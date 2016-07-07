First professional win for Simone Sterbini in Dobratsch
Jan Hirt remains overall race leader
Stage 5: Millstatt - Dobratsch
Image 1 of 8
Image 2 of 8
Image 3 of 8
Image 4 of 8
Image 5 of 8
Image 6 of 8
Image 7 of 8
Image 8 of 8
Brief Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Simone Sterbini (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|3:36:43
|2
|David Belda Garcia (Spa) Team Roth
|0:02:02
|3
|Markus Eibegger (Aut) Team Felbermayr Simplon Wels
|0:02:06
|4
|Delio Fernandez Cruz (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|0:02:12
|5
|Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|6
|Aleksey Rybalkin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|7
|Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|8
|Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|9
|Patrick Schelling (Swi) Team Vorarlberg
|10
|Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|22:46:30
|2
|Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:01:17
|3
|Patrick Schelling (Swi) Team Vorarlberg
|0:01:29
|4
|Delio Fernandez Cruz (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|0:01:33
|5
|Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:01:49
|6
|Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Amplatz - BMC
|0:02:11
|7
|Brendan Canty (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|0:03:28
|8
|Markus Eibegger (Aut) Team Felbermayr Simplon Wels
|0:03:32
|9
|David Belda Garcia (Spa) Team Roth
|0:03:50
|10
|Marinus Cornelis Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:03:58
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Carapaz ready for 'new challenges' with Team Ineos in 2020Ecuadorian bids farewell to Movistar after three years with Spanish WorldTour squad
-
Australian Paralympic champion Kieran Modra dies after collision with car'There was no such thing as 'can't'' says five-time Games gold medallist's brother
-
Aevolo looking to add European races to 2020 programFull roster for Mike Creed's US development team, which hopes to expand calendar in fourth season
-
Howes inks two-year deal to stay with EF Education FirstUS national champion turned pro with the team in 2012
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy