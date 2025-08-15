Tour of Denmark stage 4: Mads Pedersen solos to victory with long-range attack and extends GC lead

Tibor del Grosso second, Antoine L'Hote third

COPENHAGEN, DENMARK - JUNE 22: Mads Pedersen of Denmark and Team Lidl - Trek competes during the 1st Copenhagen Sprint 2025 - Men&#039;s Elite a 235.6km one day race from Roskilde to Copenhagen / #UCIWT / on June 22, 2025 in Copenhagen, Denmark. (Photo by Szymon Gruchalski/Getty Images)
Mads Pedersen (Lidl-Trek) (Image credit: Getty Images)
Mads Pedersen (Lidl-Trek) continued his utter domination of the Tour of Denmark, attacking first to join the breakaway and then going solo for 32 kilometres to win the stage and extend his race lead.

Pedersen was chased to the finish by Antoine L'Hote (Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale Devo), but the 20-year-old could not catch the Lidl-Trek rider and was himself reeled in and passed just before the line by Tibor del Grosso (Alpecin-Deceuninck). L'Hote held on for third on the stage.

Pedersen will head into the final stage with a generous 58-second lead over Niklas Larsen (BHS-PL Beton Bornholm) and another 10 seconds over Lukaš Kubiš (Unibet Tietema Rockets).

With the sprint in the bag, there was an immediate attack with Mads Würtz Schmidt (Denmark) leading the charge. He was joined by Stian Rosenlund (AIRTOX-Carl Ras). Behind, more riders were scrambling to bridge the gap.

The two groups united with 52km to go but the detente did not last long. Pedersen's relentless pace shot Ghys from the move, then put Leijnse into trouble. Next came Blume Levy, and before long, everyone except Pedersen and Würtz Schmidt were back in the peloton.

