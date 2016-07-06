Trending

Jan Hirt wins Tour of Austria's queen stage

CCC Sprandi Polkowice rider moves into overall race lead

Jan Hirt (CCC Sprandi Polkowice) celebrates the stage win

(Image credit: Josef Vaishar/cycling.photography)
Markus Eibegger (Felbermayr Simplon Wels) loses his race lead

(Image credit: Josef Vaishar/cycling.photography)
Jan Hirt (CCC Sprandi Polkowice) attacks

(Image credit: Josef Vaishar/cycling.photography)
New race leader Jan Hirt (CCC Sprandi Polkowice)

(Image credit: Josef Vaishar/cycling.photography)
Hermann Pernsteiner (Amplatz)

(Image credit: Josef Vaishar/cycling.photography)
Hermann Pernsteiner (Amplatz)

(Image credit: Josef Vaishar/cycling.photography)
Matthias Krizek (Roth) drives the break

(Image credit: Josef Vaishar/cycling.photography)
Astana's Alessandro Vanotti attacks

(Image credit: Josef Vaishar/cycling.photography)

Brief Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice5:17:23
2David Belda Garcia (Spa) Team Roth0:00:43
3Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:01:18
4Patrick Schelling (Swi) Team Vorarlberg0:01:20
5Delio Fernandez (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
6Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solution Credits0:01:34
7Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Amplatz - BMC0:01:47
8Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:02:42
9Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM0:02:46
10Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert

General classification after stage 4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice19:07:35
2Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:01:17
3Patrick Schelling (Swi) Team Vorarlberg0:01:29
4Delio Fernandez (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM0:01:33
5Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solution Credits0:01:49
6Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Amplatz - BMC0:02:06
7Brendan Canty (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling0:03:23
8Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:03:31
9Markus Eibegger (Aut) Team Felbermayr Simplon Wels0:03:42
10Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:03:53

