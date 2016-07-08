Trending

Ruffoni wins Tour of Austria stage 6

Hirt keeps race lead

Nicola Ruffoni (Bardiani - CSF) wins stage 6

(Image credit: Josef Vaishar/cycling.photography)
The peloton gets the time check to the breakaway

(Image credit: Josef Vaishar/cycling.photography)
The breakaway during stage 6

(Image credit: Josef Vaishar/cycling.photography)
Rcea leader Jan Hirt of CCC Sprandi Polkowice

(Image credit: Josef Vaishar/cycling.photography)
The breakaway in action

(Image credit: Josef Vaishar/cycling.photography)
The jersey wearers on the start line

(Image credit: Josef Vaishar/cycling.photography)

Brief Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF4:41:51
2Daniel Auer (Aut) Team Felbermayr - Simplon Wels
3Sylwester Janiszewski (Pol) Wibatech Fuji
4Sjoerd Van Ginneken (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
5Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
6Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
7Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
8Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Team Roth
9Francesc Zurita Martinez (Spa) Team Vorarlberg
10Patryk Stosz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice

General classification after stage 6
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice27:28:21
2Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:01:17
3Patrick Schelling (Swi) Team Vorarlberg0:01:29
4Delio Fernandez (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM0:01:31
5Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:01:49
6Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Amplatz - BMC0:02:11
7Brendan Canty (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling0:03:28
8Markus Eibegger (Aut) Team Felbermayr Simplon Wels0:03:32
9David Belda Garcia (Spa) Team Roth0:03:50
10Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:03:58

 

