Venturini wins stage 2 in Tour of Austria

Pasqualon takes race lead

Clement Venturini (Cofidis) wins stage 2 of the Tour of Austria

(Image credit: Josef Vaishar/cycling.photography)

Brief Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Clément Venturini (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits4:48:25
2Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Team Roth
3Sjoerd Van Ginneken (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
4Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
5Delio Fernandez (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
6Sylwester Janiszewski (Pol) Wibatech Fuji
7Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
8Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
9Matthias Krizek (Aut) Team Roth
10Florian Bissinger (Ger) WSA - Greenlife

General classification after stage 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Team Roth8:50:18
2Clément Venturini (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:00:04
3Sylwester Janiszewski (Pol) Wibatech Fuji0:00:10
4Quentin Pacher (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
5Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:00:12
6Jan Tratnik (Slo) Amplatz - BMC
7Luca Chirico (Ita) Bardiani CSF
8Clemens Fankhauser (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
9Markus Eibegger (Aut) Team Felbermayr Simplon Wels0:00:15
10Sjoerd Van Ginneken (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton0:00:16

