|Rider Name (Country) Team
|2015
|Victor De La Parte (Esp) Team Vorarlberg
|2014
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky
|2013
|Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Gourmetfein–Simplon
|2012
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) RadioShack–Nissan
|2011
|Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana
|2010
|Riccardo Riccò (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia
|2009
|Michael Albasini (Sui) Team Columbia–HTC
|2008
|Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Elk Haus-Simplon
|2007
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) Discovery Channel
|2006
|Tom Danielson (Usa) Discovery Channel
|2005
|Juan Miguel Mercado (Esp) Quick-Step–Innergetic
|2004
|Cadel Evans (Aus) T-Mobile Team
|2003
|Gerrit Glomser (Aut) Saeco Macchine per Caffè
|2002
|Gerrit Glomser (Aut) Saeco Macchine per Caffè–Longoni Sport
|2001
|Cadel Evans (Aus) Saeco Macchine per Caffè
|2000
|Georg Totschnig (Aut) Team Telekom
|1999
|Maurizio Vandelli (Ita) Stabil Graz
|1998
|Beat Zberg (Sui) Rabobank
|1997
|Daniele Nardello (Ita) Mapei–GB
|1996
|Frank Vandenbroucke (Bel) Mapei–GB
|1995
|Steffen Kjærgaard (Nor)
|1994
|Harald Morscher (Aut)
|1993
|Georg Totschnig (Aut)
|1992
|Valter Bonca (Yug)
|1991
|Roman Kreuziger (Tch)
|1990
|Dietmar Hauer (Aut)
|1989
|Valter Bonca (Yug)
|1988
|Dietmar Hauer (Aut)
|1987
|Dimitri Konychev (Urs)
|1986
|Helmut Wechselberger (Aut)
|1985
|Olaf Jentzsch (Ddr)
|1984
|Stefan Maurer (Sui)
|1983
|Kurt Zellhofer (Aut)
|1982
|Helmut Wechselberger (Aut)
|1981
|Gerhard Zadrobilek (Aut)
|1980
|Geir Digerud (Nor)
|1979
|Herbert Spindler (Aut)
|1978
|Jostein Wilmann (Nor)
|1977
|Rudolf Mitteregger (Aut)
|1976
|Wolfgang Steinmayr (Aut)
|1975
|Wolfgang Steinmayr (Aut)
|1974
|Rudolf Mitteregger (Aut)
|1973
|Wolfgang Steinmayr (Aut)
|1972
|Wolfgang Steinmayr (Aut)
|1971
|Roman Humenberger (Aut)
|1970
|Rudolf Mitteregger (Aut)
|1969
|Matthijs De Koning (Ned)
|1968
|Jan Krekels (Ned)
|1967
|Rini Wagtmans (Ned)
|1966
|Hans Furian (Aut)
|1965
|Hans Furian (Aut)
|1964
|Edy Schütz (Lux)
|1963
|Jan Pieterse (Ned)
|1962
|Walter Müller (Aut)
|1961
|Stefan Mascha (Aut)
|1960
|René Lotz (Ned)
|1959
|Stefan Mascha (Aut)
|1958
|Richard Durlacher (Aut)
|1957
|Gunnar Göransson (Swe)
|1956
|Roland Ströhm (Swe)
|1955
|Lasse Nordvall (Swe)
|1954
|Adolf Christian (Aut)
|1953
|Francis Gelhausen (Lux)
|1952
|Franz Deutsch (Aut)
|1951
|Franz Deutsch (Aut)
|1950
|Richard Menapace (Aut)
|1949
|Richard Menapace (Aut)
