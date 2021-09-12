Tour of Britain: Van Aert snatches overall victory with final stage win

Image 1 of 16 Wout Van Aert (Jumbo-Visma) (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 2 of 16 Team Qhubeka Nexthash's Nicholas Dlamini (Image credit: SWpix.com) Image 3 of 16 Jumbo Visma's Gijs Leemreize at the front of the peloton. (Image credit: SWpix.com) Image 4 of 16 Trinity Racing's Ben Healy at the front of the break. (Image credit: SWpix.com) Image 5 of 16 Trinity Racing's Thomas Gloag on the front of the break. (Image credit: SWpix.com) Image 6 of 16 Rally Cycling's Robin Carpenter on the front of the break. (Image credit: SWpix.com) Image 7 of 16 At the start of the final stage from Stonehaven to Aberdeen, Scotland (Image credit: SWpix.com) Image 8 of 16 Deceuninck Quick-Step's Tim Declercq (Image credit: SWpix.com) Image 9 of 16 The breakaway on stage 8 (Image credit: SWpix.com) Image 10 of 16 Wout van Aert in the bunch on stage 8 (Image credit: SWpix.com) Image 11 of 16 Stage 8 of Tour of Britain (Image credit: SWpix.com) Image 12 of 16 The start of stage 8 (Image credit: SWpix.com) Image 13 of 16 Young fan Xander Graham honoured by Jumbo-Visma at the start (Image credit: SWpix.com) Image 14 of 16 Stage 8 of Tour of Britain (Image credit: SWpix.com) Image 15 of 16 Stage 8 of Tour of Britain (Image credit: SWpix.com) Image 16 of 16 Wout van Aert (Jumbo-Visma) (Image credit: SWpix.com)

Wout Van Aert (Jumbo Visma) won stage 8 and the overall title of the Tour of Britain after an unstoppable sprint win on the final stage in Aberdeen.

The Belgian powered to the line ahead of veteran sprinter Andre Greipel (Israel Start-Up Nation) and Mark Cavendish (QuickStep) to take his fourth stage win of the race and overturn an overnight deficit to Ethan Hayter (Ineos Grenadiers) to win the overall by just a handful of seconds.

Van Aert came into the stage four seconds down on Hayter and was forced to watch on as a six-man break took all the intermediate sprint points during the stage. The Belgian committed his entire team to the chase and was had to sprint on his own but he latched onto Cavendish’s wheel 10km from the finish. Despite momentarily losing the wheel inside the final 1,000 meters the Jumbo-Visma rider powered clear to take the victory.

If Hayter had finished either first or second on the stage then he would have sealed the overall win but he was briefly boxed in and then simply ran out of legs when Van Aert unleashed his dash for the line.

It looked as though Greipel would take a surprise win in one of his final races before retiring. The German was the first sprint heavyweight to open his acceleration as he powered down the centre of the road but Cavendish and Van Aert were quick to respond with the Belgian coming through to take the honours. As he crossed the line, Van Aert checked back to see where Hayter had finished before realizing that the British all-rounder was out of contention.

Brief Results Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Wout Van Aert (Bel) Jumbo-Visma 4:07:56 2 André Greipel (Ger) Israel Start-up Nation 3 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep 4 Colin Joyce (USA) Rally Cycling 5 Max Kanter (Ger) Team DSM 6 Rory Townsend (Irl) Canyon DHB Sungod 7 Matthew Gibson (GBr) Ribble Weldtite Pro Cycling 8 Oliver Peckover (GBr) Swiftcarbon Pro Cycling 9 Matthew Bostock (GBr) Canyon DHB Sungod 10 Gabriel Cullaigh (GBr) Movistar Team