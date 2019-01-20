Trending

Impey wins the 2019 Tour Down Under as Porte takes Willunga

Bevin dropped early after stage 5 crash

Daryl Impey celebrates winning the 2019 Tour Down under

Daryl Impey celebrates winning the 2019 Tour Down under
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Daryl Impey celebrates winning the 2019 Tour Down Under

Daryl Impey celebrates winning the 2019 Tour Down Under
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Daryl Impey powers to the finish on Willunga Hill to finish third and win the overall

Daryl Impey powers to the finish on Willunga Hill to finish third and win the overall
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Daryl Impey powers to the finish on Willunga Hill to finish third and win the overall

Daryl Impey powers to the finish on Willunga Hill to finish third and win the overall
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Patrick Bevin had a difficult day on stage 6 at the Tour Down Under

Patrick Bevin had a difficult day on stage 6 at the Tour Down Under
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Michael Woods was 7th on Willunga Hill and 7th overall

Michael Woods was 7th on Willunga Hill and 7th overall
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Wout Poels finished second on Willunga Hill

Wout Poels finished second on Willunga Hill
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Stage 5 winner Jasper Philipsen slaps hands with fans on the way to the finish on Willunga Hill

Stage 5 winner Jasper Philipsen slaps hands with fans on the way to the finish on Willunga Hill
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Daryl Impey powers to the finish on Willunga Hill to finish third and win the overall

Daryl Impey powers to the finish on Willunga Hill to finish third and win the overall
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
UAE Team Emirates were the top team at the 2019 Tour Down Under

UAE Team Emirates were the top team at the 2019 Tour Down Under
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Richie Porte on his way to winning on Willunga Hill for the sixth time

Richie Porte on his way to winning on Willunga Hill for the sixth time
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Jason Lea in the final KOM jersey of the 2019 Tour Down Under

Jason Lea in the final KOM jersey of the 2019 Tour Down Under
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Patrick Bevin talks to media before the start of stage 6 at the Tour Down Under

Patrick Bevin talks to media before the start of stage 6 at the Tour Down Under
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Daryl Impey celebrates his 2019 Tour Down Under win

Daryl Impey celebrates his 2019 Tour Down Under win
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Danny van Poppel was the most aggresive rider on stage 6 at the Tour Down Under

Danny van Poppel was the most aggresive rider on stage 6 at the Tour Down Under
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Chris Hamilton was the best young rider at the Tour Down Under

Chris Hamilton was the best young rider at the Tour Down Under
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Wout Poels was second on stage 6 and seocnd overall at the Tour Down Under

Wout Poels was second on stage 6 and seocnd overall at the Tour Down Under
(Image credit: Getty Images)
The blue jersey was small consolation for Bevin at the Tour Down Under

The blue jersey was small consolation for Bevin at the Tour Down Under
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Daryl Impey celebrates victory on the final overall podium at the Tour Down Under

Daryl Impey celebrates victory on the final overall podium at the Tour Down Under
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Richie Porte finishes ahead of Wout Poels and Daryl Impey atop Willunga Hill

Richie Porte finishes ahead of Wout Poels and Daryl Impey atop Willunga Hill
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Richie Porte finishes ahead of Wout Poels and Daryl Impey atop Willunga Hill

Richie Porte finishes ahead of Wout Poels and Daryl Impey atop Willunga Hill
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Daryl Impey's third place in Willunga Hill earned the final race lead

Daryl Impey's third place in Willunga Hill earned the final race lead
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Dries Devenyns finished 10th on Willunga Hill

Dries Devenyns finished 10th on Willunga Hill
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Wout Poels had time for a photo after the final stage at the Tour Down Under

Wout Poels had time for a photo after the final stage at the Tour Down Under
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Richie Porte wins stage 6 of the 2019 Tour Down Under atop Willunga Hill

Richie Porte wins stage 6 of the 2019 Tour Down Under atop Willunga Hill
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Richie Porte attacks on Willunga Hill

Richie Porte attacks on Willunga Hill
(Image credit: Getty Images)
The breakaway in action during stage 6 at the Tour Down Under

The breakaway in action during stage 6 at the Tour Down Under
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Richie Porte on the stage 6 podium at the Tour Dwon Under

Richie Porte on the stage 6 podium at the Tour Dwon Under
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Richie Porte got a wooden prize for his sixth win on Willunga Hill

Richie Porte got a wooden prize for his sixth win on Willunga Hill
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Surf's up for Richie Port at the Tour Down Under

Surf's up for Richie Port at the Tour Down Under
(Image credit: Getty Images)
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Luis León Sánchez finishes stage 6 at the Tour Down Under

Luis León Sánchez finishes stage 6 at the Tour Down Under
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Richie Porte finishes ahead of Wout Poels and Daryl Impey atop Willunga Hill

Richie Porte finishes ahead of Wout Poels and Daryl Impey atop Willunga Hill
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Richie Porte (Trek-Segafredo) bides his time during stage 6 at the Tour Down Under

Richie Porte (Trek-Segafredo) bides his time during stage 6 at the Tour Down Under
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Daryl Impey celebrates his overall win at the Tour Down Under

Daryl Impey celebrates his overall win at the Tour Down Under
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Daryl Impey and Cameron Meyer celebrates Impey's overall win at the Tour Down Under

Daryl Impey and Cameron Meyer celebrates Impey's overall win at the Tour Down Under
(Image credit: Getty Images)
The Tour Down Under peloton rides through Aldinga Beach during stage 6

The Tour Down Under peloton rides through Aldinga Beach during stage 6
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Rohan Dennis (Bahrain Merida)

Rohan Dennis (Bahrain Merida)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Team Sky lined up for Wout Poels at the Tour Down Under

Team Sky lined up for Wout Poels at the Tour Down Under
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Rory Sutherland (UAE-Team Emirates)

Rory Sutherland (UAE-Team Emirates)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe)

Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Team Jumb -Visma ride for George Bennett during stage 6 at the Tour Down Under

Team Jumb -Visma ride for George Bennett during stage 6 at the Tour Down Under
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Wout Poels in the Team Sky line at Tour Down Under

Wout Poels in the Team Sky line at Tour Down Under
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Richie Porte (Trek-Segafredo) claimed his sixth straight win on Willunga Hill on stage 6 of the 2019 Tour Down Under as Daryl Impey (Mitchelton-Scott) became the first rider in the race's history to retain his crown.

Porte attacked several times on the final ascent, first to battle back and catch Wout Poels (Team Sky) and then to push clear inside the final 600 meters. Impey, just as he did in 2018, paced his effort perfectly to finish just a few bike lengths behind Porte and Poels. Overnight race leader Patrick Bevin (CCC Team) battled through the stage but was dropped on the first ascent of Willunga Hill, clearly suffering the effects of his stage 5 crash.

In the battle for the overall, Impey finished clear of Porte by 13 seconds, with Poels rounding out the podium four seconds later.

Impey came into the final stage seven seconds down on Bevin, and the favourite to retain his overall crown after the CCC rider crashed the previous day. Impey was paced up the final climb by his teammates and although he was put under pressure from Poels, Porte and Michael Woods, he battled back in the final few hundred meters as the incline eased.

"It's a hard race for someone like me to win, with just one uphill finish but I came here with my new team and the boys were fantastic all week and today," Porte said at the finish.

"Hats off to Daryl Impey but to win on Willunga for a sixth time is a great feeling. It's a great way to start the year with a new team."

As expected, the overall battle came down the final climb up Willunga Hill. With Bevin already out of contention, Team Sky set a furious pace on both ascents of the climb. On the final time up the slopes, Dylan van Baarle and Kenny Elissonde took control with the Frenchman even going clear with two kilometres to go. The move caused panic in the group of GC riders before Poels accelerated 300m later. The two Team Sky riders kept a slender lead before Sunweb took up the chase with Impey holding firm in the middle of the group.

With 1.3km to go Porte took flight. At first he was matched by several riders, including Chris Hamilton, Woods and George Bennett, but none could hold the Australian when he kicked again and made his way up to Poels, who had already used up Elissonde. Poels managed to stay on Porte's wheel until 600m to go before the Australian accelerated once more. As a number of GC contenders began to fade, Impey came through the field, taking third on the line and punching the air as Porte celebrated a few meters ahead.

Early break as Bevin fades

The morning was dominated by news that Bevin had passed a late concussion test and could start the stage. The CCC Team rider had dominated the Tour Down Under until a crash on stage 5 saw his race almost end. However, he was on the startline on Sunday morning and was in no mood to throw in the towel. He would have wanted a calm start, but the fight for the early break ensured that the pace was high from the outset.

Thomas De Gendt (Lotto Soudal), Nick White (UniSA-Australia), Alex Dowsett (Katusha Alpecin), Danny van Poppel (Jumbo-Visma), Lukas Pöstlberger (Bora-Hansgrohe), Gediminas Bagdonas (AG2R La Mondiale) and Jasha Sütterlin (Movistar) went clear and established a lead before the GC teams began to control the pace.

Bevin, bandaged but present, was in contention until the first ascent of Willunga. On the lower slopes, as the early break began to splinter, the New Zealand rider began to lose the wheels and within the space of a few hundred meters his overall challenge was over. It was a sad sight to see for a rider who had taken the race by the scruff of the neck and challenged the more established teams during the opening stages. If he had not crashed on stage 5, he would have surely been in contention for his first overall stage racing win at WorldTour level.

It was Team Sky who used the first ascent of Willunga to test the waters. They propelled Elissonde up the road before Poels joined him ahead of the summit as the last man standing from the break, White, as reeled in. By the top of the climb the Team Sky tandem had eased, well aware that a headwind and more than 20 kilometres were still ahead of them. At that point, Bevin was just over two minutes down, his only consolation the fact that if he finished the race he would receive the points jersey.

Porte's joy of six

On the descent, Daniel Oss (Bora-Hansgrohe), Héctor Carretero (Movistar) and Tomasz Marczynski (Lotto Soudal) formed a counter attack. They were brought back inside the final 10 kilometres as Astana and Sanchez moved to the front. Impey sat in the bunch, dropped off by the retiring Mat Hayman inside the final four kilometres as Team Sky saw their opportunity.

Just as with the first ascent of Willunga Hill, they powered to the front. First Dylan van Baarle set the pace before Elissonde once again took over. Poels looked as though he was too far back, but within a matter of pedal strokes the Dutch climber was clear and seemingly on his way to a stage win and possible GC win.

At first it wasn't clear whether Porte was struggling or playing a waiting game, but with 1.3km to go he kicked clear. As has often been the case, riders tried to match the Australian's initial acceleration. It proved an almost worthless task, however, as he quickly ate into the lead of Poels and the fading Elissonde. The headwind, as per last year, helped Impey and the chasers but when Porte jumped free of Poels it was clear that the Trek-Segafredo rider would take the stage, his sixth straight win on Willunga Hill.

The only remaining question was whether Impey could hold on. Within seconds we had our answer as Impey swung around the final corner with a flourish of strength once again worthy of winning this race for a second straight year.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Richie Porte (Aus) Trek-Segafredo3:30:14
2Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky
3Daryl Impey (RSA) Mitchelton-Scott
4Rohan Dennis (Aus) Bahrain-Merida0:00:03
5Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team0:00:06
6Chris Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb0:00:10
7Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First Pro Cycling0:00:15
8Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:00:17
9Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Dimension Data
10Dries Devenyns (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
11Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
12Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data0:00:20
13Rubén Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
14Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
15Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
16George Bennett (NZl) Team Jumbo-Visma
17Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates0:00:30
18Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Sky
19Eduard Prades (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:41
20Jai Hindley (Aus) Team Sunweb0:00:43
21Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data
22Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott0:00:48
23Gregor Muhlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe0:00:51
24Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama-FDJ0:00:53
25Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb
26Steve Morabito (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
27Chris Harper (Aus) UniSA-Australia
28Lluís Mas (Spa) Movistar Team
29Jay McCarthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe
30Robert Gesink (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
31Herman Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain-Merida0:00:59
32Carl Fredrik Hagen (Nor) Lotto Soudal
33Victor De La Parte (Spa) CCC Team
34Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
35Remi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep
36Dylan Sunderland (Aus) UniSA-Australia0:01:09
37Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
38Nans Peter (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:27
39Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:35
40Clement Chevrier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
41Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo0:01:56
42Yukiya Arashiro (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
43Cameron Meyer (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott0:02:01
44Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Team Sky0:02:04
45Miles Scotson (Aus) Groupama-FDJ0:02:54
46Rafael Valls (Spa) Movistar Team0:02:56
47Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal
48James Whelan (Aus) EF Education First Pro Cycling0:03:05
49Nick White (Aus) UniSA-Australia
50Kilian Frankiny (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
51Lars Bak (Den) Dimension Data
52Michael Valgren (Den) Dimension Data
53Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal
54Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
55Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
56Leo Vincent (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
57Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Trek-Segafredo0:03:12
58Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma0:04:44
59Manuele Boaro (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:04:52
60Sven Erik Bystrom (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
61Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
62Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
63Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Bahrain-Merida
64Héctor Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team0:05:00
65Davide Ballerini (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:05:36
66Yevgeniy Gidich (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
67Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team
68Alberto Bettiol (Ita) EF Education First Pro Cycling
69Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Sunweb
70Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
71Roger Kluge (Ger) Lotto Soudal0:05:40
72Michael Morkov (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep
73Scott Davies (GBr) Dimension Data
74Ivo Oliveira (Por) UAE Team Emirates
75James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep
76Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Team0:05:41
77Joey Rosskopf (USA) CCC Team
78Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha-Alpecin
79Ayden Toovey (Aus) UniSA-Australia
80Patrick Bevin (NZl) CCC Team
81Lachlan Morton (Aus) EF Education First Pro Cycling0:05:46
82Michael Hepburn (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott0:05:53
83Alex Edmondson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
84Luke Durbridge (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
85William Clarke (Aus) Trek-Segafredo0:06:00
86Michael Potter (Aus) UniSA-Australia0:07:00
87Caleb Ewan (Aus) Lotto Soudal
88Mat Hayman (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott0:07:02
89Daniel Hoelgaard (Nor) Groupama-FDJ
90Jasper Phlipsen (Bel) UAE Team Emirates0:07:18
91Tom Leezer (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma0:07:30
92Cees Bol (Ned) Team Sunweb
93Ryan Mullen (Ire) Trek-Segafredo
94Jason Lea (Aus) UniSA-Australia
95Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale0:08:30
96Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:09:13
97Danny van Poppel (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
98Adam Blythe (GBr) Lotto Soudal0:09:41
99Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
100Koen de Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
101Rory Sutherland (Aus) UAE Team Emirates
102Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky
103Nico Denz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
104Nic Dlamini (RSA) Dimension Data
105Owain Doull (GBr) Team Sky
106Danil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
107Oscar Gatto (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
108Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
109Artyom Zakharov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
110Mitchell Docker (Aus) EF Education First Pro Cycling
111Francisco Ventoso (Spa) CCC Team
112Jakub Mareczko (Ita) CCC Team
113Thomas Scully (NZl) EF Education First Pro Cycling
114Dimitrii Strakhov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
115Lukas Postlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe0:13:28
116Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Bahrain-Merida0:13:41
117Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bahrain-Merida
118Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
119Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo
120Kristoffer Halvorsen (Nor) Team Sky
121Max Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb
122Neil Van der Ploeg (Aus) UniSA-Australia
123Elia Viviani (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep
124Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Deceuninck - QuickStep
125Michael Sajnok (Pol) CCC Team
126Jens Debesschere (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
127Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
128Nathan Haas (Aus) Katusha-Alpecin0:24:16
129Alex Dowsett (GBr) Katusha-Alpecin
DNFDaniel McClay (GBr) EF Education First Pro Cycling
DNFJaime Castrillo (Spa) Movistar Team

Sprint #1 - Snapper Point - km 63.4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Daryl Impey (RSA) Mitchelton-Scott5pts
2Luke Durbridge (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott3
3Alex Edmondson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott2

Sprint #2 - Snapper Point - km 103.4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Danny van Poppel (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma5pts
2Lukas Postlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe3
3Nick White (Aus) UniSA-Australia2

Finish Line Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Richie Porte (Aus) Trek-Segafredo15pts
2Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky14
3Daryl Impey (RSA) Mitchelton-Scott13
4Rohan Dennis (Aus) Bahrain-Merida12
5Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team11
6Chris Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb10
7Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First Pro Cycling9
8Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates8
9Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Dimension Data7
10Dries Devenyns (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep6

KOM 1 - Willunga Hill - km 129.1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Team Sky16pts
2Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky12
3Nick White (Aus) UniSA-Australia8
4Héctor Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team6
5Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data4
6Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe2

KOM 2 - Willunga Hill - km 151.5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Richie Porte (Aus) Trek-Segafredo16pts
2Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky12
3Daryl Impey (RSA) Mitchelton-Scott8
4Rohan Dennis (Aus) Bahrain-Merida6
5Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team4
6Chris Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb2

Young Riders
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Chris Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb3:30:24
2Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Katusha-Alpecin0:00:07
3Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data0:00:10
4Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
5Jai Hindley (Aus) Team Sunweb0:00:33
6Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data
7Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott0:00:38
8Gregor Muhlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe0:00:41
9Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb0:00:43
10Chris Harper (Aus) UniSA-Australia
11Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma0:00:49
12Remi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep
13Dylan Sunderland (Aus) UniSA-Australia0:00:59
14Nans Peter (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:17
15Miles Scotson (Aus) Groupama-FDJ0:02:44
16James Whelan (Aus) EF Education First Pro Cycling0:02:55
17Nick White (Aus) UniSA-Australia
18Kilian Frankiny (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
19Leo Vincent (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
20Héctor Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team0:04:50
21Davide Ballerini (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:05:26
22Yevgeniy Gidich (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
23Scott Davies (GBr) Dimension Data0:05:30
24Ivo Oliveira (Por) UAE Team Emirates
25James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep
26Ayden Toovey (Aus) UniSA-Australia0:05:31
27Michael Potter (Aus) UniSA-Australia0:06:50
28Caleb Ewan (Aus) Lotto Soudal
29Jasper Phlipsen (Bel) UAE Team Emirates0:07:08
30Cees Bol (Ned) Team Sunweb0:07:20
31Ryan Mullen (Ire) Trek-Segafredo
32Jason Lea (Aus) UniSA-Australia
33Nico Denz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:09:31
34Nic Dlamini (RSA) Dimension Data
35Jakub Mareczko (Ita) CCC Team
36Dimitrii Strakhov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
37Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bahrain-Merida0:13:31
38Kristoffer Halvorsen (Nor) Team Sky
39Neil Van der Ploeg (Aus) UniSA-Australia
40Michael Sajnok (Pol) CCC Team
41Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Uae Team Emirates10:31:49
2Team Dimension Data0:00:13
3Bahrain-Merida0:00:15
4Team Sunweb0:00:39
5Movistar Team0:00:47
6Team Jumbo-Visma0:01:05
7Team Sky0:01:27
8Mitchelton-Scott0:01:42
9Ag2R La Mondiale0:03:04
10Groupama-Fdj0:03:33
11Unisa-Australia0:04:00
12Trek-Segafredo0:04:01
13Bora-Hansgrohe0:05:29
14Deceuninck-QuickStep0:05:49
15Lotto-Soudal0:05:53
16Ef Education First0:07:49
17Team Katusha Alpecin0:07:56
18Astana Pro Team0:09:27
19CCCC Team0:11:14

Final General Classifiction
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Daryl Impey (RSA) Mitchelton-Scott20:30:42
2Richie Porte (Aus) Trek-Segafredo0:00:13
3Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky0:00:17
4Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team0:00:19
5Rohan Dennis (Aus) Bahrain-Merida0:00:26
6Chris Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb0:00:33
7Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First Pro Cycling0:00:38
8Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Katusha-Alpecin0:00:40
9Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
10Dries Devenyns (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
11Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data0:00:43
12George Bennett (NZl) Team Jumbo-Visma
13Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
14Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
15Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates0:00:53
16Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Sky
17Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Dimension Data0:01:01
18Jai Hindley (Aus) Team Sunweb0:01:06
19Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott0:01:18
20Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data0:01:27
21Gregor Muhlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe0:01:35
22Eduard Prades (Spa) Movistar Team0:01:36
23Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama-FDJ0:01:37
24Lluís Mas (Spa) Movistar Team0:01:44
25Steve Morabito (Swi) Groupama-FDJ0:01:48
26Chris Harper (Aus) UniSA-Australia
27Herman Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain-Merida
28Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb0:02:00
29Remi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:02:01
30Dylan Sunderland (Aus) UniSA-Australia0:02:11
31Robert Gesink (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma0:02:12
32Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:02:21
33Jay McCarthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe0:02:31
34Cameron Meyer (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott0:02:45
35Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma0:03:01
36Carl Fredrik Hagen (Nor) Lotto Soudal0:03:16
37Michael Valgren (Den) Dimension Data0:04:00
38Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin0:04:33
39Yukiya Arashiro (Spa) Bahrain-Merida0:05:19
40Lars Bak (Den) Dimension Data0:05:23
41Patrick Bevin (NZl) CCC Team0:05:38
42Rafael Valls (Spa) Movistar Team0:05:47
45Héctor Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team0:07:24
46James Whelan (Aus) EF Education First Pro Cycling0:07:47
47Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:08:06
48James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:08:24
49Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Bahrain-Merida0:08:49
50Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo0:09:05
51Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Trek-Segafredo0:09:07
52Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe0:09:40
53Sven Erik Bystrom (Nor) UAE Team Emirates0:09:55
54Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal
55Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe0:10:16
56Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team0:10:48
57Dimitrii Strakhov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin0:11:19
58Nick White (Aus) UniSA-Australia0:11:38
59Scott Davies (GBr) Dimension Data0:12:04
60Rubén Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team0:12:09
61Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha-Alpecin0:12:11
62Joey Rosskopf (USA) CCC Team0:13:47
63Yevgeniy Gidich (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:13:48
64Alex Edmondson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott0:14:46
65Michael Hepburn (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott0:14:58
66Ryan Mullen (Ire) Trek-Segafredo0:15:55
67Victor De La Parte (Spa) CCC Team0:15:57
68Danny van Poppel (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma0:16:25
69Kilian Frankiny (Swi) Groupama-FDJ0:16:27
70Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
71Tom Leezer (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma0:16:52
72Clement Chevrier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:16:57
73Ayden Toovey (Aus) UniSA-Australia0:16:59
74Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:17:20
75Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal0:18:10
76Alberto Bettiol (Ita) EF Education First Pro Cycling0:18:33
77Jasper Phlipsen (Bel) UAE Team Emirates0:18:41
78Luke Durbridge (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott0:19:08
79Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Sunweb0:19:22
80Leo Vincent (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:19:50
81Nans Peter (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:20:14
82Lachlan Morton (Aus) EF Education First Pro Cycling0:20:23
83Davide Ballerini (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:21:22
84Mat Hayman (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott0:21:51
85Danil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:22:06
86Thomas Scully (NZl) EF Education First Pro Cycling0:22:10
87Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky0:22:23
88Ivo Oliveira (Por) UAE Team Emirates0:22:37
89Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky0:23:00
90Daniel Hoelgaard (Nor) Groupama-FDJ0:23:05
91Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma0:23:17
92Manuele Boaro (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:23:56
93Mitchell Docker (Aus) EF Education First Pro Cycling0:23:57
94Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bahrain-Merida0:24:14
95Caleb Ewan (Aus) Lotto Soudal0:24:21
96William Clarke (Aus) Trek-Segafredo0:24:29
97Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe0:24:33
98Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Team0:24:52
99Owain Doull (GBr) Team Sky0:25:46
100Nic Dlamini (RSA) Dimension Data0:25:57
101Michael Morkov (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:26:11
102Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team0:26:51
103Artyom Zakharov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:27:02
104Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Deceuninck - QuickStep0:27:05
105Michael Potter (Aus) UniSA-Australia0:27:06
106Koen de Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo0:27:08
107Jason Lea (Aus) UniSA-Australia0:27:23
108Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma0:27:37
109Cees Bol (Ned) Team Sunweb0:27:54
110Roger Kluge (Ger) Lotto Soudal0:28:44
111Rory Sutherland (Aus) UAE Team Emirates0:30:24
112Francisco Ventoso (Spa) CCC Team0:30:39
113Adam Blythe (GBr) Lotto Soudal
114Jakub Mareczko (Ita) CCC Team0:31:06
115Nico Denz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:31:14
116Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale0:32:00
117Kristoffer Halvorsen (Nor) Team Sky0:33:27
118Jens Debesschere (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin0:33:29
119Elia Viviani (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:33:56
120Max Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb0:34:07
121Neil Van der Ploeg (Aus) UniSA-Australia0:34:13
122Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Bahrain-Merida0:34:22
123Oscar Gatto (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe0:36:35
124Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:36:48
125Nathan Haas (Aus) Katusha-Alpecin0:37:21
126Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo0:40:32

Points Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Patrick Bevin (NZl) CCC Team56pts
2Danny van Poppel (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma54
3Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe50
4Daryl Impey (RSA) Mitchelton-Scott49
5Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team46
6Elia Viviani (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep45
7Jasper Phlipsen (Bel) UAE Team Emirates38
8Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bahrain-Merida32
9Chris Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb24
10Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky21
11Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Katusha-Alpecin21
12Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data19
13Kristoffer Halvorsen (Nor) Team Sky18
14Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First Pro Cycling17
15Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates17
16Richie Porte (Aus) Trek-Segafredo15
17Max Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb14
18Jakub Mareczko (Ita) CCC Team13
19Rohan Dennis (Aus) Bahrain-Merida12
20Jens Debesschere (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin12
21Rubén Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team11
22Artyom Zakharov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team10
23Nick White (Aus) UniSA-Australia10
24George Bennett (NZl) Team Jumbo-Visma10
25Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates10
26Jason Lea (Aus) UniSA-Australia9
27Cees Bol (Ned) Team Sunweb9
28Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb8
29Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates8
30Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Dimension Data7
31Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo7
32Dries Devenyns (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep6
33Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Bahrain-Merida6
34Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Sky6
35Davide Ballerini (Ita) Astana Pro Team6
36Daniel Hoelgaard (Nor) Groupama-FDJ6
37Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal5
38Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team5
39Herman Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain-Merida3
40Nico Denz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale3
41Lukas Postlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe3
42Miles Scotson (Aus) Groupama-FDJ2
43Alex Edmondson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott2
44Leo Vincent (Fra) Groupama-FDJ2
45Francisco Ventoso (Spa) CCC Team2
46Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale2
47Caleb Ewan (Aus) Lotto Soudal-1

KOM Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jason Lea (Aus) UniSA-Australia30pts
2Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky30
3Richie Porte (Aus) Trek-Segafredo28
4George Bennett (NZl) Team Jumbo-Visma16
5Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Team Sky16
6Manuele Boaro (Ita) Astana Pro Team14
7Artyom Zakharov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team12
8Daryl Impey (RSA) Mitchelton-Scott8
9Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First Pro Cycling8
10Nick White (Aus) UniSA-Australia8
11Rohan Dennis (Aus) Bahrain-Merida6
12Chris Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb6
13Héctor Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team6
14Clement Chevrier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale6
15Michael Potter (Aus) UniSA-Australia6
16Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team4
17Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data4
18Patrick Bevin (NZl) CCC Team4
19James Whelan (Aus) EF Education First Pro Cycling4
20Neil Van der Ploeg (Aus) UniSA-Australia4
21Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Sky2
22Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb2
23Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe2
24Nic Dlamini (RSA) Dimension Data2

Best Young Rider Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Chris Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb20:31:16
2Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Katusha-Alpecin0:00:07
3Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data0:00:10
4Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
5Jai Hindley (Aus) Team Sunweb0:00:33
6Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott0:00:45
7Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data0:00:54
8Gregor Muhlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe0:01:02
9Chris Harper (Aus) UniSA-Australia0:01:15
10Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb0:01:27
11Remi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:01:28
12Dylan Sunderland (Aus) UniSA-Australia0:01:38
13Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma0:02:28
14Miles Scotson (Aus) Groupama-FDJ0:05:34
15Héctor Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team0:06:51
16James Whelan (Aus) EF Education First Pro Cycling0:07:14
17James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:07:51
18Dimitrii Strakhov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin0:10:46
19Nick White (Aus) UniSA-Australia0:11:05
20Scott Davies (GBr) Dimension Data0:11:31
21Yevgeniy Gidich (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:13:15
22Ryan Mullen (Ire) Trek-Segafredo0:15:22
23Kilian Frankiny (Swi) Groupama-FDJ0:15:54
24Ayden Toovey (Aus) UniSA-Australia0:16:26
25Jasper Phlipsen (Bel) UAE Team Emirates0:18:08
26Leo Vincent (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:19:17
27Nans Peter (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:19:41
28Davide Ballerini (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:20:49
29Ivo Oliveira (Por) UAE Team Emirates0:22:04
30Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bahrain-Merida0:23:41
31Caleb Ewan (Aus) Lotto Soudal0:23:48
32Nic Dlamini (RSA) Dimension Data0:25:24
33Michael Potter (Aus) UniSA-Australia0:26:33
34Jason Lea (Aus) UniSA-Australia0:26:50
35Cees Bol (Ned) Team Sunweb0:27:21
36Jakub Mareczko (Ita) CCC Team0:30:33
37Nico Denz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:30:41
38Kristoffer Halvorsen (Nor) Team Sky0:32:54
39Neil Van der Ploeg (Aus) UniSA-Australia0:03:40
40Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:36:15
41Michael Sajnok (Pol) CCC Team0:47:25

Teams Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1UAE Team Emirates61:34:22
2Bahrain-Merida0:00:43
3Team Dimension Data0:00:55
4Team Sunweb0:01:11
5Movistar Team0:01:54
6Mitchelton-Scott0:02:10
7Team Jumbo-Visma0:02:50
8Team Sky0:05:33
9Groupama-Fdj0:06:36
10Bora-Hansgrohe0:07:24
11Deceuninck-QuickStep0:07:53
12Unisa-ustralia0:08:45
13Team Katusha Alpecin0:09:33
14EF Education First0:14:30
15Trek-Segafredo0:16:19
16Lotto-Soudal0:17:48
17Ag2R La Mondiale0:21:32
18Astana Pro Team0:22:13
19CCC Team0:31:18

