Venturini wins stage 2 in Tour of Austria
Pasqualon takes race lead
Stage 2: Mondsee - Steyr
Brief Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Clément Venturini (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|4:48:25
|2
|Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Team Roth
|3
|Sjoerd Van Ginneken (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|4
|Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|5
|Delio Fernandez (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|6
|Sylwester Janiszewski (Pol) Wibatech Fuji
|7
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|8
|Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|9
|Matthias Krizek (Aut) Team Roth
|10
|Florian Bissinger (Ger) WSA - Greenlife
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Team Roth
|8:50:18
|2
|Clément Venturini (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:00:04
|3
|Sylwester Janiszewski (Pol) Wibatech Fuji
|0:00:10
|4
|Quentin Pacher (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|5
|Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:12
|6
|Jan Tratnik (Slo) Amplatz - BMC
|7
|Luca Chirico (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|8
|Clemens Fankhauser (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
|9
|Markus Eibegger (Aut) Team Felbermayr Simplon Wels
|0:00:15
|10
|Sjoerd Van Ginneken (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|0:00:16
