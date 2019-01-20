Impey wins the 2019 Tour Down Under as Porte takes Willunga
Bevin dropped early after stage 5 crash
Stage 6: McLaren Vale - Willunga Hil
Richie Porte (Trek-Segafredo) claimed his sixth straight win on Willunga Hill on stage 6 of the 2019 Tour Down Under as Daryl Impey (Mitchelton-Scott) became the first rider in the race's history to retain his crown.
Porte attacked several times on the final ascent, first to battle back and catch Wout Poels (Team Sky) and then to push clear inside the final 600 meters. Impey, just as he did in 2018, paced his effort perfectly to finish just a few bike lengths behind Porte and Poels. Overnight race leader Patrick Bevin (CCC Team) battled through the stage but was dropped on the first ascent of Willunga Hill, clearly suffering the effects of his stage 5 crash.
In the battle for the overall, Impey finished clear of Porte by 13 seconds, with Poels rounding out the podium four seconds later.
Impey came into the final stage seven seconds down on Bevin, and the favourite to retain his overall crown after the CCC rider crashed the previous day. Impey was paced up the final climb by his teammates and although he was put under pressure from Poels, Porte and Michael Woods, he battled back in the final few hundred meters as the incline eased.
"It's a hard race for someone like me to win, with just one uphill finish but I came here with my new team and the boys were fantastic all week and today," Porte said at the finish.
"Hats off to Daryl Impey but to win on Willunga for a sixth time is a great feeling. It's a great way to start the year with a new team."
Watch video highlights from Willunga Hill
As expected, the overall battle came down the final climb up Willunga Hill. With Bevin already out of contention, Team Sky set a furious pace on both ascents of the climb. On the final time up the slopes, Dylan van Baarle and Kenny Elissonde took control with the Frenchman even going clear with two kilometres to go. The move caused panic in the group of GC riders before Poels accelerated 300m later. The two Team Sky riders kept a slender lead before Sunweb took up the chase with Impey holding firm in the middle of the group.
With 1.3km to go Porte took flight. At first he was matched by several riders, including Chris Hamilton, Woods and George Bennett, but none could hold the Australian when he kicked again and made his way up to Poels, who had already used up Elissonde. Poels managed to stay on Porte's wheel until 600m to go before the Australian accelerated once more. As a number of GC contenders began to fade, Impey came through the field, taking third on the line and punching the air as Porte celebrated a few meters ahead.
Early break as Bevin fades
The morning was dominated by news that Bevin had passed a late concussion test and could start the stage. The CCC Team rider had dominated the Tour Down Under until a crash on stage 5 saw his race almost end. However, he was on the startline on Sunday morning and was in no mood to throw in the towel. He would have wanted a calm start, but the fight for the early break ensured that the pace was high from the outset.
Thomas De Gendt (Lotto Soudal), Nick White (UniSA-Australia), Alex Dowsett (Katusha Alpecin), Danny van Poppel (Jumbo-Visma), Lukas Pöstlberger (Bora-Hansgrohe), Gediminas Bagdonas (AG2R La Mondiale) and Jasha Sütterlin (Movistar) went clear and established a lead before the GC teams began to control the pace.
Bevin, bandaged but present, was in contention until the first ascent of Willunga. On the lower slopes, as the early break began to splinter, the New Zealand rider began to lose the wheels and within the space of a few hundred meters his overall challenge was over. It was a sad sight to see for a rider who had taken the race by the scruff of the neck and challenged the more established teams during the opening stages. If he had not crashed on stage 5, he would have surely been in contention for his first overall stage racing win at WorldTour level.
It was Team Sky who used the first ascent of Willunga to test the waters. They propelled Elissonde up the road before Poels joined him ahead of the summit as the last man standing from the break, White, as reeled in. By the top of the climb the Team Sky tandem had eased, well aware that a headwind and more than 20 kilometres were still ahead of them. At that point, Bevin was just over two minutes down, his only consolation the fact that if he finished the race he would receive the points jersey.
Porte's joy of six
On the descent, Daniel Oss (Bora-Hansgrohe), Héctor Carretero (Movistar) and Tomasz Marczynski (Lotto Soudal) formed a counter attack. They were brought back inside the final 10 kilometres as Astana and Sanchez moved to the front. Impey sat in the bunch, dropped off by the retiring Mat Hayman inside the final four kilometres as Team Sky saw their opportunity.
Just as with the first ascent of Willunga Hill, they powered to the front. First Dylan van Baarle set the pace before Elissonde once again took over. Poels looked as though he was too far back, but within a matter of pedal strokes the Dutch climber was clear and seemingly on his way to a stage win and possible GC win.
At first it wasn't clear whether Porte was struggling or playing a waiting game, but with 1.3km to go he kicked clear. As has often been the case, riders tried to match the Australian's initial acceleration. It proved an almost worthless task, however, as he quickly ate into the lead of Poels and the fading Elissonde. The headwind, as per last year, helped Impey and the chasers but when Porte jumped free of Poels it was clear that the Trek-Segafredo rider would take the stage, his sixth straight win on Willunga Hill.
The only remaining question was whether Impey could hold on. Within seconds we had our answer as Impey swung around the final corner with a flourish of strength once again worthy of winning this race for a second straight year.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Richie Porte (Aus) Trek-Segafredo
|3:30:14
|2
|Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky
|3
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Mitchelton-Scott
|4
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) Bahrain-Merida
|0:00:03
|5
|Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:06
|6
|Chris Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb
|0:00:10
|7
|Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First Pro Cycling
|0:00:15
|8
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:00:17
|9
|Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Dimension Data
|10
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|11
|Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
|12
|Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:00:20
|13
|Rubén Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
|14
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|15
|Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|16
|George Bennett (NZl) Team Jumbo-Visma
|17
|Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|0:00:30
|18
|Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Sky
|19
|Eduard Prades (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:41
|20
|Jai Hindley (Aus) Team Sunweb
|0:00:43
|21
|Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data
|22
|Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:00:48
|23
|Gregor Muhlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:00:51
|24
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama-FDJ
|0:00:53
|25
|Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb
|26
|Steve Morabito (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
|27
|Chris Harper (Aus) UniSA-Australia
|28
|Lluís Mas (Spa) Movistar Team
|29
|Jay McCarthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe
|30
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|31
|Herman Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain-Merida
|0:00:59
|32
|Carl Fredrik Hagen (Nor) Lotto Soudal
|33
|Victor De La Parte (Spa) CCC Team
|34
|Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|35
|Remi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|36
|Dylan Sunderland (Aus) UniSA-Australia
|0:01:09
|37
|Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|38
|Nans Peter (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:27
|39
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:35
|40
|Clement Chevrier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|41
|Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|0:01:56
|42
|Yukiya Arashiro (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|43
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:02:01
|44
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Team Sky
|0:02:04
|45
|Miles Scotson (Aus) Groupama-FDJ
|0:02:54
|46
|Rafael Valls (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:02:56
|47
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal
|48
|James Whelan (Aus) EF Education First Pro Cycling
|0:03:05
|49
|Nick White (Aus) UniSA-Australia
|50
|Kilian Frankiny (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
|51
|Lars Bak (Den) Dimension Data
|52
|Michael Valgren (Den) Dimension Data
|53
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|54
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|55
|Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|56
|Leo Vincent (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|57
|Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Trek-Segafredo
|0:03:12
|58
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:04:44
|59
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:04:52
|60
|Sven Erik Bystrom (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|61
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|62
|Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
|63
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Bahrain-Merida
|64
|Héctor Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:05:00
|65
|Davide Ballerini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:05:36
|66
|Yevgeniy Gidich (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|67
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team
|68
|Alberto Bettiol (Ita) EF Education First Pro Cycling
|69
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Sunweb
|70
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
|71
|Roger Kluge (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|0:05:40
|72
|Michael Morkov (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|73
|Scott Davies (GBr) Dimension Data
|74
|Ivo Oliveira (Por) UAE Team Emirates
|75
|James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|76
|Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Team
|0:05:41
|77
|Joey Rosskopf (USA) CCC Team
|78
|Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha-Alpecin
|79
|Ayden Toovey (Aus) UniSA-Australia
|80
|Patrick Bevin (NZl) CCC Team
|81
|Lachlan Morton (Aus) EF Education First Pro Cycling
|0:05:46
|82
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:05:53
|83
|Alex Edmondson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|84
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|85
|William Clarke (Aus) Trek-Segafredo
|0:06:00
|86
|Michael Potter (Aus) UniSA-Australia
|0:07:00
|87
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|88
|Mat Hayman (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:07:02
|89
|Daniel Hoelgaard (Nor) Groupama-FDJ
|90
|Jasper Phlipsen (Bel) UAE Team Emirates
|0:07:18
|91
|Tom Leezer (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:07:30
|92
|Cees Bol (Ned) Team Sunweb
|93
|Ryan Mullen (Ire) Trek-Segafredo
|94
|Jason Lea (Aus) UniSA-Australia
|95
|Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:08:30
|96
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:09:13
|97
|Danny van Poppel (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|98
|Adam Blythe (GBr) Lotto Soudal
|0:09:41
|99
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|100
|Koen de Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|101
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) UAE Team Emirates
|102
|Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky
|103
|Nico Denz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|104
|Nic Dlamini (RSA) Dimension Data
|105
|Owain Doull (GBr) Team Sky
|106
|Danil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|107
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|108
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|109
|Artyom Zakharov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|110
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) EF Education First Pro Cycling
|111
|Francisco Ventoso (Spa) CCC Team
|112
|Jakub Mareczko (Ita) CCC Team
|113
|Thomas Scully (NZl) EF Education First Pro Cycling
|114
|Dimitrii Strakhov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|115
|Lukas Postlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:13:28
|116
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Bahrain-Merida
|0:13:41
|117
|Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bahrain-Merida
|118
|Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|119
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|120
|Kristoffer Halvorsen (Nor) Team Sky
|121
|Max Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb
|122
|Neil Van der Ploeg (Aus) UniSA-Australia
|123
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|124
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Deceuninck - QuickStep
|125
|Michael Sajnok (Pol) CCC Team
|126
|Jens Debesschere (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
|127
|Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|128
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:24:16
|129
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Katusha-Alpecin
|DNF
|Daniel McClay (GBr) EF Education First Pro Cycling
|DNF
|Jaime Castrillo (Spa) Movistar Team
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Mitchelton-Scott
|5
|pts
|2
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|3
|3
|Alex Edmondson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Danny van Poppel (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|5
|pts
|2
|Lukas Postlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|3
|3
|Nick White (Aus) UniSA-Australia
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Richie Porte (Aus) Trek-Segafredo
|15
|pts
|2
|Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky
|14
|3
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Mitchelton-Scott
|13
|4
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) Bahrain-Merida
|12
|5
|Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|11
|6
|Chris Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb
|10
|7
|Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First Pro Cycling
|9
|8
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|8
|9
|Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Dimension Data
|7
|10
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|6
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Team Sky
|16
|pts
|2
|Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky
|12
|3
|Nick White (Aus) UniSA-Australia
|8
|4
|Héctor Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team
|6
|5
|Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data
|4
|6
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Richie Porte (Aus) Trek-Segafredo
|16
|pts
|2
|Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky
|12
|3
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Mitchelton-Scott
|8
|4
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) Bahrain-Merida
|6
|5
|Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|4
|6
|Chris Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Chris Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb
|3:30:24
|2
|Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:00:07
|3
|Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:00:10
|4
|Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|5
|Jai Hindley (Aus) Team Sunweb
|0:00:33
|6
|Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data
|7
|Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:00:38
|8
|Gregor Muhlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:00:41
|9
|Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb
|0:00:43
|10
|Chris Harper (Aus) UniSA-Australia
|11
|Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:00:49
|12
|Remi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|13
|Dylan Sunderland (Aus) UniSA-Australia
|0:00:59
|14
|Nans Peter (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:17
|15
|Miles Scotson (Aus) Groupama-FDJ
|0:02:44
|16
|James Whelan (Aus) EF Education First Pro Cycling
|0:02:55
|17
|Nick White (Aus) UniSA-Australia
|18
|Kilian Frankiny (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
|19
|Leo Vincent (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|20
|Héctor Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:04:50
|21
|Davide Ballerini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:05:26
|22
|Yevgeniy Gidich (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|23
|Scott Davies (GBr) Dimension Data
|0:05:30
|24
|Ivo Oliveira (Por) UAE Team Emirates
|25
|James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|26
|Ayden Toovey (Aus) UniSA-Australia
|0:05:31
|27
|Michael Potter (Aus) UniSA-Australia
|0:06:50
|28
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|29
|Jasper Phlipsen (Bel) UAE Team Emirates
|0:07:08
|30
|Cees Bol (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:07:20
|31
|Ryan Mullen (Ire) Trek-Segafredo
|32
|Jason Lea (Aus) UniSA-Australia
|33
|Nico Denz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:09:31
|34
|Nic Dlamini (RSA) Dimension Data
|35
|Jakub Mareczko (Ita) CCC Team
|36
|Dimitrii Strakhov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|37
|Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bahrain-Merida
|0:13:31
|38
|Kristoffer Halvorsen (Nor) Team Sky
|39
|Neil Van der Ploeg (Aus) UniSA-Australia
|40
|Michael Sajnok (Pol) CCC Team
|41
|Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Uae Team Emirates
|10:31:49
|2
|Team Dimension Data
|0:00:13
|3
|Bahrain-Merida
|0:00:15
|4
|Team Sunweb
|0:00:39
|5
|Movistar Team
|0:00:47
|6
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:01:05
|7
|Team Sky
|0:01:27
|8
|Mitchelton-Scott
|0:01:42
|9
|Ag2R La Mondiale
|0:03:04
|10
|Groupama-Fdj
|0:03:33
|11
|Unisa-Australia
|0:04:00
|12
|Trek-Segafredo
|0:04:01
|13
|Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:05:29
|14
|Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:05:49
|15
|Lotto-Soudal
|0:05:53
|16
|Ef Education First
|0:07:49
|17
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|0:07:56
|18
|Astana Pro Team
|0:09:27
|19
|CCCC Team
|0:11:14
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Mitchelton-Scott
|20:30:42
|2
|Richie Porte (Aus) Trek-Segafredo
|0:00:13
|3
|Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky
|0:00:17
|4
|Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:19
|5
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) Bahrain-Merida
|0:00:26
|6
|Chris Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb
|0:00:33
|7
|Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First Pro Cycling
|0:00:38
|8
|Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:00:40
|9
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|10
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|11
|Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:00:43
|12
|George Bennett (NZl) Team Jumbo-Visma
|13
|Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|14
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|15
|Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|0:00:53
|16
|Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Sky
|17
|Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Dimension Data
|0:01:01
|18
|Jai Hindley (Aus) Team Sunweb
|0:01:06
|19
|Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:01:18
|20
|Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data
|0:01:27
|21
|Gregor Muhlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:01:35
|22
|Eduard Prades (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:01:36
|23
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama-FDJ
|0:01:37
|24
|Lluís Mas (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:01:44
|25
|Steve Morabito (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
|0:01:48
|26
|Chris Harper (Aus) UniSA-Australia
|27
|Herman Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain-Merida
|28
|Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb
|0:02:00
|29
|Remi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:02:01
|30
|Dylan Sunderland (Aus) UniSA-Australia
|0:02:11
|31
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:02:12
|32
|Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:02:21
|33
|Jay McCarthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:02:31
|34
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:02:45
|35
|Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:03:01
|36
|Carl Fredrik Hagen (Nor) Lotto Soudal
|0:03:16
|37
|Michael Valgren (Den) Dimension Data
|0:04:00
|38
|Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:04:33
|39
|Yukiya Arashiro (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|0:05:19
|40
|Lars Bak (Den) Dimension Data
|0:05:23
|41
|Patrick Bevin (NZl) CCC Team
|0:05:38
|42
|Rafael Valls (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:05:47
|45
|Héctor Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:07:24
|46
|James Whelan (Aus) EF Education First Pro Cycling
|0:07:47
|47
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:08:06
|48
|James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:08:24
|49
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Bahrain-Merida
|0:08:49
|50
|Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|0:09:05
|51
|Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Trek-Segafredo
|0:09:07
|52
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:09:40
|53
|Sven Erik Bystrom (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|0:09:55
|54
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal
|55
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:10:16
|56
|Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
|0:10:48
|57
|Dimitrii Strakhov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:11:19
|58
|Nick White (Aus) UniSA-Australia
|0:11:38
|59
|Scott Davies (GBr) Dimension Data
|0:12:04
|60
|Rubén Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:12:09
|61
|Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:12:11
|62
|Joey Rosskopf (USA) CCC Team
|0:13:47
|63
|Yevgeniy Gidich (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:13:48
|64
|Alex Edmondson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:14:46
|65
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:14:58
|66
|Ryan Mullen (Ire) Trek-Segafredo
|0:15:55
|67
|Victor De La Parte (Spa) CCC Team
|0:15:57
|68
|Danny van Poppel (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:16:25
|69
|Kilian Frankiny (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
|0:16:27
|70
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|71
|Tom Leezer (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:16:52
|72
|Clement Chevrier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:16:57
|73
|Ayden Toovey (Aus) UniSA-Australia
|0:16:59
|74
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:17:20
|75
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|0:18:10
|76
|Alberto Bettiol (Ita) EF Education First Pro Cycling
|0:18:33
|77
|Jasper Phlipsen (Bel) UAE Team Emirates
|0:18:41
|78
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:19:08
|79
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Sunweb
|0:19:22
|80
|Leo Vincent (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:19:50
|81
|Nans Peter (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:20:14
|82
|Lachlan Morton (Aus) EF Education First Pro Cycling
|0:20:23
|83
|Davide Ballerini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:21:22
|84
|Mat Hayman (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:21:51
|85
|Danil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:22:06
|86
|Thomas Scully (NZl) EF Education First Pro Cycling
|0:22:10
|87
|Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky
|0:22:23
|88
|Ivo Oliveira (Por) UAE Team Emirates
|0:22:37
|89
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
|0:23:00
|90
|Daniel Hoelgaard (Nor) Groupama-FDJ
|0:23:05
|91
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:23:17
|92
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:23:56
|93
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) EF Education First Pro Cycling
|0:23:57
|94
|Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bahrain-Merida
|0:24:14
|95
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|0:24:21
|96
|William Clarke (Aus) Trek-Segafredo
|0:24:29
|97
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:24:33
|98
|Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Team
|0:24:52
|99
|Owain Doull (GBr) Team Sky
|0:25:46
|100
|Nic Dlamini (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:25:57
|101
|Michael Morkov (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:26:11
|102
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team
|0:26:51
|103
|Artyom Zakharov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:27:02
|104
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Deceuninck - QuickStep
|0:27:05
|105
|Michael Potter (Aus) UniSA-Australia
|0:27:06
|106
|Koen de Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|0:27:08
|107
|Jason Lea (Aus) UniSA-Australia
|0:27:23
|108
|Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:27:37
|109
|Cees Bol (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:27:54
|110
|Roger Kluge (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|0:28:44
|111
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) UAE Team Emirates
|0:30:24
|112
|Francisco Ventoso (Spa) CCC Team
|0:30:39
|113
|Adam Blythe (GBr) Lotto Soudal
|114
|Jakub Mareczko (Ita) CCC Team
|0:31:06
|115
|Nico Denz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:31:14
|116
|Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:32:00
|117
|Kristoffer Halvorsen (Nor) Team Sky
|0:33:27
|118
|Jens Debesschere (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:33:29
|119
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:33:56
|120
|Max Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb
|0:34:07
|121
|Neil Van der Ploeg (Aus) UniSA-Australia
|0:34:13
|122
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Bahrain-Merida
|0:34:22
|123
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:36:35
|124
|Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:36:48
|125
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:37:21
|126
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|0:40:32
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Patrick Bevin (NZl) CCC Team
|56
|pts
|2
|Danny van Poppel (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|54
|3
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|50
|4
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Mitchelton-Scott
|49
|5
|Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|46
|6
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|45
|7
|Jasper Phlipsen (Bel) UAE Team Emirates
|38
|8
|Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bahrain-Merida
|32
|9
|Chris Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb
|24
|10
|Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky
|21
|11
|Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
|21
|12
|Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data
|19
|13
|Kristoffer Halvorsen (Nor) Team Sky
|18
|14
|Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First Pro Cycling
|17
|15
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|17
|16
|Richie Porte (Aus) Trek-Segafredo
|15
|17
|Max Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb
|14
|18
|Jakub Mareczko (Ita) CCC Team
|13
|19
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) Bahrain-Merida
|12
|20
|Jens Debesschere (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
|12
|21
|Rubén Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
|11
|22
|Artyom Zakharov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|10
|23
|Nick White (Aus) UniSA-Australia
|10
|24
|George Bennett (NZl) Team Jumbo-Visma
|10
|25
|Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|10
|26
|Jason Lea (Aus) UniSA-Australia
|9
|27
|Cees Bol (Ned) Team Sunweb
|9
|28
|Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb
|8
|29
|Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|8
|30
|Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Dimension Data
|7
|31
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|7
|32
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|6
|33
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|6
|34
|Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Sky
|6
|35
|Davide Ballerini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|6
|36
|Daniel Hoelgaard (Nor) Groupama-FDJ
|6
|37
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|5
|38
|Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
|5
|39
|Herman Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain-Merida
|3
|40
|Nico Denz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|3
|41
|Lukas Postlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|3
|42
|Miles Scotson (Aus) Groupama-FDJ
|2
|43
|Alex Edmondson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|2
|44
|Leo Vincent (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|2
|45
|Francisco Ventoso (Spa) CCC Team
|2
|46
|Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|2
|47
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|-1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jason Lea (Aus) UniSA-Australia
|30
|pts
|2
|Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky
|30
|3
|Richie Porte (Aus) Trek-Segafredo
|28
|4
|George Bennett (NZl) Team Jumbo-Visma
|16
|5
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Team Sky
|16
|6
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|14
|7
|Artyom Zakharov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|12
|8
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Mitchelton-Scott
|8
|9
|Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First Pro Cycling
|8
|10
|Nick White (Aus) UniSA-Australia
|8
|11
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) Bahrain-Merida
|6
|12
|Chris Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb
|6
|13
|Héctor Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team
|6
|14
|Clement Chevrier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|6
|15
|Michael Potter (Aus) UniSA-Australia
|6
|16
|Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|4
|17
|Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data
|4
|18
|Patrick Bevin (NZl) CCC Team
|4
|19
|James Whelan (Aus) EF Education First Pro Cycling
|4
|20
|Neil Van der Ploeg (Aus) UniSA-Australia
|4
|21
|Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Sky
|2
|22
|Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb
|2
|23
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|2
|24
|Nic Dlamini (RSA) Dimension Data
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Chris Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb
|20:31:16
|2
|Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:00:07
|3
|Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:00:10
|4
|Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|5
|Jai Hindley (Aus) Team Sunweb
|0:00:33
|6
|Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:00:45
|7
|Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data
|0:00:54
|8
|Gregor Muhlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:01:02
|9
|Chris Harper (Aus) UniSA-Australia
|0:01:15
|10
|Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb
|0:01:27
|11
|Remi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:01:28
|12
|Dylan Sunderland (Aus) UniSA-Australia
|0:01:38
|13
|Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:02:28
|14
|Miles Scotson (Aus) Groupama-FDJ
|0:05:34
|15
|Héctor Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:06:51
|16
|James Whelan (Aus) EF Education First Pro Cycling
|0:07:14
|17
|James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:07:51
|18
|Dimitrii Strakhov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:10:46
|19
|Nick White (Aus) UniSA-Australia
|0:11:05
|20
|Scott Davies (GBr) Dimension Data
|0:11:31
|21
|Yevgeniy Gidich (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:13:15
|22
|Ryan Mullen (Ire) Trek-Segafredo
|0:15:22
|23
|Kilian Frankiny (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
|0:15:54
|24
|Ayden Toovey (Aus) UniSA-Australia
|0:16:26
|25
|Jasper Phlipsen (Bel) UAE Team Emirates
|0:18:08
|26
|Leo Vincent (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:19:17
|27
|Nans Peter (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:19:41
|28
|Davide Ballerini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:20:49
|29
|Ivo Oliveira (Por) UAE Team Emirates
|0:22:04
|30
|Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bahrain-Merida
|0:23:41
|31
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|0:23:48
|32
|Nic Dlamini (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:25:24
|33
|Michael Potter (Aus) UniSA-Australia
|0:26:33
|34
|Jason Lea (Aus) UniSA-Australia
|0:26:50
|35
|Cees Bol (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:27:21
|36
|Jakub Mareczko (Ita) CCC Team
|0:30:33
|37
|Nico Denz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:30:41
|38
|Kristoffer Halvorsen (Nor) Team Sky
|0:32:54
|39
|Neil Van der Ploeg (Aus) UniSA-Australia
|0:03:40
|40
|Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:36:15
|41
|Michael Sajnok (Pol) CCC Team
|0:47:25
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|UAE Team Emirates
|61:34:22
|2
|Bahrain-Merida
|0:00:43
|3
|Team Dimension Data
|0:00:55
|4
|Team Sunweb
|0:01:11
|5
|Movistar Team
|0:01:54
|6
|Mitchelton-Scott
|0:02:10
|7
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:02:50
|8
|Team Sky
|0:05:33
|9
|Groupama-Fdj
|0:06:36
|10
|Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:07:24
|11
|Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:07:53
|12
|Unisa-ustralia
|0:08:45
|13
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|0:09:33
|14
|EF Education First
|0:14:30
|15
|Trek-Segafredo
|0:16:19
|16
|Lotto-Soudal
|0:17:48
|17
|Ag2R La Mondiale
|0:21:32
|18
|Astana Pro Team
|0:22:13
|19
|CCC Team
|0:31:18
