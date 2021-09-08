Tour of Britain: Van Aert beats Alaphilippe to win stage 4 at Great Orme
By Cyclingnews
Jumbo-Visma rider takes the overall lead from Ethan Hayter
Wout van Aert (Jumbo-Visma) claimed his second win of the Tour of Britain on stage 4, beating Julian Alaphilippe (Deceuninck-QuickStep) to the top of the short steep final climb on Great Orme.
The Belgian champion, who won the uphill sprint on the opening day, this time matched the world champion on double-digit gradients and pipped him to the line to take the overall lead of the race.
Michael Woods (Israel Start-Up Nation) finished a second back in third place, having been the only rider able to match the pair on the steepest pitches at the mid-point of the 1.8km climb, and having in fact launched the acceleration that took them clear as a trio.
Race leader Ethan Hayter (Ineos Grenadiers) rode his own pace on the steep section and came back to the trio with 500 metres to go after a brief plateau, but was distanced again as the road ramped up and his rivals opened up for the line.
He finished in fifth place - behind Alaphilippe’s teammate Mikel Honoré - at eight seconds, which, added to the 10 bonus seconds for the stage win, put Van Aert into the navy leader’s jersey by two seconds. Alaphilippe sits third at 11 seconds.
More to follow...
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Wout Van Aert (Bel) Jumbo-Visma
|5:04:22
|2
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|3
|Michael Woods (Can) Israel Start-up Nation
|0:00:01
|4
|Mikkel Honoré (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:00:04
|5
|Ethan Hayter (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers
|0:00:08
|6
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Israel Start-up Nation
|0:00:13
|7
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Alpecin-Fenix
|0:00:16
|8
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Team Qhubeka Assos
|9
|Sergio Roman Martin Galan (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:00:27
|10
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team DSM
|0:00:29
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Wout Van Aert (Bel) Jumbo-Visma
|14:44:49
|2
|Ethan Hayter (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers
|0:00:02
|3
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:00:11
|4
|Mikkel Honoré (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:00:21
|5
|Michael Woods (Can) Israel Start-up Nation
|0:00:40
|6
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) Ineos Grenadiers
|0:00:44
|7
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Israel Start-up Nation
|0:00:56
|8
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Alpecin-Fenix
|0:01:13
|9
|Mark Donovan (GBr) Team DSM
|0:01:34
|10
|Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
|0:01:38
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Tour of Britain: Van Aert beats Alaphilippe to win stage 4 at Great OrmeJumbo-Visma rider takes the overall lead from Ethan Hayter
-
Castelli Idro Pro 2 jacket reviewCastelli's Idro Pro 2 is a Shakedry jacket that’s small and light enough to pack in a jersey pocket but warm enough to get you through a serious storm, with pockets for extra points
-
European Championships: Italy powers to gold in Team RelayGermany, Netherlands take silver and bronze
-
Best budget cycling computers: Track your ride without the big price tagAffordable GPS head units that help you track data, plan routes, track performance metrics and more
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy
Thank you for signing up to Cycling News. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.