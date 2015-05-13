Barguil out of California after stage 2 crash

Image 1 of 6 Warren Barguil is hoping for a good result at Fleche (Image credit: Sadhbh O'Shea) Image 2 of 6 Warren Barguil collects his bike (Image credit: Sadhbh O'Shea) Image 3 of 6 Warren Barguil (Team Giant-Alpecin) (Image credit: Team Giant-Alpecin) Image 4 of 6 Warren Barguil (Giant-Shimano) accepts the green jersey for teammate John Dgenkolb (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 6 Warren Barguil (France) was active on the final climb (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 6 of 6 Warren Barguil (Team Giant-Shimano) (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Warren Barguil (Giant-Alpecin) did not start Tuesday's third stage of the Tour of California after being injured in a crash that occurred in the final 10km of Monday’s stage 2 finish in Lodi.

"Warren is suffering too much from the crash," said Anko Boelens, the team's physician in California.

"He has seven deep cuts in his upper leg that he probably got from hitting a chain ring," Boelens said. "His wounds had to be stitched, and at this point it is not possible for him to continue racing, as the risk of insufficient healing is too great."

The crash occurred just before a tight-left-hand corner as riders squeezed past a traffic island on the right. About 15 riders went down in the melee, which also claimed Jamis-Hagens Berman rider Ben Jaqcques-Maynes, who was competing in his 10th and final Tour of California.

Jacques-Maynes, who was transported to a local hospital, separated his shoulder, broke several teeth and suffered lacerations to his face.

Hincapie Racing's Ty Magner also did not start Tuesday after bing involved in Monday's crash while MTN-Qhubeka's Theo Bos was one of several DNF's today, crashing out of the race with a suspected broken collar bone.