Tour of Britain: Van Aert beats Alaphilippe to win stage 4 at Great Orme

By

Jumbo-Visma rider takes the overall lead from Ethan Hayter

Picture by SWpix.com - 08/09/2021 - Cycling - AJ Bell Tour of Britain Stage 4 - Aberaeron to Great Orme, Llandudno, England - Jumbo Visma'a Wout Van Aert beats Deceuninck Quick-Step's Juliane Alaphilippe to the finish line to win the stage.

Wout van Aert beats Julian Alaphilippe at Great Orme on stage 4 at Tour of Britain (Image credit: SWPix)
LLANDUDNO SEPTEMBER 08 A general view of Llandudno town seafront prior to the 17th Tour of Britain 2021 Stage 4 a 210km stage from Aberaeron to Great Orme Llandudno 1306m TourofBritain TourofBritain on September 08 2021 in Llandudno United Kingdom Photo by Alex LiveseyGetty Images

Tour of Britain stage 4 from Aberaeron to Great Orme, Llandudno (Image credit: Getty Images)
Tour of Britain 2021 - 17th Edition - 4th stage Aberaeron - Great Orme - Llandudno 210 km - 08/09/2021 - Scenery - photo Alex Whitehead/SWPix/CV/BettiniPhotoÂ©2021

The breakaway on stage 4 at Tour of Britain (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Tour of Britain 2021 - 17th Edition - 4th stage Aberaeron - Great Orme - Llandudno 210 km - 08/09/2021 - Scenery - photo Alex Whitehead/SWPix/CV/BettiniPhotoÂ©2021

The peloton racing on stage 4 at Tour of Britain (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Tour of Britain 2021 - 17th Edition - 4th stage Aberaeron - Great Orme - Llandudno 210 km - 08/09/2021 - Julian Alaphilippe (FRA - Deceuninck - Quick-Step) - photo Alex Whitehead/SWPix/CV/BettiniPhotoÂ©2021

World Champion Julian Alaphilippe and Mark Cavendish on stage 4 at Tour of Britain (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Tour of Britain 2021 - 17th Edition - 4th stage Aberaeron - Great Orme - Llandudno 210 km - 08/09/2021 - Davide Ballerini (ITA - Deceuninck - Quick-Step) - photo Alex Whitehead/SWPix/CV/BettiniPhotoÂ©2021

The field on stage 4 at Tour of Britain (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Picture by SWpix.com - 08/09/2021 - Cycling - AJ Bell Tour of Britain Stage 4 - Aberaeron to Great Orme, Llandudno, England - Deceuninck Quick-Step's Juliane Alaphilippe

World Champion Julian Alaphilippe on stage 4 at Tour of Britain (Image credit: SWPix)
Picture by SWpix.com - 08/09/2021 - Cycling - AJ Bell Tour of Britain Stage 4 - Aberaeron to Great Orme, Llandudno, England - The break.

The breakaway on stage 4 at Tour of Britain (Image credit: SWPix)
Picture by SWpix.com - 08/09/2021 - Cycling - AJ Bell Tour of Britain Stage 4 - Aberaeron to Great Orme, Llandudno, England - Deceuninck Quick-Step's Juliane Alaphilippe rides with Mark Cavendish.

Julian Alaphilippe and Mark Cavendish on stage 4 at Tour of Britain (Image credit: SWPix)
Picture by SWpix.com - 08/09/2021 - Cycling - AJ Bell Tour of Britain Stage 4 - Aberaeron to Great Orme, Llandudno, England - Team Jumbo Visma sit on a wall as they wait for Stage 4 to begin.

Wout van Aert and his Jumbo-Visma team ahead of stage 4 at Tour of Britain (Image credit: SWPix)
Picture by SWpix.com - 08/09/2021 - Cycling - AJ Bell Tour of Britain Stage 4 - Aberaeron to Great Orme, Llandudno, England - The peloton.

The field on stage 4 at Tour of Britain (Image credit: SWPix)
Picture by SWpix.com - 08/09/2021 - Cycling - AJ Bell Tour of Britain Stage 4 - Aberaeron to Great Orme, Llandudno, England - Team Jumbo Visma.

Jumbo-Visma on stage 4 at Tour of Britain (Image credit: SWPix)
Picture by SWpix.com - 08/09/2021 - Cycling - AJ Bell Tour of Britain Stage 4 - Aberaeron to Great Orme, Llandudno, England - INEOS Grenadier's Richie Porte on the front of the peloton.

Ineos Grenadiers on stage 4 at Tour of Britain (Image credit: SWPix)
Picture by SWpix.com - 08/09/2021 - Cycling - AJ Bell Tour of Britain Stage 4 - Aberaeron to Great Orme, Llandudno, England - Team Jumbo Visma sit on a wall as they wait for Stage 4 to begin.

Jumbo-Visma waiting for the race to start on stage 4 at Tour of Britain (Image credit: SWPix)
Picture by SWpix.com - 08/09/2021 - Cycling - AJ Bell Tour of Britain Stage 4 - Aberaeron to Great Orme, Llandudno, England - INEOS Grenadier's Owain Doull signs autographs for some school children.

Autograph signing on stage 4 at Tour of Britain (Image credit: SWPix)
Picture by SWpix.com - 08/09/2021 - Cycling - AJ Bell Tour of Britain Stage 4 - Aberaeron to Great Orme, Llandudno, England - Team GBCT. in the break.

Team GB leads the breakaway on stage 4 at Tour of Britain (Image credit: SWPix)
Picture by SWpix.com - 08/09/2021 - Cycling - AJ Bell Tour of Britain Stage 4 - Aberaeron to Great Orme, Llandudno, England - Team GBCT.

Team GB getting ready for the start of stage 4 at Tour of Britain (Image credit: SWPix)
Picture by SWpix.com - 08/09/2021 - Cycling - AJ Bell Tour of Britain Stage 4 - Aberaeron to Great Orme, Llandudno, England - Team GBCT's Ethan Vernon.

Team GB at the start of stage 4 at Tour of Britain (Image credit: SWPix)
Picture by SWpix.com - 08/09/2021 - Cycling - AJ Bell Tour of Britain Stage 4 - Aberaeron to Great Orme, Llandudno, England - Jumbo Visma'a Wout Van Aert beats Deceuninck Quick-Step's Juliane Alaphilippe to the finish line to win the stage.

Wout van Aert beats Julian Alaphilippe at Great Orme on stage 4 at Tour of Britain (Image credit: SWPix)
Picture by SWpix.com - 08/09/2021 - Cycling - AJ Bell Tour of Britain Stage 4 - Aberaeron to Great Orme, Llandudno, England - Jumbo Visma'a Wout Van Aert wins stage 4 of the Tour of Britain after winning the sprint over Deceuninck Quick-Step's Juliane Alaphilippe.

Wout van Aert takes a rest after winning stage 4 at the Tour of Britain (Image credit: Getty Images)
Picture by SWpix.com - 08/09/2021 - Cycling - AJ Bell Tour of Britain Stage 4 - Aberaeron to Great Orme, Llandudno, England - Deceuninck Quick-Step's Juliane Alaphilippe distraught after losing out to Jumbo Visma's Wout Van Aert on the line at the top of Great Orme.

Julian Alaphilippe after placing second on stage 4 at the Tour of Britain (Image credit: Getty Images)
Tour of Britian

The breakaway racing stage 4 at Tour of Britain from Aberaeron to Great Orme (Image credit: SWPix)
Tour of Britian

The breakaway racing stage 4 at Tour of Britain from Aberaeron to Great Orme (Image credit: SWPix)
Tour of Britian

Winner Wout van Aert and runner-up Julian Alaphilippe after stage 4 at Tour of Britain from Aberaeron to Great Orme (Image credit: SWPix)

Wout van Aert (Jumbo-Visma) claimed his second win of the Tour of Britain on stage 4, beating Julian Alaphilippe (Deceuninck-QuickStep) to the top of the short steep final climb on Great Orme.

The Belgian champion, who won the uphill sprint on the opening day, this time matched the world champion on double-digit gradients and pipped him to the line to take the overall lead of the race. 

Michael Woods (Israel Start-Up Nation) finished a second back in third place, having been the only rider able to match the pair on the steepest pitches at the mid-point of the 1.8km climb, and having in fact launched the acceleration that took them clear as a trio. 

Race leader Ethan Hayter (Ineos Grenadiers) rode his own pace on the steep section and came back to the trio with 500 metres to go after a brief plateau, but was distanced again as the road ramped up and his rivals opened up for the line. 

He finished in fifth place - behind Alaphilippe’s teammate Mikel Honoré - at eight seconds, which, added to the 10 bonus seconds for the stage win, put Van Aert into the navy leader’s jersey by two seconds. Alaphilippe sits third at 11 seconds. 

More to follow...

Results
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Wout Van Aert (Bel) Jumbo-Visma 5:04:22
2Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep
3Michael Woods (Can) Israel Start-up Nation 0:00:01
4Mikkel Honoré (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:00:04
5Ethan Hayter (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 0:00:08
6Daniel Martin (Irl) Israel Start-up Nation 0:00:13
7Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Alpecin-Fenix 0:00:16
8Simon Clarke (Aus) Team Qhubeka Assos
9Sergio Roman Martin Galan (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:00:27
10Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team DSM 0:00:29

General classification after stage 4
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Wout Van Aert (Bel) Jumbo-Visma 14:44:49
2Ethan Hayter (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 0:00:02
3Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:00:11
4Mikkel Honoré (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:00:21
5Michael Woods (Can) Israel Start-up Nation 0:00:40
6Rohan Dennis (Aus) Ineos Grenadiers 0:00:44
7Daniel Martin (Irl) Israel Start-up Nation 0:00:56
8Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Alpecin-Fenix 0:01:13
9Mark Donovan (GBr) Team DSM 0:01:34
10Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 0:01:38

