Tour de Wallonie: Ben Oliver outpaces Arnaud De Lie to win closing stage and snatch overall title

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New Zealander's second stage win seals victory as mass crash holds up peloton in closing sprint

New Zealander Ben Oliver of Modern Adventure Pro Cycling celebrates as he crosses the finish line to win the fifth stage of the Tour De Wallonie cycling race, from Bassenge to Aubel (176,4 km), on Friday 05 June 2026. BELGA PHOTO DAVID PINTENS (Photo by DAVID PINTENS / BELGA MAG / Belga via AFP)
Ben Oliver has triumphed at the Tour de Wallonie after sprinting to the win on the final day (Image credit: Getty Images)
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Ben Oliver (Modern Adventure) has taken the overall title at the Tour de Wallonie after outpacing Arnaud De Lie (Lotto-Intermarché) on the hilly closing stage in Aubel.

The pair were two of only five riders to contest the finish after a massive crash on the final bend with 150 metres to go took out multiple riders.

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Dani Ostanek
Dani Ostanek
Senior News Writer

Dani Ostanek is Senior News Writer at Cyclingnews, having joined in 2017 as a freelance contributor, later being hired full-time. Her favourite races include Strade Bianche, the Tour de France Femmes, Paris-Roubaix, and Tro-Bro Léon.

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