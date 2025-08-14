Tour of Denmark stage 3: Jakob Södeqvist wins individual time trial in Kerteminde

By published

Mads Pedersen holds onto the race lead over Niklas Larsen

Jakob Soderqvist of Sweden and Team Lidl - Trek competes during the 51st Volta ao Algarve
Jakob Söderqvist (Lidl-Trek) (Image credit: Getty Images)
Jump to:

Jakob Söderqvist (Lidl-Trek) powered to the win in the 14.3km individual time trial in Kerteminde to win stage 3 of the Tour of Denmark.

The Swedish champion who normally races with Lidl-Trek's development squad, was called up to compete in the ProSeries stage race.

Söderqvist did enough to out-pace Alec Segaert (Lotto) by just under six seconds for the stage win, while race leader and teammate Mads Pedersen powered to third on the day to keep the GC lead.

Pedersen has a 10 second advantage over Niklas Larsen (BHS-PL Beton Bornholm) and 34 seconds over Söderqvist in the GC standings after three stages.

Before the Belgian could even catch his breath, Jakob Söderqvist (Lidl-Trek), who started one minute after Segaert, powered to the finish in 15:28 to move into the hot seat with 29 riders still to finish.

Söderqvist's time withstood efforts from riders like teammate Albert Withen Philipsen, Nils Eekhoff (Picnic-PostNL) and even team pursuit world champion Niklas Larsen (BHS-PL Beton Bornholm).

Results

Results powered by FirstCycling

Laura Weislo
Laura Weislo
Managing Editor

Laura Weislo has been with Cyclingnews since 2006 after making a switch from a career in science. As Managing Editor, she coordinates coverage for North American events and global news. As former elite-level road racer who dabbled in cyclo-cross and track, Laura has a passion for all three disciplines. When not working she likes to go camping and explore lesser traveled roads, paths and gravel tracks. Laura specialises in covering doping, anti-doping, UCI governance and performing data analysis.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Latest on Cyclingnews