Canty wins stage 3 of Tour of Austria
Eibegger moves into race lead
Stage 3: Ardagger - Sonntagberg
Image 1 of 7
Image 2 of 7
Image 3 of 7
Image 4 of 7
Image 5 of 7
Image 6 of 7
Image 7 of 7
Brief Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Brendan Canty (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|4:59:20
|2
|Markus Eibegger (Aut) Team Felbermayr - Simplon Wels
|0:00:10
|3
|Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:00:16
|4
|Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|0:00:17
|5
|Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:00:20
|6
|Stephane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:00:21
|7
|Patrick Schelling (Swi) IAM Cycling
|8
|Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani - CSF Pro Team
|0:00:25
|9
|Delio Fernandez Cruz (Spa) Delko-Marseille Provence-KTM
|0:00:28
|10
|Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani - CSF Pro Team
|0:00:31
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Markus Eibegger (Aut) Team Felbermayr Simplon Wels
|13:49:58
|2
|Brendan Canty (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|0:00:04
|3
|Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) Wibatech-Fuji
|0:00:13
|4
|Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:00:17
|5
|Patrick Schelling (Swi) Team Vorarlberg
|0:00:23
|6
|Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:00:24
|7
|Delio Fernandez (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|0:00:27
|8
|Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solution Credits
|0:00:29
|9
|Stephan Rabitsch (Aut) Team Felbermayr Simplon Wels
|0:00:30
|10
|Clemens Fankhauser (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
|0:00:31
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Cannondale road bikes 2020: range, details, pricing and specificationsEverything you need to know about Cannondale's latest range of road, time-trial, gravel and cyclo-cross bikes
-
Bahamontes pays tribute to former Tour de France rival Poulidor1959 Tour winner calls Poulidor 'an extraordinary, warmhearted person'
-
Merckx mourns death of 'good friend' Poulidor'The cycling world loses a monument, an icon' says Belgian of his old rival
-
Raymond Poulidor dies aged 83French cycling icon passes away after long spell in hospital
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy