
18Dominik Dudkiewicz (Target Trek Racing Team)
19Jason Rigg (Team Polygon Australia)
20Oliver Kent-Spark (search2retain p/b health.com.au)
21Nicholas Yallouris (St George Skoda HP Team)
22Kyle Thompson (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team)
23Brenton Jones (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)
24Jordan Stannus (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team)
25Jack Haig (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)
26Jackson Mawby (Satalyst Giant Racing Team)
27Patrick Shaw (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)
28Nathan Earle (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)
29Samuel Wood (GPM Data#3)
30Darcy Woolley (African Wildlife Safari)
31Michael Rice (Suzuki Bontrager)
32Jack Anderson (Budget Forklifts)
33Daniel Bonello (GPM Data#3)
34Lewis Anderson (Subaru/Albion Cycles NRS Development Team)
35James Rendall (African Wildlife Safari)
36Stuart Shaw (Suzuki Bontrager)
37Suleiman Kangangi (Kenyan Riders)
38Cameron Parlevliet (Croydon Cycleworks/Pick-a-Part)
39Alex Edmondson (Euride Racing)
40Joseph Cooper (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)
41Samuel Nelson (St George Skoda HP Team)
42Sam Sautelle (Suzuki Bontrager)
43Jai Crawford (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)
44Fiachra O'Muire (Euride Racing)
45Joshua Taylor (GPM Data#3)
46Fraser Northey (Euride Racing)
47Jeremy Scott (St George Skoda HP Team)
48William Livesay (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics)
49Cal Britten (search2retain p/b health.com.au)
50Kris Johnston (Suzuki Bontrager)
51David Woolsey (Bikebug.com/Aussie Pallets)
52James Love (Bikebug.com/Aussie Pallets)
53Samuel Horgan (Budget Forklifts)
54Paul Agorir (Kenyan Riders)
55Vaughan Bowman (Target Trek Racing Team)
56Tyler Spurrell (African Wildlife Safari)
57Cameron Harrison (Subaru/Albion Cycles NRS Development Team)
58Rhys Gillett (African Wildlife Safari)
59Trevor Spencer (CharterMason Drapac Development Team)
60Ryan Cavanagh (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team)
61Miles Scotson (Euride Racing)
62Peter English (Satalyst Giant Racing Team)
63Aaron Donnelly (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)
64Sam Crome (CharterMason Drapac Development Team)
65Adam Versteege (CharterMason Drapac Development Team)
66Matthew Nicholson (Team Polygon Australia)
67Nathan Elliott (Target Trek Racing Team)
68Ian Gardiner (Subaru/Albion Cycles NRS Development Team)
69Tom Kaesler (Euride Racing)
70Conor Murtagh (CharterMason Drapac Development Team)
71James Swadling (Subaru/Albion Cycles NRS Development Team)
72Nicholas D'Ambrosio (Target Trek Racing Team)
73Joshua Prete (Budget Forklifts)
74Jeremy Cameron (African Wildlife Safari)
75Wade Edwards (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics)
76Eric Sheppard (search2retain p/b health.com.au)
77Henry Morley (Satalyst Giant Racing Team)
78Brendan Johnston (Suzuki Bontrager)
79Ivan Michelin-Beard (Lakes Oil)
80Joshua Cornish (St George Skoda HP Team)
81Jared Triggs (St George Skoda HP Team)
82Julian Hamill (GPM Data#3)
83Samwel Ekiru (Kenyan Riders)
84Anthony Murray (Subaru/Albion Cycles NRS Development Team)
85Mathew Marshall (Satalyst Giant Racing Team)
86Jack Mcculloch (St George Skoda HP Team)
87Sam McCallum (Team Polygon Australia)
88Daniel Nelson (African Wildlife Safari)
89Kristian Juel (Budget Forklifts)
90Mathew Ross (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team)
91Chris Harper (Lakes Oil)
92Dean Sanfilippo (Target Trek Racing Team)
93Jesse Ewart (GPM Data#3)
94Steven Waite (African Wildlife Safari)
95Oliver Martin (Team Polygon Australia)
96Blair Windsor (Budget Forklifts)
97Zac Quinn (African Wildlife Safari)
98Geoffrey Wanyonyi (Kenyan Riders)
99Jay Dutton (St George Skoda HP Team)
100Matthew Holmes (Lakes Oil)
101Thomas Donald (search2retain p/b health.com.au)
102Mitchell Dedman (Lakes Oil)
103Michael Hale (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics)
104Benjamin Kipchumba (Kenyan Riders)
105Dylan Hately (Target Trek Racing Team)
106Matthew Leonard (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics)
107Nick Aitken (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics)
108Jordan Davies (St George Skoda HP Team)
109Aaron Slavik (Satalyst Giant Racing Team)
110Munro Boydell (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics)
111Mitchell Cooper (Satalyst Giant Racing Team)
112Nicholas Katsonis (CharterMason Drapac Development Team)
113Ronald Purtle (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics)
114Josh Berry (Suzuki Bontrager)
115Zane Hunter (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics)
116Adam Trewin (Bikebug.com/Aussie Pallets)
117Harry Carpenter (Euride Racing)
118Thomas Hamilton (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team)
119Stuart Smith (search2retain p/b health.com.au)
120Daniel O'Keefe (GPM Data#3)
121Alexander Morgan (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team)
122Tom Russel (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team)0:00:15
123Alistair Crameri (Croydon Cycleworks/Pick-a-Part)
124David Mclean
125Karl Michelin-Beard (Lakes Oil)0:00:16
126Tim Guy (search2retain p/b health.com.au)
127Brett Franklin (Lakes Oil)0:00:18
128Jonathan Stephens (Lakes Oil)
129Cameron Lester (Bikebug.com/Aussie Pallets)
130Fergus Sully (Croydon Cycleworks/Pick-a-Part)
131David Bleakley (Subaru/Albion Cycles NRS Development Team)0:00:21
132Emmanuel Killy (Kenyan Riders)
133James Butler (Target Trek Racing Team)
134Ayub Kathurima (Kenyan Riders)
135Geoffrey Langat (Kenyan Riders)0:00:38
136Jack Hogan (Lakes Oil)0:00:42
137Jake Magee (GPM Data#3)0:01:01
138Hardy Michel (CharterMason Drapac Development Team)0:05:40
139Liam Dove (Satalyst Giant Racing Team)0:17:00

Sprint 1 - Lap 5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jesse Kerrison (Budget Forklifts)3pts
2Scott Law (GPM Data#3)2
3Luke Ockerby (Budget Forklifts)1

Sprint 2 - Lap 10
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Luke Ockerby (Budget Forklifts)3pts
2Dominik Dudkiewicz (Target Trek Racing Team)2
3Alex Wohler (Budget Forklifts)1

Sprint 3 - Lap 15 (Finish)
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Russell Gill (Euride Racing)5pts
2Ben Grenda (Team Polygon Australia)3
3Robert Mccarthy (Euride Racing)2
4Scott Law (GPM Data#3)1

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Budget Forklifts4:19:48
2Team Polygon Australia
3Euride Racing
4search2retain p/b health.com.au
5Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team
6Croydon Cycleworks/Pick-a-Part
7Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team
8GPM Data#3
9Subaru/Albion Cycles NRS Development Team
10Satalyst Giant Racing Team
11St George Skoda HP Team
12Suzuki Bontrager
13African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
14CharterMason Drapac Development Team
15Target Trek Racing Team
16Kenyan Riders
17Bikebug.com/Aussie Pallets
18Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics
19Lakes Oil

General classification after stage 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ben Grenda (Team Polygon Australia)2:19:45
2Anthony Giacoppo (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)
3Jesse Kerrison (Budget Forklifts)0:00:02
4Patrick Shaw (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)0:00:07
5Russell Gill (Euride Racing)
6Brenton Jones (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)0:00:11
7Darcy Woolley (African Wildlife Safari)
8Robert Mccarthy (Euride Racing)
9Alex Wohler (Budget Forklifts)
10Ben Price (Team Polygon Australia)
11Scott Law (GPM Data#3)0:00:12
12Luke Ockerby (Budget Forklifts)0:00:13
13Shannon Johnson (CharterMason Drapac Development Team)
14Lachlan Holliday (Croydon Cycleworks/Pick-a-Part)
15Nicholas Yallouris (St George Skoda HP Team)
16Keegan Aitchison (Subaru/Albion Cycles NRS Development Team)
17Alistair Donohoe (search2retain p/b health.com.au)
18Jack Haig (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)
19Stuart Shaw (Suzuki Bontrager)
20Luke Parker (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team)
21Nathan Earle (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)
22Paul Van Der Ploeg (Satalyst Giant Racing Team)
23Oliver Kent-Spark (search2retain p/b health.com.au)
24Jason Rigg (Team Polygon Australia)
25Joseph Cooper (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)
26Jeremy Scott (St George Skoda HP Team)
27Michael Rice (Suzuki Bontrager)
28Tyler Spurrell (African Wildlife Safari)
29Jack Anderson (Budget Forklifts)
30Samuel Horgan (Budget Forklifts)
31Samuel Wood (GPM Data#3)
32Matthew Nicholson (Team Polygon Australia)
33Cal Britten (search2retain p/b health.com.au)
34Fraser Northey (Euride Racing)
35Samuel Nelson (St George Skoda HP Team)
36Miles Scotson (Euride Racing)
37Jeremy Cameron (African Wildlife Safari)
38Nathan Elliott (Target Trek Racing Team)
39Dominik Dudkiewicz (Target Trek Racing Team)
40Brendan Johnston (Suzuki Bontrager)
41Jordan Stannus (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team)
42Dean Sanfilippo (Target Trek Racing Team)
43Ryan Cavanagh (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team)
44Kris Johnston (Suzuki Bontrager)
45Jack Mcculloch (St George Skoda HP Team)
46Sam Crome (CharterMason Drapac Development Team)
47Steven Waite (African Wildlife Safari)
48James Love (Bikebug.com/Aussie Pallets)
49Alex Edmondson (Euride Racing)
50Mathew Marshall (Satalyst Giant Racing Team)
51William Livesay (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics)
52Angus Tobin (search2retain p/b health.com.au)
53Eric Sheppard (search2retain p/b health.com.au)
54Kyle Thompson (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team)
55Aaron Donnelly (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)
56Suleiman Kangangi (Kenyan Riders)
57Jai Crawford (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)
58Dylan Hately (Target Trek Racing Team)
59Adam Versteege (CharterMason Drapac Development Team)
60Jackson Mawby (Satalyst Giant Racing Team)
61Blair Windsor (Budget Forklifts)
62Kristian Juel (Budget Forklifts)
63Rhys Gillett (African Wildlife Safari)
64Mathew Ross (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team)
65Fiachra O'Muire (Euride Racing)
66Ian Gardiner (Subaru/Albion Cycles NRS Development Team)
67Joshua Cornish (St George Skoda HP Team)
68James Rendall (African Wildlife Safari)
69Joshua Taylor (GPM Data#3)
70Sam Sautelle (Suzuki Bontrager)
71Sam McCallum (Team Polygon Australia)
72Daniel Bonello (GPM Data#3)
73Thomas Donald (search2retain p/b health.com.au)
74Vaughan Bowman (Target Trek Racing Team)
75Daniel Nelson (African Wildlife Safari)
76Julian Hamill (GPM Data#3)
77Paul Agorir (Kenyan Riders)
78Wade Edwards (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics)
79Oliver Martin (Team Polygon Australia)
80Nicholas D'Ambrosio (Target Trek Racing Team)
81Cameron Parlevliet (Croydon Cycleworks/Pick-a-Part)
82Lewis Anderson (Subaru/Albion Cycles NRS Development Team)
83Josh Berry (Suzuki Bontrager)
84Trevor Spencer (CharterMason Drapac Development Team)
85Jordan Davies (St George Skoda HP Team)
86Stuart Smith (search2retain p/b health.com.au)
87Matthew Leonard (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics)
88David Woolsey (Bikebug.com/Aussie Pallets)
89Cameron Harrison (Subaru/Albion Cycles NRS Development Team)
90Jay Dutton (St George Skoda HP Team)
91Peter English (Satalyst Giant Racing Team)
92Jared Triggs (St George Skoda HP Team)
93Zac Quinn (African Wildlife Safari)
94Zane Hunter (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics)
95Conor Murtagh (CharterMason Drapac Development Team)
96Jesse Ewart (GPM Data#3)
97Mitchell Cooper (Satalyst Giant Racing Team)
98Tom Kaesler (Euride Racing)
99Alexander Morgan (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team)
100Joshua Prete (Budget Forklifts)
101Benjamin Kipchumba (Kenyan Riders)
102Chris Harper (Lakes Oil)
103Henry Morley (Satalyst Giant Racing Team)
104Ivan Michelin-Beard (Lakes Oil)
105Nick Aitken (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics)
106Michael Hale (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics)
107Ronald Purtle (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics)
108Thomas Hamilton (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team)
109Munro Boydell (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics)
110Nicholas Katsonis (CharterMason Drapac Development Team)
111Daniel O'Keefe (GPM Data#3)
112Harry Carpenter (Euride Racing)
113Alistair Crameri (Croydon Cycleworks/Pick-a-Part)0:00:28
114Tom Russel (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team)
115Tim Guy (search2retain p/b health.com.au)0:00:29
116Brett Franklin (Lakes Oil)0:00:31
117Ayub Kathurima (Kenyan Riders)0:00:34
118James Butler (Target Trek Racing Team)
119Jack Hogan (Lakes Oil)0:00:55
120Jake Magee (GPM Data#3)0:01:14
121James Swadling (Subaru/Albion Cycles NRS Development Team)0:01:52
122Aaron Slavik (Satalyst Giant Racing Team)
123Adam Trewin (Bikebug.com/Aussie Pallets)
124Jonathan Stephens (Lakes Oil)0:02:10
125Fergus Sully (Croydon Cycleworks/Pick-a-Part)
126Geoffrey Wanyonyi (Kenyan Riders)0:03:38
127Cameron Lester (Bikebug.com/Aussie Pallets)0:03:56
128Marc Wilson (Croydon Cycleworks/Pick-a-Part)0:05:24
129Anthony Murray (Subaru/Albion Cycles NRS Development Team)
130Mitchell Dedman (Lakes Oil)
131David Mclean0:05:39
132David Bleakley (Subaru/Albion Cycles NRS Development Team)0:05:45
133Hardy Michel (CharterMason Drapac Development Team)0:05:53
134Geoffrey Langat (Kenyan Riders)0:07:48
135Samwel Ekiru (Kenyan Riders)0:08:56
136Matthew Holmes (Lakes Oil)0:10:42
137Karl Michelin-Beard (Lakes Oil)0:12:44
138Emmanuel Killy (Kenyan Riders)0:12:49
139Liam Dove (Satalyst Giant Racing Team)0:17:13

Sprint classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jesse Kerrison (Budget Forklifts)9pts
2Ben Grenda (Team Polygon Australia)7
3Anthony Giacoppo (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)5
4Russell Gill (Euride Racing)5
5Luke Ockerby (Budget Forklifts)4
6Stuart Shaw (Suzuki Bontrager)3
7Alex Wohler (Budget Forklifts)3
8Scott Law (GPM Data#3)3
9Robert Mccarthy (Euride Racing)2
10Dominik Dudkiewicz (Target Trek Racing Team)2
11Patrick Shaw (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)1
12Alistair Donohoe (search2retain p/b health.com.au)1
13Alex Edmondson (Euride Racing)1

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jesse Kerrison (Budget Forklifts)2:19:47
2Darcy Woolley (African Wildlife Safari)0:00:09
3Robert Mccarthy (Euride Racing)
4Lachlan Holliday (Croydon Cycleworks/Pick-a-Part)0:00:11
5Nicholas Yallouris (St George Skoda HP Team)
6Alistair Donohoe (search2retain p/b health.com.au)
7Jack Haig (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)
8Luke Parker (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team)
9Jeremy Scott (St George Skoda HP Team)
10Michael Rice (Suzuki Bontrager)

Team classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team6:59:40
2Budget Forklifts0:00:05
3Team Polygon Australia
4African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team0:00:12
5Euride Racing0:00:14
6search2retain p/b health.com.au
7St George Skoda HP Team
8Croydon Cycleworks/Pick-a-Part
9Target Trek Racing Team
10Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team
11Suzuki Bontrager
12GPM Data#3
13Subaru/Albion Cycles NRS Development Team
14Satalyst Giant Racing Team
15CharterMason Drapac Development Team
16Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics
17Kenyan Riders
18Lakes Oil
19Bikebug.com/Aussie Pallets0:01:53

NRS Teams Aggregate
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team112pts
2Budget Forklifts81
3search2retain p/b health.com.au43
4Euride Racing41
5Drapac Cycling33
6Satalyst Giant Racing Team33
7CharterMason Drapac Development Team26
8Racing Kangaroos Cycling Development Program22
9Pro Team Downunder20
10African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team19
11St George Skoda HP Team15
12Target Trek Racing Team12
13Downer EDi Mining National Cycling Team9
14GPM Data#39
15Veneziano Blefari Cycling Team6
16Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team6
17Parramatta Race Team6
18Team Polygon Australia6
19Pensar SPM Racing5
20Sydney Uni Velo Racing3
21Paradice Investment Cycling Team3
22Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics3
23Data#3 Cisco Racing Team3
24Bianchi Lotto Arbitrage2
25Subaru/Albion Cycles NRS Development Team2
26Bikebug.com/Aussie Pallets1
27Croydon Cycleworks/Pick-a-Part1
28DHBC Racing1
29Suzuki Bontrager1

NRS Aggregate
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jack Haig (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)46pts
2Nathan Earle (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)44
3Jack Anderson (Budget Forklifts)25
4Ben Dyball (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)24
5Jai Crawford (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)23
6Neil Van Der Ploeg (search2retain p/b health.com.au)22
7Joseph Cooper (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)18
8Harry Carpenter (Euride Racing)18
9Cameron Bayly (search2retain p/b health.com.au)16
10George Tansley (Euride Racing)14
11Samuel Horgan (Budget Forklifts)11
12Anthony Giacoppo (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)11
13Adam Semple (Satalyst Giant Racing Team)10
14Blair Windsor (Budget Forklifts)10
15Bernard Sulzberger (Drapac Cycling)10

