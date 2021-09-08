Tour of Britain: Van Aert beats Alaphilippe to win stage 4 at Great Orme

Image 1 of 24 Wout van Aert beats Julian Alaphilippe at Great Orme on stage 4 at Tour of Britain (Image credit: SWPix) Image 2 of 24 Tour of Britain stage 4 from Aberaeron to Great Orme, Llandudno (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 3 of 24 The breakaway on stage 4 at Tour of Britain (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 24 The peloton racing on stage 4 at Tour of Britain (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 5 of 24 World Champion Julian Alaphilippe and Mark Cavendish on stage 4 at Tour of Britain (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 6 of 24 The field on stage 4 at Tour of Britain (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 7 of 24 World Champion Julian Alaphilippe on stage 4 at Tour of Britain (Image credit: SWPix) Image 8 of 24 The breakaway on stage 4 at Tour of Britain (Image credit: SWPix) Image 9 of 24 Julian Alaphilippe and Mark Cavendish on stage 4 at Tour of Britain (Image credit: SWPix) Image 10 of 24 Wout van Aert and his Jumbo-Visma team ahead of stage 4 at Tour of Britain (Image credit: SWPix) Image 11 of 24 The field on stage 4 at Tour of Britain (Image credit: SWPix) Image 12 of 24 Jumbo-Visma on stage 4 at Tour of Britain (Image credit: SWPix) Image 13 of 24 Ineos Grenadiers on stage 4 at Tour of Britain (Image credit: SWPix) Image 14 of 24 Jumbo-Visma waiting for the race to start on stage 4 at Tour of Britain (Image credit: SWPix) Image 15 of 24 Autograph signing on stage 4 at Tour of Britain (Image credit: SWPix) Image 16 of 24 Team GB leads the breakaway on stage 4 at Tour of Britain (Image credit: SWPix) Image 17 of 24 Team GB getting ready for the start of stage 4 at Tour of Britain (Image credit: SWPix) Image 18 of 24 Team GB at the start of stage 4 at Tour of Britain (Image credit: SWPix) Image 19 of 24 Wout van Aert beats Julian Alaphilippe at Great Orme on stage 4 at Tour of Britain (Image credit: SWPix) Image 20 of 24 Wout van Aert takes a rest after winning stage 4 at the Tour of Britain (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 21 of 24 Julian Alaphilippe after placing second on stage 4 at the Tour of Britain (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 22 of 24 The breakaway racing stage 4 at Tour of Britain from Aberaeron to Great Orme (Image credit: SWPix) Image 23 of 24 The breakaway racing stage 4 at Tour of Britain from Aberaeron to Great Orme (Image credit: SWPix) Image 24 of 24 Winner Wout van Aert and runner-up Julian Alaphilippe after stage 4 at Tour of Britain from Aberaeron to Great Orme (Image credit: SWPix)

Wout van Aert (Jumbo-Visma) claimed his second win of the Tour of Britain on stage 4, beating Julian Alaphilippe (Deceuninck-QuickStep) to the top of the short steep final climb on Great Orme.

The Belgian champion, who won the uphill sprint on the opening day, this time matched the world champion on double-digit gradients and pipped him to the line to take the overall lead of the race.

Michael Woods (Israel Start-Up Nation) finished a second back in third place, having been the only rider able to match the pair on the steepest pitches at the mid-point of the 1.8km climb, and having in fact launched the acceleration that took them clear as a trio.

Race leader Ethan Hayter (Ineos Grenadiers) rode his own pace on the steep section and came back to the trio with 500 metres to go after a brief plateau, but was distanced again as the road ramped up and his rivals opened up for the line.

He finished in fifth place - behind Alaphilippe’s teammate Mikel Honoré - at eight seconds, which, added to the 10 bonus seconds for the stage win, put Van Aert into the navy leader’s jersey by two seconds. Alaphilippe sits third at 11 seconds.

More to follow...

Results Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Wout Van Aert (Bel) Jumbo-Visma 5:04:22 2 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep 3 Michael Woods (Can) Israel Start-up Nation 0:00:01 4 Mikkel Honoré (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:00:04 5 Ethan Hayter (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 0:00:08 6 Daniel Martin (Irl) Israel Start-up Nation 0:00:13 7 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Alpecin-Fenix 0:00:16 8 Simon Clarke (Aus) Team Qhubeka Assos 9 Sergio Roman Martin Galan (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:00:27 10 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team DSM 0:00:29