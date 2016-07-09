Trending

Jan Hirt wins Tour of Austria

Final stage victory for Frederik Backaert

Freederik Backaert (Wanty - Groupe Gobert)

(Image credit: Josef Vaishar/cycling.photography)
Attack!

(Image credit: Josef Vaishar/cycling.photography)
Hermann Pernsteiner (Amplatz - BMC)

(Image credit: Josef Vaishar/cycling.photography)
Hermann Pernsteiner (Amplatz - BMC)

(Image credit: Josef Vaishar/cycling.photography)
Hermann Pernsteiner (Amplatz - BMC) chats with race leader Jan Hirt (CCC Sprandi Polkowice)

(Image credit: Josef Vaishar/cycling.photography)
Matthias Krizek (Team Roth)

(Image credit: Josef Vaishar/cycling.photography)
The CCC Sprandi Polkowice riders

(Image credit: Josef Vaishar/cycling.photography)
CCC Sprandi Polkowice at the head of the peloton

(Image credit: Josef Vaishar/cycling.photography)
A message for the peloton on the final day of racing in Austria

(Image credit: Josef Vaishar/cycling.photography)
Thumbs up from Alessandro Vanotti in the KOM jersey

(Image credit: Josef Vaishar/cycling.photography)

Brief Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert3:23:34
2Markus Eibegger (Aut) Team Felbermayr Simplon Wels0:00:09
3David Belda Garcia (Spa) Team Roth0:00:14
4Delio Fernandez Cruz (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
5Clemens Fankhauser (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
6Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
7Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
8Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
9Patrick Schelling (Swi) Team Vorarlberg
10Brendan Canty (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling

Final General Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice30:52:09
2Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:01:17
3Patrick Schelling (Swi) Team Vorarlberg0:01:29
4Delio Fernandez Cruz (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM0:01:31
5Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:01:49
6Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Amplatz - BMC0:02:21
7Markus Eibegger (Aut) Team Felbermayr Simplon Wels0:03:21
8Brendan Canty (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling0:03:28
9David Belda Garcia (Spa) Team Roth0:03:46
10Marinus Cornelis Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:04:19

