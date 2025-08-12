Tour of Denmark: Mads Pedersen wins stage 1 from breakaway attack

Lidl-Trek leader beats Lukáš Kubiš and Conrad Haugsted from nine-rider attack

TIRANA, ALBANIA - MAY 09: Mads Pedersen of Denmark and Team Lidl - Trek celebrates at finish line as stage winner during the 108th Giro d&#039;Italia 2025, Stage 1 a 160km stage from Durres to Tirana / #UCIWT / on May 09, 2025 in Tirana, Albania. (Photo by Dario Belingheri/Getty Images)
Mads Pedersen celebrates victory (Image credit: Getty Images)
Mads Pedersen (Lidl-Trek) opened up his home stage race at the Tour of Denmark perfectly, winning stage 1 from a reduced-group sprint after a tactically well played finale alongside teammate Mattias Skjelmose into Rønne.

A nine-rider group fought out the stage victory, made up of four men from the early breakaway and five who got away in the final 35km after Pedersen lit up the action on the third lap up Helligpeder (0.7 km at 7.4%) climb.

Slovakian national champion Lukáš Kubiš (Unibet Tietema Rockets) finished second in the small group sprint on the island of Bornholm in the Baltic Sea, with Conrad Haugsted (ColoQuick) in third.

How it unfolded

Action kicked off at the 2025 Tour of Denmark from Nexø, with the first stage taking place on Bornholm, known as the 'Sunshine Island' a five-hour ferry boat ride from Copenhagen.

A sprint was possible in Rønne but not guaranteed, with the first half of the 178.3km being mostly flat, and the latter half offering chances to attack on narrow undulating roads.

A six-man break got up the road in the first 15km: Victor Vercouillie (Flanders-Baloise), Marius Innhaug Dahl (Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale Development Team), Magnus Bak Klaris (AIRTOX-Carl Ras), Conrad Haugsted (ColoQuick), Mārtiņš Pluto (BEAT) and Julius Johansen (Denmark).

Lidl-Trek took over on the front for much of the chase, starting with home favourite Mads Pedersen. With 62km to go, they had reduced the gap down to just 50 seconds to the five remaining in front, with Pluto dropped.

A hilly closing 50km of the stage, with three laps up the Helligpeder climb (0.7km at 7.4%), led to splits in the bunch, with Søren Kragh Andersen attacking off the front for Lidl-Trek.

This was short-lived, though, and with 35km to go, Pedersen reignited the action himself on the short climb, with only Slovakian national champion Lukáš Kubiš (Unibet Tietema Rockets) able to follow.

Other riders bridged across including another Lidl-Trek rider Mattias Skjelmose, William Blume Levy (Uno-X Mobility) and Niklas Larsen (BHS-PL Beton Bornholm), forming a five-man chase group in pursuit of the five in the lead.

Johansen and Klaris went clear from the original break up the last lap up the Helligpeder, with 22km to go and a 38-second lead to defend from the group containing Pedersen.

The remnants of both groups of five came together to form a nine-rider break in the lead of the stage, with Dahl dropping first in the final 10km run into Rønne.

Several attacks were tried, even into the final kilometre by Vercouillie, but the strength of the two Lidl-Trek proved too much. Skjelmose loyally chased down Vercouillie and acted as a perfect lead out.

Pedersen sprinted to the win off the back of great work to cross the line with his arms in the air several bike lengths ahead of his rivals.

Pedersen took the first race leader's blue jersey and will wear it during the 110.5km second stage from Rødovre to Gladsaxe around the country roads north of Copenhagen.

Results

