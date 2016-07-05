Trending

Canty wins stage 3 of Tour of Austria

Eibegger moves into race lead

Brendan Canty (Drapac) celebrates his first professional victory

(Image credit: Josef Vaishar/cycling.photography)
Perfect conditions for racing in Austria

(Image credit: Josef Vaishar/cycling.photography)
Brendan Canty (Drapac) makes his move

(Image credit: Josef Vaishar/cycling.photography)
Markus Eibegger (Team Felbermayr - Simplon Wels) finishes second and moves into overall lead

(Image credit: Josef Vaishar/cycling.photography)
Contesting the intermediate sprint

(Image credit: Josef Vaishar/cycling.photography)
Stage 3 gets underway

(Image credit: Josef Vaishar/cycling.photography)
The peloton in action

(Image credit: Josef Vaishar/cycling.photography)

Brief Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Brendan Canty (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling4:59:20
2Markus Eibegger (Aut) Team Felbermayr - Simplon Wels0:00:10
3Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:00:16
4Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert0:00:17
5Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:00:20
6Stephane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:00:21
7Patrick Schelling (Swi) IAM Cycling
8Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani - CSF Pro Team0:00:25
9Delio Fernandez Cruz (Spa) Delko-Marseille Provence-KTM0:00:28
10Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani - CSF Pro Team0:00:31

General classification after stage 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Markus Eibegger (Aut) Team Felbermayr Simplon Wels13:49:58
2Brendan Canty (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling0:00:04
3Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) Wibatech-Fuji0:00:13
4Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:00:17
5Patrick Schelling (Swi) Team Vorarlberg0:00:23
6Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:00:24
7Delio Fernandez (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM0:00:27
8Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solution Credits0:00:29
9Stephan Rabitsch (Aut) Team Felbermayr Simplon Wels0:00:30
10Clemens Fankhauser (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team0:00:31

 

