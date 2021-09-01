Trending

Tour of Britain past winners

By

Champions from 2004 to 2019

MANCHESTER ENGLAND SEPTEMBER 14 Podium Matteo Trentin of Italy and Team MitcheltonSCOTT Mathieu van der Poel of The Netherlands and Corendon Circus Cycling Team Green Leader Jersey Jasper De Buyst of Belgium and Team Lotto Soudal Celebration Trophy during the 16th Tour of Britain 2019 Stage 8 a 166km stage from Altrincham to Manchester TourofBritain OVOToB on September 14 2019 in Manchester England Photo by Stephen PondGetty Images
Mathieu van der Poel won the 2019 race (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)

Tour of Britain past winners - 2004 to 2019

2019
1 Mathieu van der Poel (Corendon-Circus)
2 Matteo Trentin (Mitchelton-Scott)
3 Jasper De Buyst (Lotto Soudal)

2018
1 Julian Alaphilippe (QuickStep Floors)
2 Wout Poels (Team Sky)
3 Primož Roglič (LottoNL-Jumbo)

2017
1 Lars Boom (LottoNL-Jumbo)
2 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Dimension Data)
3 Stefan Kung (BMC)

2016
1 Steve Cummings (Dimension Data)
2 Rohan Dennis (BMC)
3 Tom Dumoulin (Giant-Alpecin)

2015
1 Edvald Boasson Hagen (MTN-Qhubeka)
2 Wout Poels (Team Sky)
3 Owain Doull (Wiggins)

2014
1 Dylan Van Baarle (Garmin-Sharp)
2 Michael Kwiatkowski (Omega Pharma-QuickStep)
3 Bradley Wiggins (Team Sky)

2013
1 Bradley Wiggins (Team Sky)
2 Martin Elmiger (IAM Cycling)
3 Simon Yates (Great Britain)

2012
1 Nathan Haas (Garmin-Sharp)
2 Damiano Caruso (Liquigas-Cannondale)
3 Leigh Howard (Orica-GreenEdge)

2011
1 Lars Boom (Rabobank)
2 Steve Cummings (Team Sky)
3 Jan Barta (NetApp)

2010
1 Michael Albasini (HTC-Colombia)
2 Borut Bozic (Vacansoleil)
3 Greg Henderson (Team Sky)

2009
1 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Colombia-HTC)
2 Christopher Sutton (Garmin-Slipstream)
3 Martin Reimer (Cervelo Test Team)

2008
1 Geoffrey Lequatre (Agritubel)
2 Steve Cummings (Barloworld)
3 Ian Stannard (Great Britain)

2007
1 Romain Feillu (Agritubel)
2 Adrian Palomares (Fuerteventura-Canarias)
3 Luke Roberts (Team CSC)

2006
1 Martin Pedersen (Team CSC)
2 Luis Pasamontes (Unibet.com)

2005
1 Nick Nuyens (QuickStep-Innergetic)
2 Michael Blaudzun (CSC ProTeam)
3 Javier Cherro (Comunidad Valenciana)

2004
1 Mauricio Ardila (Chocolade Jacques-Topsport Vlaanderen)
2 Julian Dean (Credit Agricole)
3 Nick Nuyens (QuickStep-Davitamon)

Latest on Cyclingnews