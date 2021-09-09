Tour of Britain: Hayter wins amid sprint chaos on stage 5
By Cyclingnews
Ineos Grenadiers rider regains race lead
Stage 5: Alderley Park - Warrington
Ethan Hayter (Ineos Grenadiers) bounced back into the overall lead at the Tour of Britain, beating the likes of Giacomo Nizzolo (Qhubeka-NextHash) and Mark Cavendish (Deceuninck-QuickStep) in a sprint finish in Warrington.
The 22-year-old Briton, who ceded the lead to Wout van Aert (Jumbo-Visma) atop Great Orme the previous afternoon, regained the blue jersey after the Belgian champion was caught up in a late crash that made for a messy finale.
Only a small group contested the final dash for the line, but Hayter still had to fend off the two fastest flat sprinters in the bunch in Nizzolo and Cavendish. The European champion challenged him on his left but didn’t have the power to get in front, while Cavendish appeared to find himself boxed between the two and didn’t open the taps completely.
More to follow
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ethan Hayter (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers
|3:33:01
|2
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Qhubeka NextHash
|3
|Daniel McLay (GBr) Team Arkea-Samsic
|4
|Luke Lamperti (USA) Trinity Racing
|5
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|6
|Colin Joyce (USA) Rally Cycling
|7
|Michal Paluta (Pol) Global 6 Cycling
|8
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|9
|Gonzalo Serrano Rodriguez (Spa) Movistar Team
|10
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Alpecin-Fenix
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ethan Hayter (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers
|18:17:42
|2
|Wout Van Aert (Bel) Jumbo-Visma
|0:00:08
|3
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:00:19
|4
|Mikkel Honoré (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:00:29
|5
|Michael Woods (Can) Israel Start-up Nation
|0:00:48
|6
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) Ineos Grenadiers
|0:01:19
|7
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Alpecin-Fenix
|0:01:21
|8
|Mark Donovan (GBr) Team DSM
|0:01:42
|9
|Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
|0:01:46
|10
|Carlos Rodriguez Cano (Spa) Ineos Grenadiers
|0:01:51
