Tour of Austria past winnners

Champions 1949-2015

Past winners

#Rider Name (Country) Team
2015Victor De La Parte (Esp) Team Vorarlberg
2014Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky
2013Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Gourmetfein–Simplon
2012Jakob Fuglsang (Den) RadioShack–Nissan
2011Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana
2010Riccardo Riccò (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia
2009Michael Albasini (Sui) Team Columbia–HTC
2008Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Elk Haus-Simplon
2007Stijn Devolder (Bel) Discovery Channel
2006Tom Danielson (Usa) Discovery Channel
2005Juan Miguel Mercado (Esp) Quick-Step–Innergetic
2004Cadel Evans (Aus) T-Mobile Team
2003Gerrit Glomser (Aut) Saeco Macchine per Caffè
2002Gerrit Glomser (Aut) Saeco Macchine per Caffè–Longoni Sport
2001Cadel Evans (Aus) Saeco Macchine per Caffè
2000Georg Totschnig (Aut) Team Telekom
1999Maurizio Vandelli (Ita) Stabil Graz
1998Beat Zberg (Sui) Rabobank
1997Daniele Nardello (Ita) Mapei–GB
1996Frank Vandenbroucke (Bel) Mapei–GB
1995Steffen Kjærgaard (Nor)
1994Harald Morscher (Aut)
1993Georg Totschnig (Aut)
1992Valter Bonca (Yug)
1991Roman Kreuziger (Tch)
1990Dietmar Hauer (Aut)
1989Valter Bonca (Yug)
1988Dietmar Hauer (Aut)
1987Dimitri Konychev (Urs)
1986Helmut Wechselberger (Aut)
1985Olaf Jentzsch (Ddr)
1984Stefan Maurer (Sui)
1983Kurt Zellhofer (Aut)
1982Helmut Wechselberger (Aut)
1981Gerhard Zadrobilek (Aut)
1980Geir Digerud (Nor)
1979Herbert Spindler (Aut)
1978Jostein Wilmann (Nor)
1977Rudolf Mitteregger (Aut)
1976Wolfgang Steinmayr (Aut)
1975Wolfgang Steinmayr (Aut)
1974Rudolf Mitteregger (Aut)
1973Wolfgang Steinmayr (Aut)
1972Wolfgang Steinmayr (Aut)
1971Roman Humenberger (Aut)
1970Rudolf Mitteregger (Aut)
1969Matthijs De Koning (Ned)
1968Jan Krekels (Ned)
1967Rini Wagtmans (Ned)
1966Hans Furian (Aut)
1965Hans Furian (Aut)
1964Edy Schütz (Lux)
1963Jan Pieterse (Ned)
1962Walter Müller (Aut)
1961Stefan Mascha (Aut)
1960René Lotz (Ned)
1959Stefan Mascha (Aut)
1958Richard Durlacher (Aut)
1957Gunnar Göransson (Swe)
1956Roland Ströhm (Swe)
1955Lasse Nordvall (Swe)
1954Adolf Christian (Aut)
1953Francis Gelhausen (Lux)
1952Franz Deutsch (Aut)
1951Franz Deutsch (Aut)
1950Richard Menapace (Aut)
1949Richard Menapace (Aut)

