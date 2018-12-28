Trending

Tour Down Under past winners

Champions 1999-2018

2018 Tour Down Under winner Daryl Impey (Mitchelton-Scott)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Tour Down Under past winners since 

#Rider Name (Country) Team
2018Daryl Impey (RSA) Mitchelton-Scott
2017Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team
2016Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica–GreenEdge
2015Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
2014Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica–GreenEdge
2013Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling
2012Simon Gerrans (Aus) GreenEdge
2011Cameron Meyer (Aus) Garmin–Cervélo
2010André Greipel (Ger) Team HTC–Columbia
2009Allan Davis (Aus) Quick-Step
2008André Greipel (Ger) Team High Road
2007Martin Elmiger (Sui) AG2R Prévoyance
2006Simon Gerrans (Aus) AG2R Prévoyance
2005Luis León Sánchez (Esp) Liberty Seguros–Würth
2004Patrick Jonker (Aus) UniSA-Australia
2003Mikel Astarloza (Esp) AG2R Prévoyance
2002Michael Rogers (Aus) Australian Institute of Sport
2001Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Crédit Agricole
2000Gilles Maignan (Fra) AG2R Prévoyance
1999Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Crédit Agricole

