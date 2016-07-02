Trending

Will Clarke wins Tour of Austria prologue

Drapac rider takes first leader's jersey of the race

Will Clarke (Drapac) in the first leader's jersey after his prologue win

(Image credit: Expa Pictures)

Brief Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1William Clarke (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling0:01:10
2Lukas Schlemmer (Aut) WSA-Greenlife0:00:01
3Sylwester Janiszewski (Pol) Wibatech-Fuji0:00:02
4Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:00:03
5Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:00:04
6Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Team Roth
7Jan Tratnik (Slo) Amplatz - BMC
8Adrian Honkisz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
9Luca Chirico (Ita) Bardiani CSF
10Clemens Fankhauser (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team

