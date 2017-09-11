Tour of Britain stage 8 highlights - Video

Edvald Boasson Hagen, Lars Boom and Stefan Kung celebrate on the Tour of Britain podium (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Edvald Boasson Hagen (Dimension Data) finally got his stage win at the Tour of Britain, holding off the fast charging Maximiliano Richeze (Quick Step Floors) and Alexander Kristoff (Katusha-Alpecin). The former overall winner jumped in the finale of the Cardiff stage to surprise the peloton and also finished the day in second overall after starting the stage in eighth overall.

Despite the aggressive showing by Boasson Hagen, LottoNL-Jumbo's Lars Boom proved his equal and held on to claim his second overall win at the race. The Dutchman, who won in 2011, built his victory in the stage 5 time trial and was well looked after the wet Welsh roads to secure LottoNL-Jumbo's 24th win of the 2017 season.