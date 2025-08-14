Tour of Denmark stage 3: Jakob Södeqvist wins individual time trial in Kerteminde

Jakob Söderqvist (Lidl-Trek) powered to the win in the 14.3km individual time trial in Kerteminde to win stage 3 of the Tour of Denmark.

The Swedish champion who normally races with Lidl-Trek's development squad, was called up to compete in the ProSeries stage race.

Söderqvist did enough to out-pace Alec Segaert (Lotto) by just under six seconds for the stage win, while race leader and teammate Mads Pedersen powered to third on the day to keep the GC lead.

Pedersen has a 10 second advantage over Niklas Larsen (BHS-PL Beton Bornholm) and 34 seconds over Söderqvist in the GC standings after three stages.

Johan Price-Pejtersen (Alpecin-Deceuninck) set the quickest early time as only the 15th rider to take off down the ramp in Kerteminde. The Dane's time of 15:46 held for more than an hour until Alec Segaert (Lotto) blazed through the finish line seven seconds faster.

Before the Belgian could even catch his breath, Jakob Söderqvist (Lidl-Trek), who started one minute after Segaert, powered to the finish in 15:28 to move into the hot seat with 29 riders still to finish.

Söderqvist's time withstood efforts from riders like teammate Albert Withen Philipsen, Nils Eekhoff (Picnic-PostNL) and even team pursuit world champion Niklas Larsen (BHS-PL Beton Bornholm).

It wasn't until race leader Mads Pedersen (Lidl-Trek) started tearing up the 14.3km course that the Swedish champion began to worry when his teammate came through the time check just fractions of a second behind.

Pedersen sprinted through the final few hundred metres to try to win the stage but he had faded too much in the headwind, giving his teammate a third pro win.

Results