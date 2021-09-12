Trending

Tour of Britain: Van Aert snatches overall victory with final stage win

Bonus seconds push Belgian ahead of Hayter

GATESHEAD, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 10: Wout Van Aert of Belgium and Team Jumbo - Visma celebrates winning during the 17th Tour of Britain 2021, Stage 6 a 198km stage from Carlisle to Gateshead / @TourofBritain / #TourofBritain / on September 10, 2021 in Gateshead, England. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Wout Van Aert (Jumbo-Visma) (Image credit: Getty Images)
Picture by SWpix.com - 12/09/2021 - Cycling - AJ Bell Tour of Britain Stage 8 - Stonehaven to Aberdeen, Scotland - Team Qhubeka Nexthash's Nicholas Dlamini.

Team Qhubeka Nexthash's Nicholas Dlamini (Image credit: SWpix.com)
Picture by SWpix.com - 12/09/2021 - Cycling - AJ Bell Tour of Britain Stage 8 - Stonehaven to Aberdeen, Scotland - Jumbo Visma's Gijs Leemreize at the front of the peloton.

Jumbo Visma's Gijs Leemreize at the front of the peloton. (Image credit: SWpix.com)
Picture by SWpix.com - 12/09/2021 - Cycling - AJ Bell Tour of Britain Stage 8 - Stonehaven to Aberdeen, Scotland - Trinity Racing's Ben Healy at the front of the break.

Trinity Racing's Ben Healy at the front of the break. (Image credit: SWpix.com)
Picture by SWpix.com - 12/09/2021 - Cycling - AJ Bell Tour of Britain Stage 8 - Stonehaven to Aberdeen, Scotland - Trinity Racing's Thomas Gloag on the front of the break.

Trinity Racing's Thomas Gloag on the front of the break. (Image credit: SWpix.com)
Picture by SWpix.com - 12/09/2021 - Cycling - AJ Bell Tour of Britain Stage 8 - Stonehaven to Aberdeen, Scotland - Rally Cycling's Robin Carpenter on the front of the break.

Rally Cycling's Robin Carpenter on the front of the break. (Image credit: SWpix.com)
Picture by SWpix.com - 12/09/2021 - Cycling - AJ Bell Tour of Britain Stage 8 - Stonehaven to Aberdeen, Scotland -

At the start of the final stage from Stonehaven to Aberdeen, Scotland (Image credit: SWpix.com)
Picture by SWpix.com - 12/09/2021 - Cycling - AJ Bell Tour of Britain Stage 8 - Stonehaven to Aberdeen, Scotland - Deceuninck Quick-Step's Tim Declerq.

Deceuninck Quick-Step's Tim Declercq (Image credit: SWpix.com)
Picture by SWpix.com - 12/09/2021 - Cycling - AJ Bell Tour of Britain Stage 8 - Stonehaven to Aberdeen, Scotland -

The breakaway on stage 8 (Image credit: SWpix.com)
Picture by SWpixcom 12092021 Cycling AJ Bell Tour of Britain 2021 Stage 8 Stonehaven to Aberdeen

Wout van Aert in the bunch on stage 8 (Image credit: SWpix.com)
Picture by SWpixcom 12092021 Cycling AJ Bell Tour of Britain 2021 Stage 8 Stonehaven to Aberdeen

Stage 8 of Tour of Britain (Image credit: SWpix.com)
Picture by SWpix.com - 12/09/2021 - Cycling - AJ Bell Tour of Britain Stage 8 - Stonehaven to Aberdeen, Scotland - Canyon dhb SunGod's Jacob Scott with INEOS Grenadiers' Ethan Hayter & Rally Cycling's Robin Carpenter.

The start of stage 8 (Image credit: SWpix.com)
Picture by SWpix.com - 121/09/2021 - Cycling - AJ Bell Tour of Britain Stage 8 - Stonehaven to Aberdeen, Scotland - Jumbo Visma's Gijs Leemreize, Pascal Eenkhoorn, Xander Graham (12) from Edinburgh, George Bennett & Wout van Aert prior to the start of the final stage of the Tour of Britain.

Young fan Xander Graham honoured by Jumbo-Visma at the start (Image credit: SWpix.com)
Picture by SWpix.com - 12/09/2021 - Cycling - AJ Bell Tour of Britain Stage 8 - Stonehaven to Aberdeen, Scotland - The peloton break through Aberdeenshire.

Stage 8 of Tour of Britain (Image credit: SWpix.com)
Picture by SWpixcom 12092021 Cycling AJ Bell Tour of Britain 2021 Stage 8 Stonehaven to Aberdeen

Stage 8 of Tour of Britain (Image credit: SWpix.com)
Picture by SWpix.com - 12/09/2021 - Cycling - AJ Bell Tour of Britain Stage 8 - Stonehaven to Aberdeen, Scotland - Jumbo Visma's Pascal Eenkhoorn & Wout van Aert.

Wout van Aert (Jumbo-Visma) (Image credit: SWpix.com)

Wout Van Aert (Jumbo Visma) won stage 8 and the overall title of the Tour of Britain after an unstoppable sprint win on the final stage in Aberdeen.

The Belgian powered to the line ahead of veteran sprinter Andre Greipel (Israel Start-Up Nation) and Mark Cavendish (QuickStep) to take his fourth stage win of the race and overturn an overnight deficit to Ethan Hayter (Ineos Grenadiers) to win the overall by just a handful of seconds.

Van Aert came into the stage four seconds down on Hayter and was forced to watch on as a six-man break took all the intermediate sprint points during the stage. The Belgian committed his entire team to the chase and was had to sprint on his own but he latched onto Cavendish’s wheel 10km from the finish. Despite momentarily losing the wheel inside the final 1,000 meters the Jumbo-Visma rider powered clear to take the victory.

If Hayter had finished either first or second on the stage then he would have sealed the overall win but he was briefly boxed in and then simply ran out of legs when Van Aert unleashed his dash for the line.

It looked as though Greipel would take a surprise win in one of his final races before retiring. The German was the first sprint heavyweight to open his acceleration as he powered down the centre of the road but Cavendish and Van Aert were quick to respond with the Belgian coming through to take the honours. As he crossed the line, Van Aert checked back to see where Hayter had finished before realizing that the British all-rounder was out of contention.

Brief Results
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Wout Van Aert (Bel) Jumbo-Visma 4:07:56
2André Greipel (Ger) Israel Start-up Nation
3Mark Cavendish (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep
4Colin Joyce (USA) Rally Cycling
5Max Kanter (Ger) Team DSM
6Rory Townsend (Irl) Canyon DHB Sungod
7Matthew Gibson (GBr) Ribble Weldtite Pro Cycling
8Oliver Peckover (GBr) Swiftcarbon Pro Cycling
9Matthew Bostock (GBr) Canyon DHB Sungod
10Gabriel Cullaigh (GBr) Movistar Team

Final general classification
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Wout Van Aert (Bel) Jumbo-Visma 31:42:22
2Ethan Hayter (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 0:00:06
3Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:00:27
4Mikkel Honoré (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:00:41
5Michael Woods (Can) Israel Start-up Nation 0:01:00
6Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Alpecin-Fenix 0:01:43
7Mark Donovan (GBr) Team DSM 0:02:04
8Carlos Rodriguez Cano (Spa) Ineos Grenadiers 0:02:07
9Gonzalo Serrano Rodriguez (Spa) Movistar Team 0:02:08
10Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
Daniel Benson

Editor in Chief - Cyclingnews.

