Tour of Denmark stage 5: Mads Pedersen sprints to third stage victory and wins overall

Jakob Söderqvist takes second and Niklas Larsen third in final GC

Mads Pedersen (Lidl-Trek) closed out a dominant five days of racing perfectly to take overall victory at the Tour of Denmark, netting his third win on stage 5 in Silkeborg after a thrilling finale.

Axel Zingle (Visma-Lease a Bike) tried to upset the Lidl-Trek party and deny them a fourth win out of five stages, first marking a late surge by Pedersen, but being unable to come around him in the sprint for the win.

Lidl-Trek lit up the racing in the final 12km, exploding the race into pieces up the climb to the finish line, which was taken on four times in laps of a local circuit. This left them with a numeric advantage in a late break of seven, with Pedersen being joined by teammates Jakob Söderqvist and Søren Kragh Andersen.

They continued to dictate the racing in the final two laps up the short rise to the line, with only Zingle looking like a real challenge to their dominance. In the end, Pedersen had just enough to deny the Frenchman in second, with Söderqvist finishing third on the day, which also moved him up to second on GC.

There were several attacks launched on the road heading south out of Hobro, but eventually, an eight-man break found itself up the road, with a two-minute lead and 100km left to race: Jakob Fuglsang (Denmark), Marius Innhaug Dahl, Daniel Weis Nielsen (Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale Development Team), Mads Andersen (AIRTOX-Carl Ras), Filippo Ridolfo (Novo Nordisk), Conrad Haugsted, Anders Vos Sørensen (ColoQuick) and Mads Landbo (Give Steel-2M Cycling Elite).

Axel Zingle (Visma-Lease a Bike) held the wheel, with Slovakian national champion Lukáš Kubiš (Unibet Tietema Rockets) bridging across solo. It became a group of seven soon after, with Matyáš Kopecký (Novo Nordisk) and second-place GC rider Niklas Larsen (BHS-PL Beton Bornholm) also making it.

Lidl-Trek smashed things again up the next lap up the climb with 6km remaining, as Jakob Söderqvist and Pedersen continued to ride, seemingly, for Danish national champion Søren Kragh Andersen. This did for Kubiš and Larsen.

With the Visma rider on his wheel, this prompted Pedersen to slow momentarily, allowing Söderqvist and Kopecky to come back and then Kragh Andersen at speed. The Danish champion led around the final corner, giving Pedersen a final lead-out.

