Trending

Giacoppo claims his second stage win

Edmondson retains overall lead, Budget Forklifts lose ground

Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys Wealth) accelerates out of the first corner

Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys Wealth) accelerates out of the first corner
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson)

Anthony Giacoppo (Huon-Genesys) has claimed his second stage win of the Lakes Oil Tour of Gippsland in this morning's opening criterium in Sale. Giacoppo relegated Ben Grenda (Polygon Australia) to his third podium finish for the tour with Giacoppo's teammate Nathan Earle claiming the final spot on the dias.

Alex Edmondson (Euride Racing) retained his overall lead whilst the Budget Forklifts duo of Jack Anderson and Sam Horgan slipped from second and third overall to fifth and sixth. Huon-Genesys riders Earle and Jai Crawford now fill out the podium behind Edmondson. Due to the close nature of racing at Gippsland the small time gaps incurred in this morning's may yet prove to be crucial in determining the final classification.

Riders lined up for the stage 4 criterium in Sale for 30 laps of a 1.2km circuit. The circuit in Sale is one of the faster ones for this year's Tour of Gippsland with generally wide, smooth roads and no braking required. Despite a strong prevailing wind the average speed of the peloton was still nearly 45km per hour.

Early attacks were common but none managed to stick as the pace of the bunch remained high. Jesse Kerrison (Budget Forklifts) put this to his advangage and defended his green sprint jersey in style by claiming the first intermediate.

The finishing straight in Sale narrows considerably and as the wind increased during the stage the tail end of the peloton was put under increasing pressure. As riders struggled in the gutter, more and more riders were tailed off and forced to end their morning stage earlier than they would like.

A threatening group of five riders containing one of Budget Forklifts' GC contenders, Sam Horgan, went clear halfway through the race. Huon-Genesys quickly responded to shut down the dangerous move and after a few laps of chasing the bunch had regrouped.

Luke Ockerby counter-attacked for Budget Forklifts and went clear on his own to claim the second intermediate sprint but his move would not last long.

With three laps to go the Huon Genesys train was on the front with time trial specialists Jack Haig and Aaron Donnelly keeping the peloton lined out. Coming up to one lap to go the Huon-Genesys train had been swamped and the final sprint was developing into a messy affair. Nonetheless, Giacoppo emerged from that mess to continue his good run so far this tour.

Riders now head to this afternoon's queen stage from Sale to Licola.

More to come...

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Anthony Giacoppo (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)0:48:17
2Ben Grenda (Team Polygon Australia)
3Nathan Earle (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)
4Stuart Shaw (Suzuki Bontrager)
5Scott Law (GPM Data#3)
6Russell Gill (Euride Racing)
7Robert Mccarthy (Euride Racing)
8Alistair Donohoe (search2retain p/b health.com.au)
9Angus Tobin (search2retain p/b health.com.au)
10Jack Haig (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)
11Paul Van Der Ploeg (Satalyst Giant Racing Team)
12Alex Edmondson (Euride Racing)
13Brenton Jones (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)
14Nicholas Yallouris (St George Skoda HP Team)
15Tyler Spurrell (African Wildlife Safari)
16Shannon Johnson (CharterMason Drapac Development Team)
17Lachlan Holliday (Croydon Cycleworks/Pick-a-Part)
18Luke Ockerby (Budget Forklifts)
19James Rendall (African Wildlife Safari)
20Nick Aitken (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics)
21Jai Crawford (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)
22Jesse Kerrison (Budget Forklifts)
23Keegan Aitchison (Subaru/Albion Cycles NRS Development Team)
24Alexander Morgan (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team)
25Patrick Shaw (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)
26Luke Parker (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team)
27Alex Wohler (Budget Forklifts)
28Trevor Spencer (CharterMason Drapac Development Team)
29William Livesay (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics)
30Jack Anderson (Budget Forklifts)
31Harry Carpenter (Euride Racing)
32Jack Mcculloch (St George Skoda HP Team)
33Nicholas D'Ambrosio (Target Trek Racing Team)
34Eric Sheppard (search2retain p/b health.com.au)
35Blair Windsor (Budget Forklifts)
36Cal Britten (search2retain p/b health.com.au)
37James Butler (Target Trek Racing Team)
38Michael Hale (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics)
39Kristian Juel (Budget Forklifts)
40Tom Kaesler (Euride Racing)
41Darcy Woolley (African Wildlife Safari)
42Jake Magee (GPM Data#3)
43Miles Scotson (Euride Racing)
44Kris Johnston (Suzuki Bontrager)
45Ryan Cavanagh (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team)
46Samuel Horgan (Budget Forklifts)
47Jackson Mawby (Satalyst Giant Racing Team)
48Oliver Kent-Spark (search2retain p/b health.com.au)
49Samuel Wood (GPM Data#3)
50Steven Waite (African Wildlife Safari)
51Jason Rigg (Team Polygon Australia)
52Aaron Donnelly (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)
53Kyle Thompson (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team)
54Mathew Ross (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team)
55Stuart Smith (search2retain p/b health.com.au)
56Josh Berry (Suzuki Bontrager)
57Julian Hamill (GPM Data#3)
58Jeremy Cameron (African Wildlife Safari)
59James Love (Bikebug.com/Aussie Pallets)
60Sam Crome (CharterMason Drapac Development Team)
61Thomas Hamilton (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team)
62Zane Hunter (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics)
63Daniel Nelson (African Wildlife Safari)
64David Woolsey (Bikebug.com/Aussie Pallets)
65Jordan Stannus (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team)
66Cameron Harrison (Subaru/Albion Cycles NRS Development Team)
67Michael Rice (Suzuki Bontrager)
68Marc Wilson (Croydon Cycleworks/Pick-a-Part)
69Thomas Donald (search2retain p/b health.com.au)
70Dominik Dudkiewicz (Target Trek Racing Team)
71Nathan Elliott (Target Trek Racing Team)
72Mathew Marshall (Satalyst Giant Racing Team)
73Joseph Cooper (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)
74Conor Murtagh (CharterMason Drapac Development Team)
75Jeremy Scott (St George Skoda HP Team)
76Joshua Cornish (St George Skoda HP Team)
77Samuel Nelson (St George Skoda HP Team)
78Jay Dutton (St George Skoda HP Team)
79Fraser Northey (Euride Racing)
80Dylan Hately (Target Trek Racing Team)
81Dean Sanfilippo (Target Trek Racing Team)
82Peter English (Satalyst Giant Racing Team)
83Suleiman Kangangi (Kenyan Riders)
84Tom Russel (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team)
85Joshua Taylor (GPM Data#3)
86Ronald Purtle (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics)
87Matthew Leonard (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics)
88Oliver Martin (Team Polygon Australia)
89Sam Sautelle (Suzuki Bontrager)
90Aaron Slavik (Satalyst Giant Racing Team)
91Brendan Johnston (Suzuki Bontrager)
92Jordan Davies (St George Skoda HP Team)
93Adam Versteege (CharterMason Drapac Development Team)
94Vaughan Bowman (Target Trek Racing Team)
95Jack Hogan (Lakes Oil)
96Lewis Anderson (Subaru/Albion Cycles NRS Development Team)
97Zac Quinn (African Wildlife Safari)
98Joshua Prete (Budget Forklifts)
99Jesse Ewart (GPM Data#3)
100Cameron Lester (Bikebug.com/Aussie Pallets)0:00:43
101Henry Morley (Satalyst Giant Racing Team)
102Munro Boydell (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics)0:00:48
103Chris Harper (Lakes Oil)
104Jared Triggs (St George Skoda HP Team)
105Mitchell Dedman (Lakes Oil)
106Alistair Crameri (Croydon Cycleworks/Pick-a-Part)0:01:04
107Ivan Michelin-Beard (Lakes Oil)
108Rhys Gillett (African Wildlife Safari)0:01:42
109Fiachra O'Muire (Euride Racing)0:03:20
110Adam Trewin (Bikebug.com/Aussie Pallets)0:05:00
111Ian Gardiner (Subaru/Albion Cycles NRS Development Team)0:08:20
112Tim Guy (search2retain p/b health.com.au)0:10:00
113Sam McCallum (Team Polygon Australia)0:11:40
114Benjamin Kipchumba (Kenyan Riders)
115Mitchell Cooper (Satalyst Giant Racing Team)
116David Bleakley (Subaru/Albion Cycles NRS Development Team)
117Daniel Bonello (GPM Data#3)
118James Swadling (Subaru/Albion Cycles NRS Development Team)
119David Mclean
120Ayub Kathurima (Kenyan Riders)
121Nicholas Katsonis (CharterMason Drapac Development Team)
122Cameron Parlevliet (Croydon Cycleworks/Pick-a-Part)
123Wade Edwards (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics)
124Brett Franklin (Lakes Oil)
125Samwel Ekiru (Kenyan Riders)
126Geoffrey Wanyonyi (Kenyan Riders)
127Paul Agorir (Kenyan Riders)
128Matthew Holmes (Lakes Oil)
129Jonathan Stephens (Lakes Oil)
130Fergus Sully (Croydon Cycleworks/Pick-a-Part)
131Geoffrey Langat (Kenyan Riders)
132Karl Michelin-Beard (Lakes Oil)
133Emmanuel Killy (Kenyan Riders)
134Matthew Nicholson (Team Polygon Australia)
DNSDaniel O'Keefe (GPM Data#3)

Sprint 1 - Lap 10
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jesse Kerrison (Budget Forklifts)3pts
2Russell Gill (Euride Racing)2
3Ben Grenda (Team Polygon Australia)1

Sprint 2 - Lap 20
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Luke Ockerby (Budget Forklifts)3pts
2Dominik Dudkiewicz (Target Trek Racing Team)2
3Alex Wohler (Budget Forklifts)1

Sprint 3 - Lap 30 (Finish)
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Anthony Giacoppo (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)5pts
2Ben Grenda (Team Polygon Australia)3
3Nathan Earle (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)2
4Stuart Shaw (Suzuki Bontrager)1

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team2:24:51
2Euride Racing
3search2retain p/b health.com.au
4Budget Forklifts
5African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
6Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics
7Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team
8GPM Data#3
9Suzuki Bontrager
10CharterMason Drapac Development Team
11St George Skoda HP Team
12Satalyst Giant Racing Team
13Target Trek Racing Team
14Team Polygon Australia
15Subaru/Albion Cycles NRS Development Team
16Bikebug.com/Aussie Pallets0:00:43
17Croydon Cycleworks/Pick-a-Part0:01:04
18Lakes Oil0:01:36
19Kenyan Riders0:23:20

General Classification after Stage 4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alex Edmondson (Euride Racing)5:19:45
2Jack Anderson (Budget Forklifts)0:00:05
3Nathan Earle (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)0:00:06
4Samuel Horgan (Budget Forklifts)0:00:07
5Oliver Kent-Spark (search2retain p/b health.com.au)0:00:09
6Jai Crawford (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)0:00:10
7Eric Sheppard (search2retain p/b health.com.au)
8Blair Windsor (Budget Forklifts)
9Alexander Morgan (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team)
10Harry Carpenter (Euride Racing)0:00:14
11Anthony Giacoppo (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)0:01:57
12Ben Grenda (Team Polygon Australia)0:01:59
13Russell Gill (Euride Racing)0:02:03
14Jesse Kerrison (Budget Forklifts)0:02:05
15Kristian Juel (Budget Forklifts)
16Joseph Cooper (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)0:02:06
17Patrick Shaw (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)0:02:07
18Robert Mccarthy (Euride Racing)
19Stuart Smith (search2retain p/b health.com.au)
20Stuart Shaw (Suzuki Bontrager)0:02:08
21Luke Ockerby (Budget Forklifts)0:02:09
22Alistair Donohoe (search2retain p/b health.com.au)
23Brenton Jones (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)
24Keegan Aitchison (Subaru/Albion Cycles NRS Development Team)
25Luke Parker (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team)
26Jack Haig (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)
27Paul Van Der Ploeg (Satalyst Giant Racing Team)
28Nicholas Yallouris (St George Skoda HP Team)
29Lachlan Holliday (Croydon Cycleworks/Pick-a-Part)
30Darcy Woolley (African Wildlife Safari)
31Tyler Spurrell (African Wildlife Safari)
32Angus Tobin (search2retain p/b health.com.au)
33Alex Wohler (Budget Forklifts)
34Cal Britten (search2retain p/b health.com.au)
35Sam Crome (CharterMason Drapac Development Team)
36Samuel Wood (GPM Data#3)
37William Livesay (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics)
38Michael Rice (Suzuki Bontrager)
39Jack Mcculloch (St George Skoda HP Team)
40Nicholas D'Ambrosio (Target Trek Racing Team)
41Jackson Mawby (Satalyst Giant Racing Team)
42Jeremy Scott (St George Skoda HP Team)
43Aaron Donnelly (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)
44Jeremy Cameron (African Wildlife Safari)
45James Love (Bikebug.com/Aussie Pallets)
46Jordan Stannus (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team)
47Miles Scotson (Euride Racing)
48Daniel Nelson (African Wildlife Safari)
49Nathan Elliott (Target Trek Racing Team)
50Brendan Johnston (Suzuki Bontrager)
51Ryan Cavanagh (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team)
52James Rendall (African Wildlife Safari)
53Mathew Marshall (Satalyst Giant Racing Team)
54Suleiman Kangangi (Kenyan Riders)
55Fraser Northey (Euride Racing)
56Steven Waite (African Wildlife Safari)
57David Woolsey (Bikebug.com/Aussie Pallets)
58Trevor Spencer (CharterMason Drapac Development Team)
59Nick Aitken (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics)
60Josh Berry (Suzuki Bontrager)
61Sam Sautelle (Suzuki Bontrager)
62Thomas Donald (search2retain p/b health.com.au)
63Cameron Harrison (Subaru/Albion Cycles NRS Development Team)
64Michael Hale (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics)
65Julian Hamill (GPM Data#3)
66Lewis Anderson (Subaru/Albion Cycles NRS Development Team)
67Matthew Leonard (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics)
68Zane Hunter (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics)
69Zac Quinn (African Wildlife Safari)
70Tom Kaesler (Euride Racing)
71Oliver Martin (Team Polygon Australia)
72Vaughan Bowman (Target Trek Racing Team)
73Jesse Ewart (GPM Data#3)
74Ronald Purtle (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics)
75Jordan Davies (St George Skoda HP Team)
76Conor Murtagh (CharterMason Drapac Development Team)
77Joshua Prete (Budget Forklifts)
78Tom Russel (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team)0:02:24
79Jason Rigg (Team Polygon Australia)0:02:43
80Jack Hogan (Lakes Oil)0:02:51
81Henry Morley (Satalyst Giant Racing Team)0:02:52
82Jared Triggs (St George Skoda HP Team)0:02:57
83Munro Boydell (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics)
84Alistair Crameri (Croydon Cycleworks/Pick-a-Part)0:03:28
85Rhys Gillett (African Wildlife Safari)0:03:51
86Aaron Slavik (Satalyst Giant Racing Team)0:03:55
87Fiachra O'Muire (Euride Racing)0:05:29
88Mathew Ross (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team)0:06:05
89Mitchell Dedman (Lakes Oil)0:08:15
90Adam Trewin (Bikebug.com/Aussie Pallets)0:08:55
91Thomas Hamilton (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team)0:11:38
92Samuel Nelson (St George Skoda HP Team)0:12:33
93Matthew Nicholson (Team Polygon Australia)0:13:49
94Cameron Parlevliet (Croydon Cycleworks/Pick-a-Part)
95Benjamin Kipchumba (Kenyan Riders)
96Nicholas Katsonis (CharterMason Drapac Development Team)
97Brett Franklin (Lakes Oil)0:14:07
98Sam McCallum (Team Polygon Australia)0:14:13
99Dominik Dudkiewicz (Target Trek Racing Team)0:14:46
100James Butler (Target Trek Racing Team)0:15:11
101James Swadling (Subaru/Albion Cycles NRS Development Team)0:15:35
102Scott Law (GPM Data#3)0:16:06
103Kyle Thompson (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team)0:16:07
104Dylan Hately (Target Trek Racing Team)
105Joshua Cornish (St George Skoda HP Team)
106Joshua Taylor (GPM Data#3)
107Jay Dutton (St George Skoda HP Team)
108Daniel Bonello (GPM Data#3)0:18:35
109Jonathan Stephens (Lakes Oil)0:19:49
110Mitchell Cooper (Satalyst Giant Racing Team)0:20:35
111Ian Gardiner (Subaru/Albion Cycles NRS Development Team)0:20:53
112Marc Wilson (Croydon Cycleworks/Pick-a-Part)0:21:25
113Chris Harper (Lakes Oil)0:22:52
114Shannon Johnson (CharterMason Drapac Development Team)0:23:00
115Kris Johnston (Suzuki Bontrager)
116Ayub Kathurima (Kenyan Riders)0:23:28
117Wade Edwards (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics)0:27:39
118Dean Sanfilippo (Target Trek Racing Team)0:28:12
119Peter English (Satalyst Giant Racing Team)
120Jake Magee (GPM Data#3)0:29:13
121Ivan Michelin-Beard (Lakes Oil)0:29:16
122Fergus Sully (Croydon Cycleworks/Pick-a-Part)0:29:51
123Cameron Lester (Bikebug.com/Aussie Pallets)0:32:45
124David Bleakley (Subaru/Albion Cycles NRS Development Team)0:36:32
125Tim Guy (search2retain p/b health.com.au)0:38:28
126David Mclean0:45:25
127Geoffrey Langat (Kenyan Riders)0:47:34
128Adam Versteege (CharterMason Drapac Development Team)0:50:16
129Matthew Holmes (Lakes Oil)0:50:28
130Karl Michelin-Beard (Lakes Oil)0:52:30
131Paul Agorir (Kenyan Riders)1:01:56
132Geoffrey Wanyonyi (Kenyan Riders)1:05:28
133Samwel Ekiru (Kenyan Riders)1:10:46
134Emmanuel Killy (Kenyan Riders)1:14:39

Sprint Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jesse Kerrison (Budget Forklifts)12pts
2Ben Grenda (Team Polygon Australia)11
3Anthony Giacoppo (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)10
4Russell Gill (Euride Racing)7
5Luke Ockerby (Budget Forklifts)7
6Alex Edmondson (Euride Racing)6
7Samuel Horgan (Budget Forklifts)5
8Stuart Shaw (Suzuki Bontrager)4
9Alex Wohler (Budget Forklifts)4
10Dominik Dudkiewicz (Target Trek Racing Team)4
11Kristian Juel (Budget Forklifts)3
12Jack Anderson (Budget Forklifts)3
13Nathan Earle (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)3
14Scott Law (GPM Data#3)3
15Blair Windsor (Budget Forklifts)2
16Patrick Shaw (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)2
17Robert Mccarthy (Euride Racing)2
18Stuart Smith (search2retain p/b health.com.au)2
19Oliver Kent-Spark (search2retain p/b health.com.au)1
20Alistair Donohoe (search2retain p/b health.com.au)1

King of the mountains
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Joseph Cooper (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)7pts
2Samuel Horgan (Budget Forklifts)5
3Nathan Earle (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)5
4Harry Carpenter (Euride Racing)3
5Kristian Juel (Budget Forklifts)3
6Oliver Kent-Spark (search2retain p/b health.com.au)2
7Eric Sheppard (search2retain p/b health.com.au)1

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alex Edmondson (Euride Racing)5:19:45
2Alexander Morgan (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team)0:00:10
3Harry Carpenter (Euride Racing)0:00:14
4Jesse Kerrison (Budget Forklifts)0:02:05
5Robert Mccarthy (Euride Racing)0:02:07
6Alistair Donohoe (search2retain p/b health.com.au)0:02:09
7Luke Parker (Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team)
8Jack Haig (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)
9Nicholas Yallouris (St George Skoda HP Team)
10Lachlan Holliday (Croydon Cycleworks/Pick-a-Part)

Team classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Budget Forklifts15:59:45
2Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team0:01:59
3search2retain p/b health.com.au
4Euride Racing0:02:03
5Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team0:03:58
6African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team0:05:57
7Team Polygon Australia
8St George Skoda HP Team
9Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics
10Target Trek Racing Team
11Suzuki Bontrager
12GPM Data#3
13Subaru/Albion Cycles NRS Development Team
14Satalyst Giant Racing Team
15CharterMason Drapac Development Team
16Croydon Cycleworks/Pick-a-Part0:07:01
17Lakes Oil0:07:33
18Bikebug.com/Aussie Pallets0:08:26
19Kenyan Riders0:38:35

NRS Teams Aggregate
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team116pts
2Budget Forklifts83
3search2retain p/b health.com.au46
4Euride Racing43
5Drapac Cycling33
6Satalyst Giant Racing Team33
7CharterMason Drapac Development Team26
8Racing Kangaroos Cycling Development Program22
9African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team21
10Pro Team Downunder20
11St George Skoda HP Team15
12Target Trek Racing Team12
13Downer EDi Mining National Cycling Team9
14GPM Data#39
15Veneziano Blefari Cycling Team6
16Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team6
17Parramatta Race Team6
18Pensar SPM Racing5
19Team Polygon Australia5
20Sydney Uni Velo Racing3
21Paradice Investment Cycling Team3
22Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics3
23Data#3 Cisco Racing Team3
24Bianchi Lotto Arbitrage2
25Subaru/Albion Cycles NRS Development Team2
26Bikebug.com/Aussie Pallets1
27Croydon Cycleworks/Pick-a-Part1
28DHBC Racing1
29Suzuki Bontrager1

NRS Aggregate
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jack Haig (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)46pts
2Nathan Earle (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)45
3Jack Anderson (Budget Forklifts)27
4Ben Dyball (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)24
5Jai Crawford (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)23
6Neil Van Der Ploeg (search2retain p/b health.com.au)22
7Joseph Cooper (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)18
8Harry Carpenter (Euride Racing)18
9Cameron Bayly (search2retain p/b health.com.au)16
10George Tansley (Euride Racing)14
11Anthony Giacoppo (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team)14
12Samuel Horgan (Budget Forklifts)12
13Ben Grenda (Polygon Australia)12
14Adam Semple (Satalyst Giant Racing Team)10
15Blair Windsor (Budget Forklifts)10

Latest on Cyclingnews