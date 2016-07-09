Jan Hirt wins Tour of Austria
Final stage victory for Frederik Backaert
Stage 7: Bad Tatzmannsdorf - Wien
Image 1 of 10
Image 2 of 10
Image 3 of 10
Image 4 of 10
Image 5 of 10
Image 6 of 10
Image 7 of 10
Image 8 of 10
Image 9 of 10
Image 10 of 10
Brief Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|3:23:34
|2
|Markus Eibegger (Aut) Team Felbermayr Simplon Wels
|0:00:09
|3
|David Belda Garcia (Spa) Team Roth
|0:00:14
|4
|Delio Fernandez Cruz (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|5
|Clemens Fankhauser (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
|6
|Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|7
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|8
|Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|9
|Patrick Schelling (Swi) Team Vorarlberg
|10
|Brendan Canty (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|30:52:09
|2
|Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:01:17
|3
|Patrick Schelling (Swi) Team Vorarlberg
|0:01:29
|4
|Delio Fernandez Cruz (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|0:01:31
|5
|Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:01:49
|6
|Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Amplatz - BMC
|0:02:21
|7
|Markus Eibegger (Aut) Team Felbermayr Simplon Wels
|0:03:21
|8
|Brendan Canty (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|0:03:28
|9
|David Belda Garcia (Spa) Team Roth
|0:03:46
|10
|Marinus Cornelis Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:04:19
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Dimension Data rebrands and goes blue as NTT Pro Cycling for 2020African team confirms 27-rider roster and reveals new colours
-
Cavendish expecting a big fight for the win in Gent Six Day'We're not here just to ride around' says Manxman
-
Robbie McEwen, Anna Meares and Simon Gerrans lend support to unified AusCycling proposalPotential for Australia's different cycling disciplines' national bodies to become one entity
-
WNT-Rotor sign European points race champion Confalonieri for 2020Italian to race Classics and act as lead-out rider for team's sprinters
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy