Tour of Britain: Hayter wins amid sprint chaos on stage 5

By

Ineos Grenadiers rider regains race lead

Image 1 of 23

Picture by SWpix.com - 09/09/2021 - Cycling - AJ Bell Tour of Britain Stage 5 - Alderley Park to Warrington, England - Ethan Hayter of INEOS Grenadiers (Wearing the Sportsbreaks.com Points Jersey) wins stage five of the AJ Bell Tour of Britain

Ethan Hayter of Ineos Grenadiers (Wearing the Sportsbreaks.com Points Jersey) wins stage five of the AJ Bell Tour of Britain (Image credit: SWPix)
Image 2 of 23

Picture by SWpix.com - 09/09/2021 - Cycling - AJ Bell Tour of Britain Stage 5 - Alderley Park to Warrington, England - The AJ Bell Tour of Britain Peloton

Stage 5 of Tour of Britain (Image credit: SWpix)
Image 3 of 23

Picture by SWpix.com - 09/09/2021 - Cycling - AJ Bell Tour of Britain Stage 5 - Alderley Park to Warrington, England - The AJ Bell Tour of Britain Peloton

Stage 5 of the Tour of Britain (Image credit: SWpix)
Image 4 of 23

Picture by SWpix.com - 09/09/2021 - Cycling - AJ Bell Tour of Britain Stage 5 - Alderley Park to Warrington, England - The breakaway group featuring Jacob Scott of Canyon dhb SunGod (Wearing the SKODA King of the Mountains Jersey), Leon Mazzone of Saint Piran, Dan Bingham of Ribble Weldtite Pro Cycling, Nickolas Zukowsky of Rally Cycling and Christopher Blevins of TRINITY Racing

The breakaway group featuring Jacob Scott of Canyon dhb SunGod (Wearing the SKODA King of the Mountains Jersey), Leon Mazzone of Saint Piran, Dan Bingham of Ribble Weldtite Pro Cycling, Nickolas Zukowsky of Rally Cycling and Christopher Blevins of TRINITY Racing (Image credit: SWpix)
Image 5 of 23

Picture by SWpix.com - 09/09/2021 - Cycling - AJ Bell Tour of Britain Stage 5 - Alderley Park to Warrington, England - Team INEOS Grenadiers on the front of the peloton

Ineos Grenadiers on the front of the peloton (Image credit: SWpix)
Image 6 of 23

Picture by SWpix.com - 09/09/2021 - Cycling - AJ Bell Tour of Britain Stage 5 - Alderley Park to Warrington, England - Nic Dlamini of Team Qhubeka NextHash at the front of the peloton

Nic Dlamini of Team Qhubeka NextHash at the front of the peloton (Image credit: SWpix)
Image 7 of 23

Picture by SWpix.com - 09/09/2021 - Cycling - AJ Bell Tour of Britain Stage 5 - Alderley Park to Warrington, England - Nickolas Zukowsky of Rally Cycling on the front of the breakaway

Nickolas Zukowsky of Rally Cycling on the front of the breakaway (Image credit: SWpix)
Image 8 of 23

Picture by SWpix.com - 09/09/2021 - Cycling - AJ Bell Tour of Britain Stage 5 - Alderley Park to Warrington, England - Dan McLay of Team ArkÃ©a â€“ Samsic

Dan McLay of Team Arkea-Samsic (Image credit: SWpix)
Image 9 of 23

Picture by SWpix.com - 09/09/2021 - Cycling - AJ Bell Tour of Britain Stage 5 - Alderley Park to Warrington, England - Israel Start-Up Nation at the front of the peloton

Israel Start-Up Nation at the front of the peloton (Image credit: SWpix)
Image 10 of 23

Picture by SWpix.com - 09/09/2021 - Cycling - AJ Bell Tour of Britain Stage 5 - Alderley Park to Warrington, England - Team INEOS Grenadiers Richie Porte

Richie Porte before stage 5 (Image credit: SWpix)
Image 11 of 23

Picture by SWpix.com - 09/09/2021 - Cycling - AJ Bell Tour of Britain Stage 5 - Alderley Park to Warrington, England - Movistar Team riders before the start

Movistar Team riders before the start (Image credit: SWpix)
Image 12 of 23

Picture by SWpix.com - 09/09/2021 - Cycling - AJ Bell Tour of Britain Stage 5 - Alderley Park to Warrington, England - Israel Start-Up Nation

Dan Martin (Israel Start-Up Nation) at the start (Image credit: SWpix)
Image 13 of 23

Picture by SWpix.com - 09/09/2021 - Cycling - AJ Bell Tour of Britain Stage 5 - Alderley Park to Warrington, England - Wout van Aert of Team Jumbo Visma (Wearing the Overall Race Leaderâ€™s Jersey) speaks to Jacob Scott of Canyon dhb SunGod (Wearing the Å KODA King of the Mountains Jersey) before the start of stage five

Wout van Aert of Team Jumbo Visma in the race leader's jersey at the start (Image credit: SWpix)
Image 14 of 23

Picture by SWpix.com - 09/09/2021 - Cycling - AJ Bell Tour of Britain Stage 5 - Alderley Park to Warrington, England - Deceuninck Quick-Step rider Mark Cavendish greets the waiting fans

Mark Cavendish (Deceuninck-Quickstep) gets a warm welcome at the start (Image credit: SWpix)
Image 15 of 23

Picture by SWpix.com - 09/09/2021 - Cycling - AJ Bell Tour of Britain Stage 5 - Alderley Park to Warrington, England - Israel Start-Up Nation with fans

Andre Greipel signs autographs (Image credit: SWpix)
Image 16 of 23

Picture by SWpix.com - 09/09/2021 - Cycling - AJ Bell Tour of Britain Stage 5 - Alderley Park to Warrington, England - Israel Start-Up Nation Alex Dowsett before the race

Alex Dowsett at the start (Image credit: SWpix)
Image 17 of 23

Picture by SWpix.com - 09/09/2021 - Cycling - AJ Bell Tour of Britain Stage 5 - Alderley Park to Warrington, England - Deceuninck Quick-Step rider Mark Cavendish greets the waiting fans

(Image credit: SWpix)
Image 18 of 23

Picture by SWpix.com - 09/09/2021 - Cycling - AJ Bell Tour of Britain Stage 5 - Alderley Park to Warrington, England - Wout van Aert of Team Jumbo Visma (Wearing the Overall Race Leaderâ€™s Jersey) speaks to Jacob Scott of Canyon dhb SunGod (Wearing the Å KODA King of the Mountains Jersey) before the start of stage five

(Image credit: SWpix)
Image 19 of 23

Picture by SWpix.com - 09/09/2021 - Cycling - AJ Bell Tour of Britain Stage 5 - Alderley Park to Warrington, England - Mark Cavendish of Deceuninck QuickStep, Jacob Scott of Canyon dhb SunGod (Wearing the Å KODA King of the Mountains Jersey), Ethan Hayter of INEOS Grenadiers (Wearing the Sportsbreaks.com Points Jersey), Robin Carpenter of Rally Cycling (Wearing the Eisberg Sprints Jersey) and Wout van Aert of Team Jumbo Visma (Wearing the Overall Race Leaderâ€™s Jersey)

The classification leaders at the start of stage 5 (Image credit: SWpix)
Image 20 of 23

Picture by SWpix.com - 09/09/2021 - Cycling - AJ Bell Tour of Britain Stage 5 - Alderley Park to Warrington, England - Rally Cycling before the start

The Rally Cycling team at sign on (Image credit: SWpix)
Image 21 of 23

Picture by SWpix.com - 09/09/2021 - Cycling - AJ Bell Tour of Britain Stage 5 - Alderley Park to Warrington, England - Riders roll out for the start of stage five featuring Mark Cavendish of Deceuninck QuickStep, Jacob Scott of Canyon dhb SunGod (Wearing the Å KODA King of the Mountains Jersey), Ethan Hayter of INEOS Grenadiers (Wearing the Sportsbreaks.com Points Jersey), Robin Carpenter of Rally Cycling (Wearing the Eisberg Sprints Jersey) and Wout van Aert of Team Jumbo Visma (Wearing the Overall Race Leaderâ€™s Jersey)

The start of stage 5 (Image credit: SWpix)
Image 22 of 23

Picture by SWpix.com - 09/09/2021 - Cycling - AJ Bell Tour of Britain Stage 5 - Alderley Park to Warrington, England - Deceuninck Quick-Step riders Mark Cavendish, Julian Alaphilippe, Davide Ballerini, Tim Declercq, Mikkel HonorÃ©, Yves Lampaert

Deceuninck-Quickstep at the start of stage 5 (Image credit: SWpix)
Image 23 of 23

Picture by SWpix.com - 09/09/2021 - Cycling - AJ Bell Tour of Britain Stage 5 - Alderley Park to Warrington, England - Team ArkÃ©a Samsic before the start

Team Arkéa-Samsic before the start of stage 5 (Image credit: SWpix)

Ethan Hayter (Ineos Grenadiers) bounced back into the overall lead at the Tour of Britain, beating the likes of Giacomo Nizzolo (Qhubeka-NextHash) and Mark Cavendish (Deceuninck-QuickStep) in a sprint finish in Warrington. 

The 22-year-old Briton, who ceded the lead to Wout van Aert (Jumbo-Visma) atop Great Orme the previous afternoon, regained the blue jersey after the Belgian champion was caught up in a late crash that made for a messy finale. 

Only a small group contested the final dash for the line, but Hayter still had to fend off the two fastest flat sprinters in the bunch in Nizzolo and Cavendish. The European champion challenged him on his left but didn’t have the power to get in front, while Cavendish appeared to find himself boxed between the two and didn’t open the taps completely. 

More to follow

Brief Results
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ethan Hayter (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 3:33:01
2Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Qhubeka NextHash
3Daniel McLay (GBr) Team Arkea-Samsic
4Luke Lamperti (USA) Trinity Racing
5Mark Cavendish (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep
6Colin Joyce (USA) Rally Cycling
7Michal Paluta (Pol) Global 6 Cycling
8Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep
9Gonzalo Serrano Rodriguez (Spa) Movistar Team
10Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Alpecin-Fenix

General classification after stage 5
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ethan Hayter (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 18:17:42
2Wout Van Aert (Bel) Jumbo-Visma 0:00:08
3Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:00:19
4Mikkel Honoré (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:00:29
5Michael Woods (Can) Israel Start-up Nation 0:00:48
6Rohan Dennis (Aus) Ineos Grenadiers 0:01:19
7Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Alpecin-Fenix 0:01:21
8Mark Donovan (GBr) Team DSM 0:01:42
9Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 0:01:46
10Carlos Rodriguez Cano (Spa) Ineos Grenadiers 0:01:51

