Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys Wealth) accelerates out of the first corner (Image credit: CJ Farquharson)

Anthony Giacoppo (Huon-Genesys) has claimed his second stage win of the Lakes Oil Tour of Gippsland in this morning's opening criterium in Sale. Giacoppo relegated Ben Grenda (Polygon Australia) to his third podium finish for the tour with Giacoppo's teammate Nathan Earle claiming the final spot on the dias.

Alex Edmondson (Euride Racing) retained his overall lead whilst the Budget Forklifts duo of Jack Anderson and Sam Horgan slipped from second and third overall to fifth and sixth. Huon-Genesys riders Earle and Jai Crawford now fill out the podium behind Edmondson. Due to the close nature of racing at Gippsland the small time gaps incurred in this morning's may yet prove to be crucial in determining the final classification.

Riders lined up for the stage 4 criterium in Sale for 30 laps of a 1.2km circuit. The circuit in Sale is one of the faster ones for this year's Tour of Gippsland with generally wide, smooth roads and no braking required. Despite a strong prevailing wind the average speed of the peloton was still nearly 45km per hour.

Early attacks were common but none managed to stick as the pace of the bunch remained high. Jesse Kerrison (Budget Forklifts) put this to his advangage and defended his green sprint jersey in style by claiming the first intermediate.

The finishing straight in Sale narrows considerably and as the wind increased during the stage the tail end of the peloton was put under increasing pressure. As riders struggled in the gutter, more and more riders were tailed off and forced to end their morning stage earlier than they would like.

A threatening group of five riders containing one of Budget Forklifts' GC contenders, Sam Horgan, went clear halfway through the race. Huon-Genesys quickly responded to shut down the dangerous move and after a few laps of chasing the bunch had regrouped.

Luke Ockerby counter-attacked for Budget Forklifts and went clear on his own to claim the second intermediate sprint but his move would not last long.

With three laps to go the Huon Genesys train was on the front with time trial specialists Jack Haig and Aaron Donnelly keeping the peloton lined out. Coming up to one lap to go the Huon-Genesys train had been swamped and the final sprint was developing into a messy affair. Nonetheless, Giacoppo emerged from that mess to continue his good run so far this tour.

Riders now head to this afternoon's queen stage from Sale to Licola.

More to come...

Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Anthony Giacoppo (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team) 0:48:17 2 Ben Grenda (Team Polygon Australia) 3 Nathan Earle (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team) 4 Stuart Shaw (Suzuki Bontrager) 5 Scott Law (GPM Data#3) 6 Russell Gill (Euride Racing) 7 Robert Mccarthy (Euride Racing) 8 Alistair Donohoe (search2retain p/b health.com.au) 9 Angus Tobin (search2retain p/b health.com.au) 10 Jack Haig (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team) 11 Paul Van Der Ploeg (Satalyst Giant Racing Team) 12 Alex Edmondson (Euride Racing) 13 Brenton Jones (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team) 14 Nicholas Yallouris (St George Skoda HP Team) 15 Tyler Spurrell (African Wildlife Safari) 16 Shannon Johnson (CharterMason Drapac Development Team) 17 Lachlan Holliday (Croydon Cycleworks/Pick-a-Part) 18 Luke Ockerby (Budget Forklifts) 19 James Rendall (African Wildlife Safari) 20 Nick Aitken (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics) 21 Jai Crawford (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team) 22 Jesse Kerrison (Budget Forklifts) 23 Keegan Aitchison (Subaru/Albion Cycles NRS Development Team) 24 Alexander Morgan (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team) 25 Patrick Shaw (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team) 26 Luke Parker (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team) 27 Alex Wohler (Budget Forklifts) 28 Trevor Spencer (CharterMason Drapac Development Team) 29 William Livesay (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics) 30 Jack Anderson (Budget Forklifts) 31 Harry Carpenter (Euride Racing) 32 Jack Mcculloch (St George Skoda HP Team) 33 Nicholas D'Ambrosio (Target Trek Racing Team) 34 Eric Sheppard (search2retain p/b health.com.au) 35 Blair Windsor (Budget Forklifts) 36 Cal Britten (search2retain p/b health.com.au) 37 James Butler (Target Trek Racing Team) 38 Michael Hale (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics) 39 Kristian Juel (Budget Forklifts) 40 Tom Kaesler (Euride Racing) 41 Darcy Woolley (African Wildlife Safari) 42 Jake Magee (GPM Data#3) 43 Miles Scotson (Euride Racing) 44 Kris Johnston (Suzuki Bontrager) 45 Ryan Cavanagh (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team) 46 Samuel Horgan (Budget Forklifts) 47 Jackson Mawby (Satalyst Giant Racing Team) 48 Oliver Kent-Spark (search2retain p/b health.com.au) 49 Samuel Wood (GPM Data#3) 50 Steven Waite (African Wildlife Safari) 51 Jason Rigg (Team Polygon Australia) 52 Aaron Donnelly (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team) 53 Kyle Thompson (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team) 54 Mathew Ross (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team) 55 Stuart Smith (search2retain p/b health.com.au) 56 Josh Berry (Suzuki Bontrager) 57 Julian Hamill (GPM Data#3) 58 Jeremy Cameron (African Wildlife Safari) 59 James Love (Bikebug.com/Aussie Pallets) 60 Sam Crome (CharterMason Drapac Development Team) 61 Thomas Hamilton (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team) 62 Zane Hunter (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics) 63 Daniel Nelson (African Wildlife Safari) 64 David Woolsey (Bikebug.com/Aussie Pallets) 65 Jordan Stannus (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team) 66 Cameron Harrison (Subaru/Albion Cycles NRS Development Team) 67 Michael Rice (Suzuki Bontrager) 68 Marc Wilson (Croydon Cycleworks/Pick-a-Part) 69 Thomas Donald (search2retain p/b health.com.au) 70 Dominik Dudkiewicz (Target Trek Racing Team) 71 Nathan Elliott (Target Trek Racing Team) 72 Mathew Marshall (Satalyst Giant Racing Team) 73 Joseph Cooper (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team) 74 Conor Murtagh (CharterMason Drapac Development Team) 75 Jeremy Scott (St George Skoda HP Team) 76 Joshua Cornish (St George Skoda HP Team) 77 Samuel Nelson (St George Skoda HP Team) 78 Jay Dutton (St George Skoda HP Team) 79 Fraser Northey (Euride Racing) 80 Dylan Hately (Target Trek Racing Team) 81 Dean Sanfilippo (Target Trek Racing Team) 82 Peter English (Satalyst Giant Racing Team) 83 Suleiman Kangangi (Kenyan Riders) 84 Tom Russel (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team) 85 Joshua Taylor (GPM Data#3) 86 Ronald Purtle (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics) 87 Matthew Leonard (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics) 88 Oliver Martin (Team Polygon Australia) 89 Sam Sautelle (Suzuki Bontrager) 90 Aaron Slavik (Satalyst Giant Racing Team) 91 Brendan Johnston (Suzuki Bontrager) 92 Jordan Davies (St George Skoda HP Team) 93 Adam Versteege (CharterMason Drapac Development Team) 94 Vaughan Bowman (Target Trek Racing Team) 95 Jack Hogan (Lakes Oil) 96 Lewis Anderson (Subaru/Albion Cycles NRS Development Team) 97 Zac Quinn (African Wildlife Safari) 98 Joshua Prete (Budget Forklifts) 99 Jesse Ewart (GPM Data#3) 100 Cameron Lester (Bikebug.com/Aussie Pallets) 0:00:43 101 Henry Morley (Satalyst Giant Racing Team) 102 Munro Boydell (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics) 0:00:48 103 Chris Harper (Lakes Oil) 104 Jared Triggs (St George Skoda HP Team) 105 Mitchell Dedman (Lakes Oil) 106 Alistair Crameri (Croydon Cycleworks/Pick-a-Part) 0:01:04 107 Ivan Michelin-Beard (Lakes Oil) 108 Rhys Gillett (African Wildlife Safari) 0:01:42 109 Fiachra O'Muire (Euride Racing) 0:03:20 110 Adam Trewin (Bikebug.com/Aussie Pallets) 0:05:00 111 Ian Gardiner (Subaru/Albion Cycles NRS Development Team) 0:08:20 112 Tim Guy (search2retain p/b health.com.au) 0:10:00 113 Sam McCallum (Team Polygon Australia) 0:11:40 114 Benjamin Kipchumba (Kenyan Riders) 115 Mitchell Cooper (Satalyst Giant Racing Team) 116 David Bleakley (Subaru/Albion Cycles NRS Development Team) 117 Daniel Bonello (GPM Data#3) 118 James Swadling (Subaru/Albion Cycles NRS Development Team) 119 David Mclean 120 Ayub Kathurima (Kenyan Riders) 121 Nicholas Katsonis (CharterMason Drapac Development Team) 122 Cameron Parlevliet (Croydon Cycleworks/Pick-a-Part) 123 Wade Edwards (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics) 124 Brett Franklin (Lakes Oil) 125 Samwel Ekiru (Kenyan Riders) 126 Geoffrey Wanyonyi (Kenyan Riders) 127 Paul Agorir (Kenyan Riders) 128 Matthew Holmes (Lakes Oil) 129 Jonathan Stephens (Lakes Oil) 130 Fergus Sully (Croydon Cycleworks/Pick-a-Part) 131 Geoffrey Langat (Kenyan Riders) 132 Karl Michelin-Beard (Lakes Oil) 133 Emmanuel Killy (Kenyan Riders) 134 Matthew Nicholson (Team Polygon Australia) DNS Daniel O'Keefe (GPM Data#3)

Sprint 1 - Lap 10 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jesse Kerrison (Budget Forklifts) 3 pts 2 Russell Gill (Euride Racing) 2 3 Ben Grenda (Team Polygon Australia) 1

Sprint 2 - Lap 20 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Luke Ockerby (Budget Forklifts) 3 pts 2 Dominik Dudkiewicz (Target Trek Racing Team) 2 3 Alex Wohler (Budget Forklifts) 1

Sprint 3 - Lap 30 (Finish) # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Anthony Giacoppo (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team) 5 pts 2 Ben Grenda (Team Polygon Australia) 3 3 Nathan Earle (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team) 2 4 Stuart Shaw (Suzuki Bontrager) 1

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team 2:24:51 2 Euride Racing 3 search2retain p/b health.com.au 4 Budget Forklifts 5 African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team 6 Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics 7 Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team 8 GPM Data#3 9 Suzuki Bontrager 10 CharterMason Drapac Development Team 11 St George Skoda HP Team 12 Satalyst Giant Racing Team 13 Target Trek Racing Team 14 Team Polygon Australia 15 Subaru/Albion Cycles NRS Development Team 16 Bikebug.com/Aussie Pallets 0:00:43 17 Croydon Cycleworks/Pick-a-Part 0:01:04 18 Lakes Oil 0:01:36 19 Kenyan Riders 0:23:20

General Classification after Stage 4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alex Edmondson (Euride Racing) 5:19:45 2 Jack Anderson (Budget Forklifts) 0:00:05 3 Nathan Earle (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team) 0:00:06 4 Samuel Horgan (Budget Forklifts) 0:00:07 5 Oliver Kent-Spark (search2retain p/b health.com.au) 0:00:09 6 Jai Crawford (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team) 0:00:10 7 Eric Sheppard (search2retain p/b health.com.au) 8 Blair Windsor (Budget Forklifts) 9 Alexander Morgan (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team) 10 Harry Carpenter (Euride Racing) 0:00:14 11 Anthony Giacoppo (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team) 0:01:57 12 Ben Grenda (Team Polygon Australia) 0:01:59 13 Russell Gill (Euride Racing) 0:02:03 14 Jesse Kerrison (Budget Forklifts) 0:02:05 15 Kristian Juel (Budget Forklifts) 16 Joseph Cooper (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team) 0:02:06 17 Patrick Shaw (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team) 0:02:07 18 Robert Mccarthy (Euride Racing) 19 Stuart Smith (search2retain p/b health.com.au) 20 Stuart Shaw (Suzuki Bontrager) 0:02:08 21 Luke Ockerby (Budget Forklifts) 0:02:09 22 Alistair Donohoe (search2retain p/b health.com.au) 23 Brenton Jones (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team) 24 Keegan Aitchison (Subaru/Albion Cycles NRS Development Team) 25 Luke Parker (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team) 26 Jack Haig (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team) 27 Paul Van Der Ploeg (Satalyst Giant Racing Team) 28 Nicholas Yallouris (St George Skoda HP Team) 29 Lachlan Holliday (Croydon Cycleworks/Pick-a-Part) 30 Darcy Woolley (African Wildlife Safari) 31 Tyler Spurrell (African Wildlife Safari) 32 Angus Tobin (search2retain p/b health.com.au) 33 Alex Wohler (Budget Forklifts) 34 Cal Britten (search2retain p/b health.com.au) 35 Sam Crome (CharterMason Drapac Development Team) 36 Samuel Wood (GPM Data#3) 37 William Livesay (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics) 38 Michael Rice (Suzuki Bontrager) 39 Jack Mcculloch (St George Skoda HP Team) 40 Nicholas D'Ambrosio (Target Trek Racing Team) 41 Jackson Mawby (Satalyst Giant Racing Team) 42 Jeremy Scott (St George Skoda HP Team) 43 Aaron Donnelly (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team) 44 Jeremy Cameron (African Wildlife Safari) 45 James Love (Bikebug.com/Aussie Pallets) 46 Jordan Stannus (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team) 47 Miles Scotson (Euride Racing) 48 Daniel Nelson (African Wildlife Safari) 49 Nathan Elliott (Target Trek Racing Team) 50 Brendan Johnston (Suzuki Bontrager) 51 Ryan Cavanagh (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team) 52 James Rendall (African Wildlife Safari) 53 Mathew Marshall (Satalyst Giant Racing Team) 54 Suleiman Kangangi (Kenyan Riders) 55 Fraser Northey (Euride Racing) 56 Steven Waite (African Wildlife Safari) 57 David Woolsey (Bikebug.com/Aussie Pallets) 58 Trevor Spencer (CharterMason Drapac Development Team) 59 Nick Aitken (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics) 60 Josh Berry (Suzuki Bontrager) 61 Sam Sautelle (Suzuki Bontrager) 62 Thomas Donald (search2retain p/b health.com.au) 63 Cameron Harrison (Subaru/Albion Cycles NRS Development Team) 64 Michael Hale (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics) 65 Julian Hamill (GPM Data#3) 66 Lewis Anderson (Subaru/Albion Cycles NRS Development Team) 67 Matthew Leonard (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics) 68 Zane Hunter (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics) 69 Zac Quinn (African Wildlife Safari) 70 Tom Kaesler (Euride Racing) 71 Oliver Martin (Team Polygon Australia) 72 Vaughan Bowman (Target Trek Racing Team) 73 Jesse Ewart (GPM Data#3) 74 Ronald Purtle (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics) 75 Jordan Davies (St George Skoda HP Team) 76 Conor Murtagh (CharterMason Drapac Development Team) 77 Joshua Prete (Budget Forklifts) 78 Tom Russel (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team) 0:02:24 79 Jason Rigg (Team Polygon Australia) 0:02:43 80 Jack Hogan (Lakes Oil) 0:02:51 81 Henry Morley (Satalyst Giant Racing Team) 0:02:52 82 Jared Triggs (St George Skoda HP Team) 0:02:57 83 Munro Boydell (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics) 84 Alistair Crameri (Croydon Cycleworks/Pick-a-Part) 0:03:28 85 Rhys Gillett (African Wildlife Safari) 0:03:51 86 Aaron Slavik (Satalyst Giant Racing Team) 0:03:55 87 Fiachra O'Muire (Euride Racing) 0:05:29 88 Mathew Ross (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team) 0:06:05 89 Mitchell Dedman (Lakes Oil) 0:08:15 90 Adam Trewin (Bikebug.com/Aussie Pallets) 0:08:55 91 Thomas Hamilton (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team) 0:11:38 92 Samuel Nelson (St George Skoda HP Team) 0:12:33 93 Matthew Nicholson (Team Polygon Australia) 0:13:49 94 Cameron Parlevliet (Croydon Cycleworks/Pick-a-Part) 95 Benjamin Kipchumba (Kenyan Riders) 96 Nicholas Katsonis (CharterMason Drapac Development Team) 97 Brett Franklin (Lakes Oil) 0:14:07 98 Sam McCallum (Team Polygon Australia) 0:14:13 99 Dominik Dudkiewicz (Target Trek Racing Team) 0:14:46 100 James Butler (Target Trek Racing Team) 0:15:11 101 James Swadling (Subaru/Albion Cycles NRS Development Team) 0:15:35 102 Scott Law (GPM Data#3) 0:16:06 103 Kyle Thompson (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team) 0:16:07 104 Dylan Hately (Target Trek Racing Team) 105 Joshua Cornish (St George Skoda HP Team) 106 Joshua Taylor (GPM Data#3) 107 Jay Dutton (St George Skoda HP Team) 108 Daniel Bonello (GPM Data#3) 0:18:35 109 Jonathan Stephens (Lakes Oil) 0:19:49 110 Mitchell Cooper (Satalyst Giant Racing Team) 0:20:35 111 Ian Gardiner (Subaru/Albion Cycles NRS Development Team) 0:20:53 112 Marc Wilson (Croydon Cycleworks/Pick-a-Part) 0:21:25 113 Chris Harper (Lakes Oil) 0:22:52 114 Shannon Johnson (CharterMason Drapac Development Team) 0:23:00 115 Kris Johnston (Suzuki Bontrager) 116 Ayub Kathurima (Kenyan Riders) 0:23:28 117 Wade Edwards (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics) 0:27:39 118 Dean Sanfilippo (Target Trek Racing Team) 0:28:12 119 Peter English (Satalyst Giant Racing Team) 120 Jake Magee (GPM Data#3) 0:29:13 121 Ivan Michelin-Beard (Lakes Oil) 0:29:16 122 Fergus Sully (Croydon Cycleworks/Pick-a-Part) 0:29:51 123 Cameron Lester (Bikebug.com/Aussie Pallets) 0:32:45 124 David Bleakley (Subaru/Albion Cycles NRS Development Team) 0:36:32 125 Tim Guy (search2retain p/b health.com.au) 0:38:28 126 David Mclean 0:45:25 127 Geoffrey Langat (Kenyan Riders) 0:47:34 128 Adam Versteege (CharterMason Drapac Development Team) 0:50:16 129 Matthew Holmes (Lakes Oil) 0:50:28 130 Karl Michelin-Beard (Lakes Oil) 0:52:30 131 Paul Agorir (Kenyan Riders) 1:01:56 132 Geoffrey Wanyonyi (Kenyan Riders) 1:05:28 133 Samwel Ekiru (Kenyan Riders) 1:10:46 134 Emmanuel Killy (Kenyan Riders) 1:14:39

Sprint Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jesse Kerrison (Budget Forklifts) 12 pts 2 Ben Grenda (Team Polygon Australia) 11 3 Anthony Giacoppo (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team) 10 4 Russell Gill (Euride Racing) 7 5 Luke Ockerby (Budget Forklifts) 7 6 Alex Edmondson (Euride Racing) 6 7 Samuel Horgan (Budget Forklifts) 5 8 Stuart Shaw (Suzuki Bontrager) 4 9 Alex Wohler (Budget Forklifts) 4 10 Dominik Dudkiewicz (Target Trek Racing Team) 4 11 Kristian Juel (Budget Forklifts) 3 12 Jack Anderson (Budget Forklifts) 3 13 Nathan Earle (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team) 3 14 Scott Law (GPM Data#3) 3 15 Blair Windsor (Budget Forklifts) 2 16 Patrick Shaw (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team) 2 17 Robert Mccarthy (Euride Racing) 2 18 Stuart Smith (search2retain p/b health.com.au) 2 19 Oliver Kent-Spark (search2retain p/b health.com.au) 1 20 Alistair Donohoe (search2retain p/b health.com.au) 1

King of the mountains # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Joseph Cooper (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team) 7 pts 2 Samuel Horgan (Budget Forklifts) 5 3 Nathan Earle (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team) 5 4 Harry Carpenter (Euride Racing) 3 5 Kristian Juel (Budget Forklifts) 3 6 Oliver Kent-Spark (search2retain p/b health.com.au) 2 7 Eric Sheppard (search2retain p/b health.com.au) 1

Young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alex Edmondson (Euride Racing) 5:19:45 2 Alexander Morgan (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team) 0:00:10 3 Harry Carpenter (Euride Racing) 0:00:14 4 Jesse Kerrison (Budget Forklifts) 0:02:05 5 Robert Mccarthy (Euride Racing) 0:02:07 6 Alistair Donohoe (search2retain p/b health.com.au) 0:02:09 7 Luke Parker (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team) 8 Jack Haig (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team) 9 Nicholas Yallouris (St George Skoda HP Team) 10 Lachlan Holliday (Croydon Cycleworks/Pick-a-Part)

Team classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Budget Forklifts 15:59:45 2 Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team 0:01:59 3 search2retain p/b health.com.au 4 Euride Racing 0:02:03 5 Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team 0:03:58 6 African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team 0:05:57 7 Team Polygon Australia 8 St George Skoda HP Team 9 Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics 10 Target Trek Racing Team 11 Suzuki Bontrager 12 GPM Data#3 13 Subaru/Albion Cycles NRS Development Team 14 Satalyst Giant Racing Team 15 CharterMason Drapac Development Team 16 Croydon Cycleworks/Pick-a-Part 0:07:01 17 Lakes Oil 0:07:33 18 Bikebug.com/Aussie Pallets 0:08:26 19 Kenyan Riders 0:38:35

NRS Teams Aggregate # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team 116 pts 2 Budget Forklifts 83 3 search2retain p/b health.com.au 46 4 Euride Racing 43 5 Drapac Cycling 33 6 Satalyst Giant Racing Team 33 7 CharterMason Drapac Development Team 26 8 Racing Kangaroos Cycling Development Program 22 9 African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team 21 10 Pro Team Downunder 20 11 St George Skoda HP Team 15 12 Target Trek Racing Team 12 13 Downer EDi Mining National Cycling Team 9 14 GPM Data#3 9 15 Veneziano Blefari Cycling Team 6 16 Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team 6 17 Parramatta Race Team 6 18 Pensar SPM Racing 5 19 Team Polygon Australia 5 20 Sydney Uni Velo Racing 3 21 Paradice Investment Cycling Team 3 22 Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics 3 23 Data#3 Cisco Racing Team 3 24 Bianchi Lotto Arbitrage 2 25 Subaru/Albion Cycles NRS Development Team 2 26 Bikebug.com/Aussie Pallets 1 27 Croydon Cycleworks/Pick-a-Part 1 28 DHBC Racing 1 29 Suzuki Bontrager 1