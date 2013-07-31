Gill claims upset win at Phillip Island Kermesse
Grenda moves into overall lead
Stage 2: Phillip Island Grand Prix Circuit -
Russell Gill (Euride Racing) has claimed the second stage of the Lakes Oil Tour of Gippsland ahead of Ben Grenda (Polygon Australia) and teammate Robert John McCarthy. Having raced extensively across Australia and Asia with the now defunct Savings and Loans team, Gill has been out of the headlights in recent years. After saddling back up with the South Australian based Euride Racing team, today's victory puts Gill's name firmly back on the Australian cycling map.
"We really banked on myself and Robert for the bunch finish and I'm very happy to come away with the win," Gill said following the win.
"It’s been a slow start to the year for me, I've come back from a fractured skull I suffered in a crash in January, so this is great."
Ben Grenda (Polygon) now moves into the overall lead after Anthony Giacoppo (Huon-Genesys) finished the stage in ninth. Although remaining on the same time, Giacoppo surrendered his race leader's jersey to Grenda owing to a countback. Grenda signalled his strength earlier in the Subaru National Road Series (NRS) by claiming the fourth stage at the Tour of Toowoomba. This strength was on show again today with a 3rd in the morning's stage and a second in the afternoon kermesse around the Phillip Island Grand Prix circuit. Although the two podium finishes left Grenda ruing two missed opportunites for a stage win, taking the overall lead is consolation enough.
"I'm very happy to be in yellow," said Grenda with two podium finishes to his name on the opening day of the tour. "With the shorter stages today, the likelihood of people being on the same time was pretty high.
"Genesys probably have a little bit more horsepower than us but we’ll do our best to stay up the front anyway. We’re definitely trying to win the race so that means defending the jersey tomorrow."
For the Tasmanian-based Polygon team they are now entering uncharted waters as they are faced with defending the Launceston rider's lead over the following four days. There is little doubt that the NRS powerhouse teams of Huon-Genesys and Budget Forklifts will throw all they have at Polygon. But, as these two outfits also focus on aggregate team NRS points it's possible that Grenda may be able to hold his lead for longer than many expect.
The race started as regular aggressors Jack Anderson (Budget Forklifts) and Aaron Donnelly (Huon-Genesys) tried to coax others to come with them early on but the pace of the bunch kept everything together. Coming into the first intermediate sprint the bunch remained intact with Jesse Kerrison (Budget Forklifts) taking the honours ahead of Scott Law (GPM Data#3) and teammate Luke Ockerby.
Ockerby then claimed the second intermediate sprint from Target Trek debutant Dom Dudkiewicz and teammate Alex Wohler.
As is often the case on such fast circuits, breakaway attempts are short lived and generally considered suicidal. But as is the case, this did not dampen the enthusiasm of those ready to throw themselves into the fray.
As the race drew to a close Stuart Smith (search2retain p/b health.com.au) surged clear and attempted to steal the show from the sprint favourites. Having recently raced the Tour of Qinghai Lake with the Australian National Team, Smith was keen to show what he could do back at sea level but the peloton had different ideas. His maximum advantage of 8 seconds at two laps to go was readily shut down as the regular pre sprint tussling began.
At the bell lap the Euride Racing team had formed at the front to set up their sprint train. As Alex Edmondson previously told Cyclingnews, Euride's selflessness is only surpassed by their strength, and they confirmed this by delivering Gill to a resounding victory.
Full results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Russell Gill (Euride Racing)
|1:26:36
|2
|Ben Grenda (Team Polygon Australia)
|3
|Robert Mccarthy (Euride Racing)
|4
|Scott Law (GPM Data#3)
|5
|Jesse Kerrison (Budget Forklifts)
|6
|Shannon Johnson (CharterMason Drapac Development Team)
|7
|Luke Ockerby (Budget Forklifts)
|8
|Ben Price (Team Polygon Australia)
|9
|Anthony Giacoppo (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)
|10
|Alex Wohler (Budget Forklifts)
|11
|Marc Wilson (Croydon Cycleworks/Pick-a-Part)
|12
|Lachlan Holliday (Croydon Cycleworks/Pick-a-Part)
|13
|Keegan Aitchison (Subaru/Albion Cycles NRS Development Team)
|14
|Alistair Donohoe (search2retain p/b health.com.au)
|15
|Angus Tobin (search2retain p/b health.com.au)
|16
|Luke Parker (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team)
|17
|Paul Van Der Ploeg (Satalyst Giant Racing Team)
|18
|Dominik Dudkiewicz (Target Trek Racing Team)
|19
|Jason Rigg (Team Polygon Australia)
|20
|Oliver Kent-Spark (search2retain p/b health.com.au)
|21
|Nicholas Yallouris (St George Skoda HP Team)
|22
|Kyle Thompson (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team)
|23
|Brenton Jones (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)
|24
|Jordan Stannus (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team)
|25
|Jack Haig (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)
|26
|Jackson Mawby (Satalyst Giant Racing Team)
|27
|Patrick Shaw (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)
|28
|Nathan Earle (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)
|29
|Samuel Wood (GPM Data#3)
|30
|Darcy Woolley (African Wildlife Safari)
|31
|Michael Rice (Suzuki Bontrager)
|32
|Jack Anderson (Budget Forklifts)
|33
|Daniel Bonello (GPM Data#3)
|34
|Lewis Anderson (Subaru/Albion Cycles NRS Development Team)
|35
|James Rendall (African Wildlife Safari)
|36
|Stuart Shaw (Suzuki Bontrager)
|37
|Suleiman Kangangi (Kenyan Riders)
|38
|Cameron Parlevliet (Croydon Cycleworks/Pick-a-Part)
|39
|Alex Edmondson (Euride Racing)
|40
|Joseph Cooper (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)
|41
|Samuel Nelson (St George Skoda HP Team)
|42
|Sam Sautelle (Suzuki Bontrager)
|43
|Jai Crawford (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)
|44
|Fiachra O'Muire (Euride Racing)
|45
|Joshua Taylor (GPM Data#3)
|46
|Fraser Northey (Euride Racing)
|47
|Jeremy Scott (St George Skoda HP Team)
|48
|William Livesay (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics)
|49
|Cal Britten (search2retain p/b health.com.au)
|50
|Kris Johnston (Suzuki Bontrager)
|51
|David Woolsey (Bikebug.com/Aussie Pallets)
|52
|James Love (Bikebug.com/Aussie Pallets)
|53
|Samuel Horgan (Budget Forklifts)
|54
|Paul Agorir (Kenyan Riders)
|55
|Vaughan Bowman (Target Trek Racing Team)
|56
|Tyler Spurrell (African Wildlife Safari)
|57
|Cameron Harrison (Subaru/Albion Cycles NRS Development Team)
|58
|Rhys Gillett (African Wildlife Safari)
|59
|Trevor Spencer (CharterMason Drapac Development Team)
|60
|Ryan Cavanagh (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team)
|61
|Miles Scotson (Euride Racing)
|62
|Peter English (Satalyst Giant Racing Team)
|63
|Aaron Donnelly (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)
|64
|Sam Crome (CharterMason Drapac Development Team)
|65
|Adam Versteege (CharterMason Drapac Development Team)
|66
|Matthew Nicholson (Team Polygon Australia)
|67
|Nathan Elliott (Target Trek Racing Team)
|68
|Ian Gardiner (Subaru/Albion Cycles NRS Development Team)
|69
|Tom Kaesler (Euride Racing)
|70
|Conor Murtagh (CharterMason Drapac Development Team)
|71
|James Swadling (Subaru/Albion Cycles NRS Development Team)
|72
|Nicholas D'Ambrosio (Target Trek Racing Team)
|73
|Joshua Prete (Budget Forklifts)
|74
|Jeremy Cameron (African Wildlife Safari)
|75
|Wade Edwards (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics)
|76
|Eric Sheppard (search2retain p/b health.com.au)
|77
|Henry Morley (Satalyst Giant Racing Team)
|78
|Brendan Johnston (Suzuki Bontrager)
|79
|Ivan Michelin-Beard (Lakes Oil)
|80
|Joshua Cornish (St George Skoda HP Team)
|81
|Jared Triggs (St George Skoda HP Team)
|82
|Julian Hamill (GPM Data#3)
|83
|Samwel Ekiru (Kenyan Riders)
|84
|Anthony Murray (Subaru/Albion Cycles NRS Development Team)
|85
|Mathew Marshall (Satalyst Giant Racing Team)
|86
|Jack Mcculloch (St George Skoda HP Team)
|87
|Sam McCallum (Team Polygon Australia)
|88
|Daniel Nelson (African Wildlife Safari)
|89
|Kristian Juel (Budget Forklifts)
|90
|Mathew Ross (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team)
|91
|Chris Harper (Lakes Oil)
|92
|Dean Sanfilippo (Target Trek Racing Team)
|93
|Jesse Ewart (GPM Data#3)
|94
|Steven Waite (African Wildlife Safari)
|95
|Oliver Martin (Team Polygon Australia)
|96
|Blair Windsor (Budget Forklifts)
|97
|Zac Quinn (African Wildlife Safari)
|98
|Geoffrey Wanyonyi (Kenyan Riders)
|99
|Jay Dutton (St George Skoda HP Team)
|100
|Matthew Holmes (Lakes Oil)
|101
|Thomas Donald (search2retain p/b health.com.au)
|102
|Mitchell Dedman (Lakes Oil)
|103
|Michael Hale (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics)
|104
|Benjamin Kipchumba (Kenyan Riders)
|105
|Dylan Hately (Target Trek Racing Team)
|106
|Matthew Leonard (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics)
|107
|Nick Aitken (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics)
|108
|Jordan Davies (St George Skoda HP Team)
|109
|Aaron Slavik (Satalyst Giant Racing Team)
|110
|Munro Boydell (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics)
|111
|Mitchell Cooper (Satalyst Giant Racing Team)
|112
|Nicholas Katsonis (CharterMason Drapac Development Team)
|113
|Ronald Purtle (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics)
|114
|Josh Berry (Suzuki Bontrager)
|115
|Zane Hunter (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics)
|116
|Adam Trewin (Bikebug.com/Aussie Pallets)
|117
|Harry Carpenter (Euride Racing)
|118
|Thomas Hamilton (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team)
|119
|Stuart Smith (search2retain p/b health.com.au)
|120
|Daniel O'Keefe (GPM Data#3)
|121
|Alexander Morgan (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team)
|122
|Tom Russel (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team)
|0:00:15
|123
|Alistair Crameri (Croydon Cycleworks/Pick-a-Part)
|124
|David Mclean
|125
|Karl Michelin-Beard (Lakes Oil)
|0:00:16
|126
|Tim Guy (search2retain p/b health.com.au)
|127
|Brett Franklin (Lakes Oil)
|0:00:18
|128
|Jonathan Stephens (Lakes Oil)
|129
|Cameron Lester (Bikebug.com/Aussie Pallets)
|130
|Fergus Sully (Croydon Cycleworks/Pick-a-Part)
|131
|David Bleakley (Subaru/Albion Cycles NRS Development Team)
|0:00:21
|132
|Emmanuel Killy (Kenyan Riders)
|133
|James Butler (Target Trek Racing Team)
|134
|Ayub Kathurima (Kenyan Riders)
|135
|Geoffrey Langat (Kenyan Riders)
|0:00:38
|136
|Jack Hogan (Lakes Oil)
|0:00:42
|137
|Jake Magee (GPM Data#3)
|0:01:01
|138
|Hardy Michel (CharterMason Drapac Development Team)
|0:05:40
|139
|Liam Dove (Satalyst Giant Racing Team)
|0:17:00
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jesse Kerrison (Budget Forklifts)
|3
|pts
|2
|Scott Law (GPM Data#3)
|2
|3
|Luke Ockerby (Budget Forklifts)
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Luke Ockerby (Budget Forklifts)
|3
|pts
|2
|Dominik Dudkiewicz (Target Trek Racing Team)
|2
|3
|Alex Wohler (Budget Forklifts)
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Russell Gill (Euride Racing)
|5
|pts
|2
|Ben Grenda (Team Polygon Australia)
|3
|3
|Robert Mccarthy (Euride Racing)
|2
|4
|Scott Law (GPM Data#3)
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Budget Forklifts
|4:19:48
|2
|Team Polygon Australia
|3
|Euride Racing
|4
|search2retain p/b health.com.au
|5
|Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team
|6
|Croydon Cycleworks/Pick-a-Part
|7
|Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team
|8
|GPM Data#3
|9
|Subaru/Albion Cycles NRS Development Team
|10
|Satalyst Giant Racing Team
|11
|St George Skoda HP Team
|12
|Suzuki Bontrager
|13
|African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
|14
|CharterMason Drapac Development Team
|15
|Target Trek Racing Team
|16
|Kenyan Riders
|17
|Bikebug.com/Aussie Pallets
|18
|Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics
|19
|Lakes Oil
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ben Grenda (Team Polygon Australia)
|2:19:45
|2
|Anthony Giacoppo (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)
|3
|Jesse Kerrison (Budget Forklifts)
|0:00:02
|4
|Patrick Shaw (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)
|0:00:07
|5
|Russell Gill (Euride Racing)
|6
|Brenton Jones (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)
|0:00:11
|7
|Darcy Woolley (African Wildlife Safari)
|8
|Robert Mccarthy (Euride Racing)
|9
|Alex Wohler (Budget Forklifts)
|10
|Ben Price (Team Polygon Australia)
|11
|Scott Law (GPM Data#3)
|0:00:12
|12
|Luke Ockerby (Budget Forklifts)
|0:00:13
|13
|Shannon Johnson (CharterMason Drapac Development Team)
|14
|Lachlan Holliday (Croydon Cycleworks/Pick-a-Part)
|15
|Nicholas Yallouris (St George Skoda HP Team)
|16
|Keegan Aitchison (Subaru/Albion Cycles NRS Development Team)
|17
|Alistair Donohoe (search2retain p/b health.com.au)
|18
|Jack Haig (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)
|19
|Stuart Shaw (Suzuki Bontrager)
|20
|Luke Parker (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team)
|21
|Nathan Earle (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)
|22
|Paul Van Der Ploeg (Satalyst Giant Racing Team)
|23
|Oliver Kent-Spark (search2retain p/b health.com.au)
|24
|Jason Rigg (Team Polygon Australia)
|25
|Joseph Cooper (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)
|26
|Jeremy Scott (St George Skoda HP Team)
|27
|Michael Rice (Suzuki Bontrager)
|28
|Tyler Spurrell (African Wildlife Safari)
|29
|Jack Anderson (Budget Forklifts)
|30
|Samuel Horgan (Budget Forklifts)
|31
|Samuel Wood (GPM Data#3)
|32
|Matthew Nicholson (Team Polygon Australia)
|33
|Cal Britten (search2retain p/b health.com.au)
|34
|Fraser Northey (Euride Racing)
|35
|Samuel Nelson (St George Skoda HP Team)
|36
|Miles Scotson (Euride Racing)
|37
|Jeremy Cameron (African Wildlife Safari)
|38
|Nathan Elliott (Target Trek Racing Team)
|39
|Dominik Dudkiewicz (Target Trek Racing Team)
|40
|Brendan Johnston (Suzuki Bontrager)
|41
|Jordan Stannus (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team)
|42
|Dean Sanfilippo (Target Trek Racing Team)
|43
|Ryan Cavanagh (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team)
|44
|Kris Johnston (Suzuki Bontrager)
|45
|Jack Mcculloch (St George Skoda HP Team)
|46
|Sam Crome (CharterMason Drapac Development Team)
|47
|Steven Waite (African Wildlife Safari)
|48
|James Love (Bikebug.com/Aussie Pallets)
|49
|Alex Edmondson (Euride Racing)
|50
|Mathew Marshall (Satalyst Giant Racing Team)
|51
|William Livesay (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics)
|52
|Angus Tobin (search2retain p/b health.com.au)
|53
|Eric Sheppard (search2retain p/b health.com.au)
|54
|Kyle Thompson (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team)
|55
|Aaron Donnelly (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)
|56
|Suleiman Kangangi (Kenyan Riders)
|57
|Jai Crawford (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)
|58
|Dylan Hately (Target Trek Racing Team)
|59
|Adam Versteege (CharterMason Drapac Development Team)
|60
|Jackson Mawby (Satalyst Giant Racing Team)
|61
|Blair Windsor (Budget Forklifts)
|62
|Kristian Juel (Budget Forklifts)
|63
|Rhys Gillett (African Wildlife Safari)
|64
|Mathew Ross (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team)
|65
|Fiachra O'Muire (Euride Racing)
|66
|Ian Gardiner (Subaru/Albion Cycles NRS Development Team)
|67
|Joshua Cornish (St George Skoda HP Team)
|68
|James Rendall (African Wildlife Safari)
|69
|Joshua Taylor (GPM Data#3)
|70
|Sam Sautelle (Suzuki Bontrager)
|71
|Sam McCallum (Team Polygon Australia)
|72
|Daniel Bonello (GPM Data#3)
|73
|Thomas Donald (search2retain p/b health.com.au)
|74
|Vaughan Bowman (Target Trek Racing Team)
|75
|Daniel Nelson (African Wildlife Safari)
|76
|Julian Hamill (GPM Data#3)
|77
|Paul Agorir (Kenyan Riders)
|78
|Wade Edwards (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics)
|79
|Oliver Martin (Team Polygon Australia)
|80
|Nicholas D'Ambrosio (Target Trek Racing Team)
|81
|Cameron Parlevliet (Croydon Cycleworks/Pick-a-Part)
|82
|Lewis Anderson (Subaru/Albion Cycles NRS Development Team)
|83
|Josh Berry (Suzuki Bontrager)
|84
|Trevor Spencer (CharterMason Drapac Development Team)
|85
|Jordan Davies (St George Skoda HP Team)
|86
|Stuart Smith (search2retain p/b health.com.au)
|87
|Matthew Leonard (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics)
|88
|David Woolsey (Bikebug.com/Aussie Pallets)
|89
|Cameron Harrison (Subaru/Albion Cycles NRS Development Team)
|90
|Jay Dutton (St George Skoda HP Team)
|91
|Peter English (Satalyst Giant Racing Team)
|92
|Jared Triggs (St George Skoda HP Team)
|93
|Zac Quinn (African Wildlife Safari)
|94
|Zane Hunter (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics)
|95
|Conor Murtagh (CharterMason Drapac Development Team)
|96
|Jesse Ewart (GPM Data#3)
|97
|Mitchell Cooper (Satalyst Giant Racing Team)
|98
|Tom Kaesler (Euride Racing)
|99
|Alexander Morgan (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team)
|100
|Joshua Prete (Budget Forklifts)
|101
|Benjamin Kipchumba (Kenyan Riders)
|102
|Chris Harper (Lakes Oil)
|103
|Henry Morley (Satalyst Giant Racing Team)
|104
|Ivan Michelin-Beard (Lakes Oil)
|105
|Nick Aitken (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics)
|106
|Michael Hale (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics)
|107
|Ronald Purtle (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics)
|108
|Thomas Hamilton (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team)
|109
|Munro Boydell (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics)
|110
|Nicholas Katsonis (CharterMason Drapac Development Team)
|111
|Daniel O'Keefe (GPM Data#3)
|112
|Harry Carpenter (Euride Racing)
|113
|Alistair Crameri (Croydon Cycleworks/Pick-a-Part)
|0:00:28
|114
|Tom Russel (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team)
|115
|Tim Guy (search2retain p/b health.com.au)
|0:00:29
|116
|Brett Franklin (Lakes Oil)
|0:00:31
|117
|Ayub Kathurima (Kenyan Riders)
|0:00:34
|118
|James Butler (Target Trek Racing Team)
|119
|Jack Hogan (Lakes Oil)
|0:00:55
|120
|Jake Magee (GPM Data#3)
|0:01:14
|121
|James Swadling (Subaru/Albion Cycles NRS Development Team)
|0:01:52
|122
|Aaron Slavik (Satalyst Giant Racing Team)
|123
|Adam Trewin (Bikebug.com/Aussie Pallets)
|124
|Jonathan Stephens (Lakes Oil)
|0:02:10
|125
|Fergus Sully (Croydon Cycleworks/Pick-a-Part)
|126
|Geoffrey Wanyonyi (Kenyan Riders)
|0:03:38
|127
|Cameron Lester (Bikebug.com/Aussie Pallets)
|0:03:56
|128
|Marc Wilson (Croydon Cycleworks/Pick-a-Part)
|0:05:24
|129
|Anthony Murray (Subaru/Albion Cycles NRS Development Team)
|130
|Mitchell Dedman (Lakes Oil)
|131
|David Mclean
|0:05:39
|132
|David Bleakley (Subaru/Albion Cycles NRS Development Team)
|0:05:45
|133
|Hardy Michel (CharterMason Drapac Development Team)
|0:05:53
|134
|Geoffrey Langat (Kenyan Riders)
|0:07:48
|135
|Samwel Ekiru (Kenyan Riders)
|0:08:56
|136
|Matthew Holmes (Lakes Oil)
|0:10:42
|137
|Karl Michelin-Beard (Lakes Oil)
|0:12:44
|138
|Emmanuel Killy (Kenyan Riders)
|0:12:49
|139
|Liam Dove (Satalyst Giant Racing Team)
|0:17:13
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jesse Kerrison (Budget Forklifts)
|9
|pts
|2
|Ben Grenda (Team Polygon Australia)
|7
|3
|Anthony Giacoppo (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)
|5
|4
|Russell Gill (Euride Racing)
|5
|5
|Luke Ockerby (Budget Forklifts)
|4
|6
|Stuart Shaw (Suzuki Bontrager)
|3
|7
|Alex Wohler (Budget Forklifts)
|3
|8
|Scott Law (GPM Data#3)
|3
|9
|Robert Mccarthy (Euride Racing)
|2
|10
|Dominik Dudkiewicz (Target Trek Racing Team)
|2
|11
|Patrick Shaw (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)
|1
|12
|Alistair Donohoe (search2retain p/b health.com.au)
|1
|13
|Alex Edmondson (Euride Racing)
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jesse Kerrison (Budget Forklifts)
|2:19:47
|2
|Darcy Woolley (African Wildlife Safari)
|0:00:09
|3
|Robert Mccarthy (Euride Racing)
|4
|Lachlan Holliday (Croydon Cycleworks/Pick-a-Part)
|0:00:11
|5
|Nicholas Yallouris (St George Skoda HP Team)
|6
|Alistair Donohoe (search2retain p/b health.com.au)
|7
|Jack Haig (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)
|8
|Luke Parker (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team)
|9
|Jeremy Scott (St George Skoda HP Team)
|10
|Michael Rice (Suzuki Bontrager)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team
|6:59:40
|2
|Budget Forklifts
|0:00:05
|3
|Team Polygon Australia
|4
|African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
|0:00:12
|5
|Euride Racing
|0:00:14
|6
|search2retain p/b health.com.au
|7
|St George Skoda HP Team
|8
|Croydon Cycleworks/Pick-a-Part
|9
|Target Trek Racing Team
|10
|Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team
|11
|Suzuki Bontrager
|12
|GPM Data#3
|13
|Subaru/Albion Cycles NRS Development Team
|14
|Satalyst Giant Racing Team
|15
|CharterMason Drapac Development Team
|16
|Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics
|17
|Kenyan Riders
|18
|Lakes Oil
|19
|Bikebug.com/Aussie Pallets
|0:01:53
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team
|112
|pts
|2
|Budget Forklifts
|81
|3
|search2retain p/b health.com.au
|43
|4
|Euride Racing
|41
|5
|Drapac Cycling
|33
|6
|Satalyst Giant Racing Team
|33
|7
|CharterMason Drapac Development Team
|26
|8
|Racing Kangaroos Cycling Development Program
|22
|9
|Pro Team Downunder
|20
|10
|African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
|19
|11
|St George Skoda HP Team
|15
|12
|Target Trek Racing Team
|12
|13
|Downer EDi Mining National Cycling Team
|9
|14
|GPM Data#3
|9
|15
|Veneziano Blefari Cycling Team
|6
|16
|Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team
|6
|17
|Parramatta Race Team
|6
|18
|Team Polygon Australia
|6
|19
|Pensar SPM Racing
|5
|20
|Sydney Uni Velo Racing
|3
|21
|Paradice Investment Cycling Team
|3
|22
|Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics
|3
|23
|Data#3 Cisco Racing Team
|3
|24
|Bianchi Lotto Arbitrage
|2
|25
|Subaru/Albion Cycles NRS Development Team
|2
|26
|Bikebug.com/Aussie Pallets
|1
|27
|Croydon Cycleworks/Pick-a-Part
|1
|28
|DHBC Racing
|1
|29
|Suzuki Bontrager
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jack Haig (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)
|46
|pts
|2
|Nathan Earle (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)
|44
|3
|Jack Anderson (Budget Forklifts)
|25
|4
|Ben Dyball (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)
|24
|5
|Jai Crawford (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)
|23
|6
|Neil Van Der Ploeg (search2retain p/b health.com.au)
|22
|7
|Joseph Cooper (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)
|18
|8
|Harry Carpenter (Euride Racing)
|18
|9
|Cameron Bayly (search2retain p/b health.com.au)
|16
|10
|George Tansley (Euride Racing)
|14
|11
|Samuel Horgan (Budget Forklifts)
|11
|12
|Anthony Giacoppo (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)
|11
|13
|Adam Semple (Satalyst Giant Racing Team)
|10
|14
|Blair Windsor (Budget Forklifts)
|10
|15
|Bernard Sulzberger (Drapac Cycling)
|10
