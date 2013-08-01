Trending

Edmondson catches break inside last kilometre to win in Yinnar

South Australian new race leader as Euride claim back-to-back wins

Alex Edmondson salutes as he crosses the finish line on stage 3 of the Tour of Gippsland

(Image credit: Neil Walker)

Alex Edmondson (Euride Racing) has put weary track legs and jet lag behind him to claim the third stage of the Lakes Oil Tour of Gippsland. Edmondson also moved into the overall lead by 5 seconds and continues the purple patch for Adelaide based Euride racing as they claimed their second win in as many stages.

Budget Forklifts duo Jack Anderson and Sam Horgan claimed the minor placings.

"I’m pretty ecstatic, it’s a pretty cool feeling to finally get a stage win," Edmondson said. "This is huge for me; it’s been all about the track for the last two years since I came out of the juniors, so to finally get a result on the road is great.

"I hope this can be the start of something big and it’s great to be able to continue the winning for Euride," he said with teammate Russell Gill claiming the win on Phillip Island on stage 2.

"I didn’t come here thinking I was going to be in the yellow but I know we have a strong team here so bring it on."

Alexander Morgan (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team) had made a valiant break for home with four kilometres to race but was reeled in within the final kilometre as Edmondson dashed home to claim the spoils.

By placing three riders in the day's break Budget Forklifts moved into the overall lead on teams GC by nearly two minutes. This could prove a crucial time gap as the Queensland based outfit seeks to regain ground lost to Huon-Genesys after the first five rounds of the Subaru National Road Series (NRS). The overall team classification winner for an NRS tour takes home 12 points with the runner-up bagging 10. Thus if the standings remained as they are, Budget would only close their 30 point deficit to Huon-Genesys by two points. Nonetheless, every point counts and the bragging rights of being the 'best team in Australia' is something that team sponsors take very seriously.

The typical early aggression was on as the peloton climbed the non categorised drag up to Marden South. A group of 12 slipped off the front early on and with most of the major teams represented it had the potential to go the distance. Kristan Juel (Budget Forklifts), Stuart Smith (search2retain p/b health.com.au) and Thomas Hamilton (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team) jumped away from the already established break of 12, but that signalled the end as the entire peloton had regrouped by the start of the day's first KOM to Limonite.

As the peloton attacked the 3km 6% hill the Huon-Genesys and Budget Forklifts teams were particularly aggressive. Joseph Cooper (Huon-Genesys) claimed the spoils atop the first KOM as the bunch behind began to split up.

On the undulating roads that followed a group of three - Nathan Earle and Jai Crawford (Huon-Genesys), and Jack Anderson (Budget Forklifts) - formed a healthy lead. A group of seven riders including Sam Horgan and Blair Windsor (Budget Forklifts), Alex Edmondson and Harry Carpenter (Euride Racing), Oliver Kent-Spark and Eric Sheppard (search2retain p/b health.com.au), and Morgan attempted to bridge the gap to the leading three riders.

After 58km the two groups off the front had merged and the peloton lead by the defending Polygon Australia team was under pressure. The breakaway's advantage grew rapidly and with less than 30km to go the gap was hovering around the two minute mark.

All eyes turned to the final KOM of the day up Grand Ridge Road as the cooperation in the breakaway dissolved in a flurry of attacks. Kiwi strongman Sam Horgan was the first to establish a sizeable lead as he struck out for home. The former Oceania time trial champion claimed the second KOM and second intermediate sprint but was reeled in by the breakaway with around 15km remaining after some big turns by Crawford.

The tour continues tomorrow with an opening criterium in Sale and an afternoon road race from Sale to Licola. The afternoon road race is the queen stage of this year's tour with cross winds and plenty of climbing on the menu

Full results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alex Edmondson (Euride Racing)2:11:47
2Jack Anderson (Budget Forklifts)
3Samuel Horgan (Budget Forklifts)
4Oliver Kent-Spark (search2retain p/b health.com.au)
5Blair Windsor (Budget Forklifts)
6Nathan Earle (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)
7Alexander Morgan (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team)
8Eric Sheppard (search2retain p/b health.com.au)
9Jai Crawford (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)
10Harry Carpenter (Euride Racing)0:00:04
11Angus Tobin (search2retain p/b health.com.au)0:01:59
12Ben Grenda (Team Polygon Australia)
13Jesse Kerrison (Budget Forklifts)
14Luke Parker (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team)
15Sam Crome (CharterMason Drapac Development Team)
16Alistair Donohoe (search2retain p/b health.com.au)
17Russell Gill (Euride Racing)
18Luke Ockerby (Budget Forklifts)
19Darcy Woolley (African Wildlife Safari)
20Daniel Nelson (African Wildlife Safari)
21Ronald Purtle (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics)
22Jared Triggs (St George Skoda HP Team)
23Keegan Aitchison (Subaru/Albion Cycles NRS Development Team)
24Tyler Spurrell (African Wildlife Safari)
25Alex Wohler (Budget Forklifts)
26Rhys Gillett (African Wildlife Safari)
27Nicholas D'Ambrosio (Target Trek Racing Team)
28David Woolsey (Bikebug.com/Aussie Pallets)
29Brenton Jones (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)
30Paul Van Der Ploeg (Satalyst Giant Racing Team)
31Patrick Shaw (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)
32Anthony Giacoppo (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)
33Jackson Mawby (Satalyst Giant Racing Team)
34Nick Aitken (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics)
35Brendan Johnston (Suzuki Bontrager)
36Jack Haig (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)
37Michael Hale (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics)
38James Swadling (Subaru/Albion Cycles NRS Development Team)
39Zac Quinn (African Wildlife Safari)
40Joseph Cooper (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)
41Aaron Donnelly (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)
42Matthew Nicholson (Team Polygon Australia)
43James Love (Bikebug.com/Aussie Pallets)
44Lewis Anderson (Subaru/Albion Cycles NRS Development Team)
45Suleiman Kangangi (Kenyan Riders)
46Adam Trewin (Bikebug.com/Aussie Pallets)
47Nicholas Yallouris (St George Skoda HP Team)
48Sam Sautelle (Suzuki Bontrager)
49Jordan Stannus (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team)
50Robert Mccarthy (Euride Racing)
51Jesse Ewart (GPM Data#3)
52William Livesay (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics)
53Henry Morley (Satalyst Giant Racing Team)
54Matthew Leonard (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics)
55Cameron Harrison (Subaru/Albion Cycles NRS Development Team)
56Stuart Smith (search2retain p/b health.com.au)
57Cal Britten (search2retain p/b health.com.au)
58Jack Hogan (Lakes Oil)
59Lachlan Holliday (Croydon Cycleworks/Pick-a-Part)
60Josh Berry (Suzuki Bontrager)
61Jack Mcculloch (St George Skoda HP Team)
62Jeremy Cameron (African Wildlife Safari)
63Mathew Marshall (Satalyst Giant Racing Team)
64Nathan Elliott (Target Trek Racing Team)
65Stuart Shaw (Suzuki Bontrager)
66Samuel Wood (GPM Data#3)
67Michael Rice (Suzuki Bontrager)
68Fiachra O'Muire (Euride Racing)
69Cameron Parlevliet (Croydon Cycleworks/Pick-a-Part)
70Jeremy Scott (St George Skoda HP Team)
71Thomas Donald (search2retain p/b health.com.au)
72Mitchell Dedman (Lakes Oil)
73Munro Boydell (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics)
74Zane Hunter (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics)
75Trevor Spencer (CharterMason Drapac Development Team)
76Oliver Martin (Team Polygon Australia)
77Brett Franklin (Lakes Oil)
78Benjamin Kipchumba (Kenyan Riders)
79Joshua Prete (Budget Forklifts)
80Alistair Crameri (Croydon Cycleworks/Pick-a-Part)
81Vaughan Bowman (Target Trek Racing Team)
82Julian Hamill (GPM Data#3)
83Aaron Slavik (Satalyst Giant Racing Team)
84Ryan Cavanagh (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team)
85Nicholas Katsonis (CharterMason Drapac Development Team)
86Kristian Juel (Budget Forklifts)
87Jordan Davies (St George Skoda HP Team)
88Miles Scotson (Euride Racing)
89Tom Kaesler (Euride Racing)
90Tom Russel (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team)
91Fraser Northey (Euride Racing)
92James Rendall (African Wildlife Safari)
93Steven Waite (African Wildlife Safari)
94Conor Murtagh (CharterMason Drapac Development Team)
95Sam McCallum (Team Polygon Australia)0:02:23
96Jason Rigg (Team Polygon Australia)0:02:33
97Jonathan Stephens (Lakes Oil)0:05:55
98Mathew Ross (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team)
99Daniel Bonello (GPM Data#3)0:06:45
100Mitchell Cooper (Satalyst Giant Racing Team)0:08:45
101Ayub Kathurima (Kenyan Riders)0:11:17
102Thomas Hamilton (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team)0:11:28
103Samuel Nelson (St George Skoda HP Team)0:12:23
104Ian Gardiner (Subaru/Albion Cycles NRS Development Team)
105Dominik Dudkiewicz (Target Trek Racing Team)0:14:36
106James Butler (Target Trek Racing Team)0:14:40
107Wade Edwards (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics)0:15:49
108Kyle Thompson (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team)0:15:57
109Marc Wilson (Croydon Cycleworks/Pick-a-Part)
110Fergus Sully (Croydon Cycleworks/Pick-a-Part)
111Dylan Hately (Target Trek Racing Team)
112Scott Law (GPM Data#3)
113Joshua Cornish (St George Skoda HP Team)
114Joshua Taylor (GPM Data#3)
115Jay Dutton (St George Skoda HP Team)
116Daniel O'Keefe (GPM Data#3)
117David Bleakley (Subaru/Albion Cycles NRS Development Team)0:19:03
118Chris Harper (Lakes Oil)0:21:54
119Shannon Johnson (CharterMason Drapac Development Team)0:22:50
120Kris Johnston (Suzuki Bontrager)
121Peter English (Satalyst Giant Racing Team)0:28:02
122Geoffrey Langat (Kenyan Riders)
123Jake Magee (GPM Data#3)
124Dean Sanfilippo (Target Trek Racing Team)
125Karl Michelin-Beard (Lakes Oil)
126Matthew Holmes (Lakes Oil)
127David Mclean
128Tim Guy (search2retain p/b health.com.au)
129Cameron Lester (Bikebug.com/Aussie Pallets)
130Ivan Michelin-Beard (Lakes Oil)
131Paul Agorir (Kenyan Riders)0:50:06
132Emmanuel Killy (Kenyan Riders)
133Adam Versteege (CharterMason Drapac Development Team)
134Samwel Ekiru (Kenyan Riders)
135Geoffrey Wanyonyi (Kenyan Riders)
DNFHardy Michel (CharterMason Drapac Development Team)
DNFBen Price (Team Polygon Australia)
DNFAnthony Murray (Subaru/Albion Cycles NRS Development Team)
DNSLiam Dove (Satalyst Giant Racing Team)

Sprint 1 - Dumbalk North
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kristian Juel (Budget Forklifts)3pts
2Stuart Smith (search2retain p/b health.com.au)2
3Patrick Shaw (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)1

Sprint 2 - Boolara
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Samuel Horgan (Budget Forklifts)3pts
2Blair Windsor (Budget Forklifts)2
3Nathan Earle (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)1

Sprint 3 - Yinnar (Finish)
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alex Edmondson (Euride Racing)5pts
2Jack Anderson (Budget Forklifts)3
3Samuel Horgan (Budget Forklifts)2
4Oliver Kent-Spark (search2retain p/b health.com.au)1

Hill Climbs - KOM 1 - Limonite
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Joseph Cooper (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)7pts
2Nathan Earle (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)5
3Kristian Juel (Budget Forklifts)3
4Eric Sheppard (search2retain p/b health.com.au)1

KOM 2 - Boolarra South
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Samuel Horgan (Budget Forklifts)5pts
2Harry Carpenter (Euride Racing)3
3Oliver Kent-Spark (search2retain p/b health.com.au)2

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Budget Forklifts6:35:21
2search2retain p/b health.com.au0:01:59
3Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team
4Euride Racing0:02:03
5Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team0:03:58
6African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team0:05:57
7Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics
8Subaru/Albion Cycles NRS Development Team
9Satalyst Giant Racing Team
10Bikebug.com/Aussie Pallets
11Team Polygon Australia
12St George Skoda HP Team
13Suzuki Bontrager
14Target Trek Racing Team
15CharterMason Drapac Development Team
16GPM Data#3
17Lakes Oil
18Croydon Cycleworks/Pick-a-Part
19Kenyan Riders0:15:15

General Classification after Stage 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alex Edmondson (Euride Racing)4:31:28
2Jack Anderson (Budget Forklifts)0:00:05
3Samuel Horgan (Budget Forklifts)0:00:07
4Nathan Earle (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)0:00:08
5Oliver Kent-Spark (search2retain p/b health.com.au)0:00:09
6Eric Sheppard (search2retain p/b health.com.au)0:00:10
7Blair Windsor (Budget Forklifts)
8Jai Crawford (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)
9Alexander Morgan (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team)
10Harry Carpenter (Euride Racing)0:00:14
11Ben Grenda (Team Polygon Australia)0:02:03
12Anthony Giacoppo (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)
13Russell Gill (Euride Racing)
14Jesse Kerrison (Budget Forklifts)0:02:05
15Kristian Juel (Budget Forklifts)
16Joseph Cooper (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)0:02:06
17Patrick Shaw (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)0:02:07
18Robert Mccarthy (Euride Racing)
19Stuart Smith (search2retain p/b health.com.au)
20Luke Ockerby (Budget Forklifts)0:02:09
21Darcy Woolley (African Wildlife Safari)
22Alistair Donohoe (search2retain p/b health.com.au)
23Keegan Aitchison (Subaru/Albion Cycles NRS Development Team)
24Brenton Jones (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)
25Luke Parker (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team)
26Jack Haig (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)
27Lachlan Holliday (Croydon Cycleworks/Pick-a-Part)
28Nicholas Yallouris (St George Skoda HP Team)
29Paul Van Der Ploeg (Satalyst Giant Racing Team)
30Tyler Spurrell (African Wildlife Safari)
31Stuart Shaw (Suzuki Bontrager)
32Matthew Nicholson (Team Polygon Australia)
33Alex Wohler (Budget Forklifts)
34Sam Crome (CharterMason Drapac Development Team)
35Angus Tobin (search2retain p/b health.com.au)
36Michael Rice (Suzuki Bontrager)
37Jeremy Scott (St George Skoda HP Team)
38Cal Britten (search2retain p/b health.com.au)
39Brendan Johnston (Suzuki Bontrager)
40Samuel Wood (GPM Data#3)
41Jordan Stannus (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team)
42James Love (Bikebug.com/Aussie Pallets)
43Jeremy Cameron (African Wildlife Safari)
44Aaron Donnelly (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)
45Nathan Elliott (Target Trek Racing Team)
46Rhys Gillett (African Wildlife Safari)
47Jackson Mawby (Satalyst Giant Racing Team)
48Daniel Nelson (African Wildlife Safari)
49William Livesay (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics)
50Suleiman Kangangi (Kenyan Riders)
51Jack Mcculloch (St George Skoda HP Team)
52Fraser Northey (Euride Racing)
53Nicholas D'Ambrosio (Target Trek Racing Team)
54Mathew Marshall (Satalyst Giant Racing Team)
55Miles Scotson (Euride Racing)
56Sam Sautelle (Suzuki Bontrager)
57Jared Triggs (St George Skoda HP Team)
58David Woolsey (Bikebug.com/Aussie Pallets)
59Ryan Cavanagh (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team)
60Lewis Anderson (Subaru/Albion Cycles NRS Development Team)
61Fiachra O'Muire (Euride Racing)
62Steven Waite (African Wildlife Safari)
63Zac Quinn (African Wildlife Safari)
64Thomas Donald (search2retain p/b health.com.au)
65Matthew Leonard (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics)
66Josh Berry (Suzuki Bontrager)
67Cameron Harrison (Subaru/Albion Cycles NRS Development Team)
68Jesse Ewart (GPM Data#3)
69Cameron Parlevliet (Croydon Cycleworks/Pick-a-Part)
70Oliver Martin (Team Polygon Australia)
71Vaughan Bowman (Target Trek Racing Team)
72Julian Hamill (GPM Data#3)
73James Rendall (African Wildlife Safari)
74Trevor Spencer (CharterMason Drapac Development Team)
75Zane Hunter (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics)
76Nick Aitken (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics)
77Jordan Davies (St George Skoda HP Team)
78Henry Morley (Satalyst Giant Racing Team)
79Michael Hale (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics)
80Ronald Purtle (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics)
81Joshua Prete (Budget Forklifts)
82Conor Murtagh (CharterMason Drapac Development Team)
83Benjamin Kipchumba (Kenyan Riders)
84Tom Kaesler (Euride Racing)
85Munro Boydell (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics)
86Nicholas Katsonis (CharterMason Drapac Development Team)
87Alistair Crameri (Croydon Cycleworks/Pick-a-Part)0:02:24
88Tom Russel (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team)
89Brett Franklin (Lakes Oil)0:02:27
90Sam McCallum (Team Polygon Australia)0:02:33
91Jason Rigg (Team Polygon Australia)0:02:43
92Jack Hogan (Lakes Oil)0:02:51
93James Swadling (Subaru/Albion Cycles NRS Development Team)0:03:55
94Adam Trewin (Bikebug.com/Aussie Pallets)
95Aaron Slavik (Satalyst Giant Racing Team)
96Mathew Ross (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team)0:06:05
97Daniel Bonello (GPM Data#3)0:06:55
98Mitchell Dedman (Lakes Oil)0:07:27
99Jonathan Stephens (Lakes Oil)0:08:09
100Mitchell Cooper (Satalyst Giant Racing Team)0:08:55
101Thomas Hamilton (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team)0:11:38
102Ayub Kathurima (Kenyan Riders)0:11:48
103Samuel Nelson (St George Skoda HP Team)0:12:33
104Ian Gardiner (Subaru/Albion Cycles NRS Development Team)
105Dominik Dudkiewicz (Target Trek Racing Team)0:14:46
106James Butler (Target Trek Racing Team)0:15:11
107Wade Edwards (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics)0:15:59
108Scott Law (GPM Data#3)0:16:06
109Kyle Thompson (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team)0:16:07
110Dylan Hately (Target Trek Racing Team)
111Joshua Cornish (St George Skoda HP Team)
112Joshua Taylor (GPM Data#3)
113Jay Dutton (St George Skoda HP Team)
114Daniel O'Keefe (GPM Data#3)
115Fergus Sully (Croydon Cycleworks/Pick-a-Part)0:18:11
116Marc Wilson (Croydon Cycleworks/Pick-a-Part)0:21:25
117Chris Harper (Lakes Oil)0:22:04
118Shannon Johnson (CharterMason Drapac Development Team)0:23:00
119Kris Johnston (Suzuki Bontrager)
120David Bleakley (Subaru/Albion Cycles NRS Development Team)0:24:52
121Dean Sanfilippo (Target Trek Racing Team)0:28:12
122Peter English (Satalyst Giant Racing Team)
123Ivan Michelin-Beard (Lakes Oil)
124Tim Guy (search2retain p/b health.com.au)0:28:28
125Jake Magee (GPM Data#3)0:29:13
126Cameron Lester (Bikebug.com/Aussie Pallets)0:32:02
127David Mclean0:33:45
128Geoffrey Langat (Kenyan Riders)0:35:54
129Matthew Holmes (Lakes Oil)0:38:48
130Karl Michelin-Beard (Lakes Oil)0:40:50
131Adam Versteege (CharterMason Drapac Development Team)0:50:16
132Paul Agorir (Kenyan Riders)
133Geoffrey Wanyonyi (Kenyan Riders)0:53:48
134Samwel Ekiru (Kenyan Riders)0:59:06
135Emmanuel Killy (Kenyan Riders)1:02:59

Sprint Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jesse Kerrison (Budget Forklifts)9pts
2Ben Grenda (Team Polygon Australia)7
3Alex Edmondson (Euride Racing)6
4Anthony Giacoppo (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)5
5Russell Gill (Euride Racing)5
6Samuel Horgan (Budget Forklifts)5
7Luke Ockerby (Budget Forklifts)4
8Kristian Juel (Budget Forklifts)3
9Stuart Shaw (Suzuki Bontrager)3
10Jack Anderson (Budget Forklifts)3
11Alex Wohler (Budget Forklifts)3
12Scott Law (GPM Data#3)3
13Blair Windsor (Budget Forklifts)2
14Patrick Shaw (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)2
15Robert Mccarthy (Euride Racing)2
16Stuart Smith (search2retain p/b health.com.au)2
17Dominik Dudkiewicz (Target Trek Racing Team)2
18Nathan Earle (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)1
19Oliver Kent-Spark (search2retain p/b health.com.au)1
20Alistair Donohoe (search2retain p/b health.com.au)1

King of the mountains
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Joseph Cooper (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)7pts
2Samuel Horgan (Budget Forklifts)5
3Nathan Earle (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)5
4Harry Carpenter (Euride Racing)3
5Kristian Juel (Budget Forklifts)3
6Oliver Kent-Spark (search2retain p/b health.com.au)2
7Eric Sheppard (search2retain p/b health.com.au)1

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alex Edmondson (Euride Racing)4:31:28
2Alexander Morgan (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team)0:00:10
3Harry Carpenter (Euride Racing)0:00:14
4Jesse Kerrison (Budget Forklifts)0:02:05
5Robert Mccarthy (Euride Racing)0:02:07
6Darcy Woolley (African Wildlife Safari)0:02:09
7Alistair Donohoe (search2retain p/b health.com.au)
8Luke Parker (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team)
9Jack Haig (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)
10Lachlan Holliday (Croydon Cycleworks/Pick-a-Part)

Team classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Budget Forklifts13:34:54
2Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team0:01:59
3search2retain p/b health.com.au
4Euride Racing0:02:03
5Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team0:03:58
6Team Polygon Australia0:05:57
7African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
8St George Skoda HP Team
9Target Trek Racing Team
10Croydon Cycleworks/Pick-a-Part
11Suzuki Bontrager
12Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics
13Subaru/Albion Cycles NRS Development Team
14GPM Data#3
15Satalyst Giant Racing Team
16CharterMason Drapac Development Team
17Lakes Oil
18Bikebug.com/Aussie Pallets0:07:43
19Kenyan Riders0:15:15

NRS Teams Aggregate
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team113pts
2Budget Forklifts83
3search2retain p/b health.com.au45
4Euride Racing41
5Drapac Cycling33
6Satalyst Giant Racing Team33
7CharterMason Drapac Development Team26
8Racing Kangaroos Cycling Development Program22
9African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team21
10Pro Team Downunder20
11St George Skoda HP Team15
12Target Trek Racing Team12
13Downer EDi Mining National Cycling Team9
14GPM Data#39
15Veneziano Blefari Cycling Team6
16Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team6
17Parramatta Race Team6
18Pensar SPM Racing5
19Team Polygon Australia5
20Sydney Uni Velo Racing3
21Paradice Investment Cycling Team3
22Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics3
23Data#3 Cisco Racing Team3
24Bianchi Lotto Arbitrage2
25Subaru/Albion Cycles NRS Development Team2
26Bikebug.com/Aussie Pallets1
27Croydon Cycleworks/Pick-a-Part1
28DHBC Racing1
29Suzuki Bontrager1

NRS Aggregate
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jack Haig (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)46pts
2Nathan Earle (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)44
3Jack Anderson (Budget Forklifts)27
4Ben Dyball (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)24
5Jai Crawford (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)23
6Neil Van Der Ploeg (search2retain p/b health.com.au)22
7Joseph Cooper (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)18
8Harry Carpenter (Euride Racing)18
9Cameron Bayly (search2retain p/b health.com.au)16
10George Tansley (Euride Racing)14
11Samuel Horgan (Budget Forklifts)12
12Anthony Giacoppo (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)11
13Adam Semple (Satalyst Giant Racing Team)10
14Blair Windsor (Budget Forklifts)10
15Bernard Sulzberger (Drapac Cycling)10

 

