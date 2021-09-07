Trending

Tour of Britain: Ineos Grenadiers win team time trial

Hayter takes over race lead from Carpenter

Stage 3: Llandeilo - National Botanic Gaden of Wales

Ineos Grenadiers claimed a home victory in the stage 3 team time trial at the Tour of Britain, moving Ethan Hayter into the overall lead. 

The British team clocked 20:22 on the rolling and technical 18.1-kilometre course in South Wales, beating Julian Alaphilippe’s Deceuninck-QuickStep by some 17 seconds, having been tied for time at the half-way mark. 

Jumbo-Visma finished third at 20 seconds but were left to wonder what might have been after Pascal Eenkoorn suffered a puncture in the final kilometre, leaving Wout van Aert, Tony Martin, and George Bennett to freewheel to the line looking around for the fourth rider they needed for their time to be registered. 

Rally Cycling were the last team to start but finished well down on Ineos’ time in 11th place and so stage 2 winner Robin Carpenter had to hand over the leader’s jersey to Hayter. 

The in-form 22-year-old Briton, who was fourth on the opening day and second on stage 2, established himself as the leader of the race and the leader of his own team, as Michał Kwiatkowski, who had been billed as a co-leader, was dropped from the train on the short climb in the latter phase of the course. 

Owain Doull had just been dropped at the base of the climb, but they still had three big engines in Rohan Dennis, Richie Porte and Carlos Rodríguez, before Hayter himself dragged the quartet to the line. 

“All six riders gave everything. We all rode a really good TTT, and that’s really satisfying to see,” said the new race leader.

Deceuninck-QuickStep, who set off earlier, had matched Ineos’ pace on the first half of the course but were slower on the climb. They sacrificed Tim Declercq and Davide Ballerini before Alaphilippe came to the line alongside Mark Cavendish, Yves Lampaert and Mikel Honoré. 

At the time, they’d beaten Jumbo-Visma’s benchmark by three seconds, forcing Van Aert and his teammates to curse their misfortune. When Ineos bettered their time by 20 seconds, the question of whether it had cost them the stage win was a little less clear cut, but it did cost Van Aert precious time in the overall standings. 

In any case, it was an impressive ride, as they started with just five riders after losing Chris Harper on stage 2 and then carried a virtual passenger in the form of youngster Gils Leemreize. They lost just 10 seconds to Ineos in the second half of the parcours, even accounting for the puncture. 

There was a gap of another 20 seconds back to Israel Start-Up Nation in fourth, while Team DSM and Alpecin-Fenix tied for time at 57 seconds to take fourth and fifth, as the only other teams within a minute of Ineos’ time. 

In the overall standings, Ineos have a one-two, with Hayter leading Dennis by six seconds. Van Aert, who picked up bonus seconds for his stage 1 win, is third at 16 seconds, ahead of Alaphilippe at 23 seconds. 

Israel Start-Up Nation’s leaders Michael Woods and Dan Martin are in seventh and eighth while Alpecin-Fenix also have two riders in the top 10 in Kristian Sbaragli and Xandro Meurisse.

“It’ll be very hard leading this race with five days left,” Hayter said. 

“It’s going to be super tough racing and it’ll be really hard to control. We’re up against it but it’s better to have 16 second than be behind by 16 seconds.”

How it unfolded

The Saint Piran team, local to the Cornwall region where the race started on Sunday, got stage 3 underway as the first team down the start ramp in South Wales. 

They clocked 22:56 and bettered the next team on the road, Swift Carbon, who suffered a mechanical, by six seconds, but it was a different British team who set the first real benchmark. Ribble-Weldtite, with James Shaw and aerodynamicist Dan Bigham in their ranks, went more than a minute quicker, stopping the clock at 21:31. 

After Global 6, the Great Britain national team, and Caja Rural had set off, Jumbo-Visma lined up as the first WorldTour team on the start ramp. The Dutch squad had just five riders at their disposal, with Chris Harper having crashed out the previous day, and it soon became apparent they were effectively riding as a quartet, as youngster Gils Leemreize remained glued to the back of the line. They suffered another setback in the final kilometre when Eenkhoorn punctured, forcing Van Aert, Martin, and Bennett to freewheel to the finish while looking around for their teammate.

Despite the setback, and despite having not been much clear of Ribble-Weldtite at the half-way mark, they beat the best time by some 49 seconds to clock 20:42. However, the cost of the puncture soon became apparent when Deceuninck-QuickStep went through the half-way mark seven seconds up and then reached the finish three seconds up, with Alaphilippe, Cavendish, Lampaert, and Honoré their finishing four. 

Israel Start-Up Nation had suffered a mechanical of their own, losing Andre Greipel to a saddle problem, and they finished 29 second down, just after Trinity Racing had made themselves the second best of the British teams. 

Qhubeka-NextHash fell apart in the latter phases of their rider, apparently due to Mauro Schmidt crashing. The Swiss youngster, who won a stage of this year’s Giro d’Italia, couldn’t hold the wheel and crossed the line with blood on his knee after an utterly ragged final two kilometres from the team’s final four riders. They ended up finishing more than two minutes in arrears of Deceuninck-QuickStep. 

After Canyon-DhB had set 22:24, Arkéa-Samsic set off with a bare four riders, having only brought five to the race and then losing Bram Welten on the opening day. They remained cohesive but couldn’t get anywhere near Deceuninck-QuickStep, at 1:10 down. 

Alpecin-Fenix lost Silvan Dillier from their final four but went fourth fastest at 40 seconds, but that didn’t last long as Team DSM came home and nudged them out by a fraction of a second. 

Ineos Grenadiers, with Ethan Hayter wearing a light blue skin suit as leader of the points classification, were the penultimate team down the ramp, just ahead of the Rally Cycling squad of stage 2 winner and overall leader Robin Carpenter. Ineos quickly put themselves right into the mix, equalling Deceuninck-QuickStep’s time at the checkpoint, where they still had all six riders. However, as they hit the climb, they were quickly down to five, with Owain Doull immediately losing contact and then Kwiatkowski falling away further up. It turned out to be well-paced as the final four remained glued together on the dip down and the final couple of flat kilometres, with Hayter producing another final injection of pace to bring them to the line. 

Rally Cycling were the only team left out on the course but it was soon apparent that they would get nowhere near Ineos’ time and that Carpenter would be handing over the leader's jersey after one day in navy blue.

Full Results
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ineos Grenadiers 0:20:22
2Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:00:17
3Team Jumbo-Visma 0:00:20
4Israel Start-up Nation 0:00:43
5Team DSM 0:00:57
6Alpecin-Fenix
7Movistar Team 0:01:08
8Ribble Weldtite Pro Cycling 0:01:09
9Trinity Racing 0:01:24
10Team Arkea-Samsic 0:01:28
11Rally Cycling 0:01:32
12Great Britain - GBR 0:01:57
13Canyon dhb SunGod 0:02:02
14Qhubeka NextHash 0:02:20
15Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:02:25
16Saint Piran 0:02:32
17SwiftCarbon Pro Cycling 0:02:38
18Global 6 Cycling 0:02:56

General classification after stage 3
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ethan Hayter (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 9:40:21
2Rohan Dennis (Aus) Ineos Grenadiers 0:00:06
3Wout Van Aert (Bel) Jumbo-Visma 0:00:16
4Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:00:23
5Mikkel Honoré (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep
6Pascal Eenkhoorn (Ned) Jumbo-Visma 0:00:38
7Michael Woods (Can) Israel Start-up Nation 0:00:49
8Daniel Martin (Irl) Israel Start-up Nation
9Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Alpecin-Fenix 0:01:03
10Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
11Mark Donovan (GBr) Team DSM
12Robin Carpenter (USA) Rally Cycling 0:01:06
13Gonzalo Serrano Rodriguez (Spa) Movistar Team 0:01:10
14Matteo Jorgenson (USA) Movistar Team 0:01:14
15James Shaw (GBr) Ribble Weldtite Pro Cycling 0:01:15
16Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team DSM
17Carlos Rodriguez Cano (Spa) Ineos Grenadiers 0:01:20
18Matthew Gibson (GBr) Ribble Weldtite Pro Cycling 0:01:27
19Richie Porte (Aus) Ineos Grenadiers 0:01:28
20Connor Swift (GBr) Team Arkea-Samsic 0:01:34
21Maxime Bouet (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic
22Silvan Dillier (Swi) Alpecin-Fenix 0:01:41
23Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Ineos Grenadiers 0:01:42
24Yves Lampaert (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
25George Bennett (NZl) Jumbo-Visma 0:01:48
26Colin Joyce (USA) Rally Cycling 0:01:50
27Gavin Mannion (USA) Rally Cycling
28Owain Doull (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 0:01:54
29Lukasz Owsian (Pol) Team Arkea-Samsic 0:01:57
30Thomas Gloag (GBr) Trinity Racing 0:01:59
31Rory Townsend (Irl) Canyon DHB Sungod 0:02:08
32Mason Hollyman (GBr) Israel Cycling Academy 0:02:11
33Max Kanter (Ger) Team DSM 0:02:25
34Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Team Qhubeka Assos 0:02:27
35Simon Clarke (Aus) Team Qhubeka Assos
36Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team 0:02:37
37Alex Peters (GBr) Swiftcarbon Pro Cycling 0:02:40
38Joel Nicolau Beltran (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:02:43
39Nickolas Zukowsky (Can) Rally Cycling 0:02:52
40Joey Rosskopf (USA) Rally Cycling 0:02:59
41Max Walker (GBr) Trinity Racing 0:03:10
42Michal Paluta (Pol) Global 6 Cycling 0:03:14
43Christopher Blevins (USA) Trinity Racing
44Robert Doonaldson (GBr) Great Britain 0:03:17
45Ethan Vernon (GBr) Great Britain 0:03:25
46Maximilian Stedman (GBr) Canyon DHB Sungod 0:03:30
47Mauro Schmid (Swi) Team Qhubeka Assos 0:03:49
48Sergio Roman Martin Galan (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:03:53
49Steve Lampier (GBr) Saint Piran 0:04:00
50Ryan Christensen (NZl) Canyon DHB Sungod 0:04:12
51Tim Declercq (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:04:22
52Dario Cataldo (Ita) Movistar Team 0:05:03
53Josu Etxeberria Azpilikueta (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:05:04
54David Gonzalez Lopez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:05:05
55Davide Ballerini (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:05:11
56Alex Richardson (GBr) Alpecin-Fenix 0:05:12
57Oliver Stockwell (GBr) Great Britain 0:05:16
58James Mitri (NZl) Global 6 Cycling 0:05:21
59Carlos Barbero (Spa) Team Qhubeka Assos 0:05:29
60Alex Dowsett (GBr) Israel Start-up Nation 0:06:08
61Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Israel Start-up Nation 0:08:19
62Ben Tulett (GBr) Alpecin-Fenix 0:08:33
63Ben Healy (Irl) Trinity Racing 0:09:14
64Kyle Murphy (USA) Rally Cycling 0:09:41
65Jacob Scott (GBr) Canyon DHB Sungod 0:11:55
66Sean Bennett (USA) Team Qhubeka Assos 0:12:09
67Jon Barrenetxea Golzarri (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:13:21
68Gijs Leemreize (Ned) Jumbo-Visma 0:15:23
69Hans Becking (Ned) Global 6 Cycling 0:15:43
70Tony Martin (Ger) Jumbo-Visma 0:16:13
71Jimmy Janssens (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 0:17:31
72André Greipel (Ger) Israel Start-up Nation 0:17:48
73Romain Combaud (Fra) Team DSM 0:18:39
74Mark Cavendish (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:18:42
75Nícolas Sessler (Bra) Global 6 Cycling 0:19:12
76Luke Lamperti (USA) Trinity Racing 0:19:17
77Thomas Mein (GBr) Canyon DHB Sungod 0:19:29
78Gruffudd Lewis (GBr) Ribble Weldtite Pro Cycling 0:19:34
79Gabriel Cullaigh (GBr) Movistar Team 0:19:39
80Nils Eekhoff (Ned) Team DSM 0:20:27
81Nicholas Dlamini (RSA) Team Qhubeka Assos
82Leon Mazzone (GBr) Saint Piran 0:20:55
83Ollie Peckover (GBr) Swiftcarbon Pro Cycling 0:21:03
84Ross Lamb (GBr) Swiftcarbon Pro Cycling
85Jokin Murguialday (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:22:09
86Rhys Britton (GBr) Great Britain 0:22:49
87Tim Naberman (Ned) Team DSM 0:22:50
88William Bjergfelt (GBr) Swiftcarbon Pro Cycling 0:22:57
89Daniel Bigham (GBr) Ribble Weldtite Pro Cycling 0:25:42
90Daniel McLay (GBr) Team Arkea-Samsic 0:26:01
91Matthew Bostock (GBr) Canyon DHB Sungod 0:26:35
92Bradley Symonds (GBr) Saint Piran 0:27:05
93Oliver Maxwell (GBr) Saint Piran
94Christopher Latham (GBr) Swiftcarbon Pro Cycling 0:27:11
95Juri Hollmann (Ger) Movistar Team 0:28:10
96Andrew Turner (GBr) Swiftcarbon Pro Cycling 0:28:11
97Simon Wilson (GBr) Ribble Weldtite Pro Cycling 0:28:55
98Ross Holland (GBr) Saint Piran 0:29:32
99Charles Page (GBr) Ribble Weldtite Pro Cycling 0:33:07
100William Tiball (GBr) Great Britain 0:35:30
101Tom Mazzone (GBr) Saint Piran 0:36:05
102Max Rushby (GBr) Great Britain 0:37:24
103Tim Edvard Pettersen (Nor) Global 6 Cycling 0:39:15

Points classification
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ethan Hayter (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 26
2Rory Townsend (Irl) Canyon DHB Sungod 21
3Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep 19
4Wout Van Aert (Bel) Jumbo-Visma 15
5Robin Carpenter (USA) Rally Cycling 15
6Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Team Qhubeka Assos 15
7Gonzalo Serrano Rodriguez (Spa) Movistar Team 14
8Nils Eekhoff (Ned) Team DSM 14
9Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Alpecin-Fenix 13
10Alex Peters (GBr) Swiftcarbon Pro Cycling 13
11Mikkel Honoré (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep 12
12Max Kanter (Ger) Team DSM 12
13Michael Woods (Can) Israel Start-up Nation 10
14James Shaw (GBr) Ribble Weldtite Pro Cycling 9
15Ethan Vernon (GBr) Great Britain 8
16Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 7
17Robert Doonaldson (GBr) Great Britain 5
18Colin Joyce (USA) Rally Cycling 4
19Michal Paluta (Pol) Global 6 Cycling 3
20Matteo Jorgenson (USA) Movistar Team 2
21Matthew Gibson (GBr) Ribble Weldtite Pro Cycling 2
22Connor Swift (GBr) Team Arkea-Samsic 1

Mountains classification
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jacob Scott (GBr) Canyon DHB Sungod 27
2Robin Carpenter (USA) Rally Cycling 15
3Nícolas Sessler (Bra) Global 6 Cycling 12
4Nicholas Dlamini (RSA) Team Qhubeka Assos 8
5Max Walker (GBr) Trinity Racing 8
6Oliver Stockwell (GBr) Great Britain 4
7Leon Mazzone (GBr) Saint Piran 4
8William Bjergfelt (GBr) Swiftcarbon Pro Cycling 4
9Silvan Dillier (Swi) Alpecin-Fenix 3
10Richie Porte (Aus) Ineos Grenadiers 2
11Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Ineos Grenadiers 1
12Mason Hollyman (GBr) Israel Cycling Academy 1
13Joey Rosskopf (USA) Rally Cycling 1
14Gijs Leemreize (Ned) Jumbo-Visma 1

Sprints classification
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jacob Scott (GBr) Canyon DHB Sungod 12
2Robin Carpenter (USA) Rally Cycling 9
3Max Walker (GBr) Trinity Racing 4
4Leon Mazzone (GBr) Saint Piran 2
5Joey Rosskopf (USA) Rally Cycling 1
6Oliver Stockwell (GBr) Great Britain 1
7Nícolas Sessler (Bra) Global 6 Cycling 1

Teams classification
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ineos Grenadiers 28:20:37
2Team DSM 0:01:09
3Alpecin-Fenix
4Movistar Team 0:01:20
5Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:01:36
6Rally Cycling 0:01:43
7Team Arkea-Samsic 0:01:51
8Team Jumbo-Visma 0:01:54
9Israel Start-up Nation 0:02:05
10Canyon dhb SunGod 0:02:26
11Trinity Racing 0:02:54
12Qhubeka NextHash 0:03:05
13Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:05:05
14Great Britain - GBR 0:06:33
15Global 6 Cycling 0:18:08
16Ribble Weldtite Pro Cycling 0:19:40
17SwiftCarbon Pro Cycling 0:33:38
18Saint Piran 0:46:40
Patrick Fletcher

Deputy Editor - Europe. Patrick joined Cyclingnews after a work experience stint in 2015 and hasn't left. Prior to that, he studied French and Spanish at university and went on to train as a journalist. Rides his bike to work but more comfortable on a football pitch.

