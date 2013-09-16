Video: Tour of Britain top priority for Wiggins
Team Sky captain to target the time trial stage and overall
Bradley Wiggins (Team Sky) has confirmed he is looking to do well in, if not win, the time trial and the overall classification in this year's Tour of Britain.
In this video, he tells Cyclingnews that “the minute I was out of the Tour (de France), this became my priority.”
He describes the Tour of Britain as “just a brilliant race and one I'd love to win,” he said, adding that it would be “a very tough week.”
Tuesday's stage three is a 16 km time trial around Knowsley near Liverpool.
“It's not far from where I live, it's a great course,” Wiggins said, and “something I've been targeting.” He hoped to come into the stage with the same time as everyone else “and see what we can do.”
