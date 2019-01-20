Image 1 of 43 Daryl Impey celebrates winning the 2019 Tour Down under (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 2 of 43 Daryl Impey celebrates winning the 2019 Tour Down Under (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 43 Daryl Impey powers to the finish on Willunga Hill to finish third and win the overall (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 43 Daryl Impey powers to the finish on Willunga Hill to finish third and win the overall (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 5 of 43 Patrick Bevin had a difficult day on stage 6 at the Tour Down Under (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 6 of 43 Michael Woods was 7th on Willunga Hill and 7th overall (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 7 of 43 Wout Poels finished second on Willunga Hill (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 8 of 43 Stage 5 winner Jasper Philipsen slaps hands with fans on the way to the finish on Willunga Hill (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 9 of 43 Daryl Impey powers to the finish on Willunga Hill to finish third and win the overall (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 10 of 43 UAE Team Emirates were the top team at the 2019 Tour Down Under (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 11 of 43 Richie Porte on his way to winning on Willunga Hill for the sixth time (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 12 of 43 Jason Lea in the final KOM jersey of the 2019 Tour Down Under (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 13 of 43 Patrick Bevin talks to media before the start of stage 6 at the Tour Down Under (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 14 of 43 Daryl Impey celebrates his 2019 Tour Down Under win (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 15 of 43 Danny van Poppel was the most aggresive rider on stage 6 at the Tour Down Under (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 16 of 43 Chris Hamilton was the best young rider at the Tour Down Under (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 17 of 43 Wout Poels was second on stage 6 and seocnd overall at the Tour Down Under (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 18 of 43 The blue jersey was small consolation for Bevin at the Tour Down Under (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 19 of 43 Daryl Impey celebrates victory on the final overall podium at the Tour Down Under (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 20 of 43 Richie Porte finishes ahead of Wout Poels and Daryl Impey atop Willunga Hill (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 21 of 43 Richie Porte finishes ahead of Wout Poels and Daryl Impey atop Willunga Hill (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 22 of 43 Daryl Impey's third place in Willunga Hill earned the final race lead (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 23 of 43 Dries Devenyns finished 10th on Willunga Hill (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 24 of 43 Wout Poels had time for a photo after the final stage at the Tour Down Under (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 25 of 43 Richie Porte wins stage 6 of the 2019 Tour Down Under atop Willunga Hill (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 26 of 43 Richie Porte attacks on Willunga Hill (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 27 of 43 The breakaway in action during stage 6 at the Tour Down Under (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 28 of 43 Richie Porte on the stage 6 podium at the Tour Dwon Under (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 29 of 43 Richie Porte got a wooden prize for his sixth win on Willunga Hill (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 30 of 43 Surf's up for Richie Port at the Tour Down Under (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 31 of 43 (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 32 of 43 Luis León Sánchez finishes stage 6 at the Tour Down Under (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 33 of 43 Richie Porte finishes ahead of Wout Poels and Daryl Impey atop Willunga Hill (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 34 of 43 Richie Porte (Trek-Segafredo) bides his time during stage 6 at the Tour Down Under (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 35 of 43 Daryl Impey celebrates his overall win at the Tour Down Under (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 36 of 43 Daryl Impey and Cameron Meyer celebrates Impey's overall win at the Tour Down Under (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 37 of 43 The Tour Down Under peloton rides through Aldinga Beach during stage 6 (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 38 of 43 Rohan Dennis (Bahrain Merida) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 39 of 43 Team Sky lined up for Wout Poels at the Tour Down Under (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 40 of 43 Rory Sutherland (UAE-Team Emirates) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 41 of 43 Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 42 of 43 Team Jumb -Visma ride for George Bennett during stage 6 at the Tour Down Under (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 43 of 43 Wout Poels in the Team Sky line at Tour Down Under (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Richie Porte (Trek-Segafredo) claimed his sixth straight win on Willunga Hill on stage 6 of the 2019 Tour Down Under as Daryl Impey (Mitchelton-Scott) became the first rider in the race's history to retain his crown.

Porte attacked several times on the final ascent, first to battle back and catch Wout Poels (Team Sky) and then to push clear inside the final 600 meters. Impey, just as he did in 2018, paced his effort perfectly to finish just a few bike lengths behind Porte and Poels. Overnight race leader Patrick Bevin (CCC Team) battled through the stage but was dropped on the first ascent of Willunga Hill, clearly suffering the effects of his stage 5 crash.

In the battle for the overall, Impey finished clear of Porte by 13 seconds, with Poels rounding out the podium four seconds later.

Impey came into the final stage seven seconds down on Bevin, and the favourite to retain his overall crown after the CCC rider crashed the previous day. Impey was paced up the final climb by his teammates and although he was put under pressure from Poels, Porte and Michael Woods, he battled back in the final few hundred meters as the incline eased.

"It's a hard race for someone like me to win, with just one uphill finish but I came here with my new team and the boys were fantastic all week and today," Porte said at the finish.

"Hats off to Daryl Impey but to win on Willunga for a sixth time is a great feeling. It's a great way to start the year with a new team."

Watch video highlights from Willunga Hill

2019 Tour Down Under race tech

As expected, the overall battle came down the final climb up Willunga Hill. With Bevin already out of contention, Team Sky set a furious pace on both ascents of the climb. On the final time up the slopes, Dylan van Baarle and Kenny Elissonde took control with the Frenchman even going clear with two kilometres to go. The move caused panic in the group of GC riders before Poels accelerated 300m later. The two Team Sky riders kept a slender lead before Sunweb took up the chase with Impey holding firm in the middle of the group.

With 1.3km to go Porte took flight. At first he was matched by several riders, including Chris Hamilton, Woods and George Bennett, but none could hold the Australian when he kicked again and made his way up to Poels, who had already used up Elissonde. Poels managed to stay on Porte's wheel until 600m to go before the Australian accelerated once more. As a number of GC contenders began to fade, Impey came through the field, taking third on the line and punching the air as Porte celebrated a few meters ahead.

Early break as Bevin fades

The morning was dominated by news that Bevin had passed a late concussion test and could start the stage. The CCC Team rider had dominated the Tour Down Under until a crash on stage 5 saw his race almost end. However, he was on the startline on Sunday morning and was in no mood to throw in the towel. He would have wanted a calm start, but the fight for the early break ensured that the pace was high from the outset.

Thomas De Gendt (Lotto Soudal), Nick White (UniSA-Australia), Alex Dowsett (Katusha Alpecin), Danny van Poppel (Jumbo-Visma), Lukas Pöstlberger (Bora-Hansgrohe), Gediminas Bagdonas (AG2R La Mondiale) and Jasha Sütterlin (Movistar) went clear and established a lead before the GC teams began to control the pace.

Bevin, bandaged but present, was in contention until the first ascent of Willunga. On the lower slopes, as the early break began to splinter, the New Zealand rider began to lose the wheels and within the space of a few hundred meters his overall challenge was over. It was a sad sight to see for a rider who had taken the race by the scruff of the neck and challenged the more established teams during the opening stages. If he had not crashed on stage 5, he would have surely been in contention for his first overall stage racing win at WorldTour level.

It was Team Sky who used the first ascent of Willunga to test the waters. They propelled Elissonde up the road before Poels joined him ahead of the summit as the last man standing from the break, White, as reeled in. By the top of the climb the Team Sky tandem had eased, well aware that a headwind and more than 20 kilometres were still ahead of them. At that point, Bevin was just over two minutes down, his only consolation the fact that if he finished the race he would receive the points jersey.

Porte's joy of six

On the descent, Daniel Oss (Bora-Hansgrohe), Héctor Carretero (Movistar) and Tomasz Marczynski (Lotto Soudal) formed a counter attack. They were brought back inside the final 10 kilometres as Astana and Sanchez moved to the front. Impey sat in the bunch, dropped off by the retiring Mat Hayman inside the final four kilometres as Team Sky saw their opportunity.

Just as with the first ascent of Willunga Hill, they powered to the front. First Dylan van Baarle set the pace before Elissonde once again took over. Poels looked as though he was too far back, but within a matter of pedal strokes the Dutch climber was clear and seemingly on his way to a stage win and possible GC win.

At first it wasn't clear whether Porte was struggling or playing a waiting game, but with 1.3km to go he kicked clear. As has often been the case, riders tried to match the Australian's initial acceleration. It proved an almost worthless task, however, as he quickly ate into the lead of Poels and the fading Elissonde. The headwind, as per last year, helped Impey and the chasers but when Porte jumped free of Poels it was clear that the Trek-Segafredo rider would take the stage, his sixth straight win on Willunga Hill.

The only remaining question was whether Impey could hold on. Within seconds we had our answer as Impey swung around the final corner with a flourish of strength once again worthy of winning this race for a second straight year.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Richie Porte (Aus) Trek-Segafredo 3:30:14 2 Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky 3 Daryl Impey (RSA) Mitchelton-Scott 4 Rohan Dennis (Aus) Bahrain-Merida 0:00:03 5 Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 0:00:06 6 Chris Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb 0:00:10 7 Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First Pro Cycling 0:00:15 8 Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:00:17 9 Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Dimension Data 10 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 11 Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Katusha-Alpecin 12 Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data 0:00:20 13 Rubén Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team 14 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 15 Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 16 George Bennett (NZl) Team Jumbo-Visma 17 Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 0:00:30 18 Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Sky 19 Eduard Prades (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:41 20 Jai Hindley (Aus) Team Sunweb 0:00:43 21 Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data 22 Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:00:48 23 Gregor Muhlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:00:51 24 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama-FDJ 0:00:53 25 Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb 26 Steve Morabito (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 27 Chris Harper (Aus) UniSA-Australia 28 Lluís Mas (Spa) Movistar Team 29 Jay McCarthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe 30 Robert Gesink (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 31 Herman Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain-Merida 0:00:59 32 Carl Fredrik Hagen (Nor) Lotto Soudal 33 Victor De La Parte (Spa) CCC Team 34 Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 35 Remi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep 36 Dylan Sunderland (Aus) UniSA-Australia 0:01:09 37 Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 38 Nans Peter (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:27 39 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:35 40 Clement Chevrier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 41 Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo 0:01:56 42 Yukiya Arashiro (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 43 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:02:01 44 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Team Sky 0:02:04 45 Miles Scotson (Aus) Groupama-FDJ 0:02:54 46 Rafael Valls (Spa) Movistar Team 0:02:56 47 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal 48 James Whelan (Aus) EF Education First Pro Cycling 0:03:05 49 Nick White (Aus) UniSA-Australia 50 Kilian Frankiny (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 51 Lars Bak (Den) Dimension Data 52 Michael Valgren (Den) Dimension Data 53 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal 54 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 55 Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 56 Leo Vincent (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 57 Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Trek-Segafredo 0:03:12 58 Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:04:44 59 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:04:52 60 Sven Erik Bystrom (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 61 Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 62 Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team 63 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Bahrain-Merida 64 Héctor Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team 0:05:00 65 Davide Ballerini (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:05:36 66 Yevgeniy Gidich (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 67 Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team 68 Alberto Bettiol (Ita) EF Education First Pro Cycling 69 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Sunweb 70 Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky 71 Roger Kluge (Ger) Lotto Soudal 0:05:40 72 Michael Morkov (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep 73 Scott Davies (GBr) Dimension Data 74 Ivo Oliveira (Por) UAE Team Emirates 75 James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep 76 Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Team 0:05:41 77 Joey Rosskopf (USA) CCC Team 78 Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha-Alpecin 79 Ayden Toovey (Aus) UniSA-Australia 80 Patrick Bevin (NZl) CCC Team 81 Lachlan Morton (Aus) EF Education First Pro Cycling 0:05:46 82 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:05:53 83 Alex Edmondson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 84 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 85 William Clarke (Aus) Trek-Segafredo 0:06:00 86 Michael Potter (Aus) UniSA-Australia 0:07:00 87 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Lotto Soudal 88 Mat Hayman (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:07:02 89 Daniel Hoelgaard (Nor) Groupama-FDJ 90 Jasper Phlipsen (Bel) UAE Team Emirates 0:07:18 91 Tom Leezer (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:07:30 92 Cees Bol (Ned) Team Sunweb 93 Ryan Mullen (Ire) Trek-Segafredo 94 Jason Lea (Aus) UniSA-Australia 95 Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale 0:08:30 96 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:09:13 97 Danny van Poppel (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 98 Adam Blythe (GBr) Lotto Soudal 0:09:41 99 Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 100 Koen de Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 101 Rory Sutherland (Aus) UAE Team Emirates 102 Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky 103 Nico Denz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 104 Nic Dlamini (RSA) Dimension Data 105 Owain Doull (GBr) Team Sky 106 Danil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 107 Oscar Gatto (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 108 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 109 Artyom Zakharov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 110 Mitchell Docker (Aus) EF Education First Pro Cycling 111 Francisco Ventoso (Spa) CCC Team 112 Jakub Mareczko (Ita) CCC Team 113 Thomas Scully (NZl) EF Education First Pro Cycling 114 Dimitrii Strakhov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 115 Lukas Postlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:13:28 116 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Bahrain-Merida 0:13:41 117 Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bahrain-Merida 118 Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 119 Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo 120 Kristoffer Halvorsen (Nor) Team Sky 121 Max Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb 122 Neil Van der Ploeg (Aus) UniSA-Australia 123 Elia Viviani (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep 124 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Deceuninck - QuickStep 125 Michael Sajnok (Pol) CCC Team 126 Jens Debesschere (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin 127 Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 128 Nathan Haas (Aus) Katusha-Alpecin 0:24:16 129 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Katusha-Alpecin DNF Daniel McClay (GBr) EF Education First Pro Cycling DNF Jaime Castrillo (Spa) Movistar Team

Sprint #1 - Snapper Point - km 63.4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Daryl Impey (RSA) Mitchelton-Scott 5 pts 2 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 3 3 Alex Edmondson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 2

Sprint #2 - Snapper Point - km 103.4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Danny van Poppel (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 5 pts 2 Lukas Postlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 3 3 Nick White (Aus) UniSA-Australia 2

Finish Line Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Richie Porte (Aus) Trek-Segafredo 15 pts 2 Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky 14 3 Daryl Impey (RSA) Mitchelton-Scott 13 4 Rohan Dennis (Aus) Bahrain-Merida 12 5 Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 11 6 Chris Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb 10 7 Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First Pro Cycling 9 8 Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 8 9 Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Dimension Data 7 10 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 6

KOM 1 - Willunga Hill - km 129.1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Team Sky 16 pts 2 Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky 12 3 Nick White (Aus) UniSA-Australia 8 4 Héctor Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team 6 5 Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data 4 6 Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 2

KOM 2 - Willunga Hill - km 151.5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Richie Porte (Aus) Trek-Segafredo 16 pts 2 Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky 12 3 Daryl Impey (RSA) Mitchelton-Scott 8 4 Rohan Dennis (Aus) Bahrain-Merida 6 5 Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 4 6 Chris Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb 2

Young Riders # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Chris Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb 3:30:24 2 Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Katusha-Alpecin 0:00:07 3 Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data 0:00:10 4 Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 5 Jai Hindley (Aus) Team Sunweb 0:00:33 6 Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data 7 Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:00:38 8 Gregor Muhlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:00:41 9 Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb 0:00:43 10 Chris Harper (Aus) UniSA-Australia 11 Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:00:49 12 Remi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep 13 Dylan Sunderland (Aus) UniSA-Australia 0:00:59 14 Nans Peter (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:17 15 Miles Scotson (Aus) Groupama-FDJ 0:02:44 16 James Whelan (Aus) EF Education First Pro Cycling 0:02:55 17 Nick White (Aus) UniSA-Australia 18 Kilian Frankiny (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 19 Leo Vincent (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 20 Héctor Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team 0:04:50 21 Davide Ballerini (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:05:26 22 Yevgeniy Gidich (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 23 Scott Davies (GBr) Dimension Data 0:05:30 24 Ivo Oliveira (Por) UAE Team Emirates 25 James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep 26 Ayden Toovey (Aus) UniSA-Australia 0:05:31 27 Michael Potter (Aus) UniSA-Australia 0:06:50 28 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Lotto Soudal 29 Jasper Phlipsen (Bel) UAE Team Emirates 0:07:08 30 Cees Bol (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:07:20 31 Ryan Mullen (Ire) Trek-Segafredo 32 Jason Lea (Aus) UniSA-Australia 33 Nico Denz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:09:31 34 Nic Dlamini (RSA) Dimension Data 35 Jakub Mareczko (Ita) CCC Team 36 Dimitrii Strakhov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 37 Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bahrain-Merida 0:13:31 38 Kristoffer Halvorsen (Nor) Team Sky 39 Neil Van der Ploeg (Aus) UniSA-Australia 40 Michael Sajnok (Pol) CCC Team 41 Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Uae Team Emirates 10:31:49 2 Team Dimension Data 0:00:13 3 Bahrain-Merida 0:00:15 4 Team Sunweb 0:00:39 5 Movistar Team 0:00:47 6 Team Jumbo-Visma 0:01:05 7 Team Sky 0:01:27 8 Mitchelton-Scott 0:01:42 9 Ag2R La Mondiale 0:03:04 10 Groupama-Fdj 0:03:33 11 Unisa-Australia 0:04:00 12 Trek-Segafredo 0:04:01 13 Bora-Hansgrohe 0:05:29 14 Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:05:49 15 Lotto-Soudal 0:05:53 16 Ef Education First 0:07:49 17 Team Katusha Alpecin 0:07:56 18 Astana Pro Team 0:09:27 19 CCCC Team 0:11:14

Final General Classifiction # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Daryl Impey (RSA) Mitchelton-Scott 20:30:42 2 Richie Porte (Aus) Trek-Segafredo 0:00:13 3 Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky 0:00:17 4 Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 0:00:19 5 Rohan Dennis (Aus) Bahrain-Merida 0:00:26 6 Chris Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb 0:00:33 7 Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First Pro Cycling 0:00:38 8 Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Katusha-Alpecin 0:00:40 9 Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 10 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 11 Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data 0:00:43 12 George Bennett (NZl) Team Jumbo-Visma 13 Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 14 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 15 Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 0:00:53 16 Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Sky 17 Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Dimension Data 0:01:01 18 Jai Hindley (Aus) Team Sunweb 0:01:06 19 Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:01:18 20 Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data 0:01:27 21 Gregor Muhlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:01:35 22 Eduard Prades (Spa) Movistar Team 0:01:36 23 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama-FDJ 0:01:37 24 Lluís Mas (Spa) Movistar Team 0:01:44 25 Steve Morabito (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 0:01:48 26 Chris Harper (Aus) UniSA-Australia 27 Herman Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain-Merida 28 Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb 0:02:00 29 Remi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:02:01 30 Dylan Sunderland (Aus) UniSA-Australia 0:02:11 31 Robert Gesink (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:02:12 32 Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:02:21 33 Jay McCarthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:02:31 34 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:02:45 35 Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:03:01 36 Carl Fredrik Hagen (Nor) Lotto Soudal 0:03:16 37 Michael Valgren (Den) Dimension Data 0:04:00 38 Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 0:04:33 39 Yukiya Arashiro (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 0:05:19 40 Lars Bak (Den) Dimension Data 0:05:23 41 Patrick Bevin (NZl) CCC Team 0:05:38 42 Rafael Valls (Spa) Movistar Team 0:05:47 45 Héctor Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team 0:07:24 46 James Whelan (Aus) EF Education First Pro Cycling 0:07:47 47 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:08:06 48 James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:08:24 49 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Bahrain-Merida 0:08:49 50 Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo 0:09:05 51 Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Trek-Segafredo 0:09:07 52 Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:09:40 53 Sven Erik Bystrom (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 0:09:55 54 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal 55 Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:10:16 56 Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team 0:10:48 57 Dimitrii Strakhov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 0:11:19 58 Nick White (Aus) UniSA-Australia 0:11:38 59 Scott Davies (GBr) Dimension Data 0:12:04 60 Rubén Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team 0:12:09 61 Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha-Alpecin 0:12:11 62 Joey Rosskopf (USA) CCC Team 0:13:47 63 Yevgeniy Gidich (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:13:48 64 Alex Edmondson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:14:46 65 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:14:58 66 Ryan Mullen (Ire) Trek-Segafredo 0:15:55 67 Victor De La Parte (Spa) CCC Team 0:15:57 68 Danny van Poppel (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:16:25 69 Kilian Frankiny (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 0:16:27 70 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 71 Tom Leezer (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:16:52 72 Clement Chevrier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:16:57 73 Ayden Toovey (Aus) UniSA-Australia 0:16:59 74 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:17:20 75 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal 0:18:10 76 Alberto Bettiol (Ita) EF Education First Pro Cycling 0:18:33 77 Jasper Phlipsen (Bel) UAE Team Emirates 0:18:41 78 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:19:08 79 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Sunweb 0:19:22 80 Leo Vincent (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:19:50 81 Nans Peter (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:20:14 82 Lachlan Morton (Aus) EF Education First Pro Cycling 0:20:23 83 Davide Ballerini (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:21:22 84 Mat Hayman (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:21:51 85 Danil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:22:06 86 Thomas Scully (NZl) EF Education First Pro Cycling 0:22:10 87 Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky 0:22:23 88 Ivo Oliveira (Por) UAE Team Emirates 0:22:37 89 Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky 0:23:00 90 Daniel Hoelgaard (Nor) Groupama-FDJ 0:23:05 91 Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:23:17 92 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:23:56 93 Mitchell Docker (Aus) EF Education First Pro Cycling 0:23:57 94 Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bahrain-Merida 0:24:14 95 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Lotto Soudal 0:24:21 96 William Clarke (Aus) Trek-Segafredo 0:24:29 97 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:24:33 98 Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Team 0:24:52 99 Owain Doull (GBr) Team Sky 0:25:46 100 Nic Dlamini (RSA) Dimension Data 0:25:57 101 Michael Morkov (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:26:11 102 Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team 0:26:51 103 Artyom Zakharov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:27:02 104 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Deceuninck - QuickStep 0:27:05 105 Michael Potter (Aus) UniSA-Australia 0:27:06 106 Koen de Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 0:27:08 107 Jason Lea (Aus) UniSA-Australia 0:27:23 108 Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:27:37 109 Cees Bol (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:27:54 110 Roger Kluge (Ger) Lotto Soudal 0:28:44 111 Rory Sutherland (Aus) UAE Team Emirates 0:30:24 112 Francisco Ventoso (Spa) CCC Team 0:30:39 113 Adam Blythe (GBr) Lotto Soudal 114 Jakub Mareczko (Ita) CCC Team 0:31:06 115 Nico Denz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:31:14 116 Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale 0:32:00 117 Kristoffer Halvorsen (Nor) Team Sky 0:33:27 118 Jens Debesschere (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin 0:33:29 119 Elia Viviani (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:33:56 120 Max Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb 0:34:07 121 Neil Van der Ploeg (Aus) UniSA-Australia 0:34:13 122 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Bahrain-Merida 0:34:22 123 Oscar Gatto (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:36:35 124 Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:36:48 125 Nathan Haas (Aus) Katusha-Alpecin 0:37:21 126 Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo 0:40:32

Points Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Patrick Bevin (NZl) CCC Team 56 pts 2 Danny van Poppel (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 54 3 Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 50 4 Daryl Impey (RSA) Mitchelton-Scott 49 5 Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 46 6 Elia Viviani (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep 45 7 Jasper Phlipsen (Bel) UAE Team Emirates 38 8 Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bahrain-Merida 32 9 Chris Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb 24 10 Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky 21 11 Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Katusha-Alpecin 21 12 Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data 19 13 Kristoffer Halvorsen (Nor) Team Sky 18 14 Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First Pro Cycling 17 15 Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 17 16 Richie Porte (Aus) Trek-Segafredo 15 17 Max Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb 14 18 Jakub Mareczko (Ita) CCC Team 13 19 Rohan Dennis (Aus) Bahrain-Merida 12 20 Jens Debesschere (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin 12 21 Rubén Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team 11 22 Artyom Zakharov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 10 23 Nick White (Aus) UniSA-Australia 10 24 George Bennett (NZl) Team Jumbo-Visma 10 25 Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 10 26 Jason Lea (Aus) UniSA-Australia 9 27 Cees Bol (Ned) Team Sunweb 9 28 Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb 8 29 Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 8 30 Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Dimension Data 7 31 Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo 7 32 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 6 33 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 6 34 Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Sky 6 35 Davide Ballerini (Ita) Astana Pro Team 6 36 Daniel Hoelgaard (Nor) Groupama-FDJ 6 37 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 5 38 Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team 5 39 Herman Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain-Merida 3 40 Nico Denz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 3 41 Lukas Postlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 3 42 Miles Scotson (Aus) Groupama-FDJ 2 43 Alex Edmondson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 2 44 Leo Vincent (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 2 45 Francisco Ventoso (Spa) CCC Team 2 46 Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 2 47 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Lotto Soudal -1

KOM Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jason Lea (Aus) UniSA-Australia 30 pts 2 Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky 30 3 Richie Porte (Aus) Trek-Segafredo 28 4 George Bennett (NZl) Team Jumbo-Visma 16 5 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Team Sky 16 6 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Astana Pro Team 14 7 Artyom Zakharov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 12 8 Daryl Impey (RSA) Mitchelton-Scott 8 9 Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First Pro Cycling 8 10 Nick White (Aus) UniSA-Australia 8 11 Rohan Dennis (Aus) Bahrain-Merida 6 12 Chris Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb 6 13 Héctor Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team 6 14 Clement Chevrier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 6 15 Michael Potter (Aus) UniSA-Australia 6 16 Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 4 17 Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data 4 18 Patrick Bevin (NZl) CCC Team 4 19 James Whelan (Aus) EF Education First Pro Cycling 4 20 Neil Van der Ploeg (Aus) UniSA-Australia 4 21 Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Sky 2 22 Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb 2 23 Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 2 24 Nic Dlamini (RSA) Dimension Data 2

Best Young Rider Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Chris Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb 20:31:16 2 Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Katusha-Alpecin 0:00:07 3 Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data 0:00:10 4 Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 5 Jai Hindley (Aus) Team Sunweb 0:00:33 6 Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:00:45 7 Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data 0:00:54 8 Gregor Muhlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:01:02 9 Chris Harper (Aus) UniSA-Australia 0:01:15 10 Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb 0:01:27 11 Remi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:01:28 12 Dylan Sunderland (Aus) UniSA-Australia 0:01:38 13 Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:02:28 14 Miles Scotson (Aus) Groupama-FDJ 0:05:34 15 Héctor Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team 0:06:51 16 James Whelan (Aus) EF Education First Pro Cycling 0:07:14 17 James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:07:51 18 Dimitrii Strakhov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 0:10:46 19 Nick White (Aus) UniSA-Australia 0:11:05 20 Scott Davies (GBr) Dimension Data 0:11:31 21 Yevgeniy Gidich (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:13:15 22 Ryan Mullen (Ire) Trek-Segafredo 0:15:22 23 Kilian Frankiny (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 0:15:54 24 Ayden Toovey (Aus) UniSA-Australia 0:16:26 25 Jasper Phlipsen (Bel) UAE Team Emirates 0:18:08 26 Leo Vincent (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:19:17 27 Nans Peter (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:19:41 28 Davide Ballerini (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:20:49 29 Ivo Oliveira (Por) UAE Team Emirates 0:22:04 30 Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bahrain-Merida 0:23:41 31 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Lotto Soudal 0:23:48 32 Nic Dlamini (RSA) Dimension Data 0:25:24 33 Michael Potter (Aus) UniSA-Australia 0:26:33 34 Jason Lea (Aus) UniSA-Australia 0:26:50 35 Cees Bol (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:27:21 36 Jakub Mareczko (Ita) CCC Team 0:30:33 37 Nico Denz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:30:41 38 Kristoffer Halvorsen (Nor) Team Sky 0:32:54 39 Neil Van der Ploeg (Aus) UniSA-Australia 0:03:40 40 Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:36:15 41 Michael Sajnok (Pol) CCC Team 0:47:25