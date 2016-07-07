Trending

First professional win for Simone Sterbini in Dobratsch

Jan Hirt remains overall race leader

Image 1 of 8

Waiting for the stage start

Waiting for the stage start
(Image credit: Josef Vaishar/cycling.photography)
Image 2 of 8

Another day of good weather for racing in Austria

Another day of good weather for racing in Austria
(Image credit: Josef Vaishar/cycling.photography)
Image 3 of 8

Matthias Krizek (Team Roth)

Matthias Krizek (Team Roth)
(Image credit: Josef Vaishar/cycling.photography)
Image 4 of 8

Hermann Pernsteiner (Amplatz - BMC)

Hermann Pernsteiner (Amplatz - BMC)
(Image credit: Josef Vaishar/cycling.photography)
Image 5 of 8

Hermann Pernsteiner on the start line

Hermann Pernsteiner on the start line
(Image credit: Josef Vaishar/cycling.photography)
Image 6 of 8

The pain of an attacking effort

The pain of an attacking effort
(Image credit: Josef Vaishar/cycling.photography)
Image 7 of 8

The breakaway under blue skies

The breakaway under blue skies
(Image credit: Josef Vaishar/cycling.photography)
Image 8 of 8

Gavin Mannion (Drapac) riding in the breakaway

Gavin Mannion (Drapac) riding in the breakaway
(Image credit: Josef Vaishar/cycling.photography)

Brief Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Simone Sterbini (Ita) Bardiani CSF3:36:43
2David Belda Garcia (Spa) Team Roth0:02:02
3Markus Eibegger (Aut) Team Felbermayr Simplon Wels0:02:06
4Delio Fernandez Cruz (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM0:02:12
5Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
6Aleksey Rybalkin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
7Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
8Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
9Patrick Schelling (Swi) Team Vorarlberg
10Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits

General classification after stage 5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice22:46:30
2Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:01:17
3Patrick Schelling (Swi) Team Vorarlberg0:01:29
4Delio Fernandez Cruz (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM0:01:33
5Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:01:49
6Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Amplatz - BMC0:02:11
7Brendan Canty (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling0:03:28
8Markus Eibegger (Aut) Team Felbermayr Simplon Wels0:03:32
9David Belda Garcia (Spa) Team Roth0:03:50
10Marinus Cornelis Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:03:58

Latest on Cyclingnews