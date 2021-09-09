Tour of Britain: Hayter wins amid sprint chaos on stage 5

Image 1 of 23 Ethan Hayter of Ineos Grenadiers (Wearing the Sportsbreaks.com Points Jersey) wins stage five of the AJ Bell Tour of Britain (Image credit: SWPix) Image 2 of 23 Stage 5 of Tour of Britain (Image credit: SWpix) Image 3 of 23 Stage 5 of the Tour of Britain (Image credit: SWpix) Image 4 of 23 The breakaway group featuring Jacob Scott of Canyon dhb SunGod (Wearing the SKODA King of the Mountains Jersey), Leon Mazzone of Saint Piran, Dan Bingham of Ribble Weldtite Pro Cycling, Nickolas Zukowsky of Rally Cycling and Christopher Blevins of TRINITY Racing (Image credit: SWpix) Image 5 of 23 Ineos Grenadiers on the front of the peloton (Image credit: SWpix) Image 6 of 23 Nic Dlamini of Team Qhubeka NextHash at the front of the peloton (Image credit: SWpix) Image 7 of 23 Nickolas Zukowsky of Rally Cycling on the front of the breakaway (Image credit: SWpix) Image 8 of 23 Dan McLay of Team Arkea-Samsic (Image credit: SWpix) Image 9 of 23 Israel Start-Up Nation at the front of the peloton (Image credit: SWpix) Image 10 of 23 Richie Porte before stage 5 (Image credit: SWpix) Image 11 of 23 Movistar Team riders before the start (Image credit: SWpix) Image 12 of 23 Dan Martin (Israel Start-Up Nation) at the start (Image credit: SWpix) Image 13 of 23 Wout van Aert of Team Jumbo Visma in the race leader's jersey at the start (Image credit: SWpix) Image 14 of 23 Mark Cavendish (Deceuninck-Quickstep) gets a warm welcome at the start (Image credit: SWpix) Image 15 of 23 Andre Greipel signs autographs (Image credit: SWpix) Image 16 of 23 Alex Dowsett at the start (Image credit: SWpix) Image 17 of 23 (Image credit: SWpix) Image 18 of 23 (Image credit: SWpix) Image 19 of 23 The classification leaders at the start of stage 5 (Image credit: SWpix) Image 20 of 23 The Rally Cycling team at sign on (Image credit: SWpix) Image 21 of 23 The start of stage 5 (Image credit: SWpix) Image 22 of 23 Deceuninck-Quickstep at the start of stage 5 (Image credit: SWpix) Image 23 of 23 Team Arkéa-Samsic before the start of stage 5 (Image credit: SWpix)

Ethan Hayter (Ineos Grenadiers) bounced back into the overall lead at the Tour of Britain, beating the likes of Giacomo Nizzolo (Qhubeka-NextHash) and Mark Cavendish (Deceuninck-QuickStep) in a sprint finish in Warrington.

The 22-year-old Briton, who ceded the lead to Wout van Aert (Jumbo-Visma) atop Great Orme the previous afternoon, regained the blue jersey after the Belgian champion was caught up in a late crash that made for a messy finale.

Only a small group contested the final dash for the line, but Hayter still had to fend off the two fastest flat sprinters in the bunch in Nizzolo and Cavendish. The European champion challenged him on his left but didn’t have the power to get in front, while Cavendish appeared to find himself boxed between the two and didn’t open the taps completely.

Brief Results Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ethan Hayter (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 3:33:01 2 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Qhubeka NextHash 3 Daniel McLay (GBr) Team Arkea-Samsic 4 Luke Lamperti (USA) Trinity Racing 5 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep 6 Colin Joyce (USA) Rally Cycling 7 Michal Paluta (Pol) Global 6 Cycling 8 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep 9 Gonzalo Serrano Rodriguez (Spa) Movistar Team 10 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Alpecin-Fenix