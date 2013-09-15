Cavendish hopes to win Tour of Britain in the future

Image 1 of 3 An ecstatic Mark Cavendish (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) after winning stage 13 of the Tour de France (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 3 Mark Cavendish (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 3 Mark Cavendish celebrates Tour stage win #24 (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)

Mark Cavendish has said that he can win the Tour of Britain one day. This year's climbing and time trial are not for him, but with the proper course, the Omega Pharma-QuickStep rider insisted he could take the title.

Since 2007, Cavendish has won seven stages at the race, including three last year.

"With time bonuses, given the right course, there is a year I believe I could win here," he told UK Eurosport.

It won't be this year though as the race features its first mountaintop finish, and a time trial. "This year there is a 10-mile time trial, so it's a very British route in some ways."

"It is a very difficult race so, as a pure sprinter, it's not possible this time. But who knows in the future, if the course is different."

Cavendish won the final stage of last year's Tour, his last win in the World Champion's jersey. "To be able to get that win was very significant for me. I was unfortunate not to win my first race in the jersey, I was sick, but I won my second race in it. So to win my second and last race book-ended quite a spectacular year.

"I was honoured to be able to finish that off, in front of home crowds. That was superb."

The Tour of Britain starts on Sunday in Scotland and finishes in London next Sunday.