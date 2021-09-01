2021 Tour of Britain map

Latest on Cyclingnews
Vuelta a España: Roglic storms to victory on Lagos de CovadongaJumbo-Visma rider regains red jersey as Eiking crashes
Scott Road Comp Boa Lady Shoe reviewDesigned for performance and breathability, how do these women’s specific road shoes stack up?
Best winter cycling shoes: Cold-weather boots to keep you riding through winterThe best winter cycling shoes will keep the elements on the outside and the warmth inside to keep your feet comfortable, no matter the weather
Filippo Pozzato: We can't take pressure out of bike racing, but we can make it more humanItalian former pro on organising the Giro del Veneto and new gravel race for professionals this October
