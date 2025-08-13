Tour of Denmark stage 2: Uno-X Mobility deliver Søren Wærenskjold through hectic sprint to victory in Gladsaxe

Young Belgian sprinter Steffen De Schuyteneer took second place, closely followed by Axel Zingle in third

Søren Wærenskjold
Søren Wærenskjold (Image credit: Getty Images)
Søren Wærenskjold (Uno-X Mobility) won stage 2 of the Tour of Denmark after a hectic sprint into Gladsaxe, timing his sprint perfectly to power to a third victory of the season.

Young Belgian sprinter Steffen De Schuyteneer (Lotto) took an impressive second place, closely followed by Axel Zingle (Visma-Lease a Bike) in third and Jasper Philipsen (Alpecin-Deceuninck) in fourth, in the Belgian's first race since crashing heavily out of the Tour de France.

"I had completely different legs today. Both my body and legs worked much better," said Wærenskjold.

Racing headed to Zealand for stage 2 of the Tour of Denmark, with a seven-rider breakaway establishing itself in the first 20km of the stage, heading away from Rødovre just west of Copenhagen.

It was made up of six Danes: Rasmus Bøgh Wallin (Uno-X Mobility), Sebastian Nielsen (Unibet Tietema Rockets), Boas Lysgaard (BHS-PL Beton Bornholm), Mads Andersen, Matias Malmberg (AIRTOX-Carl Ras) and Magnus Machholdt (Give Steel-2M Cycling Elite), and one French rider – Anton Muller (Novo Nordisk).

A late solo move from Daniel Stampe (BHS-PL Beton Bornholm) was followed by Nils Eekhoff (Picnic PostNL), which opened up the sprint, with Wærenskjold slingshotting out of his slipstream to charge to the victory.

