Tour of Britain: Wout van Aert wins stage 6
By Cyclingnews
Hayter finishes second in select group sprint to retain overall lead
Stage 6: Carlisle - Gateshead
More to follow
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country)
|Result
|1
|Wout van Aert (Bel) Jumbo-Visma
|2
|Ethan Hayter (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers
|3
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep
