Tour of Britain past winners
By Cycling News
Champions from 2004 to 2019
Tour of Britain past winners - 2004 to 2019
2019
1 Mathieu van der Poel (Corendon-Circus)
2 Matteo Trentin (Mitchelton-Scott)
3 Jasper De Buyst (Lotto Soudal)
2018
1 Julian Alaphilippe (QuickStep Floors)
2 Wout Poels (Team Sky)
3 Primož Roglič (LottoNL-Jumbo)
2017
1 Lars Boom (LottoNL-Jumbo)
2 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Dimension Data)
3 Stefan Kung (BMC)
2016
1 Steve Cummings (Dimension Data)
2 Rohan Dennis (BMC)
3 Tom Dumoulin (Giant-Alpecin)
2015
1 Edvald Boasson Hagen (MTN-Qhubeka)
2 Wout Poels (Team Sky)
3 Owain Doull (Wiggins)
2014
1 Dylan Van Baarle (Garmin-Sharp)
2 Michael Kwiatkowski (Omega Pharma-QuickStep)
3 Bradley Wiggins (Team Sky)
2013
1 Bradley Wiggins (Team Sky)
2 Martin Elmiger (IAM Cycling)
3 Simon Yates (Great Britain)
2012
1 Nathan Haas (Garmin-Sharp)
2 Damiano Caruso (Liquigas-Cannondale)
3 Leigh Howard (Orica-GreenEdge)
2011
1 Lars Boom (Rabobank)
2 Steve Cummings (Team Sky)
3 Jan Barta (NetApp)
2010
1 Michael Albasini (HTC-Colombia)
2 Borut Bozic (Vacansoleil)
3 Greg Henderson (Team Sky)
2009
1 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Colombia-HTC)
2 Christopher Sutton (Garmin-Slipstream)
3 Martin Reimer (Cervelo Test Team)
2008
1 Geoffrey Lequatre (Agritubel)
2 Steve Cummings (Barloworld)
3 Ian Stannard (Great Britain)
2007
1 Romain Feillu (Agritubel)
2 Adrian Palomares (Fuerteventura-Canarias)
3 Luke Roberts (Team CSC)
2006
1 Martin Pedersen (Team CSC)
2 Luis Pasamontes (Unibet.com)
2005
1 Nick Nuyens (QuickStep-Innergetic)
2 Michael Blaudzun (CSC ProTeam)
3 Javier Cherro (Comunidad Valenciana)
2004
1 Mauricio Ardila (Chocolade Jacques-Topsport Vlaanderen)
2 Julian Dean (Credit Agricole)
3 Nick Nuyens (QuickStep-Davitamon)
