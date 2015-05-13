Barguil out of California after stage 2 crash
Frenchman doesn't start stage 3 in San Jose
Warren Barguil (Giant-Alpecin) did not start Tuesday's third stage of the Tour of California after being injured in a crash that occurred in the final 10km of Monday’s stage 2 finish in Lodi.
Related Articles
"Warren is suffering too much from the crash," said Anko Boelens, the team's physician in California.
"He has seven deep cuts in his upper leg that he probably got from hitting a chain ring," Boelens said. "His wounds had to be stitched, and at this point it is not possible for him to continue racing, as the risk of insufficient healing is too great."
The crash occurred just before a tight-left-hand corner as riders squeezed past a traffic island on the right. About 15 riders went down in the melee, which also claimed Jamis-Hagens Berman rider Ben Jaqcques-Maynes, who was competing in his 10th and final Tour of California.
Jacques-Maynes, who was transported to a local hospital, separated his shoulder, broke several teeth and suffered lacerations to his face.
Hincapie Racing's Ty Magner also did not start Tuesday after bing involved in Monday's crash while MTN-Qhubeka's Theo Bos was one of several DNF's today, crashing out of the race with a suspected broken collar bone.
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy