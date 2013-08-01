Alex Edmondson salutes as he crosses the finish line on stage 3 of the Tour of Gippsland (Image credit: Neil Walker)

Alex Edmondson (Euride Racing) has put weary track legs and jet lag behind him to claim the third stage of the Lakes Oil Tour of Gippsland. Edmondson also moved into the overall lead by 5 seconds and continues the purple patch for Adelaide based Euride racing as they claimed their second win in as many stages.

Budget Forklifts duo Jack Anderson and Sam Horgan claimed the minor placings.

"I’m pretty ecstatic, it’s a pretty cool feeling to finally get a stage win," Edmondson said. "This is huge for me; it’s been all about the track for the last two years since I came out of the juniors, so to finally get a result on the road is great.

"I hope this can be the start of something big and it’s great to be able to continue the winning for Euride," he said with teammate Russell Gill claiming the win on Phillip Island on stage 2.

"I didn’t come here thinking I was going to be in the yellow but I know we have a strong team here so bring it on."

Alexander Morgan (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team) had made a valiant break for home with four kilometres to race but was reeled in within the final kilometre as Edmondson dashed home to claim the spoils.

By placing three riders in the day's break Budget Forklifts moved into the overall lead on teams GC by nearly two minutes. This could prove a crucial time gap as the Queensland based outfit seeks to regain ground lost to Huon-Genesys after the first five rounds of the Subaru National Road Series (NRS). The overall team classification winner for an NRS tour takes home 12 points with the runner-up bagging 10. Thus if the standings remained as they are, Budget would only close their 30 point deficit to Huon-Genesys by two points. Nonetheless, every point counts and the bragging rights of being the 'best team in Australia' is something that team sponsors take very seriously.

The typical early aggression was on as the peloton climbed the non categorised drag up to Marden South. A group of 12 slipped off the front early on and with most of the major teams represented it had the potential to go the distance. Kristan Juel (Budget Forklifts), Stuart Smith (search2retain p/b health.com.au) and Thomas Hamilton (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team) jumped away from the already established break of 12, but that signalled the end as the entire peloton had regrouped by the start of the day's first KOM to Limonite.

As the peloton attacked the 3km 6% hill the Huon-Genesys and Budget Forklifts teams were particularly aggressive. Joseph Cooper (Huon-Genesys) claimed the spoils atop the first KOM as the bunch behind began to split up.

On the undulating roads that followed a group of three - Nathan Earle and Jai Crawford (Huon-Genesys), and Jack Anderson (Budget Forklifts) - formed a healthy lead. A group of seven riders including Sam Horgan and Blair Windsor (Budget Forklifts), Alex Edmondson and Harry Carpenter (Euride Racing), Oliver Kent-Spark and Eric Sheppard (search2retain p/b health.com.au), and Morgan attempted to bridge the gap to the leading three riders.

After 58km the two groups off the front had merged and the peloton lead by the defending Polygon Australia team was under pressure. The breakaway's advantage grew rapidly and with less than 30km to go the gap was hovering around the two minute mark.

All eyes turned to the final KOM of the day up Grand Ridge Road as the cooperation in the breakaway dissolved in a flurry of attacks. Kiwi strongman Sam Horgan was the first to establish a sizeable lead as he struck out for home. The former Oceania time trial champion claimed the second KOM and second intermediate sprint but was reeled in by the breakaway with around 15km remaining after some big turns by Crawford.

The tour continues tomorrow with an opening criterium in Sale and an afternoon road race from Sale to Licola. The afternoon road race is the queen stage of this year's tour with cross winds and plenty of climbing on the menu

Full results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alex Edmondson (Euride Racing) 2:11:47 2 Jack Anderson (Budget Forklifts) 3 Samuel Horgan (Budget Forklifts) 4 Oliver Kent-Spark (search2retain p/b health.com.au) 5 Blair Windsor (Budget Forklifts) 6 Nathan Earle (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team) 7 Alexander Morgan (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team) 8 Eric Sheppard (search2retain p/b health.com.au) 9 Jai Crawford (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team) 10 Harry Carpenter (Euride Racing) 0:00:04 11 Angus Tobin (search2retain p/b health.com.au) 0:01:59 12 Ben Grenda (Team Polygon Australia) 13 Jesse Kerrison (Budget Forklifts) 14 Luke Parker (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team) 15 Sam Crome (CharterMason Drapac Development Team) 16 Alistair Donohoe (search2retain p/b health.com.au) 17 Russell Gill (Euride Racing) 18 Luke Ockerby (Budget Forklifts) 19 Darcy Woolley (African Wildlife Safari) 20 Daniel Nelson (African Wildlife Safari) 21 Ronald Purtle (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics) 22 Jared Triggs (St George Skoda HP Team) 23 Keegan Aitchison (Subaru/Albion Cycles NRS Development Team) 24 Tyler Spurrell (African Wildlife Safari) 25 Alex Wohler (Budget Forklifts) 26 Rhys Gillett (African Wildlife Safari) 27 Nicholas D'Ambrosio (Target Trek Racing Team) 28 David Woolsey (Bikebug.com/Aussie Pallets) 29 Brenton Jones (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team) 30 Paul Van Der Ploeg (Satalyst Giant Racing Team) 31 Patrick Shaw (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team) 32 Anthony Giacoppo (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team) 33 Jackson Mawby (Satalyst Giant Racing Team) 34 Nick Aitken (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics) 35 Brendan Johnston (Suzuki Bontrager) 36 Jack Haig (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team) 37 Michael Hale (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics) 38 James Swadling (Subaru/Albion Cycles NRS Development Team) 39 Zac Quinn (African Wildlife Safari) 40 Joseph Cooper (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team) 41 Aaron Donnelly (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team) 42 Matthew Nicholson (Team Polygon Australia) 43 James Love (Bikebug.com/Aussie Pallets) 44 Lewis Anderson (Subaru/Albion Cycles NRS Development Team) 45 Suleiman Kangangi (Kenyan Riders) 46 Adam Trewin (Bikebug.com/Aussie Pallets) 47 Nicholas Yallouris (St George Skoda HP Team) 48 Sam Sautelle (Suzuki Bontrager) 49 Jordan Stannus (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team) 50 Robert Mccarthy (Euride Racing) 51 Jesse Ewart (GPM Data#3) 52 William Livesay (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics) 53 Henry Morley (Satalyst Giant Racing Team) 54 Matthew Leonard (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics) 55 Cameron Harrison (Subaru/Albion Cycles NRS Development Team) 56 Stuart Smith (search2retain p/b health.com.au) 57 Cal Britten (search2retain p/b health.com.au) 58 Jack Hogan (Lakes Oil) 59 Lachlan Holliday (Croydon Cycleworks/Pick-a-Part) 60 Josh Berry (Suzuki Bontrager) 61 Jack Mcculloch (St George Skoda HP Team) 62 Jeremy Cameron (African Wildlife Safari) 63 Mathew Marshall (Satalyst Giant Racing Team) 64 Nathan Elliott (Target Trek Racing Team) 65 Stuart Shaw (Suzuki Bontrager) 66 Samuel Wood (GPM Data#3) 67 Michael Rice (Suzuki Bontrager) 68 Fiachra O'Muire (Euride Racing) 69 Cameron Parlevliet (Croydon Cycleworks/Pick-a-Part) 70 Jeremy Scott (St George Skoda HP Team) 71 Thomas Donald (search2retain p/b health.com.au) 72 Mitchell Dedman (Lakes Oil) 73 Munro Boydell (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics) 74 Zane Hunter (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics) 75 Trevor Spencer (CharterMason Drapac Development Team) 76 Oliver Martin (Team Polygon Australia) 77 Brett Franklin (Lakes Oil) 78 Benjamin Kipchumba (Kenyan Riders) 79 Joshua Prete (Budget Forklifts) 80 Alistair Crameri (Croydon Cycleworks/Pick-a-Part) 81 Vaughan Bowman (Target Trek Racing Team) 82 Julian Hamill (GPM Data#3) 83 Aaron Slavik (Satalyst Giant Racing Team) 84 Ryan Cavanagh (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team) 85 Nicholas Katsonis (CharterMason Drapac Development Team) 86 Kristian Juel (Budget Forklifts) 87 Jordan Davies (St George Skoda HP Team) 88 Miles Scotson (Euride Racing) 89 Tom Kaesler (Euride Racing) 90 Tom Russel (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team) 91 Fraser Northey (Euride Racing) 92 James Rendall (African Wildlife Safari) 93 Steven Waite (African Wildlife Safari) 94 Conor Murtagh (CharterMason Drapac Development Team) 95 Sam McCallum (Team Polygon Australia) 0:02:23 96 Jason Rigg (Team Polygon Australia) 0:02:33 97 Jonathan Stephens (Lakes Oil) 0:05:55 98 Mathew Ross (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team) 99 Daniel Bonello (GPM Data#3) 0:06:45 100 Mitchell Cooper (Satalyst Giant Racing Team) 0:08:45 101 Ayub Kathurima (Kenyan Riders) 0:11:17 102 Thomas Hamilton (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team) 0:11:28 103 Samuel Nelson (St George Skoda HP Team) 0:12:23 104 Ian Gardiner (Subaru/Albion Cycles NRS Development Team) 105 Dominik Dudkiewicz (Target Trek Racing Team) 0:14:36 106 James Butler (Target Trek Racing Team) 0:14:40 107 Wade Edwards (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics) 0:15:49 108 Kyle Thompson (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team) 0:15:57 109 Marc Wilson (Croydon Cycleworks/Pick-a-Part) 110 Fergus Sully (Croydon Cycleworks/Pick-a-Part) 111 Dylan Hately (Target Trek Racing Team) 112 Scott Law (GPM Data#3) 113 Joshua Cornish (St George Skoda HP Team) 114 Joshua Taylor (GPM Data#3) 115 Jay Dutton (St George Skoda HP Team) 116 Daniel O'Keefe (GPM Data#3) 117 David Bleakley (Subaru/Albion Cycles NRS Development Team) 0:19:03 118 Chris Harper (Lakes Oil) 0:21:54 119 Shannon Johnson (CharterMason Drapac Development Team) 0:22:50 120 Kris Johnston (Suzuki Bontrager) 121 Peter English (Satalyst Giant Racing Team) 0:28:02 122 Geoffrey Langat (Kenyan Riders) 123 Jake Magee (GPM Data#3) 124 Dean Sanfilippo (Target Trek Racing Team) 125 Karl Michelin-Beard (Lakes Oil) 126 Matthew Holmes (Lakes Oil) 127 David Mclean 128 Tim Guy (search2retain p/b health.com.au) 129 Cameron Lester (Bikebug.com/Aussie Pallets) 130 Ivan Michelin-Beard (Lakes Oil) 131 Paul Agorir (Kenyan Riders) 0:50:06 132 Emmanuel Killy (Kenyan Riders) 133 Adam Versteege (CharterMason Drapac Development Team) 134 Samwel Ekiru (Kenyan Riders) 135 Geoffrey Wanyonyi (Kenyan Riders) DNF Hardy Michel (CharterMason Drapac Development Team) DNF Ben Price (Team Polygon Australia) DNF Anthony Murray (Subaru/Albion Cycles NRS Development Team) DNS Liam Dove (Satalyst Giant Racing Team)

Sprint 1 - Dumbalk North # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kristian Juel (Budget Forklifts) 3 pts 2 Stuart Smith (search2retain p/b health.com.au) 2 3 Patrick Shaw (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team) 1

Sprint 2 - Boolara # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Samuel Horgan (Budget Forklifts) 3 pts 2 Blair Windsor (Budget Forklifts) 2 3 Nathan Earle (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team) 1

Sprint 3 - Yinnar (Finish) # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alex Edmondson (Euride Racing) 5 pts 2 Jack Anderson (Budget Forklifts) 3 3 Samuel Horgan (Budget Forklifts) 2 4 Oliver Kent-Spark (search2retain p/b health.com.au) 1

Hill Climbs - KOM 1 - Limonite # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Joseph Cooper (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team) 7 pts 2 Nathan Earle (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team) 5 3 Kristian Juel (Budget Forklifts) 3 4 Eric Sheppard (search2retain p/b health.com.au) 1

KOM 2 - Boolarra South # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Samuel Horgan (Budget Forklifts) 5 pts 2 Harry Carpenter (Euride Racing) 3 3 Oliver Kent-Spark (search2retain p/b health.com.au) 2

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Budget Forklifts 6:35:21 2 search2retain p/b health.com.au 0:01:59 3 Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team 4 Euride Racing 0:02:03 5 Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team 0:03:58 6 African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team 0:05:57 7 Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics 8 Subaru/Albion Cycles NRS Development Team 9 Satalyst Giant Racing Team 10 Bikebug.com/Aussie Pallets 11 Team Polygon Australia 12 St George Skoda HP Team 13 Suzuki Bontrager 14 Target Trek Racing Team 15 CharterMason Drapac Development Team 16 GPM Data#3 17 Lakes Oil 18 Croydon Cycleworks/Pick-a-Part 19 Kenyan Riders 0:15:15

General Classification after Stage 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alex Edmondson (Euride Racing) 4:31:28 2 Jack Anderson (Budget Forklifts) 0:00:05 3 Samuel Horgan (Budget Forklifts) 0:00:07 4 Nathan Earle (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team) 0:00:08 5 Oliver Kent-Spark (search2retain p/b health.com.au) 0:00:09 6 Eric Sheppard (search2retain p/b health.com.au) 0:00:10 7 Blair Windsor (Budget Forklifts) 8 Jai Crawford (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team) 9 Alexander Morgan (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team) 10 Harry Carpenter (Euride Racing) 0:00:14 11 Ben Grenda (Team Polygon Australia) 0:02:03 12 Anthony Giacoppo (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team) 13 Russell Gill (Euride Racing) 14 Jesse Kerrison (Budget Forklifts) 0:02:05 15 Kristian Juel (Budget Forklifts) 16 Joseph Cooper (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team) 0:02:06 17 Patrick Shaw (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team) 0:02:07 18 Robert Mccarthy (Euride Racing) 19 Stuart Smith (search2retain p/b health.com.au) 20 Luke Ockerby (Budget Forklifts) 0:02:09 21 Darcy Woolley (African Wildlife Safari) 22 Alistair Donohoe (search2retain p/b health.com.au) 23 Keegan Aitchison (Subaru/Albion Cycles NRS Development Team) 24 Brenton Jones (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team) 25 Luke Parker (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team) 26 Jack Haig (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team) 27 Lachlan Holliday (Croydon Cycleworks/Pick-a-Part) 28 Nicholas Yallouris (St George Skoda HP Team) 29 Paul Van Der Ploeg (Satalyst Giant Racing Team) 30 Tyler Spurrell (African Wildlife Safari) 31 Stuart Shaw (Suzuki Bontrager) 32 Matthew Nicholson (Team Polygon Australia) 33 Alex Wohler (Budget Forklifts) 34 Sam Crome (CharterMason Drapac Development Team) 35 Angus Tobin (search2retain p/b health.com.au) 36 Michael Rice (Suzuki Bontrager) 37 Jeremy Scott (St George Skoda HP Team) 38 Cal Britten (search2retain p/b health.com.au) 39 Brendan Johnston (Suzuki Bontrager) 40 Samuel Wood (GPM Data#3) 41 Jordan Stannus (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team) 42 James Love (Bikebug.com/Aussie Pallets) 43 Jeremy Cameron (African Wildlife Safari) 44 Aaron Donnelly (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team) 45 Nathan Elliott (Target Trek Racing Team) 46 Rhys Gillett (African Wildlife Safari) 47 Jackson Mawby (Satalyst Giant Racing Team) 48 Daniel Nelson (African Wildlife Safari) 49 William Livesay (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics) 50 Suleiman Kangangi (Kenyan Riders) 51 Jack Mcculloch (St George Skoda HP Team) 52 Fraser Northey (Euride Racing) 53 Nicholas D'Ambrosio (Target Trek Racing Team) 54 Mathew Marshall (Satalyst Giant Racing Team) 55 Miles Scotson (Euride Racing) 56 Sam Sautelle (Suzuki Bontrager) 57 Jared Triggs (St George Skoda HP Team) 58 David Woolsey (Bikebug.com/Aussie Pallets) 59 Ryan Cavanagh (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team) 60 Lewis Anderson (Subaru/Albion Cycles NRS Development Team) 61 Fiachra O'Muire (Euride Racing) 62 Steven Waite (African Wildlife Safari) 63 Zac Quinn (African Wildlife Safari) 64 Thomas Donald (search2retain p/b health.com.au) 65 Matthew Leonard (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics) 66 Josh Berry (Suzuki Bontrager) 67 Cameron Harrison (Subaru/Albion Cycles NRS Development Team) 68 Jesse Ewart (GPM Data#3) 69 Cameron Parlevliet (Croydon Cycleworks/Pick-a-Part) 70 Oliver Martin (Team Polygon Australia) 71 Vaughan Bowman (Target Trek Racing Team) 72 Julian Hamill (GPM Data#3) 73 James Rendall (African Wildlife Safari) 74 Trevor Spencer (CharterMason Drapac Development Team) 75 Zane Hunter (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics) 76 Nick Aitken (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics) 77 Jordan Davies (St George Skoda HP Team) 78 Henry Morley (Satalyst Giant Racing Team) 79 Michael Hale (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics) 80 Ronald Purtle (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics) 81 Joshua Prete (Budget Forklifts) 82 Conor Murtagh (CharterMason Drapac Development Team) 83 Benjamin Kipchumba (Kenyan Riders) 84 Tom Kaesler (Euride Racing) 85 Munro Boydell (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics) 86 Nicholas Katsonis (CharterMason Drapac Development Team) 87 Alistair Crameri (Croydon Cycleworks/Pick-a-Part) 0:02:24 88 Tom Russel (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team) 89 Brett Franklin (Lakes Oil) 0:02:27 90 Sam McCallum (Team Polygon Australia) 0:02:33 91 Jason Rigg (Team Polygon Australia) 0:02:43 92 Jack Hogan (Lakes Oil) 0:02:51 93 James Swadling (Subaru/Albion Cycles NRS Development Team) 0:03:55 94 Adam Trewin (Bikebug.com/Aussie Pallets) 95 Aaron Slavik (Satalyst Giant Racing Team) 96 Mathew Ross (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team) 0:06:05 97 Daniel Bonello (GPM Data#3) 0:06:55 98 Mitchell Dedman (Lakes Oil) 0:07:27 99 Jonathan Stephens (Lakes Oil) 0:08:09 100 Mitchell Cooper (Satalyst Giant Racing Team) 0:08:55 101 Thomas Hamilton (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team) 0:11:38 102 Ayub Kathurima (Kenyan Riders) 0:11:48 103 Samuel Nelson (St George Skoda HP Team) 0:12:33 104 Ian Gardiner (Subaru/Albion Cycles NRS Development Team) 105 Dominik Dudkiewicz (Target Trek Racing Team) 0:14:46 106 James Butler (Target Trek Racing Team) 0:15:11 107 Wade Edwards (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics) 0:15:59 108 Scott Law (GPM Data#3) 0:16:06 109 Kyle Thompson (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team) 0:16:07 110 Dylan Hately (Target Trek Racing Team) 111 Joshua Cornish (St George Skoda HP Team) 112 Joshua Taylor (GPM Data#3) 113 Jay Dutton (St George Skoda HP Team) 114 Daniel O'Keefe (GPM Data#3) 115 Fergus Sully (Croydon Cycleworks/Pick-a-Part) 0:18:11 116 Marc Wilson (Croydon Cycleworks/Pick-a-Part) 0:21:25 117 Chris Harper (Lakes Oil) 0:22:04 118 Shannon Johnson (CharterMason Drapac Development Team) 0:23:00 119 Kris Johnston (Suzuki Bontrager) 120 David Bleakley (Subaru/Albion Cycles NRS Development Team) 0:24:52 121 Dean Sanfilippo (Target Trek Racing Team) 0:28:12 122 Peter English (Satalyst Giant Racing Team) 123 Ivan Michelin-Beard (Lakes Oil) 124 Tim Guy (search2retain p/b health.com.au) 0:28:28 125 Jake Magee (GPM Data#3) 0:29:13 126 Cameron Lester (Bikebug.com/Aussie Pallets) 0:32:02 127 David Mclean 0:33:45 128 Geoffrey Langat (Kenyan Riders) 0:35:54 129 Matthew Holmes (Lakes Oil) 0:38:48 130 Karl Michelin-Beard (Lakes Oil) 0:40:50 131 Adam Versteege (CharterMason Drapac Development Team) 0:50:16 132 Paul Agorir (Kenyan Riders) 133 Geoffrey Wanyonyi (Kenyan Riders) 0:53:48 134 Samwel Ekiru (Kenyan Riders) 0:59:06 135 Emmanuel Killy (Kenyan Riders) 1:02:59

Sprint Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jesse Kerrison (Budget Forklifts) 9 pts 2 Ben Grenda (Team Polygon Australia) 7 3 Alex Edmondson (Euride Racing) 6 4 Anthony Giacoppo (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team) 5 5 Russell Gill (Euride Racing) 5 6 Samuel Horgan (Budget Forklifts) 5 7 Luke Ockerby (Budget Forklifts) 4 8 Kristian Juel (Budget Forklifts) 3 9 Stuart Shaw (Suzuki Bontrager) 3 10 Jack Anderson (Budget Forklifts) 3 11 Alex Wohler (Budget Forklifts) 3 12 Scott Law (GPM Data#3) 3 13 Blair Windsor (Budget Forklifts) 2 14 Patrick Shaw (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team) 2 15 Robert Mccarthy (Euride Racing) 2 16 Stuart Smith (search2retain p/b health.com.au) 2 17 Dominik Dudkiewicz (Target Trek Racing Team) 2 18 Nathan Earle (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team) 1 19 Oliver Kent-Spark (search2retain p/b health.com.au) 1 20 Alistair Donohoe (search2retain p/b health.com.au) 1

King of the mountains # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Joseph Cooper (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team) 7 pts 2 Samuel Horgan (Budget Forklifts) 5 3 Nathan Earle (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team) 5 4 Harry Carpenter (Euride Racing) 3 5 Kristian Juel (Budget Forklifts) 3 6 Oliver Kent-Spark (search2retain p/b health.com.au) 2 7 Eric Sheppard (search2retain p/b health.com.au) 1

Young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alex Edmondson (Euride Racing) 4:31:28 2 Alexander Morgan (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team) 0:00:10 3 Harry Carpenter (Euride Racing) 0:00:14 4 Jesse Kerrison (Budget Forklifts) 0:02:05 5 Robert Mccarthy (Euride Racing) 0:02:07 6 Darcy Woolley (African Wildlife Safari) 0:02:09 7 Alistair Donohoe (search2retain p/b health.com.au) 8 Luke Parker (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team) 9 Jack Haig (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team) 10 Lachlan Holliday (Croydon Cycleworks/Pick-a-Part)

Team classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Budget Forklifts 13:34:54 2 Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team 0:01:59 3 search2retain p/b health.com.au 4 Euride Racing 0:02:03 5 Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team 0:03:58 6 Team Polygon Australia 0:05:57 7 African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team 8 St George Skoda HP Team 9 Target Trek Racing Team 10 Croydon Cycleworks/Pick-a-Part 11 Suzuki Bontrager 12 Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics 13 Subaru/Albion Cycles NRS Development Team 14 GPM Data#3 15 Satalyst Giant Racing Team 16 CharterMason Drapac Development Team 17 Lakes Oil 18 Bikebug.com/Aussie Pallets 0:07:43 19 Kenyan Riders 0:15:15

NRS Teams Aggregate # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team 113 pts 2 Budget Forklifts 83 3 search2retain p/b health.com.au 45 4 Euride Racing 41 5 Drapac Cycling 33 6 Satalyst Giant Racing Team 33 7 CharterMason Drapac Development Team 26 8 Racing Kangaroos Cycling Development Program 22 9 African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team 21 10 Pro Team Downunder 20 11 St George Skoda HP Team 15 12 Target Trek Racing Team 12 13 Downer EDi Mining National Cycling Team 9 14 GPM Data#3 9 15 Veneziano Blefari Cycling Team 6 16 Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team 6 17 Parramatta Race Team 6 18 Pensar SPM Racing 5 19 Team Polygon Australia 5 20 Sydney Uni Velo Racing 3 21 Paradice Investment Cycling Team 3 22 Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics 3 23 Data#3 Cisco Racing Team 3 24 Bianchi Lotto Arbitrage 2 25 Subaru/Albion Cycles NRS Development Team 2 26 Bikebug.com/Aussie Pallets 1 27 Croydon Cycleworks/Pick-a-Part 1 28 DHBC Racing 1 29 Suzuki Bontrager 1